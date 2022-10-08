|
Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State get past Texas Tech, 41-31
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State had more than enough stamina to keep up with Texas Tech's up-tempo offense.
Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday.
Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
Tech ran 104 plays in the game to Oklahoma State's 86, but the Cowboys had the energy they needed late. They trailed 24-20 at halftime before outscoring the Red Raiders 21-7 in the second half.
''They had some gas in the tank,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''And we've been in these battles before. And in the end, there wasn't any panic. Guys had a clear mind. They were able to listen and absorb information. There's no panic, and that situation gives you the best chance.''
Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton got his first career start in place of Donovan Smith. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2).
Jerand Bradley caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and Trey Cleveland caught nine passes for 110 yards for a Texas Tech team that was playing its fifth straight ranked opponent and already had claimed wins over Houston and Texas.
''Where they're at right now, they've got a lot of frustration because we're right there,'' Tech coach Joey McGuire said. ''It's different if you come into a game and you get blown out. You're going to be frustrated and you hate to lose. But in our three losses, I felt like we have played every play, and we have fought our tail off every single snap.''
Morton completed 24 of 39 passes for 220 yards and both scores in the first half to help the Red Raiders take a 24-20 lead at the break. Tech gained 347 yards on 57 plays in the first two quarters.
Sanders rolled out and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to trim Texas Tech's lead to 31-29 in the third. Sanders' shovel pass to Jaden Bray for the 2-point conversion tied it with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
On Texas Tech's next possession, Morton made one of his few mistakes. Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb intercepted him and returned the ball 13 yards to the Tech 19. Tanner Brown's fourth field goal of the game gave the Cowboys a 34-31 lead with 3 seconds left in the third quarter.
Oklahoma State closed it out when Dominic Richardson scored on a 7-yard run with 2:27 remaining.
''Every loss feels the same to me, man,'' McGuire said. ''They all suck. I'm just telling you. If you ever hear me saying it's a good loss or anything like that, I want somebody to slap me, please.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were again competitive against a top-flight opponent. It was just a matter of a few plays here and there. Tech's other losses were 27-14 at North Carolina State and 37-28 at Kansas State. Four of Tech's final six games are at home.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys prevailed, despite the defense getting off to a rough start. The Cowboys allowed 125 yards in the fourth quarter but held the Red Raiders scoreless.
TARGETING EJECTION
With Oklahoma State still leading 34-31, it appeared Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels sacked Morton near the Texas Tech goal line, but instead, Daniels was called for targeting and ejected. That means the Cowboys lose Daniels for the first half of the TCU game.
Gundy doesn't think the Cowboys should lose Daniels for part the upcoming contest, but he said there's no doubt it was targeting.
''In the heat of the moment, all he knows is he had a dead shot at the quarterback in the end zone,'' Gundy said. ''And you cannot lower your head. You have to keep your eyes up all the time. The rule's put in place to protect, and it's a good rule. Nobody likes the rule because people think `it's football, football is football,' until that's your kid that's getting hit. But it was a correct call and he needs to learn.''
ONSIDE KICK
Texas Tech tried to surprise the Cowboys with an onside kick in the first quarter and executed it perfectly except for one problem: Oklahoma State's Demarco Jones called a fair catch.
Instead of Tech getting possession with a 7-0 lead, Oklahoma State got possession and Tech was called for kick catch interference.
It's pretty simple in Gundy's opinion.
''As soon as they kick it, you show fair catch and they can't catch it.''
Two plays later, Sanders connected with Green for a 32-yard touchdown.
RING OF HONOR
Oklahoma State added Bob Fenimore to its Ring of Honor on Saturday. The halfback finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy vote in 1944 and third in 1945. He joined Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Hosts West Virginia on Oct. 22.
Oklahoma State: Visits TCU on Oct. 15.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
B. Morton
2 QB
379 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 46 RuYds, RuTD
S. Sanders
3 QB
297 PaYds, PaTD, 56 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|24
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|19
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-23
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|4-7
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|527
|434
|Total Plays
|104
|87
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|132
|Rush Attempts
|41
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|379
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|39-63
|23-47
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|4-37
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|379
|PASS YDS
|302
|148
|RUSH YDS
|132
|527
|TOTAL YDS
|434
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|20
|87
|1
|19
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|16
|46
|1
|15
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|4
|8
|0
|9
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|9
|8
|119
|1
|31
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|15
|9
|100
|0
|36
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|10
|8
|62
|1
|12
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|4
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|6
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
H. Teeter 43 TE
|H. Teeter
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Brown 86 WR
|J. Brown
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/2
|22
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|4
|41.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|22/45
|297
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|19
|67
|1
|9
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|17
|56
|2
|14
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Bray 85 WR
|J. Bray
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|9
|5
|115
|1
|32
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|6
|6
|62
|0
|23
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|8
|4
|50
|0
|23
|
J. Bray 85 WR
|J. Bray
|10
|2
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|3
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|3
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
J. Schultz 38 TE
|J. Schultz
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Cassity 90 TE
|B. Cassity
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 3 CB
|C. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 DE
|B. Martin
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Kopenski 52 DE
|B. Kopenski
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Clay 93 DT
|C. Clay
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 11 LB
|L. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martin 4 LB
|N. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 22 CB
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Latu 92 DE
|N. Latu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|4/4
|42
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|41.2
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|2
|27.5
|30
|0
|
C. Cabbiness 83 WR
|C. Cabbiness
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 62 yards from OKS 35 to the TT 3. Fair catch by X.White.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at TT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXTECH 23(14:26 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 23(14:21 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 23. Catch made by X.White at TT 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at TT 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 34(13:55 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 34. Catch made by X.White at TT 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TT 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(13:52 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Black at TT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(13:31 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland (J.Muhammad).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 45(13:18 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by X.White at TT 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(13:05 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(12:53 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by X.White at OKS 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 34(12:35 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 34. Catch made by J.Bradley at OKS 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(12:20 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by J.Bradley at OKS 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Bradley for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks onside from TT 35 to TT 49. RECOVERED by K.Minor. Tackled by OKS at TT 49. PENALTY on TT-K.Minor Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(12:17 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to TT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 32.
|+32 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 32(11:42 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by B.Green at TT 32. Gain of 32 yards. B.Green for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(11:48 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by B.Boyd at TT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Taylor at TT 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 32(11:37 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Harper D.Jones at TT 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(11:06 - 1st) Tackled by OKS at TT 42. B.Morton rushed to TT 44 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 44(10:38 - 1st) B.Morton rushed to TT 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 50(10:18 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(10:12 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 40(10:09 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 40. Catch made by J.Bradley at OKS 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Smith X.Benson at OKS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(9:56 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for S.Thompson.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24(9:51 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to OKS 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by T.Ford at OKS 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - TXTECH 30(9:20 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by J.Brown at OKS 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 26.
|No Good
4 & 12 - TXTECH 34(8:45 - 1st) T.Wolff 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(8:40 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson K.Merriweather at OKS 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 27(8:03 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 26 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at OKS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLAST 26(7:59 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green (R.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLAST 26(7:46 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 50 yards to TT 24 Center-M.Hembrough. Fair catch by X.White.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(7:39 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24(7:36 - 1st) B.Morton scrambles to TT 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at TT 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 32(7:15 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 32. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad C.Oliver at TT 31.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXTECH 31(6:39 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 37 yards to OKS 32 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by B.Presley. PENALTY on TT-TT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(6:32 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 37. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 37. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(6:19 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to TT 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 27(6:04 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 27(5:54 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 27. Catch made by B.Presley at TT 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(5:37 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to TT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre K.Eldridge at TT 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 14(5:10 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to TT End Zone for 14 yards. S.Sanders for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:03 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland (J.Muhammad).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:59 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:49 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb J.Taylor at TT 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXTECH 31(4:12 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 44 yards to OKS 25 Center-J.Knotts. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 25. Tackled by T.Owens at OKS 32.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(3:07 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 32. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 32. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 45. PENALTY on TT-R.Williams Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on OKS-J.Bray Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(2:04 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to TT 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 47.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 47(3:15 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 47. Catch made by S.Johnson at TT 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(3:05 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to TT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 25(2:39 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 25(2:36 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OKLAST 32(2:35 - 1st) T.Brown 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Nixon at TT 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(2:26 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TT 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(2:16 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at TT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TXTECH 45(1:53 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for H.Teeter.
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 45(1:46 - 1st) B.Morton rushed to OKS 41 for 14 yards. B.Morton FUMBLES forced by L.Bishop. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-L.Peterson at OKS 41. Tackled by L.Bishop at OKS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(1:27 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 41(1:25 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for S.Thompson.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 41(1:16 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by S.Thompson at OKS 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 34.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - TXTECH 34(0:51 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 34. Catch made by H.Teeter at OKS 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 28.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(0:41 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 9 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 9(0:22 - 1st) B.Morton rushed to OKS End Zone for 9 yards. B.Morton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(0:20 - 1st) PENALTY on OKS-OKS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - OKLAST 20(0:20 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather J.Pierre at OKS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLAST 24(15:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLAST 24(14:55 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OKLAST 24(14:49 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 40 yards to TT 36 Center-M.Hembrough. Downed by OKS.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(14:39 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at TT 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 38(14:15 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(14:05 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 50(13:59 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 40 for 10 yards. S.Thompson ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(13:50 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by M.Tharp at OKS 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 38.
|Sack
2 & 3 - TXTECH 38(13:30 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at OKS 40 for -2 yards (S.Tuihalamaka)
|+36 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 40(13:07 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 40. Catch made by T.Cleveland at OKS 40. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 4. PENALTY on OKS-B.Martin Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 4(12:56 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 4. Catch made by X.White at OKS 4. Gain of 4 yards. X.White for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 63 yards from TT 35 to the OKS 2. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Owens at OKS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(12:27 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at OKS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 27(12:11 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 27(12:05 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge K.Merriweather at OKS 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(11:42 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge K.Merriweather at OKS 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 43(11:20 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TT at OKS 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(11:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 46(10:44 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by O.Gordon at TT 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 45(10:17 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by S.Johnson at TT 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(9:54 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TT 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Waters J.Rodriguez at TT 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 35(9:29 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green (M.Dunlap).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 35(9:23 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for R.Owens (R.Pearson).
|+28 YD
4 & 6 - OKLAST 35(9:17 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by B.Green at TT 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 7. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 7(8:33 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to TT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLAST 5(8:05 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 5. Catch made by J.Bray at TT 5. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OKLAST 5(7:26 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - OKLAST 12(7:21 - 2nd) T.Brown 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) T.Brown kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(7:18 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Clay at TT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(7:00 - 2nd) B.Morton scrambles to TT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 27.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 27(6:27 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 38 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at TT 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(6:19 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at TT 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 41(5:54 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 41. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at TT 43.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - TXTECH 43(5:24 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(5:11 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 41(5:08 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by B.Boyd at OKS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(4:55 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at OKS 36 for -7 yards (B.Kopenski)
|+15 YD
2 & 17 - TXTECH 36(4:18 - 2nd) B.Morton rushed to OKS 21 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 21(3:31 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb T.Lacy at OKS 22.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - TXTECH 22(2:55 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kopenski N.Martin at OKS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(2:19 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 18(2:14 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to OKS 9 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka N.Latu at OKS 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXTECH 9(1:53 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for TT. The Replay Official reviewed the too many players on field and the play was overturned. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Defensive Too Many Men on Field 4 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXTECH 4(1:53 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 4. Catch made by B.Cupp at OKS 4. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 4(1:10 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Clay T.Lacy at OKS 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXTECH 5(0:37 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for S.Thompson (T.Ford).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TXTECH 12(0:38 - 2nd) T.Wolff 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 56 yards from TT 35 to the OKS 9. C.Cabbiness returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Pearson at OKS 25.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(0:29 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at OKS 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(0:17 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 35 for -6 yards (T.Wilson)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:57 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by J.Bray at OKS 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TT at OKS 49. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(14:39 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 47 for -2 yards (K.Eldridge)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OKLAST 47(14:15 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Richardson.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - OKLAST 47(14:12 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 47. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at OKS 47. PENALTY on TT-TT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 48(13:45 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 48. Catch made by D.Richardson at TT 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(13:25 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to TT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews at TT 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 34(13:08 - 3rd) J.Bray rushed to TT 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 36.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 36(12:46 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 36. Catch made by B.Presley at TT 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(12:30 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to TT 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 17(12:13 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 17(12:10 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OKLAST 24(11:25 - 3rd) T.Brown 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 3rd) T.Brown kicks 63 yards from OKS 35 to the TT 2. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(11:25 - 3rd) B.Morton rushed to TT 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TT 34.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 34(11:04 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 34. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; T.Harper at OKS 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(10:48 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by T.Cleveland at OKS 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at OKS 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:30 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at OKS 33 for -8 yards (B.Martin)
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - TXTECH 33(10:05 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by L.Fouonji at OKS 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy at OKS 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 26(9:37 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan T.Harper at OKS 17.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - TXTECH 17(9:11 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(8:56 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. PENALTY on OKS-C.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 2(8:46 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. S.Thompson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 59 yards from TT 35 to the OKS 6. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wolff at OKS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(8:35 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Cassity.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(8:33 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 36. Gain of 10 yards. J.Richardson ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(8:21 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to TT 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 50(7:50 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Sack
3 & 6 - OKLAST 50(7:45 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 49 for -1 yards (J.Pierre)
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 49(7:22 - 3rd) T.Hutton punts 46 yards to TT 5 Center-M.Hembrough. Fair catch by X.White.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 5(7:03 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 5. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 5. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at TT 5.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 5(6:43 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 5. Catch made by X.White at TT 5. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels X.Benson at TT 14.
|-7 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 14(6:17 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 7 for -7 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at TT 7.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXTECH 7(5:49 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 46 yards to OKS 47 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(5:37 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 47. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(5:24 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40(5:21 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by B.Presley at TT 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(4:50 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to TT 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge K.Merriweather at TT 8.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 8(4:32 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to TT 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OKLAST 2(4:23 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to TT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at TT 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 2(3:18 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to TT End Zone for 2 yards. S.Sanders for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TT-R.Williams Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
|(3:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Sanders steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Bray at TT 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on TT-D.Wilburn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - TXTECH 20(3:18 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy; M.Cobb at TT 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - TXTECH 21(2:51 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 21. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at TT 22.
|Int
3 & 13 - TXTECH 22(2:40 - 3rd) B.Morton pass INTERCEPTED at TT 32. Intercepted by M.Cobb at TT 32. Tackled by M.Tharp at TT 19.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(2:15 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to TT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at TT 15.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 15(2:00 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 15(1:52 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to TT 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 6(1:36 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to TT 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at TT 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLAST 2(1:18 - 3rd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Cassity.
|-5 YD
3 & Goal - OKLAST 2(0:25 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to TT 7 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at TT 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OKLAST 14(0:03 - 3rd) T.Brown 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:03 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at TT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXTECH 24(15:00 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Rodriguez.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 24(14:57 - 4th) B.Morton rushed to TT 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXTECH 31(14:22 - 4th) A.McNamara punts 39 yards to OKS 30 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(14:14 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at OKS 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(14:08 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by TT at OKS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 45(13:49 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLAST 45(13:45 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for OKS. PENALTY on TT-D.Taylor-Demerson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(13:39 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 45(13:27 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by B.Presley at TT 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 43(13:02 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by J.Schultz at TT 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews at TT 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 40(12:14 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 30 yards to TT 10 Center-M.Hembrough. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(12:00 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 10(11:57 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TXTECH 10(11:28 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 2 for 0 yards (K.Daniels; C.Oliver) PENALTY on OKS-K.Daniels Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(11:28 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to TT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at TT 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29(11:07 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 29. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(10:51 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 47. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 47(10:16 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 44(9:53 - 4th) B.Morton rushed to OKS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - TXTECH 45(9:45 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clay; S.Flanagan at OKS 44.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(9:39 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; T.Wilson at OKS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 46(9:10 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; T.Bradford at OKS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 48(8:53 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 48(8:44 - 4th) T.Hutton punts 40 yards to TT 12 Center-M.Hembrough. Downed by OKS.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(8:10 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 12. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 12. Gain of 31 yards. J.Bradley ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(8:01 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(7:59 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by X.White at TT 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(7:42 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to OKS 46. Catch made by T.Cleveland at OKS 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 42(7:20 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to OKS 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 43(6:28 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - TXTECH 43(6:23 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:17 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 43. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 50(6:03 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to TT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 48(5:39 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to TT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(5:29 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to TT 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 37(4:45 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to TT 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(4:13 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Schultz.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 35(4:10 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by B.Green at TT 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(3:56 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to TT 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at TT 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 13(3:01 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to TT 13. Catch made by J.Richardson at TT 13. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 12(3:11 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to TT 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 7(2:33 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to TT End Zone for 7 yards. D.Richardson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 4th) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 4th) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Williams at TT 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(2:22 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 14. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 18.
|Sack
2 & 6 - TXTECH 18(1:59 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at TT 14 for -4 yards (B.Martin)
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 14(1:37 - 4th) B.Morton rushed to TT 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(1:20 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by X.White at TT 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 31(1:12 - 4th) B.Morton rushed to TT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 33.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 33(1:04 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 33. Catch made by J.Rodriguez at TT 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(0:43 - 4th) B.Morton rushed to TT 49 for yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 49. PENALTY on TT-M.Mills Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - TXTECH 38(0:37 - 4th) B.Morton rushed to TT 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - TXTECH 39(0:32 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Rodriguez.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - TXTECH 39(0:29 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at TT 46.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - TXTECH 46(0:14 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for TT.
