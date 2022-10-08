|
Cordeiro accounts for 4 TDs, San Jose State routs UNLV 40-7
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Chevan Cordeiro accounted for four touchdowns to lead San Jose State to a 40-7 rout of UNLV on Friday night.
Cordeiro was 18-of-27 passing for 230 yards and added 109 yards on the ground with touchdown runs from 10 and 15 yards. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Mazotti stretched the San Jose State (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) lead to 33-0 midway through the third quarter. Mazotti finished with seven catches for a career-high 100 yards. Kairee Robinson had nine receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown catch.
Cordeiro entered with the second-highest in yards passing in the Mountain West. He now has thrown for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns without an interception and has 186 yards rushing and six scoring runs.
Cameron Friel completed 14 of 19 passes for 143 yards and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Senika McKie late in the third quarter for UNLV (4-2, 2-1).
---
|
C. Friel
7 QB
153 PaYds, PaTD, -12 RuYds
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
230 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|213
|435
|Total Plays
|55
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|205
|Rush Attempts
|27
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|161
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.4
|3-34.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|
|213
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Friel 7 QB
|C. Friel
|15/22
|153
|1
|0
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|1/6
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|13
|55
|0
|27
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|8
|18
|0
|7
|
H. Bailey 5 QB
|H. Bailey
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|
C. Friel 7 QB
|C. Friel
|2
|-12
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|6
|3
|55
|1
|38
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|4
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|6
|4
|26
|0
|18
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|5
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Ballungay 19 TE
|K. Ballungay
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Griffin 14 WR
|Z. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|7
|43.4
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|18/27
|230
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|14
|104
|2
|36
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|10
|68
|1
|17
|
K. Sims 22 RB
|K. Sims
|4
|20
|0
|8
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
C. McWright 6 RB
|C. McWright
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|8
|7
|100
|1
|36
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|4
|3
|41
|1
|20
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|3
|2
|37
|0
|21
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
M. Miller 12 WR
|M. Miller
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Loving-Black 86 TE
|S. Loving-Black
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Ross 7 WR
|C. Ross
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|2/2
|43
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|3
|34.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rogers 35 LB
|C. Rogers
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 58 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 7. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 33.
|+27 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 33(14:19 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 40 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at SJS 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(13:54 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at SJS 48 for -8 yards (T.Jenkins)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - UNLV 48(13:17 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - UNLV 48(13:08 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UNLV 48(13:02 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 24 yards to SJS 24 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24(12:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 29(12:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 32 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at SJS 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 32(11:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37(11:15 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 39(10:39 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 42(9:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 42. Gain of 6 yards. D.Mazotti ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48(9:31 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 32 for 20 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 32(8:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 32(8:47 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 21 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 21(8:12 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 21(8:07 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 21. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 9(7:32 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV End Zone for 9 yards. K.Robinson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 61 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 4. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(7:20 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 26(6:51 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UNLV 26(6:40 - 1st) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UNLV 21(6:40 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UNLV 21(6:32 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SJS 30 Center-UNLV. S.Garrett returned punt from the SJS 30. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(6:26 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 37(5:54 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SJST 37(5:15 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Loving-Black.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 37(5:10 - 1st) T.Benham punts 23 yards to UNLV 40 Center-SJS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(5:05 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 43(4:36 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 46(3:57 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 46(3:51 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 54 yards to SJS End Zone Center-UNLV. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(3:43 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 24(3:29 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 24(3:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45(2:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by M.Miller at SJS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 49(2:26 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by J.Braddock at UNLV 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(1:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 33(1:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 28(0:41 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UNLV 36 for -8 yards (E.Shelton)
|+16 YD
2 & 18 - SJST 36(0:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by J.Lockhart at UNLV 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 20(15:00 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16(14:30 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 10(13:24 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to UNLV 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 3. PENALTY on SJS-M.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on UNLV-F.Thompkins Defensive Targeting 0 yards offset. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 10(13:14 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV End Zone for 10 yards. C.Cordeiro for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 25. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(13:09 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 27.
|-12 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27(12:25 - 2nd) UNLV rushed to UNLV 15 for -12 yards. UNLV FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-N.Lavulo at UNLV 15. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 15.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 24. Fair catch by K.Olotoa.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:13 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(11:40 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(11:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 39(10:53 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 41(10:16 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(9:40 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by S.McKie at SJS 45. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 7(9:03 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 5(8:22 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 2.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UNLV 2(7:34 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at SJS 6 for -4 yards (C.Hall)
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - UNLV 6(6:38 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 6. Catch made by N.Williams at SJS 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 1.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 1(6:35 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 18 for 17 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 18(6:06 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 18(5:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 46 for 36 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46(5:08 - 2nd) K.Sims rushed to UNLV 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 40(4:30 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35(3:50 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 35. Catch made by E.Cooks at UNLV 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21(3:14 - 2nd) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 17(2:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|Sack
3 & 6 - SJST 17(2:32 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at UNLV 26 for -9 yards (A.Ajiake)
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - SJST 33(1:40 - 2nd) T.Schive 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 36 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 29. Fair catch by K.Olotoa.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(1:34 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 37(1:10 - 2nd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:07 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:02 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.Zeon.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 41(0:58 - 2nd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 41(0:52 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to SJS 15 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to the SJS 25. C.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 38.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(14:56 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by S.Garrett at SJS 38. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 35(14:20 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(14:13 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 21.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SJST 21(13:35 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - SJST 21(13:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 6(13:26 - 3rd) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 4.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 4(12:46 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 8(12:02 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SJST 15(11:55 - 3rd) T.Schive 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-T.Benham.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 60 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 5. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(11:49 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 15.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNLV 15(11:09 - 3rd) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel sacked at UNLV 7 for -8 yards (V.Fehoko)
|+11 YD
3 & 18 - UNLV 7(10:28 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 18.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 18(9:50 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to SJS 38 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(9:37 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 26(8:57 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to UNLV 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 22(8:17 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 22. Gain of 22 yards. D.Mazotti for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on SJS-SJS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 51 yards from SJS 20 to the UNLV 29. Fair catch by D.Dixon.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(6:55 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32. PENALTY on SJS-K.Reed Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(7:40 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 47. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 47(7:00 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(6:17 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by R.White at SJS 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(5:40 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by R.White at SJS 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 26(5:00 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by A.Robbins at SJS 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(4:20 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to SJS 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(3:48 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to SJS 14 for -6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 14(2:56 - 3rd) C.Friel pass complete to SJS 14. Catch made by S.McKie at SJS 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.McKie for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32(2:45 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to SJS 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 40(2:08 - 3rd) K.Sims rushed to SJS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(1:36 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at SJS 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 48(1:09 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to UNLV 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 49.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 49(0:11 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 49(15:00 - 4th) T.Benham punts 35 yards to UNLV 16 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(14:55 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 16(14:50 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 16(14:46 - 4th) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 16. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 20.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 20(14:07 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 40 yards to SJS 40 Center-UNLV. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(13:59 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 41.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SJST 41(13:16 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 41. PENALTY on SJS-D.Mazotti Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - SJST 31(12:50 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by M.Miller at SJS 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 35.
|+29 YD
3 & 15 - SJST 35(12:15 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to UNLV 36 for 29 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36(11:17 - 4th) S.Garrett rushed to UNLV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 34(10:28 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 34. Catch made by D.Mazotti at UNLV 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 20(9:47 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Garrett.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 20(9:42 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by E.Cooks at UNLV 20. Gain of 20 yards. E.Cooks for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the UNLV 24. K.Olotoa returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(9:24 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 36(8:49 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 37(8:13 - 4th) C.Friel pass complete to UNLV 37. Catch made by K.Ballungay at UNLV 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(7:29 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for S.McKie. PENALTY on UNLV-S.McKie Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - UNLV 32(7:26 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Penalty
2 & 25 - UNLV 32(7:08 - 4th) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 30 - UNLV 27(7:08 - 4th) C.Friel steps back to pass. C.Friel pass incomplete intended for Z.Griffin.
|-3 YD
3 & 30 - UNLV 27(7:03 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 24.
|Punt
4 & 33 - UNLV 24(6:21 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to SJS 27 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(6:12 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 31(5:28 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 32(4:43 - 4th) C.McWright rushed to SJS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at SJS 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 33(3:54 - 4th) T.Benham punts 45 yards to UNLV 22 Center-SJS. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 22(3:47 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 23(3:14 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 27(2:41 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(2:04 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 36(1:29 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 36(0:42 - 4th) H.Bailey rushed to UNLV 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(0:30 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at UNLV 44.
