Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Spencer Rattler overcame two early turnovers and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter, Jalen Brooks ran for an insurance score midway through the fourth and South Carolina scored 17 unanswered points to beat No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Saturday night for its third consecutive victory.
Kentucky started freshman Kaiya Sheron at quarterback in place of injured senior Will Levis, who wore a protective on his left foot.
MarShawn Lloyd scored a 2-yard touchdown run on the Gamecocks' first snap, immediately after Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez Jr. fumbled on the opening play. That quickly seized momentum against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference).
South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) moved ahead early in the third quarter, when Rattler (14 of 19, 177 yards) hit Antwane Wells Jr. in the flat and the junior darted past a defender for a 42-yard touchdown and 14-7 lead. Mitch Jeter's 32-yard field goal later in the period provided a 10-point cushion that Brooks extended to 17 points with a 24-yard TD run with 7:02 remaining.
''This was really big for us in so many ways,'' said Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, whose team had allowed 40-plus points in SEC losses to No. 16 Arkansas and top-ranked Georgia. ''I told the team at halftime that if we just played a little bit better on offense, we would take this thing over.''
Sheron (15 of 27, 178 yards) tossed a 10-yard TD pass JuTahn McClain with 2:49 left, his second of the game, but the Wildcats fell for the second consecutive week in league play.
Mystery preceded this defeat as Levis entered Kroger Field with a boot on his left foot and did not participate in warmups with teammates. Earlier this week, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops referred to a finger injury Levis sustained in last week's 22-19 loss to No. 9 Mississippi, but didn't mention any foot injury and remained mum on the quarterback's status on Thursday.
Disaster quickly followed with Rodriguez's fumble, a blocked punt and Matt Ruffolo's missed 45-yard field goal that bounced off the left upright. Sheron regrouped to fake a toss to Rodriguez and hit wide-open Jordan Dingle for the tying touchdown in the second quarter, but Kentucky was held to its lowest output since losing 30-13 to top-ranked Georgia 30-13 last season.
''A first-time starter, in position to be successful, I don't think our team played with the normal competitive character that our teams generally play with,'' Stoops said, referring to Sheron. ''That's obviously the job of the head coach to get the team prepared and put them in the position to be successful.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky's poll stay is in jeopardy after a second consecutive loss.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: Gifted with a turnover on the first snap, the Gamecocks converted but couldn't reach the end zone until the third quarter. Rattler fumbled on a sack and was intercepted, but found a groove with short passes that turned into big gains. The defense sacked Sheron six times and limited his passing options after the TD to earn a much-needed win.
Kentucky: Offensive falloff was to be expected without Levis, but the Wildcats quickly dug a hole with a first-play fumble and special teams failures. Other than Sheron, the offense stalled. More puzzling were the defensive breakdowns that allowed Rattler to pick them apart, which is not good with red-hot Mississippi State up next.
UP NEXT
South Carolina has a bye before hosting Texas A&M on Oct. 22.
Kentucky hosts No. 23 Mississippi State, which routed Arkansas 40-17.
M. Lloyd
1 RB
110 RuYds, RuTD, 31 ReYds, 2 RECs
K. Sheron
12 QB
178 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -24 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|355
|299
|Total Plays
|61
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|121
|Rush Attempts
|42
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|177
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|14-19
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-26
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|6-33.3
|Return Yards
|44
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-35
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|177
|PASS YDS
|178
|178
|RUSH YDS
|121
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|299
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|14/19
|177
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|22
|110
|1
|45
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|5
|17
|0
|5
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|8
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|3
|3
|66
|1
|42
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|37
|0
|30
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|2
|2
|31
|0
|28
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|5-6
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 29 DB
|D. Spaulding
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|1-6
|1.0
|0
|
N. Barrett 93 DL
|N. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|4
|41.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Sheron 12 QB
|K. Sheron
|15/27
|178
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|22
|126
|0
|20
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
K. Sheron 12 QB
|K. Sheron
|11
|-24
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Magwood 10 WR
|C. Magwood
|2
|2
|37
|0
|26
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|5
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
C. Lewis 89 WR
|C. Lewis
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|2
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|2
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
D. Harris 4 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Lewis 19 WR
|R. Lewis
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|6
|2
|6
|0
|15
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Afari Jr. 3 DB
|A. Afari Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 99 DL
|J. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|5
|40.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for -8 yards. C.Rodriguez FUMBLES forced by D.Spaulding. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-T.Hemingway at KEN 17. Tackled by KEN at KEN 2.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(14:47 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; D.Spaulding at KEN 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UK 33(14:03 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; T.Hemingway at KEN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 36(13:29 - 1st) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UK 36(13:23 - 1st) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at KEN 33 for -3 yards (J.Burch)
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - UK 33(12:34 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; D.Rush at KEN 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UK 41(11:48 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 39 yards to SC 20 Center-KEN. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 20. Tackled by Z.Childress at SC 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 38(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - UK 33(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - SC 28(11:39 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Wright at SC 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - SC 35(11:19 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Lovett at SC 38.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 38(10:31 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.McDowell.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 38(10:25 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 38 yards to KEN 24 Center-SC. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 24(10:18 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-T.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - UK 19(10:18 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 37 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at KEN 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 37(9:44 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-T.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-9 YD
1 & 15 - UK 32(9:26 - 1st) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 32. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 32. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at KEN 23.
|+15 YD
2 & 24 - UK 23(8:35 - 1st) K.Sheron rushed to KEN 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at KEN 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - UK 38(7:54 - 1st) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 38. Catch made by C.Rodriguez at KEN 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; J.Burch at KEN 39.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UK 39(7:17 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts yards to KEN 39 Center-KEN. K.Ford blocked the kick. J.McDowell recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by SC at KEN 22.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 22(7:09 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver; K.Smith at KEN 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 11(6:28 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann (K.Smith).
|Sack
1 & 10 - SC 11(6:23 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at KEN 21 for -10 yards (T.Ajian) S.Rattler FUMBLES forced by T.Ajian. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-J.Weaver at KEN 21. Tackled by SC at KEN 21.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21(6:13 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at KEN 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 33(5:38 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; B.Johnson at KEN 36.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - UK 36(4:57 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 44(4:16 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to SC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UK 44(3:34 - 1st) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by B.Brown at SC 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(2:55 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UK 28(2:12 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; G.Edmond at SC 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 27(1:31 - 1st) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle (Z.Pickens).
|No Good
4 & 8 - UK 35(1:27 - 1st) M.Ruffolo 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KEN Holder-C.Goodfellow.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(1:22 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at SC 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SC 30(0:55 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at SC 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SC 35(0:21 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at SC 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(15:00 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at SC 44.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - SC 44(14:38 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at SC 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - SC 41(13:54 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(13:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 48. Catch made by J.Brooks at KEN 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - SC 49(12:53 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to KEN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - SC 44(12:35 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 44. Catch made by J.McDowell at KEN 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 40.
|-4 YD
4 & 2 - SC 40(11:59 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; J.Weaver at KEN 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 44(11:53 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at KEN 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UK 49(11:12 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 42(10:36 - 2nd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UK 42(10:31 - 2nd) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 42. Catch made by D.Key at SC 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:50 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to SC 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18(9:15 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at SC 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - UK 16(8:35 - 2nd) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 16. Catch made by J.Dingle at SC 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Dingle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 57 yards from KEN 35 to the SC 8. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Poore at SC 32.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SC 32(8:23 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at KEN 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(7:41 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to KEN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 36(7:02 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 33 for yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 33. PENALTY on SC-J.Nichols Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - SC 46(6:33 - 2nd) S.Rattler rushed to KEN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - SC 44(5:42 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to KEN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 41.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SC 41(5:04 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 38 yards to KEN 3 Center-SC. Downed by H.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UK 3(4:58 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 16 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at KEN 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(4:14 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burch; Z.Pickens at KEN 19.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 19(3:37 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens; N.Barrett at KEN 19.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UK 19(2:52 - 2nd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UK 19(2:46 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 35 yards to SC 46 Center-C.Perry. Downed by J.Schulz.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 46(2:37 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to KEN 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SC 45(2:18 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 41(2:01 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 41. Catch made by J.Bell at KEN 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 39.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - SC 39(1:31 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 43.
|Int
3 & 12 - SC 43(0:44 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 13. Intercepted by T.Wallace at KEN 13. Tackled by SC at KEN 13.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at SC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 43(14:20 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SC 43(14:16 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at SC 44.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - SC 44(13:45 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 42(12:56 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by A.Brown at KEN 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - SC 42(12:56 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by A.Wells at KEN 42. Gain of 42 yards. A.Wells for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UK 25(12:47 - 3rd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at KEN 19 for -6 yards (T.Hemingway)
|+27 YD
2 & 16 - UK 19(12:01 - 3rd) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 19. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 19. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at KEN 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UK 46(11:41 - 3rd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at KEN 32 for -14 yards (G.Edmond)
|+3 YD
2 & 24 - UK 32(10:56 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; S.Greene at KEN 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 21 - UK 35(10:12 - 3rd) K.Sheron scrambles to KEN 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at KEN 44.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UK 44(9:51 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 40 yards to SC 16 Center-C.Perry. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 16(9:39 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at SC 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SC 22(9:03 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at SC 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(8:32 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Square; O.Oxendine at SC 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SC 31(8:12 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Square at SC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 37(7:40 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Square at SC 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SC 37(7:07 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by KEN at SC 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - SC 44(6:43 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; D.Jackson at SC 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(5:58 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - SC 49(5:21 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at SC 49.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - SC 49(4:53 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 49. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at KEN 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(4:20 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 21. Catch made by A.Wells at KEN 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SC 19(3:41 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 19. Catch made by A.Brown at KEN 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at KEN 12.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SC 12(3:20 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SC 22(2:43 - 3rd) M.Jeter 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SC Holder-K.Kroeger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(2:38 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; G.Edmond at KEN 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UK 30(1:51 - 3rd) K.Sheron rushed to KEN 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at KEN 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UK 31(1:06 - 3rd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for C.Magwood. PENALTY on SC-M.Dial Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(1:00 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; D.Spaulding at KEN 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 43(0:20 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at KEN 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UK 46(15:00 - 4th) K.Sheron rushed to KEN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway; G.Edmond at KEN 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(14:26 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 44.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - UK 44(13:36 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-B.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 49(13:18 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by B.Bates at SC 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UK 48(12:37 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UK 48(12:31 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 39 yards to SC 9 Center-C.Perry. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 9(12:23 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at SC 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - SC 14(11:49 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SC 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at SC 15.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - SC 15(11:06 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 15. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by KEN at SC 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 37(10:47 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Afari at SC 39.
|Sack
2 & 8 - SC 39(10:13 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 38 for -1 yards (D.Square)
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SC 38(9:34 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 38. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at SC 46.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SC 46(9:20 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 54 yards to KEN End Zone Center-SC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(9:08 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at KEN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UK 25(8:44 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for J.McClain (N.Barrett).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UK 25(8:40 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UK 25(8:35 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 47 yards to SC 28 Center-C.Perry. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(8:26 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 27 for 45 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(7:50 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to KEN 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - SC 24(7:03 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to KEN End Zone for 24 yards. J.Brooks for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 4th) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 25(6:53 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-C.Magwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - UK 20(6:53 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at KEN 8 for -12 yards (S.Greene)
|+11 YD
2 & 27 - UK 8(6:21 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 8. Catch made by C.Magwood at KEN 8. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at KEN 19.
|+18 YD
3 & 16 - UK 19(6:02 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 19. Catch made by B.Bates at KEN 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SC at KEN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 37(5:53 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at KEN 26 for -11 yards (J.Burch; T.Hemingway)
|+10 YD
2 & 21 - UK 26(5:27 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 26. Catch made by R.Lewis at KEN 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SC at KEN 36.
|+26 YD
3 & 11 - UK 36(5:05 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by C.Magwood at KEN 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 38(4:48 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 38(4:45 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - UK 38(4:40 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 38. Catch made by D.Key at SC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UK 29(4:17 - 4th) K.Sheron rushed to SC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 27(4:03 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UK 27(3:59 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by D.Harris at SC 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(3:46 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UK 17(3:40 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at SC 25 for -8 yards (Z.Pickens)
|Penalty
3 & 18 - UK 25(3:16 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-R.Lewis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 23 - UK 30(3:16 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by C.Lewis at SC 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 10.
|+10 YD
4 & 3 - UK 10(2:52 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 10. Catch made by J.McClain at SC 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.McClain for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 4th) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 4th) C.Poore kicks onside 16 from KEN 35 to SC 49. J.Vann returns the kickoff. Tackled by KEN at SC 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49(2:45 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - SC 45(2:45 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 47 for -2 yards. M.Lloyd FUMBLES forced by KEN. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-M.Lloyd at KEN 46. Tackled by KEN at KEN 46.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - SC 46(2:34 - 4th) S.Rattler rushed to KEN 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SC 48(2:29 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 36 yards to KEN 12 Center-SC. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 12. Tackled by SC at KEN 23.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(2:11 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to KEN 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SC 49(1:35 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to KEN 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - SC 47(0:51 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SC 44(0:04 - 4th) SC kneels at the KEN 44.
