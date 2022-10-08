Drive Chart
|
|
|GAS
|GAST
Key Players
|
K. Vantrease
6 QB
354 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 4 INTs, -2 RuYds
|
D. Grainger
3 QB
186 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 71 RuYds
Touchdown 13:43
J.White rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. J.White for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:18
pos
6
0
Touchdown 11:24
D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 14. Gain of 14 yards. R.Lewis for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
85
yds
2:15
pos
7
6
Field Goal 4:05
M.Hayes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
9
plays
48
yds
3:50
pos
7
10
Field Goal 0:56
M.Hayes 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
6
plays
14
yds
2:44
pos
7
13
Field Goal 12:48
A.Raynor 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
8
plays
42
yds
3:04
pos
10
13
Touchdown 10:03
J.Williams rushed to GSO End Zone for 6 yards. J.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:46
pos
10
19
Touchdown 3:34
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 47. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 47. Gain of 53 yards. J.Thrash for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
79
yds
00:27
pos
10
26
Touchdown 0:53
K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 1. Catch made by D.Burgess at GST 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Burgess for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
52
yds
2:41
pos
16
27
Point After TD 0:53
A.Raynor extra point is good. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 10:08
T.Gregg rushed to GSO End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
70
yds
4:50
pos
17
33
Touchdown 7:27
K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 15. Gain of 15 yards. K.Hood for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
69
yds
2:41
pos
23
34
Touchdown 2:42
K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by A.Jones at GST 24. Gain of 24 yards. A.Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
37
yds
1:35
pos
30
34
Touchdown 12:59
T.Gregg rushed to GSO End Zone for 33 yards. T.Gregg for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
4:18
pos
30
40
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|25
|Rushing
|6
|16
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|5
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|456
|513
|Total Plays
|77
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|327
|Rush Attempts
|29
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|354
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|30-48
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|10-107
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|4-35.8
|Return Yards
|2
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|4-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|327
|
|
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|30/48
|354
|3
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|17
|71
|1
|12
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|7
|26
|0
|16
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Stampley II 22 DB
|M. Stampley II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|14
|12
|119
|1
|21
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|10
|6
|101
|0
|65
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|10
|6
|66
|1
|24
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|7
|4
|50
|1
|18
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Smith 99 DL
|K. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Locke 53 DL
|T. Locke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stampley II 22 DB
|M. Stampley II
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|2/2
|35
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|2
|42.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|3
|26.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Free 5 DB
|W. Free
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|16/25
|186
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|16
|129
|1
|42
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|22
|111
|2
|33
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|12
|71
|0
|25
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|1
|20
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|8
|5
|75
|1
|53
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|4
|3
|45
|1
|26
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|3
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|6
|4
|24
|0
|16
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jones 45 LB
|J. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|2/2
|41
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|4
|35.8
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 10(14:25 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 10(14:19 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 4(13:48 - 1st) J.White rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. J.White for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:42 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(13:42 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49(13:22 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 44(11:27 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GSO 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35. PENALTY on GST-M.Sumter Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 47(12:47 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 28 for 25 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 28(12:33 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 28(12:21 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 15 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 15(12:03 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 15(12:01 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 14(11:33 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by R.Lewis at GSO 14. Gain of 14 yards. R.Lewis for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(11:27 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.White at GSO 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 28(10:59 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(10:34 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 42.
|Int
2 & 8 - GAS 42(10:02 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GST 40. Intercepted by Q.White at GST 40. Tackled by GSO at GST 33.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 33(9:55 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 28 for -5 yards (K.Smith)
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - GAST 28(9:36 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - GAST 29(8:59 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|Punt
4 & 14 - GAST 29(8:50 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 41 yards to GSO 30 Center-GST. W.Free returned punt from the GSO 30. Tackled by GST at GSO 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(8:41 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 36(8:13 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 36(8:07 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - GAS 36(8:01 - 1st) PENALTY on GSO-GSO False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 11 - GAS 31(8:01 - 1st) A.Beck punts 46 yards to GST 23 Center-GSO. Downed by GSO.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23(7:50 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 43 for 20 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 43(7:30 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 43(7:20 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GSO 1 for yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by C.Kelly. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-S.Robertson at GSO End Zone. Tackled by GST at GST 43. PENALTY on GSO-W.Free Defensive Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34(7:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18(6:25 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 11(6:00 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6(5:25 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4(4:50 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 5(4:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 5. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 5. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAST 13(4:05 - 1st) M.Hayes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 59 yards from GST 35 to the GSO 6. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GSO 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 30(3:54 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Int
2 & 10 - GAS 30(3:45 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 37. Intercepted by J.Muhammad at GSO 37. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(3:36 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 31(3:05 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28(2:30 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GSO 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 25(1:55 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 26(1:30 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by J.Williams at GSO 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAST 31(0:56 - 1st) M.Hayes 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GST Holder-GST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:52 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 27(0:20 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 30.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 30(15:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 45. PENALTY on GST-J.Crawford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(14:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by D.Burgess at GST 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22(14:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to GST 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GAS 24(13:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - GAS 24(13:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAS 25(12:48 - 2nd) A.Raynor 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:44 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 33 for 42 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(12:20 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 28(11:51 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13(11:27 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 9(10:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6(10:09 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GSO End Zone for 6 yards. J.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 61 yards from GST 35 to the GSO 4. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GSO 30. PENALTY on GSO-R.Dedman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 16(9:56 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 16.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 16(9:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 16(9:12 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 26. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 25(8:58 - 2nd) M.Stampley rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 28.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(8:48 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 28. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 25(8:23 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 37(7:49 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(7:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 48(7:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by J.Singleton at GST 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GST 38. PENALTY on GSO-D.Burgess Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - GAS 42(6:49 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - GAS 45(6:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 16 - GAS 46(5:35 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(5:06 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to GST 40 for -2 yards. Lateral to J.Singleton to GST 48 for yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - GAS 48(4:12 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - GAS 48(4:15 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on GST-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 33(4:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for O.Arnold.
|Int
2 & 10 - GAS 33(4:05 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GST 21. Intercepted by J.Hunter at GST 21. Tackled by GSO at GST 21. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(4:01 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 21. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 47.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47(3:45 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 47. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 47. Gain of 53 yards. J.Thrash for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(3:34 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 27(3:11 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 31.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GAS 32(2:17 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on GST-J.Denis Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 46(2:32 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 46.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 46(2:17 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 33.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33(1:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 33. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 33. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16. PENALTY on GST-J.Clark Defensive Targeting 8 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 8(1:30 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GST 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 1(0:53 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 1. Catch made by D.Burgess at GST 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Burgess for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-B.Brown Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 50 yards from GSO 50 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(0:53 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 32.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 32(0:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 47 for 21 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47. PENALTY on GST-A.Green Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(0:15 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 46.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 63 yards from GSO 35 to the GST 2. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:38 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 30(14:11 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by A.Green at GST 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(13:53 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 45(13:29 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(13:18 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 43(12:35 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 43(12:27 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to GSO 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - GAST 39(11:51 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by J.Credle at GSO 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29(11:29 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 20(11:09 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 14(10:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-M.Stampley Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9(10:37 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 3(10:15 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GSO End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to the GSO 2. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GSO 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 31(10:02 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 35.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 35(9:39 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GST 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(9:11 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by A.Jones at GST 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(8:52 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GST 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 31.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 31(8:44 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 31. Catch made by J.Singleton at GST 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 15(8:34 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 15(8:16 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GST 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 15(7:36 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 15. Gain of 15 yards. K.Hood for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:29 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 60 yards from GSO 35 to the GST 5. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(7:29 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 30(7:10 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 30(6:38 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 30(6:32 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 30 yards to GSO 40 Center-GST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(6:23 - 3rd) D.Burgess rushed to GSO 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAS 42(5:53 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - GAS 42(5:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-K.Crowder False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - GAS 37(5:46 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GAS 37(5:41 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 38 yards to GST 25 Center-GSO. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 25. Tackled by GSO at GST 21.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(5:32 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 21. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 29(5:04 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(4:51 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 32.
|Int
2 & 13 - GAST 32(4:05 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at GST 42. Intercepted by M.Stampley at GST 42. Tackled by GST at GST 42. PENALTY on GST-L.Cristobal Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 42(3:57 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GST 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 37(3:31 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GST 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 26(3:11 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 5 - GAS 21(3:04 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GST 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 24(2:49 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by A.Jones at GST 24. Gain of 24 yards. A.Jones for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:42 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(2:22 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 26(1:58 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32(1:19 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 36.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36(1:03 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GSO 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(0:45 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to GSO 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 44(15:00 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GSO 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 45(14:12 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by T.Williams at GSO 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - GAST 39(13:33 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by J.Thrash at GSO 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(13:09 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GSO End Zone for 33 yards. T.Gregg for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:04 - 4th) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(13:04 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GAS 31(12:35 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 31. Gain of yards. A.Jones FUMBLES forced by Q.White. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Hunter at GSO 36. J.Hunter for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 31(12:31 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(12:16 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GAS 48(11:56 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 48(11:51 - 4th) J.White rushed to GST 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47(11:30 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 47. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 45. PENALTY on GSO-A.Jones Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 18 - GAS 45(11:02 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 49.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - GAS 49(10:37 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - GAS 49(10:33 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by J.White at GSO 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 36.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(10:15 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GST 36. Catch made by K.Hood at GST 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15(10:07 - 4th) J.White rushed to GST 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 11(9:40 - 4th) J.White rushed to GST 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 6.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 6(9:16 - 4th) J.White rushed to GST 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - GAS 14(8:28 - 4th) A.Raynor 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 59 yards from GSO 35 to the GST 6. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:25 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 29(7:42 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GAST 32(7:01 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GST 41. PENALTY on GST-B.Broadway Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - GAST 22(6:59 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 22(6:50 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 34 yards to GSO 44 Center-GST. Fair catch by A.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44(6:44 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 44. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 46(6:08 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 49(5:32 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 48.
|Int
4 & 2 - GAS 48(5:03 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GST 40. Intercepted by J.Jones at GST 40. Tackled by GSO at GSO 50.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50(4:49 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 45(4:04 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 43.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GAST 43(3:18 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by J.Thrash at GSO 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 48(3:12 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAST 48(3:06 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 38 yards to GSO 10 Center-GST. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 10(2:58 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 10. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 10. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at GSO 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:44 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 3 yards. K.Hood FUMBLES forced by J.Hunter. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Veneziale at GSO 34. Tackled by GSO at GSO 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34(2:36 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 31(2:32 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 30(2:28 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 25(2:23 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22(1:44 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GSO 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 20(0:57 - 4th) D.Grainger kneels at the GSO 23.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GAST 23(0:24 - 4th) D.Grainger kneels at the GSO 24.
