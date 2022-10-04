|
|
|TEXAS
|OKLA
Unique Red River Showdown matches unranked Oklahoma, Texas
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is no stranger to the rivalry with Texas. But he's never seen a Red River Showdown quite like this.
Texas counterpart Steve Sarkisian doesn't have nearly as much experience with the annual meeting between the two at Dallas' Cotton Bowl, but he hasn't either.
For the first time since 1998, the game will feature a pair of unranked opponents when they kick off
The Sooners come in scuffling, having lost consecutive regular-season games for just the second time since 1999. Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) dropped games to Kansas State and TCU.
The Sooners were in a similar position two seasons ago, before a four-overtime 53-45 win over the Longhorns began a six-game winning streak that vaulted Oklahoma into the Big 12 Championship Game.
Although some of his players said having the rivalry game could help turn things around, Venables brushed that notion aside.
"I know the emotion, the intensity, and what this game has meant to so many people," Venables said. "But we shouldn't prepare for this game any different than we do any other game. And if we are and I allow that then I'm not doing a good job leading.
"We couldn't do extra this week or be more committed this week. We should be habitual in how we get ready to play."
Texas (3-2, 1-1) is coming off a 38-20 win over West Virginia and has lost two games by a combined four points, including a one-point loss to top-ranked Alabama.
The Sooners have won four consecutive games in the series beginning with the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game.
Sarkisian said the Longhorns couldn't take Oklahoma lightly even with their recent struggles.
"Last time I checked this morning when I walked in our building, the Golden Hat wasn't there," Sarkisian said, referencing the trophy the game's winner takes home. "It's going to take maximum mental intensity and focus and execution to come out on top. That's what we're striving to do."
Questions at quarterback are likely to linger into the game.
Sooners' starter Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the loss to TCU in the second quarter and is in concussion protocol. If Gabriel can't go, Pitt transfer Davis Beville is likely to start.
Hudson Card has started the last three games for Texas after Quinn Ewers (clavicle) was knocked out of the loss to Alabama.
Neither coach offered much in the way of updates on their quarterback's status entering Saturday's game.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|34
|11
|Rushing
|18
|8
|Passing
|15
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-15
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|585
|195
|Total Plays
|81
|59
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|296
|156
|Rush Attempts
|50
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|289
|39
|Comp. - Att.
|21-31
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|1.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-36
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|8-42.0
|Return Yards
|17
|20
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-6
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|289
|PASS YDS
|39
|
|
|296
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|585
|TOTAL YDS
|195
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|21/31
|289
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|22
|130
|2
|18
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|9
|57
|0
|17
|
J. Brooks 24 RB
|J. Brooks
|7
|39
|1
|18
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|4
|32
|0
|26
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
J. Blue 23 RB
|J. Blue
|5
|14
|0
|10
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|7
|5
|97
|0
|32
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|6
|4
|53
|1
|24
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|2
|36
|0
|38
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|6
|3
|29
|1
|15
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|2
|28
|1
|15
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
G. Helm 85 TE
|G. Helm
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crawford 21 DB
|K. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coffey III 27 DB
|J. Coffey III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burke 91 LB
|E. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taaffe 36 DB
|M. Taaffe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 30 LB
|D. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Dorbah 32 LB
|P. Dorbah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guilbeau 13 DB
|J. Guilbeau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Finkley 1 LB
|J. Finkley
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|3
|40.7
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|2
|5.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Beville 11 QB
|D. Beville
|6/12
|38
|0
|1
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
N. Evers 7 QB
|N. Evers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|5
|60
|0
|24
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|11
|59
|0
|13
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|7
|24
|0
|11
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|7
|18
|0
|5
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|5
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Beville 11 QB
|D. Beville
|5
|-21
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|2
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parker Jr. 22 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|4
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 DB
|J. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Morrison 6 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCoy 41 LB
|J. McCoy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|2-11
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 8 DL
|J. Laulu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 DB
|D. Graham
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 24 DB
|G. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kanak 7 LB
|J. Kanak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 32 DL
|R. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dennis 21 DB
|K. Dennis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Coe 94 DL
|I. Coe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lewis 10 LB
|K. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Spears-Jennings 3 DB
|R. Spears-Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|8
|42.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 6 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at TEX 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 29(14:40 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 29. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; D.Stutsman at TEX 32.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 32(14:08 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by R.Johnson at TEX 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at TEX 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEXAS 30(13:31 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 45 yards to OKL 25 Center-Z.Edwards. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(13:22 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; J.Ford at OKL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(12:51 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at OKL 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(12:23 - 1st) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at OKL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(12:05 - 1st) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(12:02 - 1st) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 40. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at OKL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 40(11:42 - 1st) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 40(11:30 - 1st) M.Turk punts 55 yards to TEX 5 Center-K.Kelleher. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 5. Tackled by W.Washington at TEX 10.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(11:19 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; J.Broiles at TEX 13.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 13(10:48 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 13. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.White at TEX 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(10:20 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at TEX 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(9:55 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 37(9:43 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; W.Washington at TEX 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 45(9:25 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at TEX 49.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(9:06 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 49. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; W.Washington at OKL 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(8:50 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to OKL 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; J.Redmond at OKL 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 20(8:24 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to OKL 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Graham; D.Stutsman at OKL 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(8:10 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to OKL 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 9.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 9(7:31 - 1st) X.Worthy rushed to OKL 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at OKL 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 2(7:06 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to OKL End Zone for 2 yards. B.Robinson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OKL-OKL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) W.Stone kicks yards from TEX 35 to the OKL 3. Fair catch by W.Stone.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(6:48 - 1st) J.Farooq rushed to OKL 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; D.Overshown at OKL 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(6:33 - 1st) J.Farooq rushed to TEX 40 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson; D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(6:07 - 1st) B.Willis rushed to TEX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; O.Oghoufo at TEX 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 37(5:38 - 1st) J.Farooq rushed to TEX 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 35(5:26 - 1st) B.Willis rushed to TEX 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 32.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - OKLA 32(5:12 - 1st) B.Willis rushed to TEX 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; A.Collins at TEX 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(5:03 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TEX 25 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jamison at TEX 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 25(4:26 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TEX 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn at TEX 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 26(3:58 - 1st) D.Beville pass complete to TEX 26. Catch made by D.Stoops at TEX 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; A.Cook at TEX 20.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - OKLA 20(2:39 - 1st) M.Turk pass complete to TEX 20. Catch made by Z.Schmit at TEX 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 17. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(2:13 - 1st) M.Major rushed to TEX 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 10(1:52 - 1st) M.Major rushed to TEX 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey; M.Ojomo at TEX 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OKLA 9(1:21 - 1st) D.Beville rushed to TEX 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 9.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OKLA 9(0:57 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TEX 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 8.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 8(0:43 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.White; D.Ugwoegbu at TEX 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 11(0:19 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Graham; I.Coe at TEX 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 17(15:00 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at TEX 24.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(14:34 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 24. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OKL at TEX 37.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(14:05 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 37. Catch made by R.Johnson at TEX 37. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Washington at OKL 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(13:37 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to OKL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OKL 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 23(13:13 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 23. Catch made by K.Robinson at OKL 23. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Graham at OKL 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(12:47 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 10. Catch made by X.Worthy at OKL 10. Gain of 10 yards. X.Worthy for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:40 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:40 - 2nd) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at OKL 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(12:23 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; D.Overshown at OKL 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 49(12:05 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TEX 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; P.Dorbah at TEX 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(11:41 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TEX 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; M.Ojomo at TEX 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 39(11:32 - 2nd) M.Major pass complete to TEX 39. Catch made by M.Mims at TEX 39. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jamison; J.Barron at TEX 41.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 41(11:01 - 2nd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 41(10:50 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 41 yards to TEX End Zone Center-K.Kelleher. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:41 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 20. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by OKL at TEX 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(10:11 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence; R.Grimes at TEX 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEXAS 46(9:52 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 46(9:45 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(9:22 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 42. Catch made by G.Helm at OKL 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at OKL 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 38(9:07 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to OKL 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at OKL 33.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 33(8:51 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to OKL 19 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(8:23 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 19. Catch made by J.Sanders at OKL 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Graham; D.Stutsman at OKL 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 15(7:41 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 15. Catch made by K.Robinson at OKL 15. Gain of 15 yards. K.Robinson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:31 - 2nd) E.Gray pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at OKL 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:08 - 2nd) D.Stoops rushed to OKL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at OKL 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(6:46 - 2nd) D.Stoops rushed to OKL 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Guilbeau; K.Crawford at OKL 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLA 30(6:10 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 40 yards to TEX 30 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(6:01 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 30(5:55 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 30(5:50 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for TEX.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 30(5:43 - 2nd) D.Trejo punts 40 yards to OKL 30 Center-Z.Edwards. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(5:34 - 2nd) B.Willis rushed to OKL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bush; T.Sweat at OKL 35.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 35(5:20 - 2nd) J.Farooq rushed to TEX 41 for 24 yards. Tackled by A.Collins at TEX 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(4:55 - 2nd) B.Willis rushed to TEX 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 40(4:16 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TEX 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; J.Finkley at TEX 33.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 33(3:53 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TEX 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 20.
|Int
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(3:25 - 2nd) E.Gray pass INTERCEPTED at TEX 15. Intercepted by J.Barron at TEX 15. Tackled by E.Gray at TEX 21.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(3:06 - 2nd) Q.Ewers rushed to TEX 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at TEX 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 22(2:43 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Dennis; D.Stutsman at TEX 31.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(2:21 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TEX 28.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - TEXAS 28(1:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-J.Majors False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - TEXAS 23(1:56 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; K.Dennis at TEX 30.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - TEXAS 30(1:42 - 2nd) Q.Ewers rushed to TEX 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TEX 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(1:24 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 46(1:17 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to OKL 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; W.Washington at OKL 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 48(0:57 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by G.Helm at OKL 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(0:31 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy. PENALTY on OKL-OKL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(0:24 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 24. Catch made by J.Sanders at OKL 24. Gain of 24 yards. J.Sanders for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 64 yards from TEX 35 to the OKL 1. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Bush at OKL 20.
|Int
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(0:13 - 2nd) D.Beville pass INTERCEPTED at TEX 25. Intercepted by D.Jamison at TEX 25. Tackled by OKL at TEX 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at OKL 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(14:41 - 3rd) J.Farooq rushed to OKL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at OKL 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 35(14:19 - 3rd) B.Willis rushed to OKL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at OKL 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - OKLA 38(13:39 - 3rd) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by J.Barnes at OKL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at OKL 44.
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - OKLA 44(13:08 - 3rd) D.Beville scrambles to OKL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey; A.Cook at OKL 43.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(12:59 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to OKL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; R.Grimes at OKL 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 37(12:32 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to OKL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at OKL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(12:07 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 31(11:58 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to OKL 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Graham; D.Stutsman at OKL 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 25(11:29 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to OKL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; D.Stutsman at OKL 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:57 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to OKL 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at OKL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEXAS 19(10:27 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Int
3 & 9 - TEXAS 19(10:21 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 11. Intercepted by C.Coldon at OKL 11. Tackled by R.Johnson at OKL 31.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(10:08 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to OKL 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at OKL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 30(9:39 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to OKL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at OKL 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - OKLA 33(9:03 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to OKL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at OKL 34.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLA 34(8:20 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 42 yards to TEX 24 Center-K.Kelleher. Downed by OKL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(8:08 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Downs; D.Ugwoegbu at TEX 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 27(7:40 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 27. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at TEX 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(7:09 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond; R.Grimes at TEX 39.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 39(6:36 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 39. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 39. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles; C.Coldon at OKL 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(5:50 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to OKL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond at OKL 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 26(5:19 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 26. Catch made by X.Worthy at OKL 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at OKL 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(5:05 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to OKL End Zone for 11 yards. B.Robinson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 3rd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 58 yards from TEX 35 to the OKL 7. L.Bunkley-Shelton returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Watts at OKL 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(4:56 - 3rd) B.Willis rushed to OKL 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at OKL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OKLA 19(4:27 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLA 19(4:16 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville pass incomplete intended for D.Parker.
|Punt
4 & 12 - OKLA 19(4:12 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 44 yards to TEX 37 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by X.Worthy. PENALTY on OKL-T.Morrison Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 16 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(4:04 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 47(4:00 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 47. Catch made by X.Worthy at OKL 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at OKL 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 43(3:37 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to OKL 35 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lawrence at OKL 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(3:11 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to OKL 18 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stutsman; J.Davis at OKL 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(2:36 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to OKL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu; D.White at OKL 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 18(2:03 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to OKL 18. Catch made by J.Sanders at OKL 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Sanders for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 3rd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 62 yards from TEX 35 to the OKL 3. Fair catch by L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:57 - 3rd) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by J.Barnes at OKL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at OKL 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 26(1:22 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bush at OKL 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - OKLA 28(0:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on OKL-R.Congel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 12 - OKLA 23(0:21 - 3rd) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville sacked at OKL 16 for -7 yards (B.Murphy)
|Punt
4 & 19 - OKLA 16(15:00 - 4th) M.Turk punts 44 yards to TEX 40 Center-K.Kelleher. X.Worthy returned punt from the TEX 40. Tackled by R.Spears-Jennings; T.West at TEX 46.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(14:48 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to OKL 28 for 26 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at OKL 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(14:16 - 4th) PENALTY on TEX-J.Majors False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - TEXAS 33(14:01 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to OKL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kelley at OKL 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - TEXAS 32(13:21 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to OKL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 28(12:49 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to OKL 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at OKL 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(12:18 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to OKL End Zone for 18 yards. J.Brooks for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 4th) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:11 - 4th) D.Beville scrambles to OKL 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at OKL 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - OKLA 21(11:41 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe; J.Bush at OKL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLA 23(11:07 - 4th) D.Beville steps back to pass. D.Beville sacked at OKL 14 for -9 yards (J.Finkley; K.Coburn)
|Punt
4 & 21 - OKLA 14(10:23 - 4th) M.Turk punts 32 yards to OKL 46 Center-K.Kelleher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(10:15 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to OKL 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Williams at OKL 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 46(9:36 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to OKL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison; G.Williams at OKL 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - TEXAS 41(8:54 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to OKL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; R.Thomas at OKL 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(8:20 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to OKL 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(7:49 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to OKL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Kelley; D.Stutsman at OKL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TEXAS 27(7:09 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to OKL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu at OKL 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - TEXAS 27(6:28 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to OKL 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak at OKL 24.
|No Good
4 & 8 - TEXAS 32(5:44 - 4th) B.Auburn 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(5:38 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Coffey at OKL 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 31(5:03 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at OKL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 30(4:22 - 4th) N.Evers steps back to pass. N.Evers pass incomplete intended for G.Freeman.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 30(4:15 - 4th) M.Turk punts 38 yards to TEX 32 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by D.Jamison.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(4:07 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McCoy at TEX 36.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 36(3:23 - 4th) J.Brooks rushed to TEX 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Lewis; R.Spears-Jennings at TEX 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 33(2:42 - 4th) J.Blue rushed to TEX 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCoy at TEX 35. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEXAS 35(2:14 - 4th) D.Trejo punts 37 yards to OKL 28 Center-Z.Edwards. Fair catch by L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(2:06 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at OKL 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 32(1:28 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Burke at OKL 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 31(0:44 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at OKL 42.
