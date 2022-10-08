|
No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) No. 4 Michigan won Saturday with heart for Mike Hart.
After the running game coordinator collapsed on the sideline in the first quarter, the Wolverines regrouped at halftime, returned to Wolverines football and performed like Hart wanted.
Cornelius Johnson's 29-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter gave Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed Saturday to celebrate a 31-10 victory over pesky Indiana without their beloved coach.
''During the game Mike had a medical emergency, he's in stable condition and he's going to stay overnight here in Bloomington for observation,'' head coach Jim Harbaugh said. ''Talking about Mike and his health, all our prayers go out to him.''
Hart's absence dampened a historic day for the Wolverines (3-0 Big Ten) who improved to 6-0 for the second straight season - something they last did in 1976-77.
But the frightening, first-quarter sideline scene certainly took its toll on Michigan.
The school's career rushing leader went down unexpectedly moments after the Hoosiers tied the score at 7, prompting Michigan's players to clear the bench and spread out across the field. Some dropped to one knee as Harbaugh and other staff members watched trainers strap Hart to a backboard before carting him off the field.
Hart flashed the thumbs up sign before leaving Memorial Stadium and heading to a hospital.
Michigan wasn't the same afterward.
The two teams traded field goals and blocked field goals before settling for a 10-10 halftime tie. The Wolverines didn't reassert control until Johnson capped a 98-yard drive to start the second half with the first of two touchdown catches.
It was exactly what Michigan needed. Luke Schoonmaker and Johnson each caught fourth-quarter TD passes to seal the victory on a day J.J. McCarthy produced his first 300-yard game. The sophomore quarterback finished 28 of 36 with 304 yards, three TDs and one interception.
''It was good to see the young quarterback come of age today,'' Harbaugh said. ''Tough game, tight game, couldn't lean on the ground game today and he did it.''
The Wolverines second-half defense was equally dominant. It allowed just 29 total yards in the second half and constantly harassed Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak. Michigan finished with seven sacks.
Indiana (3-3, 1-2) lost its third straight and coach Tom Allen wasn't pleased with how his team played the final 15 minutes.
''We had a chance in the fourth quarter against the fourth-ranked team in the country, a really good team, and didn't finish,'' Allen said. ''That's highly disappointing. Scoring zero points in the second half is not enough and it's got to change.''
Allen also had Hart on his staff from 2017-20 and walked across the field to see Hart before he left the stadium. McCarthy said the Wolverines awarded a game game ball to their running backs coach, and Harbaugh acknowledged Hart would be missed on the trip home.
''We'll move on with humble hearts,'' Harbaugh said. ''It's great to have the win and continue to pray for Mike. He's a strong guy, I have all the faith in the world in Mike Hart.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The Wolverines have faced some strong tests in this series recently and they did again Saturday. But Michigan, clearly, did not play its best ball as the nation's sixth-best scoring offense struggled to score.
Indiana: Allen's team played its best first half of the season but still hasn't played a complete game all season. The defense and special teams, as usual, kept Indiana close. What they're lacking: a consistent offense.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan is still unbeaten but it's shield of invincibility took a major hit against an Indiana team that wasn't even at full strength on offense or defense. The powerful ground game was mostly stymied. The constant has been the defense, and it was every bit as good as advertised. It will be interesting to see if the voters punish Michigan for a less-than-stellar showing.
STAT PACK
Michigan: Ronnie Bell had 11 receptions for 121 yards while Schoonmaker caught nine passes for 67 yards. Blake Corum rushed for 124 yards on 25 carries, picking up 50 on his first run of the day. Corum also had a 1-yard TD run, his 11th of the season.
Indiana: Bazelak was 25 of 49 with 203 yards, one TD and one interception. Freshman Jaylin Lucas had four carries for 45 yards on a day, the Hoosiers ran 25 times for 19 yards. Emery Simmons caught seven passed for 57 yards and Josh Henderson caught an 11-yard TD pass.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Returns home next Saturday for a showdown with No. 10 Penn State.
Indiana: Welcomes Maryland to Bloomington next Saturday.
J. McCarthy
9 QB
304 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 26 RuYds
C. Bazelak
9 QB
203 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -61 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|469
|222
|Total Plays
|76
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|19
|Rush Attempts
|40
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|0.8
|Yards Passing
|304
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|28-36
|25-48
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.3
|6-48.2
|Return Yards
|36
|8
|Punts - Returns
|4-36
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|304
|PASS YDS
|203
|165
|RUSH YDS
|19
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|222
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|28/36
|304
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|25
|124
|1
|50
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|4
|26
|0
|9
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|7
|15
|0
|8
|
A. Orji 10 QB
|A. Orji
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|16
|11
|121
|0
|26
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|10
|9
|67
|1
|15
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|3
|52
|1
|29
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|2
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rolder 30 LB
|J. Rolder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anoma 18 LB
|A. Anoma
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|1/2
|44
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|3
|48.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|3
|19.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|4
|9.0
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|25/48
|203
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|4
|45
|0
|39
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|7
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|6
|10
|0
|11
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|7
|-61
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|10
|7
|57
|0
|13
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|9
|2
|39
|0
|33
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|5
|4
|34
|1
|11
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|4
|3
|20
|0
|7
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|4
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|4
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|6
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
A. Steinfeldt 84 TE
|A. Steinfeldt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Holt-Bennett 19 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grier 16 DB
|J. Grier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. James 99 DL
|N. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robbins 41 DL
|B. Robbins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/2
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|6
|48.2
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Delp 80 WR
|C. Delp
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 61 yards from IU 35 to the MICH 4. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Moore at MICH 23.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(14:55 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 23. Catch made by A.Henning at MICH 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by IU at MICH 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(14:22 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 39. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at MICH 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 43(13:49 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 43. Gain of 6 yards. R.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(13:10 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IU 1 for 50 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 1(12:37 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35 to the IU 7. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:32 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at IU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IND 34(12:09 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 34. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Paige at IU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(12:00 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at IU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(11:45 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for S.Shivers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 36(11:41 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at IU 36.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IND 36(11:21 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 28 for -8 yards (M.Barrett)
|Punt
4 & 18 - IND 28(10:47 - 1st) J.Evans punts 46 yards to MICH 26 Center-S.Wracher. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 26. Pushed out of bounds by B.Fitzgerald at MICH 30. PENALTY on MICH-J.Nichols Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(10:37 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 28 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at MICH 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 28(10:16 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 28. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at MICH 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(9:47 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at MICH 36.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 36(9:14 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at MICH 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - MICH 31(8:36 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at MICH 37.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 37(7:53 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 39 yards to IU 24 Center-W.Wagner. Downed by G.Tarr.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(7:40 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Okie; M.Barrett at IU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 26(7:24 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 26. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moore at IU 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 33(7:16 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; R.Benny at IU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(6:51 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moore at IU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IND 43(6:33 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - IND 43(6:28 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on MICH-D.Turner Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(6:21 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42(6:16 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to MICH 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; E.Okie at MICH 44.
|+33 YD
3 & 12 - IND 44(5:54 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by C.Camper at MICH 44. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 11(5:31 - 1st) D.McCulley rushed to MICH 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at MICH 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 11(5:06 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 11. Catch made by J.Henderson at MICH 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Henderson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 57 yards from IU 35 to the MICH 8. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Moore at MICH 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(4:47 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MICH 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 32(4:13 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at MICH 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(3:42 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 37. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MICH 46.
|+26 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 46(3:06 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 46. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 28(2:39 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to IU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 28(2:05 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to IU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at IU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICH 26(1:17 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell. PENALTY on MICH-Z.Zinter Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MICH 34(1:07 - 1st) J.Moody 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35 to the IU 7. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:02 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IU 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - IND 26(0:33 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 16 for -10 yards (J.Harrell) PENALTY on MICH-J.Harrell Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(0:33 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 31. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; K.Jenkins at IU 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - IND 33(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Colson at IU 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(14:36 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 46. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at MICH 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - IND 45(14:19 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 45. Catch made by S.Shivers at MICH 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 39(13:52 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 5 - IND 34(13:41 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by A.Coby at MICH 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 19(13:11 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt. PENALTY on MICH-K.Mullings Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 10(13:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 10. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at MICH 10. Gain of yards. A.Steinfeldt for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on IU-C.Camper Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - IND 25(13:02 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - IND 25(12:56 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+2 YD
3 & 25 - IND 25(12:51 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to MICH 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at MICH 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - IND 31(12:15 - 2nd) C.Campbell 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Wracher Holder-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 64 yards from IU 35 to the MICH 1. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McCullough at MICH 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(12:03 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; B.Jennings at MICH 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 27(11:27 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at MICH 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 28(10:50 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 28(10:45 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 48 yards to IU 24 Center-G.Tarr. Downed by J.Metzger.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 24(10:33 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - IND 24(10:27 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Colson at IU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 37(10:08 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Int
2 & 10 - IND 37(9:59 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IU 42. Intercepted by R.Moore at IU 42. Tackled by IU at IU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(9:54 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 42. Catch made by R.Bell at IU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Matthews at IU 34. PENALTY on IU-D.Matthews Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 19(9:33 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - MICH 22(8:55 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 22. Catch made by C.Johnson at IU 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen; N.Pierre at IU 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 10(8:14 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 7.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 7(7:49 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a at IU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICH 8(7:12 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 8(7:05 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Henning.
4 & 8 - MICH 16(6:58 - 2nd) J.Moody 26 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins. J.Head blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:54 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to MICH 41 for 39 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(6:24 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 41. Catch made by E.Simmons at MICH 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Sainristil at MICH 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - IND 35(6:14 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 35. Catch made by J.Lucas at MICH 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(5:47 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 28. Catch made by E.Simmons at MICH 28. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sainristil at MICH 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IND 26(5:17 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 26. Catch made by C.Camper at MICH 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; M.Paige at MICH 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - IND 20(4:45 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by D.McCulley at MICH 20. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Green at MICH 15.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(4:30 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MICH 15. Catch made by J.Henderson at MICH 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Rolder at MICH 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 5(4:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 5(4:01 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to MICH 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at MICH 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 6(3:26 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
4 & 6 - IND 14(3:21 - 2nd) C.Campbell 24 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-S.Wracher Holder-J.Evans. M.Morris blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(3:17 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Robbins at MICH 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 22(3:00 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 22. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at MICH 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 28(2:23 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 28. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at MICH 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(2:08 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 47(1:55 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 47(1:52 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to IU 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MICH 39(1:22 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to IU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at IU 39.
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - MICH 39(0:51 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to IU 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(0:47 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(0:43 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to MICH 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Paige; M.Smith at MICH 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 48(0:28 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 46 for -6 yards (M.Morris)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 46(0:22 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|-1 YD
3 & 16 - IND 46(0:20 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Upshaw at IU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at IU 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(14:48 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at IU 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - IND 43(14:24 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 43. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at IU 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - IND 47(13:47 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at MICH 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 47(13:43 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 44 for -9 yards (J.Colson)
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - IND 44(13:15 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IND 46(12:46 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 46(12:36 - 3rd) J.Evans punts yards to MICH End Zone Center-S.Wracher. Touchback. PENALTY on MICH-R.Moten Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - IND 49(12:29 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 47 yards to MICH 2 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by C.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 2(12:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on MICH-B.Corum False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - MICH 1(12:16 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MICH 4.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 4(11:39 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 4(11:37 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 4. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 4. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Keys; D.McCullough at MICH 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18(11:05 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 18. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Lanier; B.Fitzgerald at MICH 22.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 22(10:34 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 22. Catch made by A.Anthony at MICH 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at MICH 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(10:08 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; B.Jennings at IU 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(9:50 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; B.Jennings at IU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICH 40(9:05 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 40(8:59 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to IU 31 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(8:32 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 29(7:53 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by C.Johnson at IU 29. Gain of 29 yards. C.Johnson for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at IU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 29(7:23 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - IND 29(7:18 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Johnson at IU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 32(6:57 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 51 yards to MICH 17 Center-S.Wracher. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 17. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 48. PENALTY on IU-V.Sneed Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(6:32 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by R.Bell at IU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 26(5:55 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; B.Robbins at IU 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 25(5:03 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(4:27 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to IU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 18.
|Int
2 & 8 - MICH 18(3:46 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass INTERCEPTED at IU End Zone. Intercepted by D.Matthews at IU End Zone. Tackled by MICH at IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20(3:35 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 20(3:29 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett. PENALTY on MICH-B.McGregor Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(3:25 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at IU 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - IND 37(3:06 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 37. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; K.Mullings at IU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 47(2:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on IU-P.Hanna False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - IND 42(2:34 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - IND 43(2:15 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - IND 43(2:08 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|Punt
4 & 14 - IND 43(2:02 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 52 yards to MICH 5 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by L.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 5(1:51 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; J.Tevis at MICH 7.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 7(1:21 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 7. Catch made by A.Anthony at MICH 7. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at MICH 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(0:47 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; M.Jackson at MICH 20.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MICH 20(0:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on MICH-Z.Zinter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - MICH 15(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MICH-O.Oluwatimi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 22 - MICH 10(15:00 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 10. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 10. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at MICH 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - MICH 21(14:21 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 21. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 21. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Fitzgerald at MICH 31.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MICH 31(13:36 - 4th) B.Robbins punts 58 yards to IU 11 Center-G.Tarr. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 11. Tackled by E.Dennis; C.Loveland at IU 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 19(13:24 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 19(13:17 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for S.Shivers.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IND 19(13:12 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 10 for -9 yards (E.Okie)
|Punt
4 & 20 - IND 10(12:55 - 4th) J.Evans punts 46 yards to MICH 44 Center-S.Wracher. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 44. Tackled by N.Pierre at MICH 44.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(12:45 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(12:34 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at IU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 35(12:06 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(11:29 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; A.Casey at IU 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 23(10:58 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 14(10:42 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas at IU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 9(9:54 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 9. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at IU 9. Gain of 9 yards. L.Schoonmaker for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 64 yards from MICH 35 to the IU 1. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by MICH at IU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 21(9:39 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 21(9:35 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IND 21(9:30 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 10 for -11 yards (D.Moore)
|Punt
4 & 21 - IND 10(8:53 - 4th) J.Evans punts 47 yards to MICH 43 Center-S.Wracher. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 43. A.Henning FUMBLES forced by J.Haynes. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-A.Henning at MICH 40. Tackled by IU at MICH 40.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40(8:40 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 40. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Grier at IU 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(8:07 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 39. Catch made by R.Bell at IU 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 33(7:30 - 4th) J.McCarthy rushed to IU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; B.Jennings at IU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(6:46 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to IU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.James at IU 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 24(5:59 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at IU 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 19(5:23 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 17(4:42 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to IU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 11(3:57 - 4th) A.Orji rushed to IU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 8.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 8(3:35 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to IU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas at IU 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 6(2:58 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to IU 6. Catch made by C.Johnson at IU 6. Gain of 6 yards. C.Johnson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(2:54 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Mullings at IU 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - IND 31(2:37 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 31. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Green at IU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 38(2:21 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 38(2:11 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to IU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Benny; M.Graham at IU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 41(1:52 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Sack
4 & 7 - IND 41(1:47 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 33 for -8 yards (B.McGregor)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 33(1:42 - 4th) J.McCarthy kneels at the IU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MICH 34(0:59 - 4th) J.McCarthy kneels at the IU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MICH 35(0:34 - 4th) J.McCarthy kneels at the IU 36.
