North Carolina holds on at the end, tops reeling Miami 27-24
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Tyler Van Dyke more than got back on track. It still wasn't enough for Miami to knock off Drake Maye and North Carolina.
Maye passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, one of them a 74-yarder to J.J. Jones, as North Carolina overcame a huge effort by Van Dyke to beat Miami 27-24 on Saturday and move atop the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division.
Josh Downs had a receiving touchdown and Omarion Hampton ran for another score for North Carolina (5-1, 2-0 ACC).
''It's amazing how hard young people fight to win a football game,'' North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. ''I've often said, whoever makes scoreboards is just not fair. Miami didn't lose the game. They just ran out of time.''
Van Dyke completed 42 of 57 passes for 496 yards - the second-most in Miami history, behind Stephen Morris' 566 in 2012 - and three touchdowns for Miami (2-3, 0-1).
Key'Shawn Smith, Henry Parrish and Colbie Young had the touchdown receptions for the Hurricanes, who scored 10 points in the final 28 seconds of the first half to get within 21-17. Will Mallory had eight catches for 115 yards for Miami.
''We're all about the work and the lumps that come with it and it stinks and it's painful to deal with,'' Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. ''But you know what? That's what we're here for, and gladly ready for whatever comes with it to make sure we get it back to a certain level. And that's what we're going to do.''
It ended up as Miami's third straight loss, and the first time since 2007 that the Hurricanes have gone three consecutive games without ever holding a lead.
It didn't lack for late-game drama.
Down 27-24, Miami initially appeared to recover an onside kick with about 2 minutes left; Al Blades Jr. dove along the sideline to knock the ball inbounds and the Hurricanes seemed poised to take over. The play was overturned by replay, which saw that Blades had stepped out of bounds and therefore couldn't touch the ball.
North Carolina punted the ball back to Miami with 1:14 left, but Van Dyke was picked off with 8 seconds remaining.
''How about that defense? They made some big plays,'' Maye said.
Caleb Hood rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries for the Tar Heels, who have won four straight over Miami for the first time. Jones' way-too-easy score capped a game-opening 95-yard drive, and Hampton's score finished off a 99-yard drive that was bolstered by a 52-yard pass from Maye to Antoine Green.
Miami struggled to run the ball - 41 yards on 23 carries - but not converting on three key chances was even worse.
The Hurricanes had first-and-goal from the North Carolina 2 in the second quarter, got one yard on three carries and then saw Van Dyke's fourth-down heave fall incomplete. In the third quarter, after intercepting Maye for the second time the Hurricanes' drive stalled near midfield after going for it on fourth down. And in the fourth quarter, Jaylan Knighton got enough yards to convert on fourth-and-1 at the North Carolina 26 - but fumbled the ball away.
''Critical errors typically tell the tale of a game like this,'' Cristobal said.
The Heels went 81 yards in 17 plays, and Noah Burnette's chip-shot field goal put North Carolina up 27-17 with 4:10 remaining. Van Dyke found Young from 16 yards out to get Miami a field goal with 2:20 left, but the Hurricanes got no closer.
''We're headed in the right direction,'' Van Dyke said. ''I believe that. I really do.''
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina: It was the first time that North Carolina had two touchdown drives of at least 95 yards in the same game since Aug. 31, 2019. That day, the Tar Heels had them - a 95- and 98-yarder, to be specific - in a 6:01 span of the fourth quarter on the way to rallying past South Carolina 24-20.
Miami: The Hurricanes are 2-3 for the second consecutive year; the last time that happened in back-to-back years was 1978 and 1979.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
At 2-0 in the ACC and 5-1 overall, North Carolina will likely get on the radar of more AP Top 25 voters. But getting into the poll on Sunday might be tough; the Tar Heels had just the 37th-most poll points this week, and appeared on only two ballots.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: Visit Duke on Oct. 15.
Miami: Visit Virginia Tech on Oct. 15.
---
|
D. Maye
10 QB
309 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 53 RuYds
|
T. Van Dyke
9 QB
496 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|30
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|13
|24
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|3-6
|Total Net Yards
|472
|539
|Total Plays
|71
|81
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|43
|Rush Attempts
|43
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|309
|496
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|42-57
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-61
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|496
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|472
|TOTAL YDS
|539
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|19/28
|309
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|13
|74
|0
|20
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|14
|53
|0
|33
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|15
|37
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|4
|2
|80
|1
|74
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|8
|6
|69
|1
|22
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|3
|2
|63
|0
|52
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|5
|5
|50
|0
|22
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cowan 93 DL
|J. Cowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 DL
|D. Evans
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Silver 55 DL
|K. Silver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harkleroad 45 LB
|J. Harkleroad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|40.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|42/57
|496
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|11
|19
|0
|7
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|6
|2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|10
|8
|115
|0
|31
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|8
|8
|59
|0
|12
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|6
|5
|59
|0
|19
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|3
|2
|56
|0
|41
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|10
|7
|54
|1
|15
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|5
|4
|50
|0
|16
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|4
|3
|43
|1
|19
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|4
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|5
|2
|20
|1
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed Jr. 17 LB
|W. Steed Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter Jr. 5 DB
|D. Porter Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lichtenstein 55 DL
|J. Lichtenstein
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1/2
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|45.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|5
|23.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the MFL End Zone. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Egbuna at MFL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(14:54 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; K.Hester at MFL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 27(14:26 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at MFL 27.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 27(13:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MFL 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(13:15 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 46(12:46 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 49.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIAMI 49(12:12 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to NC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 49.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 49(11:32 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 44 yards to NC 5 Center-MFL. Downed by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 5(11:25 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-A.Green False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 12 - UNC 3(11:25 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Steed at NC 7.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 7(11:00 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 7. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 7. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at NC 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 14(10:25 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Steed; J.Harvey at NC 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(9:52 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Steed at NC 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 25(9:36 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at NC 26.
|+74 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 26(9:05 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 26. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 26. Gain of 74 yards. J.Jones for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(8:55 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Silver; P.Echols at MFL 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 32(8:28 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at MFL 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(8:13 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(7:56 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; C.Kelly at NC 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(7:31 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by F.Ladson at NC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(6:57 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Knighton.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MIAMI 30(6:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at NC 35 for -5 yards (N.Taylor)
|No Good
4 & 10 - MIAMI 43(6:15 - 1st) A.Borregales 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(6:08 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at NC 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 41(5:43 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lichtenstein; K.Smith at NC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 45(5:21 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 45(5:15 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 47(4:33 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lichtenstein at MFL 46.
|+33 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 46(4:00 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to MFL 13 for 33 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; T.Stevenson at MFL 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(3:22 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 6.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 6(3:01 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 7(2:29 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UNC 7(2:24 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8(2:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 8. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at MFL 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 17(1:46 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MFL 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(1:28 - 1st) T.Van Dyke rushed to MFL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at MFL 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 27(0:39 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at MFL 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(0:08 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; C.Collins at MFL 37.
|+41 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 37(15:00 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 37. Catch made by J.Knighton at MFL 37. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(14:48 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner. PENALTY on NC-D.Evans Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(14:26 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to NC 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 5(13:53 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to NC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 3. PENALTY on NC-D.Evans Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 2(13:18 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to NC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Silver J.Harkleroad at NC 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAMI 1(13:03 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke rushed to NC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Silver at NC 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAMI 1(12:29 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to NC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at NC 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MIAMI 1(12:01 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 1(11:52 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NC 4.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 4(11:27 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 10 for 6 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 10(10:48 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to NC 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at NC 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(10:35 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 13. Catch made by A.Green at NC 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at NC 24.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(10:04 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 24. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at NC 46.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(9:52 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by A.Green at NC 46. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 2(9:10 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Cowan.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 2(8:38 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. O.Hampton rushed to MFL End Zone for 2 yards. O.Hampton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 64 yards from NC 35 to the MFL 1. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Harkleroad; O.Egbuna at MFL 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(8:27 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAMI 24(8:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on MFL-J.Denis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - MIAMI 19(8:21 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 19. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes; T.Shaw at MFL 28.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 28(7:43 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 28. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at NC 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(7:09 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke rushed to NC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 38(6:31 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 38. Catch made by J.Skinner at NC 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:57 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by K.Smith at NC 20. Gain of 20 yards. K.Smith for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 2nd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:50 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to NC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at NC 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 30(5:20 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at NC 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 32(4:53 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 32. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at NC 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(4:28 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Agude; W.Bissainthe at NC 40.
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 40(3:52 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 40. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(3:39 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by O.Hampton at MFL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 34.
|Sack
2 & 6 - UNC 34(2:58 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at MFL 37 for -3 yards (M.Agude)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UNC 37(2:22 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|+22 YD
4 & 9 - UNC 37(2:17 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 37. Catch made by J.Downs at MFL 37. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 15(1:48 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 15(1:40 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 15. Catch made by J.Downs at MFL 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Downs for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:31 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 61 yards from NC 35 to the MFL 4. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Egbuna at MFL 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(1:26 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(1:16 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 39. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 39. Gain of 15 yards. H.Parrish ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(1:05 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by F.Ladson at NC 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(1:04 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 34(1:00 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 34(0:55 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 34. Catch made by F.Ladson at NC 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 26.
|+22 YD
4 & 2 - MIAMI 26(0:46 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 26. Catch made by W.Mallory at NC 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 4.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 4(0:39 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to NC 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7(0:34 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 7. Catch made by H.Parrish at NC 7. Gain of 7 yards. H.Parrish for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(0:21 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke scrambles to NC 41 for 8 yards. H.Parrish ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - MIAMI 41(0:13 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 41. Catch made by M.Redding at NC 41. Gain of 9 yards. M.Redding ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(0:09 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 32. Catch made by J.Skinner at NC 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 20.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(0:02 - 2nd) A.Borregales 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the NC End Zone. O.Hampton returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Borregales at NC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 36(14:52 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 32 for -4 yards (J.Harvey; A.Mesidor)
|Int
2 & 14 - UNC 32(14:14 - 3rd) D.Maye pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 27. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL 27. Tackled by NC at MFL 27.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(14:06 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at MFL 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 32(13:26 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 36(12:46 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at MFL 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(12:25 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at MFL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 45(11:51 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - MIAMI 45(11:45 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 45. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 49.
|Sack
4 & 3 - MIAMI 49(11:06 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 44 for -7 yards (D.Boykins)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44(11:02 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to MFL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 40(10:37 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by K.Morales at MFL 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 28(10:24 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to MFL 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(10:06 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to MFL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor; J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 12(9:26 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to MFL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 10.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UNC 10(8:50 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at MFL 20 for -10 yards (C.Flagg)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - UNC 28(8:06 - 3rd) N.Burnette 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NC Holder-NC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the MFL End Zone. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Harkleroad at MFL 20.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(7:53 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 20. Catch made by J.Knighton at MFL 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(7:36 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 44(7:15 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at MFL 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(6:43 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at MFL 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 49(6:11 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 45.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(5:38 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to NC 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 49.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIAMI 49(4:59 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 46 yards to NC 3 Center-MFL. Downed by T.Couch.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 3(4:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-E.Montilus False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 11 - UNC 2(4:47 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to NC 22 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at NC 22. PENALTY on NC-B.Nesbit Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 1 - UNC 12(4:40 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to NC 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at NC 18.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 18(4:05 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 18. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at NC 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 30(3:27 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 27 for -3 yards (D.Jackson)
|Sack
2 & 13 - UNC 27(2:49 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 25 for -2 yards (K.Smith)
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - UNC 25(2:10 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at NC 31.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - UNC 31(1:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-B.Nesbit False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UNC 26(1:23 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 47 yards to MFL 27 Center-NC. B.Smith returned punt from the MFL 27. Tackled by D.Nash at MFL 33. PENALTY on MFL-A.Huff Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(0:58 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 18. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 18. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(0:19 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 41. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at MFL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIAMI 49(15:00 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIAMI 49(14:52 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - MIAMI 49(14:52 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:37 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:05 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by K.Smith at NC 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 35(13:17 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by F.Ladson at NC 35. Gain of 9 yards. F.Ladson ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 26(12:40 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to NC 17 for 9 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by C.Gray. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-G.Biggers at NC 17. Tackled by MFL at NC 17.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 17(12:31 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at NC 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 23(12:08 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moultrie at NC 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 26(11:37 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at NC 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(11:12 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at NC 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 34(10:55 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 34. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at NC 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 36(10:23 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at NC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 45(9:53 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for D.Maye.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 45(9:41 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44(9:19 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 42(8:38 - 4th) C.Hood rushed to MFL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Flagg at MFL 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 43(8:00 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 43. Catch made by C.Hood at MFL 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at MFL 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(7:43 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to MFL 19 for 14 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(7:24 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MFL 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 18(6:45 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to MFL 9 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 9(6:16 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MFL 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 9(5:42 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 6.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 6(5:05 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to MFL 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UNC 9(4:13 - 4th) N.Burnette 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NC Holder-NC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 4th) N.Burnette kicks 64 yards from NC 35 to the MFL 1. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Hollins at MFL 22. PENALTY on NC-L.Hollins Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(2:38 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at NC 31. Intercepted by C.Kelly at NC 31. Tackled by MFL at MFL 37. PENALTY on NC-C.Gray Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(3:53 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 48. Catch made by H.Parrish at NC 48. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor; K.Rucker at NC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIAMI 50(3:14 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - MIAMI 50(3:11 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 50. Catch made by B.Smith at NC 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; C.Gray at NC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(3:14 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAMI 33(3:10 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson. PENALTY on MFL-J.Denis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - MIAMI 43(3:04 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 43. Catch made by C.Young at NC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 35.
|+19 YD
3 & 12 - MIAMI 35(2:42 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by C.Young at NC 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(2:32 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 16. Catch made by C.Young at NC 16. Gain of 16 yards. C.Young for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks onside 13 from MFL 35 to MFL 48. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 48(2:16 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 43(2:12 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 42.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 42(2:08 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to MFL 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNC 44(1:20 - 4th) B.Kiernan punts 34 yards to MFL 10 Center-NC. Fair catch by W.Gullickson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(1:14 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 10. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 10. Gain of 7 yards. H.Parrish ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 17(1:08 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 17. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NC at MFL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(1:02 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 29(0:56 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 29(0:50 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 29. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 29. Gain of 6 yards. W.Mallory ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - MIAMI 35(0:46 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NC at MFL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(0:40 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 43(0:35 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 43. Catch made by J.Skinner at MFL 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 47.
|Int
3 & 4 - MIAMI 47(0:12 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at NC 26. Intercepted by D.Boykins at NC 26. Tackled by MFL at NC 26.
