Drive Chart
KENTST
MIAOH

Key Players
C. Schlee 19 QB
306 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 27 RuYds
T. Shelton 9 RB
37 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 5 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:34
G.Nicholson 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-D.Dzioban.
4
plays
4
yds
1:34
pos
0
3
Touchdown 5:07
T.Shelton rushed to KNT End Zone for 2 yards. T.Shelton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
78
yds
00:47
pos
0
9
Point After TD 5:07
G.Nicholson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 1:58
K.Davis rushed to KNT End Zone for 41 yards. K.Davis for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
72
yds
1:59
pos
0
16
Point After TD 1:58
G.Nicholson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 6:42
C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 27. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Walker for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
65
yds
2:49
pos
6
17
Point After TD 6:41
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:20
T.Shelton rushed to KNT End Zone for 3 yards. T.Shelton for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
3:46
pos
7
23
Point After TD 9:20
G.Nicholson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 6:22
C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 23. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Walker for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
2:58
pos
13
24
Point After TD 6:22
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Field Goal 1:05
G.Nicholson 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-D.Dzioban.
8
plays
25
yds
5:13
pos
14
27
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:18
C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 10. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Cephas for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
60
yds
3:57
pos
20
27
Point After TD 12:18
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Field Goal 5:55
A.Glass 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
9
plays
64
yds
3:02
pos
24
27
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 17
Rushing 8 12
Passing 14 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 8-17 4-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 415 416
Total Plays 75 64
Avg Gain 5.5 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 109 237
Rush Attempts 35 50
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 4.7
Yards Passing 306 179
Comp. - Att. 23-40 9-14
Yards Per Pass 7.0 12.8
Penalties - Yards 7-44 7-53
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-41.0 5-44.2
Return Yards 2 6
Punts - Returns 3-2 3-6
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent State 2-4 0771024
Miami (OH) 3-3 17010027
Fred C. Yager Stadium Oxford, OH
 306 PASS YDS 179
109 RUSH YDS 237
415 TOTAL YDS 416
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 306 3 0 146.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 1080 5 3 152.4
C. Schlee 23/40 306 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Bradford  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 112 1
B. Bradford 9 43 0 12
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 510 6
M. Cooper 13 32 0 7
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 256 1
C. Schlee 10 27 0 21
D. Cephas  14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Cephas 1 8 0 8
R. James  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. James 1 2 0 2
D. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Walker 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 11 159 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 353 3
D. Walker 15 11 159 2 43
D. Cephas  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
17 9 118 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 501 2
D. Cephas 17 9 118 1 28
K. Leach  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
K. Leach 4 1 21 0 21
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
M. Cooper 1 1 9 0 9
L. Floriea  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
L. Floriea 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Saunders  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Saunders 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Glass  60 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/10 13/13
A. Glass 1/2 38 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith  96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
J. Smith 5 41.0 0 49
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
C. Schlee 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Poke  25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 32.3 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 32.3 34 0
J. Poke 3 32.3 34 0
R. James  12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
R. James 1 33.0 33 0
B. Bradford  31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 15 0
B. Bradford 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. James 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.7 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 1.3 5 0
R. James 3 0.7 4 0
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 179 0 1 157.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 465 6 3 107.5
A. Smith 9/14 179 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Davis  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 128 0
K. Davis 8 72 1 41
A. Smith  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 188 3
A. Smith 10 71 0 31
K. Mozee  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 308 1
K. Mozee 17 45 0 7
T. Shelton  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 96 1
T. Shelton 10 37 2 16
K. Tracy  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 92 0
K. Tracy 4 13 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Marshall  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
M. Marshall 2 2 89 0 76
J. Coldiron  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 51 1
J. Coldiron 3 3 60 0 41
J. Walker  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
J. Walker 1 1 15 0 15
T. Shelton  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
T. Shelton 1 1 5 0 5
K. Davis  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 0
K. Davis 1 1 5 0 5
M. Hippenhammer  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 309 4
M. Hippenhammer 5 1 5 0 5
J. Saunders Jr.  5 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Saunders Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Salopek  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Salopek 1-0 1.0 0
K. Hilton  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Hilton 1-0 1.0 0
C. Suttle  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Suttle 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Nicholson  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/10 11/11
G. Nicholson 2/2 49 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Dzioban  31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
D. Dzioban 5 44.2 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Walker  14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
J. Walker 2 21.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Walker 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.3 66 0
J. Walker 3 2.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 KENTST 1 2:56 12 75 FG Miss
6:34 KENTST 25 0:40 3 2 Punt
5:07 KENTST 33 1:10 3 4 Punt
1:58 KENTST 25 2:19 8 31 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 KENTST 20 0:28 3 -1 Punt
9:30 KENTST 35 2:49 8 65 TD
3:07 KENTST 14 1:50 8 24 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 30 1:54 3 1 Punt
9:20 KENTST 17 2:58 9 83 TD
1:09 KENTST 40 3:57 11 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:09 KENTST 15 3:02 9 64 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAOH 35 2:04 3 5 Punt
10:00 MIAOH 24 1:52 3 6 Punt
8:01 KENTST 31 1:34 4 -1 FG
5:54 MIAOH 22 0:47 2 78 TD
3:57 MIAOH 28 1:59 4 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 MIAOH 44 1:30 4 18 Punt
12:41 MIAOH 39 3:11 6 20 INT
6:41 MIAOH 20 3:34 6 14 Punt
1:17 MIAOH 23 1:17 3 12 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 MIAOH 35 3:46 7 65 TD
6:22 MIAOH 47 5:13 8 20 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 MIAOH 28 3:03 5 20 Punt
6:07 MIAOH 25 6:07 11 62 Game

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 30 yards from KNT 35 to the MOH 35. Out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35
(15:00 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 44 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at MOH 44. PENALTY on MOH-K.Borders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - MIAOH 25
(14:55 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at MOH 30.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - MIAOH 30
(14:39 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 35.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 35
(14:14 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 35. Catch made by T.Shelton at MOH 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 40.
Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 40
(13:36 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 59 yards to KNT 1 Center-MOH. Downed by MOH.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 75 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 1
(12:56 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 5.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 5
(12:46 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 5. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 5. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 14.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 14
(12:36 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 14. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 14. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 42.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(12:21 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 48
(11:51 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 48
(11:41 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 45
(11:26 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to MOH 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 38.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(11:19 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 38. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 25.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(10:40 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 30
(10:37 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 25.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 25
(10:18 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 25
(10:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 24.
No Good
4 & 9 - KENTST 31
(10:09 - 1st) A.Glass 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24
(10:00 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 27.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 27
(9:22 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 31.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - MIAOH 31
(8:53 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 30.
Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 30
(8:26 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 37 yards to KNT 33 Center-MOH. R.James returned punt from the KNT 33. R.James FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-M.Dowell at KNT 31. Tackled by KNT at KNT 31.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Field Goal (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(8:08 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(8:02 - 1st) PENALTY on MOH-W.Jados False Start 5 yards accepted.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - MIAOH 36
(8:02 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to KNT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 34.
+2 YD
3 & 13 - MIAOH 34
(7:23 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles to KNT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 32.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIAOH 39
(6:44 - 1st) G.Nicholson 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-D.Dzioban.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:34 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(6:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 27.
No Gain
2 & 8 - KENTST 27
(6:10 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
No Gain
3 & 8 - KENTST 27
(6:08 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 27
(6:02 - 1st) J.Smith punts 49 yards to MOH 24 Center-KNT. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 24. Tackled by KNT at MOH 22.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 78 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+76 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22
(5:54 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 22. Gain of 76 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 2
(5:27 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to KNT End Zone for 2 yards. T.Shelton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:07 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:07 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT End Zone. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at KNT 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(4:59 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 34.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 34
(4:37 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 37.
No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 37
(4:10 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
Punt
4 & 5 - KENTST 37
(4:06 - 1st) J.Smith punts 42 yards to MOH 21 Center-KNT. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 21. Tackled by KNT at MOH 28.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 72 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28
(3:57 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 44.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44
(3:30 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles to KNT 41 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at KNT 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(2:59 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles to KNT 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 41.
+41 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(2:18 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to KNT End Zone for 41 yards. K.Davis for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:58 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Downs (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:58 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT End Zone. Fair catch by B.Bradford.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(1:58 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(1:16 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 42.
Penalty
2 & 4 - KENTST 42
(1:06 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - KENTST 37
(1:09 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - KENTST 37
(1:09 - 1st) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 47 for 10 yards. C.Schlee ran out of bounds.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(0:52 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 48.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 48
(0:28 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 48. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
No Gain
3 & 2 - KENTST 45
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
+1 YD
4 & 2 - KENTST 45
(14:45 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 44.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44
(14:39 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to KNT 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42
(14:21 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 42
(14:01 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 38.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MIAOH 38
(13:28 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
Punt
4 & 6 - MIAOH 38
(13:17 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 38 yards to KNT End Zone Center-MOH. Touchback.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 20
(13:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 20
(13:03 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
Sack
3 & 10 - KENTST 20
(12:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 19 for -1 yards (K.Hilton)
Punt
4 & 11 - KENTST 19
(12:53 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 42 yards to MOH 39 Center-KNT. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 39. Tackled by KNT at MOH 40.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Interception (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(12:41 - 2nd) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 42.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 42
(12:09 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 42.
+15 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 42
(11:29 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 42. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 43.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(10:56 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to KNT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 41.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 41
(10:18 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to KNT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 40.
Int
3 & 7 - MIAOH 40
(9:37 - 2nd) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at KNT 35. Intercepted by K.Saunders at KNT 35. Tackled by MOH at KNT 35.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(9:30 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 35
(9:21 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 35. Catch made by K.Leach at KNT 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44
(8:52 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 44. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 37.
-3 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 37
(8:36 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to MOH 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 40.
No Gain
3 & 6 - KENTST 40
(6:51 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 40. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 40.
+6 YD
4 & 7 - KENTST 40
(6:38 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 40. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 40. Gain of 6 yards. D.Cephas FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-KNT at MOH 34. Tackled by MOH at MOH 34.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(7:14 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 34. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 27.
+27 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 27
(6:50 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 27. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Walker for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:41 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:41 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the MOH End Zone. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at MOH 20.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(6:34 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 22.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22
(5:54 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 23.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 23
(5:22 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 23. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 26.
Penalty
4 & 4 - MIAOH 26
(4:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-M.Miller Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(4:44 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 32.
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAOH 32
(4:04 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - MIAOH 32
(3:50 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 34.
Punt
4 & 7 - MIAOH 34
(3:09 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 41 yards to KNT 25 Center-MOH. R.James returned punt from the KNT 25. Tackled by MOH at KNT 29. PENALTY on KNT-J.Awolowo Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 14 yards accepted.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(3:07 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 15
(3:05 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 22.
3 & 3 - KENTST
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 22
(2:37 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 22. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 29.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29
(2:27 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 29. Catch made by L.Floriea at KNT 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 28.
+11 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 28
(1:51 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 39
(1:36 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 39
(1:32 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 39
(1:31 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 39
(1:22 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 38 yards to MOH 23 Center-KNT. Fair catch by J.Walker.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - End of Half (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23
(1:17 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 26.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 26
(1:11 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 32.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 32
(0:17 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 35.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT End Zone. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at KNT 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(14:52 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 34.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 34
(14:40 - 3rd) R.James rushed to KNT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 36.
-5 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 36
(14:03 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 31 for -5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at KNT 31.
Punt
4 & 9 - KENTST 31
(13:34 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 34 yards to MOH 35 Center-KNT. Downed by KNT.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 65 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35
(13:06 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 40.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 40
(12:37 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46
(12:03 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to KNT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 49.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 49
(11:27 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 50.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 50
(10:50 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to KNT 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 44.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44
(10:06 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to KNT 44. Catch made by J.Coldiron at KNT 44. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 3.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 3
(9:21 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to KNT End Zone for 3 yards. T.Shelton for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:20 - 3rd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 83 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:20 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 64 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT 1. B.Bradford returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at KNT 17.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17
(9:12 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 17. Catch made by M.Cooper at KNT 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 26.
+17 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 26
(8:54 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 43.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 43
(8:43 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on MOH-J.Saunders Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44
(8:41 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 40.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 40
(8:23 - 3rd) D.Cephas rushed to MOH 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at MOH 32.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(7:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-D.Cephas False Start 5 yards accepted.
Penalty
1 & 15 - KENTST 37
(7:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Allan False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 20 - KENTST 42
(7:20 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
No Gain
2 & 20 - KENTST 42
(7:11 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+21 YD
3 & 20 - KENTST 42
(7:07 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to MOH 21 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at MOH 21.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(6:31 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 23.
+23 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 23
(6:22 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 23. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Walker for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:22 - 3rd) A.Glass extra point is good.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 20 yards, 5:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:22 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks onside 18 from KNT 35 to MOH 47. Out of bounds. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Kickoff Out of Bounds 5 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48
(6:22 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 44.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 44
(5:33 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 37.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37
(4:59 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to KNT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 36.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 36
(4:14 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by M.Marshall at KNT 36. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at KNT 23.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23
(3:47 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 24.
Penalty
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24
(2:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on MOH-M.Bjorson False Start 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
2 & 16 - MIAOH 29
(2:58 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to KNT 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 28.
No Gain
3 & 15 - MIAOH 28
(2:18 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to KNT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 28.
Field Goal
4 & 16 - MIAOH 35
(1:13 - 3rd) G.Nicholson 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-D.Dzioban.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 60 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 59 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT 6. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at KNT 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(1:01 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 40
(0:54 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 42.
+22 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 42
(0:35 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 42. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 36.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(0:19 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 36. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 25.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(0:02 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to MOH 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 13.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 13
(15:00 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to MOH 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 13.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 13
(14:40 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to MOH 6 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at MOH 6.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 6
(14:11 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to MOH 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 2.
-4 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 2
(14:03 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to MOH 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 6.
Sack
2 & Goal - KENTST 6
(13:30 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at MOH 10 for -4 yards (M.Salopek)
+10 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 10
(12:22 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 10. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Cephas for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:18 - 4th) A.Glass extra point is good.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:12 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 59 yards from KNT 35 to the MOH 6. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at MOH 29. PENALTY on MOH-L.Bolden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19
(12:12 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 18.
+13 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 18
(11:57 - 4th) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(11:01 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 36.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 36
(10:40 - 4th) K.Davis rushed to MOH 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 35.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 35
(10:02 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 39.
Punt
4 & 2 - MIAOH 39
(9:15 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 46 yards to KNT 15 Center-MOH. R.James returned punt from the KNT 15. Tackled by MOH at KNT 15.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(9:09 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 15. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(8:59 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 28
(8:49 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 35.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 35
(8:30 - 4th) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 39.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 39
(8:12 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 39. Gain of 43 yards. D.Walker ran out of bounds.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 18
(8:02 - 4th) D.Walker rushed to MOH 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 21.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 21
(7:34 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 19.
Sack
3 & 11 - KENTST 19
(6:40 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at MOH 21 for -2 yards (C.Suttle)
Field Goal
4 & 13 - KENTST 28
(6:00 - 4th) A.Glass 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - End of Game (11 plays, 62 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:07 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(6:07 - 4th) PENALTY on MOH-W.Jados False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAOH 20
(6:07 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 20 for yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 20. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+31 YD
1 & 20 - MIAOH 15
(5:52 - 4th) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 46 for 31 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46
(4:57 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 49.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 49
(4:20 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to KNT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 47.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MIAOH 47
(3:28 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to KNT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(2:56 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 39.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 39
(2:51 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32
(2:07 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 29.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 29
(2:02 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to KNT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 26.
-2 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 26
(1:58 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 28.
+16 YD
4 & 6 - MIAOH 28
(0:44 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by J.Coldiron at KNT 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 12. PENALTY on KNT-D.Miller Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12
(0:36 - 4th) A.Smith kneels at the KNT 13.
