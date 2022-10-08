Drive Chart
|
|
|KENTST
|MIAOH
Key Players
|
C. Schlee
19 QB
306 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 27 RuYds
|
T. Shelton
9 RB
37 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 5 ReYds, REC
Field Goal 6:34
G.Nicholson 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-D.Dzioban.
4
plays
4
yds
1:34
pos
0
3
Touchdown 5:07
T.Shelton rushed to KNT End Zone for 2 yards. T.Shelton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
78
yds
00:47
pos
0
9
Touchdown 1:58
K.Davis rushed to KNT End Zone for 41 yards. K.Davis for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
72
yds
1:59
pos
0
16
Touchdown 6:42
C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 27. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Walker for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
65
yds
2:49
pos
6
17
Touchdown 9:20
T.Shelton rushed to KNT End Zone for 3 yards. T.Shelton for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
3:46
pos
7
23
Touchdown 6:22
C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 23. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Walker for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
2:58
pos
13
24
Field Goal 1:05
G.Nicholson 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-D.Dzioban.
8
plays
25
yds
5:13
pos
14
27
Touchdown 12:18
C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 10. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Cephas for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
60
yds
3:57
pos
20
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|17
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|14
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|415
|416
|Total Plays
|75
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|237
|Rush Attempts
|35
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|306
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|23-40
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-44
|7-53
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.0
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|2
|6
|Punts - Returns
|3-2
|3-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|306
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|237
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|416
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|23/40
|306
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|9
|43
|0
|12
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|13
|32
|0
|7
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|10
|27
|0
|21
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|15
|11
|159
|2
|43
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|17
|9
|118
|1
|28
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|4
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/2
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|3
|32.3
|34
|0
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|3
|0.7
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|9/14
|179
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|8
|72
|1
|41
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|10
|71
|0
|31
|
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|17
|45
|0
|7
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|10
|37
|2
|16
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|4
|13
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|2
|89
|0
|76
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|3
|3
|60
|0
|41
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Saunders Jr. 5 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hilton 96 DL
|K. Hilton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Suttle 11 DL
|C. Suttle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|5
|44.2
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|2
|21.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|3
|2.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 30 yards from KNT 35 to the MOH 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(15:00 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 44 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at MOH 44. PENALTY on MOH-K.Borders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - MIAOH 25(14:55 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at MOH 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MIAOH 30(14:39 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 35(14:14 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 35. Catch made by T.Shelton at MOH 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 40(13:36 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 59 yards to KNT 1 Center-MOH. Downed by MOH.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 1(12:56 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 5.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 5(12:46 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 5. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 5. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 14.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(12:36 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 14. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 14. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(12:21 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(11:51 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 48(11:41 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 45(11:26 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to MOH 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(11:19 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 38. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:40 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 30(10:37 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:18 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 24.
|No Good
4 & 9 - KENTST 31(10:09 - 1st) A.Glass 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(10:00 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 27(9:22 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - MIAOH 31(8:53 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 30.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 30(8:26 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 37 yards to KNT 33 Center-MOH. R.James returned punt from the KNT 33. R.James FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-M.Dowell at KNT 31. Tackled by KNT at KNT 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(8:08 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAOH 31(8:02 - 1st) PENALTY on MOH-W.Jados False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - MIAOH 36(8:02 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to KNT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - MIAOH 34(7:23 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles to KNT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIAOH 39(6:44 - 1st) G.Nicholson 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-D.Dzioban.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(6:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KENTST 27(6:10 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KENTST 27(6:08 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 27(6:02 - 1st) J.Smith punts 49 yards to MOH 24 Center-KNT. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 24. Tackled by KNT at MOH 22.
|Result
|Play
|+76 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(5:54 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 22. Gain of 76 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 2(5:27 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to KNT End Zone for 2 yards. T.Shelton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT End Zone. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at KNT 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(4:59 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 34(4:37 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 37(4:10 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KENTST 37(4:06 - 1st) J.Smith punts 42 yards to MOH 21 Center-KNT. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 21. Tackled by KNT at MOH 28.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(3:57 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(3:30 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles to KNT 41 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at KNT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(2:59 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles to KNT 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 41.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 41(2:18 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to KNT End Zone for 41 yards. K.Davis for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT End Zone. Fair catch by B.Bradford.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(1:58 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(1:16 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 42.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - KENTST 42(1:06 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KENTST 37(1:09 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - KENTST 37(1:09 - 1st) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 47 for 10 yards. C.Schlee ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(0:52 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 48(0:28 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 48. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KENTST 45(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - KENTST 45(14:45 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 44.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(14:39 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to KNT 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(14:21 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 42(14:01 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 38.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIAOH 38(13:28 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIAOH 38(13:17 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 38 yards to KNT End Zone Center-MOH. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(13:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 20(13:03 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Sack
3 & 10 - KENTST 20(12:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 19 for -1 yards (K.Hilton)
|Punt
4 & 11 - KENTST 19(12:53 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 42 yards to MOH 39 Center-KNT. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 39. Tackled by KNT at MOH 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(12:41 - 2nd) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 42(12:09 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 42.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 42(11:29 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 42. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(10:56 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to KNT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 41(10:18 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to KNT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 40.
|Int
3 & 7 - MIAOH 40(9:37 - 2nd) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at KNT 35. Intercepted by K.Saunders at KNT 35. Tackled by MOH at KNT 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(9:30 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 35(9:21 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 35. Catch made by K.Leach at KNT 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(8:52 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 44. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 37.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 37(8:36 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to MOH 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KENTST 40(6:51 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 40. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 40.
|+6 YD
4 & 7 - KENTST 40(6:38 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 40. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 40. Gain of 6 yards. D.Cephas FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-KNT at MOH 34. Tackled by MOH at MOH 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(7:14 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 34. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 27(6:50 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 27. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Walker for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the MOH End Zone. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at MOH 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(6:34 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22(5:54 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 23(5:22 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 23. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 26.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - MIAOH 26(4:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-M.Miller Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(4:44 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAOH 32(4:04 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - MIAOH 32(3:50 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 34.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIAOH 34(3:09 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 41 yards to KNT 25 Center-MOH. R.James returned punt from the KNT 25. Tackled by MOH at KNT 29. PENALTY on KNT-J.Awolowo Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 14 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(3:07 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 15(3:05 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 22.
3 & 3 - KENTST(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 22(2:37 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 22. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(2:27 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 29. Catch made by L.Floriea at KNT 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 28(1:51 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(1:36 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 39(1:32 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 39(1:31 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 39(1:22 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 38 yards to MOH 23 Center-KNT. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(1:17 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 26(1:11 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 32(0:17 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT End Zone. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at KNT 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(14:52 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 34(14:40 - 3rd) R.James rushed to KNT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 36.
|-5 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 36(14:03 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 31 for -5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at KNT 31.
|Punt
4 & 9 - KENTST 31(13:34 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 34 yards to MOH 35 Center-KNT. Downed by KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(13:06 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 40(12:37 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(12:03 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to KNT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 49(11:27 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 50(10:50 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to KNT 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 44.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(10:06 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to KNT 44. Catch made by J.Coldiron at KNT 44. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 3(9:21 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to KNT End Zone for 3 yards. T.Shelton for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 3rd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 64 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT 1. B.Bradford returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at KNT 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(9:12 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 17. Catch made by M.Cooper at KNT 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 26.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 26(8:54 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(8:43 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas. PENALTY on MOH-J.Saunders Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(8:41 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 40(8:23 - 3rd) D.Cephas rushed to MOH 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at MOH 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(7:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-D.Cephas False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - KENTST 37(7:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Allan False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KENTST 42(7:20 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - KENTST 42(7:11 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+21 YD
3 & 20 - KENTST 42(7:07 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to MOH 21 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at MOH 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(6:31 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 23(6:22 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 23. Catch made by D.Walker at MOH 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Walker for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 3rd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks onside 18 from KNT 35 to MOH 47. Out of bounds. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Kickoff Out of Bounds 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(6:22 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 44(5:33 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(4:59 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to KNT 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 36(4:14 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by M.Marshall at KNT 36. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at KNT 23.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(3:47 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 24.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24(2:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on MOH-M.Bjorson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - MIAOH 29(2:58 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to KNT 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIAOH 28(2:18 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to KNT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - MIAOH 35(1:13 - 3rd) G.Nicholson 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-D.Dzioban.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 59 yards from MOH 35 to the KNT 6. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at KNT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(1:01 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 40(0:54 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 42.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 42(0:35 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 42. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(0:19 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 36. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(0:02 - 3rd) B.Bradford rushed to MOH 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(15:00 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to MOH 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 13(14:40 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to MOH 6 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at MOH 6.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 6(14:11 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to MOH 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 2.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 2(14:03 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to MOH 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 6.
|Sack
2 & Goal - KENTST 6(13:30 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at MOH 10 for -4 yards (M.Salopek)
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 10(12:22 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to MOH 10. Catch made by D.Cephas at MOH 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Cephas for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 4th) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 59 yards from KNT 35 to the MOH 6. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at MOH 29. PENALTY on MOH-L.Bolden Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(12:12 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 18(11:57 - 4th) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(11:01 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 36(10:40 - 4th) K.Davis rushed to MOH 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 35(10:02 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 39.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAOH 39(9:15 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 46 yards to KNT 15 Center-MOH. R.James returned punt from the KNT 15. Tackled by MOH at KNT 15.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(9:09 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 15. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(8:59 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 28(8:49 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 35(8:30 - 4th) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at KNT 39.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(8:12 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 39. Gain of 43 yards. D.Walker ran out of bounds.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(8:02 - 4th) D.Walker rushed to MOH 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 21(7:34 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to MOH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 19.
|Sack
3 & 11 - KENTST 19(6:40 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at MOH 21 for -2 yards (C.Suttle)
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - KENTST 28(6:00 - 4th) A.Glass 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(6:07 - 4th) PENALTY on MOH-W.Jados False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAOH 20(6:07 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 20 for yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 20. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
1 & 20 - MIAOH 15(5:52 - 4th) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 46 for 31 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(4:57 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at MOH 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 49(4:20 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to KNT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MIAOH 47(3:28 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to KNT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(2:56 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 39(2:51 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(2:07 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 29(2:02 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to KNT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 26.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 26(1:58 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to KNT 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 28.
|+16 YD
4 & 6 - MIAOH 28(0:44 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by J.Coldiron at KNT 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 12. PENALTY on KNT-D.Miller Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12(0:36 - 4th) A.Smith kneels at the KNT 13.
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
4th 1:29 CBS
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
4th 0:48 ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
4th 3:52 CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
34
4th 9:10 FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
25
42
4th 4:39 FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
4th 3:56 ACCN
-
DUKE
GATECH
13
20
4th 4:24
-
9MISS
VANDY
38
20
4th 8:04 SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
13
4th 14:17 ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
24
17
4th 10:55 ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
31
38
4th 15:00 PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
7
7
2nd 12:05 ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
049 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN