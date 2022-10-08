|
|
|AKRON
|OHIO
Rourke, Bangura help lead Ohio to 55-34 win over Akron
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Sieh Bangura ran for three and added another receiving and Ohio beat Akron 55-34 on Saturday.
Rourke was an efficient 24-of-27 passing for 427 yards with Sam Wiglusz grabbing two TDs with a career-high 144 yards on seven catches including a 75-yarder for the game's first points and a lead the Bobcats (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) would keep. Jacoby Jones added a personal-best 121 yards receiving, also on seven receptions. Bangura had 90 yards on 16 carries.
Ohio led 28-13 at halftime. Akron got within seven on Clyde Price III's 4-yard run but Ohio followed with a Wiglusz's 30-yard TD catch, Bangura's 25-yard scoring catch and Jack McCrory's fumble return for a score to make it 48-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
DJ Irons completed 43 of 54 passes for a person-best 418 yards but no scores plus a late interception for the Zips (1-5, 0-2). He ran for one score. Shocky Jacques-Louis had a career-high 152 yards receiving and Daniel George 108, also a career best, on 11 receptions apiece. Price had three short touchdown runs.
---
|
C. Price III
20 RB
39 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
K. Rourke
7 QB
427 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 32 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|33
|25
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|25
|17
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|489
|561
|Total Plays
|80
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|9.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|134
|Rush Attempts
|26
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|423
|427
|Comp. - Att.
|43-54
|24-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|15.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|7-46
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|4
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-21.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|-6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|423
|PASS YDS
|427
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|489
|TOTAL YDS
|561
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|43/54
|423
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|14
|39
|3
|8
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|8
|29
|1
|18
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|3
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|14
|11
|157
|0
|34
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|13
|11
|108
|0
|23
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|7
|6
|69
|0
|22
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|8
|7
|56
|0
|22
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|6
|6
|21
|0
|7
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Golden 4 WR
|B. Golden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin S
|K. Martin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fish 35 LB
|A. Fish
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 97 DL
|R. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 55 DL
|K. Thomas
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Perez 44 K
|N. Perez
|2/2
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|1
|21.0
|0
|21
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Golden 4 WR
|B. Golden
|3
|22.7
|28
|0
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|2
|21.0
|27
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|24/27
|427
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|16
|90
|3
|28
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|4
|32
|0
|34
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|8
|21
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|7
|7
|144
|2
|75
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|7
|7
|121
|0
|42
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|5
|3
|47
|0
|21
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|2
|2
|40
|0
|21
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|3
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Williams Jr. 22 S
|A. Williams Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|4-7
|0.0
|1
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brawley 21 CB
|A. Brawley
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stevens 34 LB
|D. Stevens
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DE
|B. Dugan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullins 12 S
|T. Mullins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Daxon 0 DT
|D. Daxon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bonner 28 DE
|S. Bonner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|0-5
|0.5
|0
|
K. McCracken 9 DT
|K. McCracken
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter II 6 DE
|D. Hunter II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|0/0
|0
|7/8
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|3
|21.3
|30
|0
|
P. Cole 15 WR
|P. Cole
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
J. Wood 3 S
|J. Wood
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 75 yards. S.Wiglusz for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the AKR 1. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Blauser at AKR 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(14:43 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; A.Brawley at AKR 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 24(14:12 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 24. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at AKR 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(13:47 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at AKR 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 35(13:19 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; A.Floyd at AKR 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(13:05 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 48(12:44 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by A.Adams at OHI 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(12:31 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by D.George at OHI 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 40(11:38 - 1st) C.Price rushed to OHI 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; K.McCracken at OHI 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 34(11:10 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to OHI 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 35.
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - AKRON 35(10:43 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by A.Adams at OHI 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 37.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(10:37 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at OHI 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 44(10:02 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by V.Jones; T.Durant at AKR 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(9:42 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to AKR 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; Z.Morton at AKR 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 39(9:08 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by T.Foster at AKR 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(8:57 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at AKR 33. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 35.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - OHIO 35(8:09 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-K.Rourke Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - OHIO 40(7:40 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to AKR 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis; A.Behm at AKR 38.
|+19 YD
3 & 15 - OHIO 38(7:01 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at AKR 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(6:28 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to AKR 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at AKR 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 16(5:52 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to AKR 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 16(5:02 - 1st) K.Rourke scrambles to AKR 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 10.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OHIO 10(4:16 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to AKR 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; B.Arslanian at AKR 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 8(3:38 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to AKR End Zone for 8 yards. N.McCormick for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 61 yards from OHI 35 to the AKR 4. B.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Taylor at AKR 32.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(3:25 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by D.George at AKR 32. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(3:08 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at OHI 45. Gain of 11 yards. S.Jacques-Louis ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(2:27 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to OHI 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; J.McCrory at OHI 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 26(1:59 - 1st) C.Price rushed to OHI 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; A.Floyd at OHI 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 21(1:34 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by A.Adams at OHI 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at OHI 20.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 20(1:10 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 20. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at OHI 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 9(0:32 - 1st) C.Price rushed to OHI 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Daxon; J.McCrory at OHI 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 6(15:00 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 6. Catch made by C.Price at OHI 6. Gain of 1 yards. C.Price ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 5(14:20 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to OHI 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan; A.Brawley at OHI 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - AKRON 15(13:26 - 2nd) N.Perez 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 60 yards from AKR 35 to the OHI 5. P.Cole returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lewis at OHI 11.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 11(13:05 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 45 for 34 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at OHI 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(12:54 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at OHI 48.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 48(12:38 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(11:28 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to AKR 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at AKR 35.
|Sack
2 & 12 - OHIO 35(10:50 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at AKR 43 for -8 yards (A.Fish)
|+19 YD
3 & 20 - OHIO 43(10:20 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by N.McCormick at AKR 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Fish at AKR 24. PENALTY on AKR-M.Horton Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(9:40 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to AKR End Zone for 12 yards. S.Bangura for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(9:29 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(9:21 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by D.George at OHI 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 29.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(8:51 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by A.Adams at OHI 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(7:50 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 14. Catch made by D.George at OHI 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 14.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 14(7:24 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 14. Catch made by A.Adams at OHI 14. Gain of -5 yards. Lateral to S.Jacques-Louis to OHI 24 for yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at OHI 24.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - AKRON 24(6:37 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - AKRON 32(6:34 - 2nd) N.Perez 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 63 yards from AKR 35 to the OHI 2. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.McCoy at OHI 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(6:23 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at OHI 22.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 22(5:54 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 22. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 22. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton at OHI 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(5:42 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 50(5:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at AKR 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; T.Durant at AKR 47.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(4:41 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by M.Cross at AKR 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(4:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-P.Titsworth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OHIO 31(3:43 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - OHIO 31(3:33 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by M.Cross at AKR 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at AKR 17.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIO 17(3:07 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to AKR 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 17.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OHIO 17(2:36 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to AKR 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; R.Johnson at AKR 17.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(2:31 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 17. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 17. Gain of 6 yards. S.Jacques-Louis ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - AKRON 23(2:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 18(2:10 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by D.George at AKR 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at AKR 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(1:52 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by D.George at AKR 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; K.Kelly at AKR 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 38(1:37 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at AKR 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(1:28 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 45. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 45. Gain of 20 yards. Downed by A.Adams.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(1:16 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by T.Brank at OHI 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie; A.Williams at OHI 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(1:10 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George. PENALTY on OHI-J.Birchette Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - AKRON 9(1:03 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at OHI 19 for -10 yards (V.Watkins; K.Kelly)
|Penalty
2 & 19 - AKRON 19(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-V.Watkins Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 9(0:57 - 2nd) AKR rushed to OHI 18 for -9 yards. Downed by AKR.
|+18 YD
2 & 18 - AKRON 18(0:53 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to OHI End Zone for 18 yards. D.Irons for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 60 yards from AKR 35 to the OHI 5. J.Wood returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Hester at OHI 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(0:36 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 22. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at OHI 35.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(0:27 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian T.Durant at AKR 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(0:18 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by J.Jones at AKR 43. Gain of 5 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 38(0:16 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by J.Jones at AKR 38. Gain of 11 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(0:12 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 27. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at AKR 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 1(0:02 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 56 yards from OHI 35 to the AKR 9. Out of bounds. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(15:00 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 35(14:47 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for B.Golden.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 35(14:42 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.George at AKR 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(14:21 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 46. Catch made by D.George at OHI 46. Gain of 11 yards. D.George ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(13:53 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at OHI 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 22(13:35 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 22. Catch made by C.Price at OHI 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AKRON 21(12:55 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Anderson.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 21(12:45 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at OHI 21. Gain of 10 yards. S.Jacques-Louis ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(12:24 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 11. Catch made by C.Price at OHI 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mullins at OHI 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 4(11:48 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to OHI End Zone for 4 yards. C.Price for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 55 yards from AKR 35 to the OHI 10. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Martin; C.Ogbonna at OHI 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(11:30 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; D.Lewis at OHI 41.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - OHIO 41(11:05 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz. PENALTY on OHI-J.Dennison Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
2 & 19 - OHIO 31(10:59 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to AKR 41 for 28 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(10:45 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at AKR 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 32(10:00 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to AKR 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:27 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at AKR 30. Gain of 30 yards. S.Wiglusz for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 51 yards from OHI 35 to the AKR 14. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Bonner; B.Johnson at AKR 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(9:08 - 3rd) J.Norrils rushed to AKR 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; K.Thompson at AKR 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 32(8:42 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by OHI at AKR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:30 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:27 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 38(8:20 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at AKR 44.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 44(7:34 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 21 yards to OHI 35 Center-AKR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(7:26 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thomas; T.Terry at OHI 37.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 37(7:08 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 37. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at AKR 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(6:37 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by M.Cross at AKR 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(6:08 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to AKR 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:31 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:22 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by S.Bangura at AKR 25. Gain of 25 yards. S.Bangura for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:13 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 62 yards from OHI 35 to the AKR 3. B.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Bonner; C.Campolieti at AKR 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(5:07 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Sack
2 & 10 - AKRON 13(5:02 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 13 for 0 yards (B.Houston) D.Irons FUMBLES forced by B.Houston. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-J.McCrory at AKR 13. J.McCrory for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 61 yards from OHI 35 to the AKR 4. B.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stevens at AKR 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(4:48 - 3rd) J.Norrils rushed to AKR 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; D.Stevens at AKR 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 33(4:20 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by D.George at AKR 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; D.Hunter at AKR 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(3:47 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; R.Parodie at OHI 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(3:21 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 40. Catch made by T.Brank at OHI 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(2:45 - 3rd) J.Norrils rushed to OHI 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; B.Houston at OHI 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 31(2:19 - 3rd) D.Irons scrambles to OHI 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 27(1:41 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to OHI 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; K.Caesar at OHI 26. Ohio challenged the fumble and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by OHI.
|+22 YD
4 & 6 - AKRON 26(1:09 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 26. Catch made by A.Adams at OHI 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at OHI 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - AKRON 4(0:46 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on OHI-D.Hunter Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on OHI-J.Birchette Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 2(0:42 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to OHI 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 3(15:00 - 4th) C.Price rushed to OHI End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) N.Paxos kicks 62 yards from AKR 35 to the OHI 3. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Pollard at OHI 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(14:48 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; A.Fish at OHI 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 27(14:16 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at OHI 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(13:36 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 39(13:29 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; K.Thomas at OHI 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - OHIO 37(12:50 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 37. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; R.Hence at OHI 40.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OHIO 40(11:59 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 37 yards to AKR 23 Center-OHI. S.Jacques-Louis returned punt from the AKR 23. Tackled by T.Mullins; J.Holloway at AKR 17.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(11:48 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 17. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 17. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Parodie at AKR 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(11:21 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by D.George at AKR 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at AKR 35.
|+34 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 35(10:51 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 35. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie; A.Floyd at OHI 31.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(10:21 - 4th) C.Price rushed to OHI 36 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 36(9:45 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by D.George at OHI 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; K.Thompson at OHI 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 28(9:04 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - AKRON 28(8:57 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 28. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at OHI 28. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Parodie at OHI 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(8:30 - 4th) C.Price rushed to OHI 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 14.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 14(7:47 - 4th) C.Price rushed to OHI 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Stevens; A.Brawley at OHI 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 6(7:28 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to OHI 6. Catch made by C.Price at OHI 6. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; S.Bonner at OHI 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 3(6:57 - 4th) C.Price rushed to OHI 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at OHI 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 4(6:15 - 4th) C.Price rushed to OHI 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley; S.Bonner at OHI 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - AKRON 1(5:28 - 4th) C.Price rushed to OHI End Zone for 1 yards. C.Price for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 4th) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 4th) N.Perez kicks onside 13 from AKR 35 to AKR 48. M.Cross returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(5:23 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to AKR 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thomas; A.Behm at AKR 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 48(4:49 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to AKR 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; K.Martin at AKR 48.
|+42 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 48(4:07 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by J.Jones at AKR 48. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; D.Lewis at AKR 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 6(3:11 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to AKR End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 61 yards from OHI 35 to the AKR 4. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Campolieti; B.Johnson at AKR 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(3:01 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 31. Gain of 4 yards. S.Jacques-Louis ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 35(2:35 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stevens at AKR 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(2:09 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 44(2:00 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 44(1:54 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stevens at OHI 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(1:48 - 4th) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 19. Intercepted by K.Thompson at OHI 19. Tackled by AKR at OHI 19.
