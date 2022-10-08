|
Sims, Jackets beat Duke for 2nd straight win, 23-20 in OT
ATLANTA (AP) Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key has begun to instill a winning culture that eluded his predecessor, Geoff Collins, for over three years.
''We went from trying not to lose and now we're learning how to win,'' Key said. ''That's a valuable lesson that these guys can take to the next game.''
Quarterback Jeff Sims ran for 95 yards and threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an undisclosed injury on the first play of overtime and Georgia Tech held on for a 23-20 victory over Duke on Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won two straight for the first time since they beat Miami and Virginia in November 2018. A 26-21 win last week at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh snapped a nine-game losing streak against FBS opponents.
A week after stopping a 13-game ACC skid, Duke (4-2, 1-1) floundered most of the game until Sahmir Hagans' 81-yard punt return for a touchdown down the right sideline pulled the Blue Devils within 20-13 with 5:55 remaining.
The Jackets lost leading receiver Nate McCollum, who had eight catches for a career-high 101 yards, to an injury with 5:45 left in the game. They quickly punted, and Hagans ran the ball back 50 yards to the Georgia Tech 44. But a fourth down from the 39 resulted in LaMiles Brooks' pass breakup on a drag route.
Georgia Tech's defense had to make one last stand in regulation but couldn't overcome three 15-yard penalties that advanced Duke to the 2, before tight end Nicky Dalmolin hauled in a TD catch to send the game to overtime.
''It was positive,'' McCollum said. ''Everyone was lifting each other up. There was nothing negative going around. Everybody was saying, `Let's take it and let's win.' ''
The Jackets took a 23-20 lead in overtime on Gavin Stewart's 37-yard field goal. On Duke's lone possession of overtime, an offensive pass interference call against the Devils pushed the ball back to the 34 and Charlie Ham was short on a 52-yard kick to end it.
Georgia Tech outgained Duke 407 yards to 272 in total offense in regulation.
The Blue Devils entered averaging 35 points per game, fifth-best in the ACC.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Lost momentum from last week's 38-17 home win over Virginia as the offense repeatedly stalled. A win would've given the Blue Devils their best start in the ACC since 2015. Instead, they drop into the middle of the pack in the Coastal Division. Leading receiver Jordan Calhoun was hurt early in the game and didn't return.
''The reality is we just didn't make enough plays to win a game on the road in the ACC,'' Duke coach Mike Elko said. ''We've got to execute better; we've got to be able to run the football a little bit better; we've got to be able to make some more plays on defense.''
Georgia Tech: Key has found a formula that works. He has eschewed Collins' ''Above the line'' list for a traditional depth chart and ditched Collins' peppy ''money down'' calls for third downs on defense. Despite tens of thousands of empty seats, the atmosphere was charged by a reinvigorated fan base who were tired of losing.
UP NEXT
Duke: Hosts North Carolina next Saturday.
Georgia Tech: The Jackets play Virginia at home on Oct. 20.
---
R. Leonard
13 QB
136 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 29 RuYds
|
J. Sims
10 QB
227 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 95 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|24
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|278
|412
|Total Plays
|74
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|180
|Rush Attempts
|33
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|136
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|20-41
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|8-88
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|6-45.2
|Return Yards
|158
|9
|Punts - Returns
|4-158
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|136
|PASS YDS
|232
|142
|RUSH YDS
|180
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|412
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|20/41
|136
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|12
|59
|0
|21
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|5
|30
|0
|11
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|9
|29
|0
|9
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|7
|24
|0
|6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|6
|3
|41
|0
|22
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|8
|3
|27
|0
|10
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|8
|3
|22
|0
|10
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|5
|5
|21
|0
|12
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|4
|3
|9
|1
|6
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 40 DE
|R. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 DB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Morris Jr. 36 LB
|N. Morris Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Davis 13 DB
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|0-5
|0.0
|0
D. Mausi 8 LB
|D. Mausi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|2/3
|45
|2/2
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|4
|44.3
|1
|54
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
L. Diamont 2 WR
|L. Diamont
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|3
|46.3
|81
|1
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|9
|8
|101
|1
|21
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|6
|3
|49
|1
|37
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|3
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
R. King 11 WR
|R. King
|5
|3
|29
|0
|25
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|4
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|5
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Bennett 25 DB
|K. Bennett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|3-6
|0.5
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Collins 43 DL
|N. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 4 DB
|D. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Gee 23 DB
|K. Gee
|1-1
|0.5
|0
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|0-2
|0.5
|0
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|3/3
|37
|2/2
|11
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|6
|45.2
|0
|54
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by D.Leonard at GT 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; C.Dillon at GT 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(14:44 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at GT 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 46(14:18 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to DUK 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(13:44 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for K.Bennett.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 46(13:39 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Sims at DUK 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; D.Carter at DUK 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 45(13:06 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GATECH 45(13:01 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 37 yards to DUK 8 Center-GT. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 8. Tackled by D.McDuffie at DUK 27.
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(12:50 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Sims; K.White at DUK 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(12:16 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at DUK 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(11:45 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to GT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 47(11:22 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 47. Catch made by J.Waters at GT 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(10:59 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to GT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; C.Powell-Lee at GT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 37(10:42 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at GT 40 for -3 yards (M.Scott; S.Yondjouen)
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 40(10:03 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to GT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 38.
|Punt
4 & 8 - DUKE 38(9:11 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 38 yards to GT End Zone Center-E.Deckers. Touchback.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(9:00 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at GT 23.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 23(8:33 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 42 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; C.Dillon at GT 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(7:58 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 36 for -6 yards (R.Oben)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - GATECH 36(7:13 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; D.Carter at GT 40.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - GATECH 40(6:40 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for R.King. PENALTY on DUK-I.Fisher-Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(6:35 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by L.Blackburn at DUK 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 37.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 37(6:04 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to DUK 22 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(5:43 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for R.King. PENALTY on GT-H.Hall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - GATECH 32(5:35 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to DUK 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at DUK 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 18(5:06 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to DUK 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 8(4:51 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to DUK 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; C.Dillon at DUK 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 5(4:21 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to DUK 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 4(3:45 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - GATECH 12(3:42 - 1st) G.Stewart 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Long Holder-D.Shanahan.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(3:31 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at DUK 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(2:59 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.Wallace at DUK 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(2:20 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at DUK 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(1:57 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by GT at DUK 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 37(1:24 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 46 for 9 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds. PENALTY on GT-K.Kennard Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:43 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to GT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 34(0:08 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 34. Catch made by J.Moore at GT 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(15:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to GT 29 for -2 yards. R.Leonard FUMBLES forced by D.Douse. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-J.Robinson at GT 29. Tackled by DUK at GT 29. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 27(14:55 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to GT 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.White at GT 21. PENALTY on DUK-J.Robertson Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 19 - DUKE 36(14:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - DUKE 41(14:13 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|Punt
4 & 24 - DUKE 41(14:09 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 35 yards to GT 6 Center-E.Deckers. Z.Walton returned punt from the GT 6. Z.Walton ran out of bounds.
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 6(13:46 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to GT 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at GT 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(13:14 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 24. Catch made by L.Blackburn at GT 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; T.Davis at GT 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 24(12:47 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 24. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at GT 36.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(12:30 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 43. Catch made by N.McCollum at DUK 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(12:06 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin; M.Reese at DUK 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 42(11:38 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 36(11:03 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(10:22 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at DUK 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 29(10:15 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; D.Young at DUK 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 21(9:34 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to DUK 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(9:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on GT-P.Quick False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - GATECH 24(8:54 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to DUK 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; J.Franklin at DUK 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 18(8:16 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 18. Catch made by N.McCollum at DUK 18. Gain of 18 yards. N.McCollum for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 2nd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 63 yards from GT 35 to the DUK 2. L.Diamont returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Johnson at DUK 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(7:40 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by T.Moore at DUK 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at DUK 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 30(7:07 - 2nd) T.Moore rushed to DUK 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Collins at DUK 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 32(6:51 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Robertson at DUK 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at DUK 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:12 - 2nd) T.Moore rushed to GT 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at GT 46.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 46(5:37 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Stinson.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 46(5:30 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to GT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Scott; K.Kennard at GT 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(5:01 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to GT 38 for 5 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 38(4:47 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to GT 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(3:50 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to GT 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 32.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - DUKE 32(3:08 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for D.Harding. PENALTY on DUK-C.Lytle Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DUKE 37(3:01 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - DUKE 37(2:54 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 28. Catch made by E.Pancol at GT 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gee at GT 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DUKE 35(2:07 - 2nd) C.Ham 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:03 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at GT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(1:45 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Benson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 35(1:41 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at GT 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 36(1:27 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to GT 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at GT 41.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - GATECH 41(1:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on DUK-S.Heyward Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(1:20 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 44. Catch made by N.McCollum at DUK 44. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at DUK 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GATECH 36(1:15 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GATECH 36(1:14 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 36(1:04 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 36 yards to DUK End Zone Center-C.Long. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:57 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:51 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.White at DUK 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 26(0:03 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at DUK 29.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at DUK 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 30(14:30 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 30. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at DUK 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DUKE 29(13:48 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 26 for -3 yards (A.Eley; K.Gee)
|Punt
4 & 9 - DUKE 26(13:13 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 54 yards to GT 20 Center-E.Deckers. N.McCollum returned punt from the GT 20. Pushed out of bounds by R.Shelton at GT 29.
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(13:00 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett at GT 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(12:37 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(12:15 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 45. Catch made by N.McCollum at DUK 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; C.Dillon at DUK 37.
|+37 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 37(11:39 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by L.Blackburn at DUK 37. Gain of 37 yards. L.Blackburn for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 3rd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:30 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at DUK 30.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 30(11:04 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to GT 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(10:27 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson. PENALTY on GT-M.Sims Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(10:21 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(10:15 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to GT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; A.Stone at GT 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 34(9:38 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to GT 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; N.Collins at GT 31.
|+22 YD
4 & 2 - DUKE 31(8:55 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 31. Catch made by J.Robertson at GT 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 9(8:16 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to GT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DUKE 8(7:40 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for DUK.
|Int
3 & 8 - DUKE 8(7:35 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass INTERCEPTED at GT 4. Intercepted by K.Wallace at GT 4. Tackled by J.Robertson at GT 4.
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 4(7:24 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 4. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 4. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at GT 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(6:58 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to GT 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at GT 21.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GATECH 21(6:31 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for R.King.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - GATECH 21(6:27 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 21. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at GT 25. PENALTY on GT-GT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 16(6:12 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 16. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 16. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at GT 15.
|Punt
4 & 11 - GATECH 15(5:35 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 41 yards to DUK 44 Center-C.Long. S.Hagans returned punt from the DUK 44. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 38.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(5:23 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to GT 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; C.Powell-Lee at GT 35.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 35(4:44 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by J.Waters at GT 35. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 38(4:30 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 38. Catch made by J.Moore at GT 38. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sims at GT 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(3:48 - 3rd) T.Moore rushed to GT 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; S.Yondjouen at GT 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 24(3:10 - 3rd) T.Moore rushed to GT 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:29 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:23 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to GT 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DUKE 11(1:42 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DUKE 18(1:36 - 3rd) C.Ham 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:31 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to GT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; M.Reese at GT 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(1:14 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at GT 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(0:46 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at GT 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 43(15:00 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at GT 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 44(14:18 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to DUK 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 50.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(13:46 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by R.King at DUK 50. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rivers at DUK 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(13:13 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to DUK 23 for 2 yards. J.Sims ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 23(12:42 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to DUK 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 22(12:07 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 22. Catch made by D.Leonard at DUK 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 8(11:32 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 8. Catch made by H.Hall at DUK 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Morris at DUK 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GATECH 6(10:58 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 6(10:52 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum. PENALTY on GT-GT Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GATECH 13(10:47 - 4th) G.Stewart 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Long Holder-D.Shanahan.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Bryant at DUK 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(10:36 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 20. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at DUK 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 21(10:10 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 21. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 21. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson at DUK 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DUKE 27(9:48 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 27(9:43 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 50 yards to GT 23 Center-E.Deckers. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(9:36 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smith at GT 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 24(9:05 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at GT 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 25(8:28 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by R.King at GT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Young at GT 33.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(7:45 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 33. Catch made by R.King at GT 33. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Young at GT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - GATECH 29(7:10 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Smith at GT 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 29(6:32 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at GT 28. PENALTY on GT-L.Benson Offensive Facemask 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 15 - GATECH 28(6:14 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 53 yards to DUK 19 Center-C.Long. S.Hagans returned punt from the DUK 19. S.Hagans for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 61 yards from DUK 35 to the GT 4. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Shelton at GT 17.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(5:51 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 17. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 17. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at GT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(5:40 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Carter; J.Franklin at GT 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 30(5:03 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to GT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; J.Franklin at GT 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 34(4:24 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 34(4:14 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 50 yards to DUK 16 Center-C.Long. S.Hagans returned punt from the DUK 16. Tackled by T.Chimedza; D.Shanahan at GT 44.
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(3:55 - 4th) PENALTY on DUK-A.Harris False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - DUKE 49(3:55 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 49. Catch made by J.Moore at GT 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DUKE 39(3:24 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DUKE 39(3:17 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - DUKE 39(3:12 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(3:07 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to GT 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; C.Dillon at GT 46.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 46(3:01 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to GT 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Smith at GT 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 44(2:55 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to GT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin; N.Morris at GT 46.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 46(2:49 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 54 yards to DUK End Zone Center-C.Long. Touchback.
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(2:41 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 20. Catch made by J.Robertson at DUK 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at DUK 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DUKE 25(2:22 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 25(2:18 - 4th) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at DUK 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(2:04 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DUKE 30(1:57 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for N.Dalmolin. PENALTY on GT-S.Yondjouen Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(1:54 - 4th) T.Moore rushed to DUK 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Collins at DUK 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 50(1:25 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(1:14 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 42. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at GT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DUKE 36(0:56 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 36(0:50 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by M.Bowen-Sims at GT 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(0:41 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DUKE 30(0:35 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol. PENALTY on GT-M.Scott Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(0:30 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 15(0:25 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - DUKE 15(0:19 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore. PENALTY on GT-K.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 2(0:14 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 2. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at GT 2. Gain of 2 yards. N.Dalmolin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:08 - 4th) J.Sims kneels at the GT 23.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:00 - 5) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for R.King.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:00 - 5) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:00 - 5) Z.Gibson pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by E.Jenkins at DUK 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett at DUK 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GATECH 27(0:00 - 5) G.Stewart 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Long Holder-D.Shanahan.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(0:00 - 5) J.Moore rushed to GT 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 22(0:00 - 5) J.Moore rushed to GT 19 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wallace; D.Douse at GT 19.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DUKE 19(0:00 - 5) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 19. Catch made by S.Hagans at GT 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 9. PENALTY on DUK-J.Robertson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - DUKE 34(0:00 - 5) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|No Good
4 & 19 - DUKE 42(0:00 - 5) C.Ham 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
