Billingsley, Vidal each run for TD; Troy beats Southern Miss
TROY, Ala. (AP) Kimani Vidal had 79 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries, DK Billingsley scored on a 1-yard run and Troy beat Southern Miss 27-10 Saturday night.
Markeis Colvin picked off a pass and returned it 44 yards to the Southern Miss 27 and six plays later Billingsley's touchdown with 3:52 remaining in the first half gave Troy a 10-7 lead.
A defensive pass interference penalty on a third-and-9, a 29-yard gain on a run by Vidal and a 30-yard pass from Jarret Doege to Tez Johnson to the 10 set up Vidal's touchdown that capped the opening drive of the second half and gave the Trojans (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 10-point lead.
Camron Harrell intercepted a pass from Doege near midfield and returned it to the 13 before, on the next play, Zach Wilcke threw a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee that gave Southern Miss (2-3, 0-1) a 7-3 lead with 14:34 left in the second quarter.
The Troy defense forced four Southern Miss turnovers and the Golden Eagles finished with just 205 total yards - including 48 yards rushing on 26 attempts.
J. Brownlee
1 WR
105 ReYds, ReTD, 12 RECs
T. Johnson
15 WR
80 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|205
|338
|Total Plays
|61
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|101
|Rush Attempts
|26
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|157
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|19-35
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-85
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|58
|51
|Punts - Returns
|2-30
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-28
|3-44
|Safeties
|0
|0
|157
|PASS YDS
|237
|48
|RUSH YDS
|101
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|338
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|19/35
|157
|1
|3
|
E. Bumgarner 52 OL
|E. Bumgarner
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|15
|67
|0
|13
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Richard 6 RB
|D. Richard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|8
|-24
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|16
|12
|105
|1
|16
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|4
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Caraway Jr. 12 CB
|M. Caraway Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haywood 26 RB
|J. Haywood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 79 OL
|T. Doss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1/1
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|5
|46.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|2
|27.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|2
|15.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 9 QB
|J. Doege
|17/23
|237
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|17
|79
|1
|29
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|10
|32
|1
|11
|
D. Taylor 24 RB
|D. Taylor
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Doege 9 QB
|J. Doege
|7
|-13
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|5
|5
|82
|0
|39
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|6
|4
|80
|1
|30
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|3
|2
|29
|0
|23
|
J. Barber 5 WR
|J. Barber
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Colvin 12 S
|M. Colvin
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cass 26 CB
|K. Cass
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Thomas 36 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|2/2
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|5
|41.4
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Higgins 16 WR
|P. Higgins
|2
|8.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Slocum at USM 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - USM 33(14:42 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at USM 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38(14:10 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at USM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - USM 45(13:27 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 41 for -4 yards (T.Jackson; T.Harris)
|Penalty
3 & 7 - USM 41(12:40 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-K.Barnes False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - USM 36(12:22 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 36. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Jibunor at USM 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 45(11:51 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to TRY 10 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10(11:40 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Williams at TRY 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 12(10:59 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 12. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TRY 18.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 18(10:37 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 18. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 18. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TRY 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 41(9:57 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Williams at TRY 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 44(9:14 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at TRY 43.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TROY 43(8:30 - 1st) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at TRY 39 for -4 yards (D.Quewon)
|Punt
4 & 12 - TROY 39(7:59 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 40 yards to USM 21 Center-Q.Skinner. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 21. Tackled by Z.Williams at USM 44.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44(7:43 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; T.Harris at USM 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - USM 46(7:12 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 45.
|Int
3 & 9 - USM 45(6:30 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 42. Intercepted by C.Slocum at TRY 42. Tackled by USM at TRY 42.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42(6:26 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to USM 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 47(3:32 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-TRY Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TROY 48(5:33 - 1st) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for TRY.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - TROY 48(5:10 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 42(4:26 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at USM 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; J.Clemons at USM 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(3:57 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to USM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at USM 34.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TROY 34(3:14 - 1st) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at USM 40 for -6 yards (J.Mahaffey)
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - TROY 40(2:28 - 1st) J.Doege pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at USM 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TROY 38(1:44 - 1st) B.Buce 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:41 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; C.Slocum at USM 30.
|Sack
2 & 5 - USM 30(1:15 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 18 for -12 yards (T.Jackson)
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - USM 18(0:36 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 18. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; O.Fletcher at USM 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 52 yards to TRY 23 Center-T.Harvey. D.Stoudemire returned punt from the TRY 23. Tackled by A.Habas; T.Knight at TRY 30.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 13(14:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 13. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Brownlee for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:34 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:34 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(14:34 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons; B.Toles at TRY 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 32(13:51 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 32. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Caraway at TRY 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42(13:25 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TRY 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TROY 41(12:44 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for TRY.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - TROY 41(12:40 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 41. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 43.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(11:51 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at USM 43. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stanley at USM 4.
|Int
1 & 4 - TROY 4(11:08 - 2nd) J.Doege pass INTERCEPTED at USM End Zone. Intercepted by J.Stanley at USM End Zone. Tackled by TRY at USM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20(11:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke scrambles to USM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at USM 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - USM 22(10:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Fletcher at USM 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - USM 29(9:53 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33(9:21 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at USM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - USM 31(8:34 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - USM 31(8:29 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 31. Catch made by D.Jones at USM 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at USM 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46(3:52 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TRY 41 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 41. PENALTY on USM-D.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 7 - USM 49(7:34 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TRY 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Colvin at TRY 38.
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 38(7:31 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 29. Intercepted by M.Colvin at TRY 29. Tackled by T.Doss; J.Haywood at USM 27.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27(6:28 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to USM 27. Catch made by J.Barber at USM 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at USM 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15(5:47 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to USM 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at USM 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 12(5:09 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to USM 12. Catch made by J.Barber at USM 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; M.Shorts at USM 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 4(4:55 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to USM 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 2(4:45 - 2nd) J.Doege scrambles to USM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 1(3:55 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at USM 30. PENALTY on USM-USM Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 10(3:46 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 10(3:43 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - USM 10(3:39 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 10. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USM 20(3:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 13 for -7 yards (A.Pierce)
|Penalty
2 & 16 - USM 13(2:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on USM-T.Doss False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - USM 8(1:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
|+11 YD
3 & 21 - USM 8(1:54 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; C.Slocum at USM 19.
|Punt
4 & 11 - USM 19(1:46 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 37 yards to TRY 44 Center-T.Harvey. Downed by D.Burgess.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44(1:36 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TROY 44(1:33 - 2nd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at TRY 38 for -6 yards (J.Ratcliff)
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - TROY 38(0:48 - 2nd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Stanley at TRY 44.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TROY 44(0:38 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to USM 10 Center-Q.Skinner. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10(0:32 - 2nd) USM kneels at the USM 9.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TRY End Zone. P.Higgins returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jones at TRY 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17(14:57 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at TRY 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 19(14:04 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; K.Booth at TRY 19.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TROY 19(13:38 - 3rd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers. PENALTY on USM-E.Scott Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30(13:34 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to USM 41 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 41(12:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to USM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 40.
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 40(12:10 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at USM 40. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Harrell at USM 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10(11:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to USM End Zone for 10 yards. K.Vidal for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(11:23 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; W.Choloh at USM 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - USM 33(10:53 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at USM 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 34(10:15 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; T.Jackson at USM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - USM 34(9:37 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 56 yards to TRY 10 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10(9:32 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Stanley at TRY 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 15(8:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; K.Booth at TRY 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 17(8:06 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 17. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TRY 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21(7:27 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to TRY 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Quewon at TRY 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 24(6:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at TRY 25.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 25(6:08 - 3rd) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege sacked at TRY 17 for -8 yards (D.Quewon)
|Punt
4 & 14 - TROY 17(5:50 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 26 yards to TRY 43 Center-Q.Skinner. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 43(5:21 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 43. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Slocum at TRY 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - USM 36(4:49 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 36. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Slocum at TRY 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32(4:20 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TRY 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 30(3:46 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - USM 30(3:43 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by L.Jones at TRY 30. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Harris at TRY 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 19(3:21 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to TRY 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson at TRY 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 17(2:43 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - USM 17(2:37 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - USM 24(2:31 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 62 yards from USM 35 to the TRY 3. P.Higgins returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at TRY 3.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 3(2:26 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; B.Toles at TRY 5.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 5(2:03 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at TRY 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13(1:05 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TRY 16.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TROY 16(0:25 - 3rd) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 16. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by USM at TRY 19. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 11(15:00 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 11. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 11. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stanley at TRY 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 24(14:15 - 4th) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for TRY. PENALTY on USM-M.Caraway Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(14:10 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Williams at TRY 43.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TROY 43(13:30 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 43. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 43. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at USM 35. PENALTY on TRY-D.Butler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TROY 33(13:16 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at TRY 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - TROY 33(12:13 - 4th) J.Doege scrambles to TRY 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at TRY 43.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 43(11:26 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 51 yards to USM 6 Center-Q.Skinner. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 6. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at USM 13.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 13(11:20 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at USM 35. Intercepted by K.Cass at USM 35. K.Cass ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35(11:14 - 4th) J.Doege pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by T.Johnson at USM 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15(10:52 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to USM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 13(9:50 - 4th) J.Doege scrambles to USM 13 for 0 yards. J.Doege ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 13(9:24 - 4th) J.Doege steps back to pass. J.Doege pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TROY 20(9:18 - 4th) B.Buce 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TRY 35 to the USM 7. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor; Z.Williams at USM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 31(9:07 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
|Sack
2 & 10 - USM 31(9:02 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 23 for -8 yards (R.Jibunor) Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by R.Jibunor. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at USM 23. Tackled by USM at USM 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(8:48 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Cass at USM 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(8:27 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; S.Brown at USM 35.
|Sack
2 & 11 - USM 35(7:55 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 30 for -5 yards (S.Brown)
|+3 YD
3 & 16 - USM 30(7:18 - 4th) D.Richard rushed to USM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at USM 33. PENALTY on USM-K.Barnes Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 28 - USM 18(7:05 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 40 yards to TRY 42 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42(6:49 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to USM 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 45(6:17 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to USM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at USM 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 45(5:34 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to USM 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; T.Newsome at USM 40.
|-4 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 40(4:50 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to USM 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; J.Mahaffey at USM 44.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 44(4:02 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to USM End Zone Center-Q.Skinner. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20(4:02 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at USM 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - USM 23(3:24 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at USM 26.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - USM 26(2:44 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; C.Slocum at USM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 42(2:20 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 42(2:13 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Dean.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - USM 42(2:09 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 48(0:48 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TRY 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Steward at TRY 37. PENALTY on USM-M.Ryals Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 14 - USM 48(0:48 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by J.Dean at USM 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - USM 49(0:44 - 4th) Z.Wilcke scrambles to TRY 48 for 1 yards. Z.Wilcke ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TRY-C.Martial Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 33(0:42 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 33(0:41 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - USM 33(0:41 - 4th) Z.Wilcke scrambles to TRY 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 24.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - USM 24(0:32 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by J.Dean at TRY 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at TRY 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23(0:16 - 4th) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by J.Dean at TRY 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at TRY 14.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - USM 14(0:07 - 4th) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
