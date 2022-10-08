|
|
|UTEP
|LATECH
McNeil's 4TDs carry La Tech past UTEP 41-31
RUSTON, La. (AP) Parker McNeil threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns and Tre Harris caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 41-31 on Saturday night to end its two-game losing streak.
McNeil threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Tahj Magee, a 38-yarder to Tre Harris and a 9-yard score to Smoke Harris all in the first quarter for a 20-3 lead.
Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) extended the lead to 30-10 after three quarters and managed to hold off the Miners (3-4, 1-2) despite their three fourth quarter touchdowns.
Gavin Hardison threw a 52-yard scoring pass to Marcus Bellon with 2:08 remaining to bring the Miners within 10, but the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Hardison threw for 320 yards and two scores but was intercepted three times.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. Hardison
2 QB
319 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 29 RuYds
|
P. McNeil
17 QB
266 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|6-8
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|500
|379
|Total Plays
|89
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|181
|113
|Rush Attempts
|38
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|319
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|23-51
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|5-53
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-34.0
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|56
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-44
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|181
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|500
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|23/51
|319
|2
|3
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|15
|66
|0
|14
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|14
|64
|1
|10
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|7
|29
|0
|14
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|2
|22
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|16
|6
|73
|0
|19
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|4
|2
|61
|1
|52
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|4
|2
|53
|1
|44
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|12
|6
|47
|0
|15
|
L. Soto 84 TE
|L. Soto
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Clarke 9 WR
|J. Clarke
|4
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shelton 9 CB
|L. Shelton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 42 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DB
|J. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Broussard 24 DB
|M. Broussard
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 32 CB
|I. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Theard 6 LB
|G. Theard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Westmoreland 0 DE
|M. Westmoreland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rudolph 94 DT
|J. Rudolph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tafuna 50 DT
|T. Tafuna
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|2
|34.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|3
|19.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|18/27
|266
|4
|0
|
J. Locke 87 TE
|J. Locke
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|14
|74
|0
|22
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|5
|30
|0
|18
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|8
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|3
|-14
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|8
|5
|126
|1
|64
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|8
|6
|76
|0
|28
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|5
|4
|45
|2
|15
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|3-7
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 31 DB
|R. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Spears 40 DL
|K. Spears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lyles 95 DL
|R. Lyles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Villanueva 28 LB
|K. Villanueva
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/2
|28
|3/4
|6
|
B. Buchanan 37 P
|B. Buchanan
|1/1
|52
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|3
|39.3
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|24.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Allen at LT 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(14:53 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at LT 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 35(14:28 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at LT 40.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(14:17 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 38. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(14:17 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for LT.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(13:50 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 8(13:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 8. Catch made by T.Magee at TEP 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Magee for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(13:26 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; K.Morrison at TEP 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 34(12:57 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; T.Grubbs at TEP 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(12:47 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at TEP 38.
|Int
2 & 12 - UTEP 37(11:38 - 1st) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 47. Intercepted by W.Roberts at TEP 47. Tackled by TEP at TEP 47. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(11:22 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at TEP 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 39(11:05 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at TEP 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 38(10:47 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Moss at TEP 38.
|+38 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 38(9:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 38. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Harris for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 61 yards from LT 35 to the TEP 4. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Knighten at TEP 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(9:39 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(9:36 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; T.Grubbs at TEP 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 43(9:15 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at TEP 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 46(8:58 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at TEP 47.
|+21 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 47(7:36 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 47. Catch made by L.Soto at TEP 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(6:59 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to LT 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; B.Williamson at LT 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 24(6:31 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to LT 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; J.Cole at LT 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 16(5:47 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to LT 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; J.Cole at LT 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 17(4:54 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to LT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; H.Davis at LT 14.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTEP 14(4:14 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UTEP 21(4:11 - 1st) G.Baechle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-TEP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(4:00 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:57 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to LT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; M.Broussard at LT 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 32(3:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEP at LT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(3:12 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(2:59 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at LT 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 45(2:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; M.Broussard at TEP 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(1:54 - 1st) J.Lewis rushed to TEP 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 36.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 36(1:16 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(1:04 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 14(0:27 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 14. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard at TEP 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 9(0:14 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 9. Gain of 9 yards. S.Harris for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:02 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 64 yards from LT 35 to the TEP 1. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson at TEP 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(15:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison; J.Cole at TEP 34.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - LATECH 34(14:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-R.Flores False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LATECH 29(14:25 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for M.Bellon.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - LATECH 29(13:58 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 35.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LATECH 35(13:31 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 43 yards to LT 22 Center-TEP. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 22. Tackled by TEP at LT 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(13:18 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for M.Crosby.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 34(13:15 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at LT 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(13:07 - 2nd) P.McNeil rushed to LT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Broussard; J.Taylor at LT 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 49(12:42 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; I.Johnson at TEP 48.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 48(11:55 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 48. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 48. Gain of 12 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(11:44 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 36. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 36. Gain of 4 yards. T.Harris FUMBLES forced by T.Knight. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-K.Stewart at TEP 32. Tackled by LT at TEP 32.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(10:39 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at TEP 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UTEP 40(10:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UTEP 45(10:39 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(10:36 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at LT 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 44(10:22 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 40(11:30 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(8:56 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by Z.Fryar at LT 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(8:25 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 15.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 15(7:34 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; T.Grubbs at LT 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 5(7:22 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to LT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Hankins for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 63 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 2. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Wolfe at LT 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(6:52 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; C.Wallerstedt at LT 32.
|+28 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 32(6:09 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(5:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by G.Hebert at TEP 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 30. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(5:20 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 14(5:03 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to TEP 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 7(3:36 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LATECH 18(3:15 - 2nd) J.Barnes 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:53 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Int
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:49 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at TEP 44. Intercepted by M.Brooks at TEP 44. M.Brooks for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:33 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by D.Hankins at TEP 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at TEP 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(2:15 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 41. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(1:59 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to LT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 42(1:30 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 42(1:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(1:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 34(1:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 34(1:09 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 31.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 31(0:44 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(0:32 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at LT 18. Gain of 18 yards. K.Akharaiyi FUMBLES forced by C.Singleton. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-R.Johnson at LT End Zone. Tackled by TEP at LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at TEP 7.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 7(14:49 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at TEP 12.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 12(13:24 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(13:08 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at TEP 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 26(12:49 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for D.Hankins.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(12:40 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at TEP 34.
|+14 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 34(12:18 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Hardison at TEP 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(12:14 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Hardison at TEP 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 50(11:51 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 50. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(11:41 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at LT 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 30(11:27 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 24(11:01 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 21(10:12 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 16(9:53 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 12(9:40 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTEP 9(9:27 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to LT 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTEP 9(9:04 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UTEP 9(8:35 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 9(8:24 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 9(8:16 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at LT 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 10(8:06 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.James at LT 14.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LATECH 14(6:55 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 44 yards to TEP 42 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(6:46 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 42(6:41 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(6:00 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by J.Clarke at LT 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 43(5:34 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 43(5:36 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+10 YD
4 & 9 - UTEP 43(5:32 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 43. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(5:18 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 32(4:36 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for J.Clarke.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 32(4:31 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by R.Flores at LT 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(3:28 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to LT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Spears at LT 12.
|Sack
2 & 9 - UTEP 12(3:04 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at LT 23 for -11 yards (J.Cole)
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - UTEP 23(2:01 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by M.Bellon at LT 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; C.Singleton at LT 14.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - UTEP 14(1:31 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(1:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-L.Nelson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 9(1:40 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to LT 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEP at LT 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - LATECH 11(1:15 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to LT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.James at LT 12.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LATECH 12(0:42 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LATECH 12(0:40 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 37 yards to LT 49 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(0:33 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; K.Villanueva at LT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(15:00 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 34(14:57 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by J.Clarke at LT 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 28(14:35 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by T.Smith at LT 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 22(13:42 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 22(13:54 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to LT 3 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LT 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 3(13:21 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to LT End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 59 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 6. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wilson at LT 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(13:14 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 12 for -10 yards (J.Taylor)
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - LATECH 12(12:41 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton; T.James at LT 17.
|Sack
3 & 15 - LATECH 17(12:05 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 11 for -6 yards (B.Thompson)
|Punt
4 & 21 - LATECH 11(11:26 - 4th) A.McCready punts 37 yards to LT 48 Center-LT. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(11:12 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to LT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cole; M.Clark at LT 44.
|+44 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 44(10:18 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by T.Thompson at LT 44. Gain of 44 yards. T.Thompson for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 39 yards from TEP 35 to the LT 26. Fair catch by N.Jones. PENALTY on LT-LT Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 13 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 13(10:08 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 13(10:05 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at LT 21.
|+64 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 21(9:47 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 21. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at TEP 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(8:59 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to TEP 15. Catch made by S.Harris at TEP 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Harris for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:54 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.McNeil steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Harris at TEP 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:54 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:50 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:46 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:44 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 25 yards to LT 50 Center-TEP. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(8:31 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 50(8:26 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to TEP 32 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(7:46 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to TEP 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TEP 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 27(7:07 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to TEP 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; K.Hylton at TEP 23.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 23(6:19 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to TEP 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Tafuna; G.Theard at TEP 23.
|No Good
4 & 1 - LATECH 30(5:41 - 4th) J.Barnes 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 13(5:24 - 4th) PENALTY on LT-R.Kelly False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 18(5:19 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to TEP 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - LATECH 20(5:06 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to TEP 14 for 6 yards. M.Crosby FUMBLES forced by K.Hylton. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-TEP at TEP 13. Tackled by LT at TEP 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(4:57 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to TEP 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tafuna; K.Stewart at TEP 28.
|-7 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 28(4:50 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to TEP 35 for -7 yards. Tackled by G.Theard; J.Allen at TEP 35.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LATECH 35(4:36 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - LATECH 42(4:33 - 4th) B.Buchanan 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:28 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:24 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by J.Clarke at TEP 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at TEP 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTEP 33(3:35 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for M.Bellon.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - UTEP 33(3:33 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 33. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at TEP 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(3:19 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 42(3:16 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Awatt.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTEP 42(3:06 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for TEP.
|+11 YD
4 & 10 - UTEP 42(3:01 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to LT 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(2:38 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-TEP False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+52 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 48(2:38 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 48. Catch made by M.Bellon at TEP 48. Gain of 52 yards. M.Bellon for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks onside 10 from TEP 35 to TEP 45. T.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at TEP 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(1:46 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to TEP 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rudolph; M.Westmoreland at TEP 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 41(1:19 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to TEP 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(0:32 - 4th) P.McNeil kneels at the TEP 35.
-
FRESNO
BOISE
20
30
4th 9:52 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
7
10
3rd 5:09 CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
7
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
27
34
Final FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
24
36
Final ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
42
20
Final NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
33
12
Final ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
31
41
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
27
14
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
10
45
Final
-
16BYU
ND
20
28
Final NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
31
3
Final ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
9
Final BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
10
9
Final ESPU
-
SC
13UK
24
14
Final SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
30
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
20
24
Final CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
19
Final ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
49
22
Final PACN