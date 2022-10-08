|
|
|COLOST
|NEVADA
Boyle's 43-yard FG snaps Colorado State's 10-game skid
RENO, Nev. (AP) Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak dating to last season.
It was Colorado State's first win since a 36-7 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 16, 2021.
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle's game-winning kick. Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal attempt, but got another shot when Nevada was penalized for running into the kicker. It was the Rams' only score on offense.
Avery Morrow had 168 yards rushing on 24 carries for Colorado State (1-4, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Fowler-Nicolosi was just 11-of-22 passing for 78 yards with two interceptions.
Ayden Hector had a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown for Colorado State. Mukendi Wa-Kalonji scooped a fumbled ball near the logo and ran untouched along the right sideline for 50 yards into the end zone to stretch the Rams' lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Toa Taua ran over a defender and into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 17-play, 99-yard drive to pull for Nevada (2-4, 0-2) to 14-7 with 14 seconds remaining before halftime. Taua's 2-yard scoring run tied the game 14-14 with 8:53 remaining.
It was the Wolf Pack's fourth straight loss.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|19
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|3
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|253
|348
|Total Plays
|54
|82
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|104
|Rush Attempts
|33
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|75
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|10-21
|20-43
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|13-127
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.3
|8-41.4
|Return Yards
|63
|3
|Punts - Returns
|3-42
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|2-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 16 QB
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|10/21
|75
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|24
|169
|0
|23
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 16 QB
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|2
|2
|0
|10
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|5
|0
|0
|3
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|13
|9
|64
|0
|26
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Williams 13 TE
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McCoy 2 WR
|J. McCoy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|8
|38.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|3
|14.0
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|20/43
|244
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|12
|9
|87
|0
|21
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|9
|3
|53
|0
|23
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|3
|3
|40
|0
|29
|
J. Munro 87 TE
|J. Munro
|7
|2
|36
|0
|24
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|6
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Watts 32 LB
|D. Watts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Winston 4 LB
|E. Winston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mack 10 DB
|T. Mack
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Killam 18 K
|M. Killam
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|6
|42.7
|0
|47
|
H. Webster 49 P
|H. Webster
|2
|37.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|0.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the NEV 8. A.Vivens returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at NEV 30. PENALTY on NEV-B.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(15:00 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 21(14:50 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at CSU 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 28(14:36 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 27(13:12 - 1st) P.Turner punts 50 yards to NEV 23 Center-CSU. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 23. Tackled by A.Hector at NEV 21.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(13:00 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 21. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.
|-6 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 28(12:28 - 1st) NEV rushed to NEV 22 for -6 yards. NEV FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-N.Cox at NEV 22. Tackled by CSU at NEV 22.
3 & 19 - NEVADA(12:08 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-NEV Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - NEVADA 22(12:08 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|Punt
4 & 19 - NEVADA 22(12:00 - 1st) M.Freem punts 47 yards to CSU 31 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-L.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 26(11:57 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at CSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 35(11:48 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLOST 35(11:44 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 50(11:38 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.McCoy.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 50(11:35 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi sacked at CSU 42 for -8 yards (D.Watts)
|Int
3 & 18 - COLOST 42(11:23 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 18. Intercepted by B.Sanders at NEV 18. Tackled by CSU at NEV 18.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:47 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.
|Int
2 & 8 - NEVADA 20(9:28 - 1st) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 21. Intercepted by A.Hector at NEV 21. A.Hector for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:17 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 1st) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:03 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(8:41 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 44(8:12 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NEVADA 44(8:06 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 38 for -6 yards (C.Onyechi)
|Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 38(7:32 - 1st) M.Freem punts 40 yards to CSU 22 Center-NEV. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(7:24 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(6:54 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 33(6:50 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 33(6:06 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi scrambles to CSU 43 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 43.
|Int
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(5:24 - 1st) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 28. Intercepted by T.Mack at NEV 28. Tackled by CSU at NEV 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(5:22 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 40 for yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 40. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 21(5:07 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.
|+24 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 28(4:33 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 28. Catch made by J.Munro at NEV 28. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(4:00 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to CSU 50 for -2 yards. D.Lee FUMBLES forced by T.Golden. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-M.Wa-Kalonji at CSU 50. M.Wa-Kalonji for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 1st) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(3:44 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 25.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(3:09 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 43 for 18 yards. N.Cox FUMBLES forced by H.Blackburn. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-N.Cox at NEV 43. Tackled by CSU at NEV 43.
1 & 10 - NEVADA(2:40 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(2:34 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to CSU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 49.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 49(2:20 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to CSU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 27. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 49(2:04 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by B.Casteel at CSU 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(1:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Munro at CSU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16(1:10 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to CSU 12 for yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 26(0:37 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to CSU 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
|+23 YD
2 & 22 - NEVADA 28(0:20 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 5(0:11 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to CSU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 6.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 6(15:00 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 10 for -4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10(14:17 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|No Good
4 & 10 - NEVADA 18(14:13 - 2nd) M.Killam 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NEV Holder-M.Freem.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:09 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 21(13:44 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 26.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - COLOST 29(13:14 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 29. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - COLOST 19(12:37 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Punt
4 & 11 - COLOST 19(12:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 46 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 35. Tackled by CSU at NEV 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(12:17 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37(12:11 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(11:49 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 50(11:06 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 45(10:23 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NEVADA 44(9:47 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(9:40 - 2nd) T.Horton rushed to NEV 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 47.
|+23 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 47(9:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 24 for 23 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(8:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-A.Morrow Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 25 - COLOST 39(8:50 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 24 - COLOST 38(8:16 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 40.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - COLOST 40(7:26 - 2nd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 26 - COLOST 40(7:22 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 39 yards to NEV 1 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 1(7:12 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 3(6:31 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 6.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 6(5:44 - 2nd) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11(5:10 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 11 for yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 11. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 5 - NEVADA 16(4:48 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 16. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 16. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(4:20 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 29 for -6 yards (T.Golden)
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 29(3:40 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 29. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 29. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at NEV 34. PENALTY on CSU-D.Kulick Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(3:25 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(2:51 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 33(2:08 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 33(2:06 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+20 YD
4 & 6 - NEVADA 33(2:02 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(1:53 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13(1:50 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 9.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 9(1:01 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 9. Catch made by D.Lee at CSU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NEVADA 2(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 7(0:57 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to CSU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 8(0:26 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by B.Casteel at CSU 8. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 4(0:18 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. T.Taua for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) M.Killam extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at NEV 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(14:56 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 23(14:23 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 25.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 25(13:45 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 25(13:37 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 41 yards to CSU 34 Center-NEV. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(13:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 29(13:30 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 43(12:55 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(12:20 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 39(11:31 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(11:07 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 34.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - COLOST 34(10:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - COLOST 39(10:03 - 3rd) A.Vivens rushed to NEV 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - COLOST 43(9:22 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by T.Horton at NEV 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at NEV 38.
|Punt
4 & 12 - COLOST 38(8:48 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 27 yards to NEV 11 Center-CSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11(8:43 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NEVADA 20(8:17 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 20(7:41 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(7:20 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 28(6:45 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 28(6:41 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 28(6:35 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 37 yards to CSU 35 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 35. Tackled by NEV at CSU 46. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(6:22 - 3rd) K.Holles rushed to CSU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - COLOST 34(5:44 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 34. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 35(4:59 - 3rd) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 45.
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 45(4:22 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 25 yards to NEV 30 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(4:17 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34(3:44 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 33.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 33(2:59 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 33(2:54 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 47 yards to CSU 20 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 20. Tackled by NEV at CSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(2:40 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(2:10 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(1:42 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 21 for 4 yards. A.Morrow FUMBLES forced by B.Sanders. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-T.Witte at NEV 21. Tackled by CSU at NEV 21.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(1:36 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 24(1:01 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 26.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 26(0:21 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 26. Catch made by D.Lee at NEV 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(15:00 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NEVADA 41(14:24 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NEVADA 41(14:18 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 41(14:13 - 4th) M.Freem punts 44 yards to CSU 15 Center-NEV. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 15. Tackled by NEV at CSU 20. PENALTY on CSU-J.McCoy Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 8(14:04 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 11(13:36 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 11. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 11. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(13:00 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - COLOST 30(12:23 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 31 for yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 31. PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - COLOST 15(12:11 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - COLOST 23(11:21 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 23. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 23.
|Punt
4 & 9 - COLOST 23(10:39 - 4th) P.Turner punts 42 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. Fair catch by B.Sanders. PENALTY on CSU-G.Laday Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(10:34 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 50. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 50. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(10:27 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel. PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 31(10:22 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by J.Bell at CSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at CSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21(9:44 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 21(9:35 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by T.Taua at CSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 15.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NEVADA 15(9:02 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CSU-C.Anusiem Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEVADA 2(9:00 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to CSU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Taua for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 4th) M.Killam extra point is good. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 4th) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(8:53 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 33(8:12 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(7:43 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 47(7:35 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - COLOST 48(6:51 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - COLOST 48(6:46 - 4th) P.Turner punts 27 yards to NEV 25 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:38 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 31(6:18 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(6:14 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(5:57 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 35(5:56 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 35(5:54 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 35. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(5:34 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 47(5:32 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to CSU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NEVADA 45(4:53 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEVADA 45(4:48 - 4th) H.Webster punts 35 yards to CSU 10 Center-NEV. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 10(4:41 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 14(4:04 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at CSU 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 15(3:24 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLOST 15(3:20 - 4th) P.Turner punts 50 yards to NEV 35 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(3:11 - 4th) N.Cox rushed to NEV 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at NEV 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 39(2:33 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 39(2:31 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 39(2:25 - 4th) H.Webster punts 40 yards to CSU 21 Center-NEV. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(2:17 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 21. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at CSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(1:48 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi steps back to pass. B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass incomplete intended for J.McCoy.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 37(1:41 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to CSU 37. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 37. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(1:34 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to NEV 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 36(0:47 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by T.Horton at NEV 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 37(0:41 - 4th) B.Fowler-Nicolosi pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by T.Horton at NEV 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 31.
|No Good
4 & 4 - COLOST 38(0:01 - 4th) M.Boyle yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CSU Holder-P.Turner. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
