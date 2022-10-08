Drive Chart
JMAD
ARKST

Key Players
T. Centeio 1 QB
343 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
J. Blackman 1 QB
242 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:37
C.Wise extra point is good. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
JMAD
1 Pass
7 Rush
75 YDS
1:44 POS
+31 YD
4TH & 1 ARKST 31
8:45
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS End Zone for 31 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3RD & 1 ARKST 31
8:46
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
+7 YD
2ND & 8 ARKST 38
9:21
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; D.Motley at ARKS 31.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 40
9:52
L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 38.
+35 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 25
10:21
T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 25. Gain of 35 yards. K.Thornton ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:21
T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
ARKST
4 Pass
0 Rush
75 YDS
1:18 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:21
D.Zvada extra point is good.
+4 YD
1ST & Goal JMAD 4
10:22
J.Blackman pass complete to JM 4. Catch made by T.Hunt at JM 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Hunt for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+33 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 37
10:49
J.Blackman pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by T.Hunt at JM 37. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by C.Logan at JM 4.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 8:37
C.Wise extra point is good. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
35
20
Touchdown 8:37
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS End Zone for 31 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
1:44
pos
34
20
Point After TD 10:21
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Touchdown 10:21
J.Blackman pass complete to JM 4. Catch made by T.Hunt at JM 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Hunt for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
1:18
pos
28
19
Point After TD 11:39
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 11:39
T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 9. Catch made by Z.Horton at ARKS 9. Gain of 9 yards. Z.Horton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
43
yds
1:12
pos
27
13
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 6:13
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 6:13
J.Blackman pass complete to JM 13. Catch made by J.Foreman at JM 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Foreman for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
56
yds
2:11
pos
21
12
Point After TD 8:24
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
6
Touchdown 8:24
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS End Zone for 17 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:41
pos
20
6
Field Goal 10:05
D.Zvada 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
13
plays
56
yds
4:55
pos
14
6
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:26
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 0:26
T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by D.Ravenel at ARKS 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Ravenel for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
87
yds
5:14
pos
13
3
Point After TD 7:40
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 7:46
T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 13. Gain of 13 yards. S.Vanhorse for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
8
plays
87
yds
3:29
pos
6
3
Field Goal 11:09
D.Zvada 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
14
plays
54
yds
5:54
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 10
Rushing 13 2
Passing 15 8
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 6-11 4-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 522 263
Total Plays 70 48
Avg Gain 7.5 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 179 21
Rush Attempts 35 24
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 0.9
Yards Passing 343 242
Comp. - Att. 26-35 15-24
Yards Per Pass 9.8 7.8
Penalties - Yards 4-30 0-0
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-39.5 4-45.8
Return Yards 30 9
Punts - Returns 3-30 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
James Madison 4-0 01471435
Arkansas State 2-3 0310720
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 343 PASS YDS 242
179 RUSH YDS 21
522 TOTAL YDS 263
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 343 3 0 184.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 918 11 1 169.6
T. Centeio 26/35 343 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Agyei-Obese  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 125 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 196 2
P. Agyei-Obese 18 125 2 31
L. Palmer  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 200 4
L. Palmer 11 33 0 6
K. Thornton  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Thornton 2 11 0 13
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 279 2
T. Centeio 4 10 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Thornton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 9 173 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 343 5
K. Thornton 12 9 173 0 54
T. Greene Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 1
T. Greene Jr. 3 2 49 0 41
S. Vanhorse  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 46 0
S. Vanhorse 5 5 40 1 13
D. Ravenel  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 3
D. Ravenel 3 2 27 1 17
Z. Horton  44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
Z. Horton 2 2 24 1 15
D. Painter  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
D. Painter 4 4 16 0 6
R. Brown  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 196 2
R. Brown 4 2 14 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jones  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 5-4 1.0 0
I. Ukwu  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
I. Ukwu 4-1 1.0 0
J. Walker  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Walker 4-2 1.0 0
J. Carpenter  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Carpenter 3-1 1.0 0
B. Austin  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Austin 2-1 0.0 0
J. Edwards  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Edwards 1-1 0.0 0
S. Kidd  33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Kidd 1-2 0.0 0
C. Logan  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Logan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sarratt  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Sarratt 1-2 0.0 0
J. Reimonenq  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reimonenq 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jackson  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Reid  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Reid 0-1 0.0 0
T. Beaver  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Beaver 0-1 0.0 0
C. Chukwuneke  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Chukwuneke 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wise  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Wise 0/2 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark  91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
S. Clark 2 39.5 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Vanhorse  3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 20 0
S. Vanhorse 3 16.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sarratt 12 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 9.7 68 0
J. Sarratt 3 10.0 14 0
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 242 2 0 174.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 1212 7 1 149.0
J. Blackman 15/24 242 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 238 6
B. Snead 15 38 0 7
A. Mayer  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 137 2
A. Mayer 1 5 0 5
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 265 2
J. Lang 1 1 0 1
J. Cross  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
J. Cross 1 -2 0 -2
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 -20 2
J. Blackman 5 -14 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 293 2
S. Traore 3 3 73 0 47
J. Foreman  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 149 1
J. Foreman 4 3 67 1 40
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 244 1
C. Flemings 4 4 56 0 37
T. Hunt  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 1
T. Hunt 6 2 37 1 33
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
B. Snead 3 2 5 0 3
E. Stevenson  12 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
E. Stevenson 2 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Smith  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Smith 6-1 0.0 0
J. Harris  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Harris 5-2 0.0 0
S. Johnson  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Ayers  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Ayers 4-0 0.0 0
J. Carmouche  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 4-2 0.0 0
C. Jeffery  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Jeffery 4-2 0.0 0
K. Harris  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
T. Doss  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Doss 3-0 0.0 0
K. Bennett  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hassler  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hassler 2-0 0.0 0
D. Flowers  18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Flowers 2-0 0.0 0
T. Geathers  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Geathers 1-1 0.0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Parks  29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Parks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Motley  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Motley 0-1 0.0 0
T. Sugick  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Sugick 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Zvada  33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/7 19/19
D. Zvada 2/2 37 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson  48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
R. Hanson 3 46.0 2 52
W. Przystup  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
W. Przystup 1 45.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 32.7 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 98 1
J. Lang 3 32.7 37 0
R. Ealy  28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
R. Ealy 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 7.8 47 0
J. Lang 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JMAD 20 1:23 4 9 Punt
12:27 JMAD 15 5:50 11 49 Punt
5:10 ARKST 41 3:07 7 13 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 JMAD 23 3:29 8 77 TD
5:40 JMAD 13 5:14 13 87 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 JMAD 25 1:41 4 75 TD
6:13 JMAD 11 6:21 17 74 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 ARKST 43 1:12 3 43 TD
10:21 JMAD 25 1:44 5 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 ARKST 35 1:10 3 5 Punt
6:37 ARKST 2 1:27 3 3 Punt
2:03 ARKST 28 5:54 14 64 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:40 ARKST 38 2:00 3 8 Punt
0:26 ARKST 25 0:26 1 7 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 4:55 13 56 FG
8:24 ARKST 37 2:11 5 56 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 ARKST 20 2:01 3 -8 Punt
11:39 ARKST 25 1:18 5 75 TD

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:37 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+31 YD
4 & 1 - JMAD 31
(8:45 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS End Zone for 31 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & 1 - JMAD 31
(8:46 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 38
(9:21 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; D.Motley at ARKS 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40
(9:52 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 38.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(10:21 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 25. Gain of 35 yards. K.Thornton ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(10:21 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:21 - 4th) D.Zvada extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 4
(10:22 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 4. Catch made by T.Hunt at JM 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Hunt for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(10:49 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by T.Hunt at JM 37. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by C.Logan at JM 4.
+37 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 26
(10:53 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 26. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd; C.Chukwuneke at JM 37. PENALTY on JM-A.Fisher Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 26. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd; C.Chukwuneke at JM 37.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25
(11:34 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by JM at ARKS 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(11:39 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
Kickoff
(11:39 - 4th) C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 25. Fair catch by J.Reed.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 43 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:39 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 9
(11:44 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 9. Catch made by Z.Horton at ARKS 9. Gain of 9 yards. Z.Horton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13
(12:16 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to ARKS 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Geathers at ARKS 9.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43
(12:51 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 43. Catch made by K.Thornton at ARKS 43. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 13.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - ARKST 12
(13:03 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 45 yards to JM 43 Center-ARKS. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 43. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 43.
-2 YD
3 & 16 - ARKST 14
(13:48 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 14. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ARKS 12.
Sack
2 & 10 - ARKST 20
(14:24 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 14 for -6 yards (J.Carpenter)
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(14:52 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at ARKS 20.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Missed FG (17 plays, 74 yards, 6:21 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - JMAD 22
(14:56 - 4th) C.Wise 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 15
(15:00 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 13
(0:20 - 3rd) K.Thornton rushed to ARKS 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15
(0:56 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Flowers at ARKS 13.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 25
(1:08 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 15.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29
(1:42 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at ARKS 25.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 42
(2:05 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 42
(2:10 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for JM.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 49
(2:43 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 42.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 46
(3:02 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 46. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 46
(3:06 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 44
(3:29 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; E.Smith at JM 46.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - JMAD 43
(4:03 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at JM 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(4:41 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 35. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at JM 43.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 25
(5:05 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at JM 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at JM 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24
(5:37 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at JM 25.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 11
(6:08 - 3rd) K.Thornton rushed to JM 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at JM 24.
Kickoff
(6:13 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM 1. S.Vanhorse returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Thomas at JM 11.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 56 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:13 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
+13 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 13
(6:21 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 13. Catch made by J.Foreman at JM 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Foreman for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-7 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 6
(6:51 - 3rd) ARKS rushed to JM 6 for -7 yards. ARKS FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Blackman at JM 6. Tackled by JM at JM 13.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 23
(7:36 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by S.Traore at JM 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Austin; S.Kidd at JM 6.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 23
(7:56 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to JM 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; J.Carpenter at JM 23.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(8:18 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 37. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 37. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by B.Austin at JM 23. PENALTY on JM-B.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
Kickoff
(8:24 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Madden; S.Malignaggi at ARKS 37.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:24 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
+17 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 17
(8:29 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS End Zone for 17 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 19
(9:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 19. Catch made by D.Painter at ARKS 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 17.
+54 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 27
(9:35 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 27. Gain of 54 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Smith at ARKS 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(10:05 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at JM 27.
Kickoff
(10:05 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 56 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM 9. Fair catch by Q.Reid.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 56 yards, 4:55 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 14 - ARKST 27
(10:10 - 3rd) D.Zvada 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
Sack
3 & 10 - ARKST 15
(10:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at JM 19 for -4 yards (J.Walker)
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 15
(11:00 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 15
(11:06 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
+14 YD
3 & 12 - ARKST 29
(11:29 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 29. Catch made by J.Foreman at JM 29. Gain of 14 yards. J.Foreman ran out of bounds.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 27
(12:13 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to JM 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; J.Edwards at JM 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(12:20 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 36
(12:35 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 36. Catch made by S.Traore at JM 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at JM 27.
+9 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 45
(13:08 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to JM 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 36.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(13:38 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to JM 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; T.Jones at JM 45.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(13:58 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 37. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 37. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 43.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 32
(14:21 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Austin at ARKS 37.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(14:54 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; T.Jones at ARKS 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 64 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 1. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jackson; T.Hendrick at ARKS 25.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - End of Half (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:21 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; T.Jones at ARKS 32.
Kickoff
(0:26 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 64 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 1. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Martin; T.Jones at ARKS 25.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 87 yards, 5:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:26 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 10
(0:32 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by D.Ravenel at ARKS 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Ravenel for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 14
(0:47 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 10.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23
(1:15 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by R.Brown at ARKS 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 14.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - JMAD 26
(1:40 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 23.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 28
(2:10 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 33
(2:32 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by K.Thornton at ARKS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 28.
+17 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 50
(2:52 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 50. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 33.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47
(3:21 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at JM 50.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 41
(3:47 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 41. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at JM 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 36
(4:23 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at JM 41.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24
(4:47 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at JM 36.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - JMAD 21
(5:14 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at JM 24.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13
(5:40 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at JM 21.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 46
(5:50 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 41 yards to JM 13 Center-ARKS. Downed by J.Bullard.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 43
(6:29 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 43. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ARKS 46.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 40
(7:00 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at ARKS 43.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(7:35 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at ARKS 40.
Kickoff
(7:40 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 64 yards from JM 35 to the ARKS 1. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at ARKS 38.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:40 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 13
(7:46 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 13. Gain of 13 yards. S.Vanhorse for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 18
(8:06 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 18. Catch made by K.Thornton at ARKS 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 13.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(8:32 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by K.Thornton at ARKS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 18.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 35
(8:51 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(8:57 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
+41 YD
3 & 9 - JMAD 24
(9:34 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 24. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 35.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - JMAD 21
(10:06 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at JM 24.
Penalty
2 & 2 - JMAD 31
(10:40 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 31. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by ARKS at JM 31. PENALTY on JM-T.Morris Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23
(11:03 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 23. Gain of 8 yards. K.Thornton ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(11:09 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM 4. S.Vanhorse returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Whitmore at JM 23.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 64 yards, 5:54 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARKST 15
(11:12 - 2nd) D.Zvada 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 7
(11:20 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 8
(11:52 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to JM 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at JM 7.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 12
(12:11 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to JM 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Walker at JM 8.
4 & 17 - ARKST
(12:28 - 2nd) D.Zvada yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS. PENALTY on JM-J.Swann Roughing the Kicker 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 8 - ARKST 14
(13:15 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at JM 23 for -9 yards (T.Jones)
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 14
(13:20 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(13:54 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 16. Catch made by B.Snead at JM 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 14.
+5 YD
4 & 2 - ARKST 21
(14:16 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to JM 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kidd at JM 16.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 25
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to JM 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at JM 21.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 29
(0:35 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to JM 29. Catch made by E.Stevenson at JM 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at JM 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(0:52 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to JM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at JM 29.
+47 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 24
(1:22 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 24. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid; T.Beaver at JM 29.
No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 24
(1:30 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for B.Snead.
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(2:03 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 24 for -4 yards (I.Ukwu)

JMAD
Dukes
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - JMAD 35
(2:08 - 1st) C.Wise 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - JMAD 27
(2:51 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to ARKS 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at ARKS 28.
No Gain
2 & 8 - JMAD 27
(2:58 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29
(3:28 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Flowers at ARKS 27.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 32
(4:05 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sugick; C.Jeffery at ARKS 29.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 36
(4:40 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ARKS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; C.Jeffery at ARKS 32.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41
(5:10 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by R.Brown at ARKS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 36.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 5
(5:22 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 45 yards to ARKS 50 Center-ARKS. J.Sarratt returned punt from the ARKS 50. Tackled by D.Motley at ARKS 41.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 5
(5:27 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 3
(6:00 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at ARKS 5.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 2
(6:37 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at ARKS 3.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (11 plays, 49 yards, 5:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - JMAD 36
(6:55 - 1st) S.Clark punts 34 yards to ARKS 2 Center-JM. Downed by K.Thornton.
Penalty
4 & 7 - JMAD 31
(7:17 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-N.Kidwell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - JMAD 31
(7:57 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by S.Vanhorse at ARKS 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at ARKS 31.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 34
(8:33 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to ARKS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 34
(8:38 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 49
(9:03 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 49. Gain of 17 yards. D.Ravenel ran out of bounds.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 43
(9:29 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at JM 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 38
(9:58 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at JM 43.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - JMAD 34
(10:30 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to JM 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at JM 38.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 30
(11:09 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at JM 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 27
(11:39 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at JM 30.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 24
(12:02 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at JM 27.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15
(12:27 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at JM 24.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - ARKST 40
(12:37 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 52 yards to JM 8 Center-ARKS. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 8. Pushed out of bounds by M.Straker at JM 15.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 40
(12:42 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 36
(13:11 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at ARKS 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(13:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji at ARKS 36.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - JMAD 29
(13:47 - 1st) S.Clark punts 45 yards to ARKS 26 Center-JM. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 26. Tackled by S.Kidd at ARKS 35.
No Gain
3 & 16 - JMAD 29
(13:55 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
-1 YD
2 & 15 - JMAD 30
(14:29 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to JM 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at JM 29.
Penalty
2 & 10 - JMAD 35
(14:29 - 1st) PENALTY on JM-K.Thornton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(14:35 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for JM.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20
(14:54 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 20. Catch made by Z.Horton at JM 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at JM 35.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the JM End Zone. S.Vanhorse returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jeffery at JM 20.
NCAA FB Scores