Drive Chart
|
|
|UL
|MRSHL
UL
0 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
0:10 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UL 20
0:10
T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; S.Burton at ULL 24.
MRSHL
2 Pass
7 Rush
20 YDS
2:41 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 UL 46
0:16
J.McConnell punts 46 yards to ULL End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
+3 YD
3RD & 5 UL 49
0:53
H.Colombi scrambles to ULL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 46.
No Gain
2ND & 5 UL 49
1:18
H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by D.Miller at ULL 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 49.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 46
1:51
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by A.Turner at MSH 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 49.
+6 YD
2ND & 4 MRSHL 40
2:15
H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; K.Moncrief at MSH 46.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 34
2:51
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 40.
UL
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
1:18 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 UL 25
2:58
R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 34 Center-ULL. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
Sack
3RD & 9 UL 26
3:34
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 25 for -1 yards (K.Cumberlander)
No Gain
2ND & 9 UL 26
3:39
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
Touchdown 4:09
K.Laborn rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ULL-J.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
10
plays
82
yds
5:26
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:03
K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
8
plays
55
yds
2:38
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|8
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|0-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|114
|153
|Total Plays
|27
|34
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|82
|Rush Attempts
|11
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|94
|71
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|8-10
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-16
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|71
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|114
|TOTAL YDS
|153
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|9/16
|94
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|4
|9
|0
|7
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Williams 27 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|3
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|2
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|3
|3
|20
|0
|18
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Legendre 12 QB
|L. Legendre
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edwards 34 LB
|K. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. McGriff 93 DL
|N. McGriff
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|0-8
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/1
|42
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|3
|38.3
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|8/10
|71
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|16
|65
|1
|12
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|5
|8
|0
|6
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|5
|3
|50
|0
|42
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|2
|44.5
|0
|55
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(0:10 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; S.Burton at ULL 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MRSHL 46(0:16 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 46 yards to ULL End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 49(0:53 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to ULL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 49(1:18 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by D.Miller at ULL 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(1:51 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by A.Turner at MSH 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 40(2:15 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; K.Moncrief at MSH 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(2:51 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UL 25(2:58 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 34 Center-ULL. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UL 26(3:34 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 25 for -1 yards (K.Cumberlander)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 26(3:39 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(4:09 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; S.Gilmore at ULL 26.
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 1(4:09 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ULL-J.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 4(4:57 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; N.McGriff at ULL 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MRSHL 9(5:01 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn. PENALTY on ULL-S.Hazard Roughing the Passer 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 11(5:44 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to ULL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; S.Hazard at ULL 9.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(6:24 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to ULL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; S.Hazard at ULL 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 19(6:56 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hutchinson; A.McDaniel at ULL 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(7:25 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Gant at ULL 19.
|+42 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 32(7:54 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 32. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Trahan at ULL 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(8:33 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 18(9:07 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at MSH 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13(9:35 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Edwards; B.Trahan at MSH 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UL 46(9:42 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 33 yards to MSH 13 Center-ULL. Downed by G.Eke.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UL 46(9:49 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 48(10:32 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to MSH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; A.Watts at MSH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48(10:36 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - UL 33(10:58 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 33. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UL 31(11:38 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at ULL 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 28(12:20 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; O.Porter at ULL 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - MRSHL 35(12:24 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 28(12:30 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24(13:07 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at ULL 28 for -4 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(13:29 - 2nd) T.Keaton rushed to ULL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 28(14:06 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 40(14:34 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by C.Gammage at ULL 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - MRSHL 46(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Moncrief at ULL 40.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 42(0:36 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by C.Gammage at ULL 42. Gain of -4 yards. C.Gammage FUMBLES forced by K.Pedescleaux. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-E.Payne at ULL 46. Tackled by MSH at ULL 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(0:56 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-C.Montgomery False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 46(1:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 49(1:54 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to ULL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; T.Lewis at ULL 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 50(2:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Ossai at MSH 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(3:00 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - UL 45(3:04 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UL 45(3:04 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by T.Williams at MSH 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - UL 48(3:57 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to MSH 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(4:30 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ULL 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UL 45(5:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at ULL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UL 45(5:24 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham; A.Sam at ULL 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(5:45 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at ULL 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 29(5:51 - 1st) R.Verhoff punts 34 yards to ULL 37 Center-MSH. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 29(5:58 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30(6:34 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at MSH 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(7:03 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel; B.Trahan at MSH 30.
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - UL 32(7:08 - 1st) K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UL 25(7:13 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - UL 21(7:56 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by L.LeGendre at MSH 21. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(8:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at MSH 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Porter; J.Green-McKnight at MSH 21.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UL 41(8:51 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at MSH 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by I.Norman; J.Green-McKnight at MSH 23.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - UL 39(9:15 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 39(9:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(9:41 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 20. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at ULL 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 45(9:51 - 1st) R.Verhoff punts 55 yards to ULL End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
|Sack
3 & 9 - MRSHL 47(10:28 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 45 for -2 yards (A.Jones)
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MRSHL 48(10:48 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 50(11:25 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 50. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(11:52 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 44(12:08 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Lawson at MSH 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(12:37 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at MSH 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UL 24(12:43 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 35 Center-ULL. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UL 25(13:24 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 24 for -1 yards (E.Neal)
|+12 YD
2 & 22 - UL 13(13:59 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 13. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at ULL 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UL 25(14:27 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by MSH at ULL 50. PENALTY on ULL-M.Jefferson Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; M.Abraham at ULL 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
