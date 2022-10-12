Drive Chart
UL
MRSHL

Preview not available

Preview not available
UL
0 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
0:10 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UL 20
0:10
T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; S.Burton at ULL 24.
MRSHL
2 Pass
7 Rush
20 YDS
2:41 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 UL 46
0:16
J.McConnell punts 46 yards to ULL End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
+3 YD
3RD & 5 UL 49
0:53
H.Colombi scrambles to ULL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 46.
No Gain
2ND & 5 UL 49
1:18
H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by D.Miller at ULL 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 49.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 46
1:51
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by A.Turner at MSH 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 49.
+6 YD
2ND & 4 MRSHL 40
2:15
H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; K.Moncrief at MSH 46.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 34
2:51
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 40.
UL
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
1:18 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 UL 25
2:58
R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 34 Center-ULL. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
Sack
3RD & 9 UL 26
3:34
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 25 for -1 yards (K.Cumberlander)
No Gain
2ND & 9 UL 26
3:39
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 4:09
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:09
K.Laborn rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ULL-J.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
10
plays
82
yds
5:26
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 7:03
K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
8
plays
55
yds
2:38
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 8
Rushing 1 6
Passing 4 1
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-7 0-6
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 114 153
Total Plays 27 34
Avg Gain 4.2 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 20 82
Rush Attempts 11 24
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 3.4
Yards Passing 94 71
Comp. - Att. 9-16 8-10
Yards Per Pass 5.1 5.4
Penalties - Yards 2-16 2-10
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.3 3-45.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 2-3 30--3
Marshall 3-2 07--7
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 94 PASS YDS 71
20 RUSH YDS 82
114 TOTAL YDS 153
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 94 0 0 105.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.9% 440 3 1 125.5
B. Wooldridge 9/16 94 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
B. Wooldridge 4 9 0 7
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 119 0
T. Williams 3 6 0 4
J. Kibodi  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 102 0
J. Kibodi 2 5 0 3
K. Williams  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Williams 1 2 0 2
D. Washington  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 65 1
D. Washington 2 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 280 2
M. Jefferson 3 2 39 0 20
E. Rogers, Jr.  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 66 0
E. Rogers, Jr. 2 2 27 0 19
P. LeBlanc  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
P. LeBlanc 3 3 20 0 18
P. Migl  24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 2
P. Migl 2 1 12 0 12
N. Johnson  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 98 1
N. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
T. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
J. Stephens, Jr.  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 103 1
J. Stephens, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
D. Fleming 1 0 0 0 0
L. Legendre  12 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
L. Legendre 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Trahan  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Trahan 3-4 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 3-0 0.0 0
T. Amos  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Amos 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jones  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Garror 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Hill-Green  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
Z. Hill-Green 1-1 1.0 0
K. Moncrief  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Moncrief 1-3 0.0 0
T. Lewis, Jr.  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lewis, Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Williams  18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
S. Hazard  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
S. Hazard 0-4 0.0 0
D. Hutchinson  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hutchinson 0-1 0.0 0
K. Gant  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Gant 0-2 0.0 0
K. Edwards  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Edwards 0-1 0.0 0
M. Narcisse  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Narcisse 0-2 0.0 0
A. McDaniel  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. McDaniel 0-2 0.0 0
N. McGriff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. McGriff 0-2 0.0 0
C. Flowers  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Flowers 0-1 0.0 0
J. Lawson  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lawson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-8 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 0-8 0.0 0
K. Ossai  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Ossai 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Almendares  45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/2
K. Almendares 1/1 42 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
R. Byrns 3 38.3 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 71 0 0 139.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 875 6 3 150.3
H. Colombi 8/10 71 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 731 8
K. Laborn 16 65 1 12
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 -16 0
H. Colombi 5 8 0 6
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 129 2
E. Payne 2 7 0 5
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
T. Keaton 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 196 3
C. Gammage 5 3 50 0 42
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 99 0
C. Montgomery 2 2 11 0 9
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 161 0
T. Keaton 1 1 5 0 5
A. Turner  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
A. Turner 1 1 5 0 5
D. Miller  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 87 1
D. Miller 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Abraham  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Abraham 2-2 0.0 0
E. Neal  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
E. Neal 2-1 1.0 0
A. Beauplan  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Beauplan 1-1 0.0 0
I. Norman  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Norman 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bobo  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Bobo 1-2 0.0 0
S. Gilmore  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Gilmore 1-1 0.0 0
A. Sam  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Sam 1-1 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Cumberlander 1-0 1.0 0
J. Green-McKnight  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Green-McKnight 0-2 0.0 0
C. Gray  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Gray 0-1 0.0 0
A. Watts  19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 0-1 0.0 0
S. Burton  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Burton 0-1 0.0 0
O. Porter  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Porter 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 18/19
R. Verhoff 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
R. Verhoff 2 44.5 0 55
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 0 0
J. McConnell 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 25 2:23 3 -1 Punt
9:41 UL 20 2:38 8 55 FG
5:45 UL 37 2:45 7 18 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 UL 28 2:45 6 26 Punt
4:09 UL 25 1:18 3 0 Punt
0:10 UL 20 0:10 1 4 Half
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 MRSHL 35 2:56 5 10 Punt
7:03 MRSHL 25 1:18 3 4 Punt
3:00 MRSHL 46 5:40 12 27 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 MRSHL 13 5:26 10 86 TD
2:51 MRSHL 34 2:41 5 20 Punt

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - End of Half (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20
(0:10 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; S.Burton at ULL 24.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - MRSHL 46
(0:16 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 46 yards to ULL End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 49
(0:53 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to ULL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 46.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 49
(1:18 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by D.Miller at ULL 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(1:51 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by A.Turner at MSH 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 49.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 40
(2:15 - 2nd) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; K.Moncrief at MSH 46.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34
(2:51 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 40.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - UL 25
(2:58 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 34 Center-ULL. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
Sack
3 & 9 - UL 26
(3:34 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 25 for -1 yards (K.Cumberlander)
No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 26
(3:39 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(4:09 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; S.Gilmore at ULL 26.
Kickoff
(4:09 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 86 yards, 5:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:09 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 1
(4:09 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ULL-J.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 4
(4:57 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; N.McGriff at ULL 1.
Penalty
3 & Goal - MRSHL 9
(5:01 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for K.Laborn. PENALTY on ULL-S.Hazard Roughing the Passer 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 11
(5:44 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to ULL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; S.Hazard at ULL 9.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16
(6:24 - 2nd) E.Payne rushed to ULL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; S.Hazard at ULL 11.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 19
(6:56 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hutchinson; A.McDaniel at ULL 16.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(7:25 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Gant at ULL 19.
+42 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 32
(7:54 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 32. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Trahan at ULL 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30
(8:33 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 32.
+12 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 18
(9:07 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at MSH 30.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13
(9:35 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Edwards; B.Trahan at MSH 18.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UL 46
(9:42 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 33 yards to MSH 13 Center-ULL. Downed by G.Eke.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UL 46
(9:49 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 48
(10:32 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to MSH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; A.Watts at MSH 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48
(10:36 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
+19 YD
3 & 5 - UL 33
(10:58 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 33. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 48.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UL 31
(11:38 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at ULL 33.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 28
(12:20 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; O.Porter at ULL 31.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 27 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 12 - MRSHL 35
(12:24 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 28
(12:30 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
Sack
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24
(13:07 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at ULL 28 for -4 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(13:29 - 2nd) T.Keaton rushed to ULL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 24.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 28
(14:06 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 26.
+12 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 40
(14:34 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by C.Gammage at ULL 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 28.
+6 YD
2 & 19 - MRSHL 46
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Moncrief at ULL 40.
-4 YD
1 & 15 - MRSHL 42
(0:36 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by C.Gammage at ULL 42. Gain of -4 yards. C.Gammage FUMBLES forced by K.Pedescleaux. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-E.Payne at ULL 46. Tackled by MSH at ULL 46.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(0:56 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-C.Montgomery False Start 5 yards accepted.
+9 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 46
(1:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to ULL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 37.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 49
(1:54 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to ULL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; T.Lewis at ULL 46.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 50
(2:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Ossai at MSH 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(3:00 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 50.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - UL 45
(3:04 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UL 45
(3:04 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by T.Williams at MSH 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - UL 48
(3:57 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to MSH 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 45.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49
(4:30 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at ULL 48.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UL 45
(5:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at ULL 49.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UL 45
(5:24 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham; A.Sam at ULL 45.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37
(5:45 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 37. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSH at ULL 45.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(5:51 - 1st) R.Verhoff punts 34 yards to ULL 37 Center-MSH. Fair catch by E.Garror.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(5:58 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30
(6:34 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at MSH 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(7:03 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel; B.Trahan at MSH 30.
Kickoff
(7:03 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 55 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - UL 32
(7:08 - 1st) K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UL 25
(7:13 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
-4 YD
2 & 8 - UL 21
(7:56 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by L.LeGendre at MSH 21. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23
(8:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 23. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at MSH 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Porter; J.Green-McKnight at MSH 21.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UL 41
(8:51 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at MSH 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by I.Norman; J.Green-McKnight at MSH 23.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - UL 39
(9:15 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 39
(9:22 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20
(9:41 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 20. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at ULL 39.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 45
(9:51 - 1st) R.Verhoff punts 55 yards to ULL End Zone Center-MSH. Touchback.
Sack
3 & 9 - MRSHL 47
(10:28 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 45 for -2 yards (A.Jones)
Penalty
3 & 4 - MRSHL 48
(10:48 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell False Start 5 yards accepted.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 50
(11:25 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 50. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(11:52 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; J.Quibodeaux at MSH 50.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 44
(12:08 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Lawson at MSH 46.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(12:37 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at MSH 44.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - UL 24
(12:43 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 41 yards to MSH 35 Center-ULL. Fair catch by T.Keaton.
Sack
3 & 10 - UL 25
(13:24 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 24 for -1 yards (E.Neal)
+12 YD
2 & 22 - UL 13
(13:59 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 13. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at ULL 25.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UL 25
(14:27 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by MSH at ULL 50. PENALTY on ULL-M.Jefferson Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25
(15:00 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; M.Abraham at ULL 25.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores