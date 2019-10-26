|
|
|MIAOH
|KENTST
Shelton, Bester lead ground game as Miami beats Kent State
KENT, Ohio (AP) Tyre Shelton rushed for 148 yards, Jaylon Bester ran for a decisive touchdown, and Miami (Ohio) defeated Kent State 23-16 on Saturday.
The RedHawks (4-4, 3-1 MAC) led 16-6 heading to the fourth quarter. With 6:30 remaining, Kent State picked up its only touchdown - a 12-yard run by Craig Elmore. On the fifth play of Miami's ensuing possession, Bester took a handoff, headed toward the right side, then burst virtually untouched into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.
Kent State (3-5, 2-2) got three points back on a 42-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett at the 1:32 mark but the Golden Flashes' onside kick was unsuccessful.
In addition to Shelton's 148 yards on 14 carries, Bester finished with 18 carries for 67 yards. The RedHawks ran 42 times for 289 yards.
Kent State's Dustin Crum completed 23 of 44 passes for 209 yards. He was the Golden Flashes' leading rusher with 64 yards on 13 carries.
Miami and Ohio are tied for first place in the East Division. The Bobcats defeated Ball State 34-21 on Saturday.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 37 for 12 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(15:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 37(14:40 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 41 for 4 yards (21-S.Weatherford). Penalty on KNT 45-A.Dulka Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 41.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - KENTST 31(14:38 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to KNT 36 for 5 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - KENTST 36(14:20 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 37 for 1 yard (82-K.Butler47-L.Phelps).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - KENTST 37(13:47 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 62 yards from KNT 37 Downed at the MOH 1.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (7 plays, 81 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 1(13:06 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to KNT 46 for 53 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(12:53 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 31-M.Thomas. 31-M.Thomas to KNT 48 for -2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 48(12:15 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to KNT 42 for 6 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 42(11:55 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to KNT 20 for 22 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(11:00 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to KNT 23 for -3 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIAOH 23(10:40 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to KNT 18 for 5 yards (97-Z.West).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 18(10:15 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MIAOH 18(9:30 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 64 yards from MOH 35 out of bounds at the KNT 1.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(9:22 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 37 for 2 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 37(9:22 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 37(9:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KENTST 37(8:54 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 35 yards from KNT 37 out of bounds at the MOH 28.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (5 plays, 49 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(8:53 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson to KNT 39 for 33 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39(8:45 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to KNT 27 for 12 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(8:31 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to KNT 29 for -2 yards (98-D.Hill).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 29(7:48 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to KNT 30 for -1 yard (15-K.Sherald36-J.Salaam).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAOH 30(7:10 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to KNT 23 for 7 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIAOH 23(6:36 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Interception (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:54 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to KNT 38 for 13 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(5:54 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 34 for -4 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - KENTST 34(5:10 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for -2 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
Int
|
3 & 16 - KENTST 32(4:50 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Banks at MOH 18. 6-T.Banks to MOH 18 for no gain.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(4:29 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 24 for 6 yards (98-D.Hill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 24(4:21 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 28 for 4 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(4:00 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Mayock.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 28(3:18 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 28 for no gain (98-D.Hill).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 28(3:11 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 80-Q.Hardy False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 28. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAOH 23(2:25 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 27 for 4 yards (24-Q.Knight98-D.Hill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIAOH 27(2:15 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 48 yards from MOH 27. 12-R.James to MOH 40 for 35 yards (9-K.Kramer).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 35 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(1:37 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to MOH 31 for 9 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 31(1:20 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to MOH 22 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(0:58 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 22(0:39 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to MOH 15 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 15(0:34 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to MOH 10 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood49-B.Baratti).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(0:16 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to MOH 8 for 2 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 8(0:01 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to MOH 5 for 3 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 5(15:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - KENTST 5(14:31 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (9 plays, 66 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:26 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(14:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 25 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(14:23 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson. Penalty on KNT 7-J.Parker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MOH 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(13:41 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 42 for 2 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 42(13:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson to KNT 32 for 26 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(12:55 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 32(12:40 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to KNT 9 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MIAOH 9(12:31 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 9(11:56 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 9(11:51 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MIAOH 9(11:46 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(11:37 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 27 for 2 yards (27-K.Burse35-R.McWood).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 27(11:37 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 25 for -2 yards (91-A.Sharp).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 25(11:17 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 44 for 19 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(10:55 - 2nd) Team penalty on KNT False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 39(10:29 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - KENTST 39(10:16 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 45 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 45(10:10 - 2nd) 15-W.Barrett to KNT 46 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KENTST 46(9:59 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 46 yards from KNT 46 out of bounds at the MOH 8.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 8(9:04 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 11 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 11(8:55 - 2nd) 31-M.Thomas to MOH 18 for 7 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(8:12 - 2nd) 31-M.Thomas to MOH 41 for 23 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(7:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 41(7:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 32-B.LaBrie.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 41(7:05 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 37 for -4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIAOH 37(7:01 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 50 yards from MOH 37 Downed at the KNT 13.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(6:26 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to KNT 17 for 4 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 17(6:15 - 2nd) Penalty on KNT 54-N.Warnock False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 17. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 12(5:37 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 22 for 10 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 22(5:35 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 22 for no gain (3-M.Brown35-R.McWood).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 22(5:20 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 22 to MOH 33 fair catch by 31-M.Thomas.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(5:01 - 2nd) Penalty on MOH 47-L.Phelps Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 33. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAOH 23(4:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 29 for 6 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MIAOH 29(4:47 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 31-M.Thomas.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIAOH 29(4:07 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to MOH 44 for 15 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(4:03 - 2nd) 31-M.Thomas to MOH 47 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke1-N.Faulkner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 47(3:27 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 47(2:59 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to KNT 50 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAOH 50(2:51 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 32 yards from KNT 50 to KNT 18 fair catch by 12-R.James.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(2:09 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 18(2:02 - 2nd) 33-J.Shaw to KNT 14 for -4 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 14 - KENTST 14(1:53 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 33-J.Shaw. 33-J.Shaw to KNT 8 for -6 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - KENTST 8(1:42 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 39 yards from KNT 8 out of bounds at the KNT 47.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Missed FG (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(1:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker. Penalty on KNT 98-D.Hill Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KNT 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(1:27 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 32(1:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 32(1:15 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - MIAOH 32(1:10 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Halftime (8 plays, 64 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(1:02 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to MOH 48 for 20 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(0:57 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan. Team penalty on MOH Pass interference declined. Penalty on MOH 14-Z.Raymond Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MOH 48. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(0:50 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to MOH 24 for 9 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 24(0:42 - 2nd) 33-J.Shaw to MOH 27 for -3 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - KENTST 27(0:35 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to MOH 19 for 8 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(0:27 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price. Penalty on MOH 14-Z.Raymond Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 19. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - KENTST 9(0:19 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to MOH 4 for 5 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 4(0:12 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 4 - KENTST 4(0:06 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 58 yards from KNT 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 28 for 21 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(15:00 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 35 for 7 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAOH 35(14:55 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to KNT 21 for 44 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21(14:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to KNT 21 for no gain (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 21(13:38 - 3rd) Penalty on MOH 77-M.Skibinski False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 21. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIAOH 26(13:03 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-C.Blakely. 8-C.Blakely to KNT 8 for 18 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - MIAOH 8(12:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to KNT 4 for 4 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 4(12:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to KNT 1 for 3 yards. Penalty on MOH 80-Q.Hardy Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 1.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 11(11:45 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 11(11:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 86-L.Mayock. 86-L.Mayock runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:29 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:29 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(11:29 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 29 for 4 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 29(11:29 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 30 for 1 yard (82-K.Butler).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 30(11:13 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 24 for -6 yards (82-K.Butler58-D.Costin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - KENTST 24(10:47 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 46 yards from KNT 24 Downed at the MOH 30.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(10:03 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 39 for 9 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 39(9:53 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Hardy.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 39(9:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 35 for -4 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAOH 35(9:10 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 57 yards from MOH 35. 12-R.James to KNT 18 for 10 yards (8-L.Bolden).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Fumble (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(8:31 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 17 for -1 yard (95-B.Kimpler).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 17(8:18 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 15 for -2 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - KENTST 15(7:51 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - KENTST 15(7:21 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 38 yards from KNT 15. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 47 FUMBLES. 3-K.Price to MOH 46 for no gain.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Fumble (17 plays, 43 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(7:16 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 46(7:08 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to MOH 48 for -2 yards. Penalty on KNT 64-B.Gibbs Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - KENTST 44(7:03 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on MOH 14-Z.Raymond Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(6:53 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 41(6:49 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to MOH 36 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 36(6:42 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to MOH 29 for 7 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(6:26 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to MOH 21 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 21(6:05 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Dixon.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 21(5:50 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to MOH 18 for 3 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(5:46 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to MOH 14 for 4 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 14(5:31 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to MOH 3 for 11 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 3 - KENTST 3(5:05 - 3rd) 33-J.Shaw to MOH 6 for -3 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 6(4:37 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to MOH 13 for -7 yards (21-S.Weatherford82-K.Butler).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - KENTST 13(4:05 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on MOH 82-K.Butler Offside 5 yards enforced at MOH 13. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 8(3:33 - 3rd) Penalty on KNT 70-J.Clement False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 8. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - KENTST 13(3:26 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on MOH 14-Z.Raymond Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MOH 13. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - KENTST 2(3:26 - 3rd) 33-J.Shaw to MOH 3 FUMBLES (21-S.Weatherford). 21-S.Weatherford to MOH 3 for no gain.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 3(3:17 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 5 for 2 yards (97-Z.West4-C.Phillips).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 5(3:11 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 7 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 7(2:34 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 11 for 4 yards (15-K.Sherald28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 11(1:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 49 yards from MOH 11 out of bounds at the KNT 40. Penalty on KNT 19-A.Musolino Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 40.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Missed FG (8 plays, 35 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(1:21 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to KNT 35 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 35(1:11 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 41 for 6 yards (14-Z.Raymond21-S.Weatherford).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(0:45 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 48 for 7 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 48(0:30 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 48(15:00 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to MOH 36 for 16 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(14:53 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 36(14:24 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to MOH 35 for 1 yard (91-A.Sharp).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 35(14:17 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Fumble (10 plays, 40 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 9 - KENTST 35(13:51 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 53 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 58-D.Costin. 3-M.Brown to MOH 38 for 15 yards (47-J.Palumbo).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(13:45 - 4th) Penalty on MOH 54-T.Doyle False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 38. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAOH 33(13:33 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 36 for 3 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 36(13:33 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson to KNT 43 for 21 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(12:46 - 4th) 83-J.Walker to KNT 30 for 13 yards (8-E.Hines28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(12:40 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to KNT 26 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 26(11:47 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to KNT 19 for 7 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(10:57 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to KNT 21 for -2 yards (98-D.Hill).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 21(10:21 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 31-M.Thomas. 31-M.Thomas to KNT 20 for 1 yard (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 20(9:43 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|
4 & 11 - MIAOH(9:12 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 38 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on KNT 92-T.Majette Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at KNT 20. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10(9:02 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to KNT 12 FUMBLES (98-D.Hill). 98-D.Hill to KNT 12 for no gain.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (11 plays, 88 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 12(9:02 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to KNT 20 for 8 yards. Team penalty on MOH Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 20.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(8:57 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 30(8:49 - 4th) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 32 for 2 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 32(8:45 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 49 for 17 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(8:19 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to MOH 45 for 6 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 45(7:49 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to MOH 36 for 9 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(7:40 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to MOH 29 for 7 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 29(7:20 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to MOH 25 for 4 yards (95-B.Kimpler35-R.McWood).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(6:50 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 2-W.Matthews.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(6:32 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to MOH 12 for 13 yards (14-Z.Raymond21-S.Weatherford).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 12(6:25 - 4th) 25-C.Elmore runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:09 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:03 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 64 yards from KNT 35 out of bounds at the MOH 1.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(6:03 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 37 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 37(6:03 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 37 for no gain (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 37(5:28 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 80-Q.Hardy. 80-Q.Hardy to KNT 47 for 16 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(4:48 - 4th) 83-J.Walker to KNT 47 for no gain (24-Q.Knight1-N.Faulkner).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 47(4:06 - 4th) 1-J.Bester runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:28 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 47 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:19 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 60 yards from MOH 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 28 for 23 yards (23-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(3:19 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 28(3:13 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 36 for 8 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 36(3:10 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 39 for 3 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(2:46 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to MOH 25 for 36 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(2:30 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to MOH 7 for 18 yards. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - KENTST 35(2:12 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - KENTST 35(1:58 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - KENTST 35(1:53 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to MOH 25 for 10 yards (49-B.Baratti17-M.Reid).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - KENTST 25(1:45 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:37 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 8 yards from KNT 35 Downed at the KNT 43. Team penalty on KNT Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at KNT 43.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(1:32 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to KNT 41 for -6 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 16 - MIAOH 41(1:30 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to KNT 45 for -4 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 20 - MIAOH 45(1:26 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to KNT 47 for -2 yards (98-D.Hill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - MIAOH 47(1:23 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 47 yards from KNT 47 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- End of Game (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(0:38 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan 3-K.Price to KNT 35 for no gain (17-M.Reid).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(0:29 - 4th) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 28 for -7 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 17 - KENTST 28(0:15 - 4th) Penalty on KNT 3-K.Price False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 28. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|463
|325
|Total Plays
|71
|84
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|289
|127
|Rush Attempts
|42
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|174
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|13-29
|23-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-101
|12-100
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.2
|7-44.4
|Return Yards
|20
|68
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-45
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|289
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|463
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|13/29
|178
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|14
|148
|0
|53
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|18
|67
|1
|47
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|3
|33
|0
|23
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|5
|28
|0
|23
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|2
|13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
|D. Robinson
|3
|80
|0
|33
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|2
|26
|0
|22
|
C. Blakely 8 WR
|C. Blakely
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
Q. Hardy 80 TE
|Q. Hardy
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
B. LaBrie 32 WR
|B. LaBrie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Burse 27 LB
|K. Burse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Raymond 14 DB
|Z. Raymond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|3/4
|41
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|6
|47.2
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|23/44
|209
|0
|1
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|13
|64
|0
|19
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|15
|52
|0
|10
|
C. Elmore 25 RB
|C. Elmore
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|6
|9
|0
|7
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Shaw 33 RB
|J. Shaw
|4
|-11
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|5
|79
|0
|36
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|7
|44
|0
|12
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|4
|41
|0
|20
|
M. Carrigan 11 WR
|M. Carrigan
|4
|41
|0
|15
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Price 41 DL
|J. Price
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bronczek 14 S
|J. Bronczek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shaw 33 RB
|J. Shaw
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hill 98 NT
|D. Hill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 4 LB
|C. Phillips
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 8 S
|E. Hines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|3/4
|42
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|7
|44.4
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|2
|22.5
|35
|0
