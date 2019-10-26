|
|
|MISSST
|TXAM
Mond accounts for 5 TDs as Aggies beat Mississippi St. 49-30
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) After constantly talking to his team about the importance of playing complementary football, coach Jimbo Fisher was thrilled to see Texas A&M score touchdowns off each of Mississippi State's three turnovers in a win on Saturday.
''You learn to feed off each other, that's what sports is about,'' Fisher said. ''We capitalized today.''
Kellen Mond threw for 234 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to lead Texas A&M to the 49-30 victory.
''Kellen I thought really managed the game well today. ...he was so accurate with the football,'' Fisher said. ''He just keeps growing as a football player.''
The Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC) led by 18 points at halftime after taking advantage of two turnovers by Mississippi State (3-5, 1-4).
They didn't waste any time getting going in the second half when Jalen Wydermyer scored a touchdown on a 52-yard catch and run on the fourth play of the third quarter to make it 35-10.
Garrett Schrader threw a 14-yard pass to Isaiah Zuber for a score to cut the lead to 35-17 on Mississippi State's first drive of the second half.
But freshman Isaiah Spiller had a 4-yard TD run after that to stretch it to 42-17.
Kylin Hill had a 39-yard run on Mississippi State's next drive and capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run to get the Bulldogs within 42-24 early in the fourth.
Texas A&M had to punt on its next possession, but Stephen Guidry fumbled after a 25-yard reception on the first play of the next drive and the Aggies recovered. A 2-yard touchdown run by Cordarrian Richardson came after that to make it 49-24 with five minutes left to seal the victory.
Mond had scoring runs of 1 and 12 yards and threw TD passes of 16, 19 and 52 yards.
''Obviously we can still get better as an offense, but it was really good,'' Mond said.
Shrader was 13 of 30 for 194 yards with three touchdowns and one interception as the Bulldogs lost their fourth in a row. Hill ran for 150 yards and a score.
It's the first time the Bulldogs have dropped four straight since a seven-game losing streak in 2005.
''This isn't where we want to be, and this isn't what we're about,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said.
There were about seven minutes left in the first quarter when Mond scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run that made it 7-0.
Mississippi State was driving on its next possession when Shrader, who was under heavy pressure, threw a pass which was intercepted by Devin Morris.
Moorhead was asked about Shrader's struggles before halftime.
''I thought (it was) a little bit of it was protection, a little bit of it was where his eyes were,'' he said.
The Aggies cashed in on the error when Mond faked a handoff to Spiller and scrambled 12 yards for the touchdown to push the lead to 14-0 near the end of the first.
Hill had a 36-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. Two plays later Shrader connected with Guidry on a 32-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7.
Mond took a hit so hard at the end of a 25-yard run that it knocked off his right shoe. The run got A&M down to the 4-yard line, but Colton Prater was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for a late hit that pushed the Aggies back.
They were still able to get in the end zone on the next play when Mond hit Jhamon Ausbon on a 19-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-7 with about 10 minutes left in the second.
Nick Gibson fumbled later in the second and the ball was recovered by Texas A&M's Debione Renfro.
Three plays Kendrick Rogers caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Mond to make it 28-7. Rogers looked to be stopped around the 5-yard line, but he wriggled and rolled away from two defenders before shedding another would-be tackler right before the goal line for the score.
The Bulldogs added a 33-yard field goal just before halftime to cut the lead to 28-10.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs need to clean up their mistakes and execute better if they hope to end their losing streak next week against Arkansas before a visit from top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 16 after an off week.
Texas A&M: The Aggies looked good against the struggling Bulldogs and have two more home games where they'll try to improve before things heat up with trips to 10th-ranked Georgia and No. 2 LSU in consecutive weeks to end the season.
NO TOLERANCE
Fisher was unhappy with the two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that his team had on Saturday.
''You've got to play smarter,'' he said. ''I don't care if a guy hits your quarterback or what. We had a couple of (penalties) that I won't tolerate.''
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: Visits Arkansas next Saturday.
Texas A&M: Takes a break from SEC play by hosting Texas-San Antonio next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 3 yards (2-E.Blades).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 28(14:56 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 28(14:20 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 50 yards from MSST 28. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 32 for 10 yards (67-P.Blackwell).
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(14:08 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 36 for 4 yards (5-C.Rivers).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 36(13:56 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 49 for 13 yards (5-C.Rivers).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(13:25 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 49 for 2 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 49(12:50 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 14-C.Buckley. 14-C.Buckley to MSST 47 for 2 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 47(12:10 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXAM 47(11:30 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 37 yards from MSST 47 to MSST 10 fair catch by 9-M.Dear.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 10(11:27 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 10(11:18 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 10 for no gain (1-B.Johnson19-A.Hines).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 10(11:13 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 35 for 25 yards. Penalty on MSST 70-T.Champion Holding 5 yards enforced at MSST 10. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - MISSST 5(10:40 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 10 for 5 yards (2-E.Blades92-J.Peevy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MISSST 10(10:00 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 41 yards from MSST 10 to TXAM 49 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 51 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(9:25 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 48 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 48(9:11 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 24 for 24 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(8:40 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at MSST 12 for 12 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(8:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at MSST 1 for 11 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(7:40 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 3 for -2 yards (42-M.Spencer). Penalty on MSST 41-T.Washington Offside 0 yards enforced at MSST 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(7:10 - 1st) 11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:55 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:50 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 30 for 5 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(6:50 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson pushed ob at MSST 38 for 8 yards (2-E.Blades).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(6:15 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 38 for no gain (52-J.Madubuike).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 38(5:55 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader scrambles pushed ob at MSST 39 for 1 yard (3-T.Johnson). Penalty on TXAM 3-T.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 39.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(5:00 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:34 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 82-F.Green.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:30 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Morris at TXAM 45. 7-D.Morris to TXAM 45 for no gain.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (10 plays, 55 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(4:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 45(4:18 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 46 for 1 yard (5-C.Rivers).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 46(4:11 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 10-L.Lewis Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 46. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 49(3:32 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers pushed ob at MSST 43 for 6 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(3:20 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 44 for -1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 44(3:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to MSST 23 for 21 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(2:20 - 1st) 11-K.Mond runs ob at MSST 18 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 18(1:35 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 18(1:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to MSST 12 for 6 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(0:39 - 1st) 11-K.Mond runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:34 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:10 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:10 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to MSST 29 for 4 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 29(0:10 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 35 for 36 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(15:00 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to TXAM 32 for 3 yards (40-T.Wilson92-J.Peevy).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 32(14:30 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:50 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:28 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 50 yards from MSST 35. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 35 for 20 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(13:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 45 for 10 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(13:28 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 47 for 2 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 47(12:55 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to MSST 46 for 7 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 46(12:10 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 43 for 3 yards (5-C.Rivers).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(11:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to MSST 29 for 14 yards (32-B.Cole11-J.Landrews).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(11:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to MSST 4 for 25 yards. Penalty on MSST 29-C.Morgan Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at MSST 4. Penalty on TXAM 76-C.Prater Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 2.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(10:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to MSST 4 for 25 yards (29-C.Morgan). Penalty on TXAM 76-C.Prater Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 4.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(10:34 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:25 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:20 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 61 yards from TXAM 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 18 for 14 yards (32-A.White33-A.Hansford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(10:20 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 18(10:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 21 for 3 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 21(10:05 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 14 for -7 yards (7-D.Morris).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MISSST 14(9:30 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 43 yards from MSST 14 Downed at the TXAM 43.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(9:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 49 for 6 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 49(8:26 - 2nd) 25-C.Richardson to MSST 48 for 3 yards (84-J.Crumedy43-F.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 48(7:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 48(7:00 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 41 yards from MSST 48 Downed at the MSST 7.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(6:38 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 16 for 3 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 16(6:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 16(6:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- FG (15 plays, 63 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:34 - 2nd) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 22 for 22 yards (22-C.Chattman).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(5:34 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 31 for 9 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 31(5:27 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 33 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson8-D.Leal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(5:05 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 33(4:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 49 for 18 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(4:30 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(4:00 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to TXAM 38 for 11 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(3:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 37 for 1 yard (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 37(3:30 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 37(3:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at TXAM 29 for 8 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 29(2:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 27 for 2 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(2:20 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader sacked at TXAM 35 for -8 yards. Penalty on MSST 75-M.Story Holding declined. (92-J.Peevy).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 18 - MISSST 35(2:00 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to TXAM 16 for 19 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(1:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 14 for 2 yards (3-T.Johnson29-D.Renfro).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 14(1:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 15 for -1 yard (8-D.Leal1-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 15(0:54 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MISSST 15(0:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) 37-T.Day kicks 56 yards from MSST 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 30 for 21 yards (22-N.Pickering34-S.Timbs).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(14:54 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 33 for 3 yards (32-R.Rivers).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 33(14:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 48 for 15 yards (12-S.Preston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(14:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
+52 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 48(13:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:33 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 5:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:20 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 62 yards from TXAM 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 26 for 23 yards (19-A.Hines22-C.Chattman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(13:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 30 for 4 yards (29-D.Renfro8-D.Leal).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 30(13:14 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 40 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(12:42 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 42 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 42(12:15 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 45 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 45(11:33 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to TXAM 30 for 25 yards (15-J.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(10:47 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 28 for 2 yards (8-D.Leal52-J.Madubuike).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 28(10:06 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to TXAM 14 for 14 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 14(9:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 14 for no gain (26-D.Richardson19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 14(8:49 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 14(8:03 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:57 - 3rd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:48 - 3rd) 37-T.Day kicks 60 yards from MSST 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 25 for 20 yards (16-K.Charles).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:48 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 27 for 2 yards (43-F.Adams).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(7:40 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 41 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson10-L.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(6:58 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TXAM 48 for 7 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 48(6:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to MSST 50 for 2 yards (52-K.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 50(6:05 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 46 for 4 yards (41-T.Washington10-L.Lewis).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(5:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond runs ob at MSST 30 for 16 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(4:44 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 65-D.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 30. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXAM 35(4:07 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 31 for 4 yards (10-L.Lewis12-S.Preston).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 31(3:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to MSST 24 for 7 yards (40-E.Thompson32-B.Cole).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 24(3:09 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to MSST 9 for 15 yards (12-S.Preston).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - TXAM 9(2:18 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at MSST 4 for 5 yards (12-S.Preston).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 4(2:00 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:23 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:17 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 21 for 21 yards (24-C.Russell81-C.Chapman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 21(1:17 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill runs ob at MSST 24 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 24(1:10 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 24(0:40 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 3-T.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 24. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 29(0:34 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 35 for 6 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(0:34 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at TXAM 26 for 39 yards (22-C.Chattman).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(15:00 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to TXAM 20 for 6 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 20(14:16 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to TXAM 13 for 7 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(13:55 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to TXAM 9 for 4 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 9(13:25 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to TXAM 1 for 8 yards (15-J.Martin). Team penalty on TXAM Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on MSST Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MISSST 1(12:52 - 4th) 8-K.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:30 - 4th) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:26 - 4th) 48-S.Goodman kicks 44 yards from MSST 35. 46-R.Renick to TXAM 32 for 11 yards (1-S.Guidry).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(12:26 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 30 for -2 yards (93-C.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXAM 30(12:12 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 34 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 34(12:01 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 29(11:14 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 29 for no gain (32-B.Cole).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXAM 29(11:03 - 4th) 34-B.Mann punts 58 yards from TXAM 29. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 13 FUMBLES. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 15 for no gain.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 42 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(10:18 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 39 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson10-L.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 39(10:16 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 36 for 3 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 36(9:28 - 4th) 11-K.Mond runs ob at MSST 31 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(8:41 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to MSST 27 for 4 yards (13-T.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 27(8:12 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to MSST 24 for 3 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 24(7:31 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to MSST 18 for 6 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(6:51 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson pushed ob at MSST 5 for 13 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXAM 5(6:16 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to MSST 2 for 3 yards (54-F.Lovett).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 2(5:39 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:06 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:00 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 55 yards from TXAM 35. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 25 for 15 yards (32-A.White22-C.Chattman).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:00 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 38 for 13 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(4:53 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 38(4:25 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 63-L.Sharp False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MISSST 33(4:19 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - MISSST 33(4:19 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams pushed ob at MSST 43 for 10 yards (7-D.Morris).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 5 - MISSST 43(4:15 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 49 for 6 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(3:28 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader runs ob at TXAM 46 for 5 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 46(3:06 - 4th) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at TXAM 34 for 12 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:45 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:09 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:05 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to TXAM 20 for 14 yards (26-D.Richardson14-K.Carper).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:59 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell. Penalty on MSST 63-L.Sharp Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 20. No Play.
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 20 - MISSST 30(1:29 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill pushed ob at TXAM 38 for -8 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 28 - MISSST 38(1:23 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 12-I.Zuber. 12-I.Zuber runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:57 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete.
TXAM
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:49 - 4th) 48-S.Goodman kicks 58 yards from MSST 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 15 for 8 yards (16-K.Charles4-J.Payton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(0:49 - 4th) 8-C.Blumrick to TXAM 26 for 11 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(0:43 - 4th) 8-C.Blumrick to TXAM 28 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|14
|11
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|418
|441
|Total Plays
|68
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|239
|207
|Rush Attempts
|38
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|179
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|13-30
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|97
|110
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-95
|6-100
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|239
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|441
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|13/30
|194
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|21
|150
|1
|39
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|14
|64
|0
|14
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|3
|25
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|2
|59
|1
|32
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|3
|58
|2
|38
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|3
|43
|0
|25
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Cole II 32 S
|B. Cole II
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 54 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rivers 32 RB
|R. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 13 CB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 41 LB
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Jones 92 DT
|Ke. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 84 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Adams 43 DE
|F. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|3
|44.7
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|4
|20.0
|23
|0
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|17/23
|234
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|22
|90
|1
|24
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|9
|76
|2
|25
|
C. Richardson 25 RB
|C. Richardson
|6
|28
|1
|13
|
C. Blumrick 8 QB
|C. Blumrick
|2
|13
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|2
|63
|1
|52
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|5
|57
|0
|21
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|4
|55
|1
|19
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|4
|44
|1
|16
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Blades 2 DB
|E. Blades
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Martin 15 DL
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
Br. Johnson 16 DB
|Br. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 40 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 22 DB
|C. Chattman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|3
|45.3
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|3
|16.3
|21
|0
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|20.0
|20
|0
|
R. Renick 46 TE
|R. Renick
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
13
23
4th 9:38 CBS
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
34
27
4th 0:46 FS1
-
FIU
MTSU
17
43
4th 5:23 NFLN
-
UVA
LVILLE
21
28
4th 0:21 ACCN
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
38
33
4th 1:12 ESPN+
-
IND
NEB
38
31
4th 6:36 BTN
-
TULANE
NAVY
38
38
4th 1:01 CBSSN
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
4th 5:16 ABC
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
41
4th 2:43 PACN
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
31
31
4th 2:32 ESPN+
-
15TEXAS
TCU
27
30
4th 3:26 FOX
-
MIAOH
KENTST
23
16
4th 0:38 ESPN+
-
CUSE
FSU
17
35
4th 2:18 ESPN2
-
SFLA
ECU
45
13
4th 4:31 ESPNU
-
SC
TENN
21
31
3rd 0:00 SECN
-
HAWAII
NMEX
45
10
4th 9:16 FBOOK
-
DUKE
UNC
17
20
4th 6:38 FSN
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESPN2
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESPN+
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESPN+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
CMICH
BUFF
20
43
Final ESPN+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
MD
17MINN
10
52
Final ESPN
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
MA
56
35
Final FloSports
-
MEMP
TULSA
0
059 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TROY
GAST
0
067 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
1BAMA
0
055.5 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
8ND
19MICH
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
COLOST
FRESNO
0
056.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
BC
4CLEM
0
059 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
UK
0
044 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LATECH
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+18.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
036.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
0
059 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
SDGST
UNLV
0
045 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASHST
11OREG
0
067.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN