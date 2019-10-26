Drive Chart
Nichols' 48-yard field goal lifts Navy past Tulane, 41-38

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry has watched Bijan Nichols kick long field goals in practice ever since the freshman arrived at the academy over the summer.

Still, he wasn't taking any chances when Nichols lined up for a game-winner Saturday against Tulane.

''At the end of practice, everybody's screaming and everybody's trying to get in his head and try to emulate this situation on the field,'' Perry said. ''I've seen him do it before, and I was really confident in him. But my eyes were closed. I was praying.''

Perry's prayers - as well as the Midshipmen's - were answered when Nichols connected on a 48-yarder as time expired to help Navy edge the Green Wave 41-38 on Saturday.

''I had a really good feeling that our offense was going to get me in range, if not score, so I needed to be ready,'' Nichols said. ''I just went through my normal routine and practiced what I always practice doing.''

Nichols' kick - a yard shy of a career long - capped a seven-play drive to secure bowl eligibility for the Midshipmen (6-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) for the 15th time in 17 years.

Navy, which squandered a 24-0 lead against the Green Wave (5-3, 2-2), has doubled its win total from 2018, when it went 3-10 and endured its worst season since 2002.

''After last year, it's great to be bowl eligible,'' coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''I'm never going to take that for granted again.''

After Tulane tied it at 38 with 1:01 left, Perry rushed five times for 44 yards on the ensuing drive to set up Nichols' winner from the left hash.

''We wanted to get a stop there and go into overtime,'' Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. ''I thought we were playing well, and I made a decision to play into overtime. We just did not tackle on a couple plays there at the end. If we would have gotten some tackles, they probably would have played for overtime, too.''

Sophomore fullback Jamale Carothers rushed for a career-high 154 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and Perry rushed for 142 yards and threw for a touchdown for the Midshipmen.

Diego Fagot returned an interception for a touchdown late in the first half for Navy, which scored on its first four possessions and never trailed.

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another two scores in the loss.

Carothers capped Navy's first two possessions with touchdown runs of 52 and 35 yards, running untouched into the end zone on both occasions. He then collected a 31-yard touchdown catch from Perry to cap the Mids' third series.

Navy would push the lead to 24-0, but Tulane stitched together a pair of second-quarter touchdown drives to climb back in it. The Green Wave was starting a push for another score just before halftime, but Fagot collected a carom off running back Tyjae Spears and returned it 17 yards for a score to make it 31-14 at the break.

Tulane drew closer on McMillan's short touchdown passes to Jaetavian Toles and Ygenio Booker in the third quarter. The Green Wave finally tied it on Merek Glover's 39-yard field goal with 10:17 to play.

Carothers scored his fourth touchdown of the day on a 15-yard rumble with 5:23 to go, but Tulane responded with McMillan's sneak with 1:01 remaining to tie it at 38. Navy then went 44 yards in less than a minute before Nichols trotted onto the field with 2 seconds left.

''He kicks 55-plus in practice,'' Niumatalolo said. ''He gets the ball up, he gets the ball out fast. He's as talented as a kicker as we've ever had.''

IT'S BEEN AWHILE

Fagot's interception return for a touchdown was Navy's first in 36 games. The last Mid to return an interception for a score was Justin Norton against Southern Methodist on Nov. 26, 2016.

STREAK EXTENDED

After a slow start, Tulane finished with 187 rushing yards. It was the 48th consecutive game the Green Wave surpassed the 100-yard plateau, a streak that dates to 2015.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: After a promising 5-1 start, the Green Wave has dropped consecutive road games to AAC West contenders. Tulane will need help to climb back into contention in the division, but a second bowl berth in a row remains well within reach.

Navy: The Midshipmen are back to playing meaningful conference games in November like they did in 2015 and 2016, their first two years in the AAC. They still have a game against AAC West leader Southern Methodist, which visits Annapolis on Nov. 23.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Returns home to face Tulsa next Saturday. The Green Wave is 4-11 all-time against the Golden Hurricane but has won the last two meetings.

Navy: At Connecticut on Friday. The struggling Huskies (2-6) have lost 15 consecutive American Athletic Conference games but handled Massachusetts 56-35 in a nonconference game Saturday.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 29 for 4 yards (90-D.Wright6-L.Bryant).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 29
(14:55 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 38 for 9 yards (7-P.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38
(14:29 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles to NAV 40 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 40
(13:53 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 47 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NAVY 47
(13:07 - 1st) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Carothers.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 47
(12:27 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 48 for 1 yard (45-M.Lawal2-P.Hall).
+52 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48
(12:22 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:57 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Offside declined.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:49 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 54 yards from NAV 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 19 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving22-T.Brannan).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(11:49 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 29 for -1 yard (56-N.Cromartie).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 29
(11:42 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 32 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot1-J.Springer).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TULANE 32
(11:24 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
Punt
4 & 8 - TULANE 32
(10:48 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 44 yards from TUL 32. 26-G.Winn to NAV 31 for 7 yards (6-L.Bryant9-J.Monroe). Penalty on NAV 17-T.Brown Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at TUL 32. No Play.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - NAVY 37
(10:43 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 45 yards from TUL 37 to NAV 18 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 18
(10:31 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 18 for no gain (7-P.Johnson45-M.Lawal).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 18
(10:23 - 1st) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 26 for 8 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 26
(9:48 - 1st) 43-N.Smith pushed ob at NAV 29 for 3 yards (26-T.Keyes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 29
(9:01 - 1st) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 29
(8:24 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 33 for 4 yards (5-C.Sample).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 33
(8:17 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 42 for 9 yards (36-C.Kuerschen45-M.Lawal).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42
(7:41 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles to NAV 47 for 5 yards (35-L.Graham).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 47
(7:07 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to TUL 39 for 14 yards (35-L.Graham2-P.Hall).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39
(6:17 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to TUL 35 for 4 yards (45-M.Lawal).
+35 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 35
(5:53 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:16 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:09 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 63 yards from NAV 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 24 for 22 yards (15-N.Obanor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24
(5:09 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 27 for 3 yards (94-J.Warren).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 27
(5:03 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 32 for 5 yards (5-M.McMorris).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NAVY 32
(4:28 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
Punt
4 & 2 - NAVY 32
(3:47 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 51 yards from TUL 32 to NAV 17 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17
(3:43 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 22 for 5 yards (48-D.Williams24-D.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 22
(3:35 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 26 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham5-C.Sample).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 26
(2:57 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 28 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(2:16 - 1st) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to TUL 35 for 37 yards (2-P.Hall9-J.Monroe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(1:40 - 1st) 20-C.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 35
(1:03 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to TUL 31 for 4 yards (55-M.Hinton).
+31 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 31
(0:57 - 1st) 10-M.Perry complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:24 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- FG (6 plays, 58 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:17 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 60 yards from NAV 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 22 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving7-C.Otaluka).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 27
(0:17 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 31 for 4 yards (10-K.Brennan).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 31
(0:07 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 29 for -2 yards (51-P.Carothers).
Sack
3 & 8 - NAVY 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 24 for -5 yards (1-J.Springer).
Punt
4 & 13 - NAVY 24
(14:24 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 48 yards from TUL 24 to NAV 28 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(13:49 - 2nd) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 38 for 10 yards (28-M.Moody26-T.Keyes).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(13:40 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 46 for 8 yards (24-D.Williams).
+35 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 46
(13:02 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to TUL 19 for 35 yards (26-T.Keyes).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19
(12:24 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to TUL 15 for 4 yards (7-P.Johnson48-D.Williams).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 15
(11:43 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to TUL 17 for -2 yards (35-L.Graham).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 17
(11:07 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to TUL 14 for 3 yards (26-T.Keyes).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - TULANE 14
(10:26 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:45 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 54 yards from NAV 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 21 for 10 yards (85-A.Yaramus).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 21
(9:40 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 24 for 3 yards (1-J.Springer).
-4 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 24
(9:36 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 20 for -4 yards (56-N.Cromartie41-T.Pistorio).
+34 YD
3 & 11 - NAVY 20
(9:10 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to NAV 46 for 34 yards. Penalty on NAV 3-C.Kinley Holding declined.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46
(8:39 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to NAV 1 for 45 yards (11-E.Fochtman54-D.Fagot).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NAVY 1
(8:11 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:48 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:45 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:45 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 40 for 15 yards (24-D.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(7:45 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 5 yards (24-D.Williams48-D.Williams).
-7 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 45
(7:08 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 38 for -7 yards (7-P.Johnson).
Penalty
3 & 12 - TULANE 38
(6:30 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 68-D.Forney False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 38. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 17 - TULANE 33
(5:45 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 34 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
Punt
4 & 16 - TULANE 34
(5:32 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 44 yards from NAV 34. 11-A.Jones to TUL 28 for 6 yards (44-M.Pifer35-W.Little).

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 28
(5:24 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones pushed ob at NAV 44 for 28 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44
(5:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to NAV 22 for 22 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 22
(4:43 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:26 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Interception (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(4:19 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to NAV 41 for 16 yards (5-C.Sample).
Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 41
(4:19 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 38 for -3 yards (28-M.Moody).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TULANE 38
(3:46 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 38 for no gain (28-M.Moody).
+1 YD
3 & 13 - TULANE 38
(3:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 39 for 1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 12 - TULANE 39
(2:28 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 45 yards from NAV 39. 11-A.Jones to TUL 26 for 10 yards. Penalty on TUL 33-T.Barge Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at TUL 26.

TULANE Green Wave
- Missed FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TULANE 13
(2:24 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Spears INTERCEPTED by 54-D.Fagot at TUL 17. 54-D.Fagot runs 17 yards for a touchdown.

TULANE Green Wave
- Interception (6 plays, -23 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:05 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:03 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 64 yards from NAV 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 26 yards (35-W.Little).
Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 27
(2:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 23 for -4 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - TULANE 23
(1:56 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to TUL 27 for 4 yards (5-M.McMorris).
+22 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 27
(1:33 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 49 for 22 yards (1-J.Springer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(1:25 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 49
(1:12 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to NAV 40 for 11 yards (5-M.McMorris).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(1:05 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles runs ob at NAV 28 for 12 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(0:56 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson to NAV 23 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TULANE 23
(0:47 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 27-Y.Booker.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TULANE 23
(0:28 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
No Good
4 & 5 - TULANE 23
(0:23 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 23
(0:18 - 2nd) kneels at NAV 22 for -1 yard.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 29 for 4 yards (1-J.Springer).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears pushed ob at TUL 37 for 8 yards (10-K.Brennan).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(14:42 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 47 for 10 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47
(14:17 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 47 for 6 yards (10-K.Brennan).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 47
(13:55 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 41 for 6 yards (1-J.Springer).
Int
1 & 10 - TULANE 41
(13:32 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey INTERCEPTED by 5-M.McMorris at NAV 1. 5-M.McMorris to NAV 2 for 1 yard (1-J.McCleskey).

NAVY Midshipmen
- Interception (3 plays, 26 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 2
(12:58 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 5 for 3 yards (45-M.Lawal).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 5
(12:49 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 6 for 1 yard (77-J.Johnson35-L.Graham).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 6
(12:15 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 7 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams77-J.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 5 - NAVY 7
(11:43 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 39 yards from NAV 7 out of bounds at the NAV 46.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (9 plays, 39 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46
(10:59 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to NAV 45 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers41-T.Pistorio).
+23 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 45
(10:51 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey runs ob at NAV 22 for 23 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 22
(10:18 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 17 for 5 yards (97-D.Tolentino41-T.Pistorio).
-4 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 17
(9:50 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 21 for -4 yards (56-N.Cromartie98-M.Flowers).
+2 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 21
(9:27 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to NAV 19 for 2 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+14 YD
4 & 7 - TULANE 19
(8:46 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 84-W.Wallace. 84-W.Wallace to NAV 5 for 14 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - TULANE 5
(8:15 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:47 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:43 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 56 yards from TUL 35 out of bounds at the NAV 9.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(7:43 - 3rd) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 31 for -4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - NAVY 31
(7:43 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at NAV 35 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
Int
3 & 10 - NAVY 35
(7:09 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Hall at TUL 46. 2-P.Hall to NAV 39 for 15 yards (13-C.Warren).

TULANE Green Wave
- FG (11 plays, 68 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39
(6:30 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 37 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 37
(6:19 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 30 for 7 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 30
(5:56 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 28 for 2 yards (56-N.Cromartie10-K.Brennan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(5:12 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 27 for 1 yard (99-J.Pittman).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 27
(4:39 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 12 for 15 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12
(4:10 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to NAV 10 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 10
(3:44 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 4 for 6 yards (3-C.Kinley10-K.Brennan).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 4
(3:10 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to NAV 2 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot94-J.Warren).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TULANE 2
(2:33 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:04 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:59 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(1:59 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 27 for 2 yards (2-P.Hall).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 27
(1:59 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 29 for 2 yards (35-L.Graham45-M.Lawal).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NAVY 29
(1:32 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
Punt
4 & 6 - NAVY 29
(0:51 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 61 yards from NAV 29 Downed at the TUL 10.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10
(0:45 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 28 for 18 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(0:33 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 28 for no gain.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 28
(0:05 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 45 for 27 yards (1-J.Springer11-E.Fochtman).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45
(15:00 - 4th) 22-T.Spears to NAV 39 for 6 yards (54-D.Fagot).
Penalty
2 & 4 - TULANE 39
(14:38 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 82-J.Toles False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 39. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 44
(14:18 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to NAV 31 for 13 yards (10-K.Brennan).
Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 31
(14:12 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan sacked at NAV 32 for -1 yard (94-J.Warren99-J.Pittman).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 32
(13:38 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson pushed ob at NAV 21 for 11 yards (9-D.Taylor).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(12:51 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to NAV 23 for -2 yards (99-J.Pittman).
Sack
2 & 12 - TULANE 23
(12:25 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan sacked at NAV 35 for -12 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+13 YD
3 & 24 - TULANE 35
(11:44 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to NAV 22 for 13 yards (8-E.Nash).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - TULANE 22
(10:59 - 4th) 62-M.Glover 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- End of Game (7 plays, 44 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:23 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(10:17 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 32 for 7 yards (35-L.Graham).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 32
(10:17 - 4th) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 34 for 2 yards (9-J.Monroe).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NAVY 34
(9:50 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 34 for no gain (35-L.Graham36-C.Kuerschen).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 34
(9:32 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 36 for 2 yards (35-L.Graham).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36
(8:58 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 3 yards (35-L.Graham).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 39
(8:27 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 43 for 4 yards (45-M.Lawal).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 43
(7:50 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 2 yards (77-J.Johnson24-D.Williams).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 45
(7:19 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 47 for 2 yards (77-J.Johnson45-M.Lawal).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 47
(6:37 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to TUL 15 for 38 yards (31-L.Brooks).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 15
(6:08 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:30 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:23 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 61 yards from NAV 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 23 for 19 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving15-N.Obanor).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 23
(5:23 - 4th) 22-T.Spears to TUL 32 for 9 yards (35-W.Little).
+12 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 32
(5:15 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey pushed ob at TUL 44 for 12 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 44
(4:50 - 4th) 22-T.Spears to TUL 44 for no gain (54-D.Fagot99-J.Pittman).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 44
(4:35 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to NAV 41 for 15 yards (3-C.Kinley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41
(3:57 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to NAV 38 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot99-J.Pittman).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NAVY 38
(3:41 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 38
(3:12 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at NAV 32 for 6 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 32
(3:05 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 28 for 4 yards (3-C.Kinley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 28
(2:48 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to NAV 20 for 8 yards (10-K.Brennan56-N.Cromartie).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NAVY 20
(2:21 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
+19 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 20
(1:44 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to NAV 1 for 19 yards (10-K.Brennan98-M.Flowers).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NAVY 1
(1:39 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:06 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:01 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(1:01 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 34 for 9 yards (2-P.Hall).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 34
(1:01 - 4th) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at NAV 36 for 2 yards (6-L.Bryant).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36
(0:41 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 46 for 10 yards (9-J.Monroe36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 46
(0:34 - 4th) 10-M.Perry spikes the ball at NAV 46 for no gain.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 46
(0:22 - 4th) 10-M.Perry scrambles to TUL 33 for 21 yards (6-L.Bryant2-P.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 33
(0:22 - 4th) 10-M.Perry spikes the ball at TUL 33 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 33
(0:13 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to TUL 31 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
Field Goal
3 & 8 - NAVY 31
(0:12 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
43-B.Nichols 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
38
41
Point After TD 1:01
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
38
Touchdown 1:06
12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
37
38
Point After TD 5:23
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 5:30
34-J.Carothers runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
31
37
Field Goal 10:23
62-M.Glover 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
31
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:59
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 2:04
12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
31
Point After TD 7:43
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 7:47
12-J.McMillan complete to 82-J.Toles. 82-J.Toles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:03
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 2:05
12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Spears INTERCEPTED by 54-D.Fagot at TUL 17. 54-D.Fagot runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
30
Point After TD 4:19
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 4:26
12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
24
Point After TD 7:45
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 7:48
12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
24
Field Goal 9:45
43-B.Nichols 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
24
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:24
10-M.Perry complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:09
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:16
34-J.Carothers runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:49
43-B.Nichols extra point is good. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:57
34-J.Carothers runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 21
Rushing 12 19
Passing 12 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-12 5-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 3-3
Total Net Yards 456 450
Total Plays 71 66
Avg Gain 6.4 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 187 385
Rush Attempts 42 56
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 6.9
Net Yards Passing 269 65
Comp. - Att. 20-29 2-10
Yards Per Pass 9.3 6.5
Penalties - Yards 2-18 2-10
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-48.0 4-47.3
Return Yards 149 18
Punts - Returns 2-16 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-118 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-15 2-18
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 5-3 014141038
Navy 6-1 211001041
NAVY -4, O/U 58
Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, Maryland
 269 PASS YDS 65
187 RUSH YDS 385
456 TOTAL YDS 450
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 290 3 2 173.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 290 3 2 173.3
J. McMillan 20/29 290 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 71 0
C. Carroll 8 71 0 27
T. Spears 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 60 0
T. Spears 12 60 0 15
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
A. Jones 6 31 0 28
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 25 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 25 2
J. McMillan 16 25 2 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 112 1
D. Mooney 5 112 1 34
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
T. James 1 45 0 45
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
J. McCleskey 4 42 0 23
Y. Booker 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
Y. Booker 3 26 1 13
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
A. Jones 2 26 0 22
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Robertson Jr. 2 16 0 11
W. Wallace 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
W. Wallace 1 14 0 14
J. Toles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
J. Toles 1 5 1 5
T. Spears 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Spears 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
L. Graham 9-1 0.0 0
C. Kuerschen 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Kuerschen 5-2 0.0 0
P. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
M. Lawal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
M. Lawal 4-4 0.0 0
J. Johnson 77 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
De. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
De. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
P. Hall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
P. Hall 3-3 0.0 1
T. Keyes 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Keyes 3-1 0.0 0
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Sample 3-1 0.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Moody 3-0 1.0 0
Do. Williams 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Do. Williams 3-2 0.0 0
L. Bryant 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Bryant 2-1 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Monroe 2-1 0.0 0
L. Brooks 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dauphine 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hinton 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hinton 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
M. Glover 1/2 39 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 2
R. Wright 3 48.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 19.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 19.7 26 0
A. Jones 6 19.7 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 10 0
A. Jones 2 8.0 10 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 68 1 1 128.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 68 1 1 128.7
M. Perry 2/7 68 1 1
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 154 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 154 3
J. Carothers 14 154 3 52
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 142 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 142 0
M. Perry 22 142 0 38
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 76 0
N. Smith 14 76 0 35
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
T. Maloy 3 14 0 10
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Makekau 1 2 0 2
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Williams 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
M. Cooper 1 37 0 37
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 1
J. Carothers 1 31 1 31
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Brennan 1 19 0 19
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Warren 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
E. Fochtman 8-1 0.0 0
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 1.0
D. Fagot 8-1 1.0 1
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
J. Springer 6-1 1.0 0
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Brennan 6-2 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
N. Cromartie 5-1 1.0 0
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. McMorris 3-0 0.0 1
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Kinley 3-0 0.0 0
J. Warren 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Warren 2-2 0.5 0
J. Pittman 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
J. Pittman 2-3 0.5 0
P. Carothers 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Carothers 2-0 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Nash 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 1-0 0.0 0
W. Little 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Little 1-0 0.0 0
T. Pistorio 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Pistorio 0-3 0.0 0
M. Flowers 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Flowers 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
B. Nichols 2/2 48 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.3 2
O. White 4 47.3 2 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 TULANE 30 1:01 3 2 Punt
5:09 TULANE 24 1:22 3 8 Punt
0:17 TULANE 27 0:10 3 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 TULANE 21 1:57 5 79 TD
5:24 TULANE 28 0:58 3 72 TD
2:24 TULANE 13 0:00 1 85 INT
2:03 TULANE 27 1:40 9 50 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 TULANE 25 0:00 6 -23 INT
10:59 NAVY 46 3:12 7 46 TD
6:30 NAVY 39 4:26 9 39 TD
0:45 TULANE 10 0:40 11 68 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:23 TULANE 23 4:17 12 77 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 3:03 8 75 TD
10:31 NAVY 18 5:15 10 82 TD
3:43 NAVY 17 3:19 7 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 NAVY 28 3:23 6 58 FG
7:45 NAVY 25 2:13 5 9 Punt
4:19 NAVY 25 1:51 4 14 Punt
0:18 NAVY 23 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 NAVY 2 1:15 3 5 Punt
7:43 NAVY 35 0:34 3 26 INT
1:59 NAVY 25 1:08 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 NAVY 25 4:53 10 75 TD
1:01 NAVY 25 0:49 7 44 Game
