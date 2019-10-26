|
|
|ILL
|PURDUE
Fighting Illini splash through rain for 24-6 win at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Dre Brown kept Illinois grounded Saturday. Cornerback Tony Adams scored all the points the Fighting Illini needed.
That combination helped Illinois mop up at Purdue.
On a soggy afternoon, Brown splashed his way to a career-high 131 yards rushing, Adams returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown and Illinois pulled away for 24-6 victory to claim the Cannon Trophy for the first time since 2015.
''It's nice to leave the place a little better than we found it,'' Brown said. ''It's such a small cannon but it's cool to celebrate and take pictures with it.''
The steadily falling rain chased thousands of fans from their seats at halftime and turned the game into an ugly quagmire.
But there was no dampening this postgame celebration.
The Fighting Illini (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) continued building momentum following last week's upset over then No. 6 Wisconsin. They've now matched the highest single-season win total in coach Lovie Smith's four-year tenure.
All that was missing - completing the first shutout in Smith's tenure.
Purdue avoided its first scoreless game since November 2013 by capping a 99-yard fourth-quarter drive with an 11-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell to Payne Durham. Otherwise, it was all Illini.
''I thought we'd come ready to play. I'll take the blame for that,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said after finishing with 271 total yards. ''But it was a bad performance. We got exposed in many areas and it's a bad day.''
And the Boilermakers never really had a chance.
Brown's 44-yard first-quarter run set up James McCourt for a 38-yard field goal and when Adams jumped the route early in the second quarter, the Illini lead 10-0.
Brohm responded by pulling starting quarterback Jack Plummer for two series and by the time he was back on the field, Brandon Peters had made it 17-0 on a 1-yard TD plunge late in the first half.
Plummer was yanked again after losing a fumble in the third quarter and the 29-yard return Stanley Green allowed the Illini to seal it with 20-yard scoring from Reggie Corbin.
Brown needed only 10 carries in the first half to record the first 100-yard game of his career and Peters threw only six times, completing three for 26 yards.
Plummer was 8 of 20 with 71 yards and the two turnovers.
''We didn't have to look at the past week to get ready for Purdue,'' Smith said. ''They embarrassed us on homecoming last year. Most of our guys were there. The Cannon has been here for a lot of years.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: Smith insisted the Fighting Illini were on the verge of a breakthrough before playing No. 6 Wisconsin last week. Now they've got a signature win - and momentum. Saturday's victory was Illinois' first road win since Oct. 15, 2016 at Rutgers - and Smith's first back-to-back conference wins in his four-year tenure.
Purdue: The Boilermakers came into this season with high hopes. But a flurry of injuries derailed their season, and now they must win their final four just to become bowl eligible.
STAT SHEET
Illinois: The Illini have scored three defensive touchdowns this season. ... Peters only threw four passes in the first half with the one completion - 17 yards to Donny Navarro. ... Corbin ran 12 times for 47 yards and moved into 12th place on the school's career rushing list with 2,211.
Purdue: Zac Collins had seven punts in the first half and finished with eight. ... The Boilermakers had 44 carries for 135 yards, a 3.1 average. King Doerue had 15 carries for 37 yards. ... Freshman receiver David Bell caught five passes for 18 yards and Bryce Hopkins had five receptions for 45 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be an injured right arm.
QUARTERBACK QUANDARY
Following the game, Brohm questioned Plummer's decision-making and also the early decisions made by O'Connell.
Brohm intends to sort out that situation during practice this week. It's really the only option he has with opening day starter Elijah Sindelar still recovering from a broken left collarbone.
''We've got to be better at that position and we'll have an open competition,'' he said. ''We'll figure it out by the end of the week.''
UP NEXT
Illinois: Will try to make it three straight when Rutgers comes to town next Saturday.
Purdue: Is seeking its second straight win over Nebraska when the Cornhuskers visit next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 30 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 30(15:00 - 1st) 17-M.Wright to PUR 32 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 32(14:35 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 43 for 11 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(13:57 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to ILL 46 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(13:25 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(12:52 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue pushed ob at ILL 45 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 45(12:48 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - PURDUE 45(12:24 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 30 yards from ILL 45 to ILL 15 fair catch by 84-J.Holmes.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 15(12:19 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to ILL 25 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(12:12 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 28 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ILL 28(11:53 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - ILL 28(11:22 - 1st) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 19 for -9 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - ILL 19(11:16 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 48 yards from ILL 19 to the PUR 33 downed by 31-D.Witherspoon.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(10:38 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 40 for 7 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 40(10:27 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 38 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 38(10:07 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - PURDUE 38(9:37 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 46 yards from PUR 38 Downed at the ILL 16.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(9:28 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 15 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ILL 15(9:16 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - ILL 15(8:46 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 19 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 19(8:40 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 39 yards from ILL 19 out of bounds at the PUR 42.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(8:01 - 1st) 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 47 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 47(7:52 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer to ILL 45 for 8 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(7:22 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer sacked at ILL 46 for -1 yard (99-O.Carney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 46(7:06 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 46(6:28 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 46(6:23 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 33 yards from ILL 46 to ILL 13 fair catch by 84-J.Holmes.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- FG (7 plays, 67 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(6:18 - 1st) 25-D.Brown pushed ob at PUR 43 for 44 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(6:17 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to PUR 38 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 38(5:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to PUR 34 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 34(5:35 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to PUR 27 for 7 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 27(5:05 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to PUR 29 for -2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - ILL 29(4:45 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to PUR 21 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 21(4:14 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to PUR 20 for 1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ILL 20(3:34 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:51 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:47 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 30 for 5 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 30(2:47 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 27 for -3 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 27(2:24 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 49 for 22 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(1:52 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer to ILL 43 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 43(1:24 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue pushed ob at ILL 38 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(0:49 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to ILL 36 for 2 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 36(0:36 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to ILL 39 for -3 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 39(0:03 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer sacked at ILL 45 for -6 yards (55-J.Milan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - PURDUE 45(15:00 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 45 yards from ILL 45 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(14:21 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 26 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 26(14:13 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 33 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 33(13:48 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 35 for 2 yards. Penalty on PUR 98-K.Higgins Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 33. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ILL 38(13:21 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 39 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 39(13:08 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 40 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ILL 40(12:39 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 74-R.Petitbon False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ILL 35(12:07 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ILL 35(11:50 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 64 yards from ILL 35 out of bounds at the PUR 1.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (4 plays, 97 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 1(11:45 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 7 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 7(11:36 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 12 for 5 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 12(11:05 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 9 for -3 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 13 - PURDUE 9(10:40 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Adams at PUR 13. 6-T.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Missed FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(9:58 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 59 yards from ILL 35. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 23 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(9:58 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 23 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 23(9:53 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ILL 23(9:27 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Doerue.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ILL 23(9:22 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 32 yards from PUR 23. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 45 FUMBLES. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 48 for no gain.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(9:16 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to PUR 40 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:07 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin pushed ob at PUR 39 for 1 yard.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 39(8:49 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to PUR 22 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(8:22 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to PUR 17 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 17(7:51 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to PUR 10 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(7:13 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to PUR 8 for 2 yards. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PUR 10. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 15(6:46 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to PUR 14 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - PURDUE 14(6:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Washington incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Peters.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - PURDUE 14(5:51 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to PUR 14 for no gain.
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - PURDUE 14(5:45 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (7 plays, 78 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(5:10 - 2nd) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 21 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ILL 21(5:06 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Armour.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ILL 21(4:34 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 21(4:28 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 42 yards from PUR 21 to ILL 37 fair catch by 84-J.Holmes.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(4:23 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 47 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(4:16 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to PUR 49 for 4 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 49(3:55 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to PUR 28 for 21 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(3:18 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to PUR 3 for 25 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - PURDUE 3(3:02 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to PUR 1 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 1(2:42 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:51 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(1:41 - 2nd) Penalty on PUR 44-B.Holt Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 50 yards from ILL 50 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(1:41 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 28 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 28(1:41 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 34 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 34(1:24 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 37 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(1:06 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to PUR 39 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ILL 39(0:42 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ILL 39(0:33 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ILL 39(0:28 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 38 yards from PUR 39 to the ILL 23 downed by 30-B.Royal.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(0:24 - 2nd) kneels at ILL 22 for -1 yard.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 29 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 29(15:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 27 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 27(14:39 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 27 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - PURDUE 27(14:01 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 46 yards from ILL 27 out of bounds at the PUR 27. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ILL 27. No Play.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PURDUE 22(13:25 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 36 yards from ILL 22. 33-J.Anthrop to ILL 44 for 14 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(13:18 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to ILL 47 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - PURDUE 47(13:09 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to ILL 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - PURDUE 47(12:44 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PURDUE 47(12:06 - 3rd) 28-Z.Collins punts 44 yards from ILL 47 Downed at the ILL 3.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 3(12:01 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 9 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 9(11:49 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 16 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(11:24 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 18 for 2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 18(10:54 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 16 for -2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILL 16(10:18 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to ILL 17 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 17(9:40 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 42 yards from ILL 17. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 48 for 7 yards.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Fumble (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(8:58 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 48(8:48 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop pushed ob at ILL 37 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(8:40 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to ILL 32 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 32(8:15 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete.
|
-8 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 32(7:48 - 3rd) 33-J.Anthrop to ILL 40 FUMBLES. to ILL 40 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PURDUE 40(7:42 - 3rd) 14-D.Carollo punts 15 yards from ILL 40 Downed at the ILL 25.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (3 plays, 22 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 25 for no gain.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 25(6:51 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 22 for -3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - ILL 22(6:18 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to ILL 30 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ILL 30(5:42 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 34 yards from ILL 30 Downed at the PUR 36.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Downs (8 plays, 29 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(5:04 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 46 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(4:54 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 47 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 47(4:34 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 47(4:05 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to ILL 49 FUMBLES (8-N.Hobbs). 7-S.Green to PUR 22 for 29 yards.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 22(4:00 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to PUR 16 for 6 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 16(3:48 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to PUR 20 for -4 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - ILL 20(3:20 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:42 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (13 plays, 99 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 63 yards from ILL 35. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 23 for 21 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(2:35 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 28 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 28(2:29 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 30 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 30(1:57 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 32 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 32(1:35 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 43 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(1:01 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 43(0:43 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 49 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 49(0:33 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 49 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 49(0:17 - 3rd) 3-D.Bell to ILL 48 for 1 yard.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, -4 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(15:00 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to PUR 46 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 46(14:55 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to PUR 43 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 43(14:30 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to PUR 42 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 42(13:52 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to PUR 39 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 39(13:28 - 4th) 21-R.Bonner to PUR 36 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 36(12:53 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to PUR 37 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ILL 37(11:21 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 36 yards from PUR 37 Downed at the PUR 1.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- End of Game (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 1(11:02 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 1 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 1(10:54 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 15 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(10:15 - 4th) 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 20 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 20(9:59 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 27 for 7 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(9:25 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 46 for 19 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(9:04 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 49 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 49(8:42 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 47 for 2 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 47(8:09 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to ILL 27 for 20 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(7:44 - 4th) 25-T.Fuller to ILL 26 for 1 yard.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 26(7:22 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to ILL 12 for 14 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 12(6:47 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to ILL 13 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 13(6:43 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell to ILL 11 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 11(6:13 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(5:53 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to ILL 4 for -2 yards.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:49 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 15 yards from PUR 35. 87-D.Barker to ILL 50 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(5:49 - 4th) 21-R.Bonner to PUR 47 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 47(5:48 - 4th) 21-R.Bonner to PUR 41 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 41(5:04 - 4th) 21-R.Bonner to PUR 38 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(4:19 - 4th) 21-R.Bonner to PUR 38 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 38(3:39 - 4th) 21-R.Bonner to PUR 34 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 34(2:55 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 81-G.Palmer. 81-G.Palmer to PUR 27 for 7 yards. Penalty on ILL 9-J.Imatorbhebhe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - PURDUE 49(2:12 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to PUR 49 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 21 - PURDUE 49(1:44 - 4th) Team penalty on ILL Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at PUR 49. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - PURDUE 46(1:34 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 43 yards from ILL 46. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 28 for 17 yards.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(1:34 - 4th) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 32 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 32(1:24 - 4th) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 41 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(1:03 - 4th) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 45 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 45(0:52 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 45(0:31 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 47 for 2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|1
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|259
|265
|Total Plays
|60
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|242
|135
|Rush Attempts
|53
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|17
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|15-33
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.8
|9-36.1
|Return Yards
|16
|76
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|3-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|17
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|242
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|3/6
|26
|0
|0
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|18
|131
|0
|44
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|10
|48
|0
|10
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|12
|47
|1
|20
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|12
|17
|1
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Williams 10 TE
|J. Williams
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Reams 13 WR
|C. Reams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Milan 55 DL
|J. Milan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/2
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|8
|42.8
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holmes 84 WR
|J. Holmes
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|8/20
|71
|0
|1
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|7/13
|65
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|9
|54
|0
|19
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|15
|37
|0
|11
|
T. Fuller 25 RB
|T. Fuller
|5
|19
|0
|9
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|9
|18
|0
|8
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|3
|2
|0
|5
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|3
|51
|0
|22
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|5
|45
|0
|20
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Armour 20 RB
|A. Armour
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|8
|38.8
|4
|46
|
D. Carollo 14 QB
|D. Carollo
|1
|15.0
|0
|15
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|2
|15.5
|17
|0
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
