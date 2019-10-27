Drive Chart
San Diego State holds off UNLV 20-17

  • AP
  • Oct 27, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Ethan Dedeaux had a 49-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the first of 17 unanswered points to start the game and San Diego State hung on to beat UNLV 20-17 on Saturday night.

SDSU led 20-10 at the end of the third quarter but UNLV used a 12-play, 77-yard drive to get within three points with 5:57 to go. SDSU went three-and-out and UNLV went on another double-digit-play drive but Daniel Gutierrez's 42-yard field-goal attempt hit the post.

Ryan Agnew passed for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception for San Diego State (7-1, 4-1 Mountain West). The Aztecs also scored on special teams when Trenton Thompson blocked a punt and Caden McDonald recovered it in the end zone.

Kenyon Obladwas 21-of-39 passing for 255 yards and two scores for UNLV (2-6, 0-4).

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 19 for 14 yards (33-T.Jackson35-J.Windmon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(15:00 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 25 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 25
(14:53 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (14-M.Plummer).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(14:29 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 27 for -2 yards (25-G.McCoy).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 27
(14:16 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 35 for 8 yards.
Sack
3 & 4 - SDGST 35
(13:55 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 26 for -9 yards (6-R.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 13 - SDGST 26
(13:37 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 53 yards from SDSU 26. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 27 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27
(12:13 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 29 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 29
(12:02 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for 5 yards (14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UNLV 34
(11:41 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
Punt
4 & 3 - UNLV 34
(11:08 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 52 yards from UNLV 34. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 20 for 6 yards (53-F.Hester). Penalty on SDSU 12-N.Harris Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SDSU 20.

SDGST Aztecs
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10
(10:54 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 18 for 8 yards (14-M.Plummer).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 18
(10:29 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 17 for -1 yard (6-R.Jackson53-F.Hester).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 17
(10:12 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 37 for 20 yards (53-F.Hester).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37
(9:55 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 43 for 6 yards (6-R.Jackson22-D.Gibbs).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 43
(9:40 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 47 for 4 yards (17-E.Austrie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 47
(9:26 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 47
(9:01 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to UNLV 49 for 4 yards (16-J.White).
+49 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 49
(8:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:55 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:23 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(7:23 - 1st) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28
(7:23 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 1 yard (44-K.Tezino68-M.Cheatum).
Sack
3 & 6 - UNLV 29
(6:47 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 22 for -7 yards (57-K.Banks68-M.Cheatum).
Punt
4 & 13 - UNLV 22
(6:07 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 44 yards from UNLV 22. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 36 for 2 yards (10-V.Viramontes27-A.Ajiake).

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(5:32 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin runs ob at SDSU 41 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 41
(5:18 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 47 for 6 yards (22-D.Gibbs).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47
(4:55 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to SDSU 48 for 1 yard (16-J.White).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 48
(4:29 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 47 for 5 yards (53-F.Hester).
No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 47
(3:49 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 4 - SDGST 47
(3:12 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from UNLV 47 to UNLV 10 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 10
(3:05 - 1st) Penalty on UNLV 45-G.Fauolo False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 10. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 5
(2:58 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 1 FUMBLES. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 6 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 14 - UNLV 6
(2:58 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 11 for 5 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
Sack
3 & 9 - UNLV 11
(2:19 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 7 for -4 yards (57-K.Banks).
Punt
4 & 13 - UNLV 7
(1:39 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts -7 yards from UNLV 7 blocked by 18-T.Thompson. 54-C.McDonald runs no gain for a touchdown.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:58 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:52 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(0:52 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 27 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 27
(0:52 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 46 for 19 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(0:14 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 47 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson68-M.Cheatum).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 45 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 45
(14:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 45 for no gain (38-A.Aleki18-T.Thompson).
Penalty
4 & 1 - SDGST 45
(13:51 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 45. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - SDGST 50
(13:11 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 33 yards from SDSU 50 out of bounds at the SDSU 17.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 17
(12:57 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 28 for 11 yards (16-J.White).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(12:48 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 60-K.Ismael Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at SDSU 28. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(12:48 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 25 for 11 yards (53-F.Hester16-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(12:35 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25
(12:05 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 39 for 14 yards (53-F.Hester).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(11:59 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 35 for -4 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+2 YD
2 & 14 - UNLV 35
(11:23 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 37 for 2 yards (17-E.Austrie).
Penalty
3 & 12 - UNLV 37
(10:47 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 37. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 17 - UNLV 32
(10:20 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 43 for 11 yards (6-R.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 43
(10:12 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 43 to UNLV 10 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.

SDGST Aztecs
- FG (8 plays, 44 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10
(9:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 15 for 5 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 15
(9:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 26 for 11 yards (23-D.Hall).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(8:53 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to UNLV 25 for -1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SDGST 25
(8:25 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
No Gain
3 & 11 - SDGST 25
(7:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 25
(7:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 52 yards from UNLV 25. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 48 for 25 yards (40-J.Alexander53-F.Hester).

UNLV Rebels
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(7:34 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 49 for 3 yards (17-E.Austrie).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 49
(7:21 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to UNLV 40 for 9 yards (28-A.Lewis22-D.Gibbs).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(6:48 - 2nd) 81-E.Dedeaux to UNLV 42 for -2 yards (6-R.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 42
(6:13 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 38 for 4 yards (91-N.Neal).
+26 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 38
(5:35 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UNLV 12 for 26 yards (7-J.Flowers).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 12
(4:57 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 14 for -2 yards (53-F.Hester).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 14
(4:28 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 8 for 6 yards (53-F.Hester).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 8
(3:56 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UNLV 8
(3:13 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:06 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(3:01 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (18-T.Thompson).
Penalty
2 & 6 - SDGST 29
(3:01 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 41 for 12 yards (54-C.McDonald). Penalty on UNLV 8-C.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 29. No Play.
Sack
2 & 16 - SDGST 19
(2:37 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 14 for -5 yards (16-L.Barcoo66-J.Tavai).
+28 YD
3 & 21 - SDGST 14
(2:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 42 for 28 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(1:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
+58 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 42
(1:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:36 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:26 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 49 yards from UNLV 35. 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 26 for 10 yards (41-J.Neal).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26
(1:26 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 38 for 12 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(1:20 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 48 for 10 yards (14-M.Plummer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(1:13 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UNLV 49 for 3 yards (16-J.White).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 49
(1:07 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
Sack
3 & 7 - UNLV 49
(1:01 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 45 for -6 yards (25-G.McCoy).
Punt
4 & 13 - UNLV 45
(0:56 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 45 yards from SDSU 45. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 10 for no gain (18-T.Thompson).

UNLV Rebels
- FG (13 plays, 70 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10
(0:39 - 2nd) kneels at UNLV 9 for -1 yard.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 46 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:30 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino42-T.Cassidy).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 44 for 15 yards (23-D.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(14:26 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 45 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 45
(13:54 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins. Team penalty on UNLV Ineligible player downfield during passing down offsetting. Team penalty on SDSU Pass interference offsetting.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 45
(13:13 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 46 for 9 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(12:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 46
(12:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to SDSU 39 for 7 yards (36-D.Johnson). Penalty on SDSU 18-T.Thompson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at SDSU 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(12:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to SDSU 23 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 23
(11:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to SDSU 22 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 22
(11:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SDSU 11 for 11 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 11
(10:44 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 11
(10:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to SDSU 3 for 8 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 3
(10:09 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 5 for -2 yards (44-K.Tezino18-T.Thompson).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDGST 5
(9:24 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (10 plays, 29 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:39 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 14 for 13 yards (24-B.Jackson35-J.Windmon).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(8:34 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 30 for 16 yards (14-T.Mumphrey).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(8:29 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 40 for 30 yards (14-T.Mumphrey6-R.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(8:05 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 40 for no gain (25-G.McCoy).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 40
(7:30 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 40
(6:59 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 40
(6:53 - 3rd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 33 yards from UNLV 40 to UNLV 7 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.

SDGST Aztecs
- FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 7
(6:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 7
(6:41 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 70-S.Acosta False start 4 yards enforced at UNLV 7. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 14 - SDGST 3
(6:37 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun False start 1 yards enforced at UNLV 3. No Play.
+28 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 2
(6:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 30 for 28 yards (14-T.Thompson36-D.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(6:37 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 36 for 6 yards (65-C.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 36
(6:09 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 41 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(5:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 41
(5:06 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 41
(5:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
Penalty
4 & 10 - SDGST 41
(4:56 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 52-R.Goossen False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 41. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - SDGST 36
(4:50 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 49 yards from UNLV 36. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 30 for 15 yards (27-A.Ajiake).

UNLV Rebels
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(4:50 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 49 for 19 yards (14-M.Plummer).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(4:39 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 50 for 1 yard (6-R.Jackson).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 50
(4:17 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UNLV 40 for 10 yards (14-M.Plummer).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(3:46 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 39 for 1 yard (94-K.Uasike).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 39
(3:19 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (7-J.Flowers).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 33
(2:51 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UNLV 28 for 5 yards (17-E.Austrie).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(2:13 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston. Penalty on UNLV 6-R.Jackson Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 16
(1:41 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 16 for no gain (16-J.White).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 16
(1:29 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 17 for -1 yard (22-D.Gibbs).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UNLV 17
(0:52 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - UNLV 17
(0:12 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST Aztecs
- Interception (4 plays, -34 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 5 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 30
(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for 9 yards (18-T.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(14:27 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 39
(14:11 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 43 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald).
No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 43
(14:05 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
No Gain
4 & 6 - SDGST 43
(13:27 - 4th) 44-K.Beaudry to UNLV 43 for no gain (84-S.Mailangi).

UNLV Rebels
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43
(13:19 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 31 for 12 yards (17-E.Austrie).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(13:14 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 27 for 4 yards (16-J.White).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 27
(12:49 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 25 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson).
Int
3 & 4 - UNLV 25
(12:20 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Flowers at UNLV 10. 7-J.Flowers to UNLV 23 for 13 yards (41-B.Busbee).

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 23
(11:41 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 23
(11:31 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 28 for 5 yards (23-D.Hall20-R.Scott).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 28
(11:24 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to UNLV 32 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino38-A.Aleki).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 32
(10:49 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(9:57 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 24 for 42 yards (36-D.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(9:51 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 24
(9:13 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SDSU 13 for 11 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13
(9:06 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to SDSU 9 for 4 yards (65-C.Thomas16-L.Barcoo).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 9
(8:36 - 4th) 9-T.Collins to SDSU 6 for 3 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 6
(7:50 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to SDSU 4 for 2 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 4
(7:14 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad to SDSU 2 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino38-A.Aleki).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SDGST 2
(6:26 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:03 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels
- Missed FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:57 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(5:57 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (16-J.White94-K.Uasike).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 29
(5:57 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 31 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson25-G.McCoy).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 31
(5:24 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 34 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester96-M.Johns).
Punt
4 & 1 - UNLV 34
(4:41 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 34. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 23 for 4 yards (26-K.Williams47-K.Himphill).

SDGST Aztecs
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23
(3:55 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for 11 yards (36-D.Johnson).
-14 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(3:44 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 34 FUMBLES. 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 20 for no gain (54-C.McDonald).
No Gain
2 & 24 - SDGST 20
(3:18 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
No Gain
3 & 24 - SDGST 20
(2:56 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
+42 YD
4 & 24 - SDGST 20
(2:44 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SDSU 38 for 42 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 38
(2:38 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 35 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 35
(2:15 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to SDSU 26 for 9 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(1:48 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 26
(1:31 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 25 for 1 yard (38-A.Aleki).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 25
(1:21 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Reese.
No Good
4 & 9 - SDGST 25
(0:47 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UNLV Rebels

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(0:43 - 4th) kneels at SDSU 24 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:57
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 6:03
7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
2-M.Araiza 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
42
yds
04:38
pos
20
10
Field Goal 8:39
32-D.Gutierrez 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:26
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 1:36
7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
86
yds
01:26
pos
17
6
Field Goal 3:06
2-M.Araiza 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 0:58
19-H.Hicken punts -7 yards from UNLV 7 blocked by 18-T.Thompson. 54-C.McDonald runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
0
Point After TD 7:23
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:29
9-R.Agnew complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
02:59
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 18
Rushing 8 7
Passing 9 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 2-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-4
Total Net Yards 330 362
Total Plays 60 72
Avg Gain 5.5 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 150 121
Rush Attempts 37 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 3.7
Net Yards Passing 180 241
Comp. - Att. 14-23 21-39
Yards Per Pass 7.8 6.2
Penalties - Yards 4-44 7-42
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-43.7 5-46.0
Return Yards 92 23
Punts - Returns 5-55 3-10
Kickoffs - Returns 3-37 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-13
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 7-1 1433020
UNLV 2-6 073717
UNLV 11.5, O/U 44.5
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada
 180 PASS YDS 241
150 RUSH YDS 121
330 TOTAL YDS 362
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 185 1 1 134.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 185 1 1 134.1
R. Agnew 14/23 185 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 89 0
J. Washington 16 89 0 30
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
K. Williams 6 31 0 14
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
C. Jasmin 5 25 0 6
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
C. Bell 4 11 0 6
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
E. Dedeaux 1 -2 0 -2
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
R. Agnew 4 -3 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 0
K. Smith 7 78 0 26
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 49 1
E. Dedeaux 1 49 1 49
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Bellinger 1 20 0 20
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Matthews 2 15 0 10
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Busbee 1 12 0 12
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
P. Houston 1 9 0 9
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Bell 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
K. Tezino 10-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
Tr. Thompson 7-2 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
L. Barcoo 6-2 0.5 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ta. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Aleki 3-2 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 2-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
K. Banks 1-1 1.5 0
S. Mailangi 84 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Mailangi 1-0 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
M. Cheatum 0-3 0.5 0
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Cassidy 0-1 0.0 0
J. Tavai 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Tavai 0-1 0.5 0
R. Scott 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Scott 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
M. Araiza 2/2 34 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 4
B. Heicklen 6 43.7 4 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
K. Williams 2 13.5 14 0
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
C. Jasmin 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 12.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.0 25 0
J. Matthews 4 12.0 25 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
Tr. Thompson 1 7.0 7 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 255 2 0 125.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 255 2 0 125.7
K. Oblad 21/39 255 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 113 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 113 0
C. Williams 19 113 0 42
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
T. Collins 3 21 0 15
C. Magyar 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Magyar 3 12 0 6
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Reese 1 1 0 1
K. Beaudry 44 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Beaudry 1 0 0 0
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -24 0
K. Oblad 6 -24 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Grimes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 121 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 121 1
R. Grimes 5 121 1 58
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
N. Bean 3 38 0 28
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. Collins 3 31 0 28
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
C. Williams 1 28 0 28
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
S. Jenkins 2 20 0 11
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Woods Jr. 2 20 0 19
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Gasser 2 10 0 5
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Reese 2 8 0 7
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 1
G. Fauolo Sr. 2 7 1 5
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Stevenson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jackson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
R. Jackson 8-1 1.0 0
F. Hester II 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
F. Hester II 7-1 0.0 0
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. White 7-1 0.0 0
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Austrie 5-0 0.0 0
M. Plummer 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Plummer 5-0 0.0 0
G. McCoy 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
G. McCoy 3-1 1.0 0
D. Gibbs 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Gibbs 2-2 0.0 0
J. Flowers 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Flowers 2-0 0.0 1
T. Mumphrey Jr. 14 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mumphrey Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Uasike 2-1 0.0 0
K. Moses 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Moses 1-0 0.0 0
N. Neal 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Neal 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graves 1-0 0.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Johns 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Johns 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
D. Gutierrez 1/2 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Hicken 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.0 2
H. Hicken 5 46.0 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 6 0
J. Gasser 3 3.3 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 19 1:23 5 7 Punt
10:54 SDGST 10 2:59 8 90 TD
5:32 SDGST 36 2:20 5 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 SDGST 17 2:45 9 26 Punt
7:34 SDGST 48 4:21 8 44 FG
1:26 SDGST 26 0:30 5 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:39 SDGST 14 1:46 5 46 Punt
4:50 SDGST 30 4:38 10 53 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 UNLV 43 0:59 4 -34 INT
5:57 SDGST 25 1:16 3 9 Punt
0:43 SDGST 25 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 UNLV 27 1:05 3 7 Punt
7:23 UNLV 25 1:16 3 -3 Punt
3:05 UNLV 10 1:26 4 -3 TD
0:52 UNLV 25 0:38 6 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:41 UNLV 10 2:01 5 15 Punt
3:06 UNLV 25 1:30 6 75 TD
0:39 UNLV 10 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 UNLV 25 0:00 13 70 FG
6:48 UNLV 7 1:58 10 29 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 UNLV 25 0:00 6 18 Downs
11:41 UNLV 23 5:38 12 77 TD
3:55 UNLV 23 3:08 10 52 FG Miss
