San Diego State holds off UNLV 20-17
LAS VEGAS (AP) Ethan Dedeaux had a 49-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the first of 17 unanswered points to start the game and San Diego State hung on to beat UNLV 20-17 on Saturday night.
SDSU led 20-10 at the end of the third quarter but UNLV used a 12-play, 77-yard drive to get within three points with 5:57 to go. SDSU went three-and-out and UNLV went on another double-digit-play drive but Daniel Gutierrez's 42-yard field-goal attempt hit the post.
Ryan Agnew passed for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception for San Diego State (7-1, 4-1 Mountain West). The Aztecs also scored on special teams when Trenton Thompson blocked a punt and Caden McDonald recovered it in the end zone.
Kenyon Obladwas 21-of-39 passing for 255 yards and two scores for UNLV (2-6, 0-4).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 19 for 14 yards (33-T.Jackson35-J.Windmon).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(15:00 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 25 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 25(14:53 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (14-M.Plummer).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(14:29 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 27 for -2 yards (25-G.McCoy).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 27(14:16 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 35 for 8 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 35(13:55 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 26 for -9 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 26(13:37 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 53 yards from SDSU 26. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 27 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(12:13 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 29 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 29(12:02 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for 5 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 34(11:41 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UNLV 34(11:08 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 52 yards from UNLV 34. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 20 for 6 yards (53-F.Hester). Penalty on SDSU 12-N.Harris Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SDSU 20.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(10:54 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 18 for 8 yards (14-M.Plummer).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 18(10:29 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 17 for -1 yard (6-R.Jackson53-F.Hester).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 17(10:12 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 37 for 20 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(9:55 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 43 for 6 yards (6-R.Jackson22-D.Gibbs).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 43(9:40 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 47 for 4 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(9:26 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 47(9:01 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to UNLV 49 for 4 yards (16-J.White).
|
+49 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 49(8:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:55 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:23 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(7:23 - 1st) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(7:23 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 1 yard (44-K.Tezino68-M.Cheatum).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(6:47 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 22 for -7 yards (57-K.Banks68-M.Cheatum).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UNLV 22(6:07 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts 44 yards from UNLV 22. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 36 for 2 yards (10-V.Viramontes27-A.Ajiake).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(5:32 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin runs ob at SDSU 41 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 41(5:18 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 47 for 6 yards (22-D.Gibbs).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(4:55 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to SDSU 48 for 1 yard (16-J.White).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 48(4:29 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 47 for 5 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 47(3:49 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 47(3:12 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from UNLV 47 to UNLV 10 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(3:05 - 1st) Penalty on UNLV 45-G.Fauolo False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 10. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 5(2:58 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 1 FUMBLES. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 6 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - UNLV 6(2:58 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 11 for 5 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 11(2:19 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 7 for -4 yards (57-K.Banks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UNLV 7(1:39 - 1st) 19-H.Hicken punts -7 yards from UNLV 7 blocked by 18-T.Thompson. 54-C.McDonald runs no gain for a touchdown.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(0:58 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:52 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 27 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 27(0:52 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 46 for 19 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(0:14 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 47 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson68-M.Cheatum).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 47(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 45 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 45(14:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 45 for no gain (38-A.Aleki18-T.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 45(13:51 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SDGST 50(13:11 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 33 yards from SDSU 50 out of bounds at the SDSU 17.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 17(12:57 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 28 for 11 yards (16-J.White).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(12:48 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 60-K.Ismael Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at SDSU 28. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(12:48 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 25 for 11 yards (53-F.Hester16-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:35 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:05 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 39 for 14 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(11:59 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 35 for -4 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - UNLV 35(11:23 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 37 for 2 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - UNLV 37(10:47 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 37. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 17 - UNLV 32(10:20 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 43 for 11 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 43(10:12 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 43 to UNLV 10 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (8 plays, 44 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(9:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 15 for 5 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 15(9:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 26 for 11 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(8:53 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to UNLV 25 for -1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 25(8:25 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SDGST 25(7:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - SDGST 25(7:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 52 yards from UNLV 25. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 48 for 25 yards (40-J.Alexander53-F.Hester).
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(7:34 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 49 for 3 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 49(7:21 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to UNLV 40 for 9 yards (28-A.Lewis22-D.Gibbs).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(6:48 - 2nd) 81-E.Dedeaux to UNLV 42 for -2 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 42(6:13 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 38 for 4 yards (91-N.Neal).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 38(5:35 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UNLV 12 for 26 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 12(4:57 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 14 for -2 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 14(4:28 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UNLV 8 for 6 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 8(3:56 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 8(3:13 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:06 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(3:01 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(3:01 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 41 for 12 yards (54-C.McDonald). Penalty on UNLV 8-C.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 29. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 16 - SDGST 19(2:37 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 14 for -5 yards (16-L.Barcoo66-J.Tavai).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 21 - SDGST 14(2:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 42 for 28 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(1:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|
+58 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 42(1:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:36 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:26 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 49 yards from UNLV 35. 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 26 for 10 yards (41-J.Neal).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 26(1:26 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 38 for 12 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(1:20 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 48 for 10 yards (14-M.Plummer).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(1:13 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UNLV 49 for 3 yards (16-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 49(1:07 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 49(1:01 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 45 for -6 yards (25-G.McCoy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UNLV 45(0:56 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 45 yards from SDSU 45. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 10 for no gain (18-T.Thompson).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 46 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino42-T.Cassidy).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(15:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 44 for 15 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(14:26 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 10-D.Woods. 10-D.Woods to UNLV 45 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 45(13:54 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins. Team penalty on UNLV Ineligible player downfield during passing down offsetting. Team penalty on SDSU Pass interference offsetting.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 45(13:13 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 46 for 9 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(12:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 46(12:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to SDSU 39 for 7 yards (36-D.Johnson). Penalty on SDSU 18-T.Thompson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at SDSU 39.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(12:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to SDSU 23 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 23(11:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to SDSU 22 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 22(11:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SDSU 11 for 11 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 11(10:44 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 11(10:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to SDSU 3 for 8 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SDGST 3(10:09 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 5 for -2 yards (44-K.Tezino18-T.Thompson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 5(9:24 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (10 plays, 29 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:39 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 14 for 13 yards (24-B.Jackson35-J.Windmon).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(8:34 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 30 for 16 yards (14-T.Mumphrey).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(8:29 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 40 for 30 yards (14-T.Mumphrey6-R.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(8:05 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 40 for no gain (25-G.McCoy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 40(7:30 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 40(6:59 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNLV 40(6:53 - 3rd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 33 yards from UNLV 40 to UNLV 7 fair catch by 82-J.Gasser.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 7(6:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 7(6:41 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 70-S.Acosta False start 4 yards enforced at UNLV 7. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - SDGST 3(6:37 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun False start 1 yards enforced at UNLV 3. No Play.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 2(6:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 30 for 28 yards (14-T.Thompson36-D.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(6:37 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 36 for 6 yards (65-C.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 36(6:09 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 41 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(5:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 41(5:06 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 41(5:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 41(4:56 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 52-R.Goossen False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 41. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - SDGST 36(4:50 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 49 yards from UNLV 36. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 30 for 15 yards (27-A.Ajiake).
UNLV
Rebels
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(4:50 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 49 for 19 yards (14-M.Plummer).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(4:39 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 50 for 1 yard (6-R.Jackson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 50(4:17 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UNLV 40 for 10 yards (14-M.Plummer).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(3:46 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 39 for 1 yard (94-K.Uasike).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 39(3:19 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 33(2:51 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UNLV 28 for 5 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(2:13 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston. Penalty on UNLV 6-R.Jackson Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(1:41 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 16 for no gain (16-J.White).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 16(1:29 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to UNLV 17 for -1 yard (22-D.Gibbs).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 17(0:52 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UNLV 17(0:12 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Interception (4 plays, -34 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 5 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 30(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for 9 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(14:27 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 39(14:11 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 43 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 43(14:05 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - SDGST 43(13:27 - 4th) 44-K.Beaudry to UNLV 43 for no gain (84-S.Mailangi).
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(13:19 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 31 for 12 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(13:14 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 27 for 4 yards (16-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 27(12:49 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to UNLV 25 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 25(12:20 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Flowers at UNLV 10. 7-J.Flowers to UNLV 23 for 13 yards (41-B.Busbee).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(11:41 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 23(11:31 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 28 for 5 yards (23-D.Hall20-R.Scott).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 28(11:24 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to UNLV 32 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino38-A.Aleki).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 32(10:49 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(9:57 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 24 for 42 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(9:51 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 24(9:13 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SDSU 13 for 11 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(9:06 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to SDSU 9 for 4 yards (65-C.Thomas16-L.Barcoo).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 9(8:36 - 4th) 9-T.Collins to SDSU 6 for 3 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 6(7:50 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to SDSU 4 for 2 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 4(7:14 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad to SDSU 2 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino38-A.Aleki).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SDGST 2(6:26 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:03 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Missed FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:57 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(5:57 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (16-J.White94-K.Uasike).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(5:57 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 31 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson25-G.McCoy).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 31(5:24 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 34 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester96-M.Johns).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 34(4:41 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 34. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 23 for 4 yards (26-K.Williams47-K.Himphill).
SDGST
Aztecs
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(3:55 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for 11 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
-14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(3:44 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 34 FUMBLES. 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 20 for no gain (54-C.McDonald).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 24 - SDGST 20(3:18 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 24 - SDGST 20(2:56 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|
+42 YD
|
4 & 24 - SDGST 20(2:44 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to SDSU 38 for 42 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(2:38 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 35 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 35(2:15 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to SDSU 26 for 9 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(1:48 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Grimes.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 26(1:31 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SDSU 25 for 1 yard (38-A.Aleki).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 25(1:21 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Reese.
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 25(0:47 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|330
|362
|Total Plays
|60
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|121
|Rush Attempts
|37
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|180
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|21-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-44
|7-42
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.7
|5-46.0
|Return Yards
|92
|23
|Punts - Returns
|5-55
|3-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-37
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|14/23
|185
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|16
|89
|0
|30
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|6
|31
|0
|14
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|5
|25
|0
|6
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|4
|-3
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|7
|78
|0
|26
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Thompson 18 S
|Tr. Thompson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 16 CB
|L. Barcoo
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 65 DL
|C. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
S. Mailangi 84 TE
|S. Mailangi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Cassidy 42 LB
|T. Cassidy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Scott 20 S
|R. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|2/2
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|6
|43.7
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|4
|12.0
|25
|0
|
Tr. Thompson 18 S
|Tr. Thompson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|21/39
|255
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|19
|113
|0
|42
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|3
|21
|0
|15
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|6
|-24
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Grimes 4 WR
|R. Grimes
|5
|121
|1
|58
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|3
|38
|0
|28
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|3
|31
|0
|28
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
S. Jenkins 84 WR
|S. Jenkins
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
|D. Woods Jr.
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|2
|7
|1
|5
|
M. Stevenson 2 WR
|M. Stevenson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jackson 6 LB
|R. Jackson
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
F. Hester II 53 LB
|F. Hester II
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 16 LB
|J. White
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austrie 17 DB
|E. Austrie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Plummer 14 DB
|M. Plummer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. McCoy 25 LB
|G. McCoy
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gibbs 22 DB
|D. Gibbs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowers 7 DB
|J. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mumphrey Jr. 14 QB
|T. Mumphrey Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moses 31 DB
|K. Moses
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Neal 91 DL
|N. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johns 96 DL
|M. Johns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|1/2
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Hicken 19 P
|H. Hicken
|5
|46.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|3
|3.3
|6
|0
