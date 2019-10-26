|
Louisville rallies before holding off Virginia 28-21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) With Heisman Trophy-winning predecessor Lamar Jackson observing, Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham showed his own ability for creating excitement with his arm and feet.
Cardinals running back Javian Hawkins and an opportunistic defense also made their marks in a hard-earned victory over Virginia.
Cunningham and Hawkins accounted for two touchdowns apiece, including one each in the fourth quarter, and Louisville made a final defensive stand to hold off the Cavaliers 28-21 on Saturday.
Getting there required rallying twice, including a 14-7 halftime deficit in which the Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) started Cunningham for one quarter before switching to freshman Evan Conley in the second for a different pace.
Cunningham was back in the pocket after halftime and delivered a Jackson-like clutch performance.
The sophomore completed 6 of 10 passes for 126 yards, most coming on a shovel pass to Tutu Atwell for a 77-yard touchdown that marked career bests for both players and a season high for Louisville. Cunningham carried 11 times for 97 yards including a 48-yarder overshadowed by an even bigger play that put Louisville ahead for good.
The Cardinals converted a late third-quarter fumble recovery by C.J. Avery into Cunningham's 25-yard scoring run with 14:22 remaining for a 21-14 lead. After faking to Hawkins, Cunningham dashed to the left side and had plenty of room to score, pleasing a rain-soaked crowd significantly smaller than the announced 48,689.
''We needed to stay the course and run the ball because the wind was starting to get bad,'' Cunningham said. ''We would have to establish the running game in order for them to come up so we could hit some shots down the field.''
Hawkins added a 17-yard TD with 2:46 left for a two-touchdown cushion that proved critical as the Cavaliers (5-3, 3-2) made a last charge.
Bryce Perkins' 4-yard scoring pass to Tavares Kelly made it 28-21 with 21 seconds left, and Virginia recovered the onside kick two seconds later at the Louisville 41. The Cavs managed just one more yard, and Perkins' deep pass to the end zone fell incomplete in the rain as time expired.
''It was reminiscent of the Miami game to throw a ball into the end zone at the end,'' said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, referring to his team's 17-9 loss on Oct. 11. ''We didn't make enough plays and obviously I haven't coached our team well enough to make plays in settings on the road to compensate from being away from home.''
Louisville, on the other hand, answered its gut checks.
Hawkins also had a 2-yard TD run as the Cardinals outgained Virginia 360-311 on a cool, soggy day. With the 2016 Heisman Trophy-winning Jackson present for homecoming, Louisville moved within a game of becoming bowl eligible after finishing 2-10 last season.
''I was really proud of our guys, proud of our team how they continue to fight,'' Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. ''In the second quarter, we're backed up and never could get out of there. Nobody hung their head when we came in down seven at halftime, and we had a good game plan coming out in the second half.''
Virginia's Wayne Taulapapa rushed for two touchdowns while Perkins completed 24 of 41 passes for 233 yards with an interception. But the Cavs lost for the third time in four games and missed a chance to stay firmly atop the ACC's Coastal Division.
JUMPING ROUTES
After the first four games without an interception, the Cardinals have six in the last four games. They also have three red-zone pickoffs the past two contests.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: Just as the Cavaliers appeared back in gear after routing Duke, they took a step back by letting underdog Louisville off the hook. They couldn't contain Louisville's speed and committed two turnovers, one that snuffed a chance to pad a first-half lead with the other leading to the go-ahead TD.
''We came in here and knew we wanted to score points,'' offensive tackle Ryan Nelson said. ''We expected to score more points, and we just didn't execute.''
Louisville: The Cardinals have room for improvement but enter a bye one game closer to bowl eligibility, a scenario that seemed impossible when the season started. After struggling against Clemson's defense, Cunningham's arm and quick feet helped them overcome a 14-7 halftime deficit and break through against Virginia's eighth-ranked defense.
UP NEXT
Virginia: Concludes its road schedule at North Carolina next Saturday.
Louisville: Visits Miami on Nov. 9 in the first meeting between the schools since the Cardinals won 31-13 in their inaugural ACC game.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Downs (12 plays, 20 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 8-K.Wakefield to LOU 20 for 20 yards (38-T.Harrison66-J.Satiu).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(15:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at LOU 27 for 7 yards (58-E.Hanback).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 27(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 29 for 2 yards (58-E.Hanback).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 29(14:25 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for 9 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(13:53 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 43 for 5 yards (28-B.Nelson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 43(13:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 42 for -1 yard (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 42(12:50 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to UVA 49 for 9 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(12:11 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at UVA 40 for 9 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 40(11:41 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at UVA 32 for 8 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(11:13 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 32(10:48 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to UVA 29 for 3 yards (99-J.Briggs33-Z.Zandier).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 29(10:40 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at UVA 36 for -7 yards (58-E.Hanback).
|
Sack
|
4 & 14 - LVILLE 36(10:04 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at UVA 40 for -4 yards (29-J.Blount).
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(9:19 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 49 for 9 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 49(9:13 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 49 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(8:46 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LOU 46 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge). Penalty on LOU 29-T.Peterson Offside 5 yards enforced at LOU 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UVA 44(8:13 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Cowley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 44(7:46 - 1st) 88-T.Kelly to LOU 44 for no gain (94-G.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UVA 44(7:41 - 1st) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 44. No Play.
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 49(6:52 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to LOU 10 for 39 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(6:46 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to LOU 6 for 4 yards (53-A.Caban).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 6(6:06 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:21 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (3 plays, 71 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 8-K.Wakefield to LOU 24 for 24 yards (38-T.Harrison). Penalty on UVA 38-T.Harrison Offside 5 yards enforced at LOU 24.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(5:16 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 60-T.Haycraft False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 29. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 24(5:09 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 23 for -1 yard (58-E.Hanback).
|
+77 YD
|
2 & 16 - LVILLE 23(5:09 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:38 - 1st) 45-B.Creque extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:27 - 1st) 45-B.Creque kicks 52 yards from LOU 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 41 for 28 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(4:27 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 44 for 3 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UVA 44(4:17 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly. Penalty on UVA 79-D.Reinkensmeyer Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 44. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - UVA 34(3:36 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 37 for 3 yards (57-D.Kinnaird).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UVA 37(3:29 - 1st) 10-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UVA 37(2:51 - 1st) 81-N.Griffin punts 44 yards from UVA 37 to LOU 19 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Missed FG (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(2:47 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 20 for 1 yard (99-J.Briggs).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 20(2:38 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 30 for 10 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(2:07 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at UVA 22 for 48 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(1:37 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at UVA 16 for 6 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 16(0:58 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to UVA 20 for -4 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 20(0:28 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 20(15:00 - 2nd) 45-B.Creque 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(14:55 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 20(14:50 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UVA 20(14:42 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 54-R.Nelson False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UVA 15(14:37 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UVA 15(14:37 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 78 yards from UVA 15 to the LOU 7 downed by 13-T.Jana.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 7(14:30 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 8 for 1 yard (58-E.Hanback).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 8(14:16 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 14 for 6 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 14(13:42 - 2nd) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 14(13:05 - 2nd) 28-M.King punts 39 yards from LOU 14 to UVA 47 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(13:01 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 47 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 47(12:53 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LOU 43 for 4 yards (12-M.Character).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(12:14 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 31 for 12 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(11:35 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to LOU 19 for 12 yards (30-K.Pass).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(11:00 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:19 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:13 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:13 - 2nd) 6-E.Conley complete to 5-S.Dawkins. 5-S.Dawkins pushed ob at LOU 44 for 19 yards (28-B.Nelson). Team penalty on LOU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LOU 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 20(10:13 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on LOU 7-D.Fitzpatrick Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 24.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 21 - LVILLE 14(9:48 - 2nd) 6-E.Conley complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 15 for 1 yard (14-N.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - LVILLE 15(9:23 - 2nd) 6-E.Conley complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 21 for 6 yards (28-B.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - LVILLE 21(8:52 - 2nd) 6-E.Conley incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - LVILLE 21(8:06 - 2nd) 28-M.King punts 43 yards from LOU 21. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 35 for -1 yard (3-R.Yeast).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(7:57 - 2nd) 2-J.Reed to UVA 37 for 2 yards (3-R.Yeast10-R.Burns).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 37(7:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 42 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UVA 42(7:04 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UVA 42(6:17 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 48 yards from UVA 42 to LOU 10 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(6:12 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 10 for no gain. Penalty on LOU 83-M.Ford Chop block declined.
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 10(6:03 - 2nd) 1-C.Atwell to LOU 2 FUMBLES. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 2 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - LVILLE 2(5:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 2 for no gain (14-N.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - LVILLE 2(5:02 - 2nd) 28-M.King punts 53 yards from LOU 2. 80-B.Kemp to LOU 49 for 6 yards (12-M.Character). Penalty on UVA 41-D.Pratt Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UVA 49.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (8 plays, -21 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(4:17 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 50 for 11 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(4:01 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LOU 40 FUMBLES (27-A.Johnson). out of bounds at the LOU 40.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(3:46 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LOU 41 FUMBLES (27-A.Johnson). out of bounds at the LOU 41.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 41(3:46 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 42 for -1 yard (29-T.Peterson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 42(3:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at LOU 36 for 6 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(2:43 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to LOU 24 for 12 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(2:12 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to LOU 20 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - UVA 20(1:39 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Jones at LOU 8. 2-C.Jones to LOU 8 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) 45-B.Creque kicks 47 yards from LOU 35. 88-T.Kelly pushed ob at UVA 40 for 22 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(15:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins pushed ob at LOU 38 for 22 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(14:52 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 36 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 36(14:16 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 35 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UVA 35(13:37 - 3rd) Penalty on UVA 79-D.Reinkensmeyer False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - UVA 40(12:49 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to LOU 35 for 5 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UVA 35(12:25 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 24 yards from LOU 35 to the LOU 11 downed by 54-R.Nelson.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (13 plays, 89 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(11:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 11(11:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 10 for -1 yard (14-N.Taylor).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 10(11:21 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 25 for 15 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for no gain (14-N.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 1 yard (4-J.Mack).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 26(9:33 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 36 for 10 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(8:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 4 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40(8:17 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at LOU 43 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 43(7:48 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dawkins. Penalty on UVA 4-J.Mack Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LOU 43. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(7:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to UVA 30 for 12 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(7:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to UVA 28 for 2 yards (99-J.Briggs42-N.Jackson).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 28(6:36 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs ob at UVA 2 for 26 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2(6:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:58 - 3rd) 45-B.Creque extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:53 - 3rd) 45-B.Creque kicks 51 yards from LOU 35. 88-T.Kelly runs ob at UVA 14 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 14(5:53 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 28 for 14 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 28(5:53 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - UVA 28(5:21 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 21 for -7 yards (12-M.Character).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UVA 21(5:13 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - UVA 21(4:26 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 44 yards from UVA 21. 10-R.Burns to UVA 31 for 34 yards (5-L.Atkins).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(4:21 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to UVA 34 for -3 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 34(4:08 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to UVA 29 for 5 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 29(3:23 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at UVA 35 for -6 yards (58-E.Hanback).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - LVILLE 35(2:44 - 3rd) 28-M.King punts 35 yards from UVA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Fumble (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(1:56 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 25 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 25(1:49 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 31 for 6 yards (12-M.Character).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(1:09 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 37 FUMBLES (49-B.Whitlow). 9-C.Avery to UVA 34 for no gain.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(0:38 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at UVA 30 for 4 yards (42-N.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 30(0:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to UVA 25 for 5 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:30 - 4th) 45-B.Creque extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (5 plays, -5 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:22 - 4th) 45-B.Creque kicks 46 yards from LOU 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 23 for 4 yards (22-Y.Abdullah). Team penalty on LOU False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(14:22 - 4th) 45-B.Creque kicks 58 yards from LOU 30. 2-J.Reed to LOU 49 for 39 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(14:16 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles pushed ob at LOU 47 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 47(14:08 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to LOU 37 for 10 yards (12-M.Character).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(13:34 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 36 for 1 yard (30-K.Pass).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 36(12:56 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to LOU 40 for -4 yards (49-B.Whitlow29-T.Peterson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - UVA 40(12:15 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 46 for -14 yards (94-G.Robinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - UVA 46(11:27 - 4th) 81-N.Griffin punts 32 yards from UVA 46 to the LOU 22 downed by 13-T.Jana.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(10:47 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 22 for no gain (29-J.Blount16-R.Burney).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 22(10:37 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 37 for 15 yards (11-C.Snowden42-N.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(10:00 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 3 yards (42-N.Jackson7-C.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 40(9:18 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 43 for 3 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 43(8:38 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 43(7:56 - 4th) 28-M.King punts 56 yards from LOU 43 to the UVA 1 downed by 20-T.Troutman.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 1(7:54 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 1(7:43 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 10 for 9 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 10(7:37 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at UVA 20 for 10 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(7:01 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 25 for 5 yards (29-T.Peterson94-G.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 25(6:33 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 29 for 4 yards (53-A.Caban).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UVA 29(6:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UVA 29(5:22 - 4th) 81-N.Griffin punts 34 yards from UVA 29 to the LOU 37 downed by 5-L.Atkins.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(5:17 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on UVA 15-D.Cross Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 37. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(5:05 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to UVA 41 for 7 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 41(4:57 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to UVA 36 for 5 yards (91-M.Alonso99-J.Briggs).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(4:15 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to UVA 17 for 19 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(3:31 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:52 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (15 plays, 69 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:46 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 61 yards from LOU 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 31 for 27 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(2:46 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 40 for 9 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 40(2:39 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 48 for 8 yards (2-C.Jones3-R.Yeast).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(2:21 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to LOU 47 for 5 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - UVA 47(2:10 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins sacked at LOU 48 for -1 yard (7-M.Montgomery).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UVA 48(2:04 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - UVA 48(1:57 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LOU 40 for 8 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(1:49 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 40(1:38 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UVA 40(1:31 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 10 - UVA 40(1:25 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at LOU 27 for 13 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(1:19 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LOU 20 for 7 yards (12-M.Character).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - UVA 20(1:12 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins sacked at LOU 28 for -8 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - UVA 28(1:02 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs ob at LOU 4 for 24 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - UVA 4(0:40 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 4(0:33 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:29 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:21 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 24 yards from UVA 35. 8-H.Dubois to LOU 41 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(0:21 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 41(0:19 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 5-L.Atkins. 5-L.Atkins pushed ob at LOU 40 for 1 yard (12-M.Character).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 40(0:12 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|13
|4
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|281
|336
|Total Plays
|68
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|227
|Rush Attempts
|26
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|203
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.4
|5-45.2
|Return Yards
|119
|78
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|1-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-116
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|281
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|24/41
|233
|1
|1
|
B. Armstrong 10 QB
|B. Armstrong
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|11
|54
|2
|19
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|13
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|7
|93
|0
|39
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|6
|75
|0
|24
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|8
|48
|0
|10
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
L. Atkins 5 RB
|L. Atkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 14 LB
|N. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 99 DT
|J. Briggs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 7 S
|C. Moore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nelson 28 S
|B. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mack 4 LB
|J. Mack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 42 LB
|N. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DT
|A. Faumui
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|7
|43.4
|4
|78
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|3
|31.3
|39
|0
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|11.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|1.5
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|6/10
|126
|1
|0
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|2/4
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|28
|136
|2
|19
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|11
|97
|1
|48
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|6
|122
|1
|77
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DL
|A. Caban
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitlow 49 LB
|B. Whitlow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 DB
|K. Pass
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Johnson 27 DB
|An. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Creque 45 K
|B. Creque
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|
R. Chalifoux 37 K
|R. Chalifoux
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|5
|45.2
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wakefield 8 WR
|K. Wakefield
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
