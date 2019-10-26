Drive Chart
Costello sparks Stanford offense in 41-31 win over Arizona

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) K.J. Costello returned to Stanford's starting lineup and led the Cardinal to a 41-31 victory over visiting Arizona on Saturday.

The senior quarterback threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns after missing three games with a thumb injury. Back-up Davis Mills was unavailable.

''Being able to go out and play today was why I came here,'' Costello said. ''I feel a whole lot different playing than not playing. It's everything.''

The Wildcats (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) went with two quarterbacks, starting the athletic Kahlil Tate, who passed for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Showing no signs of discomfort, Costello rifled passes to 12 different receivers, including a pair of touchdown passes to Simi Fehoko and one to Brycen Tremayne, whose only two career receptions have both gone for touchdowns.

''That's a veteran quarterback,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''He's been in a lot of games, a lot of different situations. He was probably the best player on the field today.'':

Connor Wedington caught seven passes for 61 yards for Stanford (4-4, 3-3) and Michael Wilson had six for 45 yards.

Cameron Scarlett rushed for 102 yards and scored twice. Freshman Ryan Sanborn added a pair of field goals.

''He brings energy that cannot be matched,'' Scarlett said of Costello. ''Having him back, that shows you how dangerous our offense is and how dangerous he is.''

J.J. Taylor rushed for 107 yards for the Wildcats, surpassing 3,000 for his career.

Jamarye Joiner and Drew Dixon caught TD passes from Tate, who moved into eighth-place on Arizona's all-time passing yards list.

Freshman Grant Gunnell played two consecutive series in the first half, leading the Wildcats on an efficient eight-play, 65-yard scoring drive in which he completed all three passes attempted for 34 yards including an 8-yard scoring toss to Jalen Johnson.

''We need to play a complete game, something we haven't done yet,'' Tate said. ''We have to be better as a whole.''

Tate returned to the lineup after Stanford took a 21-10 lead and needed two plays to go 75 yards. Tate raced 57 yards for the score. He tucked the ball in after faking a pass and ran untouched.

CROSSING THE LINE

Stanford's offensive line has been banged up most the year and this was the second time all season the same players started back-to-back games. ''Drew (Dalman) has been playing good football all year,'' coach David Shaw said. ''He's been our mainstay in there. The young guys, bless them, they just go hard.'' Their play may have fooled Arizona's defense. ''We underestimated their O-line,'' Wildcats' safety Tristan Cooper said. ''They are better on the field than they were on film.''

TAKEAWAYS

Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin doesn't call it a controversy. He's just trying to get the most out of his quarterbacks. It's a nice problem to have. Freshman Grant Gunnell, an accurate passer, entered the game for a series or two in each half, sparking a touchdown drive on his first series. The rest also seemed to ignite Kahlil Tate when he re-entered. Two unique quarterback styles will make it tough on opposing coaches who must prepare for both. ''Everybody knew the plan before the game,'' coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''I thought they both played well. We have to cut down our turnovers and penalties and press forward.''

Nothing like getting your starting signal caller back in the lineup. K.J. Costello gave the Cardinal offense a huge boost. After scoring 16 points in its last game with the No. 3 QB, Stanford scored 31 in the first half against the Wildcats. Costello gives his team a hit of confidence that could lead to another winning season.

UP NEXT

Arizona hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

Stanford has a bye next week and travels to Colorado on November 9.

ARIZ Wildcats
- FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25
(15:00 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ARI 32 for 7 yards (18-S.Head).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZ 32
(15:00 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 41 for 9 yards (3-M.Antoine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41
(14:52 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ARI 41 for no gain (25-A.Pryts90-G.Reid).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 41
(14:26 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 45 for 4 yards (90-G.Reid).
+43 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 45
(13:51 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to STA 12 for 43 yards (18-S.Head).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12
(13:33 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to STA 9 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZ 9
(13:11 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
-2 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZ 9
(12:48 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to STA 11 for -2 yards (34-T.Booker).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - ARIZ 11
(12:43 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:11 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(12:07 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 35 for 10 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(12:07 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 36 for 1 yard (2-L.Burns1-T.Fields).
No Gain
2 & 9 - STNFRD 36
(11:39 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
+39 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 36
(10:54 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ARI 25 for 39 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(10:47 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ARI 13 for 12 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 13
(10:16 - 1st) 5-C.Wedington to ARI 3 for 10 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - STNFRD 3
(9:42 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 1 for 2 yards (5-C.Young6-S.Young).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 1
(9:08 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:25 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.

ARIZ Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:20 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25
(8:20 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 11 yards (90-G.Reid).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36
(8:20 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 37 for 1 yard (25-A.Pryts).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 37
(7:59 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to ARI 40 for 3 yards (18-S.Head).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 40
(7:32 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZ 40
(7:02 - 1st) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards from ARI 40. 4-M.Wilson to STA 15 for -1 yard (6-S.Young).

STNFRD Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15
(6:51 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 15
(6:41 - 1st) 28-D.Maddox to STA 17 for 2 yards (12-J.Brown49-J.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 8 - STNFRD 17
(6:37 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
Punt
4 & 8 - STNFRD 17
(5:52 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn punts 52 yards from STA 17. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 35 for 4 yards (42-C.Phillips).

ARIZ Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35
(5:46 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 48 for 13 yards (21-K.Williamson).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48
(5:36 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to STA 35 for 17 yards (18-S.Head).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35
(5:12 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to STA 29 for 6 yards (52-C.Toohill).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 29
(4:55 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to STA 24 for 5 yards (25-A.Pryts).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24
(4:34 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to STA 15 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 15
(4:10 - 1st) 33-N.Tilford to STA 9 for 6 yards (52-C.Toohill).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - ARIZ 9
(3:50 - 1st) 33-N.Tilford to STA 8 for 1 yard (43-R.Beecher).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 8
(3:30 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 9-J.Johnson. 9-J.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:02 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:55 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 59 yards from ARI 35. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 49 for 45 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49
(2:55 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49
(2:44 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Scarlett.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 49
(2:37 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to ARI 38 for 11 yards (7-C.Schooler).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38
(2:32 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ARI 19 for 19 yards (6-S.Young).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19
(1:52 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 14 for 5 yards (8-A.Pandy2-L.Burns).
No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 14
(1:09 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to ARI 14 for no gain.
+14 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 14
(0:30 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.

ARIZ Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25
(14:54 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to ARI 36 for 11 yards (43-R.Beecher).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36
(14:54 - 2nd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 35 for -1 yard (50-D. Wade-Perry).
Sack
2 & 11 - ARIZ 35
(14:40 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 30 for -5 yards (52-C.Toohill).
+5 YD
3 & 16 - ARIZ 30
(14:16 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 35 for 5 yards (21-K.Williamson).
Punt
4 & 11 - ARIZ 35
(13:42 - 2nd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 40 yards from ARI 35 Downed at the STA 25.

STNFRD Cardinal
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(13:09 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(12:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 37 for 12 yards (6-S.Young).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37
(12:52 - 2nd) 32-N.Peat to STA 39 for 2 yards (7-C.Schooler1-T.Fields).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 39
(12:13 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 47 for 8 yards (31-T.Cooper).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47
(11:31 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 34-H.Heimuli. 34-H.Heimuli to STA 44 for -3 yards (37-X.Bell7-C.Schooler).
+22 YD
2 & 13 - STNFRD 44
(10:54 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 34 for 22 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34
(10:09 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ARI 27 for 7 yards (2-L.Burns).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 27
(9:26 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 8 for 19 yards (31-T.Cooper).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8
(8:45 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:01 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.

ARIZ Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:55 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25
(7:55 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 43 for 18 yards (18-S.Head).
+57 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43
(7:55 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:40 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- TD (5 plays, 66 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:29 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 34 for 34 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34
(7:29 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 37 for 3 yards (7-C.Schooler).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 37
(7:20 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 39 for 2 yards (37-X.Bell).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 39
(6:43 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 47 for 8 yards (5-C.Young).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47
(6:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to ARI 44 for 9 yards (15-M.Barnes).
+44 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 44
(5:25 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:44 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.

ARIZ Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:36 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25
(4:36 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson. Penalty on STA 11-P.Adebo Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40
(4:36 - 2nd) 20-D.Smith to ARI 41 for 1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 41
(4:30 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to STA 47 for 12 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47
(4:01 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to STA 40 for 7 yards (21-K.Williamson).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZ 40
(3:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 41 for -1 yard (25-A.Pryts).
Penalty
3 & 4 - ARIZ 41
(3:30 - 2nd) Penalty on ARI 18-D.Warren False start 5 yards enforced at STA 41. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZ 46
(2:44 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to STA 39 for 7 yards (25-A.Pryts).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - ARIZ 39
(2:26 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 36 for 3 yards (3-M.Antoine).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36
(2:18 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to STA 18 for 18 yards (17-K.Kelly).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18
(2:00 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:48 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:41 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(1:41 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 26 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 26
(1:41 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 39 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39
(1:35 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ARI 48 for 13 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48
(1:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 45 for 3 yards (31-T.Cooper).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 45
(1:07 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ARI 29 for 16 yards (6-S.Young).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29
(0:46 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello scrambles to ARI 17 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17
(0:40 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ARI 15 for 2 yards (90-T.Mason).
No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 15
(0:32 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
No Gain
3 & 8 - STNFRD 15
(0:23 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - STNFRD 15
(0:16 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARIZ Wildcats
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 16 for 16 yards (38-J.Kaul).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16
(0:07 - 2nd) 20-D.Smith to ARI 20 for 4 yards (4-J.Parson).

STNFRD Cardinal
- Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 29 for 4 yards (12-J.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 6 - STNFRD 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - STNFRD 29
(14:20 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 37 for 8 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
-12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37
(14:13 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 3-K.Costello. 3-K.Costello to STA 25 for -12 yards. Penalty on STA 3-K.Costello Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at STA 25.
+1 YD
2 & 27 - STNFRD 20
(13:37 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 21 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields).
+9 YD
3 & 26 - STNFRD 21
(13:25 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 30 for 9 yards (6-S.Young1-T.Fields).
Punt
4 & 17 - STNFRD 30
(13:00 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 51 yards from STA 30. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 27 for 8 yards (25-A.Pryts).

ARIZ Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27
(12:19 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 38 for 11 yards (18-S.Head).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38
(12:09 - 3rd) Penalty on ARI 66-R.Congel False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 38. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - ARIZ 33
(11:47 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate to ARI 40 for 7 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 40
(11:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 44 for 16 yards (32-N.Peat).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44
(11:16 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to STA 28 for 16 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28
(10:51 - 3rd) 33-N.Tilford to STA 20 for 8 yards (11-P.Adebo).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 20
(10:22 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to STA 9 for 11 yards (90-G.Reid).
No Gain
1 & 9 - ARIZ 9
(10:06 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 9
(9:41 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:37 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.

STNFRD Cardinal
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:32 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 out of bounds at the STA 1.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(9:32 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 40 for 5 yards (31-T.Cooper).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 40
(9:32 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ARI 47 for 13 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47
(8:55 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to ARI 34 for 13 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34
(8:19 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34
(7:37 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 32-N.Peat. 32-N.Peat to ARI 25 for 9 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 25
(7:32 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to ARI 23 for 2 yards (6-S.Young).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23
(6:42 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 14 for 9 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 14
(6:05 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:18 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.

ARIZ Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:11 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25
(5:11 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 26 for 1 yard (25-A.Pryts52-C.Toohill).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 26
(5:11 - 3rd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 30 for 4 yards (47-T.Kaufusi).
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARIZ 30
(4:49 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZ 30
(4:25 - 3rd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 50 yards from ARI 30 Downed at the STA 20.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20
(4:17 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 26 for 6 yards (3-J.Wallace).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 26
(4:07 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 27 for 1 yard (3-J.Wallace).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - STNFRD 27
(3:29 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 26 for -1 yard (99-M.Tapusoa).
Punt
4 & 4 - STNFRD 26
(2:49 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 52 yards from STA 26. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 33 for 11 yards (25-A.Pryts).

ARIZ Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, 16 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33
(2:10 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to STA 48 for 19 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48
(1:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 36 for 12 yards (32-J.McGill17-K.Kelly).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36
(1:32 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 33 for 3 yards (34-T.Booker).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 33
(1:10 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to STA 21 for 12 yards (52-C.Toohill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21
(0:46 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to STA 21 for no gain (52-C.Toohill).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 21
(0:20 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to STA 22 for -1 yard (32-J.McGill).
Sack
3 & 11 - ARIZ 22
(15:00 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at STA 46 for -24 yards (34-T.Booker).
Penalty
4 & 35 - ARIZ 46
(14:20 - 4th) Team penalty on ARI Delay of game 5 yards enforced at STA 46. No Play.
Punt
4 & 40 - ARIZ 49
(13:25 - 4th) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 51 yards from ARI 49 to STA End Zone. touchback.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20
(13:35 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 20
(13:19 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 10 - STNFRD 20
(13:13 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
Punt
4 & 10 - STNFRD 20
(13:03 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn punts 31 yards from STA 20 Downed at the ARI 49.

ARIZ Wildcats
- Interception (2 plays, -26 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49
(12:56 - 4th) 14-K.Tate to STA 34 for 17 yards. Penalty on ARI 1-D.Dixon Holding 7 yards enforced at STA 37. No Play.
Int
1 & 3 - ARIZ 44
(12:46 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Adebo at STA 35. 11-P.Adebo pushed ob at STA 37 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).

STNFRD Cardinal
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 5:17 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37
(12:25 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 48 for 11 yards (8-A.Pandy).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48
(12:17 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 43 for 9 yards (6-S.Young).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 43
(11:49 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 40 for 3 yards (8-A.Pandy3-J.Wallace).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40
(11:02 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 19 for 21 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19
(10:20 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 10 for 9 yards (31-T.Cooper).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 10
(9:42 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 8 for 2 yards (7-C.Schooler3-J.Wallace).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8
(9:11 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 5 for 3 yards (7-C.Schooler).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 5
(8:34 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 1 for 4 yards (7-C.Schooler).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 1
(7:53 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 3 for -2 yards (14-K.Wilborn).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - STNFRD 3
(7:08 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARIZ Wildcats
- Downs (12 plays, 82 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:18 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 64 yards from STA 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 16 for 15 yards (34-T.Booker19-E.Higgins).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16
(6:18 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 28 for 12 yards (21-K.Williamson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28
(6:11 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 32 for 4 yards (90-G.Reid).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 32
(5:50 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 4 yards (50-D. Wade-Perry).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 36
(5:35 - 4th) 20-D.Smith to ARI 42 for 6 yards (90-G.Reid).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42
(5:00 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 42
(4:55 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 42
(4:43 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to STA 46 for 12 yards (17-K.Kelly).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46
(4:37 - 4th) 14-K.Tate sacked at STA 49 for -3 yards (51-J.Swann).
-4 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 49
(4:23 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to STA 49 FUMBLES. 25-A.Pryts runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 13 - ARIZ 49
(4:03 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZ 49
(4:03 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
No Gain
4 & 13 - ARIZ 49
(3:59 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.

STNFRD Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49
(3:52 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 49 for 2 yards (7-C.Schooler).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 49
(3:45 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 45 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason).
No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 45
(3:38 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 45 for no gain (3-J.Wallace17-J.Whittaker).
Punt
4 & 4 - STNFRD 45
(2:56 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn punts 33 yards from ARI 45 to the ARI 12 downed by 9-O.St.Brown.

ARIZ Wildcats
- Interception (13 plays, 8 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12
(2:51 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 12
(2:43 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 12
(2:34 - 4th) 14-K.Tate scrambles runs ob at ARI 23 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23
(2:28 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 23
(2:17 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Johnson.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 23
(2:05 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 30 for 7 yards (17-K.Kelly).
+7 YD
4 & 3 - ARIZ 30
(1:59 - 4th) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 37 for 7 yards (34-T.Booker).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37
(1:36 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 9-J.Johnson. 9-J.Johnson to STA 41 for 22 yards (32-J.McGill).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41
(1:22 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to STA 32 for 9 yards (43-R.Beecher).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ARIZ 32
(1:02 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 32
(0:35 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to STA 30 for 2 yards (3-M.Antoine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30
(0:28 - 4th) 14-K.Tate spikes the ball at STA 30 for no gain.
Int
2 & 10 - ARIZ 30
(0:20 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Adebo at STA End Zone. 11-P.Adebo touchback.

STNFRD Cardinal

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20
(0:20 - 4th) 3-K.Costello kneels at STA 18 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:18
27-R.Sanborn 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
05:17
pos
31
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:11
27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 5:18
3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
31
37
Point After TD 9:32
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 9:37
14-K.Tate complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
30
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
27-R.Sanborn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
24
31
Point After TD 1:41
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Touchdown 1:48
14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
28
Point After TD 4:36
27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 4:44
3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
27
Point After TD 7:29
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 7:40
14-K.Tate runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
21
Point After TD 7:55
27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 8:01
22-C.Scarlett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
20
Point After TD 14:54
27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 15:00
3-K.Costello complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:55
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 3:02
17-G.Gunnell complete to 9-J.Johnson. 9-J.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
7
Point After TD 8:20
27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 8:25
22-C.Scarlett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:11
43-L.Havrisik 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 26
Rushing 15 9
Passing 13 17
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-13 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 463 472
Total Plays 78 74
Avg Gain 5.9 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 222 160
Rush Attempts 37 31
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 5.2
Net Yards Passing 241 312
Comp. - Att. 24-41 30-43
Yards Per Pass 5.9 7.3
Penalties - Yards 4-22 2-20
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.3 5-43.8
Return Yards 54 80
Punts - Returns 3-23 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-31 2-79
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona 4-4 10147031
Stanford 4-4 7247341
STNFRD -3, O/U 53
Stanford Stadium Stanford, California
 241 PASS YDS 312
222 RUSH YDS 160
463 TOTAL YDS 472
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 205 2 2 111.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 205 2 2 111.6
K. Tate 17/33 205 2 2
G. Gunnell 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 68 1 0 228.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 68 1 0 228.7
G. Gunnell 7/7 68 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 107 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 107 0
J. Taylor 16 107 0 18
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 103 1
K. Tate 9 103 1 57
N. Tilford 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
N. Tilford 3 15 0 8
Da. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
Da. Smith 4 11 0 6
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
G. Brightwell 2 3 0 4
G. Gunnell 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
G. Gunnell 3 -17 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
T. Cunningham 4 61 0 43
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
J. Taylor 5 53 0 18
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
B. Casteel 4 42 0 17
J. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 1
J. Johnson 2 30 1 22
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
J. Joiner 2 25 1 18
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
C. Peterson 1 19 0 19
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Berryhill III 1 12 0 12
B. Curry 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Curry 1 11 0 11
D. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
D. Dixon 1 9 1 9
Da. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
Da. Smith 2 8 0 9
B. Wolma 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Wolma 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
C. Schooler 7-1 0.0 0
J. Whittaker 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Whittaker 7-1 0.0 0
S. Young Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
S. Young Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
T. Cooper 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 5-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Wallace 3-2 0.0 0
A. Pandy 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Pandy 3-0 0.0 0
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Fields II 2-3 0.0 0
T. Mason 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mason 2-0 0.0 0
X. Bell 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Burns 2-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
C. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Young 2-0 0.0 0
K. Wilborn 14 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wilborn 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barnes 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tapusoa 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
L. Havrisik 1/1 29 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ostendorp 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 1
K. Ostendorp 4 46.3 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
J. Taylor 2 15.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.7 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.7 11 0
J. Joiner 3 7.7 11 0
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 312 3 0 153.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 312 3 0 153.7
K. Costello 30/43 312 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 102 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 102 2
C. Scarlett 19 102 2 22
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
A. Jones 7 32 0 13
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Costello 1 14 0 12
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Wedington 1 10 0 10
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Peat 1 2 0 2
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Maddox 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 97 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 97 2
S. Fehoko 3 97 2 44
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 68 0
C. Parkinson 5 68 0 19
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 61 0
C. Wedington 7 61 0 21
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 0
M. Wilson 6 45 0 13
B. Tremayne 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
B. Tremayne 1 14 1 14
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Scarlett 2 12 0 11
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Jones 1 11 0 11
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
O. St. Brown 1 10 0 10
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Peat 1 9 0 9
T. Fisk 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Fisk 1 0 0 0
H. Heimuli 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
H. Heimuli 1 -3 0 -3
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
K. Costello 1 -12 0 -12
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Head 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Head 6-0 0.0 0
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Pryts 6-0 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
C. Toohill 5-1 1.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Reid 5-1 0.0 0
K. Williamson 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Williamson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Booker 4-0 1.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Antoine 3-0 0.0 0
R. Beecher 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Beecher 3-0 0.0 0
J. McGill 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McGill 3-0 0.0 0
K. Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Kelly 3-1 0.0 0
C. Robinson 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wade-Perry 2-0 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Swann 1-0 1.0 0
J. Parson 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Parson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Peat 1-0 0.0 0
T. Kaufusi 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kaufusi 1-0 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
P. Adebo 1-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
R. Sanborn 2/2 33 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 1
R. Sanborn 5 43.8 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 39.5 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 39.5 45 0
C. Wedington 2 39.5 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
M. Wilson 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZ 25 2:17 8 64 FG
8:20 ARIZ 25 1:18 4 15 Punt
5:46 ARIZ 35 2:44 8 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 ARIZ 25 1:12 4 10 Punt
7:55 ARIZ 25 0:15 2 75 TD
4:36 ARIZ 25 2:48 10 75 TD
0:11 ARIZ 16 0:04 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 ARIZ 27 2:42 9 73 TD
5:11 ARIZ 25 0:46 3 5 Punt
2:10 ARIZ 33 1:50 8 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 ARIZ 49 0:10 2 -26 INT
6:18 ARIZ 16 2:19 12 82 Downs
2:51 ARIZ 12 2:31 13 8 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 STNFRD 25 3:46 8 75 TD
6:51 STNFRD 15 0:59 3 2 Punt
2:55 ARIZ 49 2:25 7 49 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 STNFRD 25 5:08 9 75 TD
7:29 STNFRD 34 2:45 5 66 TD
1:41 STNFRD 25 1:25 9 60 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 STNFRD 25 0:00 6 5 Punt
9:32 STNFRD 35 4:14 8 65 TD
4:17 STNFRD 20 1:28 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 STNFRD 20 0:32 3 0 Punt
12:25 STNFRD 37 5:17 9 60 FG
3:52 STNFRD 49 0:56 3 6 Punt
0:20 STNFRD 20 0:00 1 -2
