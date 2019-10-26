|
Costello sparks Stanford offense in 41-31 win over Arizona
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) K.J. Costello returned to Stanford's starting lineup and led the Cardinal to a 41-31 victory over visiting Arizona on Saturday.
The senior quarterback threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns after missing three games with a thumb injury. Back-up Davis Mills was unavailable.
''Being able to go out and play today was why I came here,'' Costello said. ''I feel a whole lot different playing than not playing. It's everything.''
The Wildcats (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) went with two quarterbacks, starting the athletic Kahlil Tate, who passed for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Showing no signs of discomfort, Costello rifled passes to 12 different receivers, including a pair of touchdown passes to Simi Fehoko and one to Brycen Tremayne, whose only two career receptions have both gone for touchdowns.
''That's a veteran quarterback,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''He's been in a lot of games, a lot of different situations. He was probably the best player on the field today.'':
Connor Wedington caught seven passes for 61 yards for Stanford (4-4, 3-3) and Michael Wilson had six for 45 yards.
Cameron Scarlett rushed for 102 yards and scored twice. Freshman Ryan Sanborn added a pair of field goals.
''He brings energy that cannot be matched,'' Scarlett said of Costello. ''Having him back, that shows you how dangerous our offense is and how dangerous he is.''
J.J. Taylor rushed for 107 yards for the Wildcats, surpassing 3,000 for his career.
Jamarye Joiner and Drew Dixon caught TD passes from Tate, who moved into eighth-place on Arizona's all-time passing yards list.
Freshman Grant Gunnell played two consecutive series in the first half, leading the Wildcats on an efficient eight-play, 65-yard scoring drive in which he completed all three passes attempted for 34 yards including an 8-yard scoring toss to Jalen Johnson.
''We need to play a complete game, something we haven't done yet,'' Tate said. ''We have to be better as a whole.''
Tate returned to the lineup after Stanford took a 21-10 lead and needed two plays to go 75 yards. Tate raced 57 yards for the score. He tucked the ball in after faking a pass and ran untouched.
CROSSING THE LINE
Stanford's offensive line has been banged up most the year and this was the second time all season the same players started back-to-back games. ''Drew (Dalman) has been playing good football all year,'' coach David Shaw said. ''He's been our mainstay in there. The young guys, bless them, they just go hard.'' Their play may have fooled Arizona's defense. ''We underestimated their O-line,'' Wildcats' safety Tristan Cooper said. ''They are better on the field than they were on film.''
TAKEAWAYS
Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin doesn't call it a controversy. He's just trying to get the most out of his quarterbacks. It's a nice problem to have. Freshman Grant Gunnell, an accurate passer, entered the game for a series or two in each half, sparking a touchdown drive on his first series. The rest also seemed to ignite Kahlil Tate when he re-entered. Two unique quarterback styles will make it tough on opposing coaches who must prepare for both. ''Everybody knew the plan before the game,'' coach Kevin Sumlin said. ''I thought they both played well. We have to cut down our turnovers and penalties and press forward.''
Nothing like getting your starting signal caller back in the lineup. K.J. Costello gave the Cardinal offense a huge boost. After scoring 16 points in its last game with the No. 3 QB, Stanford scored 31 in the first half against the Wildcats. Costello gives his team a hit of confidence that could lead to another winning season.
UP NEXT
Arizona hosts Oregon State on Saturday.
Stanford has a bye next week and travels to Colorado on November 9.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ARI 32 for 7 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 32(15:00 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 41 for 9 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(14:52 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ARI 41 for no gain (25-A.Pryts90-G.Reid).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 41(14:26 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 45 for 4 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 45(13:51 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to STA 12 for 43 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12(13:33 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to STA 9 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 9(13:11 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 9(12:48 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to STA 11 for -2 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ARIZ 11(12:43 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:11 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:07 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 35 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(12:07 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 36 for 1 yard (2-L.Burns1-T.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 36(11:39 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 36(10:54 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ARI 25 for 39 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:47 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ARI 13 for 12 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 13(10:16 - 1st) 5-C.Wedington to ARI 3 for 10 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - STNFRD 3(9:42 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 1 for 2 yards (5-C.Young6-S.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 1(9:08 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:25 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:20 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 11 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(8:20 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 37 for 1 yard (25-A.Pryts).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 37(7:59 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to ARI 40 for 3 yards (18-S.Head).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 40(7:32 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZ 40(7:02 - 1st) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards from ARI 40. 4-M.Wilson to STA 15 for -1 yard (6-S.Young).
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(6:51 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 15(6:41 - 1st) 28-D.Maddox to STA 17 for 2 yards (12-J.Brown49-J.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - STNFRD 17(6:37 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - STNFRD 17(5:52 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn punts 52 yards from STA 17. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 35 for 4 yards (42-C.Phillips).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(5:46 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 48 for 13 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(5:36 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to STA 35 for 17 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(5:12 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to STA 29 for 6 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 29(4:55 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to STA 24 for 5 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(4:34 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to STA 15 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 15(4:10 - 1st) 33-N.Tilford to STA 9 for 6 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARIZ 9(3:50 - 1st) 33-N.Tilford to STA 8 for 1 yard (43-R.Beecher).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 8(3:30 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 9-J.Johnson. 9-J.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:02 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:55 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 59 yards from ARI 35. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 49 for 45 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(2:55 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49(2:44 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Scarlett.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 49(2:37 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to ARI 38 for 11 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(2:32 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ARI 19 for 19 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(1:52 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 14 for 5 yards (8-A.Pandy2-L.Burns).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 14(1:09 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to ARI 14 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 14(0:30 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:54 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to ARI 36 for 11 yards (43-R.Beecher).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(14:54 - 2nd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 35 for -1 yard (50-D. Wade-Perry).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 35(14:40 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 30 for -5 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARIZ 30(14:16 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 35 for 5 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARIZ 35(13:42 - 2nd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 40 yards from ARI 35 Downed at the STA 25.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(13:09 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 37 for 12 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(12:52 - 2nd) 32-N.Peat to STA 39 for 2 yards (7-C.Schooler1-T.Fields).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 39(12:13 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 47 for 8 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(11:31 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 34-H.Heimuli. 34-H.Heimuli to STA 44 for -3 yards (37-X.Bell7-C.Schooler).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 13 - STNFRD 44(10:54 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 34 for 22 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(10:09 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ARI 27 for 7 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 27(9:26 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 8 for 19 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8(8:45 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:01 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:55 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(7:55 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 43 for 18 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(7:55 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:40 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (5 plays, 66 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:29 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 34 for 34 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(7:29 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 37 for 3 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 37(7:20 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 39 for 2 yards (37-X.Bell).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 39(6:43 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 47 for 8 yards (5-C.Young).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(6:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to ARI 44 for 9 yards (15-M.Barnes).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 44(5:25 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:44 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:36 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson. Penalty on STA 11-P.Adebo Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(4:36 - 2nd) 20-D.Smith to ARI 41 for 1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 41(4:30 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to STA 47 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(4:01 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to STA 40 for 7 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 40(3:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 41 for -1 yard (25-A.Pryts).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 41(3:30 - 2nd) Penalty on ARI 18-D.Warren False start 5 yards enforced at STA 41. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 46(2:44 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to STA 39 for 7 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 39(2:26 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 36 for 3 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(2:18 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to STA 18 for 18 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(2:00 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:48 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(1:41 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 26 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 26(1:41 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 39 for 13 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(1:35 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ARI 48 for 13 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(1:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 45 for 3 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 45(1:07 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ARI 29 for 16 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(0:46 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello scrambles to ARI 17 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17(0:40 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ARI 15 for 2 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 15(0:32 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - STNFRD 15(0:23 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - STNFRD 15(0:16 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 29 for 4 yards (12-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 29(15:00 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 29(14:20 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 37 for 8 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(14:13 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 3-K.Costello. 3-K.Costello to STA 25 for -12 yards. Penalty on STA 3-K.Costello Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at STA 25.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 27 - STNFRD 20(13:37 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 21 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 26 - STNFRD 21(13:25 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 30 for 9 yards (6-S.Young1-T.Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - STNFRD 30(13:00 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 51 yards from STA 30. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 27 for 8 yards (25-A.Pryts).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(12:19 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 38 for 11 yards (18-S.Head).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(12:09 - 3rd) Penalty on ARI 66-R.Congel False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 38. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZ 33(11:47 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate to ARI 40 for 7 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 40(11:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 44 for 16 yards (32-N.Peat).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(11:16 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to STA 28 for 16 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(10:51 - 3rd) 33-N.Tilford to STA 20 for 8 yards (11-P.Adebo).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 20(10:22 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to STA 9 for 11 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - ARIZ 9(10:06 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 9(9:41 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:37 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 out of bounds at the STA 1.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(9:32 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 40 for 5 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 40(9:32 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ARI 47 for 13 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(8:55 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to ARI 34 for 13 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(8:19 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34(7:37 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 32-N.Peat. 32-N.Peat to ARI 25 for 9 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 25(7:32 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to ARI 23 for 2 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(6:42 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 14 for 9 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 14(6:05 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:18 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:11 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:11 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 26 for 1 yard (25-A.Pryts52-C.Toohill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 26(5:11 - 3rd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 30 for 4 yards (47-T.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARIZ 30(4:49 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARIZ 30(4:25 - 3rd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 50 yards from ARI 30 Downed at the STA 20.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(4:17 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 26 for 6 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 26(4:07 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 27 for 1 yard (3-J.Wallace).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 27(3:29 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 26 for -1 yard (99-M.Tapusoa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - STNFRD 26(2:49 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 52 yards from STA 26. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 33 for 11 yards (25-A.Pryts).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, 16 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(2:10 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to STA 48 for 19 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(1:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 36 for 12 yards (32-J.McGill17-K.Kelly).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(1:32 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to STA 33 for 3 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 33(1:10 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to STA 21 for 12 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(0:46 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to STA 21 for no gain (52-C.Toohill).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 21(0:20 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to STA 22 for -1 yard (32-J.McGill).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 22(15:00 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at STA 46 for -24 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 35 - ARIZ 46(14:20 - 4th) Team penalty on ARI Delay of game 5 yards enforced at STA 46. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 40 - ARIZ 49(13:25 - 4th) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 51 yards from ARI 49 to STA End Zone. touchback.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(13:35 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 20(13:19 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 20(13:13 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - STNFRD 20(13:03 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn punts 31 yards from STA 20 Downed at the ARI 49.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Interception (2 plays, -26 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(12:56 - 4th) 14-K.Tate to STA 34 for 17 yards. Penalty on ARI 1-D.Dixon Holding 7 yards enforced at STA 37. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 44(12:46 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Adebo at STA 35. 11-P.Adebo pushed ob at STA 37 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).
STNFRD
Cardinal
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(12:25 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 48 for 11 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(12:17 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 43 for 9 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 43(11:49 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 40 for 3 yards (8-A.Pandy3-J.Wallace).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(11:02 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 19 for 21 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(10:20 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to ARI 10 for 9 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 10(9:42 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 8 for 2 yards (7-C.Schooler3-J.Wallace).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8(9:11 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 5 for 3 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 5(8:34 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 1 for 4 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 1(7:53 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 3 for -2 yards (14-K.Wilborn).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - STNFRD 3(7:08 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Downs (12 plays, 82 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:18 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 64 yards from STA 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 16 for 15 yards (34-T.Booker19-E.Higgins).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(6:18 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 28 for 12 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(6:11 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 32 for 4 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 32(5:50 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 4 yards (50-D. Wade-Perry).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 36(5:35 - 4th) 20-D.Smith to ARI 42 for 6 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(5:00 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 42(4:55 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 42(4:43 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to STA 46 for 12 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(4:37 - 4th) 14-K.Tate sacked at STA 49 for -3 yards (51-J.Swann).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARIZ 49(4:23 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to STA 49 FUMBLES. 25-A.Pryts runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ARIZ 49(4:03 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARIZ 49(4:03 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 13 - ARIZ 49(3:59 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(3:52 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 49 for 2 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 49(3:45 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 45 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 45(3:38 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to ARI 45 for no gain (3-J.Wallace17-J.Whittaker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - STNFRD 45(2:56 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn punts 33 yards from ARI 45 to the ARI 12 downed by 9-O.St.Brown.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Interception (13 plays, 8 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12(2:51 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 12(2:43 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 12(2:34 - 4th) 14-K.Tate scrambles runs ob at ARI 23 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(2:28 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 23(2:17 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Johnson.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 23(2:05 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 30 for 7 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARIZ 30(1:59 - 4th) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 37 for 7 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(1:36 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 9-J.Johnson. 9-J.Johnson to STA 41 for 22 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(1:22 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to STA 32 for 9 yards (43-R.Beecher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 32(1:02 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 32(0:35 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to STA 30 for 2 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(0:28 - 4th) 14-K.Tate spikes the ball at STA 30 for no gain.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 30(0:20 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Adebo at STA End Zone. 11-P.Adebo touchback.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|26
|Rushing
|15
|9
|Passing
|13
|17
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|463
|472
|Total Plays
|78
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|160
|Rush Attempts
|37
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|241
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|24-41
|30-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-22
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|54
|80
|Punts - Returns
|3-23
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-31
|2-79
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|463
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|17/33
|205
|2
|2
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|7/7
|68
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|16
|107
|0
|18
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|9
|103
|1
|57
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|3
|-17
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|4
|61
|0
|43
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|5
|53
|0
|18
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|4
|42
|0
|17
|
J. Johnson 9 WR
|J. Johnson
|2
|30
|1
|22
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|25
|1
|18
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 3 S
|J. Wallace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Bell 37 S
|X. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilborn 14 DE
|K. Wilborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnes 15 CB
|M. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|1/1
|29
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|4
|46.3
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|2
|15.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|3
|7.7
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|30/43
|312
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|19
|102
|2
|22
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|7
|32
|0
|13
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|1
|14
|0
|12
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|3
|97
|2
|44
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|5
|68
|0
|19
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|7
|61
|0
|21
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|6
|45
|0
|13
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Fisk 88 TE
|T. Fisk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Heimuli 34 FB
|H. Heimuli
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Head 18 S
|S. Head
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pryts 25 LB
|A. Pryts
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beecher 43 LB
|R. Beecher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Parson 4 S
|J. Parson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kaufusi 47 LB
|T. Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|2/2
|33
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|5
|43.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|2
|39.5
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0