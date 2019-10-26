Drive Chart
Middle Tennessee romps to 50-17 upset of FIU

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Terelle West, Asher O'Hara and Jayy McDonald all rushed for over 100 yards as Middle Tennessee dominated the third quarter to upset Florida International 50-17 on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) lost four of its last five games prior to demolishing FIU (4-4, 2-3), which was on a three-game win streak.

O'Hara accounted for three scores, as he threw for one and ran for two more while amassing 159 yards rushing. West ran for three touchdowns and 130 yards on just nine carries. McDonald rushed for 138 yards and one score - a 92-yard dash late in the final quarter.

The Blue Raider defenders shut down FIU in the second half, dominating the final two periods, 36-0. They recovered four fumbles while limiting the Panthers to 89 yards rushing for the game. The Blue Raiders totaled 471 yards on the ground, fourth best in program history.

James Morgan threw for 208 yards and two scores for FIU which led 17-14 at the half.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 64 yards from MTS 35. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 18 for 17 yards (26-W.Parks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 24 for 6 yards (95-T.Philpots).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 24
(14:57 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 21 for -3 yards (94-T.Render20-D.Thomas).
Penalty
3 & 7 - FIU 21
(14:40 - 1st) Penalty on MTS 93-M.Manciel Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 21. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 26
(13:54 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for -1 yard (20-D.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 25
(13:44 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 43 yards from FIU 25 to MTS 32 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 32
(13:18 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 32
(13:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 39 for 7 yards (95-A.Tarver).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 39
(12:54 - 1st) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 44 for 5 yards (94-K.Oliver56-N.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 44
(12:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 48 for 4 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 48
(11:48 - 1st) 1-T.West to FIU 50 for 2 yards (59-J.Gates).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 50
(11:17 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to FIU 44 for 6 yards (36-D.Hall).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 44
(10:46 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to FIU 40 for 4 yards (47-C.Whittaker).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 40
(10:15 - 1st) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 37 for 3 yards (59-J.Gates).
-2 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 37
(9:55 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to FIU 39 for -2 yards (7-J.Turner).
Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 39
(9:04 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 39 yards from FIU 39 to FIU End Zone. touchback.

FIU Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20
(8:29 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 25 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+30 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 25
(8:22 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to MTS 45 for 30 yards (38-K.Gladney).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(8:05 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to MTS 31 for 14 yards (25-D.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 31
(7:33 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 31
(6:53 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to MTS 24 for 7 yards (32-C.Melton).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 24
(6:45 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to MTS 18 for 6 yards (2-C.Stamps).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(6:23 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to MTS 18 for no gain (7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 18
(6:00 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+18 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 18
(5:15 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:09 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 60 yards from FIU 35. 1-T.West to MTS 18 for 13 yards (40-D.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 18
(5:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 18
(4:52 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 28 for 10 yards (38-R.Dames).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 28
(4:46 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 38 for 10 yards (10-O.Cushion III21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(4:15 - 1st) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 42 for 4 yards (38-R.Dames).
+53 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 42
(3:46 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 5 for 53 yards (36-D.Hall).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - MTSU 5
(3:10 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to FIU 1 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 1
(2:43 - 1st) 1-T.West runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:55 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- Fumble (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:50 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(1:50 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 23 FUMBLES (94-T.Render). 94-T.Render to FIU 23 for no gain.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23
(1:50 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FIU 14 for 9 yards (38-R.Dames).
Penalty
2 & 1 - MTSU 14
(1:42 - 1st) Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 14. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 9 - MTSU 9
(1:16 - 1st) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 5 for 4 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 5
(1:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(0:18 - 1st) Team penalty on FIU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 44 yards from MTS 50. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 10 for 4 yards (33-D.Patterson). Team penalty on MTS Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 50. No Play.
Kickoff
(0:18 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 55 yards from MTS 45 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(0:13 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 38 for 13 yards (6-K.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(0:13 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 43 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 43
(14:53 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Alexander.
Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 43
(14:15 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 57 yards from FIU 43 to MTS End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on MTS Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at FIU 43. No Play.

FIU Panthers
- Missed FG (9 plays, -23 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(14:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 49 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras32-C.Melton).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 49
(13:59 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 49
(13:23 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MTS 43 for 6 yards (2-C.Stamps).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 43
(13:18 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan to MTS 41 for 2 yards (95-T.Philpots).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41
(12:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to MTS 16 for 25 yards (25-D.Anderson).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 16
(12:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 20 for -4 yards (32-C.Melton).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - FIU 20
(11:40 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 15 for 5 yards (40-A.Jones).
Int
3 & 9 - FIU 15
(10:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Thomas at MTS 19. 20-D.Thomas to MTS 25 FUMBLES (1-M.Alexander). 40-A.Jones to MTS 25 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - FIU 15
(10:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Alexander.
4 & 9 - FIU
(10:12 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on FIU Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MTS 15. No Play.
No Good
4 & 24 - FIU 30
(10:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(9:56 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 33 for 3 yards (95-A.Tarver).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 33
(9:50 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 38 for 5 yards (95-A.Tarver).
Penalty
3 & 2 - MTSU 38
(9:20 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 8-T.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 38. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 33
(8:53 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
Punt
4 & 7 - MTSU 33
(8:33 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 12 yards from MTS 33 Downed at the MTS 45.

FIU Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(8:29 - 2nd) 1-M.Alexander complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney runs ob at MTS 23 for 22 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 23
(8:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 23
(7:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+23 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 23
(7:40 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:35 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:28 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 30 yards from FIU 35 to MTS 35. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(7:28 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 26 for 1 yard (90-N.Curtis).
-9 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 26
(7:28 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 23 FUMBLES. to MTS 17 for no gain.
+14 YD
3 & 18 - MTSU 17
(6:50 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 31 for 14 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
Punt
4 & 4 - MTSU 31
(6:00 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 40 yards from MTS 31. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 38 for 9 yards (39-C.McWilliams26-W.Parks).

FIU Panthers
- Fumble (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(5:27 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price pushed ob at FIU 42 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 42
(5:14 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 50 for 8 yards (2-C.Stamps).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 50
(4:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 49 for 1 yard (49-J.Starling).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 49
(4:17 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 45 for 4 yards (90-R.Poydras93-M.Manciel).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 45
(3:42 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan scrambles to MTS 33 FUMBLES (93-M.Manciel). 6-K.Brooks to MTS 33 for no gain.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33
(3:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 41 for 8 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 41
(3:03 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 49 for 8 yards (95-A.Tarver).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(2:33 - 2nd) 1-T.West to FIU 46 for 5 yards (3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 46
(2:09 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 46
(1:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 46
(1:39 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara punts 41 yards from FIU 46 to the FIU 5 downed by 10-A.O'Hara.

FIU Panthers
- FG (7 plays, 79 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 5
(1:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 13 for 8 yards (95-T.Philpots).
+28 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 13
(1:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander pushed ob at FIU 41 for 28 yards (38-K.Gladney).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41
(1:02 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 47 for 6 yards (6-K.Brooks).
+23 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 47
(0:55 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton pushed ob at MTS 30 for 23 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30
(0:34 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to MTS 24 for 6 yards (6-K.Brooks).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 24
(0:27 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs ob at MTS 21 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 21
(0:20 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs ob at MTS 16 for 5 yards.
Field Goal
1 & 10 - FIU 16
(0:16 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Halftime (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 44 yards from FIU 35. 47-D.Frantz to MTS 31 for 10 yards (38-R.Dames).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 31
(0:06 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 47 for 16 yards (7-J.Turner).

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 37 yards from FIU 35. 41-J.Turner to MTS 40 for 12 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 48 for 12 yards (36-D.Hall).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(14:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 38 for 10 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(14:40 - 3rd) 1-T.West to FIU 24 for 14 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24
(14:15 - 3rd) 1-T.West to FIU 22 for 2 yards (3-S.Lewis90-N.Curtis).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MTSU 22
(14:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 22. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 17
(13:32 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 12 for 5 yards (59-J.Gates).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 12
(13:19 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 12
(12:43 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 6 for 6 yards (59-J.Gates).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 6
(12:38 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:13 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:07 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 18 FUMBLES (26-W.Parks). 47-D.Frantz to FIU 18 for no gain. Team penalty on FIU Holding declined.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(12:07 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 21 for -3 yards (93-T.Tart).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 21
(11:59 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 13 for 8 yards (10-O.Cushion III90-N.Curtis).
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 13
(11:28 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 13 for no gain (95-A.Tarver).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - FIU 13
(11:05 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:35 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(10:30 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 28 for 3 yards (93-M.Manciel).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 28
(10:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 28
(10:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 34 for 6 yards (33-D.Patterson).
Punt
4 & 1 - MTSU 34
(9:52 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 45 yards from FIU 34 to the MTS 21 downed by 24-D.Price.

FIU Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, -16 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 21
(9:05 - 3rd) 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 45 for 24 yards. Penalty on MTS 86-J.Pierce Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 21. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 20 - FIU 11
(8:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 20 for 9 yards (59-J.Gates6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - FIU 20
(8:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 30 for 10 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
+65 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 30
(8:00 - 3rd) 1-T.West pushed ob at FIU 5 for 65 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
No Gain
1 & 5 - FIU 5
(7:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 5 for no gain (3-S.Lewis).
Penalty
2 & 5 - FIU 5
(7:05 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Jackson. Penalty on FIU 93-T.Tart Offside declined. Penalty on FIU 21-S.Thomas-Oliver Pass interference 3 yards enforced at FIU 5. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - FIU 2
(6:35 - 3rd) 1-T.West runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:30 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(6:26 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 64-R.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 72 yards from MTS 20. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 21 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 21
(6:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 24 for 3 yards (32-C.Melton).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 24
(6:20 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for 1 yard (95-T.Philpots38-K.Gladney).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MTSU 25
(6:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
-20 YD
4 & 6 - MTSU 25
(5:40 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly to FIU 5 FUMBLES. 94-K.Oliver to FIU 5 for no gain.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 5 - FIU 5
(5:30 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 4 for 1 yard (93-T.Tart40-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - FIU 4
(4:42 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 4 for no gain (10-O.Cushion III).
Penalty
3 & 4 - FIU 4
(4:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce. Team penalty on FIU Offside 2 yards enforced at FIU 4. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 2
(4:00 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(3:54 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is no good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:26 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(3:26 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Jones.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(3:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 28 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 28
(3:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
Punt
4 & 7 - MTSU 28
(2:34 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 31 yards from FIU 28 Downed at the MTS 41.

FIU Panthers
- Fumble (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41
(2:30 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 48 for 7 yards (10-O.Cushion III). Penalty on MTS 86-J.Pierce Holding 6 yards enforced at MTS 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(2:20 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 46 for 4 yards (7-J.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 6 - FIU 46
(2:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 46 for no gain (36-D.Hall).
Penalty
3 & 6 - FIU 46
(1:18 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 46. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 49
(0:42 - 3rd) 1-T.West to FIU 47 for 2 yards (97-D.Moore).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 47
(0:29 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 42 for 5 yards (38-R.Dames).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 42
(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 38 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 38
(14:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 37 for 1 yard (97-D.Moore).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(13:45 - 4th) 1-T.West runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(13:20 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 1 for 1 yard.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:05 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 26 yards from MTS 35. 33-S.Peterson to FIU 39 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(13:05 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 40 for 1 yard (33-D.Patterson).
+22 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 40
(13:02 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to MTS 38 for 22 yards (38-K.Gladney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(12:40 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 38
(12:20 - 4th) to MTS 38 FUMBLES. 99-J.Branch to MTS 38 for no gain.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(12:15 - 4th) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 43 for 5 yards (26-J.Anderson).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 43
(12:09 - 4th) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 44 for 1 yard (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 44
(11:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 47 for 3 yards (26-J.Anderson).
Punt
4 & 1 - FIU 47
(10:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara punts 37 yards from MTS 47 to the FIU 16 downed by 84-Z.Cobb.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 16
(10:06 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 16
(9:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 16
(9:52 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Palmer.
Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 16
(9:46 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 40 yards from FIU 16 to MTS 44 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 44
(9:41 - 4th) 13-T.Johnson to MTS 44 for no gain (47-C.Whittaker).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 44
(9:32 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 46 for 2 yards (98-J.Woods).
-4 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 46
(8:55 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham to MTS 42 for -4 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
Punt
4 & 12 - FIU 42
(8:22 - 4th) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 40 yards from MTS 42 to FIU 18 fair catch by 1-M.Alexander.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (1 plays, 92 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18
(7:42 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 20 for 2 yards (94-T.Render).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 20
(7:33 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 22 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 22
(7:01 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins pushed ob at FIU 35 for 13 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(6:22 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 38 for 3 yards (32-C.Melton).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 38
(5:58 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 35 for -3 yards (20-D.Thomas).
-5 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 35
(5:23 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 30 for -5 yards (49-J.Starling).
Punt
4 & 15 - MTSU 30
(4:42 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 62 yards from FIU 30 Downed at the MTS 8.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+92 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 8
(4:42 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:44 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:30 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 52 yards from MTS 35. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 22 for 9 yards (35-J.Davis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22
(3:30 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 21 for -1 yard (35-J.Davis).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 21
(3:24 - 4th) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 28 for 7 yards (42-C.Smith).
-6 YD
3 & 4 - MTSU 28
(2:50 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 22 for -6 yards (3-G.Grate).
Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 22
(2:13 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 60 yards from FIU 22 to the MTS 18 downed by 31-T.Zozus.

MTSU Blue Raiders

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 18
(1:11 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 23 for 5 yards (53-T.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 23
(0:56 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 26 for 3 yards (92-J.Mercier).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:30
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
50
Touchdown 3:44
21-J.McDonald runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
49
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:05
10-A.O'Hara to FIU 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
17
43
Touchdown 13:20
1-T.West runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
02:01
pos
17
43
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:26
18-C.Holt extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
17
37
Touchdown 3:54
10-A.O'Hara runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
37
Point After TD 6:26
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 6:30
1-T.West runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
30
Field Goal 10:35
18-C.Holt 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
24
Point After TD 12:07
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 12:13
10-A.O'Hara runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:12
30-J.Borregales 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
14
Point After TD 7:28
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:35
12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:26
10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
13
Point After TD 1:50
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:55
1-T.West runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
Point After TD 5:00
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:09
12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 19
Rushing 5 16
Passing 10 1
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-16 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 319 496
Total Plays 67 67
Avg Gain 4.8 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 89 471
Rush Attempts 34 55
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 8.6
Net Yards Passing 230 25
Comp. - Att. 17-33 6-12
Yards Per Pass 7.0 2.1
Penalties - Yards 7-50 7-51
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 6
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 5-4 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-46.8 6-34.8
Return Yards 66 35
Punts - Returns 1-9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-57 3-35
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 4-4 7100017
Middle Tenn. 3-5 140231350
MTSU 1.5, O/U 57
Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 230 PASS YDS 25
89 RUSH YDS 471
319 TOTAL YDS 496
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 208 2 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 208 2 0 125.2
J. Morgan 16/32 208 2 0
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
M. Alexander 1/1 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 87 0
A. Jones 21 87 0 22
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Morgan 2 14 0 5
S. Peterson Jr. 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Peterson Jr. 1 7 0 7
K. Wiggins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
K. Wiggins 4 6 0 13
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
D. Price 2 2 0 3
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
N. Maxwell 1 -2 0 -2
J. Turner 7 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Turner 1 -5 0 -5
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -20 0
T. Heatherly 1 -20 0 -20
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 1
M. Alexander 5 87 1 28
S. Thornton 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
S. Thornton 5 67 0 30
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
T. Gaiter IV 3 30 1 18
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
A. Maloney 2 28 0 22
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Price 2 18 0 14
D. Scott 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Scott 0 0 0 0
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jones 0 0 0 0
S. Palmer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Palmer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Cushion III 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
O. Cushion III 9-0 0.0 0
S. Lewis 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Lewis 6-0 0.0 0
A. Tarver 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Tarver 5-0 0.0 0
J. Gates 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Gates 5-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 4-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Turner 3-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 2-1 0.0 0
J. Anderson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Tart 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Tart 2-0 0.0 0
D. Moore 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
C. Whittaker 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Whittaker 2-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Curtis 1-2 0.0 0
A. Jean-Baptiste 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Jean-Baptiste 1-1 0.0 0
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jacques-Louis 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mercier 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mercier 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Ni. Carter 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ni. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. Borregales 1/2 33 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 46.8 2
T. Heatherly 6 46.8 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 13 0
T. Gaiter IV 2 11.0 13 0
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
M. Alexander 1 18.0 18 0
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
A. Maloney 1 17.0 17 0
S. Peterson Jr. 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Peterson Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
M. Alexander 1 9.0 9 0
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 25 1 0 95.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 25 1 0 95.0
A. O'Hara 6/12 25 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 159 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 159 2
A. O'Hara 22 159 2 53
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 138 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 138 1
J. McDonald 9 138 1 92
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 130 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 130 3
T. West 9 130 3 65
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
B. Anderson 10 30 0 8
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
Z. Dobson 3 18 0 10
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Johnson 1 0 0 0
C. Cunningham 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Cunningham 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 1
J. Marshall 2 11 1 6
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Lee 1 9 0 9
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
B. Anderson 2 7 0 4
J. Pierce 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Pierce 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 5-1 0.0 0
C. Melton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Melton 4-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 4-1 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Philpots 4-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
C. Stamps 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Stamps 3-0 0.0 0
K. Gladney 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Gladney 3-1 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Render 3-0 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Manciel 2-1 0.0 0
D. Anderson 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Poydras 2-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Starling 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Stribling 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Stribling 1-0 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/6
C. Holt 1/1 30 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 30.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 30.7 1
K. Ulbrich 3 30.7 1 40
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 2
A. O'Hara 2 39.0 2 41
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
M. Stephenson 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
T. West 1 13.0 13 0
J. Turner 41 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Turner 1 12.0 12 0
D. Frantz 47 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
D. Frantz 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 18 1:16 4 7 Punt
8:29 FIU 20 3:20 9 80 TD
1:50 FIU 25 0:00 1 -2 Fumble
0:18 FIU 25 0:05 4 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 FIU 48 4:07 9 -23 FG Miss
8:29 MTSU 45 0:54 4 45 TD
5:27 FIU 38 1:45 5 29 Fumble
1:33 FIU 5 1:17 7 79 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 FIU 25 0:43 3 9 Punt
6:26 FIU 21 0:46 4 -16 Downs
3:26 FIU 25 0:52 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 FIU 39 0:45 4 23 Fumble
10:06 FIU 16 0:20 3 0 Punt
7:42 FIU 18 3:00 6 12 Punt
3:30 FIU 22 1:17 3 0 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 MTSU 32 4:14 9 29 Punt
5:00 MTSU 18 3:05 7 82 TD
1:50 FIU 23 1:32 5 38 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 MTSU 30 1:23 4 3 Punt
7:28 MTSU 25 1:28 3 6 Punt
3:14 MTSU 33 1:35 5 21 Punt
0:12 MTSU 31 0:06 1 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 MTSU 40 0:00 9 60 TD
12:07 FIU 18 1:02 3 5 FG
9:05 MTSU 21 2:39 8 64 TD
5:30 FIU 5 1:36 4 5 TD
2:30 MTSU 41 2:01 9 59 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 MTSU 38 1:26 3 9 Punt
9:41 MTSU 44 1:19 3 -2 Punt
4:42 MTSU 8 0:58 1 92 TD
1:11 MTSU 18 0:15 2 8
