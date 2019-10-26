|
|
|FIU
|MTSU
Middle Tennessee romps to 50-17 upset of FIU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Terelle West, Asher O'Hara and Jayy McDonald all rushed for over 100 yards as Middle Tennessee dominated the third quarter to upset Florida International 50-17 on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) lost four of its last five games prior to demolishing FIU (4-4, 2-3), which was on a three-game win streak.
O'Hara accounted for three scores, as he threw for one and ran for two more while amassing 159 yards rushing. West ran for three touchdowns and 130 yards on just nine carries. McDonald rushed for 138 yards and one score - a 92-yard dash late in the final quarter.
The Blue Raider defenders shut down FIU in the second half, dominating the final two periods, 36-0. They recovered four fumbles while limiting the Panthers to 89 yards rushing for the game. The Blue Raiders totaled 471 yards on the ground, fourth best in program history.
James Morgan threw for 208 yards and two scores for FIU which led 17-14 at the half.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 64 yards from MTS 35. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 18 for 17 yards (26-W.Parks).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 18(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 24 for 6 yards (95-T.Philpots).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 24(14:57 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 21 for -3 yards (94-T.Render20-D.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - FIU 21(14:40 - 1st) Penalty on MTS 93-M.Manciel Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 21. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 26(13:54 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for -1 yard (20-D.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FIU 25(13:44 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 43 yards from FIU 25 to MTS 32 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(13:18 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 32(13:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 39 for 7 yards (95-A.Tarver).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 39(12:54 - 1st) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 44 for 5 yards (94-K.Oliver56-N.Carter).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(12:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 48 for 4 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 48(11:48 - 1st) 1-T.West to FIU 50 for 2 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 50(11:17 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to FIU 44 for 6 yards (36-D.Hall).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(10:46 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to FIU 40 for 4 yards (47-C.Whittaker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 40(10:15 - 1st) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 37 for 3 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 37(9:55 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to FIU 39 for -2 yards (7-J.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 39(9:04 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 39 yards from FIU 39 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(8:29 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 25 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 25(8:22 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to MTS 45 for 30 yards (38-K.Gladney).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(8:05 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to MTS 31 for 14 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 31(7:33 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 31(6:53 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to MTS 24 for 7 yards (32-C.Melton).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - FIU 24(6:45 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to MTS 18 for 6 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 18(6:23 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to MTS 18 for no gain (7-J.Moffatt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 18(6:00 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 18(5:15 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:09 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 60 yards from FIU 35. 1-T.West to MTS 18 for 13 yards (40-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(5:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 18(4:52 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 28 for 10 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(4:46 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 38 for 10 yards (10-O.Cushion III21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(4:15 - 1st) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 42 for 4 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+53 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 42(3:46 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 5 for 53 yards (36-D.Hall).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MTSU 5(3:10 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to FIU 1 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 1(2:43 - 1st) 1-T.West runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:55 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(1:50 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FIU 14 for 9 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 14(1:42 - 1st) Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 14. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - MTSU 9(1:16 - 1st) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 5 for 4 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 5(1:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:26 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(0:18 - 1st) Team penalty on FIU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 44 yards from MTS 50. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 10 for 4 yards (33-D.Patterson). Team penalty on MTS Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 50. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 55 yards from MTS 45 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(0:13 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 38 for 13 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(0:13 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 38(15:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 43 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling7-J.Moffatt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FIU 43(14:53 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Alexander.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FIU 43(14:15 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 57 yards from FIU 43 to MTS End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on MTS Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at FIU 43. No Play.
FIU
Panthers
- Missed FG (9 plays, -23 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(14:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 49 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras32-C.Melton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FIU 49(13:59 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 49(13:23 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MTS 43 for 6 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - FIU 43(13:18 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan to MTS 41 for 2 yards (95-T.Philpots).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 41(12:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to MTS 16 for 25 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 16(12:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 20 for -4 yards (32-C.Melton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - FIU 20(11:40 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 15 for 5 yards (40-A.Jones).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - FIU 15(10:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Thomas at MTS 19. 20-D.Thomas to MTS 25 FUMBLES (1-M.Alexander). 40-A.Jones to MTS 25 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FIU 15(10:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Alexander.
|
4 & 9 - FIU(10:12 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on FIU Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MTS 15. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 24 - FIU 30(10:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(9:56 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 33 for 3 yards (95-A.Tarver).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 33(9:50 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 38 for 5 yards (95-A.Tarver).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 38(9:20 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 8-T.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 33(8:53 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MTSU 33(8:33 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 12 yards from MTS 33 Downed at the MTS 45.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(8:29 - 2nd) 1-M.Alexander complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney runs ob at MTS 23 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 23(8:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 23(7:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 23(7:40 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:35 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:28 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 30 yards from FIU 35 to MTS 35. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(7:28 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 26 for 1 yard (90-N.Curtis).
|
-9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(7:28 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 23 FUMBLES. to MTS 17 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 18 - MTSU 17(6:50 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 31 for 14 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MTSU 31(6:00 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 40 yards from MTS 31. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 38 for 9 yards (39-C.McWilliams26-W.Parks).
FIU
Panthers
- Fumble (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(5:27 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price pushed ob at FIU 42 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 42(5:14 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 50 for 8 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 50(4:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 49 for 1 yard (49-J.Starling).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 49(4:17 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MTS 45 for 4 yards (90-R.Poydras93-M.Manciel).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - FIU 45(3:42 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan scrambles to MTS 33 FUMBLES (93-M.Manciel). 6-K.Brooks to MTS 33 for no gain.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(3:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 41 for 8 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 41(3:03 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 49 for 8 yards (95-A.Tarver).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(2:33 - 2nd) 1-T.West to FIU 46 for 5 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 46(2:09 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 46(1:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 46(1:39 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara punts 41 yards from FIU 46 to the FIU 5 downed by 10-A.O'Hara.
FIU
Panthers
- FG (7 plays, 79 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 5(1:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 13 for 8 yards (95-T.Philpots).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 13(1:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander pushed ob at FIU 41 for 28 yards (38-K.Gladney).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 41(1:02 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 47 for 6 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 47(0:55 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton pushed ob at MTS 30 for 23 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(0:34 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to MTS 24 for 6 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 24(0:27 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs ob at MTS 21 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 21(0:20 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs ob at MTS 16 for 5 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - FIU 16(0:16 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Halftime (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 44 yards from FIU 35. 47-D.Frantz to MTS 31 for 10 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(0:06 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 47 for 16 yards (7-J.Turner).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 37 yards from FIU 35. 41-J.Turner to MTS 40 for 12 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 48 for 12 yards (36-D.Hall).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(14:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 38 for 10 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(14:40 - 3rd) 1-T.West to FIU 24 for 14 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(14:15 - 3rd) 1-T.West to FIU 22 for 2 yards (3-S.Lewis90-N.Curtis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 22(14:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 22. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 17(13:32 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 12 for 5 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(13:19 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 12(12:43 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 6 for 6 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 6(12:38 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:13 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:07 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 18 FUMBLES (26-W.Parks). 47-D.Frantz to FIU 18 for no gain. Team penalty on FIU Holding declined.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 18(12:07 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 21 for -3 yards (93-T.Tart).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - FIU 21(11:59 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 13 for 8 yards (10-O.Cushion III90-N.Curtis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FIU 13(11:28 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 13 for no gain (95-A.Tarver).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FIU 13(11:05 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(10:30 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 28 for 3 yards (93-M.Manciel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 28(10:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 28(10:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 34 for 6 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 34(9:52 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 45 yards from FIU 34 to the MTS 21 downed by 24-D.Price.
FIU
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, -16 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 21(9:05 - 3rd) 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 45 for 24 yards. Penalty on MTS 86-J.Pierce Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 21. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - FIU 11(8:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 20 for 9 yards (59-J.Gates6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - FIU 20(8:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 30 for 10 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
|
+65 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 30(8:00 - 3rd) 1-T.West pushed ob at FIU 5 for 65 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FIU 5(7:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 5 for no gain (3-S.Lewis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - FIU 5(7:05 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Jackson. Penalty on FIU 93-T.Tart Offside declined. Penalty on FIU 21-S.Thomas-Oliver Pass interference 3 yards enforced at FIU 5. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FIU 2(6:35 - 3rd) 1-T.West runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:30 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(6:26 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 64-R.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:26 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 72 yards from MTS 20. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 21 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(6:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 24 for 3 yards (32-C.Melton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 24(6:20 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for 1 yard (95-T.Philpots38-K.Gladney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 25(6:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
-20 YD
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 25(5:40 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly to FIU 5 FUMBLES. 94-K.Oliver to FIU 5 for no gain.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - FIU 5(5:30 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 4 for 1 yard (93-T.Tart40-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FIU 4(4:42 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to FIU 4 for no gain (10-O.Cushion III).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FIU 4(4:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce. Team penalty on FIU Offside 2 yards enforced at FIU 4. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 2(4:00 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(3:54 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is no good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:26 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(3:26 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Jones.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(3:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 28 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 28(3:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MTSU 28(2:34 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 31 yards from FIU 28 Downed at the MTS 41.
FIU
Panthers
- Fumble (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 41(2:30 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 48 for 7 yards (10-O.Cushion III). Penalty on MTS 86-J.Pierce Holding 6 yards enforced at MTS 48.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(2:20 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 46 for 4 yards (7-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FIU 46(2:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 46 for no gain (36-D.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - FIU 46(1:18 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 46. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 49(0:42 - 3rd) 1-T.West to FIU 47 for 2 yards (97-D.Moore).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 47(0:29 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 42 for 5 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 42(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 38 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 38(14:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 37 for 1 yard (97-D.Moore).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 37(13:45 - 4th) 1-T.West runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(13:20 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to FIU 1 for 1 yard.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:05 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 26 yards from MTS 35. 33-S.Peterson to FIU 39 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(13:05 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 40 for 1 yard (33-D.Patterson).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 40(13:02 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to MTS 38 for 22 yards (38-K.Gladney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(12:40 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 38(12:20 - 4th) to MTS 38 FUMBLES. 99-J.Branch to MTS 38 for no gain.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(12:15 - 4th) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 43 for 5 yards (26-J.Anderson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 43(12:09 - 4th) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 44 for 1 yard (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 44(11:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 47 for 3 yards (26-J.Anderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FIU 47(10:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara punts 37 yards from MTS 47 to the FIU 16 downed by 84-Z.Cobb.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(10:06 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 16(9:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 16(9:52 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Palmer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MTSU 16(9:46 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 40 yards from FIU 16 to MTS 44 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 44(9:41 - 4th) 13-T.Johnson to MTS 44 for no gain (47-C.Whittaker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 44(9:32 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 46 for 2 yards (98-J.Woods).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 8 - FIU 46(8:55 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham to MTS 42 for -4 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - FIU 42(8:22 - 4th) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 40 yards from MTS 42 to FIU 18 fair catch by 1-M.Alexander.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (1 plays, 92 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(7:42 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 20 for 2 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 20(7:33 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 22 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 22(7:01 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins pushed ob at FIU 35 for 13 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(6:22 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 38 for 3 yards (32-C.Melton).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 38(5:58 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 35 for -3 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 35(5:23 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 30 for -5 yards (49-J.Starling).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MTSU 30(4:42 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 62 yards from FIU 30 Downed at the MTS 8.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:30 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 52 yards from MTS 35. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 22 for 9 yards (35-J.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(3:30 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 21 for -1 yard (35-J.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 21(3:24 - 4th) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 28 for 7 yards (42-C.Smith).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 28(2:50 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 22 for -6 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MTSU 22(2:13 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 60 yards from FIU 22 to the MTS 18 downed by 31-T.Zozus.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(1:11 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 23 for 5 yards (53-T.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 23(0:56 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 26 for 3 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|5
|16
|Passing
|10
|1
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|319
|496
|Total Plays
|67
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|471
|Rush Attempts
|34
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|8.6
|Net Yards Passing
|230
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|6-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|2.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|7-51
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-4
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.8
|6-34.8
|Return Yards
|66
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-57
|3-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|471
|
|
|319
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|16/32
|208
|2
|0
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|1/1
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|21
|87
|0
|22
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|2
|14
|0
|5
|
S. Peterson Jr. 33 RB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|4
|6
|0
|13
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Turner 7 DB
|J. Turner
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|1
|-20
|0
|-20
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|5
|87
|1
|28
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|5
|67
|0
|30
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|3
|30
|1
|18
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
D. Scott 14 WR
|D. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Palmer 88 TE
|S. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Cushion III 10 DB
|O. Cushion III
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 3 LB
|S. Lewis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tarver 95 DL
|A. Tarver
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gates 59 LB
|J. Gates
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 36 DB
|D. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 38 DB
|Ri. Dames
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 7 DB
|J. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
|S. Thomas-Oliver III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 26 DB
|J. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DL
|T. Tart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 97 DL
|D. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whittaker 47 LB
|C. Whittaker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 98 DL
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 6 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
|R. Jacques-Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 53 LB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 92 DL
|J. Mercier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 40 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ni. Carter 56 LB
|Ni. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|1/2
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|6
|46.8
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 33 RB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|6/12
|25
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|22
|159
|2
|53
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|9
|138
|1
|92
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|9
|130
|3
|65
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|10
|30
|0
|8
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|2
|11
|1
|6
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Pierce 86 WR
|J. Pierce
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Moffatt 7 S
|J. Moffatt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Melton 32 LB
|C. Melton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 6 LB
|K. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stamps 2 DB
|C. Stamps
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney 38 S
|K. Gladney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 25 CB
|D. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 S
|D. Patterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 40 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stribling 17 S
|K. Stribling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|1/1
|30
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 48 P
|K. Ulbrich
|3
|30.7
|1
|40
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|2
|39.0
|2
|41
|
M. Stephenson 90 P
|M. Stephenson
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
J. Turner 41 WR
|J. Turner
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
D. Frantz 47 RB
|D. Frantz
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD