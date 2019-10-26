|
|
|WISC
|OHIOST
Dobbins, Young, No. 3 Ohio State roll No. 13 Badgers 38-7
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) What was billed as a battle of the nation's top defenses turned into another rout for surging Ohio State.
The No. 3 Buckeyes' matchup with No. 13 Wisconsin was supposed to be the biggest challenge of the season for Ohio State, a test of mettle against a Badgers defense that statistically was ranked the best in the country.
Instead, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins slashed Wisconsin for big gains and two touchdowns, and it was the Buckeyes' defense that put on a show. All-America defensive end Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks as Ohio State romped to a 38-7 win in a steady rain on Saturday.
''I think in all honesty we could have put up 50,'' said Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave and ran for another score. ''I think if the weather was different, I think we could have (thrown) the ball more and put up way more points than we did.''
Dobbins rushed for 163 yards against a Wisconsin defense that had limited opponents to 58.4 yards per game. He had 112 of those yards and scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards in the second half after the rain let up some and Fields was able to loosen up the Badgers defense with some effective passing.
''If you put all your attention on one guy, they've got a lot of other ways to hurt you,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.
Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jack Coan to A.J. Taylor early in the second half after the Badgers blocked an Ohio State punt and started with a short field. That made it 10-7, but Ohio State immediately answered with a touchdown drive and was never threatened again.
HECK WITH THE HEISMAN HOOPLA
Dobbins outperformed Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, who came to town with plenty of Heisman hype. Taylor could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.
Dobbins' teammates teased him all week about the attention being heaped on his counterpart at Wisconsin
''All the Jonathan Taylor stuff,'' Dobbins said. ''He's a great player, but I'm here to win games, win championships.''
Dobbins on Saturday passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, becoming the first Ohio State player ever to rush for more than 1,000 yards in his freshman, sophomore and junior season.
YOUNG GUN
Young also looked like a Heisman contender on this day, tying a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner.
He extended his streak to 10 straight games with a sack. The junior is now tied for second in career sacks at Ohio State, a school that produced the Bosa brothers who were both top-five NFL draft picks.
''Going into the season, you want to break every record, and I feel like right now I can't really worry about the sack record,'' Young said. ''I've got to keep on perfecting my craft.''
ANOTHER FIELDS DAY
Fields was harassed and sacked five times but - as he has been all season - was masterful at extending plays at critical times for the Buckeyes. He finished 12 for 22 for 167 yards. Olave's two touchdown catches were among his seven catches for 93 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: After climbing into the top 10 early, the Badgers have lost two straight. They dropped a heartbreaker to Illinois by a point last week. This time they hung with the Buckeyes until the second half but just couldn't keep up. Taylor was regarded as the hottest back in the country until he ran into the Ohio State defense.
Ohio State: This should quiet critics who said Ohio State was getting fat at the expense of bad opponents. The Buckeyes engaged in a first-half battle of the nation's top two defenses and smashed through in the second half on the way to a rout. Ohio State has outscored opponents 386-63 and hasn't played a close game yet.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A convincing win in the Buckeyes' biggest test of the season could bump them up a notch. Wisconsin likely will drop out.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: After an off week, plays at No. 20 Iowa on Nov. 9.
Ohio State: After another off week, hosts Maryland on Nov. 9
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 58 yards from OSU 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 25 for 18 yards (23-J.Wint).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 27 for 2 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 27(14:54 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 32 for 5 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 32(14:16 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 34 for 2 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WISC 34(13:35 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 36 yards from WIS 34 to OSU 30 fair catch by 30-D.McCall.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(13:00 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 31 for 1 yard (92-M.Henningsen).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 31(12:53 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 24 for -7 yards (95-K.Benton).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - OHIOST 24(12:19 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 22 for -2 yards (41-N.Burks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - OHIOST 22(11:45 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 49 yards from OSU 22 to the WIS 29 downed by 49-L.McCullough. Penalty on WIS 5-R.Wildgoose Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 29.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 19(11:08 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 19 for no gain (9-J.Cornell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 19(10:56 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 28 for 9 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 28(10:13 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 42 for 14 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(9:30 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 44 for 2 yards (2-C.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WISC 44(9:02 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 44(8:24 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 43 for -1 yard (2-C.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WISC 43(8:19 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 44 yards from WIS 43 to the OSU 13 downed by 51-A.Bay.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(7:46 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 22 for 9 yards (54-C.Orr25-E.Burrell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 22(7:33 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 28 for 6 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(7:07 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 35 for 7 yards (95-K.Benton).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 35(6:40 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for 12 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(6:08 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 49 for 4 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 49(5:43 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 48 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 48(5:09 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to WIS 48 for no gain (56-Z.Baun).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 48(4:36 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 28 yards from WIS 48 to WIS 20 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(4:02 - 1st) 17-J.Coan sacked at WIS 15 for -5 yards (2-C.Young).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 15 - WISC 15(3:54 - 1st) 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 42 for 27 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(3:11 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 44 for 2 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 44(2:44 - 1st) 3-K.Pryor to WIS 46 for 2 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WISC 46(2:07 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WISC 46(1:23 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 43 yards from WIS 46 to OSU 11 fair catch by 30-D.McCall.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(1:19 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 11 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 11(1:12 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 11(0:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 28 for 17 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(0:31 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 20 for -8 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - OHIOST 20(0:13 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 24 for 4 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 24(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - OHIOST 24(14:28 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 50 yards from OSU 24 to the WIS 26 downed by 49-L.McCullough.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (7 plays, 5 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(14:23 - 2nd) Penalty on OSU 2-C.Young Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 26. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - WISC 31(14:08 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 32 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WISC 32(14:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - WISC 32(13:29 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 45 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(13:25 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek.
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 45(12:57 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 39 for -6 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - WISC 39(12:52 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan sacked at WIS 31 for -8 yards (2-C.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - WISC 31(12:08 - 2nd) 15-A.Lotti punts 42 yards from WIS 31 to OSU 27 fair catch by 30-D.McCall.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (12 plays, 41 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(11:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 27(11:27 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 27(11:22 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for 20 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(11:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to WIS 49 for 4 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 49(10:58 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to WIS 41 for 8 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(10:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to WIS 36 for 5 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 36(9:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 36(9:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to WIS 27 for 9 yards. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Offside declined.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(9:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at WIS 32 for -5 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 32(9:08 - 2nd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Dobbins. Penalty on OSU 75-T.Munford Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 32. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 25 - OHIOST 42(8:42 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to WIS 33 for 9 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 16 - OHIOST 33(8:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 32 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 32(7:42 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (7 plays, 7 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:57 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 60 yards from OSU 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 33 for 28 yards (10-A.Riep).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(6:52 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 33 for no gain (72-T.Togiai).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 33(6:44 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan scrambles to WIS 40 for 7 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 40(6:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan to WIS 42 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 42(5:27 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 44 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(4:45 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 45 for 1 yard (72-T.Togiai).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - WISC 45(4:13 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan sacked at WIS 40 for -5 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - WISC 40(3:36 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - WISC 40(2:53 - 2nd) 15-A.Lotti punts 45 yards from WIS 40 Downed at the OSU 15.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (8 plays, 85 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(2:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 32 for 17 yards (41-N.Burks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(2:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Dobbins.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 32(2:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to OSU 44 for 12 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(1:59 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to WIS 45 for 11 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(1:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs ob at WIS 24 for 21 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(1:40 - 2nd) 17-C.Olave to WIS 23 for 1 yard (21-C.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 23(1:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at WIS 27 for -4 yards (41-N.Burks).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 27(0:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Halftime (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to WIS 25 fair catch by 1-A.Cruickshank.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:43 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 27 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 27(0:43 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 31 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 29 for 4 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 29(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 29(14:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 17 for -12 yards (41-N.Burks97-I.Loudermilk).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - OHIOST 17(14:32 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 13 yards from OSU 17 out of bounds at the OSU 30.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (3 plays, 30 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(13:43 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 23 for 7 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 23(13:36 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 26 for -3 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 26(13:01 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:16 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:08 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to OSU 47 for 22 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(12:04 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 47 for no gain (56-Z.Baun).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 47(11:41 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to WIS 49 for 4 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 49(11:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to WIS 38 for 11 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(10:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 38(10:09 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 10 for 28 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(10:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:39 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to WIS 25 fair catch by 1-A.Cruickshank.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(9:34 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to WIS 30 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(9:34 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 25(9:34 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 30 for 5 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WISC 30(9:21 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WISC 30(8:35 - 3rd) 15-A.Lotti punts 46 yards from WIS 30. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 47 for 23 yards (15-A.Lotti).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (4 plays, 53 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(8:31 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 50 for 3 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 50(8:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to WIS 43 for 7 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(7:42 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 9 for 34 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(7:08 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (10 plays, 15 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:28 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 52 yards from OSU 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 30 for 17 yards (8-X.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(6:28 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 36 for 6 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 36(6:23 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan to WIS 48 for 12 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(5:46 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 47 for 5 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 47(5:13 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan to OSU 45 for 2 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 45(4:33 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 39 for 6 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(3:52 - 3rd) 7-B.Shaw to OSU 33 for 6 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 33(3:25 - 3rd) 1-A.Cruickshank to OSU 32 for 1 yard (53-D.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WISC 32(2:41 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 32 for no gain (39-M.Harrison).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - WISC 32(1:55 - 3rd) Penalty on WIS 61-T.Biadasz False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 32. No Play.
|
Sack
|
4 & 8 - WISC 37(1:07 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan sacked at OSU 45 for -8 yards FUMBLES (2-C.Young). 20-P.Werner to OSU 45 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(1:07 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 46 for 1 yard (41-N.Burks).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 46(1:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 41 for 13 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(0:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 20 for 21 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 14 for 6 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 14(14:23 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:45 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:40 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 55 yards from OSU 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 30 for 20 yards (25-B.White).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(13:40 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to WIS 38 for 8 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 38(13:34 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 44 for 6 yards (11-T.Smith).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(12:50 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to OSU 21 for 35 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 21(12:20 - 4th) 17-J.Coan sacked at OSU 24 for -3 yards FUMBLES (2-C.Young). 20-P.Werner to WIS 45 for 31 yards (61-T.Biadasz).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(11:50 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to WIS 43 for 2 yards (41-N.Burks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 43(11:39 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to WIS 39 for 4 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 39(11:01 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to WIS 28 for 11 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(10:19 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to WIS 27 for 1 yard (54-C.Orr).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 27(9:42 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to WIS 24 for 3 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 24(9:04 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WIS 24. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(8:20 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to WIS 4 for 5 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4(8:12 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 4(7:40 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:34 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:29 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to WIS 25 fair catch by 1-A.Cruickshank.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(7:29 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor to WIS 28 for 3 yards (12-S.Banks).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 28(7:29 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to WIS 33 for 5 yards (25-B.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WISC 33(6:58 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 33 for no gain (72-T.Togiai).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WISC 33(6:15 - 4th) 15-A.Lotti punts 47 yards from WIS 33 to OSU 20 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- End of Game (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(5:41 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 40 for 20 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(5:34 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 42 for 2 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 42(4:56 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 47 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 47(4:17 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to WIS 45 for 8 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(3:40 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to WIS 37 for 8 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 37(2:53 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov to WIS 37 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 37(2:05 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov to WIS 30 for 7 yards (26-T.Blaylock).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(1:27 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov kneels at WIS 32 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 32(0:51 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov kneels at WIS 34 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|24
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|189
|401
|Total Plays
|51
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|264
|Rush Attempts
|34
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|106
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.3
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|83
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-83
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|264
|
|
|189
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|10/17
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|20
|52
|0
|14
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|28
|0
|27
|
B. Shaw 7 RB
|B. Shaw
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|9
|-6
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|3
|57
|0
|35
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|2
|29
|1
|26
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 2 S
|R. Pearson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Blaylock 26 CB
|T. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|7
|43.3
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|4
|20.8
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|12/22
|167
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|20
|163
|2
|34
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|13
|76
|0
|20
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|13
|28
|1
|21
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|7
|93
|2
|27
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|3
|58
|0
|21
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Young 2 DE
|Ch. Young
|6-0
|4.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 12 CB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|1/1
|49
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|3
|42.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
34
27
4th 0:24 FS1
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
31
31
4th 1:52 ESPN+
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
13
23
4th 8:58 CBS
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
38
33
4th 0:42 ESPN+
-
IND
NEB
38
31
4th 5:19 BTN
-
FIU
MTSU
17
50
4th 3:30 NFLN
-
TULANE
NAVY
38
38
4th 0:01 CBSSN
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
41
4th 1:02 PACN
-
UVA
LVILLE
21
28
4th 0:03 ACCN
-
15TEXAS
TCU
27
37
4th 1:59 FOX
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
4th 3:28 ABC
-
SFLA
ECU
45
13
4th 1:32 ESPNU
-
SC
TENN
21
31
4th 13:53 SECN
-
HAWAII
NMEX
45
17
4th 6:36 FBOOK
-
DUKE
UNC
17
20
4th 3:48 FSN
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESPN2
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESPN+
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESPN+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
FSU
17
35
Final ESPN2
-
MD
17MINN
10
52
Final ESPN
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
MA
56
35
Final FloSports
-
CMICH
BUFF
20
43
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
KENTST
23
16
Final ESPN+
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
MEMP
TULSA
0
059 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
TROY
GAST
0
067 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
1BAMA
0
055.5 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
8ND
19MICH
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
COLOST
FRESNO
0
056.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
BC
4CLEM
0
059 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
UK
0
044 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LATECH
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+18.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
036.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
0
059 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
SDGST
UNLV
0
045 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASHST
11OREG
0
067.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN