|
|
|COLOST
|FRESNO
Late interception key in Colorado State's 41-31 win
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Logan Stewart made an interception to set up Warren Jackson's go-ahead touchdown with 3:29 left and Colorado State held on for a 41-31 win over Fresno State on Saturday night.
Stewart intercepted Jorge Reyna's pass and returned it 25 yards to the Fresno State 13 with just more than four minutes left in the game. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Jackson caught Patrick O'Brien's pass on a fade route for an 11-yard touchdown that made it 38-31 for the Rams (3-5, 2-2).
The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2) turned it over on downs on their next possession and Max Poduska iced it with a 25-yard field goal with 48 seconds left.
Jackson caught nine passes for 178 yards and O'Brien passed for 322 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Marcus McElroy rushed for 117 yards and two TDs.
Ronnie Rivers ran 14 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 31 for 6 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+69 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:27 - 1st) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:16 - 1st) 95-C.Camper kicks 60 yards from CSU 35. 2-P.Elima-Jeune to FRE 25 for 20 yards (38-A.Rufran).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(14:16 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 24 for -1 yard (92-L.Paogofie94-D.Phillips).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 24(14:16 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 22 FUMBLES. 11-J.Reyna to FRE 21 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FRESNO 21(14:06 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 14 - FRESNO 21(13:56 - 1st) Team penalty on FRE False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 21. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - FRESNO 16(13:46 - 1st) 47-B.Cusick punts 52 yards from FRE 16. 22-D.Wright to CSU 34 for 2 yards (14-J.Bryant).
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(13:26 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to CSU 36 for 2 yards. Penalty on CSU 64-S.Brooks Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at CSU 36.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 23 - COLOST 21(12:41 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to CSU 26 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - COLOST 26(12:06 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - COLOST 26(12:04 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - COLOST 26(12:00 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 44 yards from CSU 26 Downed at the FRE 30.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(11:55 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Rice.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 30(11:44 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to FRE 39 for 9 yards (5-D.Jackson37-L.Stewart).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 39(11:39 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 59-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FRESNO 34(11:10 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 34(10:55 - 1st) 47-B.Cusick punts 39 yards from FRE 34 to CSU 27 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(10:50 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 30 for 3 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 30(10:43 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 40 for 10 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(10:05 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 33 for 27 yards (4-W.Free).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(9:35 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 33(8:58 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 33(8:52 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to FRE 1 for 32 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - COLOST 1(8:45 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:27 - 1st) 95-C.Camper extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:21 - 1st) 95-C.Camper kicks 63 yards from CSU 35. 2-P.Elima-Jeune to FRE 17 for 15 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(8:21 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 18 for 1 yard (12-C.Carter5-D.Jackson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - FRESNO 18(8:14 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 24 for 6 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 24(7:56 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna sacked at FRE 21 for -3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 21(7:08 - 1st) 47-B.Cusick punts 35 yards from FRE 21 Downed at the CSU 44. Team penalty on FRE Fair catch interference 9 yards enforced at CSU 44.
COLOST
Rams
- Missed FG (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(6:40 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 32-M.McElroy. 32-M.McElroy to FRE 42 for 5 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 42(6:27 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 13 for 29 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(6:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien to FRE 13 for no gain (6-L.Bailey29-J.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 13(5:26 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 13(5:06 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride. Team penalty on CSU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined. Penalty on CSU 12-P.O'Brien Illegal Forward Pass 3 yards enforced at FRE 13.
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - COLOST 16(4:35 - 1st) 95-C.Camper 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(4:30 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 38 for 18 yards (7-J.Hicks14-A.Hawkins).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(4:20 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie. Team penalty on CSU Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 38. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(4:05 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 38 for 9 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 38(3:56 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 38 for no gain (5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 38(3:26 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 15-C.Sutton. 15-C.Sutton to CSU 38 for no gain (85-T.McBride).
|
+37 YD
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 38(3:05 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 15-C.Sutton. 15-C.Sutton to CSU 1 for 37 yards (25-K.Bailey).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FRESNO 1(2:56 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:15 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (12 plays, 71 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:08 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 64 yards from FRE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 29 for 28 yards (11-S.King).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(2:08 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 37 for 8 yards (15-A.Mosby). Team penalty on FRE Offside declined.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 37(2:00 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 45 for 18 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(1:30 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to FRE 43 for 2 yards (4-W.Free).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 43(1:04 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 43(0:26 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 33 for 10 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(0:22 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 33(15:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to FRE 30 for 3 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 30(14:54 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to FRE 18 for 12 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 18(14:22 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to FRE 9 for 9 yards (29-J.Rice14-J.Bryant).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 9(13:53 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 7 for 2 yards (99-R.McCoy).
|
Sack
|
1 & 7 - COLOST 7(13:19 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at FRE 9 for -2 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 9(12:47 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:06 - 2nd) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) 95-C.Camper kicks 64 yards from CSU 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 25 for 24 yards (10-T.Francis).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(11:59 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at FRE 14 for -11 yards (7-J.Hicks5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - FRESNO 14(11:51 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 21 - FRESNO 14(11:12 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to FRE 25 for 11 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FRESNO 25(11:06 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 61 yards from FRE 25 Downed at the CSU 14.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 14(10:25 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 14(10:11 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 9 for -5 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - COLOST 9(10:04 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson. Penalty on CSU 32-M.McElroy Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - COLOST 9(9:20 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 37 yards from CSU 9. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 37 for 9 yards (37-L.Stewart).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 37 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(9:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to CSU 37 for no gain (7-J.Hicks94-D.Phillips).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 37(9:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to CSU 25 for 12 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(8:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to CSU 17 for 8 yards (91-J.Bombek).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 17(8:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to CSU 7 for 10 yards (37-L.Stewart94-D.Phillips).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - FRESNO 7(7:45 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:29 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:23 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 40 yards from FRE 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:23 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 21 for -4 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - COLOST 21(7:23 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 27 for 6 yards (8-C.Coleman).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 27(6:45 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 42 for 15 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(6:06 - 2nd) 3-E.Scott to CSU 44 for 2 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 44(5:37 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 46 for 2 yards (18-I.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 46(5:00 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLOST 46(4:19 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 41 yards from CSU 46 to FRE 13 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 13(4:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 13 for no gain (44-M.McDonald).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 13(4:06 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 21 for 8 yards (25-K.Bailey).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 21(3:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 19 for -2 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - FRESNO 19(3:01 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 40 yards from FRE 19 to CSU 41 fair catch by 23-B.Fulton.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(2:20 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to FRE 49 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 49(2:14 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 49 for no gain (29-J.Rice).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 49(1:48 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 46 for -5 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - COLOST 46(1:05 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 48 for 6 yards (8-C.Coleman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLOST 48(0:53 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 40 yards from FRE 48 Downed at the FRE 8.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) 95-C.Camper kicks 63 yards from CSU 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 17 for 15 yards (24-T.Folsom27-J.Thomas).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(15:00 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 46 for 37 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(14:55 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 45 for 1 yard (1-J.Bates).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - FRESNO 45(14:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 3-J.Glaspie. 3-J.Glaspie to CSU 35 for 10 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(14:08 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 15 for 20 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(13:34 - 3rd) Team penalty on FRE False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 15. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - FRESNO 20(12:54 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 8 for 12 yards (7-J.Hicks12-C.Carter).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 8(12:36 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to CSU 1 for 7 yards (14-A.Hawkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - FRESNO 1(12:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to CSU 1 for no gain (97-T.McBride).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 1(11:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:40 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- FG (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:31 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 63 yards from FRE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 26 for 24 yards (32-E.Williams3-M.Walker).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(11:31 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to FRE 32 for 42 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(11:23 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to FRE 31 for 1 yard (15-A.Mosby).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 31(10:46 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to FRE 24 for 7 yards (14-J.Bryant15-A.Mosby).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 24(10:15 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien to FRE 21 for 3 yards (4-W.Free).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(9:56 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 21(9:16 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 21(8:53 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - COLOST 21(8:47 - 3rd) 90-M.Poduska 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:40 - 3rd) 95-C.Camper kicks 61 yards from CSU 35. 8-C.Coleman to FRE 23 for 19 yards (39-T.Pannunzio).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(8:35 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 40 for 17 yards. Penalty on FRE 66-Q.Woodley Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 23. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - FRESNO 13(8:28 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 19 for 6 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - FRESNO 19(8:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 24 for 5 yards (24-T.Folsom5-D.Jackson).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - FRESNO 24(7:21 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to FRE 38 for 14 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(6:42 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 38(6:25 - 3rd) Penalty on FRE 75-A.Akingbulu False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 38. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - FRESNO 33(6:23 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 30 for -3 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - FRESNO 30(6:23 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to FRE 42 for 12 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 42(6:01 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 45 yards from FRE 42 to CSU 13 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(5:05 - 3rd) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 12 for -1 yard (15-A.Mosby).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - COLOST 12(4:52 - 3rd) Penalty on CSU 64-S.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 12. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - COLOST 7(4:10 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - COLOST 7(4:00 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - COLOST 7(3:46 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards from CSU 7. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 38 for 18 yards (15-B.Crossley).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 38 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(3:46 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 38(3:33 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 38(3:28 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 16 for 22 yards (26-M.Cameron). Team penalty on CSU Pass interference declined.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(3:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Cropper to CSU 7 for 9 yards (37-L.Stewart7-J.Hicks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 7(3:05 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:25 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:18 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 61 yards from FRE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 20 for 16 yards (35-M.Langley).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(2:18 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 28 for 8 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 28(2:13 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 35 for 7 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(1:29 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles runs ob at CSU 36 for 1 yard. Team penalty on FRE Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 36.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(0:57 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 46(0:30 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 23-B.Fulton. 23-B.Fulton to FRE 44 for 10 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(0:22 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to FRE 4 for 40 yards (24-R.Jordan).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - COLOST 4(15:00 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:28 - 4th) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- FG (8 plays, 62 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:21 - 4th) 95-C.Camper kicks 64 yards from CSU 35. 8-C.Coleman to FRE 20 for 19 yards (10-T.Francis24-T.Folsom).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(14:21 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 28 for 8 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 28(14:14 - 4th) Team penalty on CSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 28. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(14:14 - 4th) 5-J.Cropper to FRE 47 for 4 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+45 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 47(13:50 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 8 for 45 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 8 - FRESNO 8(13:40 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 5 for 3 yards. Team penalty on FRE Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 8. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 18 - FRESNO 18(13:00 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Rice.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - FRESNO 18(12:28 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Grim.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - FRESNO 18(12:23 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - FRESNO 18(12:17 - 4th) 28-C.Silva 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLOST
Rams
- Interception (15 plays, -5 yards, 6:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:11 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 40 yards from FRE 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 14-A.Hawkins.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(12:06 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 35 for 10 yards (6-L.Bailey4-W.Free).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(12:06 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 43 for 8 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 43(11:35 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 44 for 1 yard (23-J.Hughes).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 44(11:35 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 46 for 2 yards (98-K.Iakopo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(10:55 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 46(10:15 - 4th) 3-E.Scott to FRE 43 for 11 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(10:09 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 32-M.McElroy. 32-M.McElroy to FRE 40 for 3 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 40(9:56 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 34 for 6 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 34(9:05 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien to FRE 34 for no gain (16-J.Rice).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 34(8:55 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 27 for 7 yards (24-R.Jordan).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(8:29 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to FRE 19 for 8 yards (99-R.McCoy).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 19(7:46 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to FRE 16 for 3 yards (99-R.McCoy90-K.Atkins).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 16(6:59 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 9 for 7 yards (98-K.Iakopo).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 9(6:24 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 14 for -5 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 14(5:58 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Hughes at FRE End Zone. 23-J.Hughes touchback.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, 67 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(5:16 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 20 for no gain (94-D.Phillips5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 20(5:09 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 20(4:23 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 37-L.Stewart at FRE 38. 37-L.Stewart to FRE 13 for 25 yards (51-A.Cruz).
COLOST
Rams
- TD (2 plays, 13 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(4:17 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 11 for 2 yards (98-K.Iakopo).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 11(4:08 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:35 - 4th) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:29 - 4th) 95-C.Camper kicks 58 yards from CSU 35. 8-C.Coleman to FRE 19 for 12 yards (27-J.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(3:29 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 28 for 9 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 28(3:24 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 32 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(3:11 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to FRE 39 for 7 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 39(2:50 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 39(2:30 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Strong.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - FRESNO 39(2:16 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards to FRE 39 for no gain (26-M.Cameron).
COLOST
Rams
- FG (5 plays, 32 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(2:10 - 4th) Penalty on FRE 4-E.Edwards Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 39. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(2:10 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 13 for 11 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(2:05 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to FRE 10 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 10(1:56 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to FRE 5 for 5 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 5(1:52 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to FRE 7 for -2 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - COLOST 7(1:46 - 4th) 90-M.Poduska 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Interception (6 plays, 73 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 4th) 95-C.Camper kicks 40 yards from CSU 35 to FRE 25 fair catch by.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(0:48 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 7-D.Grim. 7-D.Grim to FRE 42 for 17 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(0:48 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 38 for 20 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(0:40 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 40 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FRESNO 40(0:40 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FRESNO 40(0:20 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
|
Int
|
4 & 12 - FRESNO 40(0:15 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 37-L.Stewart at CSU End Zone. 37-L.Stewart runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|17
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|498
|380
|Total Plays
|81
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|188
|Rush Attempts
|39
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|320
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|23-42
|20-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-53
|9-74
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.2
|6-45.3
|Return Yards
|99
|151
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-72
|7-124
|Int. - Returns
|2-25
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|320
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|380
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|23/42
|322
|2
|1
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|18
|117
|2
|29
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|10
|38
|0
|8
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|8
|11
|1
|6
|
C. Hunter 28 RB
|C. Hunter
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|9
|178
|1
|42
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|2
|79
|1
|69
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|5
|23
|0
|10
|
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
B. Fulton 23 WR
|B. Fulton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hicks 7 S
|J. Hicks
|8-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|6-4
|1.5
|0
|
T. Folsom 24 LB
|T. Folsom
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 37 S
|L. Stewart
|5-1
|0.0
|2
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 CB
|M. Cameron
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 25 CB
|K. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDonald 44 LB
|M. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 1 DE
|J. Bates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bombek 91 DL
|J. Bombek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. McBride 97 DL
|To. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sutton 13 LB
|T. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paogofie 92 DL
|L. Paogofie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Poduska 90 K
|M. Poduska
|2/2
|39
|0/0
|6
|
C. Camper 95 K
|C. Camper
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|5
|42.2
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|3
|24.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|20/37
|200
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|14
|146
|2
|45
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|6
|24
|2
|12
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|7
|6
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|4
|42
|0
|20
|
C. Sutton 15 TE
|C. Sutton
|2
|37
|0
|0
|
E. Edwards 4 WR
|E. Edwards
|4
|34
|0
|14
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
R. Strong 7 DB
|R. Strong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ju. Rice 29 LB
|Ju. Rice
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 14 DB
|J. Bryant
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 4 DB
|W. Free
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 23 DB
|J. Hughes
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. McCoy 99 DL
|R. McCoy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Iakopo 98 DT
|K. Iakopo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 8 CB
|C. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jordan 24 DB
|R. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DL
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cusick 47 P
|B. Cusick
|6
|45.3
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Coleman 8 CB
|C. Coleman
|3
|16.7
|19
|0
|
P. Elima-Jeune 2 WR
|P. Elima-Jeune
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|2
|13.5
|18
|0
