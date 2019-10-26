Drive Chart
OKLAST
IOWAST

No Text

Oklahoma State upsets No. 23 Iowa State 34-27

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State surged back into the Top 25 by making big plays on offense and limiting them on defense.

Oklahoma State stole the Cyclones' recipe, took care of the ball and escaped Ames with a potential season-changing upset. Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two TDs, and Oklahoma State beat 23rd-ranked Iowa State 34-27 on Saturday to snap the Cyclones' three-game winning streak.

Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12), who used four big plays to snap their own two-game skid. The Pokes also forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter after entering play ranked 123rd nationally in turnover margin.

''This is a great life lesson for the boys from the standpoint of, just keep playing,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said.

Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for the eventual game-winning touchdown.

Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) then stuffed Hubbard on a 4th-and-1 near midfield with just under 3 minutes left. But quarterback Brock Purdy threw another ill-advised pass that was picked off shortly thereafter - then another interception in the final seconds that sealed the Cyclones' fate.

Iowa State was also just 5 of 16 on third downs, and Purdy gave it away three times in the fourth after throwing just four interceptions all season entering the day.

''We really didn't play Iowa State football,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''The big plays obviously, the turnovers, the third downs. I think it's really hard to beat anybody, especially a good team, that way. I put that on us (as coaches).''

Oklahoma State jumped ahead 21-13 at halftime behind a 71-yard catch and run touchdown from Tylan Wallace, a 50-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Braydon Johnson and a 65-yard scoring run from Hubbard.

Iowa State's defense stiffened in the second half, and touchdown runs of 9 and 4 yards by freshman Breece Hall pulled the Cyclones even at 27-all with 9:06 left.

Purdy, whose brilliant play has been a major reason why Iowa State has been so strong since he took over last season, fell to 9-3 against Big 12 opponents. He finished 39 of 62 passing for 382 yards.

''Interestingly, they beat themselves with a quarterback that's really, really good,'' Gundy said.

Tylan Wallace had eight catches for 131 yards for Oklahoma State, which racked up 34 points despite not reaching Iowa State's red zone.

Hall had 76 yards on 18 carries after posting back-to-back 100-yard games.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The longest play the Cyclones had allowed entering the day was 46 yards, so those breakdowns were very uncharacteristic of one of the Big 12's best defenses. The league remains wide open, especially after Oklahoma and Texas lost, but Iowa State squandered a golden opportunity to move up the standings.

It's not all on Purdy though, as Iowa State ran the ball just 25 times in 88 plays.

''It's hard to be the best version of us if we're going to be that unbalanced,'' Campbell said.

Oklahoma State: After turning it over eight times in the past two weeks, Sanders took much better care of the ball - though his third-quarter interception set up Hall's first touchdown run, which cut the Pokes' lead to 21-20. Still, Oklahoma State is just one win away from bowl eligibility with at least three winnable games to go. ''If we open up the passing game, we open up the running game. It keeps defenses on their toes,'' Johnson said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This loss should knock Iowa State out of the Top 25.

HE SAID IT

''It just comes down to executing,'' Purdy said. ''The fourth quarter came rolling around and we just didn't execute. I didn't play to the best of my ability when it mattered.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State has next week off. The Cyclones play at Oklahoma on Nov. 9.

Oklahoma State hosts TCU on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 20 for -5 yards (95-I.Antwine).
No Gain
2 & 15 - IOWAST 20
(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
+1 YD
3 & 15 - IOWAST 20
(14:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 21 for 1 yard (92-C.Murray).
Punt
4 & 14 - IOWAST 21
(14:20 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 21 out of bounds at the OKS 39.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39
(13:50 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 42 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 42
(13:33 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 44 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLAST 44
(13:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 44
(12:30 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 44 yards from OKS 44 to ISU 12 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12
(12:24 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 16 for 4 yards (95-I.Antwine92-C.Murray).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 16
(12:17 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 22 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22
(11:40 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 35 for 13 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35
(11:25 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel95-I.Antwine).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 37
(11:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at ISU 46 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46
(10:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang to ISU 49 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 49
(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to OKS 47 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez89-T.Lacy).
No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 47
(9:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
Punt
4 & 3 - IOWAST 47
(8:40 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 37 yards from OKS 47 out of bounds at the OKS 10.

OKLAST Cowboys
- TD (4 plays, 90 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10
(8:40 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 for 11 yards (23-M.Rose).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21
(8:25 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 20 for -1 yard (55-Z.Petersen).
+9 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 20
(7:50 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 29 for 9 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+71 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 29
(7:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:40 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(6:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to OKS 48 for 27 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48
(6:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKS 45 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper).
No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 45
(6:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 45
(5:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
Punt
4 & 7 - IOWAST 45
(5:10 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 34 yards from OKS 45. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 20 for 9 yards (39-S.Wirtel).

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20
(5:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 28 for 8 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 28
(4:51 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 36 for 8 yards (4-A.Azunna).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36
(4:30 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for -2 yards (92-J.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 12 - OKLAST 34
(4:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - OKLAST 34
(3:30 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 42 for 8 yards (4-A.Azunna).
Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 42
(3:26 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 42 to ISU 17 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17
(2:50 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 40 for 23 yards (4-A.Green).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40
(2:40 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at ISU 49 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 49
(2:15 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 42 for 9 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42
(1:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 21 for 21 yards (4-A.Green).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21
(1:24 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 21 for no gain (94-T.Ford).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 21
(0:45 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to OKS 18 for 3 yards.
+18 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:25 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:19 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 18 for 18 yards (89-D.Souhner).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18
(14:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 38 for 20 yards (11-L.White).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(14:12 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 45 for 7 yards (42-M.Spears).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 45
(13:40 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 50 for 5 yards (34-O.Vance).
+50 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50
(13:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:40 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:40 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(12:36 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 29 for 4 yards (4-A.Green).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 29
(12:36 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 11 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga40-B.Martin).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40
(12:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 42 for 18 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42
(11:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 38 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez4-A.Green).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 38
(11:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 24 for 14 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(10:26 - 2nd) 4-J.Lang to OKS 19 for 5 yards (94-T.Ford11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 19
(10:05 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to OKS 15 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 15
(9:30 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 14 for 1 yard (89-T.Lacy24-J.Bernard).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14
(9:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 15 for -1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWAST 15
(8:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
No Gain
3 & 11 - IOWAST 15
(7:55 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - IOWAST 15
(7:42 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- TD (4 plays, 89 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:36 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 11 for 6 yards (19-B.Coberley).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11
(7:36 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 26 for 15 yards (33-B.Lewis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26
(7:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 29 for 3 yards (7-J.Bickham).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 29
(7:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 35 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose7-J.Bickham).
+65 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 35
(6:30 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:10 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Missed FG (12 plays, 53 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:04 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25
(6:04 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 37 for 12 yards (3-T.Sterling31-K.Harvell-Peel).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37
(6:04 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs ob at ISU 41 for 4 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 41
(5:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 43 for 16 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43
(5:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 36 for 7 yards (4-A.Green).
No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWAST 36
(4:50 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 36
(4:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
+5 YD
4 & 3 - IOWAST 36
(4:08 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 31 for 5 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(3:58 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(3:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKS 21 for 10 yards (24-J.Bernard).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21
(3:36 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 22 for -1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWAST 22
(3:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson.
No Gain
3 & 11 - IOWAST 22
(2:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete.
No Good
4 & 11 - IOWAST 22
(2:35 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22
(2:31 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 22
(2:26 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 24 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 24
(2:23 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for 6 yards (33-B.Lewis26-A.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 2 - OKLAST 30
(1:51 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 30 to ISU 28 fair catch by 8-D.Jones.

IOWAST Cyclones
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28
(1:41 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 41 for 13 yards (24-J.Bernard).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41
(1:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to OKS 45 for 14 yards (16-D.Harper).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(1:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to OKS 36 for 9 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWAST 36
(1:18 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 36
(1:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 34 for 2 yards (95-I.Antwine40-B.Martin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34
(0:54 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 34
(0:45 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKS 19 for 15 yards (2-T.McCalister).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19
(0:39 - 2nd) Team penalty on ISU False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 19. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 24
(0:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 19 for 5 yards (4-A.Green).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 19
(0:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 12 for 7 yards (4-A.Green).
No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 12
(0:26 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - IOWAST 12
(0:12 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley kicks 33 yards from ISU 35. 38-P.Redwine-Bryant to OKS 44 for 12 yards (82-L.Akers).
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 23 for 18 yards (82-L.Akers).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 25 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose55-Z.Petersen).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 25
(14:44 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose55-Z.Petersen).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 27
(14:44 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 5 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - IOWAST 32
(14:00 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 44 yards from OKS 32 to ISU 24 fair catch by 8-D.Jones.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Interception (3 plays, 45 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24
(13:11 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez95-I.Antwine).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 24
(13:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 30 for 6 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLAST 30
(12:25 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 30
(11:40 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 53 yards from ISU 30. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 24 for 7 yards (6-T.Sutton44-B.McMillen).

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(11:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(11:24 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
Int
3 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(11:18 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Rose at OKS 31. 23-M.Rose to OKS 31 for no gain (73-T.Jenkins).

OKLAST Cowboys
- FG (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31
(11:13 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKS 9 for 22 yards (24-J.Bernard).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - OKLAST 9
(11:04 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:25 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:18 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley kicks 58 yards from ISU 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 32 for 25 yards (89-D.Souhner).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32
(10:18 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 40 for 8 yards (58-R.Lima).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 40
(10:12 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for 5 yards (58-R.Lima33-B.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(9:39 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for no gain (26-A.Johnson).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45
(9:05 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 48 for 3 yards (11-L.White58-R.Lima).
Penalty
3 & 7 - IOWAST 48
(8:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 43 for -5 yards. Penalty on ISU 23-M.Rose Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 48. No Play. (23-M.Rose).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37
(8:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 36 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose95-T.Robertson).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 36
(7:45 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 35 for 1 yard (34-O.Vance23-M.Rose).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 35
(7:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to ISU 32 for 3 yards (26-A.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - IOWAST 32
(6:38 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:52 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 25 for 24 yards (12-K.Williams16-D.Harper).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(5:46 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 29 for 4 yards (8-R.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29
(5:42 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for 7 yards (42-J.Jernigan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36
(5:22 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36
(5:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 36
(4:55 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 38 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling).
Punt
4 & 8 - OKLAST 38
(4:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 43 yards from ISU 38 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

IOWAST Cyclones
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 5:48 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19
(4:05 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 31 for 12 yards (26-A.Johnson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31
(3:58 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for -1 yard (7-J.Bickham).
+30 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 30
(3:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to ISU 40 for 30 yards (26-A.Johnson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40
(3:05 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 28 for 12 yards (11-L.White26-A.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28
(2:32 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 28 for no gain. Penalty on OKS 89-J.Woods Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - IOWAST 38
(2:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 36 for 2 yards (33-B.Lewis34-O.Vance).
+7 YD
2 & 18 - IOWAST 36
(1:50 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 29 for 7 yards (34-O.Vance89-M.Leo).
+6 YD
3 & 11 - IOWAST 29
(1:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 23 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose33-B.Lewis).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - IOWAST 23
(0:35 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 24 for 23 yards (12-K.Williams).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24
(14:56 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 36 for 12 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36
(14:51 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 7 yards (94-T.Ford).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 43
(14:18 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 50 for 7 yards (4-A.Green16-D.Harper).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50
(13:40 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 50 for no gain (3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 50
(13:05 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 50
(12:23 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 37 for 13 yards (16-D.Harper3-T.Sterling).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(12:18 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKS 38 for -1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 38
(11:44 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKS 26 for 12 yards (24-J.Bernard). Penalty on OKS 24-J.Bernard Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at OKS 26.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13
(11:03 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 7 for 6 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 7
(10:32 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKS 4 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez3-T.Sterling).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 4
(9:55 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:12 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Interception (3 plays, 83 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:12 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 30 yards from ISU 35 out of bounds at the OKS 35.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35
(9:06 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 48 for 13 yards (11-L.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48
(9:06 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48
(8:30 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 49 for 1 yard (26-A.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 49
(8:22 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 30-C.Hubbard.
Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 49
(7:45 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 36 yards from OKS 49 to ISU 15 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15
(7:39 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 21 for 6 yards (4-A.Green).
No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWAST 21
(7:32 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
Int
3 & 4 - IOWAST 21
(6:59 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-M.Rodriguez at ISU 26. 20-M.Rodriguez runs 26 yards for a touchdown.

IOWAST Cyclones
- Interception (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:54 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
Kickoff
(6:47 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 59 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 28 for 22 yards (25-J.Taylor38-P.Redwine-Bryant).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28
(6:47 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to. to ISU 39 for 11 yards (8-R.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39
(6:41 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 39
(6:15 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for -3 yards (3-T.Sterling8-R.Williams).
Sack
3 & 13 - IOWAST 36
(6:10 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 29 for -7 yards (91-M.Scott92-C.Murray).
Punt
4 & 20 - IOWAST 29
(5:22 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 53 yards from ISU 29. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 43 for 25 yards (42-M.Spears).

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43
(4:38 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 50 for 7 yards (33-B.Lewis).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 50
(4:26 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 49 for 1 yard (34-O.Vance58-R.Lima).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 49
(3:43 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 48 for 1 yard (55-Z.Petersen92-J.Johnson).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 48
(2:57 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 49 for -1 yard (34-O.Vance).

IOWAST Cyclones
- Interception (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49
(2:47 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 43 for 8 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
Int
2 & 2 - IOWAST 43
(2:43 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Ogbongbemiga at OKS 41. 11-A.Ogbongbemiga to OKS 45 for 4 yards.

OKLAST Cowboys
- End of Game (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45
(2:15 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 44 for -1 yard (5-E.Uwazurike).
-3 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 44
(2:14 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 41 for -3 yards (42-M.Spears).
-4 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 41
(1:30 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 37 for -4 yards (33-B.Lewis).
Punt
4 & 18 - OKLAST 37
(0:46 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 37 out of bounds at the ISU 24.

IOWAST Cyclones

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24
(0:39 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 36 for 12 yards (3-T.Sterling).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(0:32 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete.
Int
2 & 10 - IOWAST 36
(0:32 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Sterling at ISU 45. 3-T.Sterling to ISU 43 for 2 yards (88-C.Kolar).

IOWAST Cyclones

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43
(0:24 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders kneels at ISU 49 for -6 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:47
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
27
Touchdown 6:54
15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-M.Rodriguez at ISU 26. 20-M.Rodriguez runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
33
27
Point After TD 9:12
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
Touchdown 9:12
28-B.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
26
Field Goal 15:00
49-M.Ammendola 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:52
49-M.Ammendola 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
24
20
Point After TD 10:18
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Touchdown 10:25
28-B.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:08
96-C.Assalley 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
65
yds
01:29
pos
21
13
Point After TD 6:04
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 6:10
30-C.Hubbard runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
10
Field Goal 7:31
96-C.Assalley 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
60
yds
04:58
pos
14
10
Point After TD 12:36
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:40
3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:19
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:25
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:26
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:40
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 30
Rushing 7 7
Passing 6 22
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-12 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 402 460
Total Plays 55 88
Avg Gain 7.3 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 153 86
Rush Attempts 31 25
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 3.4
Net Yards Passing 249 374
Comp. - Att. 16-24 39-63
Yards Per Pass 10.4 5.9
Penalties - Yards 2-23 2-20
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 6-41.0 6-43.3
Return Yards 152 68
Punts - Returns 3-41 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-79 3-68
Int. - Returns 3-32 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oklahoma State 5-3 71431034
23 Iowa State 5-3 0137727
IOWAST -10.5, O/U 64.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, Iowa
 249 PASS YDS 374
153 RUSH YDS 86
402 TOTAL YDS 460
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 249 2 1 173.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 249 2 1 173.0
S. Sanders 16/24 249 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 116 1
C. Hubbard 22 116 1 65
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
S. Sanders 8 43 0 20
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Brown 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 131 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 131 1
T. Wallace 8 131 1 71
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 1
B. Johnson 3 66 1 50
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
J. Woods 2 33 0 30
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Hubbard 2 11 0 6
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Stoner 1 8 0 8
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. McCray 0 0 0 0
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Wolf 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
M. Rodriguez 9-0 0.0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
A. Green 8-1 0.0 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Harvell-Peel 7-1 0.0 0
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
T. Sterling 7-2 0.0 1
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Bernard 4-1 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 4-1 0.0 1
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ford 3-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
I. Antwine 3-2 1.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Harper 3-1 0.0 0
T. Lacy 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lacy 1-1 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jernigan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jernigan 1-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Martin 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Ammendola 2/2 49 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 3
T. Hutton 6 41.0 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.8 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.8 25 0
L. Brown 4 16.8 25 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 25 0
D. Stoner 3 13.7 25 0
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 382 1 3 110.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 382 1 3 110.3
B. Purdy 39/62 382 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 76 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 76 2
B. Hall 18 76 2 21
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Lang 2 9 0 5
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
B. Purdy 5 1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 0
D. Jones 8 91 0 27
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
C. Kolar 8 88 1 18
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 0
L. Pettway 7 63 0 18
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 0
B. Hall 6 42 0 23
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
L. Akers 4 39 0 15
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
C. Allen 2 22 0 22
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Milton 1 14 0 14
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Soehner 1 13 0 13
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Shaw Jr. 1 7 0 7
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Lang 1 3 0 3
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Wilson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Johnson 7-2 0.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
O. Vance 6-1 0.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
M. Rose 6-1 0.0 1
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. White 5-0 0.0 0
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Lewis 5-2 0.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
R. Lima 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Lima 2-2 0.0 0
Z. Petersen 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Z. Petersen 2-2 0.0 0
A. Azunna 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Azunna 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bickham 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bickham 2-1 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Robertson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Robertson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Leo 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
C. Assalley 2/3 32 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.3 2
J. Rivera 6 43.3 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 24 0
K. Nwangwu 3 22.7 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 OKLAST 39 1:20 3 5 Punt
8:40 OKLAST 10 2:00 4 90 TD
5:00 OKLAST 20 1:34 5 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 OKLAST 18 1:39 4 82 TD
7:36 OKLAST 11 1:26 4 89 TD
2:31 OKLAST 22 0:40 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 OKLAST 23 0:00 3 9 Punt
11:35 OKLAST 24 0:17 3 45 INT
10:18 OKLAST 32 3:40 8 36 FG
4:05 OKLAST 19 3:30 8 58 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:12 OKLAST 35 1:27 4 14 Punt
4:38 OKLAST 43 1:41 4 8 Downs
2:15 OKLAST 45 1:29 3 -8 Punt
0:24 IOWAST 43 0:00 1 -6 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 25 0:40 3 -4 Punt
12:24 IOWAST 12 3:44 8 41 Punt
6:26 IOWAST 25 1:16 4 30 Punt
2:50 IOWAST 17 2:05 7 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 IOWAST 25 4:58 11 60 FG
6:04 IOWAST 25 3:29 12 53 FG Miss
1:41 IOWAST 28 1:29 11 60 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 IOWAST 24 1:31 3 6 Punt
11:13 OKLAST 31 0:48 2 31 TD
5:52 IOWAST 25 1:02 5 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 24 5:48 11 76 TD
7:39 IOWAST 15 0:40 3 83 INT
6:47 IOWAST 28 1:25 4 1 Punt
2:47 IOWAST 49 0:04 2 -4 INT
0:39 IOWAST 24 0:07 3 33 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores