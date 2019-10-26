|
|
|OKLAST
|IOWAST
Oklahoma State upsets No. 23 Iowa State 34-27
AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State surged back into the Top 25 by making big plays on offense and limiting them on defense.
Oklahoma State stole the Cyclones' recipe, took care of the ball and escaped Ames with a potential season-changing upset. Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two TDs, and Oklahoma State beat 23rd-ranked Iowa State 34-27 on Saturday to snap the Cyclones' three-game winning streak.
Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12), who used four big plays to snap their own two-game skid. The Pokes also forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter after entering play ranked 123rd nationally in turnover margin.
''This is a great life lesson for the boys from the standpoint of, just keep playing,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said.
Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for the eventual game-winning touchdown.
Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) then stuffed Hubbard on a 4th-and-1 near midfield with just under 3 minutes left. But quarterback Brock Purdy threw another ill-advised pass that was picked off shortly thereafter - then another interception in the final seconds that sealed the Cyclones' fate.
Iowa State was also just 5 of 16 on third downs, and Purdy gave it away three times in the fourth after throwing just four interceptions all season entering the day.
''We really didn't play Iowa State football,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''The big plays obviously, the turnovers, the third downs. I think it's really hard to beat anybody, especially a good team, that way. I put that on us (as coaches).''
Oklahoma State jumped ahead 21-13 at halftime behind a 71-yard catch and run touchdown from Tylan Wallace, a 50-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Braydon Johnson and a 65-yard scoring run from Hubbard.
Iowa State's defense stiffened in the second half, and touchdown runs of 9 and 4 yards by freshman Breece Hall pulled the Cyclones even at 27-all with 9:06 left.
Purdy, whose brilliant play has been a major reason why Iowa State has been so strong since he took over last season, fell to 9-3 against Big 12 opponents. He finished 39 of 62 passing for 382 yards.
''Interestingly, they beat themselves with a quarterback that's really, really good,'' Gundy said.
Tylan Wallace had eight catches for 131 yards for Oklahoma State, which racked up 34 points despite not reaching Iowa State's red zone.
Hall had 76 yards on 18 carries after posting back-to-back 100-yard games.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The longest play the Cyclones had allowed entering the day was 46 yards, so those breakdowns were very uncharacteristic of one of the Big 12's best defenses. The league remains wide open, especially after Oklahoma and Texas lost, but Iowa State squandered a golden opportunity to move up the standings.
It's not all on Purdy though, as Iowa State ran the ball just 25 times in 88 plays.
''It's hard to be the best version of us if we're going to be that unbalanced,'' Campbell said.
Oklahoma State: After turning it over eight times in the past two weeks, Sanders took much better care of the ball - though his third-quarter interception set up Hall's first touchdown run, which cut the Pokes' lead to 21-20. Still, Oklahoma State is just one win away from bowl eligibility with at least three winnable games to go. ''If we open up the passing game, we open up the running game. It keeps defenses on their toes,'' Johnson said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This loss should knock Iowa State out of the Top 25.
HE SAID IT
''It just comes down to executing,'' Purdy said. ''The fourth quarter came rolling around and we just didn't execute. I didn't play to the best of my ability when it mattered.''
UP NEXT
Iowa State has next week off. The Cyclones play at Oklahoma on Nov. 9.
Oklahoma State hosts TCU on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 20 for -5 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 20(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - IOWAST 20(14:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 21 for 1 yard (92-C.Murray).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWAST 21(14:20 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 21 out of bounds at the OKS 39.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(13:50 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 42 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 42(13:33 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 44 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 44(13:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLAST 44(12:30 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 44 yards from OKS 44 to ISU 12 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(12:24 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 16 for 4 yards (95-I.Antwine92-C.Murray).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 16(12:17 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 22 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(11:40 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 35 for 13 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(11:25 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel95-I.Antwine).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 37(11:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at ISU 46 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(10:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang to ISU 49 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 49(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.Lang to OKS 47 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez89-T.Lacy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 47(9:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 47(8:40 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 37 yards from OKS 47 out of bounds at the OKS 10.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (4 plays, 90 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(8:40 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 for 11 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(8:25 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 20 for -1 yard (55-Z.Petersen).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 20(7:50 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 29 for 9 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+71 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 29(7:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:40 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:26 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to OKS 48 for 27 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(6:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKS 45 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 45(6:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 45(5:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWAST 45(5:10 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 34 yards from OKS 45. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 20 for 9 yards (39-S.Wirtel).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(5:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 28 for 8 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 28(4:51 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 36 for 8 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(4:30 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for -2 yards (92-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 34(4:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - OKLAST 34(3:30 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 42 for 8 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 42(3:26 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 42 to ISU 17 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(2:50 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at ISU 40 for 23 yards (4-A.Green).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(2:40 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at ISU 49 for 9 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 49(2:15 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 42 for 9 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(1:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 21 for 21 yards (4-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(1:24 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to OKS 21 for no gain (94-T.Ford).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 21(0:45 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to OKS 18 for 3 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 18(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:25 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 18 for 18 yards (89-D.Souhner).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(14:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 38 for 20 yards (11-L.White).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(14:12 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 45 for 7 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 45(13:40 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 50 for 5 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(13:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:40 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:40 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:36 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 29 for 4 yards (4-A.Green).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 29(12:36 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 11 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga40-B.Martin).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(12:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 42 for 18 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(11:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 38 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez4-A.Green).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 38(11:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 24 for 14 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(10:26 - 2nd) 4-J.Lang to OKS 19 for 5 yards (94-T.Ford11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 19(10:05 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to OKS 15 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 15(9:30 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 14 for 1 yard (89-T.Lacy24-J.Bernard).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(9:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 15 for -1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 15(8:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 15(7:55 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - IOWAST 15(7:42 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (4 plays, 89 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:36 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 11 for 6 yards (19-B.Coberley).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(7:36 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 26 for 15 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(7:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 29 for 3 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 29(7:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 35 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose7-J.Bickham).
|
+65 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 35(6:30 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Missed FG (12 plays, 53 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:04 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:04 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 37 for 12 yards (3-T.Sterling31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(6:04 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs ob at ISU 41 for 4 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 41(5:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 43 for 16 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(5:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 36 for 7 yards (4-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 36(4:50 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 36(4:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 36(4:08 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 31 for 5 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(3:58 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 31(3:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKS 21 for 10 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(3:36 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 22 for -1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 22(3:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 22(2:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete.
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - IOWAST 22(2:35 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(2:31 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 22(2:26 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at OKS 24 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 24(2:23 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for 6 yards (33-B.Lewis26-A.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 30(1:51 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 30 to ISU 28 fair catch by 8-D.Jones.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(1:41 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 41 for 13 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(1:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to OKS 45 for 14 yards (16-D.Harper).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(1:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to OKS 36 for 9 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 36(1:18 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 36(1:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to OKS 34 for 2 yards (95-I.Antwine40-B.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(0:54 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 34(0:45 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKS 19 for 15 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(0:39 - 2nd) Team penalty on ISU False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 19. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 24(0:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 19 for 5 yards (4-A.Green).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 19(0:34 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 12 for 7 yards (4-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 12(0:26 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 12(0:12 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley kicks 33 yards from ISU 35. 38-P.Redwine-Bryant to OKS 44 for 12 yards (82-L.Akers).
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 23 for 18 yards (82-L.Akers).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(15:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 25 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose55-Z.Petersen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 25(14:44 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose55-Z.Petersen).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 27(14:44 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 32(14:00 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 44 yards from OKS 32 to ISU 24 fair catch by 8-D.Jones.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (3 plays, 45 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(13:11 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez95-I.Antwine).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 24(13:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 30 for 6 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 30(12:25 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 30(11:40 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 53 yards from ISU 30. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 24 for 7 yards (6-T.Sutton44-B.McMillen).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(11:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 24(11:24 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 24(11:18 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Rose at OKS 31. 23-M.Rose to OKS 31 for no gain (73-T.Jenkins).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(11:13 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to OKS 9 for 22 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLAST 9(11:04 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:25 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:18 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley kicks 58 yards from ISU 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 32 for 25 yards (89-D.Souhner).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(10:18 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 40 for 8 yards (58-R.Lima).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 40(10:12 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for 5 yards (58-R.Lima33-B.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(9:39 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for no gain (26-A.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45(9:05 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 48 for 3 yards (11-L.White58-R.Lima).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 48(8:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 43 for -5 yards. Penalty on ISU 23-M.Rose Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 48. No Play. (23-M.Rose).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(8:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 36 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose95-T.Robertson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 36(7:45 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 35 for 1 yard (34-O.Vance23-M.Rose).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 35(7:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to ISU 32 for 3 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 32(6:38 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:52 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 25 for 24 yards (12-K.Williams16-D.Harper).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:46 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 29 for 4 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(5:42 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for 7 yards (42-J.Jernigan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(5:22 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(5:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 36(4:55 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to ISU 38 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 38(4:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 43 yards from ISU 38 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 5:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(4:05 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 31 for 12 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(3:58 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for -1 yard (7-J.Bickham).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 30(3:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to ISU 40 for 30 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(3:05 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 28 for 12 yards (11-L.White26-A.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(2:32 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to ISU 28 for no gain. Penalty on OKS 89-J.Woods Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 28. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - IOWAST 38(2:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 36 for 2 yards (33-B.Lewis34-O.Vance).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - IOWAST 36(1:50 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 29 for 7 yards (34-O.Vance89-M.Leo).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 29(1:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to ISU 23 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose33-B.Lewis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 23(0:35 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 24 for 23 yards (12-K.Williams).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:56 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 36 for 12 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(14:51 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 43 for 7 yards (94-T.Ford).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 43(14:18 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 50 for 7 yards (4-A.Green16-D.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(13:40 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 50 for no gain (3-T.Sterling).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 50(13:05 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 50(12:23 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 37 for 13 yards (16-D.Harper3-T.Sterling).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(12:18 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to OKS 38 for -1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 38(11:44 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to OKS 26 for 12 yards (24-J.Bernard). Penalty on OKS 24-J.Bernard Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at OKS 26.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(11:03 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to OKS 7 for 6 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 7(10:32 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to OKS 4 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez3-T.Sterling).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 4(9:55 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:12 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (3 plays, 83 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:12 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 30 yards from ISU 35 out of bounds at the OKS 35.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(9:06 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 48 for 13 yards (11-L.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(9:06 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(8:30 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 49 for 1 yard (26-A.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 49(8:22 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 30-C.Hubbard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWAST 49(7:45 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 36 yards from OKS 49 to ISU 15 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(7:39 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 21 for 6 yards (4-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 21(7:32 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 21(6:59 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-M.Rodriguez at ISU 26. 20-M.Rodriguez runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(6:54 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(6:47 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 59 yards from OKS 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 28 for 22 yards (25-J.Taylor38-P.Redwine-Bryant).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(6:47 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to. to ISU 39 for 11 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(6:41 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 39(6:15 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for -3 yards (3-T.Sterling8-R.Williams).
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - IOWAST 36(6:10 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 29 for -7 yards (91-M.Scott92-C.Murray).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - IOWAST 29(5:22 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 53 yards from ISU 29. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 43 for 25 yards (42-M.Spears).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(4:38 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 50 for 7 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 50(4:26 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 49 for 1 yard (34-O.Vance58-R.Lima).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 49(3:43 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 48 for 1 yard (55-Z.Petersen92-J.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 48(2:57 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to ISU 49 for -1 yard (34-O.Vance).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(2:47 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to OKS 43 for 8 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
Int
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 43(2:43 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Ogbongbemiga at OKS 41. 11-A.Ogbongbemiga to OKS 45 for 4 yards.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- End of Game (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(2:15 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 44 for -1 yard (5-E.Uwazurike).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 44(2:14 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 41 for -3 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 41(1:30 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 37 for -4 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - OKLAST 37(0:46 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 37 out of bounds at the ISU 24.
IOWAST
Cyclones
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(0:39 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 36 for 12 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(0:32 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 36(0:32 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Sterling at ISU 45. 3-T.Sterling to ISU 43 for 2 yards (88-C.Kolar).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|30
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|6
|22
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|402
|460
|Total Plays
|55
|88
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|86
|Rush Attempts
|31
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|249
|374
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|39-63
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-23
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|6-43.3
|Return Yards
|152
|68
|Punts - Returns
|3-41
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-79
|3-68
|Int. - Returns
|3-32
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|249
|PASS YDS
|374
|
|
|153
|RUSH YDS
|86
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|460
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|16/24
|249
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|22
|116
|1
|65
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|8
|43
|0
|20
|
D. Brown 6 QB
|D. Brown
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|8
|131
|1
|71
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|66
|1
|50
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|2
|33
|0
|30
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jernigan 42 DT
|J. Jernigan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|2/2
|49
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|6
|41.0
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|4
|16.8
|25
|0
|
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
|P. Redwine-Bryant
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|13.7
|25
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|39/62
|382
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|8
|91
|0
|27
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|8
|88
|1
|18
|
L. Pettway 7 WR
|L. Pettway
|7
|63
|0
|18
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|6
|42
|0
|23
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|4
|39
|0
|15
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|2
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Lang 4 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Wilson 17 WR
|D. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lima 58 DL
|R. Lima
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bickham 7 DB
|J. Bickham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robertson 95 DL
|T. Robertson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Leo 89 DE
|M. Leo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|2/3
|32
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|6
|43.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|22.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
