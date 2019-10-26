|
|
|MEMP
|TULSA
White, Gainwell lead Memphis past Tulsa 42-41
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Brady White threw for two touchdowns and Memphis held on late to edge Tulsa 42-41 on Saturday night.
White had 277 yards passing for the Tigers (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Kenneth Gainwell ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns including a 62-yard score late in the third quarter.
Memphis led 28-17 at halftime but Tulsa rallied in the second half, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal to take a 41-35 lead late in the fourth quarter. Gainwell's third touchdown run put the Tigers back on top, 42-41, with 4:26 left. Tulsa used that time to drive 63 yards to the Memphis 12, but Jacob Rainey missed a 29-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
Rainey had previously made good on field goals from 32 and 26 yards and missed from 40 yards.
Zach Smith threw for 309 yards and a score for the Golden Hurricane (2-6, 0-4), who have lost four straight. Cory Taylor II ran for three touchdowns.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 71 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 29 for 29 yards (4-R.Revels18-T.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(15:00 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 31 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 31(14:53 - 1st) 3-B.White to MEM 34 for 3 yards (97-T.Stevenson54-S.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 34(14:31 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 39 for 5 yards (9-R.Robinson8-B.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(13:55 - 1st) 14-A.Gibson pushed ob at MEM 46 for 7 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 46(13:29 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell runs 54 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MEM 79-S.Dill Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 46. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - MEMP 36(13:14 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at TSA 49 for 15 yards (3-C.Williams10-M.Bunch).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(13:04 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to TSA 25 for 24 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:42 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TSA 20 for 5 yards (9-R.Robinson42-C.Edmiston).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 20(12:18 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:47 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:40 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:40 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 29 for 4 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(11:37 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MEM 49 for 22 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(11:02 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 50 for -1 yard (25-A.Hall23-J.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 50(10:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 50(10:00 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULSA 50(9:57 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 43 yards from MEM 50. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 15 for 8 yards (5-J.Santana).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(9:55 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 14 for -1 yard (3-C.Williams6-D.Cannon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 14(9:46 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 17 for 3 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 17(9:22 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to TSA 40 for 43 yards (10-M.Bunch8-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(8:43 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(8:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:11 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (9 plays, 33 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:03 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 30 for 5 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 30(8:03 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 34 for 4 yards (5-E.Cunningham25-A.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 34(7:45 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 36 for 2 yards (40-T.Pickens99-B.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(7:30 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 36(7:12 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 40 for 4 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 40(7:08 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to MEM 48 for 12 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(6:23 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MEM 42 for 6 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 42(5:58 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 42(5:24 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 42(5:20 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 42 yards from MEM 42 to MEM End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on TSA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MEM 20.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(5:16 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 30 for 5 yards (3-C.Williams44-C.Baumann).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(5:08 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 24 for -6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 24(4:40 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie. Penalty on MEM 79-S.Dill Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MEMP 24(4:04 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 50 yards from MEM 24 out of bounds at the TSA 26.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(4:00 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 29 for 3 yards (94-J.Dorceus9-J.Broussard).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 29(3:53 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 25 for -4 yards (93-D.Hawkins94-J.Dorceus).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 25(3:30 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 31 for 6 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 31(3:48 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 55 yards from TSA 31. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 25 for 11 yards (38-A.Anderson).
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:15 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 32 for 7 yards (23-Z.Collins12-A.Green).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 32(2:00 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 34 for 2 yards (9-R.Robinson21-B.Powers).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 34(1:41 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 34 for no gain (15-T.Gipson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 34(0:49 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 21 yards from MEM 34 out of bounds at the TSA 45.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(0:18 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 45(0:13 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 40 for 15 yards (40-T.Pickens15-Q.Johnson).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(0:09 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 77 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 50 yards from TSA 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 23 FUMBLES. 40-M.Kulkin to MEM 23 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(14:52 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 23 for no gain (55-B.Huff).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 23(14:46 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 23(14:21 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 3-S.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MEMP 28(14:16 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson. Penalty on MEM 55-B.Huff Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 23(14:16 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 23(14:10 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(14:07 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 38 for 15 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(14:03 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 47 for 15 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(13:37 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 39 for 8 yards (6-D.Cannon20-K.Ray).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 39(13:00 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 38 for 1 yard (97-T.Stevenson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 38(12:30 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 33 for 5 yards (42-C.Edmiston3-C.Williams). Team penalty on TSA Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TSA 33.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(11:46 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 12 for 6 yards (9-R.Robinson23-Z.Collins).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 12(11:30 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 6 for 6 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - TULSA 6(11:00 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 7 for -1 yard (6-D.Cannon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 7(10:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 7(9:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell. Penalty on TSA 35-Y.Burnett Pass interference 5 yards enforced at TSA 7. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TULSA 2(9:33 - 2nd) 84-C.Austin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 38 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:25 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 25 for no gain (5-E.Cunningham90-J.Tate).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:25 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MEM 47 for 28 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(9:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 44 for 3 yards (23-J.Russell13-J.Clemons). Penalty on MEM 23-J.Russell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MEM 44.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(8:43 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 28 for 1 yard (13-J.Clemons).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 28(8:15 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 25 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 25(7:40 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MEM 23 for 2 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 23(7:11 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson pushed ob at MEM 9 for 14 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - MEMP 9(6:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 6 for 3 yards (9-J.Broussard8-X.Cullens).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 6(5:55 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on MEM 12-L.Thomas Pass interference 4 yards enforced at MEM 6. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MEMP 2(5:22 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 1 for 1 yard (35-T.Hart94-J.Dorceus).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 1(5:19 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:44 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:40 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 47 for 37 yards (90-Z.Long).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(4:40 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 90-Z.Long Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MEM 47.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(4:40 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(4:40 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 38 for no gain (23-Z.Collins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 38(4:32 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
|
+29 YD
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 38(4:22 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to TSA 9 for 29 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - TULSA 9(3:50 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 5 for 4 yards (54-S.Robinson42-C.Edmiston).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 5(3:10 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:26 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Halftime (6 plays, 60 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:22 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 32 for 7 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 32(2:22 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 33 for 1 yard (3-K.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 33(2:13 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 36 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(2:04 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 47 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(1:56 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Wilkerson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 47(1:46 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 47(1:38 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to MEM 17 for 36 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(1:34 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at MEM 20 for -3 yards (35-T.Hart55-B.Huff).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - MEMP 20(1:19 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at MEM 27 for -7 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 20 - MEMP 27(1:14 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to MEM 10 for 17 yards (12-L.Thomas2-T.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - MEMP 10(1:08 - 2nd) Team penalty on TSA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 10. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MEMP 15(0:56 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Missed FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) 99-D.Donley kicks 40 yards from TSA 35. 94-J.Dorceus to MEM 25 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:52 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:44 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 36 for 11 yards (93-J.Blankenship).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson pushed ob at TSA 25 for 39 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:25 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:17 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to TSA 1 for 24 yards (10-M.Bunch27-D.Jackson). Penalty on TSA 9-R.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 25. No Play.
|
No Good
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(0:09 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:00 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 28 for 3 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 28(15:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 32-J.Palmer.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 28(14:35 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on MEM 12-L.Thomas Pass interference 7 yards enforced at TSA 28. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(14:29 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to MEM 50 for 15 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(14:26 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to MEM 39 for 11 yards (8-X.Cullens32-J.Francis).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(14:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 24 for 15 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(13:58 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to MEM 24 for no gain (13-J.Clemons5-E.Cunningham).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 24(13:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 23 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 23(13:14 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 9 - TULSA 23(12:30 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey 40 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 15-Q.Johnson. 32-J.Francis to MEM 49 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(12:27 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 50 for 1 yard (15-T.Gipson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 50(12:19 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 50(11:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Samuel to TSA 42 for 8 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 42(11:46 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to TSA 43 for -1 yard (23-Z.Collins20-K.Ray).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(11:07 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 47 for 4 yards (90-J.Tate55-B.Huff).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 47(11:02 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to MEM 39 for 14 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(10:30 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 34 for 5 yards (40-T.Pickens10-M.Joseph).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 34(10:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 32 for 2 yards (90-J.Tate40-T.Pickens).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(9:30 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to MEM 31 FUMBLES. 11-Z.Smith to MEM 31 for no gain.
|
+31 YD
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 31(9:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:35 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (13 plays, 115 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:15 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 20 for 13 yards (21-B.Powers).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(8:15 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 38 for 18 yards (12-A.Green).
|
+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(8:07 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:44 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:33 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 20 for 20 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(7:33 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 18 for -2 yards (94-J.Dorceus25-A.Hall).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 18(7:29 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for 20 yards (12-L.Thomas). Penalty on MEM 12-L.Thomas Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 38.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 18(6:51 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for 20 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(6:51 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 35 for -3 yards (38-J.Wilson).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 13 - MEMP 35(6:30 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to MEM 33 for 32 yards (11-J.Bryant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(5:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 31 for 2 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 31(5:33 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 31(4:55 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to MEM 22 for 9 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(4:50 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to MEM 22 for no gain (40-T.Pickens).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 22(4:30 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 19 for 3 yards (25-A.Hall8-X.Cullens).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 19(3:50 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to MEM 5 for 14 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MEMP 5(3:16 - 3rd) 2-K.Stokes to MEM 2 for 3 yards (11-J.Bryant).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 2(2:55 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:32 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 5:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:27 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 57 yards from TSA 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 30 for 22 yards (21-B.Powers).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(2:27 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 1-T.Samuel. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 37 for 7 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 37(2:22 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 1-T.Samuel. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 42 for 5 yards (6-D.Cannon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(1:56 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 44 for 2 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 44(1:30 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie. Team penalty on MEM Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MEM 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 39(0:56 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 39(0:50 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to MEM 43 for 4 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULSA 43(0:46 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 43 to the TSA 15 downed by 8-X.Cullens.
MEMP
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 18 for 3 yards (94-J.Dorceus38-J.Wilson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 18(14:52 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 17 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus15-Q.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 17(14:19 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 27 for 10 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(13:43 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 31 for 4 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 31(13:25 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 36 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell25-A.Hall).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 36(12:58 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 40 for 4 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(12:40 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 42 for 2 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 42(12:21 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 42 for 16 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(11:38 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 42(11:11 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 33 for 9 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 33(11:07 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 27 for 6 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(10:43 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 27 for no gain (25-A.Hall93-D.Hawkins).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 27(10:33 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to MEM 14 for 13 yards (12-L.Thomas32-J.Francis).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(9:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:37 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:33 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 62 yards from TSA 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 22 for 19 yards (21-B.Powers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(9:33 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 26 for 4 yards (20-K.Ray9-R.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 26(9:25 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to MEM 30 for 4 yards (12-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 30(8:56 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 30 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 30(8:20 - 4th) 3-B.White to MEM 32 for 2 yards (42-C.Edmiston15-T.Gipson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(7:39 - 4th) Team penalty on MEM False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 32. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 27(7:12 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 30 FUMBLES (15-T.Gipson). 23-Z.Collins to MEM 30 FUMBLES. 12-A.Green to MEM 24 for 6 yards.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 60 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(7:12 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-R.Robinson. 9-R.Robinson to MEM 19 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 19(6:54 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 13 for 6 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(6:35 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 11 for 2 yards (55-B.Huff8-X.Cullens).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 11(6:08 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 9 for 2 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 9(5:40 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MEMP 9(5:25 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:18 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 62 yards from TSA 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 40 for 37 yards (30-J.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(5:14 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 40 for no gain (15-T.Gipson23-Z.Collins).
|
+59 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 40(5:07 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to TSA 1 for 59 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TULSA 1(4:48 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:30 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:26 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(4:26 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(4:26 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 30 for 5 yards (25-A.Hall23-J.Russell).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 30(4:22 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 42 for 12 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(3:53 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 45 for 3 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 45(3:33 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 48 for 3 yards (23-J.Russell8-X.Cullens).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 48(3:05 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to MEM 42 for 10 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(2:33 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 32 for 10 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(2:08 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to MEM 28 for 4 yards (94-J.Dorceus10-M.Joseph).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 28(1:57 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 19 for 9 yards (12-L.Thomas8-X.Cullens).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(1:52 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 16 for 3 yards (25-A.Hall15-Q.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 16(1:36 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 13 for 3 yards (36-L.Jordan15-Q.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 13(1:28 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to MEM 12 for 1 yard (15-Q.Johnson9-J.Broussard).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 12(0:30 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|33
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|12-22
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|498
|574
|Total Plays
|59
|101
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|275
|Rush Attempts
|33
|61
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|306
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|23-40
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-51
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|184
|20
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-165
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|306
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|192
|RUSH YDS
|275
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|574
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|15/25
|277
|2
|0
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|1/1
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|24
|149
|3
|62
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Samuel 1 WR
|T. Samuel
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Austin III 84 WR
|C. Austin III
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|5
|112
|0
|59
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|2
|79
|1
|40
|
C. Austin III 84 WR
|C. Austin III
|3
|57
|0
|29
|
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|2
|47
|0
|43
|
T. Samuel 1 WR
|T. Samuel
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Magnifico 86 TE
|J. Magnifico
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Thomas 12 DB
|L. Thomas
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 25 LB
|A. Hall
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broussard Jr. 9 DB
|J. Broussard Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Huff 55 DE
|B. Huff
|4-2
|1.5
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate IV 90 DL
|J. Tate IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 11 DB
|J. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cunningham 5 DE
|E. Cunningham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hart 35 LB
|T. Hart
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 DL
|J. Clemons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 38 DL
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 36 DB
|L. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 99 DL
|B. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawkins 93 DL
|D. Hawkins
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|3
|37.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
|C. Claybrooks
|4
|21.8
|37
|0
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|3
|26.0
|37
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Quinn 7 QB
|M. Quinn
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Samuel 1 WR
|T. Samuel
|2
|9.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|23/40
|309
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|36
|156
|1
|40
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|13
|85
|3
|31
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|9
|15
|0
|14
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|9
|129
|0
|32
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|7
|76
|0
|15
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|56
|0
|36
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Mullins 13 S
|L. Mullins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 20 S
|K. Ray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bunch 10 S
|M. Bunch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cannon 6 LB
|D. Cannon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 NT
|T. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 54 DT
|S. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blankenship 93 NT
|J. Blankenship
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baumann 44 DT
|C. Baumann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 S
|B. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rainey 95 K
|J. Rainey
|2/5
|32
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|3
|46.7
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD