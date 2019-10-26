|
|
|NTEXAS
|CHARLO
Charlotte edges North Texas 39-38 on TD with 18 seconds left
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Chris Reynolds threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left to give Charlotte a 39-38 victory over North Texas on Saturday.
North Texas (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) was at the 50 with four seconds to play, but Mason Fine fumbled the ball on a sack from Markees Watts to end the game.
Reynolds threw three touchdown passes, was 24 of 32 for 336 yards passing, and had a touchdown run. Tucker had 10 catches for 140 yards.
Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass and finished with 100 yards receiving for Charlotte (3-5, 1-3), which snapped a four-game losing skid. Benny LeMay added 155 yards rushing, two touchdown runs and had a TD catch.
Fine threw five touchdown passes and was 26-of-38 passing for 394 yards to lead North Texas. Jyaire Shorter caught three passes, each for a score, and finished with 111 yards receiving. Jaelon Darden and Michael Lawrence also had touchdown catches.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 24 for -1 yard (5-T.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHARLO 24(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 35 for 11 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(14:26 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 35 for no gain (23-K.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35(14:09 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 39 for 4 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 39(13:28 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 41 for 2 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 41(12:43 - 1st) 7-B.Kean punts 28 yards from CHA 41 to the NTX 31 downed by 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on NTX 52-D.McMillan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NTX 31.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Downs (8 plays, 35 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(11:57 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to NTX 17 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith34-J.Gemmell).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 17(11:47 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 29 for 12 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(11:19 - 1st) 6-M.Fine to NTX 32 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 32(11:07 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 42 for 10 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(10:43 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to NTX 48 for 6 yards (5-A.Highsmith22-H.Segura).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 48(10:17 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 47 for -1 yard (29-J.Pitman34-J.Gemmell).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 47(9:48 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to CHA 49 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 49(9:17 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to CHA 49 for no gain (22-H.Segura1-J.Fugate).
CHARLO
49ers
- Downs (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(8:35 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to NTX 27 for 24 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(8:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to NTX 24 for 3 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 24(8:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHARLO 24(7:35 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to NTX 19 for 5 yards (4-K.Muhammad97-D.Novil).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - CHARLO 19(7:29 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 18 for 1 yard (32-J.Ozougwu4-K.Muhammad).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 82 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(6:43 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to NTX 17 for -1 yard (22-H.Segura).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 17(6:35 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 20 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 20(6:06 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs ob at NTX 31 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(5:43 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 36 for 5 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+64 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 36(5:25 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:59 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:48 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 26 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis). Penalty on CHA 53-J.Allen Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at CHA 26.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 22 - CHARLO 13(4:48 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at CHA 14 for 1 yard (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - CHARLO 14(4:24 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 25-N.Henderson. 25-N.Henderson pushed ob at CHA 14 for no gain (9-N.Harvey).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 21 - CHARLO 14(3:48 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 21 for 7 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CHARLO 21(3:04 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 30 yards from CHA 21. 32-M.Lawrence to CHA 47 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (3 plays, 47 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(2:24 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to CHA 44 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 44(2:14 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to CHA 40 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 40(1:44 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:12 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:03 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at CHA 32 for 7 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 32(1:03 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 44 for 12 yards (5-T.Davis11-C.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44(0:31 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 48 for 4 yards (5-T.Davis97-D.Novil).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 48(0:01 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 49 for 3 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 49(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at NTX 26 for 23 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26(14:22 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 26(13:38 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at NTX 15 for 11 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(13:32 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 14 for 1 yard (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 14(12:54 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at NTX 8 for 6 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 8(12:18 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 6 for 2 yards (24-T.Robinson23-K.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 6(11:53 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 4 for 2 yards (97-D.Novil).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CHARLO 4(11:09 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CHARLO 4(10:38 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger to NTX 1 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHARLO 1(10:38 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:13 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 41 for 16 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(10:13 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to NTX 43 for 2 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 43(9:44 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to CHA 20 for 37 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 43(9:19 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 43(9:19 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 48 for 5 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 48(9:09 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 33 yards from NTX 48 to CHA 19 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(8:29 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 18 for -1 yard (23-K.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHARLO 18(8:21 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 23 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 23(7:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 26 for 3 yards (11-C.Johnson32-J.Ozougwu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CHARLO 26(7:02 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 50 yards from CHA 26. 1-J.Darden to NTX 20 for -4 yards. Penalty on NTX 6-D.Harrison Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NTX 20.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(6:22 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to NTX 18 for 8 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 18(6:05 - 2nd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 19 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 19(5:39 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 21 for 2 yards (98-T.Horne60-B.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(5:05 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(4:45 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 48 for 27 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(4:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(4:05 - 2nd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 49 for 1 yard (29-J.Pitman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(3:57 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(3:21 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 17-D.Gaddie False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 49. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NTEXAS 44(3:15 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 36 yards from NTX 44. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 19 for -1 yard (35-G.Murphy).
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(3:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 25 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 25(3:04 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 34 for 9 yards (4-K.Muhammad5-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(2:37 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 34 for no gain (9-N.Harvey91-D.LeBlanc).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 34(2:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 32-B.LeMay.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 34(1:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 30-I.Finger.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHARLO 34(1:19 - 2nd) 39-K.Corbett punts 40 yards from CHA 34 to NTX 26 fair catch by 9-N.Harvey.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(1:14 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to NTX 29 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(1:07 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers to NTX 34 for 5 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 34(0:49 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to NTX 43 for 9 yards (34-J.Gemmell5-A.Highsmith).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(0:41 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Halftime (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:15 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at CHA 34 for 9 yards (24-T.Robinson4-K.Muhammad).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34(0:15 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 46 for 12 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(0:09 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar 9-V.Tucker runs ob at NTX 38 for 6 yards.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 36 yards from CHA 35 to NTX 29 fair catch by 59-H.Harrison.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(15:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 28 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 28(14:54 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin. Penalty on CHA 6-M.Osborne Pass interference 16 yards enforced at NTX 28. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(14:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to CHA 49 for 7 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 49(14:16 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 49(13:49 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 46 for -5 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 46(13:44 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 53 yards from NTX 46 Downed at the CHA 1.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (8 plays, 99 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 1(13:05 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 6 for 5 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 6(12:52 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 27 for 21 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(12:18 - 3rd) 7-B.Kean sacked at CHA 18 for -9 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 19 - CHARLO 18(11:27 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 6-T.Goode. 6-T.Goode to CHA 36 for 18 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 36(10:44 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 39 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(10:20 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to CHA 40 for 1 yard (48-J.King52-D.McMillan).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40(9:51 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 48 for 8 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+52 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 48(9:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:56 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:47 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 61 yards from CHA 35 out of bounds at the NTX 4.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(8:47 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 39 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 39(8:47 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 48 for 13 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(8:19 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence pushed ob at CHA 34 for 14 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(7:51 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine sacked at CHA 35 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 35(7:01 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 35(6:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at CHA 24 for 11 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(6:47 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith pushed ob at CHA 14 for 10 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(6:31 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:15 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:07 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 63 yards from NTX 35. 30-I.Finger to CHA 25 for 23 yards (43-L.Nixon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(6:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(6:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 50 for 25 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(5:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at NTX 44 for 6 yards (9-N.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 44(5:14 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 44(4:38 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 42 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 2 - CHARLO 42(4:29 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson to NTX 29 for 13 yards (4-K.Muhammad48-J.King).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(3:48 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(3:12 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 31 for 6 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 31(3:12 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 38 for 7 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(2:46 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 48 for 14 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(2:18 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to CHA 43 for 5 yards (60-B.Wallace17-L.Martin).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 43(1:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence runs ob at CHA 34 for 9 yards.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(1:03 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:39 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:31 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:31 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 29 for 4 yards (9-N.Harvey91-D.LeBlanc).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29(0:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 40 for 11 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(15:00 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 43 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 43(14:44 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs ob at NTX 41 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(14:22 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 38 for 3 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 38(14:02 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay to NTX 31 for 7 yards (43-L.Nixon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(13:13 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Goode.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 31(12:39 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 31 for no gain (97-D.Novil).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 31(12:33 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(11:47 - 4th) 39-K.Corbett complete to 86-M.Saccomanno. 86-M.Saccomanno to NTX 16 for -14 yards (42-G.Murphy).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Missed FG (13 plays, 52 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:41 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 22 for 22 yards (12-C.Haynes).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(11:41 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 35 for 13 yards (15-M.Gibbs34-J.Gemmell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(11:34 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(11:12 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 46 for 11 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(11:07 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 46 for no gain (98-T.Horne).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(10:50 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to NTX 48 for 2 yards (6-M.Osborne40-M.Watts).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 48(10:20 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to CHA 32 for 20 yards (1-J.Fugate34-J.Gemmell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(9:50 - 4th) Penalty on NTX 72-M.Mose False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 37(9:17 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 37(9:00 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 19 for 18 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(8:54 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 20 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith60-B.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 20(8:22 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 20(7:49 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NTX 77-E.Woodworth Chop block 15 yards enforced at CHA 20. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 26 - NTEXAS 35(7:42 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to CHA 26 for 9 yards (34-J.Gemmell2-B.Faison-Walden).
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 17 - CHARLO 26(7:35 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney 43 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by. 17-K.Martin pushed ob at CHA 23 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(6:42 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on NTX 24-T.Robinson Pass interference 14 yards enforced at CHA 23. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(6:33 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at CHA 50 for 13 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(6:20 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 28 for 22 yards (24-T.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(5:50 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to NTX 21 for 7 yards (31-J.Gibbs43-L.Nixon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 21(5:30 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to NTX 18 for 3 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18(5:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to NTX 5 for 13 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHARLO 5(4:20 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:50 - 4th) 9-V.Tucker to NTX 5 for -3 yards.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:44 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 61 yards from CHA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin pushed ob at CHA 48 for 48 yards (11-J.Cruz).
|
Kickoff
|(3:44 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 61 yards from CHA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin pushed ob at NTX 43 for 39 yards (11-J.Cruz).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(3:44 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 44 for 1 yard (29-J.Pitman).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 44(3:44 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 38 for 18 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(2:50 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 38 for no gain (34-J.Gemmell22-H.Segura).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(2:06 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 34 for 4 yards (22-H.Segura15-M.Gibbs).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 34(1:25 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 34(1:20 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:16 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35. 9-V.Tucker runs ob at CHA 25 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at CHA 29 for 4 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29(1:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at CHA 34 for 5 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34(1:04 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at CHA 39 for 5 yards (43-L.Nixon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(0:58 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 39(0:53 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Penalty on CHA 53-J.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at CHA 39. No Play.
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 20 - CHARLO 29(0:49 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to NTX 34 for 37 yards (4-K.Muhammad9-N.Harvey).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(0:42 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:24 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 4 for -2 yards (43-L.Nixon).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- End of Game (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 40 for 15 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(0:18 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(0:14 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 50 for 10 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(0:09 - 4th) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 40 for -10 yards FUMBLES (40-M.Watts). 34-J.Gemmell to NTX 43 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|27
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|17
|14
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|531
|580
|Total Plays
|70
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|253
|Rush Attempts
|32
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|386
|327
|Comp. - Att.
|26-38
|24-32
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-64
|3-39
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|4-37.0
|Return Yards
|76
|22
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-76
|2-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|386
|PASS YDS
|327
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|253
|
|
|531
|TOTAL YDS
|580
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|26/38
|394
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|17
|131
|0
|27
|
L. Easly 23 RB
|L. Easly
|10
|22
|0
|6
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|4
|-10
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|111
|3
|57
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|5
|104
|1
|64
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|6
|82
|1
|34
|
K. Smith 9 TE
|K. Smith
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|4
|28
|0
|16
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Simpson 84 WR
|D. Simpson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Smith 30 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Muhammad 4 S
|K. Muhammad
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 24 DB
|T. Robinson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 9 DB
|N. Harvey
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 LB
|T. Davis
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ozougwu 32 LB
|J. Ozougwu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 43 LB
|L. Nixon III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibbs 31 S
|J. Gibbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
|Ca. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Gr. Murphy 42 LB
|Gr. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 2 DE
|L. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 48 LB
|J. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
|D. LeBlanc
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McMillan 52 DL
|D. McMillan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 47 K
|E. Mooney
|1/2
|51
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kenworthy 36 P
|A. Kenworthy
|3
|40.7
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|3
|25.3
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|24/32
|336
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|30
|155
|2
|22
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|8
|96
|1
|29
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|3
|11
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|10
|140
|1
|34
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|3
|100
|1
|52
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|2
|38
|1
|31
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|6
|27
|0
|10
|
T. Goode 6 WR
|T. Goode
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Roberson 80 TE
|C. Roberson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Henderson 25 WR
|N. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Highsmith 5 DE
|A. Highsmith
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gemmell 34 LB
|J. Gemmell
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitman 29 DB
|J. Pitman
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Segura 22 DB
|H. Segura
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 LB
|M. Watts
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
|B. Faison-Walden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|2
|40.0
|0
|50
|
K. Corbett 39 P
|K. Corbett
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
