Charlotte edges North Texas 39-38 on TD with 18 seconds left

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Chris Reynolds threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left to give Charlotte a 39-38 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

North Texas (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) was at the 50 with four seconds to play, but Mason Fine fumbled the ball on a sack from Markees Watts to end the game.

Reynolds threw three touchdown passes, was 24 of 32 for 336 yards passing, and had a touchdown run. Tucker had 10 catches for 140 yards.

Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass and finished with 100 yards receiving for Charlotte (3-5, 1-3), which snapped a four-game losing skid. Benny LeMay added 155 yards rushing, two touchdown runs and had a TD catch.

Fine threw five touchdown passes and was 26-of-38 passing for 394 yards to lead North Texas. Jyaire Shorter caught three passes, each for a score, and finished with 111 yards receiving. Jaelon Darden and Michael Lawrence also had touchdown catches.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 24 for -1 yard (5-T.Davis).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 24
(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 35 for 11 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(14:26 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 35 for no gain (23-K.Davis).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(14:09 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 39 for 4 yards (24-T.Robinson).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 39
(13:28 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 41 for 2 yards (24-T.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 4 - CHARLO 41
(12:43 - 1st) 7-B.Kean punts 28 yards from CHA 41 to the NTX 31 downed by 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on NTX 52-D.McMillan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NTX 31.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Downs (8 plays, 35 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16
(11:57 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to NTX 17 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith34-J.Gemmell).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 17
(11:47 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 29 for 12 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29
(11:19 - 1st) 6-M.Fine to NTX 32 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 32
(11:07 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 42 for 10 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42
(10:43 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to NTX 48 for 6 yards (5-A.Highsmith22-H.Segura).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 48
(10:17 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 47 for -1 yard (29-J.Pitman34-J.Gemmell).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 47
(9:48 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to CHA 49 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 49
(9:17 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to CHA 49 for no gain (22-H.Segura1-J.Fugate).

CHARLO 49ers
- Downs (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(8:35 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to NTX 27 for 24 yards (24-T.Robinson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(8:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to NTX 24 for 3 yards (24-T.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARLO 24
(8:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - CHARLO 24
(7:35 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to NTX 19 for 5 yards (4-K.Muhammad97-D.Novil).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 19
(7:29 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 18 for 1 yard (32-J.Ozougwu4-K.Muhammad).

NTEXAS Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 82 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18
(6:43 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to NTX 17 for -1 yard (22-H.Segura).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 17
(6:35 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 20 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 20
(6:06 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs ob at NTX 31 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31
(5:43 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 36 for 5 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+64 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 36
(5:25 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:59 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:48 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(4:48 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 26 for 1 yard (5-T.Davis). Penalty on CHA 53-J.Allen Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at CHA 26.
+1 YD
1 & 22 - CHARLO 13
(4:48 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at CHA 14 for 1 yard (32-J.Ozougwu).
No Gain
2 & 21 - CHARLO 14
(4:24 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 25-N.Henderson. 25-N.Henderson pushed ob at CHA 14 for no gain (9-N.Harvey).
+7 YD
3 & 21 - CHARLO 14
(3:48 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 21 for 7 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
Punt
4 & 14 - CHARLO 21
(3:04 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 30 yards from CHA 21. 32-M.Lawrence to CHA 47 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell).

NTEXAS Mean Green
- TD (3 plays, 47 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47
(2:24 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to CHA 44 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 44
(2:14 - 1st) 23-L.Easly to CHA 40 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+40 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 40
(1:44 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:12 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:03 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(1:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at CHA 32 for 7 yards (9-N.Harvey).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(1:03 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 44 for 12 yards (5-T.Davis11-C.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44
(0:31 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 48 for 4 yards (5-T.Davis97-D.Novil).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 48
(0:01 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 49 for 3 yards (24-T.Robinson).
+23 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at NTX 26 for 23 yards (11-C.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(14:22 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 26
(13:38 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at NTX 15 for 11 yards (9-N.Harvey).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(13:32 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 14 for 1 yard (32-J.Ozougwu).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 14
(12:54 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at NTX 8 for 6 yards (9-N.Harvey).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 8
(12:18 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 6 for 2 yards (24-T.Robinson23-K.Davis).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 6
(11:53 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 4 for 2 yards (97-D.Novil).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - CHARLO 4
(11:09 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - CHARLO 4
(10:38 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger to NTX 1 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 1
(10:38 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(10:13 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to NTX 41 for 16 yards (29-J.Pitman).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41
(10:13 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to NTX 43 for 2 yards (60-B.Wallace).
+37 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 43
(9:44 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to CHA 20 for 37 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 43
(9:19 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 43
(9:19 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 48 for 5 yards (29-J.Pitman).
Punt
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 48
(9:09 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 33 yards from NTX 48 to CHA 19 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(8:29 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 18 for -1 yard (23-K.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 18
(8:21 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 23 for 5 yards (5-T.Davis).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 23
(7:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 26 for 3 yards (11-C.Johnson32-J.Ozougwu).
Punt
4 & 3 - CHARLO 26
(7:02 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 50 yards from CHA 26. 1-J.Darden to NTX 20 for -4 yards. Penalty on NTX 6-D.Harrison Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NTX 20.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10
(6:22 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to NTX 18 for 8 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 18
(6:05 - 2nd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 19 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 19
(5:39 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 21 for 2 yards (98-T.Horne60-B.Wallace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21
(5:05 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 21
(4:45 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 48 for 27 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48
(4:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 48
(4:05 - 2nd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 49 for 1 yard (29-J.Pitman).
No Gain
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 49
(3:57 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
Penalty
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 49
(3:21 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 17-D.Gaddie False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 49. No Play.
Punt
4 & 14 - NTEXAS 44
(3:15 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 36 yards from NTX 44. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 19 for -1 yard (35-G.Murphy).

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(3:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 25 for 6 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 25
(3:04 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 34 for 9 yards (4-K.Muhammad5-T.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(2:37 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 34 for no gain (9-N.Harvey91-D.LeBlanc).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(2:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 32-B.LeMay.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(1:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 30-I.Finger.
Punt
4 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(1:19 - 2nd) 39-K.Corbett punts 40 yards from CHA 34 to NTX 26 fair catch by 9-N.Harvey.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26
(1:14 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to NTX 29 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29
(1:07 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers to NTX 34 for 5 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 34
(0:49 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to NTX 43 for 9 yards (34-J.Gemmell5-A.Highsmith).
+57 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43
(0:41 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:23 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Halftime (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:15 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at CHA 34 for 9 yards (24-T.Robinson4-K.Muhammad).
+12 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(0:15 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 46 for 12 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(0:09 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar 9-V.Tucker runs ob at NTX 38 for 6 yards.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:01 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 36 yards from CHA 35 to NTX 29 fair catch by 59-H.Harrison.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 28 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
Penalty
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 28
(14:54 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin. Penalty on CHA 6-M.Osborne Pass interference 16 yards enforced at NTX 28. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44
(14:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith to CHA 49 for 7 yards (1-J.Fugate).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 49
(14:16 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
Sack
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 49
(13:49 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 46 for -5 yards (40-M.Watts).
Punt
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 46
(13:44 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 53 yards from NTX 46 Downed at the CHA 1.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (8 plays, 99 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 1
(13:05 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 6 for 5 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
+21 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 6
(12:52 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 27 for 21 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(12:18 - 3rd) 7-B.Kean sacked at CHA 18 for -9 yards (5-T.Davis).
+18 YD
2 & 19 - CHARLO 18
(11:27 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 6-T.Goode. 6-T.Goode to CHA 36 for 18 yards (32-J.Ozougwu).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 36
(10:44 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 39 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(10:20 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to CHA 40 for 1 yard (48-J.King52-D.McMillan).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40
(9:51 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 48 for 8 yards (9-N.Harvey).
+52 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 48
(9:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:56 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:47 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 61 yards from CHA 35 out of bounds at the NTX 4.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(8:47 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 39 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 39
(8:47 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 48 for 13 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48
(8:19 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence pushed ob at CHA 34 for 14 yards (6-M.Osborne).
Sack
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(7:51 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine sacked at CHA 35 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 35
(7:01 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 35
(6:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at CHA 24 for 11 yards (29-J.Pitman).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24
(6:47 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 9-K.Smith. 9-K.Smith pushed ob at CHA 14 for 10 yards (40-M.Watts).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14
(6:31 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:15 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:07 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 63 yards from NTX 35. 30-I.Finger to CHA 25 for 23 yards (43-L.Nixon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(6:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(6:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 50 for 25 yards (9-N.Harvey).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(5:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at NTX 44 for 6 yards (9-N.Harvey).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 44
(5:14 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 44
(4:38 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 42 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
+13 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 42
(4:29 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson to NTX 29 for 13 yards (4-K.Muhammad48-J.King).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29
(3:48 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(3:12 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 31 for 6 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 31
(3:12 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 38 for 7 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38
(2:46 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 48 for 14 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48
(2:18 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to CHA 43 for 5 yards (60-B.Wallace17-L.Martin).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 43
(1:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence runs ob at CHA 34 for 9 yards.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(1:03 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:39 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:31 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:31 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 29 for 4 yards (9-N.Harvey91-D.LeBlanc).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29
(0:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 40 for 11 yards (24-T.Robinson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(15:00 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 43 for 3 yards (97-D.Novil).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 43
(14:44 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs ob at NTX 41 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(14:22 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 38 for 3 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 38
(14:02 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay to NTX 31 for 7 yards (43-L.Nixon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(13:13 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Goode.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(12:39 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 31 for no gain (97-D.Novil).
+31 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(12:33 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(11:47 - 4th) 39-K.Corbett complete to 86-M.Saccomanno. 86-M.Saccomanno to NTX 16 for -14 yards (42-G.Murphy).

NTEXAS Mean Green
- Missed FG (13 plays, 52 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:41 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 22 for 22 yards (12-C.Haynes).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22
(11:41 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 35 for 13 yards (15-M.Gibbs34-J.Gemmell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(11:34 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(11:12 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 46 for 11 yards (1-J.Fugate).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46
(11:07 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 46 for no gain (98-T.Horne).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 46
(10:50 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to NTX 48 for 2 yards (6-M.Osborne40-M.Watts).
+20 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 48
(10:20 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to CHA 32 for 20 yards (1-J.Fugate34-J.Gemmell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(9:50 - 4th) Penalty on NTX 72-M.Mose False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 32. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 37
(9:17 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
+18 YD
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 37
(9:00 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 19 for 18 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19
(8:54 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 20 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith60-B.Wallace).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 20
(8:22 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
Penalty
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 20
(7:49 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NTX 77-E.Woodworth Chop block 15 yards enforced at CHA 20. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 26 - NTEXAS 35
(7:42 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to CHA 26 for 9 yards (34-J.Gemmell2-B.Faison-Walden).

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
4 & 17 - CHARLO 26
(7:35 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney 43 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by. 17-K.Martin pushed ob at CHA 23 for no gain.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23
(6:42 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on NTX 24-T.Robinson Pass interference 14 yards enforced at CHA 23. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(6:33 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at CHA 50 for 13 yards (24-T.Robinson).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(6:20 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 28 for 22 yards (24-T.Robinson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(5:50 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to NTX 21 for 7 yards (31-J.Gibbs43-L.Nixon).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 21
(5:30 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to NTX 18 for 3 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18
(5:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to NTX 5 for 13 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - CHARLO 5
(4:20 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:50 - 4th) 9-V.Tucker to NTX 5 for -3 yards.

NTEXAS Mean Green
- FG (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:44 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 61 yards from CHA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin pushed ob at CHA 48 for 48 yards (11-J.Cruz).
Kickoff
(3:44 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 61 yards from CHA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin pushed ob at NTX 43 for 39 yards (11-J.Cruz).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43
(3:44 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 44 for 1 yard (29-J.Pitman).
+18 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 44
(3:44 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 38 for 18 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38
(2:50 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 38 for no gain (34-J.Gemmell22-H.Segura).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 38
(2:06 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to CHA 34 for 4 yards (22-H.Segura15-M.Gibbs).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 34
(1:25 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 34
(1:20 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney 51 yards Field Goal is Good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35. 9-V.Tucker runs ob at CHA 25 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(1:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at CHA 29 for 4 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29
(1:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at CHA 34 for 5 yards (4-K.Muhammad).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(1:04 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at CHA 39 for 5 yards (43-L.Nixon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(0:58 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
Penalty
2 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(0:53 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Penalty on CHA 53-J.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at CHA 39. No Play.
+37 YD
2 & 20 - CHARLO 29
(0:49 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to NTX 34 for 37 yards (4-K.Muhammad9-N.Harvey).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34
(0:42 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:24 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to NTX 4 for -2 yards (43-L.Nixon).

NTEXAS Mean Green
- End of Game (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 40 for 15 yards (1-J.Fugate).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(0:18 - 4th) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(0:14 - 4th) 6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 50 for 10 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
Sack
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50
(0:09 - 4th) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 40 for -10 yards FUMBLES (40-M.Watts). 34-J.Gemmell to NTX 43 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:18
32-B.LeMay to NTX 4 for -2 yards (43-L.Nixon).
plays
yds
pos
38
39
Touchdown 0:24
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
38
39
Field Goal 1:16
47-E.Mooney 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
02:24
pos
38
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:44
9-V.Tucker to NTX 5 for -3 yards.
plays
yds
pos
35
33
Touchdown 3:50
32-B.LeMay runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
35
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:41
39-K.Corbett complete to 86-M.Saccomanno. 86-M.Saccomanno to NTX 16 for -14 yards (42-G.Murphy).
plays
yds
pos
35
27
Touchdown 11:47
3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
35
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:31
47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 0:39
6-M.Fine complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
21
Point After TD 3:12
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 3:20
3-C.Reynolds runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
28
20
Point After TD 6:07
47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 6:15
6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
14
Point After TD 8:47
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 8:56
3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:23
6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
7
Point After TD 10:13
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 10:16
32-B.LeMay runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:03
47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 1:12
6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
0
Point After TD 4:48
47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 4:59
6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 27
Rushing 8 12
Passing 17 14
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-12 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 531 580
Total Plays 70 74
Avg Gain 7.6 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 145 253
Rush Attempts 32 42
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 6.0
Net Yards Passing 386 327
Comp. - Att. 26-38 24-32
Yards Per Pass 10.2 10.2
Penalties - Yards 6-64 3-39
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 5 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 4-37.0
Return Yards 76 22
Punts - Returns 2-0 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 3-76 2-23
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Texas 3-5 14714338
Charlotte 3-5 07141839
CHARLO 4, O/U 63.5
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina
 386 PASS YDS 327
145 RUSH YDS 253
531 TOTAL YDS 580
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 394 5 0 198.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 394 5 0 198.9
M. Fine 26/38 394 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Siggers 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 131 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 131 0
T. Siggers 17 131 0 27
L. Easly 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
L. Easly 10 22 0 6
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Smith 1 2 0 2
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
M. Fine 4 -10 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Shorter 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 111 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 111 3
J. Shorter 3 111 3 57
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 104 1
J. Darden 5 104 1 64
M. Lawrence 32 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 82 1
M. Lawrence 6 82 1 34
K. Smith 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
K. Smith 4 29 0 10
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
N. Smith 4 28 0 16
G. White 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
G. White 1 20 0 20
D. Simpson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Simpson 1 8 0 8
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Ogunmakin 1 7 0 7
T. Siggers 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Siggers 1 5 0 5
D. Smith 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Smith 1 3 0 3
J. Pirtle 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pirtle 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Muhammad 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
K. Muhammad 12-1 0.0 0
T. Robinson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
T. Robinson 10-0 0.0 0
N. Harvey 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
N. Harvey 9-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
T. Davis 7-1 1.0 0
D. Novil 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Novil 4-2 0.0 0
J. Ozougwu 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Ozougwu 4-1 0.0 0
L. Nixon III 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Nixon III 3-1 0.0 0
K. Davis 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
J. Gibbs 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Gibbs 2-0 0.0 0
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ca. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
Gr. Murphy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Gr. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hamilton 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
J. King 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. King 1-1 0.0 0
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. LeBlanc 0-2 0.0 0
D. McMillan 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. McMillan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
E. Mooney 1/2 51 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kenworthy 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 2
A. Kenworthy 3 40.7 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 39 0
D. Hair-Griffin 3 25.3 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Lawrence 32 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
M. Lawrence 1 4.0 4 0
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 -4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
J. Darden 1 -4.0 -4 0
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 336 3 0 194.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 336 3 0 194.1
C. Reynolds 24/32 336 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 155 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 155 2
B. LeMay 30 155 2 22
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 96 1
C. Reynolds 8 96 1 29
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
I. Finger 3 11 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 140 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 140 1
V. Tucker 10 140 1 34
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 100 1
T. Ringwood 3 100 1 52
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 1
B. LeMay 2 38 1 31
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 0
C. Dollar 6 27 0 10
T. Goode 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Goode 1 18 0 18
C. Roberson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Roberson 1 13 0 13
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Finger 0 0 0 0
N. Henderson 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Henderson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
A. Highsmith 8-1 1.0 0
J. Gemmell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
J. Gemmell 7-4 0.0 0
J. Pitman 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Pitman 6-0 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Lyon 5-0 0.0 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Fugate 5-1 0.0 0
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Gibbs 5-1 0.0 0
H. Segura 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
H. Segura 4-2 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
M. Watts 3-1 2.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Horne 2-0 0.0 0
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Osborne 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wallace 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Wallace 2-2 0.0 0
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Faison-Walden 0-1 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Martin 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Cruz 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
C. Bowler 2 40.0 0 50
K. Corbett 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
K. Corbett 1 40.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
V. Tucker 1 0.0 0 0
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
I. Finger 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
N. Lyon 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 NTEXAS 16 2:40 8 35 Downs
6:43 NTEXAS 18 1:44 5 82 TD
2:24 CHARLO 47 1:12 3 47 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 NTEXAS 25 1:04 5 60 Punt
6:22 NTEXAS 10 3:07 9 34 Punt
1:14 NTEXAS 26 0:51 4 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 NTEXAS 29 0:00 6 17 Punt
8:47 NTEXAS 35 2:32 8 65 TD
3:12 NTEXAS 25 2:33 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 NTEXAS 22 4:06 13 52 FG Miss
3:44 NTEXAS 43 2:24 5 23 FG
0:18 NTEXAS 40 0:09 3 17 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 2:17 5 16 Punt
8:35 CHARLO 49 1:06 4 27 Downs
4:48 CHARLO 25 1:44 4 -4 Punt
1:03 CHARLO 25 1:02 14 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:29 CHARLO 19 1:27 3 7 Punt
3:15 CHARLO 19 1:56 5 15 Punt
0:15 CHARLO 25 0:06 3 37 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 CHARLO 1 4:09 8 99 TD
6:07 CHARLO 25 2:47 7 75 TD
0:31 CHARLO 25 0:00 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:42 CHARLO 23 2:52 7 77 TD
1:16 CHARLO 25 0:52 7 75 TD
