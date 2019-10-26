Drive Chart
ARK
BAMA

No Text

Mac Jones, No. 1 Alabama dominate Arkansas 48-7 minus Tua

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama didn't get caught looking ahead to the massive next game or slow down much even with Tua Tagovailoa stuck watching from the sidelines.

Mac Jones passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns filling in for an injured Tagovailoa and the top-ranked Crimson Tide coasted to a 48-7 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night.

Even without the Heisman Trophy candidate Tagovailoa, the Tide (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 41-0 halftime lead and Jones only played one drive into the second half. The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5) couldn't muster much challenge on either side of the ball in what turned into a drama-free tuneup for Alabama's game in two weeks against No. 2 LSU.

Tide coach Nick Saban didn't have to gripe about players swallowing the ''rat poison'' of media and fan hype about the next game.

''This was a game that if we'd taken any rat poison, we wouldn't have been focused on this game at all, based on everybody else,'' Saban said. ''The community, the media, the fans and the questions I get asked on the radio show.

''I get asked about the next game and we had this game. I was really pleased with the way they stayed focused on what they had to do in this game.''

Jones completed 18 of 22 passes and finished up with a 40-yarder in the end zone for his second touchdown throw to Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy caught seven passes for 103 yards with Jones & Co. proving they can still deliver some big plays even without Tagovailoa.

''I felt really prepared and we were prepared,'' Jones said. ''It's football and I've been playing since I was 5 and everybody around me has been playing since they were 5. So no big deal.''

Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdowns. Cornerback Trevon Diggs scored on an 84-yard interception return in the final seconds before the half, a week after returning a fumble 100 yards for a score against Tennessee.

Nick Starkel returned to the starting role at quarterback for Arkansas after Ben Hicks suffered a left shoulder injury against Auburn. Starkel completed just 5 of 19 passes for 58 yards and was intercepted three times.

''You can't spot the No. 1 team in the country 24 points (off turnovers) in the first half and expect to come out of that,'' Razorbacks coach Chad Morris said.

Redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones got the Razorbacks on the board with a touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter.

Alabama's win set the stage for a two-week buildup to the latest Game of the Century. LSU did its part by beating No. 9 Auburn 23-20. The big question will be if Tagovailoa can recover in time from a right ankle injury.

In the meantime, he watched from the sideline as his little brother got some playing time. Freshman Taulia Tagovailoa played much of the second half and showed his own scrambling ability.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Has lost 13 straight to Alabama and is 0-13 in SEC games under coach Chad Morris. Jones, grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, was 6 of 7 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Jerry Jones attended the game.

''I thought he gave us a spark and allowed us to get in some of our zone read game and do some really good things,'' Morris said of the young QB. ''The moment was not too big for him.''

Alabama: Didn't miss a beat without Tua Tagovailoa, but started out conservatively on offense. The Tide converted four turnovers into 24 points. Taulia was 6 of 8 for 45 yards. Saban expects Tua to return to practice in some capacity by mid-week.

QB CHASER

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis was credited with six quarterback hurries, helping harass Starkel into mistakes. ''I told the DBs they owe me a thank you note,'' he joked.

SMITH'S SHOULDER

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was on the sidelines with a sling on his left shoulder in the second half, which Saban said was just a bruise. He had four catches for 67 yards and Saban.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts Mississippi State with a more realistic shot of ending its SEC losing streak.

Alabama hosts No. 2 LSU after both teams get an open date.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 1-D.Warren.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 26 for 1 yard (94-D.Dale).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 26
(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 28 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris35-S.Lee).
+22 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 28
(14:31 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to BAMA 50 for 22 yards (3-D.Wright7-T.Diggs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 50
(13:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 50
(13:21 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 48 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARK 48
(13:16 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 48
(12:33 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 31 yards from BAMA 48 to BAMA 17 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- FG (13 plays, 69 yards, 5:48 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 18
(12:28 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 21 for 3 yards (52-T.Smith11-M.Soli).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 21
(12:20 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 35 for 14 yards (8-D.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35
(11:44 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 38 for 3 yards (6-G.Richardson).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 38
(11:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 44 for 6 yards (27-H.Henry8-D.Harris).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 44
(10:38 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 5 yards (2-K.Curl4-J.McClellion).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49
(10:10 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 38 for 13 yards (86-J.Bell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38
(9:41 - 1st) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at ARK 34 for 4 yards (7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BAMA 34
(9:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to ARK 34 for no gain (2-K.Curl9-G.Brooks).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 34
(8:50 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at ARK 26 for 8 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26
(8:15 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall pushed ob at ARK 15 for 11 yards (8-D.Harris).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15
(7:51 - 1st) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 14 for 1 yard (7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BAMA 14
(7:28 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - BAMA 14
(6:45 - 1st) 10-M.Jones scrambles to ARK 13 for 1 yard (6-G.Richardson).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAMA 13
(6:40 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:55 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 1-D.Warren.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(5:53 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks pushed ob at ARK 40 for 15 yards (33-A.Jennings).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 40
(5:53 - 1st) 9-J.Jones complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to BAMA 50 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle8-C.Harris).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 50
(5:24 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to BAMA 41 for 9 yards (33-A.Jennings).
-8 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 41
(4:52 - 1st) to BAMA 49 FUMBLES. 8-C.Harris to ARK 14 for 37 yards (16-T.Burks).

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (2 plays, 14 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 14
(4:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 14
(4:10 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:10 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Interception (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:03 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 1-D.Warren.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(4:03 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARK 27
(4:03 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 27
(3:27 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley to ARK 42 for 15 yards (2-P.Surtain).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(3:19 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 46 for 4 yards (99-R.Davis48-P.Mathis).
Int
2 & 6 - ARK 46
(2:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley INTERCEPTED by 33-A.Jennings at ARK 48. 33-A.Jennings to ARK 48 for no gain (15-X.McKinney).

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 48
(2:24 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 48
(2:16 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 41 for 7 yards (27-H.Henry10-B.Pool).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 41
(2:10 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 21 for 20 yards (8-D.Harris).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 21
(1:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at ARK 14 for 7 yards (9-G.Brooks).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 14
(1:08 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:41 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 26 for 24 yards (5-S.Carter).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 26
(0:34 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 29 for 3 yards (24-T.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 29
(0:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
Penalty
3 & 7 - ARK 29
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 58-C.Barmore Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 29. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARK 34
(14:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
Punt
4 & 2 - ARK 34
(14:56 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 36 yards from ARK 34 to BAMA 30 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30
(14:49 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 37 for 7 yards (3-M.Agim).
+47 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 37
(14:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at ARK 16 for 47 yards (24-L.Bishop).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 16
(14:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 16
(13:59 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 14 for 2 yards (13-C.Clay3-M.Agim).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 14
(13:53 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to ARK 1 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - BAMA 1
(13:06 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:30 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:25 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 13-N.Parodi runs ob at ARK 2 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 2
(12:25 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 4 for 2 yards (99-R.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARK 4
(12:23 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARK 4
(11:46 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 4
(11:39 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 44 yards from ARK 4 to ARK 48 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 48 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48
(11:34 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at ARK 24 for 24 yards (2-K.Curl).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24
(11:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs pushed ob at ARK 6 for 18 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+5 YD
1 & 6 - BAMA 6
(10:58 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to ARK 1 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha11-M.Soli).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 1
(10:25 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:03 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:57 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 29 for 25 yards (24-B.Robinson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29
(9:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 32 for 3 yards (15-X.McKinney).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 32
(9:47 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 35 for 3 yards (9-J.Battle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 45
(8:30 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 45
(8:25 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 45
(8:20 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 45
(8:14 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 38 yards from ARK 45 to the BAMA 17 downed by 2-K.Curl.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 17
(8:08 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 20 for 3 yards (8-D.Harris42-J.Marshall).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 20
(7:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 27 for 7 yards. Penalty on BAMA 4-J.Jeudy Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 27.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 17
(7:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 18 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
+2 YD
3 & 9 - BAMA 18
(7:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 20 for 2 yards (2-K.Curl8-D.Harris).
Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 20
(6:28 - 2nd) 99-T.Perine punts 49 yards from BAMA 20 to the ARK 31 downed by 45-T.Fletcher.

ARK Razorbacks
- Interception (3 plays, 44 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31
(5:50 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at ARK 30 for -1 yard (2-P.Surtain).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 30
(5:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to ARK 33 for 3 yards (99-R.Davis).
Int
3 & 8 - ARK 33
(5:20 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Surtain at ARK 49. 2-P.Surtain to ARK 25 for 24 yards (85-C.O'Grady).

BAMA Crimson Tide
- FG (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(4:38 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at ARK 12 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 12
(4:24 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to ARK 12 for no gain (2-K.Curl).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 12
(4:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 12
(3:31 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to ARK 12 for no gain (10-B.Pool8-D.Harris).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAMA 12
(3:23 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Interception (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:41 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25
(2:36 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 30 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 30
(2:36 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at ARK 42 for 12 yards (35-S.Lee).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(1:59 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 47 for 5 yards (24-T.Lewis).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 47
(1:53 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 46 for 7 yards (5-S.Carter).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 46
(1:20 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods. Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 46. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 31
(0:46 - 2nd) 41-T.Hammonds to BAMA 24 for 7 yards (7-T.Diggs).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARK 24
(0:38 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
Int
3 & 3 - ARK 24
(0:29 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Diggs at BAMA 16. 7-T.Diggs runs 84 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARK 7-T.Knox Pass interference declined.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:23 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:07 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 39 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 26 fair catch by 32-H.Johnson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26
(0:07 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 30 for 4 yards (33-A.Jennings).

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:07 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 32 yards from ARK 35. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 36 FUMBLES. 2-P.Surtain to BAMA 36 for no gain.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 47 for 11 yards (27-H.Henry).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47
(14:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to ARK 44 for 9 yards (9-G.Brooks).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 44
(14:27 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 42 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris3-M.Agim).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42
(13:57 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 40 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris3-M.Agim).
+40 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 40
(13:22 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:45 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:38 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback. Penalty on BAMA 42-J.Moody Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARK 25.
Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 40
(12:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones sacked at ARK 33 for -7 yards (35-S.Lee).
+12 YD
2 & 17 - BAMA 33
(12:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at ARK 45 for 12 yards (28-J.Jobe).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BAMA 45
(11:58 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete.
Punt
4 & 5 - BAMA 45
(11:13 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 33 yards from ARK 45 to the BAMA 22 downed by 31-G.Morgan.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 22
(11:07 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 22 for no gain (2-K.Curl).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 22
(10:56 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs pushed ob at BAMA 24 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 24
(10:12 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 24-B.Robinson. 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 32 for 8 yards (2-K.Curl24-L.Bishop).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32
(9:37 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 30 for -2 yards (3-M.Agim).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - ARK 30
(8:59 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 39 for 9 yards (26-M.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 3 - ARK 39
(8:21 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Billingsley.
Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 39
(7:40 - 3rd) 99-T.Perine punts 46 yards from BAMA 39 to the ARK 15 downed by 28-J.Jobe.

ARK Razorbacks
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 15
(7:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to ARK 21 for 6 yards (9-J.Battle).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 21
(7:26 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 24 for 3 yards (2-P.Surtain48-P.Mathis).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 24
(6:47 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 22 for -2 yards (35-S.Lee).
Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 22
(5:56 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 33 yards from ARK 22 to BAMA 45 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle. Penalty on BAMA 1-B.Davis Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 22. No Play.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- Downs (15 plays, 89 yards, 8:31 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27
(5:25 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 36 for 9 yards (35-S.Lee).
+12 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 36
(5:16 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones pushed ob at ARK 48 for 12 yards (28-J.Jobe).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48
(4:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to BAMA 41 for 11 yards (8-C.Harris).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41
(4:01 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 32 for 9 yards (35-S.Lee15-X.McKinney).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 32
(3:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to BAMA 27 for 5 yards (15-X.McKinney).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27
(2:49 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 18 for 9 yards (24-T.Lewis).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 18
(2:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to BAMA 19 for -1 yard (36-M.Benton).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 19
(1:32 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 9 for 10 yards (35-S.Lee).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - BAMA 9
(0:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to BAMA 8 for 1 yard (36-M.Benton).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 8
(0:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.

ARK Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:52 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 59 yards from ARK 35. 11-H.Ruggs runs ob at BAMA 6 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 6
(14:52 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 12 for 6 yards (18-M.Mason).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 12
(14:52 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 17 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17
(14:21 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 22 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 22
(13:48 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 21 for -1 yard (22-D.Edwards).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 21
(13:06 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at BAMA 27 for 6 yards (21-M.Brown).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 27
(12:27 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at ARK 36 for 37 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 36
(11:54 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 35 for 1 yard (93-I.Nichols).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 35
(11:16 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at ARK 20 for 15 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20
(10:34 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 15 for 5 yards (27-H.Henry86-J.Bell).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 15
(9:46 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 13 for 2 yards (21-M.Brown).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 13
(9:04 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 8 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - ARK 8
(8:18 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 3 for 5 yards (28-A.Parker).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARK 3
(7:42 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 3 for no gain (42-J.Marshall10-B.Pool).
-2 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 3
(7:05 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa to ARK 5 for -2 yards (18-M.Mason).
No Gain
4 & 5 - ARK 5
(6:21 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Shavers.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- End of Game (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 5
(5:38 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 8 for 3 yards (10-A.Kaho).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 8
(5:32 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 9 for 1 yard (10-A.Kaho).
-3 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 9
(4:49 - 4th) 9-J.Jones to ARK 6 for -3 yards (58-C.Barmore).
Punt
4 & 6 - BAMA 6
(4:01 - 4th) 42-S.Loy punts 52 yards from ARK 6 to the BAMA 42 downed by 1-D.Warren.

BAMA Crimson Tide

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42
(3:27 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to BAMA 45 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 45
(3:15 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to BAMA 49 for 4 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 49
(2:27 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 47 for 4 yards (56-Z.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47
(1:41 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 42 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan13-C.Clay).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 42
(1:01 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa kneels at ARK 44 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:52
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 15:00
9-J.Jones complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:38
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 12:45
10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
47
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:07
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 0:23
17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Diggs at BAMA 16. 7-T.Diggs runs 84 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARK 7-T.Knox Pass interference declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
40
Field Goal 2:41
97-J.Bulovas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
34
Point After TD 9:57
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 10:03
22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
30
Point After TD 12:25
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 12:30
22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 0:41
10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
Point After TD 4:03
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:10
10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
9
Field Goal 5:55
97-J.Bulovas 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 23
Rushing 5 9
Passing 5 14
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 3-12 8-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 206 459
Total Plays 56 68
Avg Gain 3.7 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 106 179
Rush Attempts 30 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.7
Net Yards Passing 100 280
Comp. - Att. 11-26 24-30
Yards Per Pass 3.8 9.3
Penalties - Yards 0-0 6-60
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.0 2-47.5
Return Yards 49 111
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-49 2-3
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-108
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas 2-6 00077
1 Alabama 8-0 17247048
BAMA -32, O/U 55.5
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, Alabama
 100 PASS YDS 280
106 RUSH YDS 179
206 TOTAL YDS 459
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.3% 58 0 3 20.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.3% 58 0 3 20.4
N. Starkel 5/19 58 0 3
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 49 1 0 191.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 49 1 0 191.7
Jo. Jones 6/7 49 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 50 0
R. Boyd 12 50 0 12
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
D. Whaley 9 40 0 10
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
Jo. Jones 6 14 0 12
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Hammonds 1 7 0 7
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Burks 1 3 0 3
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Starkel 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
R. Boyd 4 55 0 22
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
D. Whaley 2 24 0 15
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Burks 1 15 0 15
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 1
C. O'Grady 4 13 1 8
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Knox 0 0 0 0
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Woods 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
J. Foucha 12-1 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Curl 7-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. Harris 6-3 0.0 0
Ha. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ha. Henry 4-0 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Morgan 3-2 0.0 0
B. Pool 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Pool 3-2 0.0 0
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Brooks Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
Mo. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Mo. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Richardson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Agim 2-3 0.0 0
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mason 2-0 0.0 0
L. Bishop 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Bishop 2-0 0.0 0
TJ. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
TJ. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
C. Clay 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Clay 1-1 0.0 0
N. Parodi 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Parodi 1-0 0.0 0
M. Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
I. Nichols 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Nichols 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-1 0.0 0
D. Edwards 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bell 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Williams 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McClellion 0-1 0.0 0
M. Soli 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Soli 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Limpert 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 2
S. Loy 6 39.0 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 25 0
D. Warren 2 24.5 25 0
N. Parodi 13 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Parodi 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 235 3 0 216.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 235 3 0 216.5
M. Jones 18/22 235 3 0
Ta. Tagovailoa 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 45 0 0 122.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 45 0 0 122.3
Ta. Tagovailoa 6/8 45 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 86 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 86 2
N. Harris 13 86 2 20
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
B. Robinson Jr. 13 67 0 37
K. Robinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 29 0
K. Robinson 9 29 0 5
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Jones 1 1 0 1
Ta. Tagovailoa 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Ta. Tagovailoa 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 103 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 103 2
J. Jeudy 7 103 2 40
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 67 0
D. Smith 4 67 0 47
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
H. Ruggs III 4 47 1 18
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
J. Waddle 5 39 0 15
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Forristall 2 11 0 11
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 8 0 8
J. Metchie 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Metchie 1 5 0 5
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Shavers 0 0 0 0
J. Billingsley 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Billingsley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
S. Lee 6-1 1.0 0
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 5-1 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Battle 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Battle 3-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Jennings 3-0 0.0 1
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
X. McKinney 3-1 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 3-0 0.0 1
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 2-0 0.0 0
M. Benton 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Benton 2-0 0.0 0
A. Kaho 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Kaho 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Barmore 1-0 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Diggs 1-1 0.0 1
D. Dale 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dale 1-0 0.0 0
Sh. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Sh. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Mathis 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
J. Bulovas 2/2 31 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Perine 99 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 1
T. Perine 2 47.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
M. Forristall 1 3.0 3 0
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
H. Ruggs III 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 25 2:27 6 27 Punt
5:55 ARK 25 1:03 4 26 Fumble
4:03 ARK 25 1:09 5 27 INT
0:34 ARK 26 0:06 4 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 ARK 2 0:46 3 2 Punt
9:57 ARK 29 1:43 5 6 Punt
5:50 ARK 31 0:30 3 44 INT
2:41 ARK 25 2:12 8 73 INT
0:07 ARK 26 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 ARK 40 1:25 3 5 Punt
7:36 ARK 15 1:40 3 7 Punt
5:25 ARK 27 5:08 10 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:38 ARK 5 1:37 3 1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 BAMA 18 5:48 13 69 FG
4:22 ARK 14 0:12 2 14 TD
2:24 ARK 48 1:43 5 48 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 BAMA 30 2:19 6 70 TD
11:34 ARK 48 1:31 4 48 TD
8:08 BAMA 17 1:40 4 3 Punt
4:38 ARK 25 1:15 4 13 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 BAMA 36 0:00 5 64 TD
11:07 BAMA 22 3:27 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 BAMA 6 8:31 15 89 Downs
3:27 BAMA 42 2:26 5 14 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores