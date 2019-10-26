|
Mac Jones, No. 1 Alabama dominate Arkansas 48-7 minus Tua
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama didn't get caught looking ahead to the massive next game or slow down much even with Tua Tagovailoa stuck watching from the sidelines.
Mac Jones passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns filling in for an injured Tagovailoa and the top-ranked Crimson Tide coasted to a 48-7 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night.
Even without the Heisman Trophy candidate Tagovailoa, the Tide (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 41-0 halftime lead and Jones only played one drive into the second half. The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5) couldn't muster much challenge on either side of the ball in what turned into a drama-free tuneup for Alabama's game in two weeks against No. 2 LSU.
Tide coach Nick Saban didn't have to gripe about players swallowing the ''rat poison'' of media and fan hype about the next game.
''This was a game that if we'd taken any rat poison, we wouldn't have been focused on this game at all, based on everybody else,'' Saban said. ''The community, the media, the fans and the questions I get asked on the radio show.
''I get asked about the next game and we had this game. I was really pleased with the way they stayed focused on what they had to do in this game.''
Jones completed 18 of 22 passes and finished up with a 40-yarder in the end zone for his second touchdown throw to Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy caught seven passes for 103 yards with Jones & Co. proving they can still deliver some big plays even without Tagovailoa.
''I felt really prepared and we were prepared,'' Jones said. ''It's football and I've been playing since I was 5 and everybody around me has been playing since they were 5. So no big deal.''
Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdowns. Cornerback Trevon Diggs scored on an 84-yard interception return in the final seconds before the half, a week after returning a fumble 100 yards for a score against Tennessee.
Nick Starkel returned to the starting role at quarterback for Arkansas after Ben Hicks suffered a left shoulder injury against Auburn. Starkel completed just 5 of 19 passes for 58 yards and was intercepted three times.
''You can't spot the No. 1 team in the country 24 points (off turnovers) in the first half and expect to come out of that,'' Razorbacks coach Chad Morris said.
Redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones got the Razorbacks on the board with a touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter.
Alabama's win set the stage for a two-week buildup to the latest Game of the Century. LSU did its part by beating No. 9 Auburn 23-20. The big question will be if Tagovailoa can recover in time from a right ankle injury.
In the meantime, he watched from the sideline as his little brother got some playing time. Freshman Taulia Tagovailoa played much of the second half and showed his own scrambling ability.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: Has lost 13 straight to Alabama and is 0-13 in SEC games under coach Chad Morris. Jones, grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, was 6 of 7 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Jerry Jones attended the game.
''I thought he gave us a spark and allowed us to get in some of our zone read game and do some really good things,'' Morris said of the young QB. ''The moment was not too big for him.''
Alabama: Didn't miss a beat without Tua Tagovailoa, but started out conservatively on offense. The Tide converted four turnovers into 24 points. Taulia was 6 of 8 for 45 yards. Saban expects Tua to return to practice in some capacity by mid-week.
QB CHASER
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis was credited with six quarterback hurries, helping harass Starkel into mistakes. ''I told the DBs they owe me a thank you note,'' he joked.
SMITH'S SHOULDER
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was on the sidelines with a sling on his left shoulder in the second half, which Saban said was just a bruise. He had four catches for 67 yards and Saban.
UP NEXT
Arkansas hosts Mississippi State with a more realistic shot of ending its SEC losing streak.
Alabama hosts No. 2 LSU after both teams get an open date.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 1-D.Warren.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 26 for 1 yard (94-D.Dale).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 26(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 28 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris35-S.Lee).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARK 28(14:31 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to BAMA 50 for 22 yards (3-D.Wright7-T.Diggs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(13:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 50(13:21 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 48 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARK 48(13:16 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARK 48(12:33 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 31 yards from BAMA 48 to BAMA 17 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (13 plays, 69 yards, 5:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(12:28 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 21 for 3 yards (52-T.Smith11-M.Soli).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 21(12:20 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 35 for 14 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(11:44 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 38 for 3 yards (6-G.Richardson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 38(11:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 44 for 6 yards (27-H.Henry8-D.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 44(10:38 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 5 yards (2-K.Curl4-J.McClellion).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(10:10 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 38 for 13 yards (86-J.Bell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(9:41 - 1st) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at ARK 34 for 4 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 34(9:13 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to ARK 34 for no gain (2-K.Curl9-G.Brooks).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 34(8:50 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at ARK 26 for 8 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(8:15 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall pushed ob at ARK 15 for 11 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(7:51 - 1st) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 14 for 1 yard (7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 14(7:28 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 14(6:45 - 1st) 10-M.Jones scrambles to ARK 13 for 1 yard (6-G.Richardson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - BAMA 13(6:40 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 1-D.Warren.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:53 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks pushed ob at ARK 40 for 15 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(5:53 - 1st) 9-J.Jones complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to BAMA 50 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle8-C.Harris).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(5:24 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to BAMA 41 for 9 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 41(4:52 - 1st) to BAMA 49 FUMBLES. 8-C.Harris to ARK 14 for 37 yards (16-T.Burks).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (2 plays, 14 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(4:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(4:10 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:10 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 1-D.Warren.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:03 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(4:03 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARK 27(3:27 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley to ARK 42 for 15 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 42(3:19 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 46 for 4 yards (99-R.Davis48-P.Mathis).
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - ARK 46(2:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley INTERCEPTED by 33-A.Jennings at ARK 48. 33-A.Jennings to ARK 48 for no gain (15-X.McKinney).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(2:24 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 48(2:16 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 41 for 7 yards (27-H.Henry10-B.Pool).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 41(2:10 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 21 for 20 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(1:30 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at ARK 14 for 7 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 14(1:08 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:41 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 26 for 24 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(0:34 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 29 for 3 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARK 29(0:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARK 29(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 58-C.Barmore Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARK 34(14:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARK 34(14:56 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 36 yards from ARK 34 to BAMA 30 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(14:49 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 37 for 7 yards (3-M.Agim).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 37(14:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at ARK 16 for 47 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(14:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 16(13:59 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 14 for 2 yards (13-C.Clay3-M.Agim).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 14(13:53 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to ARK 1 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAMA 1(13:06 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:30 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 13-N.Parodi runs ob at ARK 2 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 2(12:25 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 4 for 2 yards (99-R.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 4(12:23 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARK 4(11:46 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARK 4(11:39 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 44 yards from ARK 4 to ARK 48 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 48 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(11:34 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at ARK 24 for 24 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(11:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs pushed ob at ARK 6 for 18 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - BAMA 6(10:58 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to ARK 1 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha11-M.Soli).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(10:25 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:03 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:57 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 29 for 25 yards (24-B.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 29(9:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 32 for 3 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 32(9:47 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 35 for 3 yards (9-J.Battle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(8:30 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 45(8:25 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 45(8:20 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Whaley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARK 45(8:14 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 38 yards from ARK 45 to the BAMA 17 downed by 2-K.Curl.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(8:08 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 20 for 3 yards (8-D.Harris42-J.Marshall).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 20(7:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 27 for 7 yards. Penalty on BAMA 4-J.Jeudy Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 27.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 17(7:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 18 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 18(7:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 20 for 2 yards (2-K.Curl8-D.Harris).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 20(6:28 - 2nd) 99-T.Perine punts 49 yards from BAMA 20 to the ARK 31 downed by 45-T.Fletcher.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (3 plays, 44 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(5:50 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at ARK 30 for -1 yard (2-P.Surtain).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 30(5:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to ARK 33 for 3 yards (99-R.Davis).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - ARK 33(5:20 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Surtain at ARK 49. 2-P.Surtain to ARK 25 for 24 yards (85-C.O'Grady).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:38 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at ARK 12 for 13 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(4:24 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to ARK 12 for no gain (2-K.Curl).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 12(4:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 12(3:31 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to ARK 12 for no gain (10-B.Pool8-D.Harris).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 12(3:23 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Interception (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:36 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 30 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 30(2:36 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at ARK 42 for 12 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 42(1:59 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 47 for 5 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 47(1:53 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 46 for 7 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 46(1:20 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods. Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 46. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(0:46 - 2nd) 41-T.Hammonds to BAMA 24 for 7 yards (7-T.Diggs).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 24(0:38 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
|
Int
|
3 & 3 - ARK 24(0:29 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Diggs at BAMA 16. 7-T.Diggs runs 84 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARK 7-T.Knox Pass interference declined.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 39 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 26 fair catch by 32-H.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(0:07 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 30 for 4 yards (33-A.Jennings).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 32 yards from ARK 35. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 36 FUMBLES. 2-P.Surtain to BAMA 36 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 47 for 11 yards (27-H.Henry).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(14:52 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to ARK 44 for 9 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 44(14:27 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 42 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris3-M.Agim).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 42(13:57 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 40 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris3-M.Agim).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 40(13:22 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:45 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:38 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback. Penalty on BAMA 42-J.Moody Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARK 25.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(12:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones sacked at ARK 33 for -7 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - BAMA 33(12:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at ARK 45 for 12 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 45(11:58 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAMA 45(11:13 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 33 yards from ARK 45 to the BAMA 22 downed by 31-G.Morgan.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 22(11:07 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 22 for no gain (2-K.Curl).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 22(10:56 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs pushed ob at BAMA 24 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARK 24(10:12 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 24-B.Robinson. 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 32 for 8 yards (2-K.Curl24-L.Bishop).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(9:37 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 30 for -2 yards (3-M.Agim).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARK 30(8:59 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 39 for 9 yards (26-M.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARK 39(8:21 - 3rd) 5-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Billingsley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 39(7:40 - 3rd) 99-T.Perine punts 46 yards from BAMA 39 to the ARK 15 downed by 28-J.Jobe.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 15(7:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to ARK 21 for 6 yards (9-J.Battle).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 21(7:26 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 24 for 3 yards (2-P.Surtain48-P.Mathis).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 24(6:47 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 22 for -2 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 22(5:56 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 33 yards from ARK 22 to BAMA 45 fair catch by 17-J.Waddle. Penalty on BAMA 1-B.Davis Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 22. No Play.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Downs (15 plays, 89 yards, 8:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(5:25 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 36 for 9 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 36(5:16 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones pushed ob at ARK 48 for 12 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(4:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to BAMA 41 for 11 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(4:01 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 32 for 9 yards (35-S.Lee15-X.McKinney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 32(3:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to BAMA 27 for 5 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(2:49 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 18 for 9 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 18(2:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to BAMA 19 for -1 yard (36-M.Benton).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 19(1:32 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to BAMA 9 for 10 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAMA 9(0:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones to BAMA 8 for 1 yard (36-M.Benton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 8(0:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Jones complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 59 yards from ARK 35. 11-H.Ruggs runs ob at BAMA 6 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 6(14:52 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 12 for 6 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 12(14:52 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 17 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 17(14:21 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 22 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 22(13:48 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 21 for -1 yard (22-D.Edwards).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARK 21(13:06 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at BAMA 27 for 6 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 27(12:27 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at ARK 36 for 37 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(11:54 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 35 for 1 yard (93-I.Nichols).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 35(11:16 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at ARK 20 for 15 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(10:34 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to ARK 15 for 5 yards (27-H.Henry86-J.Bell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 15(9:46 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 13 for 2 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 13(9:04 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 8 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARK 8(8:18 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 3 for 5 yards (28-A.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 3(7:42 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 3 for no gain (42-J.Marshall10-B.Pool).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 3(7:05 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa to ARK 5 for -2 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ARK 5(6:21 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Shavers.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- End of Game (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 5(5:38 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 8 for 3 yards (10-A.Kaho).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 8(5:32 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 9 for 1 yard (10-A.Kaho).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 9(4:49 - 4th) 9-J.Jones to ARK 6 for -3 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 6(4:01 - 4th) 42-S.Loy punts 52 yards from ARK 6 to the BAMA 42 downed by 1-D.Warren.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(3:27 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to BAMA 45 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 45(3:15 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to BAMA 49 for 4 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 49(2:27 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 47 for 4 yards (56-Z.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(1:41 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to ARK 42 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan13-C.Clay).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 42(1:01 - 4th) 5-T.Tagovailoa kneels at ARK 44 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|23
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|5
|14
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|206
|459
|Total Plays
|56
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|179
|Rush Attempts
|30
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|100
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|11-26
|24-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.0
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|49
|111
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-49
|2-3
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-108
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|206
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|5/19
|58
|0
|3
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|6/7
|49
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|12
|50
|0
|12
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|9
|40
|0
|10
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|6
|14
|0
|12
|
T. Hammonds 41 RB
|T. Hammonds
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|4
|55
|0
|22
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. O'Grady 85 TE
|C. O'Grady
|4
|13
|1
|8
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ha. Henry 27 LB
|Ha. Henry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Smith 52 DL
|TJ. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clay 13 DL
|C. Clay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Parodi 13 DB
|N. Parodi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 26 DB
|M. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Edwards 22 LB
|D. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 28 LB
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 4 DB
|J. McClellion
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Loy 42 P
|S. Loy
|6
|39.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|18/22
|235
|3
|0
|
Ta. Tagovailoa 5 QB
|Ta. Tagovailoa
|6/8
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|13
|86
|2
|20
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|13
|67
|0
|37
|
K. Robinson 2 RB
|K. Robinson
|9
|29
|0
|5
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Ta. Tagovailoa 5 QB
|Ta. Tagovailoa
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|7
|103
|2
|40
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|4
|67
|0
|47
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|4
|47
|1
|18
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|5
|39
|0
|15
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Metchie 8 WR
|J. Metchie
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 24 LB
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Benton 36 LB
|M. Benton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kaho 10 LB
|A. Kaho
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 DB
|T. Diggs
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sh. Carter 5 DB
|Sh. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|2/2
|31
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perine 99 K
|T. Perine
|2
|47.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
