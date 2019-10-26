|
|
|USC
|COLO
USC roars to a 35-31 comeback win over Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) USC's fabulous freshman kept the Trojans unbeaten against Colorado.
Freshman Kedon Slovis threw for 406 yards and four TD passes, including scores of 44 and 37 yards to Michael Pittman Jr . in the fourth quarter, and Southern California escaped Folsom Field with a 35-31 win Friday night over the hard-luck Buffaloes, who fell to 0-14 against the Trojans.
The difference-maker was the 37-yarder with 2:15 left that gave USC its first lead since early in the second quarter.
''Honestly the line just held up and Kedon threw me a great ball in stride and I just kind of ran around the defense,'' said Pittman, whose 44-yard TD cut Colorado's lead to 31-28 with about 11 minutes left.
Also coming up huge for the Trojans were fellow freshmen Amon-Ra St. Brown (37-yard TD run), Kenan Christon (85 rushing yards, TD reception), Drake London (seven catches for 85 yards).
Christon and London also recovered fumbles by Kedon that kept alive two touchdown drives.
''That was a great college football game tonight,'' Trojans coach Clay Helton said. ''We knew walking in here that Colorado plays great ball at their place. I couldn't be any more proud of every man in that room.''
The Trojans (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) improved to 14-0 all-time against Colorado with their first win in four road games this season and they handed the Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4) their fourth straight loss.
''This is our opportunity at a championship,'' Helton said. ''We needed this game to be able to still control our own destiny. On the road, in a tough environment, tonight with a team that was playing really good football. To walk out of here still on top of the Pac-12 South is special.''
Just like his group of freshmen.
BIG BREAKS
USC caught a couple of big breaks on the winning touchdown drive.
The first came when Slovis was strip-sacked by outside linebacker Jamar Montgomery for a 10-yard loss but Christon recovered for the Trojans.
Slovis then hit London for 19 yards and on third-and-1 from the 50, Quincy Jountti looked like he was stuffed, but the officials spotted the ball for a first down, and four plays later Pittman took a short pass and weaved his way through the Colorado secondary for the go-ahead score.
Colorado coach Mel Tucker said he told his team they could look at the loss two different ways: ''You can sit here and feel sorry for yourself. Or you can look at yourself and say, `Look at the type of team we can have.'''
MONTEZ BOUNCE-BACK
Steven Montez, who had zero TDs and six interceptions in his last two games, threw three TD passes, including a 71-yarder to Laviska Shenault Jr. on the second play of the second half. But he wasn't the same after taking a hard hit from safety Hunter Echols late in the third quarter.
''He seemed fine,'' Tucker said. ''If he wasn't, he wouldn't have been back in there.''
Montez said as soon as he passed concussion protocol, ''I was just like I've got to get back out there. This is crunch time, I can't be sitting in the training room.''
Montez's backup, Blake Stenstrom came in with 4 seconds left in the third quarter and gained 27 yards on a keeper but was replaced by Montez to start the fourth quarter. Montez completed just 4 of 11 passes for 40 yards after that, and one of those was a 3-yarder to Alex Fontenot on fourth-and-4 with 90 seconds left.
''I think we did some positive things, some things we can definitely build on in the future,'' Montez said. ''But we just got to do a little bit more.''
QUICK STRIKE
After St. Brown's 37-yard TD run just 59 seconds into the game, Colorado responded with 17 consecutive points on a 22-yard field goal by James Stefanou and a pair of 7-yard touchdown passes from Montez to K.D. Nixon as Colorado took a 17-14 halftime lead.
Montez's first TD throw in three games followed an interception by freshman cornerback K.J. Trujillo, who also had a sack and a key pass breakup on third-and-1 in the first half.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Colorado was whistled 13 times for 109 yards to the Trojans' five flags for 50.
''It's just really hard to win like that,'' Tucker said. ''I mean, every 100 yards is a touchdown and when we don't turn the ball over and we get takeaways then we will always have a chance to win, and that was the case. But we just have to be more disciplined.''
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: The Trojans caught a ton of breaks but improved to 4-1 in the Pac-12 South behind more stellar play from their freshmen and left Colorado with more swagger than ever.
Colorado: The Buffs continue to slide despite playing their best game in a month. Shenault showed he's back after a core muscle injury slowed him for several weeks. He had 172 yards on nine catches.
UP NEXT
USC hosts Oregon on Nov. 2.
Colorado visits UCLA on Nov. 2.
---
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
USC
Trojans
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to COL 48 for 27 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs ob at COL 37 for 11 yards.
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(14:36 - 1st) 8-A.St.Brown runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:11 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- FG (12 plays, 70 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:01 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(14:01 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 25(14:01 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley 3-K.Nixon to COL 27 for 12 yards (96-C.Tremblay). Penalty on USC 96-C.Tremblay Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at COL 27.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 42(13:57 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 47 for 11 yards (7-C.Williams51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 47(13:35 - 1st) 18-T.Brown to USC 39 for 8 yards (24-M.Williams6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 39(12:58 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 34 for 5 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 34(12:19 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault pushed ob at USC 25 for 9 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 25(11:44 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 21 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 21(11:31 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to USC 12 for 9 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao26-K.Mauga).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 12(11:06 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to USC 10 for 2 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 10(10:30 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to USC 5 for 5 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 5(10:01 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLO 5(9:24 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - COLO 5(9:18 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
USC
Trojans
- Interception (8 plays, -2 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 43 for 18 yards. Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - USC 15(9:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 23 for 8 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 23(8:46 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 36 for 13 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(8:15 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 49 for 13 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(7:37 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs ob at COL 43 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USC 43(7:12 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 43(6:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to COL 34 for 9 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(6:45 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-K.Trujillo at COL 20. 17-K.Trujillo to COL 23 for 3 yards (21-T.Vaughns).
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (14 plays, 78 yards, 6:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 23(6:20 - 1st) 12-S.Montez scrambles pushed ob at COL 38 for 15 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(6:13 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 45 for 7 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 45(5:45 - 1st) 12-S.Montez runs ob at USC 42 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 42(5:00 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 39 for 3 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 39(4:22 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to USC 33 for 6 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 33(3:48 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 32 for 1 yard (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 32(3:06 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 32(2:40 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to USC 20 for 12 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(2:35 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown pushed ob at USC 2 for 18 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - COLO 2(2:19 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 3 for -1 yard (91-B.Pili).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - COLO 3(1:58 - 1st) Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman False start 5 yards enforced at USC 3. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 8(1:23 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to USC 2 for 6 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - COLO 2(0:59 - 1st) Penalty on COL 58-J.Montgomery False start 5 yards enforced at USC 2. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLO 7(0:19 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 24 for 24 yards (37-L.Cooper).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(14:55 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 26 for 2 yards (32-R.Robinson36-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 26(14:50 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - USC 26(14:19 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 19 for -7 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - USC 19(14:15 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 46 yards from USC 19 to COL 35 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley. Penalty on COL 8-T.Udoffia Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 35.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(13:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 29 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 29(13:36 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 40 for 11 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(13:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 49 for 9 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - COLO 49(12:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to USC 45 for 6 yards. Penalty on COL 58-J.Montgomery Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - COLO 39(12:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLO 39(11:38 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 44 for 5 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 44(11:31 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 46 yards from COL 44 to USC 10 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 10(10:57 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 14 for 4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 14(10:51 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 19 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USC 19(10:26 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - USC 19(9:53 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 46 yards from USC 19 to COL 35 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(9:50 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 40 for 5 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 40(9:43 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 44 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 44(9:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez to COL 48 for 4 yards (96-C.Tremblay).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 48(8:37 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to USC 45 for 7 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 45(8:07 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to USC 12 for 33 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 12(7:44 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to USC 9 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 9(7:12 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 7 for 2 yards (10-J.Houston50-N.Figueroa).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLO 7(6:32 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:58 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(5:52 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to USC 30 for 5 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 30(5:52 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 37 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman20-D.Taylor).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(5:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to COL 44 for 19 yards (2-M.Onu3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(5:12 - 2nd) 8-A.St.Brown to COL 37 for 7 yards (42-N.Falo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 37(4:45 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to COL 32 for 5 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(4:17 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis to COL 32 FUMBLES. 9-K.Slovis 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Penalty on COL 53-N.Landman Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at COL 32. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(4:00 - 2nd) 8-A.St.Brown to COL 11 for 6 yards (2-M.Onu94-J.Jordan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - USC 11(3:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 11(3:22 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to COL 2 FUMBLES (2-M.Onu). 15-D.London to COL 3 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - USC 3(3:16 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:52 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(2:48 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 24 for -1 yard (26-K.Mauga).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLO 24(2:48 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 36 for 12 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart7-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(2:12 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 36(1:47 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 40 for 4 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLO 40(1:39 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 45 for 5 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - COLO 45(1:04 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 51-A.Hambright False start 4 yards enforced at COL 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLO 41(0:38 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 44 yards from COL 41 out of bounds at the USC 15.
USC
Trojans
- Halftime (3 plays, 31 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(0:38 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 22 for 7 yards (34-M.Johnson53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - USC 22(0:32 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 22(0:08 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 46 for 24 yards (26-C.Wells).
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 29 for 4 yards (9-G.Johnson2-O.Griffin).
|
+71 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 29(15:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:26 - 3rd) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:15 - 3rd) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(14:15 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 23 for -2 yards (99-J.Sami).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 23(14:15 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 31 for 8 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 31(13:46 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to COL 47 for 22 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(13:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to COL 21 for 26 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(12:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:21 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:15 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35. 3-K.Nixon runs ob at COL 34 for 33 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 34(12:15 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 39 for 5 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 39(12:08 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 45 for 6 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 45(11:36 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to USC 42 for 13 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 42(11:28 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 38 for 4 yards. Team penalty on USC 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at USC 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - COLO 37(11:07 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 37(10:59 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to USC 34 for 3 yards (91-B.Pili).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - COLO 34(10:38 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Bell.
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 2 - COLO 34(10:07 - 3rd) 2-L.Shenault to USC 17 for 17 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(10:02 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:23 - 3rd) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Missed FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:16 - 3rd) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:16 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns False start 5 yards enforced at USC 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - USC 20(9:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman. Penalty on COL 1-D.Abrams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 20. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(9:16 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 39 for 4 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 39(9:08 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 50 for 11 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 50(8:38 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to COL 34 for 16 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(8:18 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to COL 23 for 11 yards (5-M.Perry).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(7:56 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to COL 16 for 7 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 16(7:24 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to COL 22 for -6 yards (5-M.Perry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - USC 22(6:51 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - USC 22(6:13 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (10 plays, 36 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 22(6:09 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon. Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at COL 22. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLO 17(6:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 26 for 9 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 26(5:58 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 45 for 19 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 45(5:28 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 49 for 4 yards (96-C.Tremblay34-E.Winston).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 49(4:56 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 1-J.Mangham. 1-J.Mangham to USC 34 for 17 yards (34-E.Winston).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 34(4:19 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 35-B.Bisharat. 35-B.Bisharat to USC 30 for 4 yards. Penalty on COL 70-C.Roddick Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 34. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - COLO 44(3:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to USC 39 for 5 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - COLO 39(3:24 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 1-J.Mangham. 1-J.Mangham to USC 37 for 2 yards (22-D.Hewett10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - COLO 37(2:46 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Penalty on COL 35-B.Bisharat Illegal block in the back declined.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - COLO 37(2:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on COL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USC 37. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - COLO 42(1:49 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 31 yards from USC 42 to USC 11 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 11(1:49 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 14 for 3 yards. Penalty on COL 3-D.Rakestraw Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 14.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(1:42 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 24(1:25 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 41 for 17 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(1:19 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 41(0:59 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 47 for 6 yards (20-D.Taylor52-A.Tchangam).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - USC 47(0:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - USC 47(0:17 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 43 yards from USC 47 out of bounds at the COL 10.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 10(0:12 - 3rd) 16-B.Stenstrom to COL 37 for 27 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(0:04 - 3rd) 3-K.Nixon to COL 41 for 4 yards (22-D.Arias).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - COLO 41(15:00 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 49 for 8 yards. Penalty on COL 9-J.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 41. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - COLO 31(14:28 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 36 for 5 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - COLO 36(14:08 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 24 for -12 yards (96-C.Tremblay).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - COLO 24(13:32 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 40 yards from COL 24. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 34 for -2 yards.
USC
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 66 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(12:55 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 38 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 38(12:49 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 45 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(12:25 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 45(12:00 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to COL 44 for 11 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(11:55 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:32 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(11:25 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 25(11:25 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 25 for no gain (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLO 25(11:18 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - COLO 25(10:41 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 60 yards from COL 25. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 19 for 4 yards (35-B.Bisharat).
USC
Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 19(10:35 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 30 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 30(10:22 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 32 for 2 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - USC 32(9:58 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to COL 49 for 19 yards. Penalty on USC 6-M.Pittman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 32. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 23 - USC 17(9:25 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 15 for -2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 25 - USC 15(9:04 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - USC 15(8:26 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 49 yards from USC 15. 14-D.Stanley to COL 35 for -1 yard.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(8:18 - 4th) 12-S.Montez to COL 37 for 2 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLO 37(8:08 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLO 37(7:38 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to USC 44 for 19 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(7:29 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 44(7:16 - 4th) 12-S.Montez to USC 38 for 6 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLO 38(7:09 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - COLO 38(6:30 - 4th) Team penalty on COL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USC 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLO 43(6:23 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 32 yards from USC 43 to USC 11 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 89 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 11(6:23 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 20 for 9 yards (20-D.Taylor1-D.Abrams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 20(6:16 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 27 for 7 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 27(5:50 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 27(5:32 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Christon.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - USC 27(5:28 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 41 for 14 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(5:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 31 for -10 yards FUMBLES (58-J.Montgomery). 23-K.Christon to USC 31 for no gain.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 20 - USC 31(4:53 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 50 for 19 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 50(4:15 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to COL 49 for 1 yard (39-R.Travis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(4:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to COL 40 for 9 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 40(3:31 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to COL 36 for 4 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(3:05 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to COL 37 for -1 yard (20-D.Taylor).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 37(2:45 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:24 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Downs (5 plays, 21 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:15 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(2:15 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 37 for 12 yards (2-O.Griffin21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(2:15 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 43 for 6 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - COLO 43(2:01 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLO 43(1:55 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - COLO 43(1:42 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 46 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|25
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|19
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|501
|509
|Total Plays
|70
|77
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|196
|Rush Attempts
|26
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|389
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|30-44
|27-43
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|13-109
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.0
|6-42.3
|Return Yards
|26
|35
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|1-33
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|389
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|501
|TOTAL YDS
|509
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|30/44
|406
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|14
|76
|0
|24
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|3
|50
|1
|37
|
Q. Jountti 27 RB
|Q. Jountti
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|4
|-6
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|7
|156
|2
|44
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|8
|104
|1
|21
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|7
|85
|0
|26
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|5
|55
|0
|22
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 7 CB
|C. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tremblay 96 DL
|C. Tremblay
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hewett 22 S
|D. Hewett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 CB
|G. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 24 CB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Winston 34 LB
|E. Winston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|
A. Stadthaus 38 K
|A. Stadthaus
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|4
|46.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|2
|1.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|27/43
|324
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|16
|57
|0
|11
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|7
|45
|1
|17
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|7
|38
|0
|9
|
B. Stenstrom 16 QB
|B. Stenstrom
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|9
|172
|1
|71
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|5
|67
|0
|19
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|3
|30
|2
|12
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|5
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|2
|1
|0
|11
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Trujillo 17 CB
|K. Trujillo
|6-0
|1.0
|1
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tchangam 52 LB
|A. Tchangam
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 5 S
|M. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Falo Jr. 42 LB
|N. Falo Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Travis 39 S
|R. Travis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 32 LB
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broussard 21 RB
|J. Broussard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 58 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 94 DT
|J. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|1/1
|22
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|6
|42.3
|5
|60
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
