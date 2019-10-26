|
|
|USM
|RICE
Perkins, Southern Miss defense lead way in 20-6 victory
HOUSTON (AP) Kevin Perkins ran for his first two touchdowns as a Golden Eagle and the Southern Miss defense smothered Rice 20-6 on Saturday.
Perkins gave Southern Miss a 10-0 halftime lead with a 2-yard run to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. He added a 38-yarder up the middle with 32 seconds left in the game.
The Owls (0-8, 0-4 Conference USA) managed only 8 yards rushing and 131 in the air. The Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-1) had a season-high eight sacks, led by Jacques Turner with 3 1/2.
Andrew Stein kicked field goals of 23 and 34 yards, improving to 12 of 14 this season. Jack Abraham was 23-of-36 passing for 207 yards with an interception. Ten completions went to Tim Jones for 96 yards.
Austin Trammell caught a 15-yard pass from Wiley Green for Rice's only points with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 63 yards from RICE 35. 2-J.Adams to USM 20 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 20 for no gain.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 20(14:56 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 35 for 15 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(14:36 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams. Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 35. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - USM 25(14:13 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 26 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 19 - USM 26(14:08 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 28 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - USM 28(13:32 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - USM 28(12:53 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 40 yards from USM 28 to RICE 32 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (9 plays, 17 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 32(12:48 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 34 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RICE 34(12:42 - 1st) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - RICE 34(12:10 - 1st) 5-W.Green complete to 18-R.French. 18-R.French to RICE 42 for 8 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(12:05 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 50 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - RICE 50(11:34 - 1st) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 50(10:53 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to USM 43 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 43(10:48 - 1st) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 43(10:12 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to USM 44 for -1 yard.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - RICE 44(10:05 - 1st) 5-W.Green sacked at RICE 49 for -7 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - RICE 49(9:21 - 1st) 29-A.Nunez punts 42 yards from RICE 49 to USM 9 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 9(8:40 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 10 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 10(8:34 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams pushed ob at USM 15 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 15(8:10 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 18 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - USM 18(7:42 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 35 yards from USM 18. 10-A.Trammell to USM 45 for 8 yards.
RICE
Owls
- Downs (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(6:57 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to USM 41 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 41(6:47 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to USM 36 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 36(6:10 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to USM 34 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 34(5:26 - 1st) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 34(4:55 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to USM 34 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - RICE 34(4:49 - 1st) 5-W.Green complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to USM 30 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 6 - RICE 30(4:05 - 1st) 5-W.Green scrambles to USM 28 for 2 yards.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(3:26 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 34 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 34(3:19 - 1st) 22-T.Mosley to USM 35 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 35(3:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 39 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(2:29 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to USM 41 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USM 41(2:07 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - USM 41(1:42 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - USM 41(1:37 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 46 yards from USM 41 Downed at the RICE 13.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 13(1:33 - 1st) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 15 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RICE 15(1:19 - 1st) 5-W.Green scrambles to RICE 15 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RICE 15(0:45 - 1st) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre. Penalty on RICE 5-W.Green Forward pass thrown from beyond line of scrimmage 5 yards enforced at RICE 15.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - RICE 10(15:00 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 40 yards from RICE 10 to RICE 50 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (12 plays, 44 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 50(14:53 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to RICE 45 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 45(14:47 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to RICE 43 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 43(14:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to RICE 40 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(13:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to RICE 35 for 5 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 35(13:35 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to RICE 20 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(13:22 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to RICE 15 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 15(12:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to RICE 11 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USM 11(12:22 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to RICE 11 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USM 11(11:53 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to RICE 9 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - USM 9(11:34 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to RICE 8 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 8(11:12 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to RICE 6 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USM 6(10:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Harris.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - USM 6(10:00 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:56 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 62 yards from USM 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 20 for 17 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(9:53 - 2nd) 5-W.Green complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 37 for 17 yards. Penalty on RICE 76-J.Gooseberry Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at RICE 20. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - RICE 15(9:49 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 17 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - RICE 17(9:14 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 19 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - RICE 19(8:38 - 2nd) 5-W.Green sacked at RICE 16 for -3 yards (47-T.Whittington).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - RICE 16(8:00 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 51 yards from RICE 16 to USM 33 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(7:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Perkins.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 33(7:12 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to USM 39 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 39(7:07 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 50 for 11 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 50(6:33 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 48 for -2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 48(6:09 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to RICE 41 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USM 41(5:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - USM 41(5:12 - 2nd) Penalty on RICE 92-E.Garcia Offside 5 yards enforced at RICE 41. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(5:09 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to RICE 33 for 3 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 33(4:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to RICE 4 for 29 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - USM 4(4:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to RICE 2 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 2(4:11 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:40 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(3:35 - 2nd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 28 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RICE 28(3:35 - 2nd) 5-W.Green scrambles to RICE 28 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 28(2:59 - 2nd) 5-W.Green complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 37 for 9 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(2:18 - 2nd) 5-W.Green complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 47 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(1:50 - 2nd) 5-W.Green complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 50 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RICE 50(1:36 - 2nd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - RICE 50(1:17 - 2nd) 5-W.Green sacked at RICE 43 for -7 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - RICE 43(1:13 - 2nd) 29-A.Nunez punts 56 yards from RICE 43 Downed at the USM 1.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 1(0:25 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to USM 2 for 1 yard.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 25 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RICE 25(14:18 - 3rd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - RICE 25(14:13 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 41 yards from RICE 25. 2-J.Adams to USM 36 for 2 yards.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (8 plays, 47 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(14:07 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 38 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 38(13:56 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles runs ob at USM 39 for 1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 39(13:29 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to RICE 49 for 12 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(12:50 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 48 for -3 yards.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 13 - USM 48(12:26 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at RICE 21 for 31 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 21(11:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to RICE 19 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 19(11:18 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to RICE 18 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 18(10:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles runs ob at RICE 17 for 1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - USM 17(10:09 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
RICE
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:35 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 59 yards from USM 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 30 for 24 yards.
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(9:32 - 3rd) 5-W.Green to RICE 22 for -8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - RICE 22(9:27 - 3rd) 5-W.Green complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 26 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - RICE 26(8:46 - 3rd) 5-W.Green complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 38 for 12 yards. Penalty on USM 99-J.Turner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 38.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(8:07 - 3rd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 47(7:39 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to USM 44 for 3 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 44(7:31 - 3rd) 5-W.Green complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to USM 30 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(6:50 - 3rd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner. Penalty on USM 1-R.Mitchell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 30. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 15(6:10 - 3rd) 5-W.Green complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(6:04 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is no good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 3rd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 39 yards from RICE 35 to USM 26 fair catch by 32-H.Maples.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(5:59 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 31 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 31(5:59 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 36 for 5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(5:24 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 34 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - USM 34(4:49 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Terry.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - USM 34(4:24 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Terry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - USM 34(4:19 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett punts 42 yards from USM 34. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 29 for 5 yards.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 29(4:14 - 3rd) 5-W.Green complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 38 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - RICE 38(4:04 - 3rd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 38(3:24 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to RICE 41 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 41(3:17 - 3rd) 5-W.Green complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 45 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - RICE 45(2:48 - 3rd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - RICE 45(2:06 - 3rd) 5-W.Green sacked at RICE 41 for -4 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - RICE 41(2:01 - 3rd) 29-A.Nunez punts 39 yards from RICE 41 to USM 20 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (1 plays, 51 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(1:14 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones INTERCEPTED by 3-N.Smith at USM 29. 3-N.Smith to USM 29 for no gain.
RICE
Owls
- Interception (6 plays, -51 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 29(1:09 - 3rd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 29(1:03 - 3rd) 5-W.Green complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to USM 17 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 17(0:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to USM 16 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - RICE 16(0:18 - 3rd) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - RICE 16(15:00 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre. Penalty on USM 7-T.Williams Pass interference 14 yards enforced at USM 16. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 2 - RICE 2(14:57 - 4th) 5-W.Green incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-K.Hemby at USM 2. 19-K.Hemby touchback.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Missed FG (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(14:53 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 20(14:49 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 20(14:43 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 49 for 29 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(14:38 - 4th) 18-D.Harris runs ob at RICE 35 for 16 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(14:20 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to RICE 29 for 6 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 29(13:58 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to RICE 14 for 15 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 14(13:42 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to RICE 15 for -1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - USM 15(13:29 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to RICE 14 for 1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 14(12:49 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to RICE 4 for 10 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 14(12:01 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to RICE 5 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - USM 5(12:01 - 4th) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RICE 5. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - USM 10(11:30 - 4th) 98-A.Stein 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(10:48 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman to RICE 20 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 20(10:45 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RICE 20(10:08 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Otoviano.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - RICE 20(10:02 - 4th) 86-C.Barnes punts 61 yards from RICE 20 Downed at the USM 19.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 19(9:57 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to USM 18 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - USM 18(9:42 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Penalty on USM 15-J.Abraham Intentional grounding 14 yards enforced at USM 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 25 - USM 4(9:06 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - USM 4(9:01 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 43 yards from USM 4 to USM 47 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell. Penalty on RICE 18-T.Thornton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USM 47.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 38(8:56 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman to RICE 41 for 3 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 41(8:50 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to USM 45 for 14 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(8:09 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman sacked at USM 48 for -3 yards (41-R.Boothe).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - RICE 48(7:28 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman sacked at RICE 49 for -3 yards (47-T.Whittington).
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - RICE 49(6:42 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman sacked at RICE 46 for -3 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - RICE 46(5:55 - 4th) 29-A.Nunez punts 42 yards from RICE 46 to USM 12 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 88 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 12(5:12 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 12 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 12(5:07 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 12(4:28 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to USM 26 for 14 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(4:22 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 43 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 43(3:48 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 48 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 48(3:00 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 50 for 2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 50(2:23 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to RICE 37 for 13 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(1:35 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to RICE 38 for -1 yard.
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 11 - USM 38(1:24 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:40 - 4th) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- End of Game (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:32 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 42 yards from USM 35. 7-J.Myers to RICE 32 for 9 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 32(0:32 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 45 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(0:28 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman incomplete.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - RICE 45(0:17 - 4th) 19-E.Marshman sacked at RICE 43 for -2 yards (99-J.Turner).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|364
|107
|Total Plays
|71
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|1.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|8
|Rush Attempts
|35
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|0.3
|Net Yards Passing
|207
|99
|Comp. - Att.
|23-36
|14-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-73
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.2
|8-46.5
|Return Yards
|20
|63
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|3-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|99
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|8
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|107
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|23/36
|207
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|13
|86
|2
|38
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|12
|41
|0
|0
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|8
|27
|0
|14
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Mosley 22 RB
|T. Mosley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|10
|96
|0
|29
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|6
|67
|0
|31
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|3
|11
|0
|0
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Terry 82 WR
|T. Terry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Turner 99 DL
|J. Turner
|3-1
|3.5
|0
|
T. Whittington 47 LB
|T. Whittington
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
DQ. Thomas 12 DB
|DQ. Thomas
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Boothe 41 LB
|R. Boothe
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|2/3
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|5
|41.2
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|12/26
|104
|1
|1
|
E. Marshman 19 QB
|E. Marshman
|2/5
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Booker 23 RB
|C. Booker
|10
|28
|0
|8
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Marshman 19 QB
|E. Marshman
|6
|-8
|0
|3
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|8
|-27
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|5
|52
|1
|15
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|5
|45
|0
|14
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. French 18 TE
|R. French
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Pitre III 88 WR
|A. Pitre III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Alldredge 55 LB
|B. Alldredge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Barnes 86 P
|C. Barnes
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|2
|20.5
|24
|0
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|2
|6.5
|8
|0
