Lewis' FG gives No. 11 Oregon 37-35 win over Washington St
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Freshman kicker Camden Lewis flexed his muscles with a holler as teammates raised him on their shoulders.
He had just nailed a 26-yard field goal as time expired, extending No. 11 Oregon's winning streak to seven games with a 37-35 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.
He deserved that flex.
CJ Verdell ran for a career-high 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who haven't lost since the season opener against Auburn.
Anthony Gordon's 5-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Brandon Arconado with a minute remaining gave Washington State a 35-34 lead. But then Justin Herbert completed four straight passes on the ensuing drive to get the Ducks close for Lewis' kick.
''I want that kick so bad, that's just why you do it,'' Lewis said about his mindset as he watched Oregon march down the field. ''I don't want them to score, I want to kick it.''
The loss snapped Washington State's four-game winning streak over Oregon. Gordon threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (4-4, 1-4), while Arconado caught nine passes for 130 yards and two scores.
Gordon went into the game leading the nation in yards passing (425.9) and completions (35.14) per game. He has 32 touchdowns this season, including the four he threw last week in a 41-10 victory over Colorado.
''Definitely it felt good to get the ball in the end zone in crunch time like that,'' Gordon said about the Cougars' final drive. ''Just coming up a little bit short, and in general throughout the four quarters, just got to figure out how to make maybe one more play to give us an opportunity to win.''
Herbert threw for 222 yards but his streak of 35 straight games with a touchdown pass - the longest active run in the nation - was snapped. He threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns last week in a comeback victory over Washington to earn Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.
''To be able to trade that for a win, I'd do that again,'' Herbert said about the streak ending.
The Ducks were without senior linebacker Troy Dye, who broke his thumb last week against Washington. Dye has 351 career tackles, most among current Power 5 players, and has led the Ducks in tackles for three straight seasons. Dru Mathis started in his place.
The Cougars got to the Oregon 19 on their opening drive, but Gordon twice failed to connect with Rodrick Fisher and the team settled for Blake Mazza's 36-yard field goal.
The Ducks answered with Lewis' 40-yard field goal.
Verdell ran untouched for an 89-yard touchdown to put the Ducks up 9-3 midway thought the first half. The extra point attempt by Lewis went wide right.
Gordon was intercepted in the end zone by Verone McKinley III, who snagged the ball when Arconado bobbled it. It was McKinley's third interception this season. But the Ducks failed to capitalize on the turnover.
Max Borghi's 1-yard touchdown run pulled Washington State in front 10-9.
Jevon Holland intercepted Gordon and ran it back 19 yards for a touchdown, and the 2-point conversion was good to give the Ducks a 17-10 lead. The Cougars tied it with 47 seconds left before the break when Gordon found Renard Bell with a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Verdell's 2-yard scoring run put Oregon back in front before Mazza's 23-yard field goal closed the gap to 24-20 going into the fourth quarter. Verdell added a 1-yard TD early in the period.
The Cougars trimmed the margin with Gordon's 19-yard pass to Arconado, and the conversion was good to make it 31-28.
Lewis made a 30-yard field goal with 6:29 left to give the Ducks some cushion, but a pass interference call and Gordon's 48-yard pass play to Tay Martin got the Cougars to the Oregon 12 with less than two minutes to go. On third-and-5, Gordon's pass to Arconado was incomplete, but Washington State went for it on fourth down and this time Arconado pulled down the TD.
''Football's a game of inches and it shows out there. Just one play different could change the whole game. But there are some takeaways from that: We played a good game, I thought. We played all four quarters well, probably the best of the season,'' Borghi said.
Verdell's yards rushing were the most by a Pac-12 player in a conference game this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: Mazza has not missed a field goal this season. ... The Cougars got a scare in the first half when Borghi gingerly limped off the field after a 14-yard run, but he returned. Borghi's nine touchdowns this season were tied for second-most in the Pac-12.
Oregon: The Ducks have 14 interceptions this season. They went into the game leading the Pac-12. Holland has four of them. ... True freshman Mase Funa had his fourth sack of the season. ... Washington State's four-game winning streak over Oregon was the longest by a Pac-12 opponent since Washington won five straight meetings from 1989-93.
TARGETING
Washington State's Travion Brown was ejected for targeting on Oregon running back Travis Dye, who went to the locker room following the hit and did not return. Travis Dye is the younger brother of Troy Dye.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars visit California on Nov. 9.
Oregon: Plays at USC next weekend.
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Redd to ORE 26 for 1 yard (35-A.Marsh).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 26(14:57 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 31 for 5 yards (30-N.Oguayo).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 31(14:30 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert scrambles runs ob at ORE 43 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(14:01 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert scrambles to ORE 45 for 2 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OREG 45(13:37 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 48-H.Kampmoyer False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 45. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - OREG 40(12:54 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 46 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - OREG 46(12:33 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 36 for -10 yards (10-R.Stone90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - OREG 36(12:01 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 39 yards from ORE 36. 5-T.Harris to WST 25 for no gain (14-H.Woods).
WASHST
Cougars
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(11:23 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 38 for 13 yards (8-J.Holland4-T.Graham).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(11:15 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon scrambles pushed ob at WST 40 for 2 yards (54-D.Mathis).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 40(10:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to ORE 32 for 28 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:22 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs ob at ORE 21 for 11 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 21(9:48 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi pushed ob at ORE 3 for 18 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - WASHST 3(9:18 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon. Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 3. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 13 - WASHST 13(8:41 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Harris. Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 13. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 23 - WASHST 23(8:33 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to ORE 19 for 4 yards (90-D.Carlberg47-M.Funa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - WASHST 19(8:24 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Fisher.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - WASHST 19(7:42 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Fisher.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - WASHST 19(7:36 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(7:26 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 32 for 7 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 32(7:26 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 40 for 8 yards (26-B.Beekman37-J.Rogers).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(6:59 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to WST 43 for 17 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(6:32 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WST 35 for 8 yards (26-B.Beekman13-J.Woods).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 35(6:02 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WST 29 for 6 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 29(5:28 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 28 for 1 yard (30-N.Oguayo).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 28(5:03 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert scrambles to WST 25 for 3 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 25(4:31 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 22 for 3 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OREG 22(3:59 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:16 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 29 for 24 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(3:11 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 43 for 14 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(3:03 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 47 for 4 yards (55-S.Niu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 47(2:45 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon scrambles to WST 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 47(2:12 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASHST 47(1:40 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from WST 47 to ORE 11 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
WASHST
Cougars
- Interception (8 plays, -23 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 29 for 29 yards (14-H.Woods).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(1:15 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 31 for 2 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 31(1:08 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 34 for 3 yards (32-L.Winston).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - WASHST 34(0:26 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi pushed ob at WST 44 for 10 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(15:00 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon pushed ob at ORE 38 for 18 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(14:34 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORE 31 for 7 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 31(14:11 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to ORE 15 for 16 yards (54-D.Mathis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(13:33 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 15(12:56 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado INTERCEPTED by 23-V.McKinley at ORE End Zone. 23-V.McKinley to ORE 6 for 6 yards (19-B.Arconado).
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 6(12:48 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 8 for 2 yards (27-W.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 8(12:37 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 11 for 3 yards (1-T.Ross37-J.Rogers).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 11(12:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert scrambles to ORE 15 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - OREG 15(11:35 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 43 yards from ORE 15. 5-T.Harris to WST 49 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 36 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(10:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on ORE Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WST 49.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(10:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to ORE 20 for 16 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(10:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to ORE 21 for -1 yard (4-T.Graham56-B.Young).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASHST 21(10:39 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to ORE 12 for 9 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 12(10:09 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon scrambles to ORE 11 for 1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 11(9:31 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to ORE 2 for 9 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - WASHST 2(8:52 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon to ORE 1 for 1 yard (55-S.Niu).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 1(7:22 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:08 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35. 26-T.Dye to ORE 24 for 24 yards (12-D.Patmon).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(6:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORE 32 for 8 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 32(6:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at ORE 44 for 12 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(6:26 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 43 for 13 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(5:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 43(5:38 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to WST 40 for 3 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 40(5:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to WST 22 for 18 yards (35-A.Marsh).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 22(4:56 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at WST 33 for -11 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - OREG 33(4:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
Sack
|
3 & 21 - OREG 33(3:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at WST 39 for -6 yards (10-R.Stone).
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - OREG 39(3:44 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 39 yards from WST 39 to WST End Zone. touchback.
WASHST
Cougars
- Interception (4 plays, 78 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(2:52 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 69-F.Mauigoa False start 5 yards enforced at WST 20. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 15 - WASHST 15(2:44 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 5 for -10 yards (47-M.Funa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - WASHST 5(2:44 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
Int
|
3 & 25 - WASHST 5(2:10 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Holland at WST 19. 8-J.Holland runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
OREG
Ducks
- Halftime (6 plays, 14 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|(2:01 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to WST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35. 5-T.Harris pushed ob at WST 41 for 36 yards (80-B.Addison).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(1:51 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to ORE 38 for 21 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(1:40 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORE 30 for 8 yards (23-V.McKinley55-S.Niu).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - OREG 30(1:21 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 30. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - OREG 30(1:00 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 30. Penalty on WST 12-D.Patmon Personal Foul offsetting. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - OREG 30(0:55 - 2nd) Team penalty on ORE Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 30. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 15(0:55 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 36 yards from WST 35. 87-R.Bay to ORE 35 for 6 yards (1-T.Ross2-D.Langford).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(0:47 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 25-B.Breeze Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(0:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 26 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 26(0:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 32 for 6 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(0:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 32(0:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 32(0:11 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 49 for 17 yards (4-M.Strong).
OREG
Ducks
- TD (15 plays, 65 yards, 6:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 63 yards from ORE 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 26 for 24 yards (55-S.Niu).
|
-15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 26(15:00 - 3rd) to WST 11 for -15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - OREG 11(14:53 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 25 - OREG 11(14:17 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 25 for 14 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - OREG 25(14:12 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 40 yards from WST 25 to ORE 35 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
WASHST
Cougars
- FG (11 plays, 78 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(13:34 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 37 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 37(13:27 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 36 for -1 yard (50-K.Block).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASHST 36(12:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 47 for 11 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(12:16 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 43 for 10 yards (35-A.Marsh1-T.Ross).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to WST 36 for 7 yards (18-G.Hicks). Penalty on ORE 3-J.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 36. Penalty on ORE 30-J.Redd Holding declined.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 13 - WASHST 46(11:20 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 44 for 2 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASHST 44(11:05 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 40 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 40(10:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to WST 24 for 16 yards (13-J.Woods37-J.Rogers).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(9:45 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 22 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 22(9:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - WASHST 22(8:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to WST 11 for 11 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(8:28 - 3rd) Penalty on ORE 75-D.Warmack False start 5 yards enforced at WST 11. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - WASHST 16(7:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to WST 6 for 10 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 6(7:39 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 2 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 2(7:12 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:51 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:47 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 17 for 16 yards (19-J.Hill).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 17(6:47 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon scrambles to WST 24 for 7 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 24(6:42 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 34 for 10 yards (54-D.Mathis16-N.Pickett).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(6:13 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 40 for 6 yards (56-B.Young).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 40(5:49 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORE 49 for 11 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(5:25 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to ORE 40 for 9 yards (39-M.Cunningham).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 40(5:02 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to ORE 29 for 11 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 29(4:28 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 29(4:00 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to ORE 10 for 19 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(3:54 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORE 5 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland23-V.McKinley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OREG 5(3:25 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREG 5(2:53 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OREG 5(2:47 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:43 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(2:40 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 42 for 17 yards (18-G.Hicks35-A.Marsh).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(2:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 49 for 7 yards (25-S.Thomas35-A.Marsh).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 49(2:09 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at WST 16 for 35 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(1:35 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 11 for 5 yards (30-N.Oguayo).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 11(0:58 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 7 for 4 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei13-J.Woods).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 7(0:34 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 5 for 2 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - WASHST 5(15:00 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 1 for 4 yards (1-T.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 1(14:33 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 1 for no gain (18-G.Hicks).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 1(14:07 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:25 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- FG (13 plays, 56 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 22 for 22 yards (31-S.Killpatrick25-B.Breeze).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 22(13:20 - 4th) Penalty on WST 96-C.Kwete Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at WST 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 11(13:13 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 11(13:13 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 27 for 16 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(13:08 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 42 for 15 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(12:38 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 4-T.Graham Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WST 42. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(12:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ORE 42 for 1 yard (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 42(12:11 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to ORE 19 for 23 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(11:42 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 19(11:13 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(11:06 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:01 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 50 yards from WST 35. 17-D.Davis to ORE 36 for 21 yards (9-L.McDougle12-D.Patmon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(11:01 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 40 for 4 yards (50-K.Block).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(10:56 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 34 for -2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASHST 34(10:56 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 35 for 1 yard (37-J.Rogers).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - WASHST 35(10:19 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to WST 48 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(9:59 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(9:34 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WST 20 for 28 yards (35-A.Marsh).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(9:30 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 17 for 3 yards (30-N.Oguayo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 17(9:03 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 12 for 5 yards (1-T.Ross).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 12(8:35 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 9 for 3 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - WASHST 9(8:05 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 58-P.Sewell False start 5 yards enforced at WST 9. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 14 - WASHST 14(7:36 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WST 12 for 2 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WASHST 12(7:20 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WASHST 12(6:44 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - WASHST 12(6:38 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:34 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 5-T.Harris pushed ob at WST 30 for 30 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(6:29 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 30(6:22 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREG 30(6:19 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREG 30(6:14 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 41 yards from WST 30. 8-J.Holland to ORE 37 for 8 yards (4-M.Strong13-J.Woods).
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(6:09 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 36 for -1 yard (98-D.Hobbs).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASHST 36(5:56 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to WST 37 for 27 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(5:16 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WST 35 for 2 yards (1-T.Ross).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 35(4:41 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to WST 33 for 2 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 33(4:03 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASHST 33(3:17 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 23 yards from WST 33 Downed at the WST 10.
OREG
Ducks
- End of Game (6 plays, 53 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(3:14 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 15 for 5 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 15(3:06 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 25 for 10 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:45 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OREG 25(2:27 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WST 25. No Play.
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(2:21 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to ORE 12 for 48 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 12(2:15 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to ORE 7 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 7(1:49 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to ORE 5 for 2 yards (39-M.Cunningham56-B.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OREG 5(1:44 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - OREG 5(1:08 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:03 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:00 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 62 yards from WST 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 39 for 36 yards (33-J.Crane).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(1:00 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at ORE 45 for 6 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 45(0:52 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to WST 48 for 7 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(0:45 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to WST 33 for 15 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(0:40 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to WST 9 for 24 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(0:34 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WST 6 for 3 yards (98-D.Hobbs).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 6(0:19 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert to WST 8 for -2 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 8 - OREG 8(0:14 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|25
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|20
|11
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|436
|506
|Total Plays
|65
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|306
|Rush Attempts
|15
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|396
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|32-50
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|9-100
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|188
|120
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-181
|4-87
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|396
|PASS YDS
|200
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|306
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|506
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|32/50
|406
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Arconado 19 WR
|B. Arconado
|9
|130
|2
|28
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|8
|70
|0
|18
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|2
|59
|0
|48
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|5
|56
|0
|19
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|37
|0
|23
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|26
|1
|15
|
R. Fisher 88 WR
|R. Fisher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 CB
|G. Hicks III
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 35 CB
|A. Marsh
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Beekman 26 S
|B. Beekman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Block 50 DL
|K. Block
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|2/2
|36
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|3
|41.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|7
|25.9
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|21/30
|222
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|23
|257
|3
|89
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|12
|48
|0
|17
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|8
|-8
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|4
|64
|0
|24
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|4
|56
|0
|27
|
S. Webb 18 TE
|S. Webb
|3
|42
|0
|18
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cunningham 39 LB
|M. Cunningham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|3/3
|40
|2/3
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|4
|36.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
R. Bay 87 TE
|R. Bay
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
D. Davis 17 CB
|D. Davis
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
