Cronkrite leads strong USF rushing attack in 45-20 win
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jordan Cronkrite rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida defeated East Carolina 45-20 on Saturday.
The Bulls (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) rushed for 347 yards including 99 and a touchdown from Jah'Quez Evans. Jordan McCloud was 9-of-12 passing with two touchdowns. Kirk Rygol added another TD pass.
The Pirates (3-5, 0-4) got a 100-yard kickoff return from Tyler Snead to start the game, but the Bulls then scored touchdowns on five of their seven first-half drives, including three straight to end the second quarter. Two of the first-half scores came after turnovers as the Bulls took a 35-10 lead.
The Bulls outgained the Pirates 525-324 including a 347-102 advantage on the ground as they averaged 8.7 yards on 40 carries.
Holton Ahlers threw for 217 yards with an interception for the Pirates.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 22-T.Snead runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:45 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on USF Holding declined.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(14:45 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 2-J.Cronkrite. 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at USF 44 for 19 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(14:45 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 46 for 2 yards (46-C.Purvis34-M.Berry).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 46(14:13 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to ECU 45 for 9 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(13:47 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to ECU 44 for 1 yard (30-G.Stringer).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 44(13:18 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to ECU 37 for 7 yards (27-D.Charles).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ECU 37(12:40 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to ECU 33 for 4 yards (94-A.Turner27-D.Charles).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 33(12:08 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ECU 33(11:42 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud to ECU 19 for 14 yards. Penalty on USF 64-D.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 33. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 20 - ECU 43(11:35 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud to ECU 26 for 17 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 26(11:14 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to ECU 5 for 21 yards (93-J.Price).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ECU 5(10:24 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:54 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(9:50 - 1st) Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:50 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 69 yards from USF 20. 22-T.Snead to ECU 24 for 13 yards (25-E.Bowman).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(9:50 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 23 for -1 yard (6-K.Livingstone).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 23(9:43 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 28 for 5 yards (91-R.Yates7-M.Hampton).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 28(9:19 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at ECU 39 for 11 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(8:46 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 39 for no gain (11-D.Boyles).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(8:15 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 36 for -3 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - SFLA 36(7:56 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 39 FUMBLES (20-B.Sanders). to ECU 39 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SFLA 39(7:11 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 41 yards from ECU 39 to USF 20 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
ECU
Pirates
- Fumble (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(6:34 - 1st) 28-T.Sands to USF 22 for 2 yards (35-J.Wilson46-C.Purvis).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 22(6:28 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 28-T.Sands. 28-T.Sands to USF 17 for -5 yards (94-A.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ECU 17(5:56 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ECU 17(5:15 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 56 yards from USF 17. 22-T.Snead to ECU 40 for 13 yards (8-D.Studstill49-I.Deneen).
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(5:10 - 1st) Penalty on USF 10-D.Evans Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ECU 40. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(4:58 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to USF 36 for 9 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 36(4:58 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to USF 30 for 6 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(4:30 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to USF 16 for 14 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(4:13 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to USF 14 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney11-D.Boyles).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 14(3:51 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to USF 11 FUMBLES (55-P.Macon). 8-D.Studstill to USF 11 for no gain.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 11(3:23 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 50 for 39 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 50(3:05 - 1st) Penalty on ECU 17-W.Saba Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 50.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(3:05 - 1st) Team penalty on USF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ECU 35. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 40(3:05 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to ECU 34 for 6 yards (94-A.Turner38-B.Bivens).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 34(2:34 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to ECU 25 for 9 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(1:41 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to ECU 21 for 4 yards (93-J.Price37-X.Smith).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 21(1:16 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:52 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 41 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:47 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to ECU 37 for 12 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(0:47 - 1st) 31-T.Williams to ECU 34 for -3 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 34(0:14 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - SFLA 34(15:00 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to USF 47 for 19 yards (40-J.Vaughn).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(14:56 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to USF 46 for 1 yard (91-R.Yates11-D.Boyles).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 46(14:18 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 84-Z.Byrd. 84-Z.Byrd to USF 41 for 5 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 41(13:46 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 41(13:06 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 41 yards from USF 41 to USF End Zone. touchback.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(13:01 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to ECU 27 for 53 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(12:54 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to ECU 26 for 1 yard (51-A.Ramseur).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ECU 26(12:14 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ECU 26(11:36 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to ECU 10 for 16 yards. Penalty on USF 64-D.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 26. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 19 - ECU 36(11:22 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Penalty on USF 12-J.McCloud Illegal Forward Pass 3 yards enforced at ECU 36. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - ECU 39(10:49 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 39 yards from ECU 39 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(10:49 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 11 for -9 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - SFLA 11(10:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 12 for 1 yard (45-D.Grant).
|
Int
|
3 & 18 - SFLA 12(10:13 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-N.Roberts at ECU 18. 2-N.Roberts to ECU 18 for no gain (20-B.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - SFLA 12(9:41 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - SFLA 12(9:35 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 47 yards from ECU 12. 9-K.Sails to ECU 35 for 24 yards (88-J.Hatfield43-J.Young).
ECU
Pirates
- Interception (6 plays, 31 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(9:35 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to ECU 37 for -2 yards (51-A.Ramseur95-H.Haji-Badri).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - ECU 37(9:20 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to ECU 24 for 13 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 24(8:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to ECU 18 for 6 yards (27-D.Charles).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 18(8:14 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:52 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (3 plays, 39 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:46 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 55 yards from USF 35. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 30 for 20 yards (18-D.Dukes).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(7:46 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 44 for 14 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(7:38 - 2nd) 32-T.Christian to USF 45 for 11 yards (11-D.Boyles8-D.Studstill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(7:14 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 45(6:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to USF 13 for 32 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(6:37 - 2nd) 88-J.Hatfield to USF 17 for -4 yards (20-B.Sanders6-K.Livingstone).
|
Int
|
2 & 14 - SFLA 17(5:52 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-G.Reaves at USF 13. 4-G.Reaves to ECU 39 for 48 yards (12-H.Ahlers).
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 39(5:20 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to ECU 36 for 3 yards (34-M.Berry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 36(5:02 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to ECU 34 for 2 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 5 - ECU 34(4:34 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:59 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:51 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 31-T.Williams. 31-T.Williams to ECU 23 for -2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - SFLA 23(3:44 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 20 for -3 yards (40-J.Vaughn).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 20(3:31 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 31 for 11 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 31(2:58 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 48 yards from ECU 31 to USF 21 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
ECU
Pirates
- Halftime (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 21(2:49 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to ECU 49 for 30 yards (37-X.Smith26-C.Gore).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 49(2:41 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to ECU 38 for 11 yards (13-D.Robinson37-X.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 38(2:20 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox. Penalty on ECU 26-C.Gore Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 38. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 28(2:20 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to ECU 24 for 4 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 24(1:58 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to ECU 28 FUMBLES (94-A.Turner). 78-W.Atterbury to ECU 28 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 28(1:48 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to ECU 16 for 12 yards (46-C.Purvis44-K.Futrell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(1:12 - 2nd) 17-K.Rygol complete to 4-S.Clerveaux. 4-S.Clerveaux to ECU 10 for 6 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ECU 10(0:37 - 2nd) 17-K.Rygol incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 10(0:30 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 34 yards from USF 35. 89-J.Lewis to ECU 35 for 4 yards (18-D.Dukes).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(0:19 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to USF 49 for 16 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(0:14 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to USF 31 for 18 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(0:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on USF Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USF 31. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(0:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- Downs (16 plays, 71 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to USF 31 for 6 yards (37-X.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ECU 31(14:56 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Joiner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ECU 31(14:18 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 43 yards from USF 31 Downed at the ECU 26.
SFLA
Bulls
- FG (14 plays, 88 yards, 6:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(14:15 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 32 for 6 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 32(14:02 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 33 for 1 yard (4-G.Reaves).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 33(13:39 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 46 for 13 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(13:05 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 46 for no gain (98-B.Green8-D.Studstill).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 46(12:44 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to USF 45 for 9 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 45(12:13 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to USF 43 for 2 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(11:39 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to USF 38 for 5 yards (42-D.Slade).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 38(11:12 - 3rd) 31-T.Williams to USF 37 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 37(10:43 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on USF 40-J.Vaughn Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(10:15 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Watley.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 32(10:10 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to USF 28 for 4 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 28(10:03 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to USF 4 for 24 yards (9-K.Sails2-N.Roberts).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - SFLA 4(9:33 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to USF 1 for 3 yards (2-N.Roberts93-T.Barber).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 1(8:59 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to USF 1 for no gain (6-K.Livingstone96-K.Pinkney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 1(8:24 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Watley.
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 1(7:58 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to USF 3 for -2 yards (4-G.Reaves8-D.Studstill).
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 4(7:53 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 8 for 4 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 8(7:48 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at USF 17 for 9 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 17(7:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 23 for 6 yards (94-A.Turner13-D.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ECU 23(6:58 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 23(6:22 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol to USF 28 for 5 yards (46-C.Purvis).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 28(6:17 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to USF 27 for -1 yard (94-A.Turner46-C.Purvis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ECU 27(5:40 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol complete to 4-S.Clerveaux. 4-S.Clerveaux to USF 29 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 9 - ECU 29(5:03 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to ECU 41 for 30 yards (26-C.Gore).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 41(4:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at ECU 22 for 19 yards (27-D.Charles).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 22(3:51 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to ECU 18 for 4 yards (37-X.Smith95-H.Haji-Badri).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 18(3:13 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol pushed ob at ECU 6 for 12 yards (37-X.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - ECU 6(2:46 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol incomplete.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 6(1:59 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to ECU 9 for -3 yards (44-K.Futrell).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ECU 9(1:53 - 3rd) 17-K.Rygol to ECU 8 for 1 yard (44-K.Futrell95-H.Haji-Badri).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ECU 8(1:10 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:45 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 62 yards from USF 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 10 for 7 yards (47-T.Gray).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(0:37 - 3rd) 32-T.Christian to ECU 12 for 2 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 12(0:31 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Farrier.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 12(0:08 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Farrier.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 12(0:05 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 39 yards from ECU 12 Downed at the USF 49. Penalty on USF 20-B.Sanders Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 49.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (13 plays, 74 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 34(15:00 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to USF 38 for 4 yards (38-B.Bivens35-J.Wilson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 38(14:47 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to USF 45 for 7 yards (37-X.Smith44-K.Futrell).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(13:44 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to USF 43 for -2 yards (94-A.Turner).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - ECU 43(13:38 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol to ECU 44 for 13 yards (44-K.Futrell27-D.Charles).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(13:00 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to ECU 39 for 5 yards (38-B.Bivens). Penalty on ECU 38-B.Bivens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ECU 39.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 24(12:27 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:03 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:57 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(11:57 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 45 for 20 yards (25-E.Bowman).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(11:57 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to USF 35 for 20 yards (20-B.Sanders22-M.LaPointe).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(11:37 - 4th) 88-J.Hatfield to USF 31 for 4 yards (41-D.Bellamy).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 31(11:06 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to USF 30 for 1 yard (41-D.Bellamy).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 30(10:35 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on USF 7-M.Hampton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 30. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(10:03 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to USF 11 for 4 yards (41-D.Bellamy20-B.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 11(9:57 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 11(9:24 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 84-Z.Byrd. Penalty on USF 93-T.Barber Roughing the passer 6 yards enforced at USF 11. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - SFLA 5(9:19 - 4th) 32-T.Christian to USF 5 for no gain (2-N.Roberts55-P.Macon).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 5(9:15 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ECU 67-D.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 5. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 15(8:41 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers runs ob at USF 10 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 10(8:33 - 4th) Penalty on ECU 12-H.Ahlers Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USF 10. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 25 - SFLA 25(8:33 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to USF 22 for 3 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 22 - SFLA 22(8:33 - 4th) Team penalty on USF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USF 22. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - SFLA 17(7:26 - 4th) 9-J.Verity 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
ECU
Pirates
- Fumble (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:14 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 61 yards from ECU 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 22 for 18 yards (10-L.Henley).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 22(7:10 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to USF 31 for 9 yards (30-G.Stringer33-J.Rainey).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ECU 31(7:02 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to USF 34 for 3 yards (33-J.Rainey).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 34(6:34 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for 3 yards (13-D.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 37(5:54 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 38 for 1 yard (21-J.McMillian).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ECU 38(5:15 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ECU 38(4:48 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 62 yards from USF 38 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(4:41 - 4th) Team penalty on USF Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at ECU 20. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ECU 25(4:31 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to ECU 30 for 5 yards (93-T.Barber44-T.Grier).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 30(4:31 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to ECU 33 for 3 yards (45-D.Grant12-Z.Roland).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 33(4:04 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to ECU 29 for -4 yards (93-T.Barber9-K.Sails).
|
Punt
|
3 & 11 - ECU 29(3:27 - 4th) 43-J.Young punts 44 yards from ECU 29. 9-K.Sails to USF 27 FUMBLES (9-K.Sails). 10-L.Henley to USF 27 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(2:47 - 4th) 4-B.Gagg to USF 16 for 11 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(2:36 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to USF 11 for 5 yards (42-D.Slade44-T.Grier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 11(2:05 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to USF 8 for 3 yards (42-D.Slade98-B.Green).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 8(1:32 - 4th) 32-T.Christian to USF 5 for 3 yards (12-Z.Roland44-T.Grier).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - SFLA 5(0:57 - 4th) 4-B.Gagg complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:50 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|525
|315
|Total Plays
|65
|67
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|347
|102
|Rush Attempts
|40
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.7
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|178
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|19-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|13-124
|5-65
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.0
|6-43.3
|Return Yards
|90
|157
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|5-144
|Int. - Returns
|1-48
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|347
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|525
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|9/12
|102
|2
|0
|
K. Rygol 17 QB
|K. Rygol
|6/12
|74
|1
|0
|
J. Evans 14 QB
|J. Evans
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|12
|129
|2
|39
|
J. Evans 14 QB
|J. Evans
|6
|99
|1
|53
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|4
|49
|0
|30
|
K. Rygol 17 QB
|K. Rygol
|4
|31
|0
|13
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|6
|22
|0
|6
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|8
|17
|0
|7
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|5
|79
|1
|30
|
J. Mathis 85 TE
|J. Mathis
|4
|40
|1
|21
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
S. Clerveaux 4 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Studstill 8 DB
|D. Studstill
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slade 42 DE
|D. Slade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 41 LB
|D. Bellamy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 6 DE
|K. Livingstone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Macon 55 LB
|P. Macon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 93 DT
|T. Barber
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 45 DL
|D. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Roland 12 WR
|Z. Roland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bowman 25 DB
|E. Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 98 DT
|B. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 44 LB
|A. Grier
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/1
|24
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|4
|50.0
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2
|12.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mauney 3 RB
|D. Mauney
|13
|50
|0
|18
|
T. Christian 32 RB
|T. Christian
|9
|30
|0
|11
|
T. Williams 31 RB
|T. Williams
|8
|14
|0
|5
|
B. Gagg 4 QB
|B. Gagg
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|5
|-3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|85
|0
|32
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|6
|69
|0
|24
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|3
|34
|0
|14
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Farrier 1 WR
|D. Farrier
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Z. Byrd 84 TE
|Z. Byrd
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lewis 89 TE
|J. Lewis
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
A. Watley 80 TE
|A. Watley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 31 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Turner 94 DL
|A. Turner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 37 LB
|X. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gore 26 DB
|C. Gore
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Purvis 46 DL
|C. Purvis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charles 27 DB
|D. Charles
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Futrell 44 DL
|K. Futrell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 93 DL
|J. Price
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 30 LB
|G. Stringer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rainey 33 DB
|J. Rainey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Haji-Badri 95 DL
|H. Haji-Badri
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|2/2
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|6
|43.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
