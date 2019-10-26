|
|
|AKRON
|NILL
Northern Illinois routs Akron 49-0
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Marcus Childers threw three touchdown passes, Tre Harbison ran for two scores and Northern Illinois beat Akron 49-0 on Saturday.
Childers completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 71 yards, and threw scoring passes to three receivers. Harbison finished with 158 yards rushing on 31 carries and scored from the 5 and 30.
Northern Illinois (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Akron's Michiah Burton fumbled the ball in the end zone and it was recovered by Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster and the Huskies stretched their lead to 28-0 midway through the third quarter. Nick Rattin's 31-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the scoring with 9:43 remaining.
Akron (0-8, 0-4) was held to 145 yards of offense. Brandon Lee had 76 yards rushing on 10 carries that included a 25-yard run for the Zips.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 63 yards from NIL 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 25 for 23 yards (44-C.Lersch).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to AKR 34 for 9 yards (12-D.Haney9-M.Lorbeck).
|
-10 YD
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 34(14:56 - 1st) to AKR 24 FUMBLES. 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 24 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - AKRON 24(14:30 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 31 for 7 yards (29-A.Buirge5-M.Kennedy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 31(13:47 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 43 yards from AKR 31 to NIL 26 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 74 yards, 7:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(13:17 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 30 for 4 yards (3-D.Glover).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 30(13:10 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for 8 yards (5-N.Stewart31-A.Watts).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(12:39 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 40 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks1-A.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 40(12:05 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 49 for 9 yards (1-A.Davis40-J.Lako).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(11:31 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 45 for 6 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 45(10:58 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to AKR 27 for 18 yards (31-A.Watts).
|
-13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(10:27 - 1st) to AKR 40 FUMBLES. 22-T.Harbison to AKR 40 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 23 - NILL 40(9:48 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 35 for 5 yards (11-D.Jest44-D.Meeks).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 18 - NILL 35(9:05 - 1st) 15-M.Childers scrambles to AKR 18 for 17 yards (29-J.Hooks).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NILL 18(8:28 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to AKR 15 for 3 yards (44-D.Meeks).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 15(7:51 - 1st) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 6 for 9 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NILL 6(7:19 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 6(6:42 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 5 for 1 yard (44-D.Meeks8-J.Ward).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - NILL 5(6:38 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:12 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 27 for 22 yards (44-C.Lersch).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(6:08 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 33 for 6 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 33(6:03 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to AKR 47 for 14 yards (50-V.Labus8-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(5:43 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 47(5:08 - 1st) 39-M.Burton to AKR 49 for 2 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - AKRON 49(5:03 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 41 for -8 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - AKRON 41(4:21 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 41 Downed at the NIL 24.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 24(3:46 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for no gain (40-J.Lako).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 24(3:34 - 1st) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 30 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - NILL 30(2:58 - 1st) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 23 for -7 yards (8-J.Ward).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NILL 23(2:21 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from NIL 23 Downed at the AKR 36.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(1:34 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to AKR 36 for no gain (96-M.Kelly).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 36(1:26 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 45 for 9 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 45(0:47 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - AKRON 45(0:12 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 46 yards from AKR 45 to NIL 9 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 9(0:07 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 11 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 11(15:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 16 for 5 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NILL 16(14:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears. Penalty on AKR 29-J.Hooks Pass interference 0 yards enforced at NIL 28. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(13:50 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 30 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NILL 30(13:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - NILL 30(13:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 34 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NILL 34(13:07 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 34. 1-A.Davis to AKR 25 for 9 yards (8-M.Williams44-C.Lersch).
AKRON
Zips
- Interception (3 plays, 35 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(12:36 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(12:27 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 44 for 19 yards (38-N.Rattin8-M.Williams).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(12:23 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-D.Haney at NIL 40. 12-D.Haney to AKR 20 for 40 yards (6-N.Johns). Team penalty on NIL Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at AKR 20.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (5 plays, -14 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(11:39 - 2nd) Team penalty on AKR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 20(11:39 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - AKRON 20(11:39 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 25 for 5 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 25(11:35 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 74-L.Forman False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 25. No Play.
|
-9 YD
|
3 & 15 - AKRON 20(10:46 - 2nd) to AKR 20 FUMBLES. 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 11 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - AKRON 11(10:21 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 59 yards from AKR 11. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 30 FUMBLES. 82-J.Knight to NIL 30 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at AKR 11. No Play.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 29 - NILL 6(9:46 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 42 yards from AKR 6. 18-C.Tucker to AKR 38 for 10 yards (34-D.Lloyd).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(9:30 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 38 for no gain (31-A.Watts). Team penalty on AKR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 38. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(9:19 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 20 for 3 yards (5-M.Scott48-C.Shell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 20(8:55 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 15 for 5 yards (5-M.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - AKRON 15(8:28 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 12 for 3 yards (40-J.Lako3-D.Glover).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 12(7:29 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 5 for 7 yards (11-D.Jest).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - AKRON 5(6:59 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 5 for no gain (31-A.Watts).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - AKRON 5(6:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 32-B.Bostad. 32-B.Bostad runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 55 yards from NIL 35. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 27 for 17 yards (39-J.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(5:44 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NILL 27(5:38 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 21 for -6 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 16 - NILL 21(5:35 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 25 for 4 yards (10-Q.Wynne96-M.Kelly). Penalty on NIL 10-Q.Wynne Offside 5 yards enforced at AKR 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NILL 26(4:53 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NILL 26(4:28 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 39 yards from AKR 26. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 48 for 13 yards (27-B.Arslanian23-G.Blunt).
AKRON
Zips
- Halftime (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 48(4:22 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 46 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 46(4:12 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 45 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian8-J.Ward).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - AKRON 45(3:30 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 34 for 11 yards (7-J.Richardson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(2:54 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 32 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 32(2:14 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 30 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 30(1:34 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to AKR 29 FUMBLES. 3-D.Glover to AKR 29 FUMBLES. 1-A.Davis to AKR 29 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 29.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 14(0:53 - 2nd) 39-M.Burton to AKR 33 for 19 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(0:32 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 49 for 16 yards. Team penalty on AKR Holding 5 yards enforced at AKR 33. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - NILL 28(0:25 - 2nd) 39-M.Burton to AKR 27 for -1 yard (50-V.Labus).
AKRON
Zips
- TD (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 31(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 33 for 2 yards (8-J.Ward44-D.Meeks).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - AKRON 33(14:25 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for 5 yards (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(13:45 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for no gain (91-J.Cross).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 38(13:18 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 46 for 16 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(12:42 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 43 for 3 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 43(12:20 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 41 for 2 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 41(11:44 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 39 for 2 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - AKRON 39(11:10 - 3rd) Team penalty on NIL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - AKRON 44(11:10 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from AKR 44 Downed at the AKR 3.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:03 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(9:56 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(9:56 - 3rd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 29 for 4 yards (50-V.Labus38-N.Rattin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 29(9:56 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - AKRON 29(9:53 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 41 yards from AKR 29 Downed at the NIL 30.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 48 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(9:17 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 34 for 4 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 34(9:11 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 45 for 11 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(9:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 47 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako67-L.Hawkins).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 47(8:29 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 32 for 21 yards (40-J.Lako).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(7:19 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 28 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 28(6:51 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 25 for 3 yards. Team penalty on NIL Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 25.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NILL 35(6:05 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 28 for 7 yards (5-M.Scott).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 28(5:45 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to AKR 21 for 7 yards (29-J.Hooks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(5:10 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 20 for 1 yard (44-D.Meeks).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 20(4:37 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 18 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako8-J.Ward).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - NILL 18(4:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:20 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:13 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(3:13 - 3rd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 26 FUMBLES. 7-B.Lee to AKR 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 26(3:13 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AKRON 26(2:50 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AKRON 26(2:28 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 22 yards from AKR 26 to AKR 48 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 48(2:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to AKR 39 for 9 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 39(2:15 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 35 for 4 yards (94-J.Mitchell27-B.Arslanian).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(1:37 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 33 for 2 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 33(1:13 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 16 for 17 yards (31-A.Watts).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 16(0:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to AKR 7 for 9 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 7(15:00 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 5 for 2 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - NILL 5(14:38 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 3 for 2 yards (5-M.Scott40-J.Lako).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 3(14:05 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 44-C.Lersch. 44-C.Lersch runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:25 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Interception (2 plays, 77 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:17 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 49 yards from NIL 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 27 for 11 yards (17-R.Gay).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(13:17 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 26-M.Wolfley.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 27(13:11 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to AKR 31 for 4 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 31(13:05 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - AKRON 31(12:44 - 4th) 38-J.Wieland punts 45 yards from AKR 31 to NIL 24 fair catch by 2-M.Love.
AKRON
Zips
- Downs (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(12:34 - 4th) 30-R.Valentine to NIL 37 for 13 yards (44-D.Meeks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(12:27 - 4th) 30-R.Valentine to NIL 38 for 1 yard (18-R.Cochran).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 38(11:50 - 4th) 30-R.Valentine to NIL 39 for 1 yard (40-J.Lako).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - AKRON 39(11:18 - 4th) 30-R.Valentine to NIL 41 for 2 yards (18-R.Cochran).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - AKRON 41(10:33 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 38 yards from NIL 41 to AKR 21 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
NILL
Huskies
- End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:43 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 52 yards from NIL 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 30 for 17 yards (17-R.Gay).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(9:43 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to NIL 45 FUMBLES. 7-B.Lee to NIL 41 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(9:38 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to NIL 39 for 2 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 39(9:03 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to NIL 40 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NILL 40(8:46 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - NILL 40(8:07 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.
NILL
Huskies
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(8:01 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 38 for -2 yards (32-J.King).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NILL 38(7:57 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 42 for 4 yards (5-M.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - NILL 42(7:09 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 45 for 3 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NILL 45(6:33 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 31 yards from NIL 45 Downed at the AKR 24.
NILL
Huskies
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 24(6:05 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 27 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 27(5:53 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to AKR 33 for 6 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 33(5:15 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 37 for 4 yards (99-B.LeRoy).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(4:55 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 38 for 1 yard (5-M.Kennedy).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 38(4:40 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to NIL 48 for 14 yards (29-A.Buirge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 48(3:59 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields scrambles to NIL 48 for no gain (92-A.Taylor5-M.Kennedy).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 48(3:33 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to NIL 40 for 8 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 40(2:48 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to NIL 32 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(2:11 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields complete to 25-T.Gilchrist. 25-T.Gilchrist to NIL 27 for 5 yards (29-A.Buirge).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 27(1:52 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NILL 27(1:35 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 5 - NILL 27(1:28 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields scrambles to NIL 23 for 4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|21
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|131
|338
|Total Plays
|51
|71
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|274
|Rush Attempts
|25
|62
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|37
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|7-26
|7-9
|Yards Per Pass
|1.4
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|6-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.1
|5-40.2
|Return Yards
|99
|94
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-90
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-71
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|37
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|274
|
|
|131
|TOTAL YDS
|338
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|4/15
|36
|0
|1
|
T. Deshields 8 QB
|T. Deshields
|2/4
|11
|0
|0
|
R. Kelley 10 QB
|R. Kelley
|1/7
|4
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|10
|76
|0
|25
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|8
|39
|0
|19
|
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
|P. Hayes-Patrick
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Deshields 8 QB
|T. Deshields
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|2
|-14
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hicks 17 WR
|J. Hicks
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Scippio 88 WR
|T. Scippio
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
|P. Hayes-Patrick
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Gilchrist 25 DB
|T. Gilchrist
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Wolfley 26 TE
|M. Wolfley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lako 40 LB
|J. Lako
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 44 DE
|D. Meeks
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 94 DL
|J. Mitchell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 5 LB
|M. Scott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Featherstone 2 DB
|S. Featherstone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 31 DB
|A. Watts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hooks 29 S
|J. Hooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jest 11 DL
|D. Jest
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 8 LB
|J. Ward
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Glover 3 LB
|D. Glover
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hawkins 67 DL
|L. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 32 LB
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cross 91 DL
|J. Cross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
|A. Davis Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Shell 48 LB
|C. Shell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 38 P
|J. Wieland
|8
|39.1
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|3
|20.7
|23
|0
|
J. Hicks 17 WR
|J. Hicks
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
|A. Davis Jr.
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|7/9
|71
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|31
|158
|2
|30
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|12
|71
|0
|21
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|9
|36
|0
|17
|
R. Valentine 30 RB
|R. Valentine
|4
|17
|0
|13
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Gregory 20 RB
|R. Gregory
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|2
|36
|1
|18
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bostad 32 FB
|B. Bostad
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
C. Lersch 44 TE
|C. Lersch
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Haney 12 CB
|D. Haney
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Labus 50 LB
|V. Labus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Buirge 29 S
|A. Buirge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Terry 7 S
|M. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 92 DT
|A. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 15 S
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kelly 96 DT
|M. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. LeRoy 99 DT
|B. LeRoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|5
|40.2
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
-
TROY
GAST
27
38
4th 7:01 ESPN+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
56
21
3rd 0:00 ESP2
-
MEMP
TULSA
35
31
3rd 2:27 CBSSN
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
34
27
4th 12:18 FS1
-
ARK
1BAMA
7
48
4th 5:38 ESPN
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
14
38
4th 8:19 ESPN+
-
BC
4CLEM
7
52
3rd 3:12 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
UK
7
22
3rd 6:27 SECN
-
COLOST
FRESNO
24
21
3rd 6:25 ESPU
-
8ND
19MICH
0
17
3rd 10:06 ABC
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
10
35
3rd 5:58 PACN
-
LATECH
UTEP
28
7
3rd 12:06 ESP3
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPNU
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESPN2
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESPN+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESPN+
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
KENTST
23
16
Final ESPN+
-
UVA
LVILLE
21
28
Final ACCN
-
CMICH
BUFF
20
43
Final ESPN+
-
CUSE
FSU
17
35
Final ESPN2
-
UCONN
MA
56
35
Final FloSports
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
38
39
Final ESPN+
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
41
Final PACN
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
34
37
Final/OT ESPN+
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
Final ESPN+
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
Final ABC
-
TULANE
NAVY
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
34
27
Final FS1
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
15TEXAS
TCU
27
37
Final FOX
-
IND
NEB
38
31
Final BTN
-
MD
17MINN
10
52
Final ESPN
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
20
23
Final CBS
-
FIU
MTSU
17
50
Final NFLN
-
SFLA
ECU
45
20
Final ESPNU
-
SC
TENN
21
41
Final SECN
-
DUKE
UNC
17
20
Final FSN
-
HAWAII
NMEX
45
31
Final FBOOK
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
036.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
0
059 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
SDGST
UNLV
0
044.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASHST
11OREG
0
067.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN