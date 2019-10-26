Drive Chart
AKRON
NILL

No Text

Northern Illinois routs Akron 49-0

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Marcus Childers threw three touchdown passes, Tre Harbison ran for two scores and Northern Illinois beat Akron 49-0 on Saturday.

Childers completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 71 yards, and threw scoring passes to three receivers. Harbison finished with 158 yards rushing on 31 carries and scored from the 5 and 30.

Northern Illinois (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Akron's Michiah Burton fumbled the ball in the end zone and it was recovered by Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster and the Huskies stretched their lead to 28-0 midway through the third quarter. Nick Rattin's 31-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the scoring with 9:43 remaining.

Akron (0-8, 0-4) was held to 145 yards of offense. Brandon Lee had 76 yards rushing on 10 carries that included a 25-yard run for the Zips.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 63 yards from NIL 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 25 for 23 yards (44-C.Lersch).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to AKR 34 for 9 yards (12-D.Haney9-M.Lorbeck).
-10 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 34
(14:56 - 1st) to AKR 24 FUMBLES. 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 24 for no gain.
+7 YD
3 & 11 - AKRON 24
(14:30 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 31 for 7 yards (29-A.Buirge5-M.Kennedy).
Punt
4 & 4 - AKRON 31
(13:47 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 43 yards from AKR 31 to NIL 26 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 74 yards, 7:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(13:17 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 30 for 4 yards (3-D.Glover).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 30
(13:10 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for 8 yards (5-N.Stewart31-A.Watts).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(12:39 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 40 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks1-A.Davis).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 40
(12:05 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 49 for 9 yards (1-A.Davis40-J.Lako).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49
(11:31 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 45 for 6 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 45
(10:58 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to AKR 27 for 18 yards (31-A.Watts).
-13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(10:27 - 1st) to AKR 40 FUMBLES. 22-T.Harbison to AKR 40 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 23 - NILL 40
(9:48 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 35 for 5 yards (11-D.Jest44-D.Meeks).
+17 YD
3 & 18 - NILL 35
(9:05 - 1st) 15-M.Childers scrambles to AKR 18 for 17 yards (29-J.Hooks).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 18
(8:28 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to AKR 15 for 3 yards (44-D.Meeks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15
(7:51 - 1st) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 6 for 9 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NILL 6
(7:19 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 6
(6:42 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 5 for 1 yard (44-D.Meeks8-J.Ward).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 5
(6:38 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:12 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:08 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 27 for 22 yards (44-C.Lersch).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 27
(6:08 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 33 for 6 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 33
(6:03 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to AKR 47 for 14 yards (50-V.Labus8-M.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 47
(5:43 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 47
(5:08 - 1st) 39-M.Burton to AKR 49 for 2 yards (38-N.Rattin).
Sack
3 & 8 - AKRON 49
(5:03 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 41 for -8 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
Punt
4 & 16 - AKRON 41
(4:21 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 41 Downed at the NIL 24.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 24
(3:46 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for no gain (40-J.Lako).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 24
(3:34 - 1st) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 30 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako).
Sack
3 & 4 - NILL 30
(2:58 - 1st) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 23 for -7 yards (8-J.Ward).
Punt
4 & 11 - NILL 23
(2:21 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from NIL 23 Downed at the AKR 36.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36
(1:34 - 1st) 7-B.Lee to AKR 36 for no gain (96-M.Kelly).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 36
(1:26 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 45 for 9 yards (12-D.Haney).
No Gain
3 & 1 - AKRON 45
(0:47 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.
Punt
4 & 1 - AKRON 45
(0:12 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 46 yards from AKR 45 to NIL 9 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 9
(0:07 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to NIL 11 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 11
(15:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 16 for 5 yards (40-J.Lako).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NILL 16
(14:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears. Penalty on AKR 29-J.Hooks Pass interference 0 yards enforced at NIL 28. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(13:50 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 30 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 30
(13:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 30
(13:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 34 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
Punt
4 & 4 - NILL 34
(13:07 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 34. 1-A.Davis to AKR 25 for 9 yards (8-M.Williams44-C.Lersch).

AKRON Zips
- Interception (3 plays, 35 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(12:36 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 25
(12:27 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 44 for 19 yards (38-N.Rattin8-M.Williams).
Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(12:23 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-D.Haney at NIL 40. 12-D.Haney to AKR 20 for 40 yards (6-N.Johns). Team penalty on NIL Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at AKR 20.

NILL Huskies
- TD (1 plays, 30 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(11:55 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:43 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (5 plays, -14 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(11:39 - 2nd) Team penalty on AKR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - AKRON 20
(11:39 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 20
(11:39 - 2nd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 25 for 5 yards (11-T.Foster).
Penalty
3 & 10 - AKRON 25
(11:35 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 74-L.Forman False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 25. No Play.
-9 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 20
(10:46 - 2nd) to AKR 20 FUMBLES. 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 11 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 24 - AKRON 11
(10:21 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 59 yards from AKR 11. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 30 FUMBLES. 82-J.Knight to NIL 30 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at AKR 11. No Play.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 29 - NILL 6
(9:46 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 42 yards from AKR 6. 18-C.Tucker to AKR 38 for 10 yards (34-D.Lloyd).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(9:30 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 38 for no gain (31-A.Watts). Team penalty on AKR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 38. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(9:19 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 20 for 3 yards (5-M.Scott48-C.Shell).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 20
(8:55 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 15 for 5 yards (5-M.Scott).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 15
(8:28 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 12 for 3 yards (40-J.Lako3-D.Glover).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 12
(7:29 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 5 for 7 yards (11-D.Jest).
No Gain
2 & 3 - AKRON 5
(6:59 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 5 for no gain (31-A.Watts).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 5
(6:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 32-B.Bostad. 32-B.Bostad runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:48 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

NILL Huskies

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:44 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 55 yards from NIL 35. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 27 for 17 yards (39-J.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(5:44 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 27
(5:38 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 21 for -6 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
Penalty
3 & 16 - NILL 21
(5:35 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 25 for 4 yards (10-Q.Wynne96-M.Kelly). Penalty on NIL 10-Q.Wynne Offside 5 yards enforced at AKR 21. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NILL 26
(4:53 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
Punt
4 & 11 - NILL 26
(4:28 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 39 yards from AKR 26. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 48 for 13 yards (27-B.Arslanian23-G.Blunt).

AKRON Zips
- Halftime (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 48
(4:22 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 46 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 46
(4:12 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 45 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian8-J.Ward).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 45
(3:30 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 34 for 11 yards (7-J.Richardson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34
(2:54 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 32 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 32
(2:14 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 30 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 30
(1:34 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to AKR 29 FUMBLES. 3-D.Glover to AKR 29 FUMBLES. 1-A.Davis to AKR 29 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 29.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14
(0:53 - 2nd) 39-M.Burton to AKR 33 for 19 yards (12-D.Haney).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(0:32 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 17-J.Hicks. 17-J.Hicks to AKR 49 for 16 yards. Team penalty on AKR Holding 5 yards enforced at AKR 33. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 28
(0:25 - 2nd) 39-M.Burton to AKR 27 for -1 yard (50-V.Labus).

AKRON Zips
- TD (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 31
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 33 for 2 yards (8-J.Ward44-D.Meeks).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 33
(14:25 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for 5 yards (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(13:45 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for no gain (91-J.Cross).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 38
(13:18 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 46 for 16 yards (2-S.Featherstone).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46
(12:42 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 43 for 3 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 43
(12:20 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 41 for 2 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 41
(11:44 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 39 for 2 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
Penalty
4 & 3 - AKRON 39
(11:10 - 3rd) Team penalty on NIL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 39. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - AKRON 44
(11:10 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from AKR 44 Downed at the AKR 3.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 3
(10:20 - 3rd) 39-M.Burton to AKR 3 FUMBLES. 11-T.Foster runs no gain for a touchdown.

AKRON Zips
- Halftime (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:03 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:03 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(9:56 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 25
(9:56 - 3rd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 29 for 4 yards (50-V.Labus38-N.Rattin).
No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 29
(9:56 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 29
(9:53 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 41 yards from AKR 29 Downed at the NIL 30.

NILL Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 48 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(9:17 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 34 for 4 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 34
(9:11 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 45 for 11 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(9:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 47 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako67-L.Hawkins).
+21 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 47
(8:29 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 32 for 21 yards (40-J.Lako).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(7:19 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 28 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 28
(6:51 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 25 for 3 yards. Team penalty on NIL Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 25.
+7 YD
2 & 13 - NILL 35
(6:05 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 28 for 7 yards (5-M.Scott).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 28
(5:45 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to AKR 21 for 7 yards (29-J.Hooks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 21
(5:10 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 20 for 1 yard (44-D.Meeks).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 20
(4:37 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to AKR 18 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako8-J.Ward).
+18 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 18
(4:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:20 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:13 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(3:13 - 3rd) 7-B.Lee to AKR 26 FUMBLES. 7-B.Lee to AKR 26 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 9 - AKRON 26
(3:13 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
No Gain
3 & 9 - AKRON 26
(2:50 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.
Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 26
(2:28 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 22 yards from AKR 26 to AKR 48 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(2:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to AKR 39 for 9 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 39
(2:15 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 35 for 4 yards (94-J.Mitchell27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(1:37 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 33 for 2 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 33
(1:13 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 16 for 17 yards (31-A.Watts).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16
(0:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to AKR 7 for 9 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 7
(15:00 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 5 for 2 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 5
(14:38 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to AKR 3 for 2 yards (5-M.Scott40-J.Lako).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 3
(14:05 - 4th) 15-M.Childers complete to 44-C.Lersch. 44-C.Lersch runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:25 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Interception (2 plays, 77 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:17 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 49 yards from NIL 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 27 for 11 yards (17-R.Gay).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 27
(13:17 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 26-M.Wolfley.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 27
(13:11 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart to AKR 31 for 4 yards (12-D.Haney).
No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 31
(13:05 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 31
(12:44 - 4th) 38-J.Wieland punts 45 yards from AKR 31 to NIL 24 fair catch by 2-M.Love.

AKRON Zips
- Downs (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 24
(12:34 - 4th) 30-R.Valentine to NIL 37 for 13 yards (44-D.Meeks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 37
(12:27 - 4th) 30-R.Valentine to NIL 38 for 1 yard (18-R.Cochran).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 38
(11:50 - 4th) 30-R.Valentine to NIL 39 for 1 yard (40-J.Lako).
+2 YD
3 & 8 - AKRON 39
(11:18 - 4th) 30-R.Valentine to NIL 41 for 2 yards (18-R.Cochran).
Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 41
(10:33 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 38 yards from NIL 41 to AKR 21 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 21
(10:04 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
Int
2 & 10 - NILL 21
(9:57 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 38-N.Rattin at AKR 31. 38-N.Rattin runs 31 yards for a touchdown.

AKRON Zips
- Halftime (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:54 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:43 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 52 yards from NIL 35. 86-M.Mathison to AKR 30 for 17 yards (17-R.Gay).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(9:43 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to NIL 45 FUMBLES. 7-B.Lee to NIL 41 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41
(9:38 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to NIL 39 for 2 yards (38-N.Rattin).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 39
(9:03 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to NIL 40 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NILL 40
(8:46 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
No Gain
4 & 9 - NILL 40
(8:07 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Mathison.

NILL Huskies

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(8:01 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 38 for -2 yards (32-J.King).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 38
(7:57 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 42 for 4 yards (5-M.Scott).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 42
(7:09 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 45 for 3 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
Punt
4 & 5 - NILL 45
(6:33 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 31 yards from NIL 45 Downed at the AKR 24.

NILL Huskies

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 24
(6:05 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 27 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 27
(5:53 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to AKR 33 for 6 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 33
(5:15 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 37 for 4 yards (99-B.LeRoy).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(4:55 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 38 for 1 yard (5-M.Kennedy).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 38
(4:40 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to NIL 48 for 14 yards (29-A.Buirge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(3:59 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields scrambles to NIL 48 for no gain (92-A.Taylor5-M.Kennedy).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 48
(3:33 - 4th) 7-B.Lee to NIL 40 for 8 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 40
(2:48 - 4th) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to NIL 32 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(2:11 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields complete to 25-T.Gilchrist. 25-T.Gilchrist to NIL 27 for 5 yards (29-A.Buirge).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 27
(1:52 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 27
(1:35 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
+4 YD
4 & 5 - NILL 27
(1:28 - 4th) 8-T.Deshields scrambles to NIL 23 for 4 yards.

NILL Huskies

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(1:24 - 4th) kneels at NIL 22 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 22
(1:08 - 4th) kneels at NIL 21 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:43
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 9:54
10-R.Kelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 38-N.Rattin at AKR 31. 38-N.Rattin runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
48
Point After TD 13:17
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 13:25
15-M.Childers complete to 44-C.Lersch. 44-C.Lersch runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:13
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 3:20
15-M.Childers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
34
Point After TD 9:56
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 10:03
39-M.Burton to AKR 3 FUMBLES. 11-T.Foster runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:44
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 5:48
15-M.Childers complete to 32-B.Bostad. 32-B.Bostad runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
20
Point After TD 11:39
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:45
22-T.Harbison runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:12
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:08
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:12
22-T.Harbison runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 21
Rushing 6 15
Passing 1 4
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-12 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 131 338
Total Plays 51 71
Avg Gain 2.6 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 94 274
Rush Attempts 25 62
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.4
Net Yards Passing 37 64
Comp. - Att. 7-26 7-9
Yards Per Pass 1.4 7.1
Penalties - Yards 7-62 4-30
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 6-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 8-39.1 5-40.2
Return Yards 99 94
Punts - Returns 1-9 2-23
Kickoffs - Returns 5-90 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-71
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 0-8 00000
N. Illinois 3-5 714141449
NILL -22.5, O/U 42
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, Illinois
 37 PASS YDS 64
94 RUSH YDS 274
131 TOTAL YDS 338
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.7% 36 0 1 33.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.7% 36 0 1 33.5
Z. Gibson 4/15 36 0 1
T. Deshields 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 11 0 0 73.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 11 0 0 73.1
T. Deshields 2/4 11 0 0
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
14.3% 4 0 1 -9.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
14.3% 4 0 1 -9.5
R. Kelley 1/7 4 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Lee 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 76 0
B. Lee 10 76 0 25
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
M. Burton 8 39 0 19
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Hayes-Patrick 1 8 0 8
T. Deshields 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Deshields 2 4 0 4
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
Z. Gibson 2 -14 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hicks 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Hicks 3 22 0 9
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Knight 1 14 0 14
T. Scippio 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Scippio 1 6 0 6
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Hayes-Patrick 1 5 0 5
T. Gilchrist 25 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Gilchrist 1 5 0 5
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Stewart 1 4 0 4
M. Wolfley 26 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Wolfley 0 0 0 0
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Mathison 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Lako 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
J. Lako 12-2 0.0 0
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 7-3 0.0 0
D. Meeks 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Meeks 7-2 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 5-0 0.0 0
M. Scott 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Scott 5-0 0.0 0
S. Featherstone 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Featherstone 3-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hooks 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hooks 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jest 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Jest 2-0 0.0 0
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Cochran Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ward 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
J. Ward 2-3 1.0 0
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jean-Baptiste 2-0 0.0 0
D. Glover 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Glover 1-1 0.0 0
L. Hawkins 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Hawkins 1-1 0.0 0
J. King 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. King 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cross 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cross 1-0 0.0 0
J. Richardson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Davis Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Stewart 1-0 0.0 0
C. Shell 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Shell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wieland 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 39.1 1
J. Wieland 8 39.1 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 23 0
M. Mathison 3 20.7 23 0
J. Hicks 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Hicks 1 17.0 17 0
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. Knight 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 9.0 9 0
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 71 3 0 254.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 71 3 0 254.0
M. Childers 7/9 71 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 158 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 158 2
T. Harbison 31 158 2 30
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 71 0
J. Nettles 12 71 0 21
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
M. Childers 9 36 0 17
R. Valentine 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
R. Valentine 4 17 0 13
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Love 1 9 0 9
R. Gregory 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
R. Gregory 2 7 0 4
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Jones 1 0 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
M. Brinkman 2 36 1 18
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Love 2 18 0 9
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Richie 1 9 0 9
B. Bostad 32 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
B. Bostad 1 5 1 5
C. Lersch 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
C. Lersch 1 3 1 3
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Tears 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
N. Rattin 4-1 0.0 1
D. Haney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Haney 4-0 0.0 1
V. Labus 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Labus 3-0 0.0 0
A. Buirge 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Buirge 3-0 0.0 0
M. Kennedy 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
M. Kennedy 2-2 1.0 0
M. Terry 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Terry 1-0 0.0 0
A. Taylor 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Foster 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kelly 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Lorbeck 1-1 1.0 0
B. LeRoy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. LeRoy 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
J. Richardson 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
M. Ference 5 40.2 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 13 0
C. Tucker 2 11.5 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 25 1:13 3 6 Punt
6:08 AKRON 27 1:47 5 14 Punt
1:34 AKRON 36 1:22 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 AKRON 25 0:13 3 35 INT
11:39 AKRON 25 1:18 5 -14 Punt
5:44 AKRON 27 1:16 4 -1 Punt
0:53 AKRON 14 0:28 3 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 AKRON 3 0:00 1 -3 TD
10:03 AKRON 25 0:10 3 4 Punt
3:13 AKRON 25 0:45 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 AKRON 27 0:33 3 4 Punt
10:04 AKRON 21 0:07 2 77 INT
9:43 AKRON 30 1:36 5 30 Downs
6:05 AKRON 24 4:37 12 53 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 NILL 26 7:05 14 74 TD
3:46 NILL 24 1:25 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 NILL 9 0:00 6 13 Punt
11:55 AKRON 30 0:12 1 30 TD
9:30 AKRON 38 3:42 7 38 TD
4:22 NILL 48 2:48 6 7
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 NILL 25 0:00 8 36 Punt
9:17 NILL 30 5:57 11 70 TD
2:24 AKRON 48 1:48 8 48 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 NILL 24 2:01 4 17 Punt
8:01 NILL 40 1:28 3 5 Punt
1:24 NILL 23 0:16 2 -2 Game
