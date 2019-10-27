|
|
|MIZZOU
|UK
Bowden, Kentucky have no trouble in rain, beat Missouri 29-7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Lynn Bowden Jr. is hard to stop on a dry turf. He proved to be even harder to slow down in a steady downpour.
The Kentucky junior converted quarterback rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 29-7 win over Missouri Saturday night.
''What can you say about Lynn? Amazing,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''So tough - so tough and talented. If the weather had been clear like in the first half I felt he would have thrown the ball well. We had some opportunities in the pass game because he is so dynamic in the run game. It was tough out there. It was really coming down.''
The two teams combined for seven fumbles and four lost miscues in a steady rain that didn't seem to bother Bowden. Going into the second bye week of the season, the Wildcats (4-4, 2-4 SEC) moved within two wins of bowl eligibility with four games remaining. Kentucky has won five straight over the Tigers.
''Really good victory for our team and for our program,'' Stoops said. ''Really proud of our guys. I told you and told them the last three or four weeks I've felt they have been gelling. Working exceptionally hard and playing for each other and very unselfish. The big thing is playing hard and preparing the right way.''
Making his third consecutive start in the absence of injured starter Sawyer Smith, Bowden was nearly unstoppable. Sparked by Bowden, the Wildcats rushed for 297 yards. Bowden has rushed for 499 yards and four touchdowns since taking over as the team's starting quarterback.
Bowden threw a career-best 44-yard strike to Bryce Oliver that led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Kavosiey Smoke, giving the Wildcats a 6-0 lead. Bowden also contributed to the drive with an 18-yard run.
Smith replaced Bowden for three plays in the second quarter, but returned and rushed for a first down on a fourth-down play that led to a 20-yard score by A.J. Rose. On the next series, Bowden ripped off a 46-yard run that led to a 43-yard field goal by Chance Poore for a 15-0 lead.
A Missouri fumble resulted in a 10-yard touchdown run by Bowden with 10 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Wildcats a 22-0 advantage at the break.
Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant threw for 130 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Badie to open the second half for Missouri (5-3, 2-2). Backup quarterback Taylor Powell replaced Bryant in the third quarter and threw for 34 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: The Wildcats' defense shut out No. 10 Georgia in the first half of a 21-0 loss on Oct. 19 and didn't allow a score in the first half against the Tigers. Kentucky has surrendered just 24 points or less in 22 straight games, the longest streak in the nation. The Wildcats improved to 4-1 at home this season. The lone home loss was a 29-21 loss to No. 7 Florida on Sept. 14.
Missouri: The Tigers averaged 38.8 points per game in their first six contests but have struggled during the past two weeks. Missouri has failed to score more than two touchdowns in each of the last two games. The Tigers rushed for 123 yards against the Wildcats after managing 153 a week ago against the Commodores. Missouri is in the midst of a three-game road swing after playing five of their first six games at home.
NO KASH
For just the second time in his career, Kentucky senior linebacker Kash Daniel didn't play after starting 19 of the past 20 games. Daniel suffered an undisclosed injury in Kentucky's 21-0 loss at Georgia on Oct. 19. Daniel is third on the team in tackles with 36 tackles this season and has logged 146 in his career. Chris Oats started in place of Daniel and finished with eight tackles.
KICK AND RUN
Kentucky punter Max Duffy is averaging a nation-leading 45.3 yards per punt but displayed his speed when he converted a fake punt into a first down with a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter. The extended drive led to a 33-yard touchdown run by Bowden.
UP NEXT
Kentucky hosts Tennessee on Nov. 9
Missouri is at No. 10 Georgia on Nov. 9
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(14:30 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 26 for -1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(14:10 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 49 yards from MIZ 26. 6-J.Ali to KEN 34 for 9 yards (20-K.Oliver).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(13:50 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 40 for 6 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 40(13:38 - 1st) 18-C.Thomas to KEN 34 for -6 yards (93-T.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 34(13:00 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden scrambles to KEN 43 for 9 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 43(12:12 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 49 yards from KEN 43 to MIZ 8 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Missed FG (15 plays, 65 yards, 6:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 8(11:31 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 14 for 6 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 14(11:24 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 17 for 3 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 17(11:00 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 18 for 1 yard (17-D.Square).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(10:26 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(9:51 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 24 for 6 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 24(9:45 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 32 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(9:06 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 34 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 34(8:45 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for 13 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(8:30 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to KEN 39 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(7:52 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(7:12 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to KEN 27 for 12 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(7:05 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to KEN 25 for 2 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 25(6:41 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 25 for no gain (31-J.Watson17-D.Square).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 25(6:10 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to KEN 15 for 10 yards. Penalty on MIZ 70-Y.Durant Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - MIZZOU 35(5:31 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to KEN 27 for 8 yards (45-J.Weaver).
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(5:13 - 1st) 19-T.McCann 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 28(4:34 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 29 for 1 yard (58-D.Nicholson78-K.Whiteside).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 29(4:29 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 33 for 4 yards (31-M.Manuel).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UK 33(3:54 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner. Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KEN 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(3:12 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 48(3:05 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 49 FUMBLES (90-M.Utsey). 2-D.Acy to MIZ 49 for no gain.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(2:58 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 49 for no gain (4-J.Paschal44-J.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(2:49 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to KEN 45 for 6 yards (3-J.Griffin). Penalty on KEN 32-J.Brown Holding 9 yards enforced at MIZ 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(2:16 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(1:46 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to KEN 40 for 2 yards (17-D.Square).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(1:42 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(1:19 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 26 yards from KEN 40 out of bounds at the KEN 14.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 86 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(1:13 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 21 for 7 yards (93-T.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 21(1:05 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 25 for 4 yards (28-J.Hansford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(0:23 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 28 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to KEN 37 for 9 yards (2-D.Acy).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(14:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to MIZ 19 for 44 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 19(13:48 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 1 for 18 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UK 1(13:11 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(12:33 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is no good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(12:27 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (22-C.Oats44-J.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(12:27 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZ 81-A.Okwuegbunam False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 26. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 21(11:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 6 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(11:41 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 18 for -9 yards FUMBLES (91-C.Taylor). 59-C.Cook to MIZ 18 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - MIZZOU 18(11:01 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 45 yards from MIZ 18. 6-J.Ali to MIZ 45 for 18 yards (40-C.Wilkins85-B.Oliver).
UK
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 45 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(10:20 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 41 for 4 yards (40-C.Wilkins4-J.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 41(10:08 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 31 for 10 yards (40-C.Wilkins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(9:26 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 29 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 29(8:54 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 31 for -2 yards (32-N.Bolton40-C.Wilkins).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 31(8:12 - 2nd) 12-S.Smith complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to MIZ 22 for 9 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 22(7:33 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 20 for 2 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(6:44 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(6:09 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is no good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 28-D.Downing. 28-D.Downing to MIZ 29 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(6:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 37 for 8 yards (15-J.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(5:51 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(5:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(5:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 28-D.Downing. 28-D.Downing to MIZ 44 for 7 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 44(5:18 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 56 yards from MIZ 44 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
UK
Wildcats
- FG (6 plays, 55 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(4:35 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 21 for 1 yard (28-J.Hansford32-N.Bolton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 21(4:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 24 for 3 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+46 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 24(3:39 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 30 for 46 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(2:52 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 26 for 4 yards (28-J.Hansford).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 26(2:16 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 14-A.Wagner. 14-A.Wagner to MIZ 25 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UK 25(1:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UK 25(0:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Fumble (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:44 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 32 for 7 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(0:44 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 27 for -5 yards (91-C.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(0:36 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 20 for -7 yards FUMBLES (15-J.Wright). 27-C.Dort to MIZ 20 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(0:30 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 20 for no gain (1-J.Elliott). Penalty on MIZ 1-J.Elliott Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at MIZ 20. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 10(0:22 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 26(15:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 27 for 1 yard (20-K.Oliver32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 27(14:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 27(13:40 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 45 yards from KEN 27 out of bounds at the MIZ 28.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(13:34 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for -2 yards (95-Q.Bohanna).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 26(13:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott.
|
+74 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 26(13:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:55 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:40 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(12:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 37 for 12 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(12:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 43 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 43(12:00 - 3rd) 18-C.Thomas to KEN 44 for 1 yard (9-T.Gillespie18-J.Bledsoe).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UK 44(11:11 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 44 FUMBLES (9-T.Gillespie). 18-J.Bledsoe to KEN 44 for no gain.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(10:23 - 3rd) 13-K.Scott to KEN 46 for -2 yards (31-J.Watson). Penalty on MIZ 79-L.Borom Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 44. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 46(10:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott to MIZ 44 FUMBLES (26-B.Echols). 70-Y.Durant to MIZ 44 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 22 - MIZZOU 44(9:49 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to KEN 46 for 10 yards (17-D.Square).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 46(9:10 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance. Penalty on MIZ 59-C.Cook Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIZZOU 46(8:40 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 42 yards from KEN 46 Downed at the KEN 4.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 4(8:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 5 for 1 yard (1-J.Elliott).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 5(8:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 9 for 4 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UK 9(7:33 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UK 9(6:48 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 70 yards from KEN 9 Downed at the MIZ 21.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Downs (14 plays, 62 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(6:41 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(6:27 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 24 for 3 yards (32-J.Brown22-C.Oats).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(6:21 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance. Penalty on KEN 32-J.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 24. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(5:43 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for 8 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 47(5:37 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 50 for 3 yards (90-T.Carter).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(5:08 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott to KEN 41 for 9 yards (27-C.Dort).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 41(4:48 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 38 for 3 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(4:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 38 for no gain (90-T.Carter).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(4:10 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell scrambles to KEN 25 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:36 - 3rd) 28-D.Downing to KEN 23 for 2 yards (17-D.Square59-K.Looney).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 23(3:00 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 75-T.Wallace-Simms False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 23. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 28(2:21 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 20 for 8 yards (27-C.Dort).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 20(2:06 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 17 for 3 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 17(1:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 97 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 18(0:55 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 20 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 20(0:49 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 21 for 1 yard (58-D.Nicholson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 21(0:14 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 22 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
+26 YD
|
4 & 6 - UK 22(15:00 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy to KEN 48 for 26 yards. Penalty on KEN 44-J.Davis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 48.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 33(14:23 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 32 for -1 yard (20-K.Oliver).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 32(14:01 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 34 for 34 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(13:24 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 32 for 2 yards (58-D.Nicholson1-J.Elliott).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 32(13:00 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 33 for -1 yard (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 9 - UK 33(12:21 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(11:25 - 4th) Penalty on MIZ 2-D.Acy Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Fumble (6 plays, 29 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 50 yards from KEN 50 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:25 - 4th) 5-T.Powell complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to MIZ 42 for 17 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(11:25 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie. Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MIZ 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 37(11:00 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 37(10:55 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 49 for 12 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 49(10:49 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 49 for 2 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 49(10:07 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 46 FUMBLES (22-C.Oats). 3-J.Griffin to KEN 46 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(9:53 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 49 for 3 yards (58-D.Nicholson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 49(9:41 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 49 for 2 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 49(8:55 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to MIZ 45 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 45(8:09 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from MIZ 45. 17-R.Floyd to MIZ 6 for no gain. Penalty on KEN 46-D.Schlegel Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 45. No Play.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UK 45(7:23 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 48 yards from KEN 45. 17-R.Floyd to MIZ 7 for no gain (53-B.Best).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 7(7:14 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 14 for 7 yards (47-K.McDaniel29-Y.Corker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UK 14(7:02 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Downing.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 14(6:30 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 30 for 16 yards (23-T.Ajian26-B.Echols).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(6:25 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 30(6:07 - 4th) 5-T.Powell complete to 28-D.Downing. 28-D.Downing to MIZ 30 for no gain (27-C.Dort).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UK 30(6:00 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UK 30(5:32 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 44 yards from MIZ 30. 6-J.Ali to KEN 28 for 2 yards (49-J.Hoffman).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- End of Game (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(5:26 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 31 for 3 yards (58-D.Nicholson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 31(5:15 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 36 for 5 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 36(4:26 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 39 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(3:41 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 39 for no gain (90-M.Utsey58-D.Nicholson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(2:57 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 40 for 1 yard (1-J.Elliott).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 40(2:09 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 42 for 2 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 42(1:23 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 42 Downed at the MIZ 7.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|15
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|288
|360
|Total Plays
|63
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|297
|Rush Attempts
|34
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|163
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|14-29
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|4-48
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.7
|5-52.4
|Return Yards
|12
|29
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|163
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|297
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|15
|58
|0
|13
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|6
|31
|0
|12
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|4
|27
|0
|16
|
T. Powell 5 QB
|T. Powell
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|8
|-4
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|82
|1
|74
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|3
|23
|0
|8
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 58 LB
|D. Nicholson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DL
|J. Hansford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 40 LB
|C. Wilkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 31 S
|M. Manuel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 S
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|6
|43.7
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 DB
|R. Floyd
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|3/7
|54
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|21
|204
|2
|46
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|15
|51
|1
|20
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|6
|13
|0
|4
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|3
|8
|1
|4
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|2
|-5
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Wagner 14 WR
|A. Wagner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 17 LB
|D. Square
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DL
|J. Paschal
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
|C. Taylor Jr.
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 S
|T. Ajian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 LB
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 45 LB
|J. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/0
|0
|0/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|5
|52.4
|3
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|3
|9.7
|18
|0
