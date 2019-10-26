Drive Chart
Valladay's 206 rushing yards lead Wyoming past Nevada 31-3

  • Oct 26, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Xazavian Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards, Sean Chambers threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Wyoming defeated Nevada 31-3 on Saturday.

Wyoming, bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season, has won seven consecutive home games.

Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) had 258 rushing yards and 221 passing yards for a total of 479. The bulk of the Cowboys' passing yards came from Chambers, who was 6 of 9 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Tyler Vander Waal was 3 of 10 for 63 yards with a touchdown.

Wyoming led 24-3 at halftime and Vander Waal's 25-yard pass to tight end Jackson Marcotte capped the scoring with 11:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Nevada's score came on a 28-yard field goal by Brandon Talton late in the first quarter. Carson Strong completed 26 of 40 passes for 247 yards for the Wolf Pack (4-4, 1-3).

Valladay's previous best was 192 yards at New Mexico last season, also a 31-3 victory for the Cowboys.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 20 for -5 yards (3-A.Halliburton86-J.Jackson).
Sack
3 & 15 - NEVADA 20
(14:53 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 17 for -3 yards (51-S.Byrd97-M.Mora).
Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 17
(14:13 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 43 yards from NEV 17. 25-A.Conway to WYO 47 for 7 yards (40-M.Wilmer).

WYO Cowboys
- TD (1 plays, 53 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+53 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(13:34 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:23 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:14 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(13:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua pushed ob at NEV 28 for 3 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 28
(13:14 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(12:48 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
Punt
4 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(12:09 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 37 yards from NEV 31. 25-A.Conway to WYO 48 for 16 yards (22-J.Godley).

WYO Cowboys
- TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(12:04 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 49 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 49
(11:52 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 35 for 16 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(11:41 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 23 for 12 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23
(11:07 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to NEV 1 for 22 yards (6-T.Williams).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - WYO 1
(10:37 - 1st) to NEV 2 FUMBLES. 6-X.Valladay to NEV 2 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 2 - WYO 2
(10:05 - 1st) 34-J.Burroughs to NEV 2 for no gain (6-T.Williams).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - WYO 2
(9:30 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:54 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:49 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(8:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 27 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(8:49 - 1st) 13-C.Solano incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(8:24 - 1st) 13-C.Solano to NEV 26 for -1 yard (30-L.Wilson).
Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 26
(8:19 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 37 yards from NEV 26. 25-A.Conway to NEV 50 for 13 yards (52-K.Adams).

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 50
(7:45 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 49 for 1 yard (12-M.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WYO 49
(7:34 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli.
Sack
3 & 9 - WYO 49
(6:55 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at WYO 42 for -9 yards (96-H.Sekona).
Punt
4 & 18 - WYO 42
(6:49 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 40 yards from WYO 42 out of bounds at the NEV 18.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- FG (9 plays, 71 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(6:13 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(6:02 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 15-H.Ikahihifo. 15-H.Ikahihifo to NEV 28 for 10 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(5:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall pushed ob at WYO 49 for 23 yards (8-R.Weber).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(5:24 - 1st) 35-T.Taua pushed ob at WYO 41 for 8 yards (9-T.Hall).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NEVADA 41
(4:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+25 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 41
(4:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 16 for 25 yards (9-T.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16
(4:34 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to WYO 15 for 1 yard (97-M.Mora30-L.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 15
(4:29 - 1st) 13-C.Solano to WYO 15 for no gain (51-S.Byrd).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 15
(3:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to WYO 11 for 4 yards (20-A.Hearn51-S.Byrd).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - NEVADA 11
(3:12 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

WYO Cowboys
- Interception (7 plays, -19 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:25 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(2:21 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 25 for no gain (7-G.Sewell98-S.Hammond).
+26 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 25
(2:21 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 49 for 26 yards (12-M.Jackson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49
(1:44 - 1st) 17-R.Ismail to NEV 40 for 9 yards (50-L.Touray28-A.Arnold).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 40
(1:16 - 1st) 24-B.Brenton to NEV 38 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(0:38 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to NEV 17 for 21 yards (16-M.Broady).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 17
(0:10 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 13 for 4 yards (28-A.Arnold).
Int
2 & 6 - WYO 13
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Robins at NEV 6. 1-B.Robins to NEV 6 for no gain.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6
(14:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles runs ob at NEV 9 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 9
(14:17 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 11 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 11
(13:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 11
(13:03 - 2nd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 47 yards from NEV 11. 25-A.Conway to NEV 42 for 16 yards (52-K.Adams).

WYO Cowboys
- TD (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 42
(12:58 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 42 for no gain (7-G.Sewell).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 42
(12:46 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 41 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
Penalty
3 & 9 - WYO 41
(12:10 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 79-L.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 41. No Play.
+18 YD
3 & 14 - WYO 46
(11:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to NEV 28 for 18 yards (98-S.Hammond).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 28
(11:13 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 27 for 1 yard (32-G.Miranda).
Penalty
2 & 9 - WYO 27
(10:42 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers to NEV 26 for 1 yard. Penalty on WYO 62-R.Stofer Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 27. No Play.
+37 YD
2 & 19 - WYO 37
(10:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:35 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(9:28 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 17-R.Ismail Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WYO 35. No Play.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Fumble (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:28 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 63 yards from WYO 20. 10-B.Putman to NEV 33 for 16 yards (48-C.Muma).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(9:28 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(9:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 37 for 4 yards (41-D.Wells-Ross).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 37
(9:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to WYO 48 for 15 yards (30-L.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(8:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to WYO 45 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 45
(8:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum to WYO 36 FUMBLES (30-L.Wilson). 88-G.Crall to WYO 36 for no gain.

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 36
(7:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 36 for no gain (96-H.Sekona).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 36
(7:18 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to WYO 43 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 43
(6:40 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers scrambles pushed ob at WYO 46 for 3 yards (7-G.Sewell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 46
(6:02 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 46 for no gain (50-L.Touray).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 46
(5:39 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 48 for 2 yards (50-L.Touray96-H.Sekona).
No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 48
(5:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
Punt
4 & 8 - WYO 48
(4:24 - 2nd) 41-R.Galovich punts 31 yards from WYO 48 to NEV 21 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(4:18 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 21 for no gain (88-G.Crall).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(4:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 30 for 9 yards (51-S.Byrd).
+31 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 30
(3:41 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee pushed ob at WYO 39 for 31 yards (8-R.Weber).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(2:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(2:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to WYO 41 for -2 yards (41-D.Wells-Ross44-V.Jones).
Sack
3 & 12 - NEVADA 41
(2:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at WYO 45 for -4 yards. Team penalty on NEV Holding declined. (51-S.Byrd).
Punt
4 & 16 - NEVADA 45
(1:36 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong punts 40 yards from WYO 45 Downed at the WYO 5.

WYO Cowboys
- Halftime (6 plays, 92 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+53 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 5
(1:07 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 42 for 53 yards (29-I.Hamilton).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 42
(0:50 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to NEV 21 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 21
(0:28 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 21
(0:21 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers scrambles pushed ob at NEV 9 for 12 yards (98-S.Hammond).
Penalty
1 & 9 - WYO 9
(0:16 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 33-J.Claiborne Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at NEV 9. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 4 - WYO 4
(0:16 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers to NEV 3 for 1 yard (7-G.Sewell52-K.Adams).
Field Goal
2 & 3 - WYO 3
(0:10 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

WYO Cowboys
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 32 for 7 yards (7-G.Sewell30-L.Hall).
+17 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 32
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 49 for 17 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49
(14:25 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 40 for 11 yards (52-K.Adams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 40
(13:55 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 40
(13:19 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 40
(13:16 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal scrambles to NEV 29 for 11 yards (32-G.Miranda).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(13:12 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 25 for 4 yards (50-L.Touray).
+25 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 25
(12:38 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 82-J.Marcotte. 82-J.Marcotte runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:01 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Interception (5 plays, -11 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(11:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 10-B.Putman.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(11:54 - 3rd) Team penalty on WYO Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30
(11:49 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 46 for 16 yards (8-R.Weber).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(11:49 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian pushed ob at NEV 49 for 3 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
Int
2 & 7 - NEVADA 49
(11:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Halliburton at WYO 14. 3-A.Halliburton to WYO 14 for no gain.

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 14
(11:13 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for 4 yards (52-K.Adams).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 18
(11:02 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Harshman.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 18
(10:27 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal scrambles to WYO 23 for 5 yards (28-A.Arnold).
Punt
4 & 1 - WYO 23
(10:23 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 44 yards from WYO 23 to NEV 33 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (9 plays, 14 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(9:39 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 37 for 4 yards (94-C.Godbout).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 37
(9:33 - 3rd) 13-C.Solano incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 37
(9:04 - 3rd) 13-C.Solano complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 44 for 7 yards (97-M.Mora).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44
(9:00 - 3rd) 13-C.Solano to NEV 43 for -1 yard (3-A.Halliburton).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NEVADA 43
(8:36 - 3rd) 13-C.Solano incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 43
(8:02 - 3rd) 13-C.Solano scrambles to WYO 45 for 12 yards (46-C.Maluia3-A.Halliburton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(7:58 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to WYO 44 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 44
(7:23 - 3rd) 13-C.Solano incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Sack
3 & 9 - NEVADA 44
(6:50 - 3rd) 13-C.Solano sacked at NEV 47 for -9 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 47
(6:45 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 43 yards from NEV 47. 25-A.Conway to WYO 15 for 5 yards (22-J.Godley).

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 15
(6:05 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 28 for 13 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 28
(5:52 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 32 for 4 yards (13-J.Lee).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 32
(5:23 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 32
(4:42 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
Punt
4 & 6 - WYO 32
(4:35 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 49 yards from WYO 32. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 23 for 4 yards (13-J.Okwoli). Team penalty on NEV Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NEV 23.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Missed FG (12 plays, 74 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(4:30 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong scrambles to NEV 15 for 2 yards (86-J.Jackson).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 15
(4:16 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 21 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 21
(3:35 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 15-H.Ikahihifo. 15-H.Ikahihifo to NEV 24 for 3 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(3:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 42 for 18 yards (46-C.Maluia).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(2:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to NEV 47 for 5 yards (30-L.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NEVADA 47
(1:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 47
(1:26 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 47 for 6 yards (8-R.Weber).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(1:21 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 13 for 34 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(0:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 10 for 3 yards (46-C.Maluia).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 10
(0:22 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to WYO 8 for 2 yards (51-S.Byrd88-G.Crall).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 8
(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Penalty
4 & 5 - NEVADA 8
(14:20 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 4-E.Cooks False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 8. No Play.
No Good
4 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(14:10 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WYO Cowboys
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(14:10 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 20 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 20
(14:06 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 24 for 4 yards (52-K.Adams).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 24
(13:30 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Harshman.
Punt
4 & 6 - WYO 24
(12:42 - 4th) 41-R.Galovich punts 49 yards from WYO 24. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 27 FUMBLES. 33-J.Claiborne to NEV 24 for no gain.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Downs (17 plays, -13 yards, 5:25 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(12:38 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 29 for 5 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 29
(12:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 32 for 3 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 32
(12:00 - 4th) 13-C.Solano to NEV 37 for 5 yards (3-A.Halliburton30-L.Wilson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(11:30 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee pushed ob at NEV 44 for 7 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 44
(11:07 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 49 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(10:40 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 42 for 9 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker30-L.Wilson). Team penalty on NEV Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WYO 42.
+15 YD
1 & 11 - NEVADA 48
(10:20 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to WYO 37 for 15 yards (20-A.Hearn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(9:55 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(9:40 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to WYO 29 for 8 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 29
(9:34 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to WYO 19 for 10 yards (6-J.Murry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(9:10 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(8:47 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 11 for 8 yards (6-J.Murry).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 11
(8:42 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to WYO 8 for 3 yards (30-L.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - NEVADA 8
(8:12 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to WYO 5 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(7:51 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(7:18 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
Sack
4 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(7:13 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at WYO 11 for -6 yards FUMBLES (51-S.Byrd). 12-C.Strong to WYO 11 for no gain.

WYO Cowboys
- Downs (11 plays, 59 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 11
(7:07 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 19 for 8 yards (13-J.Lee1-B.Robins).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 19
(7:01 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 24 for 5 yards (1-B.Robins).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24
(6:19 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 31 for 7 yards (54-C.Green).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 31
(5:45 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 50 for 19 yards (13-J.Lee15-J.Dedman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 50
(5:02 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to NEV 45 for 5 yards (13-J.Lee).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 45
(4:23 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to NEV 44 for 1 yard (50-L.Touray53-Z.Mahannah).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 44
(3:41 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 39 for 5 yards (63-A.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39
(2:57 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to NEV 38 for 1 yard (15-J.Dedman29-I.Hamilton).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 38
(2:23 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to NEV 37 for 1 yard (52-K.Adams).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 37
(1:43 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to NEV 33 for 4 yards (15-J.Dedman16-M.Broady).
+3 YD
4 & 4 - WYO 33
(1:00 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to NEV 30 for 3 yards (13-J.Lee).

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- End of Game (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(0:15 - 4th) 20-R.Neal to NEV 38 for 8 yards (34-C.Hicks).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:54
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 12:01
18-T.Vander Waal complete to 82-J.Marcotte. 82-J.Marcotte runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
40-C.Rothe 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
24
Point After TD 9:28
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 9:35
12-S.Chambers complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:25
43-B.Talton 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
14
Point After TD 8:49
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:54
12-S.Chambers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:14
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:23
12-S.Chambers complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:11
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 22
Rushing 5 13
Passing 12 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 9-18 5-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 313 470
Total Plays 73 63
Avg Gain 4.3 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 81 258
Rush Attempts 28 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 5.9
Net Yards Passing 232 212
Comp. - Att. 27-45 9-19
Yards Per Pass 5.2 11.2
Penalties - Yards 4-30 4-35
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-41.2 5-42.6
Return Yards 17 57
Punts - Returns 2-1 5-57
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 4-4 30003
Wyoming 6-2 14107031
WYO -13.5, O/U 44
Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Laramie, Wyoming
 232 PASS YDS 212
81 RUSH YDS 258
313 TOTAL YDS 470
Nevada
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 247 0 1 111.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 247 0 1 111.9
C. Strong 26/40 247 0 1
C. Solano 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 7 0 0 31.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 7 0 0 31.8
C. Solano 1/5 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 38 0
D. Lee 3 38 0 31
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
T. Taua 11 21 0 8
R. Neal 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Neal 1 8 0 8
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
C. Strong 7 8 0 18
C. Solano 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
C. Solano 6 6 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 98 0
R. Doubs 5 98 0 34
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 57 0
M. Stovall 7 57 0 23
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
E. Cooks 3 31 0 15
B. Putman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
B. Putman 2 15 0 10
H. Ikahihifo 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
H. Ikahihifo 2 13 0 10
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Taua 3 10 0 4
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
D. Lee 2 10 0 7
K. Fossum 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Fossum 1 9 0 12
C. Turner 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Turner 1 8 0 8
D. Christian 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Christian 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Arnold 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Arnold 6-1 0.0 0
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Lee 5-0 0.0 0
G. Sewell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Sewell 5-0 0.0 0
L. Touray 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Touray 5-0 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Hammond 4-1 0.0 0
K. Adams 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Adams 4-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
H. Sekona 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
H. Sekona 2-1 1.0 0
G. Miranda 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Miranda 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dedman 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Dedman 2-1 0.0 0
M. Jackson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 63 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
B. Robins 1-1 0.0 1
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 1-0 0.0 0
I. Hamilton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Hamilton 1-1 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Hall 1-1 0.0 0
M. Broady 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Broady 1-1 0.0 0
K. Cureton 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cureton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Green 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Green 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Mahannah 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Mahannah 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
B. Talton 1/2 28 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Conaway 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 1
Q. Conaway 5 41.4 1 47
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
C. Strong 1 40.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Putman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
B. Putman 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 4 0
R. Doubs 2 0.5 4 0
Wyoming
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 158 2 1 265.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 158 2 1 265.2
S. Chambers 6/9 158 2 1
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30% 63 1 0 115.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30% 63 1 0 115.9
T. Vander Waal 3/10 63 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 206 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 206 0
X. Valladay 26 206 0 53
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
S. Chambers 5 20 1 12
B. Brenton 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
B. Brenton 7 17 0 5
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Ismail Jr. 1 9 0 9
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
T. Vander Waal 3 7 0 11
J. Burroughs 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Burroughs 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 93 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 93 1
R. Ismail Jr. 4 93 1 37
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 74 1
X. Valladay 2 74 1 53
J. Marcotte 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
J. Marcotte 1 25 1 25
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
A. Conway 1 22 0 22
J. Harshman 33 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Harshman 1 7 0 7
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Eberhardt 0 0 0 0
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Crow 0 0 0 0
J. Okwoli 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Okwoli 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Halliburton 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 1.0
A. Halliburton 6-1 1.0 1
S. Byrd 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.5
S. Byrd 5-2 2.5 0
C. Maluia 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Maluia 5-0 0.0 0
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Blankenbaker 5-0 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 5-0 0.0 0
L. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
L. Wilson 5-3 0.0 0
R. Weber 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Weber 4-0 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Godbout 3-0 0.0 0
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wells-Ross 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wells-Ross 2-0 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Muma 2-0 0.0 0
M. Mora 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
M. Mora 2-1 0.5 0
J. Murry 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Murry 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 86 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Crall 1-1 0.0 0
C. Murray 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
C. Murray 1-2 0.5 0
C. Hicks 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
V. Jones 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
C. Rothe 1/1 20 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Galovich 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 2
R. Galovich 5 42.6 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 11.4 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 11.4 16 0
A. Conway 5 11.4 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 25 0:47 3 -8 Punt
13:14 NEVADA 25 1:05 3 6 Punt
8:49 NEVADA 25 0:30 3 1 Punt
6:13 NEVADA 18 3:01 9 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 NEVADA 6 1:19 3 5 Punt
9:28 NEVADA 33 1:18 5 31 Fumble
4:18 NEVADA 21 2:42 6 34 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 NEVADA 25 0:20 5 -11 INT
9:39 NEVADA 33 2:54 9 14 Punt
4:30 NEVADA 13 4:08 12 74 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 NEVADA 24 5:25 17 -13 Downs
0:15 NEVADA 30 0:00 1 8 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 WYO 47 0:11 1 53 TD
12:04 WYO 48 3:10 7 52 TD
7:45 NEVADA 50 0:56 3 -8 Punt
2:25 WYO 25 2:15 7 -19 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 NEVADA 42 3:30 8 27 TD
7:30 WYO 36 3:06 6 12 Punt
1:07 WYO 5 0:57 6 92 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 WYO 25 0:00 8 75 TD
11:13 WYO 14 0:50 3 9 Punt
6:05 WYO 15 1:30 4 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 WYO 20 1:28 3 4 Fumble
7:07 WYO 11 6:07 11 59 Downs
