Burrow's 321 yards helps No. 2 LSU down No. 9 Auburn, 23-20
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Joe Burrow bounced up immediately from a high-speed hit that looked like it could have given the LSU quarterback whiplash as he was sent crashing into the Auburn bench area.
Trotting resolutely back to the line of scrimmage, Burrow resumed his school-record eighth career 300-yard passing performance in a tense, top-10 clash that put a premium on grit and perseverance.
Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, ran for 47 yards and another score, and second-ranked LSU edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20 on Saturday.
''If your quarterback shows toughness like that, it can kind of get your team going,'' Burrow said. ''If you lay down on the field and don't hop right back up, it shows your team that you are not really into it.''
The victory ensured LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) would be unbeaten heading into its highly anticipated Nov. 9 tilt at Alabama, which entered this weekend ranked No. 1.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and touchdown for LSU, which wasn't able to put away Auburn (6-2, 3-2) until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick with 2:31 left.
''It was a gut check tonight,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, praising the way his players stuck together. ''They didn't want to be denied.''
While LSU's prolific, up-tempo spread offense rolled up 508 yards, the unit didn't approach its 50.1-point scoring average against an Auburn defense that thwarted LSU drives into its territory with a pair of fourth-down stops and an interception.
''They fought their guts out and our defense played unbelievable,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. ''We had opportunities and we didn't seize the moment. We just didn't get it done offensively.''
LSU had not previously scored fewer than 36 points in a game, but Auburn's defensive front put pressure on Burrow, sacking him three times.
Still, Burrow didn't flinch when he was leveled along the sideline after 14-yard scramble on third-and-12 in the first half. He completed five of his next six throws, ending with a 20-yard touchdown on a fade to Terrace Marshall Jr.
Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes. His top target was Ja'Marr Chase, who caught eight passes for 123 yards.
''We showed toughness today. It was not a pretty win by any means,'' Burrow said. ''SEC games aren't going to be pretty. When you can come out on top of a top-10 team and feel like you could have played better, it's always a good thing.''
Bo Nix completed 15 of 35 passes for 157 yards and one late touchdown to Seth Williams that gave Auburn the opportunity to set up a meaningful onside kick.
D.J. Williams rushed for 130 yards for Auburn, which looked primed to go ahead by a touchdown in the third quarter when Williams sprinted into the open field from his own 20.
Safety Grant Delpit forced Williams out of bounds just inside the 10, and Auburn couldn't parlay the 70-yard run into a touchdown, settling for a field goal to make it 13-10.
That lead lasted until five minutes remained in the third quarter, in part because Burrow's screen to Chase was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the Auburn 2. Later in the quarter, Burrow's pass intended for Chase was intercepted by Roger McCreary at the Auburn 2.
LSU hadn't trailed that late in a game all season, but LSU finally pushed in front by going back to a running game that had struggled most of the first three quarters. Edwards-Helaire ran four straight times for gains for 45 yards, capped by his 6-yard score to put LSU in front 16-13.
Burrow's 7-yard rushing TD, capping another run-heavy drive, widened the lead to 23-13.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Nix looked more prepared to play in a hostile environment than he did at Florida two weeks earlier. The freshman made his share of plays, but wasn't quite consistent enough for Auburn to keep pace with a more seasoned and prolific LSU offense down the stretch.
LSU: Defensively, the game was encouraging for LSU, which sacked Nix three times, held his completion percentage below 50 percent.
''When our defense plays like that, nobody is going to beat us,'' Burrow said.
But the offense has stalled in the red zone a half dozen times in the past two games. LSU has gotten away with it so far, but that might not cut it in Tuscaloosa.
FLAG FEST
Auburn and LSU combined to commit 27 penalties for 226 yards. Auburn was flagged 15 times, and much like in their loss at Florida, there were several pre-snap penalties that Malzahn called ''a huge problem.''
''We talked about that. I thought we were going to do better. We didn't,'' Malzahn said. ''It was loud and all that, but it doesn't matter.''
`BAMA BECKONING
LSU players have largely avoided talking about the tilt in Tuscaloosa for fear of getting ahead of themselves. Now it sounds like they're ready to embrace it.
Discussing how he expects his team to handle the next two weeks, LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence said, ''We live for the big moment.''
UP NEXT
Auburn: Hosts Mississippi on Saturday.
LSU: Heads into its usual off week before its traditional early November date with Alabama.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 36 for 11 yards (7-G.Delpit45-M.Divinity).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Martin to AUB 38 for 2 yards (6-J.Phillips97-G.Logan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 38(14:45 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 38(14:22 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 38(14:15 - 1st) 90-A.Siposs punts 39 yards from AUB 38 to LSU 23 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley. Penalty on LSU 19-D.Dillon Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at LSU 23.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 12(14:11 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 11 for -1 yard (10-O.Pappoe).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 11(14:03 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 19 for 8 yards (13-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 19(13:30 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 19(12:57 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 45 yards from LSU 19 to AUB 36 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt. Penalty on LSU 18-K.Chaisson Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 36.
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (17 plays, 42 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(12:53 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to AUB 47 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson72-T.Shelvin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 47(12:46 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Cannella.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 47(12:18 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 76-P.Wanogho False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 47. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 14 - AUBURN 42(12:12 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to LSU 40 for 18 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(12:12 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to LSU 39 for 1 yard (7-G.Delpit8-P.Queen).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 39(11:57 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Williams. Penalty on LSU 8-P.Queen Pass interference 7 yards enforced at LSU 39. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(11:31 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to LSU 27 for 5 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 27(11:25 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 27(11:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 17 for 10 yards (1-K.Fulton6-J.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(11:03 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 17(10:33 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to LSU 13 for 4 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 13(10:27 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on LSU 18-K.Chaisson Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 13. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 8(10:11 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to LSU 7 for 1 yard (6-J.Phillips8-P.Queen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - AUBURN 7(10:05 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to LSU 7 for no gain (18-K.Chaisson72-T.Shelvin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 7(9:39 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 7(8:56 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 71-J.Driscoll False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 7. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - AUBURN 12(8:49 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - AUBURN 12(8:49 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (13 plays, 41 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:40 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 28 for 3 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 28(8:39 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 34 for 6 yards (13-J.Davis10-O.Pappoe).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 34(8:19 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 44 for 10 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(7:59 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 48 for 8 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene13-J.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 48(7:45 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to AUB 43 for 5 yards (24-D.Thomas9-J.Sherwood).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(7:20 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson. Penalty on AUB 13-J.Davis Pass interference 4 yards enforced at AUB 43. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(6:50 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 32 for 7 yards (13-J.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 32(6:45 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to AUB 30 for 2 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 30(6:31 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 29 for 1 yard (9-J.Sherwood3-M.Davidson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(6:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow sacked at AUB 35 for -6 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - LSU 35(5:44 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to AUB 31 for 4 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - LSU 31(5:00 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 79-L.Cushenberry False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 31. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - LSU 36(4:16 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to AUB 34 for 2 yards (3-M.Davidson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - LSU 34(3:50 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 34 yards from AUB 34 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(3:10 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 13 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(3:00 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 36 for 3 yards (45-M.Divinity).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 36(2:46 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 37 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 37(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 77-M.Harrell False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 37. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 32(1:47 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to AUB 40 for 8 yards (45-M.Divinity).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 40(1:47 - 1st) 90-A.Siposs punts 49 yards from AUB 40 out of bounds at the LSU 11.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 89 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(1:12 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 2 for -9 yards (5-D.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - LSU 2(1:02 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 9 for 7 yards (24-D.Thomas13-J.Davis).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - LSU 9(0:29 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 23 for 14 yards (13-J.Davis24-D.Thomas).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(15:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 22 for -1 yard (5-D.Brown10-O.Pappoe).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 22(14:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 28 for 6 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 28(14:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase pushed ob at LSU 34 for 6 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(13:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 34(13:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to AUB 47 for 19 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(13:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase pushed ob at AUB 20 for 27 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(12:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on AUB 4-N.Igbinoghene Pass interference declined.
|
PAT Good
|(12:33 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:28 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(12:28 - 2nd) to AUB 20 FUMBLES. 10-B.Nix recovers at the AUB 20. 10-B.Nix 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 14 for no gain. Penalty on AUB 10-B.Nix Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at AUB 14. (6-J.Phillips).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 21 - AUBURN 14(12:28 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 21 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - AUBURN 21(12:18 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - AUBURN 21(11:42 - 2nd) 90-A.Siposs punts 51 yards from AUB 21 to LSU 28 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- Downs (10 plays, 43 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(11:32 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 32 for 4 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 32(11:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 37 for 5 yards (13-J.Davis9-J.Sherwood).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 37(10:47 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 42 for 5 yards (13-J.Davis1-B.Bryant).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(10:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price pushed ob at AUB 45 for 13 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(10:03 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 3-T.Davis-Price Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AUB 45. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - LSU 40(10:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 47 for 7 yards (31-C.Wooten20-J.Dinson). Penalty on AUB 5-D.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 47.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(9:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 29 for 9 yards (31-C.Wooten).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LSU 29(9:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LSU 29(8:35 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow to AUB 29 for no gain (6-C.Tutt).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LSU 29(8:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow to AUB 29 for no gain (3-M.Davidson20-J.Dinson).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Fumble (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(7:59 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 29(7:55 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 77-M.Harrell False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 29. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - AUBURN 24(7:50 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 23 for -1 yard (18-K.Chaisson72-T.Shelvin).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - AUBURN 23(7:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 32-M.Miller. 32-M.Miller to AUB 34 for 11 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 34(7:16 - 2nd) 90-A.Siposs punts 44 yards from AUB 34. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 22 FUMBLES (20-J.Dinson). 9-J.Sherwood to LSU 22 for no gain.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(6:34 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to LSU 21 for 1 yard (5-K.Vincent90-R.Lawrence).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 21(6:24 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix pushed ob at LSU 15 for 6 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 15(5:59 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to LSU 9 for 6 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9(5:23 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to LSU 4 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 4(4:54 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to LSU 1 for 3 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 1(4:22 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to LSU 1 for no gain (3-J.Stevens8-P.Queen).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 1(3:47 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:17 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (11 plays, 73 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:06 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 38 for 13 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(3:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 46 for 8 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 46(2:44 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 44 for -2 yards (91-N.Coe3-M.Davidson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 44(2:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to AUB 49 for 7 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(1:44 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase pushed ob at AUB 36 for 13 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(1:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at AUB 43 for -7 yards. Penalty on AUB 55-T.Moultry Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 36. No Play. (94-T.Truesdell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - LSU 31(1:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to AUB 22 for 9 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(1:15 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at AUB 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(1:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 11(1:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 11(1:05 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to AUB 2 for 9 yards (10-O.Pappoe20-J.Dinson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - LSU 2(0:58 - 2nd) 36-C.York 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, -25 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 27 for 27 yards (23-M.Baskerville31-C.Lewis).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(0:33 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to LSU 32 for 41 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(0:26 - 2nd) spikes the ball at LSU 32 for no gain.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 32(0:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Stingley at LSU 2. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 2 for no gain.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 30 for 5 yards (13-J.Davis9-J.Sherwood).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 42 for 12 yards (24-D.Thomas9-J.Sherwood).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(14:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 46 for 4 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LSU 46(14:21 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LSU 46(14:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LSU 46(14:03 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 33 yards from LSU 46 to AUB 21 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
AUBURN
Tigers
- FG (4 plays, 73 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(13:58 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams pushed ob at LSU 9 for 70 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9(13:50 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to LSU 8 for 1 yard (45-M.Divinity).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 8(13:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Gatewood to LSU 6 for 2 yards (3-J.Stevens90-R.Lawrence).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 6(12:33 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 6(11:51 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Downs (9 plays, 74 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:46 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(11:42 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 38 for 13 yards (23-R.McCreary21-S.Monday).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(11:42 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 44 for 6 yards (20-J.Dinson24-D.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 44(11:32 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 49 for 5 yards (23-R.McCreary24-D.Thomas).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(10:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to AUB 6 for 45 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - LSU 6(10:42 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 2 for 4 yards (9-J.Sherwood31-C.Wooten). Penalty on AUB 11-Z.Puckett Offside 3 yards enforced at AUB 6. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - LSU 3(10:29 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 2 for 1 yard (9-J.Sherwood).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 2(10:11 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to AUB 1 for 1 yard (31-C.Wooten5-D.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 1(9:40 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 2 for -1 yard (31-C.Wooten5-D.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - LSU 2(9:22 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to AUB 1 for 1 yard (4-N.Igbinoghene20-J.Dinson).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 1(8:43 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 1 for no gain (7-G.Delpit91-B.Fehoko).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 1(8:36 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Schwartz.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 1(8:02 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 2 for 1 yard (3-J.Stevens6-J.Phillips).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 2(7:59 - 3rd) 90-A.Siposs punts 36 yards from AUB 2 to AUB 38 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, -60 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(7:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at AUB 33 for 5 yards (31-C.Wooten).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 33(7:11 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to AUB 26 for 7 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(6:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase INTERCEPTED by 23-R.McCreary at AUB 2. 23-R.McCreary to AUB 2 for no gain (1-J.Chase).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 2(6:41 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 42-J.Wilson. 42-J.Wilson pushed ob at AUB 6 for 4 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 6(6:33 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Cannella.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 6(6:12 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 6(6:07 - 3rd) 90-A.Siposs punts 46 yards from AUB 6. 24-D.Stingley to AUB 45 for 7 yards (5-A.Schwartz).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(6:04 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 23 for 22 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(5:53 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 11 for 12 yards (6-C.Tutt20-J.Dinson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(5:53 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 6 for 5 yards (33-W.Hastings10-O.Pappoe).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 6(5:22 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:03 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is no good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:58 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:58 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 28 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell72-T.Shelvin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(4:58 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 29 for 1 yard (92-N.Farrell).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29(4:26 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 22 for -7 yards (45-M.Divinity).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - AUBURN 22(3:44 - 3rd) 90-A.Siposs punts 45 yards from AUB 22 to LSU 33 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (13 plays, 62 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(3:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 40 for 7 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - LSU 40(2:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on LSU False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 35(2:32 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 35 for no gain (20-J.Dinson94-T.Truesdell).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - LSU 35(2:11 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 45 for 10 yards (5-D.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(1:32 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 49 for 4 yards (3-M.Davidson).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 49(1:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to AUB 30 for 21 yards (6-C.Tutt21-S.Monday).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(0:47 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 27 for 3 yards (1-B.Bryant94-T.Truesdell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 27(0:28 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to AUB 21 for 6 yards (9-J.Sherwood13-J.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 21(15:00 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 15 for 6 yards (9-J.Sherwood21-S.Monday).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(14:41 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 12 for 3 yards (23-R.McCreary24-D.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 12(14:28 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to AUB 7 for 5 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene21-S.Monday).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 7(14:07 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 2(13:34 - 4th) Team penalty on LSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AUB 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(13:29 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:29 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 4-N.Igbinoghene pushed ob at AUB 40 for 40 yards (34-C.Culp). Penalty on AUB 32-M.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 32.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(13:29 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 32-A.Atkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 22. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(13:29 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on LSU 24-D.Stingley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 37. No Play.
|
-20 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(13:20 - 4th) to AUB 32 for -20 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 30 - AUBURN 32(13:20 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 35 for 3 yards (97-G.Logan).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 27 - AUBURN 35(12:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 39 for 4 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - AUBURN 39(11:45 - 4th) 90-A.Siposs punts 55 yards from AUB 39 Downed at the LSU 6.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 6(11:02 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 32 for 26 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(10:48 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 33 for 1 yard (33-K.Britt).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 33(10:20 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 40 for 7 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 40(9:57 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 41 for 1 yard (33-K.Britt).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LSU 41(9:38 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 41. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LSU 36(8:58 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 31 yards from LSU 36. 6-C.Tutt to AUB 36 for 3 yards (19-D.Dillon).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(8:58 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams pushed ob at AUB 49 for 13 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(8:48 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 49(8:33 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 35 for -14 yards. Team penalty on AUB Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at AUB 35. (35-D.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 24 - AUBURN 35(8:29 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 47-J.Shenker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - AUBURN 35(8:20 - 4th) 90-A.Siposs punts 43 yards from AUB 35 to LSU 22 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(8:17 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 22(8:08 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 28 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LSU 28(8:04 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 28(7:38 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 45 yards from LSU 28 to AUB 27 fair catch by 33-W.Hastings. Penalty on AUB 31-C.Wooten Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 27.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (11 plays, 28 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(7:34 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to AUB 22 for 5 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 22(7:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Shivers.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 22(6:50 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 42-J.Wilson. 42-J.Wilson to AUB 25 for 3 yards (3-J.Stevens24-D.Stingley).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 22(6:45 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 42-J.Wilson. 42-J.Wilson to AUB 27 for 5 yards (3-J.Stevens24-D.Stingley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(6:45 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 27(6:00 - 4th) Penalty on AUB 18-S.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 27. No Play.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 15 - AUBURN 22(5:53 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at LSU 44 for 34 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(5:53 - 4th) 32-M.Miller to LSU 43 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson8-P.Queen).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 43(5:35 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to LSU 16 for 27 yards (7-G.Delpit). Penalty on AUB 80-S.Cannella Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 24 - AUBURN 42(5:05 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 24 - AUBURN 42(4:48 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 42-J.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - AUBURN 42(4:43 - 4th) 90-A.Siposs punts 54 yards from AUB 42 Downed at the LSU 4.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 4(4:37 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 4 for no gain (33-K.Britt).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 4(4:26 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 5 for 1 yard (94-T.Truesdell33-K.Britt).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 5(3:44 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 8 for 3 yards (24-D.Thomas5-D.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LSU 8(3:37 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 41 yards from LSU 8 out of bounds at the LSU 49.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 49 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(3:33 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at LSU 38 for 11 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(3:26 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to LSU 36 for 2 yards (6-J.Phillips97-G.Logan).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 36(3:14 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at LSU 20 for 16 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(2:54 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams. Penalty on LSU 24-D.Stingley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 20. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - AUBURN 5(2:41 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:36 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:32 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 17 yards from AUB 35 to the LSU 48 downed by 19-D.Dillon.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(2:32 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to AUB 39 for 13 yards. Penalty on LSU 68-D.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 48. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - LSU 38(2:31 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 44 for 6 yards (10-O.Pappoe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - LSU 44(2:02 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 44 for no gain (5-D.Brown20-J.Dinson).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - LSU 44(1:17 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 43 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|30
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|280
|501
|Total Plays
|69
|88
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|187
|Rush Attempts
|33
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|150
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|15-36
|32-42
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|15-98
|13-123
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-46.2
|6-38.2
|Return Yards
|62
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-59
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|187
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|501
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|15/35
|157
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|13
|130
|0
|70
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Gatewood 1 QB
|J. Gatewood
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|9
|-16
|1
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|65
|1
|34
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Wilson 42 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Miller Jr. 8 DT
|C. Miller Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Cannella 80 WR
|S. Cannella
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooten 31 LB
|C. Wooten
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 5 DT
|D. Brown
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 10 LB
|O. Pappoe
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DE
|M. Davidson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 LB
|N. Coe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/2
|30
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|10
|46.2
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|32/42
|321
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|26
|136
|1
|26
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|13
|31
|1
|14
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|4
|22
|0
|7
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|8
|123
|0
|45
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|7
|60
|0
|21
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|7
|51
|0
|13
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|7
|45
|0
|12
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|2
|29
|1
|20
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
|K. Vincent Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Starks 12 LB
|D. Starks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 91 DL
|B. Fehoko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|1/1
|20
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|6
|38.2
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2
|3.5
|7
|0