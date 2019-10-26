|
|HAWAII
|NMEX
McDonald, Reed help Hawaii run over New Mexico 45-31
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Cole McDonald and Miles Reed led Hawaii's ground game and an expected passing mismatch failed to materialize as the Rainbow Warriors beat New Mexico 45-31 on Saturday.
Behind quarterback McDonald, Hawaii (5-3, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) entered the game with the country's third-leading passing attack with 359 yards per game. New Mexico is ranked 130th and last in NCAA FBS statistics, allowing 348 yards per game.
While McDonald certainly was effective through the air, completing 17 passes for 237 yards that included a touchdown, it was the Rainbow Warriors ground game that came up big with 255 yards. McDonald led the way, gaining a career-best 140 yards with two TD runs. Reed added 97 yards rushing and a touchdown.
''It's an added element we haven't used a whole lot this year, but I thought, you saw his speed,'' Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said. ''I thought their plan early on was not to let us throw it. I had a hunch we might have to run the ball a little more.''
In his first game of the season, Kumoku Noa had four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Rainbow Warriors.
Ahmari Davis was a bright light for New Mexico (2-6, 0-4), gaining a career-high 200 yards rushing with two scores. Jordan Kress added 100 yards receiving and a TD.
But the New Mexico passing attack didn't catch fire until the second half, when Tevaka Tuioti threw for 190 of his 293 yards.
The rout began early as the Lobos went three-and-out, followed by a 76-yard McDonald touchdown run.
''That was a great read by him,'' Rolovich said. ''He's got those long levers and he just gobbles up ground.''
It was a stunning way to start the game, New Mexico coach Bob Davie said.
''We got shocked right off the bat,'' he said. ''He runs the zone read on the second play of the game and goes (76) yards. In some ways, the biggest, fastest guy on the field. Wow.''
New Mexico responded with a field goal in its next possession, but Hawaii got touchdowns on its four possessions before halftime to lead 35-3. The Rainbow Warriors started that run on an interception return for a score by linebacker Solomon Matautia.
''Matautia, he's done that a bunch in his career,'' Rolovich said. ''He's made a lot of big plays. We have a lot of linebackers a lot of people talk about and he's kind of the one that doesn't get mentioned a whole lot. But he's been a major contributor since I've gotten this job.''
The Lobos rallied for 21 straight points late in the fourth quarter after trailing 38-10.
''That's my fault for pulling the starters too soon,'' Rolovich said. ''I felt like some guys deserved to play. I felt like the game was in our hands. Credit to New Mexico to keep battling. They made some plays and they showed some character to keep balling.''
BIG PICTURE
Hawaii: The win puts the Rainbow Warriors in line for a potential bowl game, needing just one more victory to clinch six wins and eligibility.
New Mexico: The Lobos teeter on the brink of a third-consecutive losing season after reaching bowls following the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
UP NEXT
Hawaii is at home Saturday against Fresno State in a game that will set up the winner for a run at the conference's West Division championship.
Cellar-dwelling New Mexico plays at Nevada on Saturday.
---
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 27 for 2 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 27(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - NMEX 27(14:28 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 30 for 3 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 30(14:22 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 56 yards from NM 30. 6-C.Byrd pushed ob at HAW 24 for 10 yards (15-L.Beaton).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (2 plays, 76 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(13:44 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+76 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 24(13:32 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:24 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:14 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 64 yards from HAW 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 21 for 20 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(13:14 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green pushed ob at NM 28 for 7 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 28(13:09 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh out of bounds at the NM 35.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(12:51 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 42 for 7 yards (92-D.Matthews4-R.Farris).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 42(12:29 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 48 for 6 yards (8-E.Ford).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(11:59 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 43 for -5 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 15 - NMEX 43(11:32 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to HAW 18 for 39 yards (91-S.Akoteu).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 18(10:48 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 23-J.Griffin. 23-J.Griffin to HAW 17 for 1 yard (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 17(10:14 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at HAW 22 for -5 yards (55-B.Ta'ala).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NMEX 22(9:41 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Griffin.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - NMEX 22(8:55 - 1st) 94-A.Shelley 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:49 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 17 for 17 yards (80-A.Somoye).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 17(8:43 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAW 26 for 9 yards (90-E.Austin).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 26(8:39 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAW 37 for 11 yards (30-A.Vainikolo9-J.Reed).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(8:04 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAW 48 for 11 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(7:38 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to NM 47 for 5 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 47(7:07 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 47(6:27 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald to NM 45 for 2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - HAWAII 45(6:22 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 9-J.Ward False start 5 yards enforced at NM 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - HAWAII 50(5:38 - 1st) 36-B.Scruton punts 46 yards from NM 50 Downed at the NM 4.
NMEX
Lobos
- Interception (3 plays, 94 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 4(5:27 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 8 for 4 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 8(5:14 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Somoye.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 8(4:53 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson INTERCEPTED by 27-S.Matautia at NM 14. 27-S.Matautia runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(4:48 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(4:40 - 1st) Team penalty on HAW Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at HAW 35. No Play.
NMEX
Lobos
- Missed FG (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:40 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 70 yards from HAW 20. 6-B.Carroll pushed ob at HAW 40 for 50 yards (17-R.Meskell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(4:40 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 23-J.Griffin. 23-J.Griffin to HAW 30 for 10 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(4:33 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 30(4:10 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to HAW 30 for no gain (8-E.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 30(4:04 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Griffin.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 30(3:30 - 1st) 94-A.Shelley 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (4 plays, 69 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31(3:24 - 1st) 44-H.Keliiliki to HAW 31 for no gain (18-D.Horton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 31(3:24 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 31(2:44 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 46 for 15 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(2:37 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 4-K.Noa. 4-K.Noa runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:05 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Downs (9 plays, 47 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:56 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:56 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 26 for 1 yard.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 26(1:56 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green pushed ob at NM 40 for 14 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(1:24 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 47 for 7 yards (8-E.Ford24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 47(0:57 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 48 for 1 yard (4-R.Farris2-J.Pritchard).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 48(0:18 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to HAW 35 for 17 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(15:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 35(14:32 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti to HAW 36 for -1 yard (2-J.Pritchard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NMEX 36(14:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 11 - NMEX 36(13:39 - 2nd) 28-A.Davis to HAW 28 for 8 yards (27-S.Matautia92-D.Matthews).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (11 plays, 72 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(13:35 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 48 for 20 yards (21-B.Burton).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(13:29 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs ob at NM 37 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(12:53 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 37(12:20 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to NM 20 for 17 yards (32-J.Hernandez19-D.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(12:14 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(11:38 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 5 yards enforced at NM 20. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 25(11:31 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to NM 13 for 12 yards (33-A.Hart32-J.Hernandez).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 13(11:31 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to NM 11 for 2 yards (97-J.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 11(10:51 - 2nd) 85-L.Victor to NM 4 for 7 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - HAWAII 4(10:10 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 4-K.Noa. 4-K.Noa pushed ob at NM 1 for 3 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 1(9:37 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:57 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Downs (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:50 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 54 yards from HAW 35. 6-B.Carroll pushed ob at HAW 41 for 48 yards (11-J.Augafa).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(8:50 - 2nd) 28-A.Davis to HAW 32 for 9 yards (95-K.Hune27-S.Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 32(8:42 - 2nd) 28-A.Davis to HAW 32 for no gain (2-J.Pritchard).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 32(8:06 - 2nd) 28-A.Davis to HAW 29 for 3 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro27-S.Matautia).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(7:38 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to HAW 30 for -1 yard (95-K.Hune27-S.Matautia).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - NMEX 30(7:07 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll pushed ob at HAW 31 for -1 yard (96-K.Padello). Penalty on NM 66-J.Jankoviak Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 30. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 21 - NMEX 40(6:29 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to HAW 23 for 17 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 23(6:07 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to HAW 22 for 1 yard (91-S.Akoteu96-K.Padello).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NMEX 22(5:33 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Griffin.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:52 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 33 for 10 yards (30-A.Vainikolo21-B.Burton).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(4:45 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald runs ob at NM 49 for 18 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(4:16 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to NM 11 for 38 yards (6-D.Rogers). Penalty on NM 6-D.Rogers Pass interference declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(3:39 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to NM 11 for no gain (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 11(3:10 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to NM 6 for 5 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 6(2:33 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to NM 4 for 2 yards (95-A.Soremekun).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - HAWAII 4(1:51 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to NM 1 for 3 yards (90-E.Austin95-A.Soremekun).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - HAWAII 1(1:05 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(0:37 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is no good. Penalty on NM 99-D.Murphree Offside 1 yards enforced at NM 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Halftime (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(0:33 - 2nd) 28-A.Davis to NM 34 for 9 yards (5-K.Bethley51-M.Manuwai).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 34(0:33 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 44 for 10 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(0:13 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to HAW 32 for 24 yards (8-E.Ford).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Interception (9 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 37 yards from NM 35 to HAW 28 fair catch by 99-J.Laulu.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(15:00 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 28 for no gain (33-A.Hart20-J.Hearn).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 28(15:00 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh pushed ob at HAW 34 for 6 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 34(14:22 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to NM 35 for 31 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(13:54 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 35(13:28 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to NM 35 for no gain (95-A.Soremekun33-A.Hart).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 35(13:22 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs ob at NM 24 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(12:44 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 24(12:09 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 24(12:04 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd INTERCEPTED by 90-E.Austin at NM 21. 90-E.Austin runs ob at NM 30 for 9 yards.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:02 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(11:02 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(11:02 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs ob at HAW 41 for 16 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(10:56 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner. Team penalty on HAW Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at HAW 41. Team penalty on NM Pass interference 0 yards enforced at HAW 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(10:26 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41(10:17 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 42 for 1 yard (90-E.Austin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - HAWAII 42(10:09 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at HAW 38 for -4 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - HAWAII 38(9:28 - 3rd) 9-S.Gaudion punts 55 yards from HAW 38 Downed at the NM 7.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 7(8:51 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 7(8:38 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 19 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(8:35 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 19(8:15 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NM 29 for 10 yards (8-E.Ford).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(8:10 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 33 for 4 yards (8-E.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 33(7:37 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 33(6:59 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 36 for 3 yards (51-M.Manuwai).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NMEX 36(6:50 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 53 yards from NM 36. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 13 for 2 yards (34-J.EnRico23-R.Hannah).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- FG (7 plays, 81 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(6:16 - 3rd) Penalty on NM 55-E.Pauni Offside 5 yards enforced at HAW 13. No Play.
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 5 - HAWAII 18(6:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-K.Noa. 4-K.Noa to NM 25 for 57 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(6:05 - 3rd) 44-H.Keliiliki to NM 22 for 3 yards (5-J.Lewis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 22(5:29 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to NM 12 for 10 yards (55-E.Pauni).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 12(4:49 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 12(4:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-K.Noa. 4-K.Noa to NM 6 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 6(4:03 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Funkhouser.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - HAWAII 6(3:18 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:14 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(3:09 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(3:09 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 23-J.Griffin. 23-J.Griffin to NM 31 for 6 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 31(3:01 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson. Penalty on HAW 96-K.Padello Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 31. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(2:32 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 23-J.Griffin. 23-J.Griffin to NM 38 for 2 yards (8-E.Ford).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 38(2:26 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson runs ob at NM 45 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 45(1:55 - 3rd) 28-A.Davis to NM 48 for 3 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(1:34 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to HAW 48 for 4 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 48(1:07 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 47 for -5 yards (15-P.Scott).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - NMEX 47(0:35 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 5-D.Vigilant. 5-D.Vigilant to HAW 47 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 47(15:00 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 29 yards from HAW 47 Downed at the HAW 18.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (11 plays, 92 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 18(14:14 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 76-M.Eletise False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 18. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 13(14:02 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 26-M.Reed. 26-M.Reed to HAW 18 for 5 yards (54-L.Murray30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 18(14:02 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner to HAW 25 for 7 yards (8-D.Martin46-B.Shook).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 25(13:20 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 36 for 11 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(12:40 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 36(12:07 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 44 for 8 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 44(11:59 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald to NM 23 for 33 yards (46-B.Shook).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(11:19 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Johnson.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 23(10:37 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to NM 9 for 14 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - HAWAII 9(10:34 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to NM 9 for no gain (98-J.Noble).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 9(10:02 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(9:21 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good. Team penalty on HAW False start 5 yards enforced at NM 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(9:16 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:16 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(9:16 - 4th) Penalty on NM 98-J.Noble Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at NM 25.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 13(9:16 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 25 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(9:16 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 19-T.Vieira. 19-T.Vieira to NM 27 for 2 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 27(8:52 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 41 for 14 yards (23-A.Francisco31-T.Peterson).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(8:20 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to HAW 19 for 40 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(7:50 - 4th) 28-A.Davis runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:20 - 4th) 94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:16 - 4th) 94-A.Shelley kicks 37 yards from NM 35 to HAW 28 fair catch by 6-C.Byrd.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(7:16 - 4th) 44-H.Keliiliki to HAW 31 for 3 yards (54-L.Murray21-B.Burton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 31(7:16 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 31(6:41 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 37 for 6 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 37(6:36 - 4th) 44-H.Keliiliki to HAW 36 for -1 yard (19-D.Sanders21-B.Burton).
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (7 plays, 36 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(6:06 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 84-N.Mardner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAW 36.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(6:06 - 4th) 28-A.Davis to HAW 20 for 1 yard (22-I.Okeke).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 20(6:04 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NM 79-C.Estrella Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at HAW 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NMEX 25(5:35 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - NMEX 25(5:28 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Somoye. Penalty on HAW 23-J.Smart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 10(5:24 - 4th) 28-A.Davis to HAW 9 for 1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 9(5:19 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 80-A.Somoye. 80-A.Somoye runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:48 - 4th) 94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:41 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(4:41 - 4th) 11-J.Uahinui incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Noa.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(4:41 - 4th) 11-J.Uahinui incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25(4:37 - 4th) 11-J.Uahinui sacked at HAW 17 for -8 yards. Penalty on HAW 44-H.Keliiliki Illegal motion declined. (98-J.Noble33-A.Hart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - HAWAII 17(4:33 - 4th) 36-B.Scruton punts 50 yards from HAW 17. 6-D.Rogers to NM 41 for 8 yards (47-N.Kamana).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:03 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(4:03 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 28 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 28(4:03 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 28(3:21 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 32 for 4 yards. Penalty on HAW 52-S.Vaipulu Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 32.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - HAWAII 22(3:15 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 26 for 4 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - HAWAII 26(2:44 - 4th) 9-S.Gaudion punts 47 yards from HAW 26. 6-D.Rogers to NM 46 for 19 yards.
NMEX
Lobos
- Interception (6 plays, -41 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(2:38 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to HAW 42 for 12 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(2:25 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Griffin.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 42(2:10 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to HAW 33 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 33(2:00 - 4th) 24-K.Moran to HAW 28 for 5 yards (27-S.Matautia2-J.Pritchard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(1:55 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Griffin.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 28(1:49 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green INTERCEPTED by 22-I.Okeke at HAW 3. 22-I.Okeke to HAW 5 for 2 yards (17-E.Logan-Green).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 5(1:44 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 9 for 4 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 9(1:34 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 13 for 4 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 13(1:24 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 84-N.Mardner False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 13. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 8(0:39 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald kneels at HAW 6 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|574
|490
|Total Plays
|74
|71
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|255
|207
|Rush Attempts
|34
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|319
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|21-40
|23-40
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.5
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|45
|164
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|3-128
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|1-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|255
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|574
|TOTAL YDS
|490
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|17/30
|237
|1
|1
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|4/8
|86
|1
|0
|
J. Uahinui 11 QB
|J. Uahinui
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|9
|140
|2
|76
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|16
|97
|1
|20
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Keliiliki 44 RB
|H. Keliiliki
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Uahinui 11 QB
|J. Uahinui
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Noa 4 WR
|K. Noa
|4
|120
|1
|57
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|3
|80
|0
|38
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|6
|58
|0
|16
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|4
|39
|0
|15
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson 88 WR
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Funkhouser 87 WR
|R. Funkhouser
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ford 8 DB
|E. Ford
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Farris II 4 DB
|R. Farris II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matautia 27 LB
|S. Matautia
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Padello 96 DL
|Ka. Padello
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hune 95 DL
|K. Hune
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Akoteu 91 DL
|S. Akoteu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Okeke 22 DB
|I. Okeke
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Scott 15 LB
|P. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Francisco 23 DB
|A. Francisco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuwai 51 DL
|M. Manuwai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 31 DB
|T. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 49 DL
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Meskell 17 K
|R. Meskell
|1/1
|24
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Gaudion 9 P
|S. Gaudion
|2
|51.0
|1
|55
|
B. Scruton 36 P
|B. Scruton
|2
|48.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|2
|6.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Salanoa-Tuioti
|23/40
|293
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 28 RB
|A. Davis
|16
|200
|2
|67
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|8
|10
|0
|4
|
K. Moran 24 RB
|K. Moran
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Salanoa-Tuioti
|5
|-9
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|4
|100
|1
|59
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|6
|92
|0
|40
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|4
|34
|0
|14
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
|J. Griffin IV
|4
|19
|0
|10
|
A. Somoye 80 WR
|A. Somoye
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Vieira 19 WR
|T. Vieira
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Molina 13 WR
|A. Molina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
|A. Vainikolo
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hart 33 LB
|A. Hart
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austin 90 DL
|E. Austin
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hernandez 32 S
|J. Hernandez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murray 54 DL
|L. Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Soremekun 95 DL
|A. Soremekun
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 18 LB
|D. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hearn 20 LB
|J. Hearn
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DL
|J. Noble
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Burton 21 S
|B. Burton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Pauni 55 DL
|E. Pauni
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|1/2
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|3
|46.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|3
|42.7
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|2
|13.5
|19
|0
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|2
|13.5
|19
|0