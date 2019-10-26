Drive Chart
No. 17 Minnesota routs Maryland 52-10 to stay unbeaten

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Coach P.J. Fleck had finished celebrating No. 17 Minnesota's 52-10 victory over Maryland on Saturday and again echoed the familiar refrain to reporters that his Gophers concentrate only a week at a time.

With the game behind him, and a potential matchup of undefeated Top 25 teams on the horizon, Fleck willingly went into pitch mode for ESPN's ''College Game Day'' to come to Minnesota on Nov. 9 when the Gophers host Penn State.

''I'm really lobbying here,'' Fleck joked, recalling a conversation with Game Day host Rece Davis. ''Well, Rece, we're here. It's a perfect opportunity to do it, and it's unique and creative. It's not the same old, same old. No offense to Alabama and LSU, that's pretty cool. But this, I think, is a unique experience that doesn't happen very often, and hasn't happened ever.''

Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become Minnesota's career leader in all-purpose yards, Seth Green had two touchdown runs and the Gophers routed Maryland to set up the intriguing matchup in two weeks.

Tanner Morgan was 12-of-21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Minnesota has the nation's fourth-longest winning streak at 10, trailing Clemson, Ohio State and Appalachian State.

The Gophers were national champions when they started 8-0 in 1941. The 5-0 start in conference play is their first since 1961, the last year they earned a trip to the Rose Bowl.

''Trap games, you want to look ahead, this team does not look ahead,'' Fleck said. ''Whether we would have lost or won tonight, they don't look ahead. They're not allowed to, our culture's very strong, the four walls are really tight and found a way to get a win.''

Maryland (3-5, 1-4) lost for the fifth time in six games while again losing a starting quarterback. Tyrrell Pigrome was injured late in the first half. He was helped off the field favoring his left leg.

''They're a team that possesses the ball, and they control the tempo,'' Terrapins coach Michael Locksley said. ''It was going to be up to us to get off the field on defense, which we didn't do. We gave up 300 yards rushing. That tells the story for us.''

The Gophers held a 42:53-17:07 advantage in time of possession.

Javon Leake had a team-high 44 rushing yards and Maryland was held to 79 yards rushing as a team. Anthony McFarland Jr. returned after missing a game with an ankle injury and had 38 yards on 10 carries.

In wins over Minnesota the past two seasons, the Terrapins had a combined 577 yards rushing.

''We tried to get things going coming out,'' McFarland said. ''We just didn't execute. That's all it is with us. A lot of times when we get down like this and take these tough losses, it's always because we beat ourselves.''

On the second play from scrimmage, Pigrome's pass to Dontay Demus Jr. was tipped and intercepted by Antoine Winfield Jr. Morgan capped the ensuing drive with a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman.

Coney Durr later intercepted Pigrome's pass, on another tip by Demus, and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown.

FROM TWO TO ONE

Pigrome started his third straight game at quarterback, but Maryland also had Josh Jackson in uniform after he missed the previous two games with a sprained ankle. Jackson, who started the first five games of the season, played one series in the first half.

Pigrome was replaced by redshirt freshman Tyler DeSue. DeSue was 4 of 12 for 88 yards passing and he connected with Tayon Fleet-Davis for a 59-yard touchdown. Locksley didn't have an update on Pigrome after the game and said he felt Jackson wasn't ready to play full-time.

RODNEY'S RECORDS

In his 47th game for Minnesota, Smith surpassed Darrell Thompson for the school's all-purpose yards mark with 5,117. Thompson had 5,109 yards in 45 games.

Smith moved to third in rushing yards with 3,848, a chart led by Thompson at 4,654. Smith is 85 yards behind Laurence Maroney for second.

''I think team goals always come before personal goals,'' Smith said. ''We know we're a special group. We just have to keep the train rolling.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: For the second time this season against a ranked opponent, Maryland's running game was shut down. The Terrapins entered the game third in the Big Ten in rushing averaging 207.1 yards per game. The road ahead isn't any easier with two more ranked opponents the next two weeks.

Minnesota: The Gophers have taken care of their schedule to date. Now comes the challenge with home games against the Nittany Lions and No. 13 Wisconsin and road games at No. 20 Iowa and Northwestern in the season's final month. Minnesota has a two-game lead in the Big Ten's West division and likely would appear in the conference championship game with a victory against the winner of next week's Iowa at Wisconsin game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Another small move up the poll is likely, particularly with No. 13 Wisconsin losing its second straight game and No. 15 Texas losing at TCU. The Gophers last ranking as high as this season was in 2004 when they reached No. 13.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts No. 19 Michigan on Oct. 2.

Minnesota: The hopeful ''College Game Day'' appearance would come Nov. 9 with Penn State in town.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

MD Terrapins
- Interception (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MAR 32 for 7 yards (23-J.Howden).
Int
2 & 3 - MD 32
(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Winfield at MAR 50. 11-A.Winfield to MAR 20 for 30 yards (9-C.Okonkwo).

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20
(14:34 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MAR 11 for 9 yards (8-M.Lewis).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 11
(14:21 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MAR 9 for 2 yards (25-A.Brooks44-C.Campbell).
No Gain
1 & 9 - MINN 9
(14:03 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MAR 9 for no gain (14-D.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 9
(13:48 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:07 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

MD Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:01 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 57 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 34 for 26 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34
(13:01 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 36 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - MD 36
(12:55 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 47 for 11 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47
(12:21 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MIN 49 for 4 yards (90-S.Renner).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 49
(11:54 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MIN 49 for no gain (11-A.Winfield).
Sack
3 & 6 - MD 49
(11:21 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 44 for -7 yards (14-B.Oliver).
Punt
4 & 13 - MD 44
(10:46 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 40 yards from MAR 44 to MIN 16 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (14 plays, 84 yards, 7:30 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 16
(10:14 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 21 for 5 yards (25-A.Brooks).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 21
(10:07 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 26 for 5 yards (4-K.Jones22-I.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 26
(9:26 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MINN 26
(8:53 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan to MIN 36 for 10 yards (44-C.Campbell). Penalty on MIN 77-B.Andries Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 26. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 20 - MINN 16
(8:45 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 26 for 10 yards (33-D.Banks).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - MINN 26
(8:14 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 37 for 11 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 37
(7:29 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 46 for 17 yards (14-D.Jones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46
(6:52 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MAR 41 for 5 yards (8-M.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MINN 41
(6:06 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 41
(5:31 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MAR 30 for 11 yards (96-B.Kulka).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 30
(5:25 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 18 for 12 yards (8-M.Lewis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18
(4:47 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas to MAR 12 for 6 yards (25-A.Brooks).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 12
(4:06 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 10 for 2 yards (59-K.Howard).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 10
(3:29 - 1st) 17-S.Green runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:44 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

MD Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:38 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 45 for 41 yards (1-C.Swenson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45
(2:38 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MIN 48 for 7 yards (6-C.Williamson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - MD 48
(2:29 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Okonkwo.
No Gain
3 & 3 - MD 48
(2:02 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
Punt
4 & 3 - MD 48
(1:55 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 29 yards from MIN 48 to MIN 19 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (9 plays, 81 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19
(1:49 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 31 for 12 yards (3-N.Cross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 31
(1:43 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 31
(1:04 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 39 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 39
(1:00 - 1st) 17-S.Green to MIN 46 for 7 yards (14-D.Jones22-I.Davis).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46
(0:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MAR 42 for 12 yards (3-N.Cross).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MAR 39 for 3 yards (8-M.Lewis).
+20 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 39
(14:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MAR 19 for 20 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19
(13:53 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 16 for 3 yards (59-K.Howard3-N.Cross).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 16
(13:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:34 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

MD Terrapins
- Fumble (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:29 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake pushed ob at MAR 25 for 25 yards (25-B.St-Juste). Penalty on MAR 12-V.Flythe Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 25.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15
(12:29 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 25 for 10 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(12:29 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 28 for 3 yards (19-K.Schad55-M.Sori-Marin).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - MD 28
(11:56 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 38 for 10 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38
(11:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to MAR 48 for 10 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 48
(10:58 - 2nd) Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 48. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - MD 43
(10:31 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 44 for 1 yard (41-T.Barber).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MD 44
(10:21 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
+2 YD
3 & 14 - MD 44
(9:48 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome scrambles to MAR 46 for 2 yards (14-B.Oliver).
Punt
4 & 12 - MD 46
(9:39 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 39 yards from MAR 46. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 15 FUMBLES. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 8 for no gain.

MINN Golden Gophers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 8
(8:59 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 12 for 4 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi5-S.Smith).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 12
(8:50 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 23 for 11 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu44-C.Campbell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 23
(8:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 23
(7:32 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 24 for 1 yard (16-A.Eley).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MINN 24
(7:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Ibrahim.
Punt
4 & 9 - MINN 24
(6:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 29 yards from MIN 24 out of bounds at the MAR 47.

MD Terrapins
- Interception (7 plays, 51 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47
(6:42 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MIN 48 for 5 yards (52-J.Teague55-M.Sori-Marin).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - MD 48
(6:34 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome to MIN 40 for 8 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40
(6:06 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MIN 34 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin12-T.Devers).
Penalty
2 & 4 - MD 34
(5:41 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 19-K.Schad Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 29
(5:14 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MIN 29 for no gain (41-T.Barber).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - MD 29
(5:07 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MIN 30 for -1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin46-W.DeLattiboudere).
Int
3 & 11 - MD 30
(4:38 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-C.Durr at MIN 28. 16-C.Durr runs 72 yards for a touchdown.

MINN Golden Gophers
- Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:55 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
Kickoff
(3:41 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(3:41 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 26 for 1 yard (90-S.Renner).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MINN 26
(3:41 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 26 for no gain (6-C.Williamson).
+6 YD
3 & 9 - MINN 26
(3:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 32 for 6 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
Punt
4 & 3 - MINN 32
(2:36 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 37 yards from MAR 32 to MIN 31 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.

MD Terrapins
- FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 31
(2:12 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MD 31
(2:05 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 43 for 12 yards (18-J.Mosley).
Int
1 & 10 - MD 43
(2:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Lewis at MAR 5. 8-M.Lewis to MAR 45 for 40 yards (6-T.Johnson).

MINN Golden Gophers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45
(1:36 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to MIN 45 for 10 yards (16-C.Durr).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45
(1:14 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 37 for 8 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MINN 37
(1:07 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue incomplete.
+33 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 37
(0:40 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MIN 4 for 33 yards (23-J.Howden).
+1 YD
1 & 4 - MINN 4
(0:37 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MIN 3 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin45-C.Coughlin).
No Gain
2 & 3 - MINN 3
(0:29 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Mabry.
Sack
3 & 3 - MINN 3
(0:24 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue sacked at MIN 14 for -11 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - MINN 14
(0:18 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

MINN Golden Gophers
- FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(0:10 - 2nd) kneels at MIN 24 for -1 yard.

MD Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:10 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 57 yards from MAR 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 37 for 29 yards (82-I.Hazel).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan to MIN 41 for 4 yards (96-B.Kulka).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - MD 41
(14:54 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 40 for 19 yards (4-K.Jones).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40
(14:18 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 31 for 9 yards (8-M.Lewis).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - MD 31
(13:41 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 28 for 3 yards (25-A.Brooks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28
(13:05 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 22 for 6 yards (22-I.Davis).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - MD 22
(12:34 - 3rd) 17-S.Green to MAR 14 for 8 yards (22-I.Davis14-D.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 14
(11:51 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 14 for no gain (3-N.Cross).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 14
(11:13 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MD 14
(10:36 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MD 14
(10:28 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (12 plays, 63 yards, 7:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:23 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 64 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 20 for 19 yards (26-J.Harris). Penalty on MAR 9-C.Okonkwo Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 10
(10:19 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 13 for 3 yards (6-C.Williamson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MINN 13
(10:12 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Penalty on MAR 72-M.Minor Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MINN 13
(9:38 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
Punt
4 & 7 - MINN 13
(9:31 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 50 yards from MAR 13 to MIN 37 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.

MD Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37
(9:27 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 2 yards (14-D.Jones).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - MD 39
(9:18 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 42 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 42
(8:42 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 42 for no gain (59-K.Howard).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MD 42
(8:05 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 41 for 1 yard (4-K.Jones59-K.Howard).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - MD 41
(7:21 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan to MAR 33 for 8 yards (44-C.Campbell97-S.Okuayinonu).
+6 YD
4 & 1 - MD 33
(6:41 - 3rd) 17-S.Green to MAR 27 for 6 yards (14-D.Jones33-D.Banks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 27
(5:54 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 22 for 5 yards (22-I.Davis).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - MD 22
(5:20 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 24 for -2 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - MD 24
(4:32 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 15 for 9 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15
(3:47 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at MAR 4 for 11 yards (22-I.Davis).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - MD 4
(3:09 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MAR 1 for 3 yards (14-D.Jones16-A.Eley).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MD 1
(2:27 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:43 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:37 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(1:37 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 27 for 2 yards (11-A.Winfield).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 27
(1:37 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland pushed ob at MAR 31 for 4 yards (11-A.Winfield55-M.Sori-Marin).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MINN 31
(1:09 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
Punt
4 & 4 - MINN 31
(0:38 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 43 yards from MAR 31 out of bounds at the MIN 26.

MD Terrapins
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26
(0:32 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 33 for 7 yards (16-A.Eley3-N.Cross).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MD 33
(0:22 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 37 for 4 yards (11-F.Bazzie).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37
(15:00 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 50 for 13 yards (22-I.Davis16-A.Eley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 50
(14:24 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 48 for 2 yards (89-A.Booker95-L.Rogers).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MD 48
(13:45 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan to MAR 41 for 7 yards (25-A.Brooks).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - MD 41
(13:02 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 35 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 35
(12:19 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell INTERCEPTED by 11-F.Bazzie at MAR 30. 11-F.Bazzie to MAR 30 for no gain. Penalty on MAR 8-M.Lewis Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MAR 35. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24
(11:43 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks pushed ob at MAR 9 for 15 yards (3-N.Cross).
No Gain
1 & 9 - MD 9
(11:16 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan to MAR 9 for no gain (27-B.Brand).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - MD 9
(10:32 - 4th) 17-S.Green to MAR 7 for 2 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - MD 7
(9:48 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson pushed ob at MAR 1 for 6 yards (8-M.Lewis).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MD 1
(9:09 - 4th) 17-S.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:30 - 4th) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers
- TD (6 plays, 84 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:24 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 25 for 25 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(8:24 - 4th) 13-T.Desue complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere pushed ob at MAR 36 for 11 yards (2-P.Howard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 36
(8:17 - 4th) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 36
(7:45 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 41 for 5 yards (1-C.Swenson).
+59 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 41
(7:36 - 4th) 13-T.Desue complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:00 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.

MD Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:48 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 53 yards from MAR 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 16 for 4 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MD 16
(6:48 - 4th) 23-T.Potts pushed ob at MIN 40 for 24 yards (25-A.Brooks).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40
(6:44 - 4th) 23-T.Potts to MAR 44 for 16 yards (16-A.Eley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44
(6:02 - 4th) 25-P.Jelen to MAR 41 for 3 yards (25-A.Brooks10-T.Baylor).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MD 41
(5:20 - 4th) 23-T.Potts to MAR 41 for no gain (22-I.Davis).
+39 YD
3 & 7 - MD 41
(4:37 - 4th) 15-J.Clark complete to 83-H.Van Dyne. 83-H.Van Dyne pushed ob at MAR 2 for 39 yards (37-L.Gater).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - MD 2
(3:56 - 4th) 23-T.Potts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:14 - 4th) 97-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:07 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 62 yards from MIN 35. 2-L.Harrison to MAR 12 for 9 yards (7-S.Brown18-M.Dew-Treadway).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 12
(3:07 - 4th) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 12
(2:58 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 12 for no gain (99-D.Carter).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 12
(2:54 - 4th) 13-T.Desue incomplete.
Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 12
(2:15 - 4th) 98-A.Pecorella punts 41 yards from MAR 12 to the MIN 47 downed by 15-B.Cobbs.

MINN Golden Gophers

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 47
(2:09 - 4th) 25-P.Jelen to MAR 40 for 13 yards (3-N.Cross11-F.Bazzie).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40
(1:56 - 4th) 25-P.Jelen to MAR 34 for 6 yards (36-C.Andrews97-S.Okuayinonu).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 34
(1:17 - 4th) kneels at MAR 36 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:07
97-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
52
Touchdown 3:14
23-T.Potts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
51
Point After TD 6:48
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 7:00
13-T.Desue complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
45
Point After TD 8:24
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
45
Touchdown 8:30
17-S.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
38
Touchdown 1:43
1-R.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
37
Field Goal 10:23
38-M.Lantz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:13
27-J.Petrino 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
28
Point After TD 3:41
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 3:55
3-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-C.Durr at MIN 28. 16-C.Durr runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
27
Point After TD 12:29
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 12:34
2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:38
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:44
17-S.Green runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:01
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:07
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 30
Rushing 3 21
Passing 6 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-11 7-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 192 498
Total Plays 46 76
Avg Gain 4.2 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 79 321
Rush Attempts 23 54
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 5.9
Net Yards Passing 113 177
Comp. - Att. 10-23 13-22
Yards Per Pass 4.9 8.0
Penalties - Yards 4-36 2-15
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-39.9 1-29.0
Return Yards 185 128
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--7
Kickoffs - Returns 6-145 2-33
Int. - Returns 1-40 2-102
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Maryland 3-5 030710
17 Minnesota 8-0 1414101452
MINN -14.5, O/U 59.5
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minnesota
 113 PASS YDS 177
79 RUSH YDS 321
192 TOTAL YDS 498
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 88 1 0 122.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 88 1 0 122.4
T. DeSue 4/12 88 1 0
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 43 0 2 62.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 43 0 2 62.4
T. Pigrome 6/9 43 0 2
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
J. Leake 7 44 0 33
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 38 0
A. McFarland Jr. 10 38 0 10
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Fleet-Davis 2 5 0 5
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
T. Pigrome 3 3 0 8
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
T. DeSue 1 -11 0 -11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 59 1
T. Fleet-Davis 1 59 1 59
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
C. Carriere 3 31 0 11
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
D. Demus Jr. 3 21 0 8
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
A. McFarland Jr. 3 20 0 11
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Cobbs 0 0 0 0
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Mabry 0 0 0 0
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Okonkwo 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Brooks Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
De. Jones 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
De. Jones 6-1 0.0 0
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
I. Davis 6-2 0.0 0
M. Lewis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
M. Lewis 6-0 0.0 1
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Eley 5-2 0.0 0
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
N. Cross 5-2 0.0 0
K. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Campbell 3-2 0.0 0
K. Howard 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Howard 3-1 0.0 0
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Oluwatimi 2-0 0.0 0
B. Kulka 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Kulka 2-0 0.0 0
B. Brand 27 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brand 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mosley 1-0 0.0 0
F. Bazzie 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Bazzie 1-1 0.0 0
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Booker Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
L. Gater 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Gater 1-0 0.0 0
D. Banks 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Banks 1-1 0.0 0
C. Andrews 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Andrews 1-0 0.0 0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Okuayinonu 1-2 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
T. Baylor 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Baylor 0-1 0.0 0
L. Rogers 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Rogers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Petrino 1/1 31 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Spangler 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.6 2
C. Spangler 5 39.6 2 50
A. Pecorella 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
A. Pecorella 2 40.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 27.2 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 27.2 41 0
J. Leake 5 27.2 41 0
R. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
R. Lewis 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 138 2 1 134.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 138 2 1 134.2
T. Morgan 12/21 138 2 1
J. Clark 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 427.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 427.6
J. Clark 1/1 39 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 103 1
R. Smith 17 103 1 19
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 56 0
S. Brooks 10 56 0 15
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 42 1
T. Potts 4 42 1 24
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
M. Ibrahim 7 37 0 12
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 34 2
S. Green 6 34 2 10
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
T. Morgan 5 30 0 11
P. Jelen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
P. Jelen 3 22 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
C. Autman-Bell 4 56 0 19
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 1
R. Bateman 3 39 1 20
H. Van Dyne 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
H. Van Dyne 1 39 0 39
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 1
T. Johnson 4 37 1 16
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Douglas 1 6 0 6
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Ibrahim 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
A. Winfield Jr. 6-0 0.0 1
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Sori-Marin 5-2 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Williamson 4-0 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 3-0 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Barber 2-0 0.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Howden 2-0 0.0 0
S. Renner 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Renner 2-0 0.0 0
B. Oliver 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Oliver 2-0 1.0 0
C. Swenson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Swenson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Coughlin 1-1 1.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Durr 1-0 0.0 1
P. Howard 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carter 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
K. Schad 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Schad 1-0 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 0-1 0.0 0
T. Devers 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Devers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
M. Lantz 1/1 32 5/5 8
M. Tarbutt 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Tarbutt 0/0 0 1/1 1
B. Walker 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
B. Walker 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 29.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 29.0 0
J. Herbers 1 29.0 0 29
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 29 0
D. Douglas 2 16.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
D. Douglas 1 -7.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 25 0:00 2 55 INT
13:01 MD 34 2:15 5 10 Punt
2:38 MD 45 0:43 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 MD 15 2:50 8 31 Fumble
6:42 MD 47 2:04 7 51 INT
3:41 MD 25 1:05 3 7 Punt
1:36 MD 45 1:18 7 41 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 MD 10 0:52 3 3 Punt
1:37 MD 25 0:59 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:24 MD 25 1:24 4 75 TD
3:07 MD 12 0:52 3 0 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 MD 20 1:27 4 20 TD
10:14 MINN 16 7:30 14 84 TD
1:49 MINN 19 1:34 9 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:59 MINN 8 2:12 5 16 Punt
2:12 MINN 31 0:12 3 14 INT
0:13 MINN 25 0:03 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 MINN 37 0:00 9 49 FG
9:27 MINN 37 7:44 12 63 TD
0:32 MINN 26 0:10 12 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:48 MINN 16 3:34 6 84 TD
2:09 MINN 47 0:52 3 17
