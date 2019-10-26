|
|
|MD
|MINN
No. 17 Minnesota routs Maryland 52-10 to stay unbeaten
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Coach P.J. Fleck had finished celebrating No. 17 Minnesota's 52-10 victory over Maryland on Saturday and again echoed the familiar refrain to reporters that his Gophers concentrate only a week at a time.
With the game behind him, and a potential matchup of undefeated Top 25 teams on the horizon, Fleck willingly went into pitch mode for ESPN's ''College Game Day'' to come to Minnesota on Nov. 9 when the Gophers host Penn State.
''I'm really lobbying here,'' Fleck joked, recalling a conversation with Game Day host Rece Davis. ''Well, Rece, we're here. It's a perfect opportunity to do it, and it's unique and creative. It's not the same old, same old. No offense to Alabama and LSU, that's pretty cool. But this, I think, is a unique experience that doesn't happen very often, and hasn't happened ever.''
Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become Minnesota's career leader in all-purpose yards, Seth Green had two touchdown runs and the Gophers routed Maryland to set up the intriguing matchup in two weeks.
Tanner Morgan was 12-of-21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Minnesota has the nation's fourth-longest winning streak at 10, trailing Clemson, Ohio State and Appalachian State.
The Gophers were national champions when they started 8-0 in 1941. The 5-0 start in conference play is their first since 1961, the last year they earned a trip to the Rose Bowl.
''Trap games, you want to look ahead, this team does not look ahead,'' Fleck said. ''Whether we would have lost or won tonight, they don't look ahead. They're not allowed to, our culture's very strong, the four walls are really tight and found a way to get a win.''
Maryland (3-5, 1-4) lost for the fifth time in six games while again losing a starting quarterback. Tyrrell Pigrome was injured late in the first half. He was helped off the field favoring his left leg.
''They're a team that possesses the ball, and they control the tempo,'' Terrapins coach Michael Locksley said. ''It was going to be up to us to get off the field on defense, which we didn't do. We gave up 300 yards rushing. That tells the story for us.''
The Gophers held a 42:53-17:07 advantage in time of possession.
Javon Leake had a team-high 44 rushing yards and Maryland was held to 79 yards rushing as a team. Anthony McFarland Jr. returned after missing a game with an ankle injury and had 38 yards on 10 carries.
In wins over Minnesota the past two seasons, the Terrapins had a combined 577 yards rushing.
''We tried to get things going coming out,'' McFarland said. ''We just didn't execute. That's all it is with us. A lot of times when we get down like this and take these tough losses, it's always because we beat ourselves.''
On the second play from scrimmage, Pigrome's pass to Dontay Demus Jr. was tipped and intercepted by Antoine Winfield Jr. Morgan capped the ensuing drive with a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman.
Coney Durr later intercepted Pigrome's pass, on another tip by Demus, and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown.
FROM TWO TO ONE
Pigrome started his third straight game at quarterback, but Maryland also had Josh Jackson in uniform after he missed the previous two games with a sprained ankle. Jackson, who started the first five games of the season, played one series in the first half.
Pigrome was replaced by redshirt freshman Tyler DeSue. DeSue was 4 of 12 for 88 yards passing and he connected with Tayon Fleet-Davis for a 59-yard touchdown. Locksley didn't have an update on Pigrome after the game and said he felt Jackson wasn't ready to play full-time.
RODNEY'S RECORDS
In his 47th game for Minnesota, Smith surpassed Darrell Thompson for the school's all-purpose yards mark with 5,117. Thompson had 5,109 yards in 45 games.
Smith moved to third in rushing yards with 3,848, a chart led by Thompson at 4,654. Smith is 85 yards behind Laurence Maroney for second.
''I think team goals always come before personal goals,'' Smith said. ''We know we're a special group. We just have to keep the train rolling.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: For the second time this season against a ranked opponent, Maryland's running game was shut down. The Terrapins entered the game third in the Big Ten in rushing averaging 207.1 yards per game. The road ahead isn't any easier with two more ranked opponents the next two weeks.
Minnesota: The Gophers have taken care of their schedule to date. Now comes the challenge with home games against the Nittany Lions and No. 13 Wisconsin and road games at No. 20 Iowa and Northwestern in the season's final month. Minnesota has a two-game lead in the Big Ten's West division and likely would appear in the conference championship game with a victory against the winner of next week's Iowa at Wisconsin game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Another small move up the poll is likely, particularly with No. 13 Wisconsin losing its second straight game and No. 15 Texas losing at TCU. The Gophers last ranking as high as this season was in 2004 when they reached No. 13.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts No. 19 Michigan on Oct. 2.
Minnesota: The hopeful ''College Game Day'' appearance would come Nov. 9 with Penn State in town.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MAR 32 for 7 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - MD 32(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Winfield at MAR 50. 11-A.Winfield to MAR 20 for 30 yards (9-C.Okonkwo).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(14:34 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MAR 11 for 9 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 11(14:21 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MAR 9 for 2 yards (25-A.Brooks44-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MINN 9(14:03 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MAR 9 for no gain (14-D.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 9(13:48 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:07 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:01 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 57 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 34 for 26 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 34(13:01 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 36 for 2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 36(12:55 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 47 for 11 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(12:21 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MIN 49 for 4 yards (90-S.Renner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MD 49(11:54 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MIN 49 for no gain (11-A.Winfield).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - MD 49(11:21 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 44 for -7 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MD 44(10:46 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 40 yards from MAR 44 to MIN 16 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (14 plays, 84 yards, 7:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 16(10:14 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 21 for 5 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 21(10:07 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 26 for 5 yards (4-K.Jones22-I.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 26(9:26 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MINN 26(8:53 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan to MIN 36 for 10 yards (44-C.Campbell). Penalty on MIN 77-B.Andries Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 26. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 20 - MINN 16(8:45 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 26 for 10 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 26(8:14 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 37 for 11 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(7:29 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 46 for 17 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(6:52 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MAR 41 for 5 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MINN 41(6:06 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - MINN 41(5:31 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MAR 30 for 11 yards (96-B.Kulka).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 30(5:25 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 18 for 12 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(4:47 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas to MAR 12 for 6 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 12(4:06 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 10 for 2 yards (59-K.Howard).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 10(3:29 - 1st) 17-S.Green runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:44 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 45 for 41 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 45(2:38 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MIN 48 for 7 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MD 48(2:29 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Okonkwo.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MD 48(2:02 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MD 48(1:55 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 29 yards from MIN 48 to MIN 19 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (9 plays, 81 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(1:49 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 31 for 12 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 31(1:43 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 31(1:04 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 39 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 39(1:00 - 1st) 17-S.Green to MIN 46 for 7 yards (14-D.Jones22-I.Davis).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(0:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MAR 42 for 12 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(15:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MAR 39 for 3 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 39(14:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MAR 19 for 20 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(13:53 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 16 for 3 yards (59-K.Howard3-N.Cross).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 16(13:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Fumble (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:29 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake pushed ob at MAR 25 for 25 yards (25-B.St-Juste). Penalty on MAR 12-V.Flythe Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 25.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 15(12:29 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 25 for 10 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(12:29 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 28 for 3 yards (19-K.Schad55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 28(11:56 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 38 for 10 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(11:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to MAR 48 for 10 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 48(10:58 - 2nd) Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 48. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MD 43(10:31 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 44 for 1 yard (41-T.Barber).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MD 44(10:21 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - MD 44(9:48 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome scrambles to MAR 46 for 2 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MD 46(9:39 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 39 yards from MAR 46. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 15 FUMBLES. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 8 for no gain.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 8(8:59 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 12 for 4 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi5-S.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 12(8:50 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 23 for 11 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu44-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(8:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 23(7:32 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 24 for 1 yard (16-A.Eley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MINN 24(7:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Ibrahim.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MINN 24(6:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 29 yards from MIN 24 out of bounds at the MAR 47.
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (7 plays, 51 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(6:42 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MIN 48 for 5 yards (52-J.Teague55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 48(6:34 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome to MIN 40 for 8 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(6:06 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MIN 34 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin12-T.Devers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MD 34(5:41 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 19-K.Schad Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 29(5:14 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MIN 29 for no gain (41-T.Barber).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 29(5:07 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MIN 30 for -1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - MD 30(4:38 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-C.Durr at MIN 28. 16-C.Durr runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(3:55 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:41 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(3:41 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 26 for 1 yard (90-S.Renner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MINN 26(3:41 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 26 for no gain (6-C.Williamson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MINN 26(3:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 32 for 6 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MINN 32(2:36 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 37 yards from MAR 32 to MIN 31 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MD
Terrapins
- FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(2:12 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 31(2:05 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 43 for 12 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(2:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Lewis at MAR 5. 8-M.Lewis to MAR 45 for 40 yards (6-T.Johnson).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(1:36 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to MIN 45 for 10 yards (16-C.Durr).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(1:14 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 37 for 8 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MINN 37(1:07 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue incomplete.
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 37(0:40 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MIN 4 for 33 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - MINN 4(0:37 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MIN 3 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin45-C.Coughlin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MINN 3(0:29 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Mabry.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - MINN 3(0:24 - 2nd) 13-T.Desue sacked at MIN 14 for -11 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MINN 14(0:18 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(0:10 - 2nd) kneels at MIN 24 for -1 yard.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:10 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 57 yards from MAR 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 37 for 29 yards (82-I.Hazel).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(15:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan to MIN 41 for 4 yards (96-B.Kulka).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 41(14:54 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 40 for 19 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(14:18 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 31 for 9 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 31(13:41 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 28 for 3 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 28(13:05 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 22 for 6 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 22(12:34 - 3rd) 17-S.Green to MAR 14 for 8 yards (22-I.Davis14-D.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(11:51 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 14 for no gain (3-N.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 14(11:13 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MD 14(10:36 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MD 14(10:28 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (12 plays, 63 yards, 7:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 64 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 20 for 19 yards (26-J.Harris). Penalty on MAR 9-C.Okonkwo Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 20.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 10(10:19 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 13 for 3 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MINN 13(10:12 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Penalty on MAR 72-M.Minor Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MINN 13(9:38 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MINN 13(9:31 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 50 yards from MAR 13 to MIN 37 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(9:27 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 2 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 39(9:18 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 42 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(8:42 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 42 for no gain (59-K.Howard).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 42(8:05 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 41 for 1 yard (4-K.Jones59-K.Howard).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - MD 41(7:21 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan to MAR 33 for 8 yards (44-C.Campbell97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - MD 33(6:41 - 3rd) 17-S.Green to MAR 27 for 6 yards (14-D.Jones33-D.Banks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 27(5:54 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 22 for 5 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 22(5:20 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MAR 24 for -2 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - MD 24(4:32 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MAR 15 for 9 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 15(3:47 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at MAR 4 for 11 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MD 4(3:09 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MAR 1 for 3 yards (14-D.Jones16-A.Eley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 1(2:27 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:43 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:37 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(1:37 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 27 for 2 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 27(1:37 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland pushed ob at MAR 31 for 4 yards (11-A.Winfield55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MINN 31(1:09 - 3rd) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 31(0:38 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 43 yards from MAR 31 out of bounds at the MIN 26.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 26(0:32 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 33 for 7 yards (16-A.Eley3-N.Cross).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 33(0:22 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 37 for 4 yards (11-F.Bazzie).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(15:00 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 50 for 13 yards (22-I.Davis16-A.Eley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 50(14:24 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks to MAR 48 for 2 yards (89-A.Booker95-L.Rogers).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 48(13:45 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan to MAR 41 for 7 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 41(13:02 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 35 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 35(12:19 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell INTERCEPTED by 11-F.Bazzie at MAR 30. 11-F.Bazzie to MAR 30 for no gain. Penalty on MAR 8-M.Lewis Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MAR 35. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(11:43 - 4th) 4-S.Brooks pushed ob at MAR 9 for 15 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MD 9(11:16 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan to MAR 9 for no gain (27-B.Brand).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 9(10:32 - 4th) 17-S.Green to MAR 7 for 2 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MD 7(9:48 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson pushed ob at MAR 1 for 6 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MD 1(9:09 - 4th) 17-S.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:30 - 4th) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (6 plays, 84 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:24 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 25 for 25 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:24 - 4th) 13-T.Desue complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere pushed ob at MAR 36 for 11 yards (2-P.Howard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(8:17 - 4th) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 36(7:45 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 41 for 5 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|
+59 YD
|
3 & 5 - MINN 41(7:36 - 4th) 13-T.Desue complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:48 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 53 yards from MAR 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 16 for 4 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 16(6:48 - 4th) 23-T.Potts pushed ob at MIN 40 for 24 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(6:44 - 4th) 23-T.Potts to MAR 44 for 16 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 44(6:02 - 4th) 25-P.Jelen to MAR 41 for 3 yards (25-A.Brooks10-T.Baylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MD 41(5:20 - 4th) 23-T.Potts to MAR 41 for no gain (22-I.Davis).
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 7 - MD 41(4:37 - 4th) 15-J.Clark complete to 83-H.Van Dyne. 83-H.Van Dyne pushed ob at MAR 2 for 39 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MD 2(3:56 - 4th) 23-T.Potts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:14 - 4th) 97-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:07 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 62 yards from MIN 35. 2-L.Harrison to MAR 12 for 9 yards (7-S.Brown18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 12(3:07 - 4th) 13-T.Desue incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 12(2:58 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 12 for no gain (99-D.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MINN 12(2:54 - 4th) 13-T.Desue incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MINN 12(2:15 - 4th) 98-A.Pecorella punts 41 yards from MAR 12 to the MIN 47 downed by 15-B.Cobbs.
MINN
Golden Gophers
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(2:09 - 4th) 25-P.Jelen to MAR 40 for 13 yards (3-N.Cross11-F.Bazzie).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(1:56 - 4th) 25-P.Jelen to MAR 34 for 6 yards (36-C.Andrews97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 34(1:17 - 4th) kneels at MAR 36 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|30
|Rushing
|3
|21
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|192
|498
|Total Plays
|46
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|321
|Rush Attempts
|23
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|113
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|10-23
|13-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.9
|1-29.0
|Return Yards
|185
|128
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-145
|2-33
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|2-102
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|321
|
|
|192
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|4/12
|88
|1
|0
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|6/9
|43
|0
|2
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|7
|44
|0
|33
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|10
|38
|0
|10
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|3
|3
|0
|8
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|3
|31
|0
|11
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mabry 81 TE
|T. Mabry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Jones 14 DB
|De. Jones
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 8 DB
|M. Lewis
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 4 LB
|K. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
|O. Oluwatimi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 27 DL
|B. Brand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Bazzie 11 DB
|F. Bazzie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Andrews 36 LB
|C. Andrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rogers 95 DL
|L. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|5
|39.6
|2
|50
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|2
|40.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|17
|103
|1
|19
|
S. Brooks 4 RB
|S. Brooks
|10
|56
|0
|15
|
T. Potts 23 RB
|T. Potts
|4
|42
|1
|24
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|7
|37
|0
|12
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|6
|34
|2
|10
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|5
|30
|0
|11
|
P. Jelen 25 RB
|P. Jelen
|3
|22
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|4
|56
|0
|19
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|3
|39
|1
|20
|
H. Van Dyne 83 WR
|H. Van Dyne
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|4
|37
|1
|16
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Swenson 1 DB
|C. Swenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devers 12 DL
|T. Devers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 38 K
|M. Lantz
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|
M. Tarbutt 97 K
|M. Tarbutt
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
B. Walker 34 K
|B. Walker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|1
|29.0
|0
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|16.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|-7.0
|0
|0
