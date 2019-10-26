|
|
|LIB
|RUT
Langan's career day leads Rutgers past Liberty 44-34
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) After what interim coach Nunzio Campanile referred to as another training camp these last four weeks while he installed a new offense following the ouster of coach Chris Ash, Rutgers' offense was finally clicking.
Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan had a career day, completing 15 of 21 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 21 rushes for 118 yards and a touchdown to lead Rutgers past Liberty 44-34 on Saturday.
''It is what I imagined -- I thought it would come a little quicker than that.'' Campanile said of his offense with a wry smile. ''In all honesty I think I learned pretty quickly there are some matchups and stuff that weren't exactly easy for us, and some of the stuff we dealt with the first week probably set us back a little. This is what I would envision us being, and hopefully it is something that we can build off.''
Isaih Pacheco ran for 107 yards and a score for the Scarlet Knights (2-6). It was the fourth time in his career he topped 100 yards.
Langan had a 51-yard pitch-and-catch to Isaiah Washington for Washington's first career touchdown and Rutgers' first lead of the game at 28-21 with 12 minutes left in the third quarter. It was also Rutgers' first lead since they were leading Boston College 10-7 in an eventual 30-16 loss five games ago.
On the ensuing possession, a false start by right tackle Sam Isaacson on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line forced Liberty to kick the field goal to make it 28-24 with 6:53 left in the third quarter. However, with Rutgers' offense humming for the first time since the season-opening win against UMass, Liberty's defense was unable to make the stops needed.
''It's frustrating for sure,'' Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. ''You have to score in this kind of game, you don't have enough possessions to kick field goals. Still at that point it didn't feel like it was devastating. We were going to go for the fourth-and-goal inside the one but then we got the false start again. That really hadn't happened to us all year. That backed it up. The field goal at that point still kept it in touch. I don't like the result of not getting the touchdown, but it really came back to you kick it off to them and they control the line of scrimmage again. If we could have gotten a stop there somewhere and got the ball, we'd proven that we can move the ball, so that could have been different.''
Pacheco had a 19-yard touchdown run to put Rutgers ahead 35-24 with 2:24 left in the third quarter. Rutgers' Lawrence Stevens forced Ceneca Espinoza Jr. to fumble on the ensuing kickoff and it was recovered by the Scarlet Knights' Aslan Pugh. Justin Davidovicz kicked a 27-yard field goal with 39 seconds left in the third quarter put Rutgers up 38-24.
Rutgers - which had a 1-11 season in 2018 - was picked as home underdogs to Liberty - a team that is in its second year in the FBS. While the coaches were trying to block players from the outside noise, some things are unavoidable, even if you delete your Twitter and Instagram like Langan recently did.
''I saw that they were favored to win, which I thought was ridiculous,'' Langan said. ''We just played our brand of football and we played it well and it's a great win.''
The first punt of the game didn't come until there was 1:55 left in the first half after Rutgers made a defensive stop. The Scarlet Knights then punted in the waning moments of the half as the teams went into the locker room knotted at 21.
Frankie Hickson (eight rushes for 41 yards) capped a 10-play, 80-yard opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to give Liberty a 7-0 lead 11:43 into the game. Rutgers responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive to tie it at 7-all with 5:17 left in the first quarter on a Langan touchdown run.
Liberty (5-3) running back Joshua Mack, who finished with 109 yards on 11 carries, had an 18-yard touchdown run after running through a gaping hole in Rutgers' defense to give Liberty a 14-7 lead with 1:50 to go in the first quarter.
Rutgers answered with a 1-yard TD run by Pacheco to tie the game at 14 with 10:18 left in the first half.
Antonio Gandy-Golden - who came into the game with the third-most receiving yards in the nation at 877 - had a one-handed catch for a touchdown to put Liberty up 21-14 with 8:29 left in the first half.
Langan, a freshman, answered for Rutgers with his first career touchdown pass - a 51-yarder to sophomore Eddie Lewis - to tie the game at 21 with 3:16 left in the first half. It was also Lewis' first career TD catch.
The teams traded field goals late in the fourth quarter before Mack had his second touchdown run to complete the scoring on the day.
RUNNING QB
Langan had the first 100-yard rushing game for a Rutgers quarterback since Sam Mudie had 105 yards in 1961.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: At Illinois Saturday.
LIB
Flames
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 61 yards from RUT 35. 6-C.Espinoza to LIB 20 for 16 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 27 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 27(14:52 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 27(14:32 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 33 for 6 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(14:27 - 1st) 5-D.Stubbs complete to 40-Z.Foutz. 40-Z.Foutz to RUT 29 for 38 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(14:06 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 29(13:37 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to RUT 29 for no gain.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 29(13:34 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa pushed ob at RUT 14 for 15 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 14(13:00 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to RUT 8 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LIB 8(12:30 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden. Penalty on RUT 7-E.Lumor Holding 4 yards enforced at RUT 8. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LIB 4(11:59 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 4(11:52 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:48 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:43 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(11:43 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 28 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 28(11:43 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 33 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 33(11:11 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 34 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - RUT 34(10:38 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 39 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(10:02 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 48 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - RUT 48(9:28 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 48(8:53 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to LIB 49 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 49(8:49 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington. Penalty on LIB 20-B.Wilson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 49. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(8:14 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to LIB 28 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 28(8:09 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to LIB 22 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 22(7:39 - 1st) 4-A.Young to LIB 22 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 22(7:15 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 17 for 5 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - RUT 17(6:30 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to LIB 3 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - RUT 3(5:57 - 1st) 17-J.Langan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:21 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:17 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 51 yards from RUT 35. 6-C.Espinoza to LIB 25 for 11 yards. Penalty on LIB 17-K.Coleman Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at LIB 25.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(5:17 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 16 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LIB 16(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 59-D.Bounds False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 16. No Play.
|
+43 YD
|
2 & 14 - LIB 11(4:39 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to RUT 46 for 43 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(4:23 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to RUT 40 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 40(3:47 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to RUT 34 for 6 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(3:04 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to RUT 18 for 16 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 18(2:31 - 1st) 34-J.Mack runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:57 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:50 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:50 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 30 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 30(1:50 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 34 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 34(1:14 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 37 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(0:41 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 37(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 39 for 2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 39(14:55 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 85-D.Robinson. 85-D.Robinson to LIB 42 for 19 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(14:14 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 35 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 35(13:43 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 31 for 4 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 31(13:12 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 16 for 15 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(12:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to LIB 9 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - RUT 9(12:16 - 2nd) Team penalty on RUT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at LIB 9. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 14(11:44 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to LIB 2 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - RUT 2(11:29 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to LIB 1 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 1(10:58 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:22 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:18 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 62 yards from RUT 35. 6-C.Espinoza to LIB 27 for 24 yards.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(10:18 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to RUT 33 for 40 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(10:11 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 23-F.Hickson. 23-F.Hickson to RUT 33 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 33(9:49 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to RUT 29 for 4 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 29(9:15 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:36 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:29 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 29 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 29(8:29 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to RUT 37 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(7:55 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to RUT 39 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 39(7:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 39(6:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to LIB 34 for 27 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(6:39 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to LIB 24 for 10 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 24(6:07 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to LIB 19 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - RUT 19(5:41 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to LIB 19 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - RUT 19(5:15 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 21-E.Lewis. 21-E.Lewis to LIB 8 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - RUT 8(5:05 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to LIB 5 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 5(4:03 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 21-E.Lewis. 21-E.Lewis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:21 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:16 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35. 21-T.Sibley to LIB 19 for 19 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 19(3:16 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 32 for 13 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(3:09 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 38 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LIB 38(2:39 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LIB 38(2:11 - 2nd) Team penalty on LIB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LIB 38. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - LIB 33(2:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert sacked at LIB 23 for -10 yards (97-M.Tverdov9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - LIB 23(2:05 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 38 yards from LIB 23 Downed at the RUT 39.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(1:55 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 48 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 48(1:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to LIB 46 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 46(1:41 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 45 for 1 yard.
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - RUT 45(1:26 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan sacked at LIB 50 for -5 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - RUT 50(1:06 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to LIB 42 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 42(0:31 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 34 yards from LIB 42 to LIB 8 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 64 yards from LIB 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 25 for 24 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 29(14:55 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 32 for 3 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 32(14:23 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to RUT 44 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 44(13:55 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 47 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 47(13:25 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 49 for 2 yards.
|
+51 YD
|
3 & 5 - RUT 49(12:43 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:09 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- FG (12 plays, 51 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 56 yards from RUT 35. 6-C.Espinoza to LIB 38 for 29 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(12:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - LIB 38(11:53 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson sacked at LIB 37 for -1 yard (7-E.Lumor).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 11 - LIB 37(11:48 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 23-F.Hickson. 23-F.Hickson to RUT 36 for 27 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(11:10 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to RUT 26 for 10 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 26(10:46 - 3rd) Penalty on RUT 12-C.Izien Facemask Incidental 13 yards enforced at RUT 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(10:46 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 13(10:25 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to RUT 10 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 10(10:22 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to RUT 9 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - LIB 9(9:42 - 3rd) Penalty on RUT 7-E.Lumor Facemask Incidental 5 yards enforced at RUT 9.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - LIB 4(9:42 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert scrambles to RUT 1 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LIB 1(9:42 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to RUT 1 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LIB 1(9:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert to RUT 1 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LIB 1(8:23 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 73-S.Isaacson False start 5 yards enforced at RUT 1. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LIB 6(7:08 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|(6:57 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:57 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 42 for 17 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(6:53 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 49 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 49(6:53 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to LIB 42 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(6:23 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to LIB 41 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 41(5:51 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to LIB 40 for 1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 40(5:26 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to LIB 28 for 12 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(4:54 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 23 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 23(4:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to LIB 19 for 4 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 19(3:13 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:31 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|(2:24 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 62 yards from RUT 35. 6-C.Espinoza to LIB 16 FUMBLES (29-L.Stevens). 28-A.Pugh to LIB 16 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 16(2:24 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to LIB 9 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 9(2:24 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LIB 9(2:14 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 9 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LIB 9(1:29 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 6:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:43 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to LIB 25 fair catch by 34-J.Mack.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:39 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 31 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 31(0:39 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 33 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - RUT 33(0:39 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 68-T.Schultz False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 33. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - RUT 28(0:01 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert sacked at LIB 17 for -11 yards (6-R.Battle).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - RUT 17(0:01 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 47 yards from LIB 17 Downed at the RUT 36.
LIB
Flames
- FG (11 plays, 44 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(15:00 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 39 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 39(14:31 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to RUT 45 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 45(14:20 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to RUT 50 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 50(13:44 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to LIB 46 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 46(12:30 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to LIB 42 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 42(12:30 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to LIB 37 for 5 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(12:04 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to LIB 23 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(11:28 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 23(10:57 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to LIB 7 for 16 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - LIB 7(10:24 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to LIB 5 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LIB 5(10:17 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LIB 5(9:36 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to LIB 5 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LIB 5(8:51 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:08 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 62 yards from RUT 35. 34-J.Mack to LIB 28 for 25 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(8:04 - 4th) Team penalty on LIB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LIB 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LIB 23(7:56 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - LIB 23(7:56 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 27 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - LIB 27(7:49 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 31 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - LIB 31(7:14 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith. Penalty on RUT 2-A.Young Pass interference 6 yards enforced at LIB 31. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(6:41 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to RUT 41 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(6:33 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 41(6:21 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to RUT 28 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(6:15 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Barrett.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 28(6:01 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LIB 28(5:56 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LIB 28(5:49 - 4th) 10-A.Probert 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:42 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 12 yards from LIB 35. 3-J.Huntley to LIB 47 for no gain. Penalty on LIB 11-A.Gandy-Golden Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - LIB 30(5:36 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 23-F.Hickson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LIB 30. No Play.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- End of Game (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 6 yards from LIB 15. 41-J.Quander to LIB 21 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 21(5:36 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 20 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - RUT 20(5:36 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 20 for no gain. Penalty on RUT 70-R.Sutton Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 20. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 19 - RUT 30(4:54 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 28 for 2 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - RUT 28(4:33 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to LIB 16 for 12 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - RUT 16(4:25 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:27 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 61 yards from RUT 35. 34-J.Mack to LIB 16 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(3:22 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 23 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 23(3:17 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 24 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 24(2:57 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 28 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(2:32 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 28(2:22 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 48 for 20 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(2:15 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to RUT 22 for 30 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 22(2:01 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 22(1:42 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to RUT 21 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 21(1:36 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to RUT 10 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 10(1:16 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 10(1:04 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert scrambles to RUT 8 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 8(1:00 - 4th) 34-J.Mack runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:34 - 4th) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 14 yards from LIB 35. 2-A.Young to LIB 49 for no gain. Penalty on RUT 6-R.Battle Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 21 yards from LIB 40. 85-D.Robinson to RUT 39 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(0:28 - 4th) to RUT 37 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|12-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|407
|458
|Total Plays
|59
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|271
|Rush Attempts
|27
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|276
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|15-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|7-48
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|149
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-149
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|276
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|271
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|458
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|17/31
|244
|1
|0
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|1/1
|38
|0
|0
|
B. Robinson 4 QB
|B. Robinson
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|11
|109
|2
|43
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|8
|41
|1
|16
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Robinson 4 QB
|B. Robinson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|5
|-16
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|4
|89
|0
|40
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|5
|68
|1
|29
|
Z. Foutz 40 TE
|Z. Foutz
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|2
|27
|0
|27
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
J. Huntley 3 TE
|J. Huntley
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lemonier 11 DL
|J. Lemonier
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|2/2
|46
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 13 P
|A. Alves
|2
|42.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Espinoza Jr. 6 S
|C. Espinoza Jr.
|5
|18.6
|29
|0
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|2
|18.5
|25
|0
|
T. Sibley 21 RB
|T. Sibley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|15/21
|192
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|21
|118
|1
|17
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|19
|107
|2
|19
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|7
|26
|0
|9
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|7
|22
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|4
|89
|1
|51
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|5
|47
|0
|27
|
D. Robinson 85 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
E. Lewis 21 WR
|E. Lewis
|2
|16
|1
|11
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Lumor 7 DL
|E. Lumor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|3/3
|34
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
