CMICH
BUFF

No Text

Buffalo takes advantage of 5 turnovers in 43-20 victory

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Kyle Vantrease threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Nunn in the second quarter and Buffalo rode a big first-half lead to a 43-20 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Nunn tossed scoring passes of 8 and 14 yards around a 15-yard TD run by Jaret Patterson. Kevin Marks added a 3-yard run with a minute left in the half for a 30-14 lead, capping a run of four straight scoring drives, the first two coming after Chippewas fumbles. In all, Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American) gave up five turnovers.

Alex McNulty kicked three field goals and Kadofi Wright added a 40-yard interception return late in the game for the Bulls (4-4, 2-2).

Patterson finished with 149 yards rushing on 28 carries and added 59 yards receiving on two catches.

CMU's Quinten Dormady was 25-of-37 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. JaCorey Sullivan had 114 yards receiving.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on CMC Delay of game at start of either half 5 yards enforced at CMC 25. No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - CMICH 20
(15:00 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 12 for -8 yards (91-E.Wilson).
+9 YD
2 & 23 - CMICH 12
(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 21 for 9 yards (9-J.Banks).
+2 YD
3 & 14 - CMICH 21
(14:33 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson).
Punt
4 & 12 - CMICH 23
(13:56 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 51 yards from CMC 23. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 42 for 16 yards (29-T.Jones).

BUFF Bulls
- FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42
(13:20 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 46
(13:07 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease to CMC 44 for 10 yards (5-D.Reed).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(12:40 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to CMC 39 for 5 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 39
(12:16 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 37 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 37
(11:38 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 30 for 7 yards (24-D.Bracy).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30
(11:03 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 21 for 9 yards (19-W.Reid).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 21
(10:47 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 16 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 16
(10:35 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Todd.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 16
(9:54 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 17 for -1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
Penalty
3 & 11 - BUFF 17
(9:50 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 3-A.McCoy Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BUFF 12
(9:21 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - BUFF 12
(9:01 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:59 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(8:54 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 43 for 18 yards (3-A.Washington).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43
(8:54 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 46 for 3 yards (91-E.Wilson).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 46
(8:30 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BUF 46 for 8 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(8:06 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 34 for 12 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(8:06 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BUF 27 for 7 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 27
(8:06 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BUF 14 for 13 yards (9-J.Banks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 14
(7:53 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BUF 9 for 5 yards (9-J.Banks20-J.Patterson).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 9
(7:26 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BUF 5 for 4 yards (9-J.Banks).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 5
(6:33 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BUF 1 for 4 yards (49-T.Riggins).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - CMICH 1
(5:23 - 1st) 5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:59 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- Downs (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:45 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 52 yards from CMC 35 out of bounds at the BUF 13.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35
(4:45 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to CMC 29 for 36 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 29
(4:45 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 27 for 2 yards (45-T.Hairston).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 27
(4:45 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 29 for -2 yards (59-T.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 29
(4:32 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
+9 YD
4 & 10 - BUFF 29
(3:55 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to CMC 20 for 9 yards (10-M.Braswell).

CMICH Chippewas
- Fumble (4 plays, 58 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(3:33 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 24 for 4 yards (33-T.Hill).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 24
(3:32 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 28 for 4 yards (92-R.McGee97-A.Vainikolo).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 28
(3:26 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 32 for 4 yards (9-J.Banks).
Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 32
(2:56 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 30 for -2 yards FUMBLES (20-J.Patterson). 49-T.Riggins to CMC 22 for 6 yards (82-C.Cole).

BUFF Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22
(2:16 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 25 for -3 yards (8-T.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 25
(1:49 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 23 for 2 yards (20-G.Kreski7-M.Oliver).
Penalty
3 & 11 - BUFF 23
(1:34 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 2-S.Adesanya Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 23. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - BUFF 18
(0:23 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 9 for 9 yards (5-D.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 9 - BUFF 9
(0:23 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 5 for 4 yards (71-R.Stuart).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 5
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 8 for -3 yards (71-R.Stuart).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 8
(14:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:27 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Fumble (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:22 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 52 yards from BUF 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 13 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 13
(13:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 15 FUMBLES (9-J.Banks). 31-K.Wright to CMC 15 for no gain.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 15
(13:19 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:05 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
Kickoff
(13:05 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 55 yards from BUF 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 17 for 7 yards (30-R.Miller).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(12:58 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 21 for 4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 21
(12:58 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 25 for 4 yards (12-D.Russell).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 25
(12:54 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 30 for 5 yards (9-J.Banks).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(12:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 33 for 3 yards (93-C.Onwuka).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 33
(11:49 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 46 for 13 yards (33-T.Hill).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(11:30 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 2 yards (9-J.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 48
(10:28 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 48
(10:28 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 48
(9:56 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 32 yards from CMC 48 out of bounds at the BUF 20.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 6:06 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(9:50 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 8 yards (24-D.Bracy).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 28
(9:45 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 8 yards (8-T.Brown).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(9:38 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 9 yards (5-D.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BUFF 45
(9:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 45
(8:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to BUF 45 for no gain (92-J.Bristol).
+6 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 45
(8:11 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 49 for 6 yards (5-D.Reed71-R.Stuart).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 49
(8:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 49
(7:36 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 46 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 46
(6:57 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to CMC 37 for 9 yards (9-B.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 37
(6:50 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 36 for 1 yard (31-C.Jones).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 36
(6:08 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 26 for 10 yards (24-D.Bracy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(5:26 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 24 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas7-M.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 24
(4:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 24
(4:37 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at CMC 14 for 10 yards (8-T.Brown).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 14
(4:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:44 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 59 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
(3:39 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 56 yards from BUF 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 41 for 32 yards (8-D.McDuffie4-I.King).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(3:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 45 for 4 yards (5-T.Terry).
+20 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 45
(3:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 35 for 20 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(3:32 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BUF 27 for 8 yards (3-A.Washington).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 27
(3:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to BUF 14 for 13 yards (33-T.Hill).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 14
(2:09 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to BUF 25 fair catch by.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(1:35 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 25. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 5 - BUFF 30
(1:35 - 2nd) Team penalty on BUF False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 30. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(1:35 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 27 for 2 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 27
(1:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BUF 30 for 3 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 30
(1:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 40 for 10 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(1:27 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to CMC 6 for 54 yards.
Penalty
1 & 6 - BUFF 6
(1:22 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Roughing the passer 3 yards enforced at CMC 6. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - BUFF 3
(1:05 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:01 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is no good.
Kickoff
(1:01 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 35 yards from BUF 35. 48-O.Lavallii to CMC 36 for 6 yards (6-M.Michel).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(1:01 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 39 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 39
(1:01 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 39
(0:56 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
Punt
4 & 7 - CMICH 39
(0:40 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 48 yards from CMC 39 out of bounds at the BUF 13.

BUFF Bulls
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 13
(0:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease kneels at BUF 12 for -1 yard.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 26 for 1 yard. Team penalty on BUF Illegal shift declined.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BUFF 26
(14:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
Punt
4 & 9 - BUFF 26
(14:28 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 36 yards from BUF 26 to CMC 38 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton. Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 26. No Play.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - BUFF 31
(14:23 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 27 yards from BUF 31. 26-D.Governor to CMC 42 FUMBLES. 37-E.Davis to CMC 42 for no gain.
Int
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(14:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.McCoy at CMC 20. 3-A.McCoy to CMC 36 for 16 yards (73-K.Awosika).

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(14:07 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 37 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BUFF 37
(14:00 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
Sack
3 & 10 - BUFF 37
(13:45 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 28 for -9 yards (49-T.Riggins).
Punt
4 & 19 - BUFF 28
(13:26 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 53 yards from CMC 28. 23-R.Cook to BUF 34 for 15 yards (10-M.Braswell32-N.Apsey).

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(12:53 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 32 for -2 yards (19-W.Reid).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - CMICH 32
(12:41 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 34 for 2 yards (19-W.Reid).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 34
(12:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to BUF 42 for 8 yards (45-T.Hairston).
Penalty
4 & 2 - CMICH 42
(11:23 - 3rd) Penalty on BUF 31-K.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 42. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - CMICH 37
(10:38 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 40 yards from BUF 37 Downed at the CMC 23.

BUFF Bulls
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 23
(10:37 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 23
(10:16 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 30 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 30
(10:13 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 1 yard (20-J.Patterson).
Punt
4 & 2 - BUFF 31
(9:37 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 38 yards from CMC 31 out of bounds at the BUF 31.

CMICH Chippewas
- Downs (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(8:55 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 50 for 19 yards (45-T.Hairston24-D.Bracy).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(8:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to CMC 45 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 45
(8:23 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 44 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 44
(7:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease to CMC 38 for 6 yards (20-G.Kreski).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(7:23 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 36 for 2 yards (11-L.Johnson).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 36
(6:48 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 25 for 11 yards (24-D.Bracy).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:16 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to CMC 17 for 8 yards (20-G.Kreski).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 17
(5:54 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 16 for 1 yard (20-G.Kreski).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 16
(5:23 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 13 for 3 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 13
(5:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 13
(4:36 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 11 for 2 yards (11-L.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 11
(4:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CMICH 11
(3:46 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:41 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 50 yards from BUF 35. 9-B.Brown to CMC 21 for 6 yards (6-M.Michel).
+52 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 21
(3:36 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BUF 27 for 52 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 27
(3:31 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 21 for 6 yards (9-J.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 4 - BUFF 21
(30:01 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 21
(2:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to BUF 18 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins42-M.Otwinowski).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 18
(2:11 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BUF 19 for -1 yard (31-K.Wright18-R.Baker). Penalty on CMC 99-J.Eldridge Holding declined.

CMICH Chippewas
- Interception (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 19
(1:36 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 24 for 5 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 24
(1:26 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 5 yards (9-B.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(0:55 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 1 yard (71-R.Stuart8-T.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(0:20 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 1 yard (71-R.Stuart8-T.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 9 - CMICH 30
(0:20 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 26 for -4 yards (11-L.Johnson). Team penalty on CMC Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at BUF 30. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(15:00 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for no gain (2-S.Adesanya).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 45
(14:50 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 45 for no gain (71-R.Stuart).
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 45
(13:59 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 45
(13:20 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 36 yards from BUF 45 to CMC 19 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.

BUFF Bulls
- FG (7 plays, 32 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 19
(13:15 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 35 for 16 yards (3-A.Washington).
Int
1 & 10 - BUFF 35
(13:08 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Banks at BUF 40. 9-J.Banks to BUF 46 for 6 yards (4-K.Lewis).

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(12:53 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 46 for 8 yards (5-D.Reed).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 46
(12:43 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 35 for 11 yards (19-W.Reid).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(12:10 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 31 for 4 yards (16-N.Anderson).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 31
(11:21 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 23 for 8 yards (5-D.Reed59-T.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(10:47 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CMC 21 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 21
(10:09 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CMC 21 for no gain.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 21
(9:28 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CMC 22 for -1 yard (11-L.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - CMICH 22
(8:43 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(7:57 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 33 for 8 yards (33-T.Hill).
+25 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 33
(7:57 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 42 for 25 yards (33-T.Hill).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42
(7:31 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BUF 37 for 5 yards (33-T.Hill).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 37
(7:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BUF 34 for 3 yards (33-T.Hill).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BUFF 34
(6:43 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+4 YD
4 & 2 - BUFF 34
(6:08 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BUF 30 for 4 yards (49-T.Riggins).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30
(6:01 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 11 for 19 yards (12-D.Russell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 11
(5:40 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BUF 7 for 4 yards (97-A.Vainikolo).
Penalty
2 & 6 - BUFF 7
(5:31 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 60-S.Eipper False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 7. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - BUFF 12
(5:00 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BUF 5 for 7 yards (20-J.Patterson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BUFF 5
(4:40 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
+5 YD
4 & 4 - BUFF 5
(4:06 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(4:01 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.

CMICH Chippewas
- Interception (4 plays, 73 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:57 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 13 yards from CMC 35. 94-E.Black to CMC 48 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(3:57 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 45 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 45
(3:56 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 45 for no gain (17-G.Douglas).
Penalty
3 & 7 - CMICH 45
(3:51 - 4th) Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 45. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 2 - CMICH 40
(3:45 - 4th) Team penalty on BUF False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 45
(3:45 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CMC 47 for -2 yards (8-T.Brown).
Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 47
(3:45 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 22 yards from CMC 47 out of bounds at the CMC 25.

CMICH Chippewas
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(3:41 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 19 for -6 yards (49-T.Riggins92-R.McGee).
+7 YD
2 & 16 - CMICH 19
(3:35 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for 7 yards (18-R.Baker).
No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 26
(3:22 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete.
Int
4 & 9 - CMICH 26
(3:03 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Wright at CMC 40. 31-K.Wright runs 40 yards for a touchdown.

BUFF Bulls

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:35 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:26 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 62 yards from BUF 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 23 for 20 yards (45-E.Gantley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23
(2:26 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 25 for 2 yards (94-E.Black18-R.Baker).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 25
(2:19 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for no gain (18-R.Baker).
No Gain
3 & 8 - BUFF 25
(1:55 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Raimann.
+5 YD
4 & 8 - BUFF 25
(1:30 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 30 for 5 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).

BUFF Bulls

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30
(1:26 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease kneels at CMC 32 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - BUFF 32
(1:21 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease kneels at CMC 34 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:26
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
43
Touchdown 2:35
12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Wright at CMC 40. 31-K.Wright runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
42
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:57
12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
plays
yds
pos
20
36
Touchdown 4:01
12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
36
Field Goal 8:02
16-A.McNulty 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
36
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:41
16-A.McNulty 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:01
16-A.McNulty extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Touchdown 1:01
5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
72
yds
00:34
pos
14
30
Point After TD 1:35
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 1:39
12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
59
yds
02:00
pos
13
24
Point After TD 3:39
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 3:44
7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
80
yds
06:01
pos
7
23
Point After TD 12:58
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:05
26-J.Patterson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
16
Point After TD 13:22
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 13:27
7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:45
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:59
5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:59
16-A.McNulty 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 23
Rushing 5 15
Passing 12 6
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 3-13 8-17
4th Down Conv 2-5 1-2
Total Net Yards 327 376
Total Plays 66 80
Avg Gain 5.0 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 73 197
Rush Attempts 28 55
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 3.6
Net Yards Passing 254 179
Comp. - Att. 25-38 13-25
Yards Per Pass 6.7 7.2
Penalties - Yards 9-53 3-15
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 5 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-44.4 4-31.3
Return Yards 87 77
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-31
Kickoffs - Returns 6-71 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-16 2-46
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 5-4 770620
Buffalo 4-4 32731043
BUFF -2.5, O/U 45.5
UB Stadium Buffalo, New York
 254 PASS YDS 179
73 RUSH YDS 197
327 TOTAL YDS 376
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 272 2 2 132.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 272 2 2 132.8
Q. Dormady 25/38 272 2 2
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Lazzaro 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 64 1
J. Ward 14 64 1 13
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
K. Lewis 8 29 0 7
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Pimpleton 1 4 0 4
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Lazzaro 1 3 0 3
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -27 0
Q. Dormady 4 -27 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 114 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 1
J. Sullivan 7 114 1 25
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 1
K. Pimpleton 7 82 1 52
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
J. Ward 5 39 0 16
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
T. Scott 3 25 0 13
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Lewis 2 7 0 7
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Law 1 5 0 5
B. Raimann 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Raimann 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Reed 7-0 0.0 0
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Tr. Brown 6-1 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Douglas 4-0 0.0 0
W. Reid 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 4-0 0.0 0
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Bracy 4-1 0.0 0
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Kreski 4-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Stuart 4-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Oliver 3-2 0.0 0
L. Johnson 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hairston 3-0 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Adesanya 2-0 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. McCoy 2-0 0.0 1
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Braswell 2-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
Ti. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ti. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bristol 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
R. Tice 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.4 1
B. Buell 5 44.4 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 32 0
K. Lewis 2 26.0 32 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
M. Braswell 2 3.5 7 0
O. Lavallii 48 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
O. Lavallii 1 6.0 6 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
B. Brown 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Governor 26 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Governor 1 0.0 0 0
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 179 2 1 130.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 179 2 1 130.5
K. Vantrease 13/25 179 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 149 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 149 1
Ja. Patterson 28 149 1 19
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 37 1
K. Marks 21 37 1 10
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
K. Vantrease 3 16 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 77 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 2
A. Nunn 5 77 2 36
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 0
Ja. Patterson 2 59 0 54
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
Z. Lefebvre 3 21 0 10
D. Lee 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Lee 2 14 0 9
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Marks 1 8 0 8
C. Todd 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Todd 0 0 0 0
D. Johnson 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Banks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
J. Banks 9-0 0.0 1
T. Hill 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 7-0 0.0 0
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
Ja. Patterson 5-1 1.0 0
T. Riggins 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
T. Riggins 4-1 1.5 0
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 3-0 0.0 0
R. Baker 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Baker 2-2 0.0 0
E. Wilson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Wilson 2-0 1.0 0
D. Russell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Russell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Otwinowski 2-1 0.0 0
C. Onwuka 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Onwuka 1-0 0.0 0
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Terry Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
E. Black 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Black 1-0 0.0 0
A. Vainikolo 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Vainikolo 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wright 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Wright 1-0 0.0 1
M. Koonce 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Koonce 1-0 0.0 0
R. McGee 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
R. McGee 1-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/5
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/5
A. McNulty 3/3 39 4/5 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Baltar 14 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 31.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 31.3 1
J. Baltar 4 31.3 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
A. Nunn 1 16.0 16 0
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 1:04 4 -2 Punt
8:59 CMICH 25 4:00 9 63 TD
3:33 CMICH 20 0:37 4 58 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 CMICH 13 0:00 1 2 Fumble
13:05 CMICH 17 3:09 7 31 Punt
3:39 CMICH 41 1:30 5 59 TD
1:01 CMICH 36 0:21 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 CMICH 36 0:41 3 -8 Punt
10:37 CMICH 23 1:00 3 8 Punt
3:41 CMICH 21 1:30 5 60 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 CMICH 19 0:07 2 27 INT
8:02 CMICH 25 4:01 12 75 TD
3:41 CMICH 25 0:38 4 73 INT
2:26 CMICH 23 0:56 4 7 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 BUFF 42 4:19 11 46 FG
4:45 BUFF 35 0:50 5 45 Downs
2:16 CMICH 22 1:53 6 13 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 CMICH 15 0:00 1 15 TD
9:50 BUFF 20 6:06 15 80 TD
1:39 BUFF 25 0:34 7 72 TD
0:35 BUFF 13 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 BUFF 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
14:23 CMICH 42 0:00 1 -22 INT
12:53 BUFF 34 2:15 4 3 Punt
8:55 BUFF 31 5:09 12 58 FG
1:36 BUFF 19 1:16 8 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 BUFF 46 4:10 7 32 FG
3:57 CMICH 48 0:12 5 1 Punt
1:26 CMICH 30 0:05 2 -4 Game
