|
|
|CMICH
|BUFF
Buffalo takes advantage of 5 turnovers in 43-20 victory
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Kyle Vantrease threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Nunn in the second quarter and Buffalo rode a big first-half lead to a 43-20 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.
Nunn tossed scoring passes of 8 and 14 yards around a 15-yard TD run by Jaret Patterson. Kevin Marks added a 3-yard run with a minute left in the half for a 30-14 lead, capping a run of four straight scoring drives, the first two coming after Chippewas fumbles. In all, Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American) gave up five turnovers.
Alex McNulty kicked three field goals and Kadofi Wright added a 40-yard interception return late in the game for the Bulls (4-4, 2-2).
Patterson finished with 149 yards rushing on 28 carries and added 59 yards receiving on two catches.
CMU's Quinten Dormady was 25-of-37 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. JaCorey Sullivan had 114 yards receiving.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on CMC Delay of game at start of either half 5 yards enforced at CMC 25. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 20(15:00 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 12 for -8 yards (91-E.Wilson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 23 - CMICH 12(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 21 for 9 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - CMICH 21(14:33 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CMICH 23(13:56 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 51 yards from CMC 23. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 42 for 16 yards (29-T.Jones).
BUFF
Bulls
- FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(13:20 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 46(13:07 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease to CMC 44 for 10 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(12:40 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to CMC 39 for 5 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 39(12:16 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 37 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 37(11:38 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 30 for 7 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(11:03 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 21 for 9 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 21(10:47 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 16 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(10:35 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Todd.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 16(9:54 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 17 for -1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - BUFF 17(9:50 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 3-A.McCoy Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 12(9:21 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BUFF 12(9:01 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:59 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(8:54 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 43 for 18 yards (3-A.Washington).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(8:54 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 46 for 3 yards (91-E.Wilson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 46(8:30 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BUF 46 for 8 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(8:06 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 34 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(8:06 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BUF 27 for 7 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 27(8:06 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BUF 14 for 13 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(7:53 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BUF 9 for 5 yards (9-J.Banks20-J.Patterson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 9(7:26 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BUF 5 for 4 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 5(6:33 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BUF 1 for 4 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CMICH 1(5:23 - 1st) 5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:59 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Downs (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 52 yards from CMC 35 out of bounds at the BUF 13.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(4:45 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to CMC 29 for 36 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(4:45 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 27 for 2 yards (45-T.Hairston).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 27(4:45 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 29 for -2 yards (59-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 29(4:32 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 10 - BUFF 29(3:55 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to CMC 20 for 9 yards (10-M.Braswell).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Fumble (4 plays, 58 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(3:33 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 24 for 4 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 24(3:32 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 28 for 4 yards (92-R.McGee97-A.Vainikolo).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 28(3:26 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 32 for 4 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(2:56 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 30 for -2 yards FUMBLES (20-J.Patterson). 49-T.Riggins to CMC 22 for 6 yards (82-C.Cole).
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(2:16 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 25 for -3 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - BUFF 25(1:49 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 23 for 2 yards (20-G.Kreski7-M.Oliver).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - BUFF 23(1:34 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 2-S.Adesanya Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 23. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 18(0:23 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 9 for 9 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - BUFF 9(0:23 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to CMC 5 for 4 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 5(15:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 8 for -3 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 8(14:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:27 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:05 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(13:05 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 55 yards from BUF 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 17 for 7 yards (30-R.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(12:58 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 21 for 4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 21(12:58 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 25 for 4 yards (12-D.Russell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 25(12:54 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 30 for 5 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(12:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 33 for 3 yards (93-C.Onwuka).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 33(11:49 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 46 for 13 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(11:30 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 2 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 48(10:28 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 48(10:28 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CMICH 48(9:56 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 32 yards from CMC 48 out of bounds at the BUF 20.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 6:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(9:50 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 8 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 28(9:45 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 8 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(9:38 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 9 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 45(9:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 45(8:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to BUF 45 for no gain (92-J.Bristol).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 45(8:11 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 49 for 6 yards (5-D.Reed71-R.Stuart).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(8:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 49(7:36 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 46 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 46(6:57 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to CMC 37 for 9 yards (9-B.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(6:50 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 36 for 1 yard (31-C.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 36(6:08 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 26 for 10 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(5:26 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to CMC 24 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas7-M.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 24(4:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 24(4:37 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at CMC 14 for 10 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(4:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:44 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 59 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|(3:39 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 56 yards from BUF 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 41 for 32 yards (8-D.McDuffie4-I.King).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(3:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 45 for 4 yards (5-T.Terry).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 45(3:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 35 for 20 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(3:32 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BUF 27 for 8 yards (3-A.Washington).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 27(3:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to BUF 14 for 13 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(2:09 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 40 yards from CMC 35 to BUF 25 fair catch by.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:35 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - BUFF 30(1:35 - 2nd) Team penalty on BUF False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 30. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:35 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 27 for 2 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 27(1:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BUF 30 for 3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 30(1:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 40 for 10 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(1:27 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson to CMC 6 for 54 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - BUFF 6(1:22 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Roughing the passer 3 yards enforced at CMC 6. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BUFF 3(1:05 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:01 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is no good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:01 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 35 yards from BUF 35. 48-O.Lavallii to CMC 36 for 6 yards (6-M.Michel).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(1:01 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 39 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 39(1:01 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 39(0:56 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 39(0:40 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 48 yards from CMC 39 out of bounds at the BUF 13.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 26 for 1 yard. Team penalty on BUF Illegal shift declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 26(14:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUFF 26(14:28 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 36 yards from BUF 26 to CMC 38 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton. Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 26. No Play.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 31(14:23 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 27 yards from BUF 31. 26-D.Governor to CMC 42 FUMBLES. 37-E.Davis to CMC 42 for no gain.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(14:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.McCoy at CMC 20. 3-A.McCoy to CMC 36 for 16 yards (73-K.Awosika).
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(14:07 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 37 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 37(14:00 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 37(13:45 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 28 for -9 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - BUFF 28(13:26 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 53 yards from CMC 28. 23-R.Cook to BUF 34 for 15 yards (10-M.Braswell32-N.Apsey).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(12:53 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 32 for -2 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 32(12:41 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 34 for 2 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 34(12:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to BUF 42 for 8 yards (45-T.Hairston).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 42(11:23 - 3rd) Penalty on BUF 31-K.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 42. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 37(10:38 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 40 yards from BUF 37 Downed at the CMC 23.
BUFF
Bulls
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(10:37 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 23(10:16 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 30 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 30(10:13 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 1 yard (20-J.Patterson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 31(9:37 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 38 yards from CMC 31 out of bounds at the BUF 31.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Downs (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(8:55 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 50 for 19 yards (45-T.Hairston24-D.Bracy).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(8:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to CMC 45 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 45(8:23 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 44 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 44(7:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease to CMC 38 for 6 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(7:23 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 36 for 2 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 36(6:48 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 25 for 11 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:16 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to CMC 17 for 8 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 17(5:54 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 16 for 1 yard (20-G.Kreski).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 16(5:23 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 13 for 3 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(5:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 13(4:36 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 11 for 2 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 11(4:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CMICH 11(3:46 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:41 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 50 yards from BUF 35. 9-B.Brown to CMC 21 for 6 yards (6-M.Michel).
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(3:36 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BUF 27 for 52 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(3:31 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 21 for 6 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 21(30:01 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 21(2:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to BUF 18 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins42-M.Otwinowski).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 18(2:11 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BUF 19 for -1 yard (31-K.Wright18-R.Baker). Penalty on CMC 99-J.Eldridge Holding declined.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Interception (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 19(1:36 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 24 for 5 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 24(1:26 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 5 yards (9-B.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(0:55 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 1 yard (71-R.Stuart8-T.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(0:20 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 1 yard (71-R.Stuart8-T.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 30(0:20 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 26 for -4 yards (11-L.Johnson). Team penalty on CMC Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at BUF 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(15:00 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for no gain (2-S.Adesanya).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 45(14:50 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 45 for no gain (71-R.Stuart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 45(13:59 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 45(13:20 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 36 yards from BUF 45 to CMC 19 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
BUFF
Bulls
- FG (7 plays, 32 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(13:15 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 35 for 16 yards (3-A.Washington).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(13:08 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Banks at BUF 40. 9-J.Banks to BUF 46 for 6 yards (4-K.Lewis).
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(12:53 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 46 for 8 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 46(12:43 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 35 for 11 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(12:10 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 31 for 4 yards (16-N.Anderson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 31(11:21 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 23 for 8 yards (5-D.Reed59-T.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(10:47 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CMC 21 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 21(10:09 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CMC 21 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 21(9:28 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CMC 22 for -1 yard (11-L.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 22(8:43 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(7:57 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 33 for 8 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 33(7:57 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 42 for 25 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(7:31 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BUF 37 for 5 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 37(7:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BUF 34 for 3 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 34(6:43 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 34(6:08 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BUF 30 for 4 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(6:01 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BUF 11 for 19 yards (12-D.Russell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 11(5:40 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BUF 7 for 4 yards (97-A.Vainikolo).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 7(5:31 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 60-S.Eipper False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 7. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUFF 12(5:00 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BUF 5 for 7 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 5(4:40 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 5(4:06 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(4:01 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Interception (4 plays, 73 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:57 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 13 yards from CMC 35. 94-E.Black to CMC 48 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(3:57 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 45 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 45(3:56 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to CMC 45 for no gain (17-G.Douglas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 45(3:51 - 4th) Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 45. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 40(3:45 - 4th) Team penalty on BUF False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 45(3:45 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to CMC 47 for -2 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 47(3:45 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 22 yards from CMC 47 out of bounds at the CMC 25.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(3:41 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 19 for -6 yards (49-T.Riggins92-R.McGee).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - CMICH 19(3:35 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for 7 yards (18-R.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 26(3:22 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete.
|
Int
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 26(3:03 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Wright at CMC 40. 31-K.Wright runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
BUFF
Bulls
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:35 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:26 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 62 yards from BUF 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 23 for 20 yards (45-E.Gantley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(2:26 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 25 for 2 yards (94-E.Black18-R.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 25(2:19 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for no gain (18-R.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 25(1:55 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Raimann.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 25(1:30 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 30 for 5 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|5
|15
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|327
|376
|Total Plays
|66
|80
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|197
|Rush Attempts
|28
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|254
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|25-38
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-53
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|4-31.3
|Return Yards
|87
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-71
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|2-46
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|254
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|25/38
|272
|2
|2
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|14
|64
|1
|13
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|8
|29
|0
|7
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|4
|-27
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|7
|114
|1
|25
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|7
|82
|1
|52
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|5
|39
|0
|16
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Raimann 86 TE
|B. Raimann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 19 DB
|W. Reid
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bracy 24 DB
|D. Bracy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kreski 20 DB
|G. Kreski
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 DL
|L. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston 45 LB
|T. Hairston
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 16 DB
|N. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ti. Brown 59 DL
|Ti. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|5
|44.4
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|26.0
|32
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|
O. Lavallii 48 FB
|O. Lavallii
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Governor 26 DB
|D. Governor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|13/25
|179
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|28
|149
|1
|19
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|21
|37
|1
|10
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3
|16
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|5
|77
|2
|36
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|2
|59
|0
|54
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
D. Lee 3 WR
|D. Lee
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Todd 86 WR
|C. Todd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 9 QB
|D. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Banks 9 S
|J. Banks
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
|Ja. Patterson
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Riggins 49 DE
|T. Riggins
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 CB
|R. Baker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 91 DT
|E. Wilson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Russell 12 CB
|D. Russell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
|M. Otwinowski
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vainikolo 97 DT
|A. Vainikolo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGee 92 DT
|R. McGee
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|3/3
|39
|4/5
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|4
|31.3
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
