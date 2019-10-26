Drive Chart
EMICH
TOLEDO

No Text

Koback runs for 259, Toledo beats EMU in overtime

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Bryant Koback rushed for a career-high 259 yards, Eli Peters and Drew Rosi connected for the game-winning touchdown in overtime and Toledo held off a big Eastern Michigan rally to defeat the Eagles 37-34 on Saturday.

Koback's 54-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put Toledo (5-3, 2-2 MAC) ahead 31-10. Eastern Michigan (4-4, 1-3) then rallied with a 4-yard scoring run by Mike Glass, a 3-yard TD run by Shaq Vann and a 26-yard run by Vann.

In overtime, Chad Ryland kicked a 24-yard field goal for Eastern Michigan. Toledo's possession opened with a 10-yard run by Koback. After an incomplete pass and a run for no gain, Peters hit Rosi on an out-pattern at about the 2-yard line and he was tackled a foot or two inside the right pylon for the touchdown.

Glass completed 21 of 37 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Michigan. Vann had 110 rushing yards on 20 carries with the two touchdowns.

Peters completed 9 of 18 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Rockets had 57 rushing attempts for 366 yards.

Koback's rushing total was sixth best in school history, well behind the record 330 yards by Morgan Williams against Miami (Ohio) in 2008.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to EMC 24 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - EMICH 24
(15:00 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 22 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 13 - EMICH 22
(14:38 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete.
Punt
4 & 13 - EMICH 22
(13:49 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 45 yards from EMC 22 to the TOL 33 downed by 7-F.McGee.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (16 plays, 52 yards, 6:50 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(13:44 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 39 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 39
(13:35 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 40 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 40
(13:07 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to TOL 43 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(12:29 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 49 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 49
(0:12 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 44 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(11:36 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 42 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 42
(11:08 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 42 for no gain.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 42
(10:43 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 26 for 16 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(10:01 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 22 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 22
(9:40 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 22
(9:14 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to EMC 16 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16
(9:06 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 12 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 12
(8:43 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 10 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 10
(8:00 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 5 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5
(7:22 - 1st) 22-B.Koback runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:58 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(6:54 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 22-B.Koback Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 35. No Play.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:54 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 60 yards from TOL 20. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 39 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(6:54 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 39 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 39
(6:49 - 1st) 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 44 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 44
(6:20 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to TOL 47 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 47
(5:36 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to TOL 42 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 42
(5:14 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 42
(4:37 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 42
(4:32 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 33 yards from TOL 42 to the TOL 9 downed by 84-L.Giordano.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Fumble (5 plays, 96 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 9
(4:27 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 12 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 12
(4:21 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
+82 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 12
(3:45 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to EMC 6 for 82 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(3:42 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 1 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(3:10 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC End Zone FUMBLES (41-T.Speights). Downed at the EMC End Zone touchback.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(2:53 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to EMC 22 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 22
(2:53 - 1st) 6-J.Grissom to EMC 23 for 1 yard.
Penalty
3 & 7 - EMICH 23
(2:16 - 1st) Penalty on EMC 50-S.Dervil Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at EMC 23. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 19 - EMICH 11
(2:16 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 18 for 7 yards.
Punt
4 & 12 - EMICH 18
(1:50 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 44 yards from EMC 18 out of bounds at the TOL 38. Team penalty on EMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TOL 38.

TOLEDO Rockets
- FG (12 plays, 48 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(1:08 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 47 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 47
(0:59 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell. Penalty on EMC 4-K.McGill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 47. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(0:25 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox. Penalty on TOL 65-L.Doerger Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at EMC 38. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 43
(0:20 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 36 for 7 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 36
(0:17 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 27 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 23 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 23
(14:30 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to EMC 22 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 22
(13:49 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 19 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 19
(13:08 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 17 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(12:25 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters to EMC 16 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 16
(12:05 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 10 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 10
(11:23 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 9 for 1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 9
(10:42 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:53 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 61 yards from TOL 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 21 for 17 yards.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 21
(9:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to TOL 38 for 41 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38
(9:46 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to TOL 29 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 29
(9:13 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to TOL 26 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(8:35 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to TOL 24 for 2 yards.
+24 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 24
(8:16 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:34 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:28 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(7:28 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 29 for 4 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29
(7:28 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 27 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 27
(7:01 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 27
(6:20 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 47 yards from TOL 27 Downed at the EMC 26.

EMICH Eagles
- FG (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+39 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(6:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 82-G.Oakes. 82-G.Oakes to TOL 35 for 39 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(6:02 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to TOL 39 for -4 yards.
+26 YD
2 & 14 - EMICH 39
(5:46 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to TOL 13 for 26 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 13
(5:13 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to TOL 13 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 13
(4:56 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - EMICH 13
(4:13 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to TOL 11 for 2 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - EMICH 11
(4:09 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:27 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(3:23 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 29 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29
(3:23 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 29
(2:45 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to TOL 34 for 5 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 34
(2:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 36 yards from TOL 34 Downed at the EMC 30. Team penalty on TOL Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on EMC Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30
(2:27 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 47 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 47
(2:18 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 47
(1:54 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete.
Penalty
3 & 10 - EMICH 47
(1:48 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 9-M.Glass Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 47. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - EMICH 42
(1:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
Punt
4 & 15 - EMICH 42
(1:41 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 43 yards from EMC 42. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 21 for 6 yards.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(1:35 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 24 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 24
(1:25 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 34 for 10 yards. Penalty on TOL 57-B.Heidecker Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 17 - TOLEDO 14
(0:50 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam to TOL 15 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 15
(0:44 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 20 for 5 yards.
Punt
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 20
(0:38 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 51 yards from TOL 20 to the EMC 29 downed by 20-S.Holt.

EMICH Eagles
- Halftime (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(0:31 - 2nd) 26-W.Parker to EMC 38 for 9 yards.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (3 plays, 44 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 57 yards from EMC 35. 5-R.Jones to EMC 44 for 48 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 29 for 15 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(14:54 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 7 for 22 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(14:24 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(13:43 - 3rd) extra point is no good.

EMICH Eagles
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:38 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 out of bounds at the EMC 4.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(13:38 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 49 for 14 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(13:38 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to TOL 44 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 44
(13:20 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 44
(13:02 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to TOL 43 for 1 yard.
No Gain
4 & 2 - EMICH 43
(12:57 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (5 plays, 57 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(12:11 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 42 for 15 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42
(12:07 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 30 for 12 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(11:42 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 25 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 25
(11:16 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 19 for 6 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(10:45 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:10 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 29 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(10:06 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 41-T.Speights Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(10:06 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 50 yards from TOL 50 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(10:06 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at EMC 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(10:06 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 48 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 48
(10:02 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to TOL 42 FUMBLES (22-J.Hendy). 91-J.Hines to TOL 46 for no gain.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (1 plays, 54 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+54 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(9:42 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:32 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:21 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(9:21 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 46 for 21 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(9:21 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 47 for 1 yard.
+21 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 47
(8:57 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to TOL 32 for 21 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32
(8:14 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to TOL 29 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - EMICH 29
(7:38 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
Penalty
3 & 7 - EMICH 29
(7:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu. Penalty on TOL 22-J.Hendy Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 19
(6:54 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Vann.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 19
(6:49 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to TOL 12 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 12
(6:45 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 82-G.Oakes. 82-G.Oakes to TOL 7 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 7 - EMICH 7
(6:06 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to TOL 4 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - EMICH 4
(5:50 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 4
(5:14 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(5:08 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Downs (14 plays, 47 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:05 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 51 yards from EMC 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 27 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(5:05 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 31 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 31
(5:02 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 31 for no gain.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 31
(4:26 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 37 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(3:58 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 42 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 42
(3:28 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 44 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 44
(3:01 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 47 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(2:22 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 46 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 46
(1:50 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 41 for 5 yards. Penalty on TOL 89-D.Rosi Chop block 15 yards enforced at EMC 46. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 24 - TOLEDO 39
(1:06 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+32 YD
3 & 24 - TOLEDO 39
(0:46 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 29 for 32 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(0:43 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(15:00 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to EMC 29 for no gain.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(14:55 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to EMC 26 for 3 yards.
No Gain
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 26
(14:09 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Seymour.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(13:21 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 82-G.Oakes. 82-G.Oakes to EMC 30 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 30
(13:16 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 36 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(12:45 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 36 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 36
(12:29 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 40 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 40
(11:56 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 49 for 9 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(11:24 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to TOL 40 for 11 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(11:06 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to TOL 18 for 22 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 18
(10:46 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to TOL 9 for 9 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 9
(10:30 - 4th) 5-S.Vann pushed ob at TOL 10 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 2 - EMICH 10
(10:09 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to TOL 10 for no gain.
+7 YD
4 & 2 - EMICH 10
(9:28 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to TOL 3 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - EMICH 3
(8:48 - 4th) 5-S.Vann runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(8:21 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams. Penalty on TOL 99-D.Johnson Personal Foul 1 yards enforced at TOL 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(8:18 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to TOL End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:18 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 21 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(8:18 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 21 for no gain.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(8:15 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 29 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 29
(7:26 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 33 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(6:41 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 36 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 36
(6:02 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 39 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 39
(5:16 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
Punt
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 39
(4:29 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky punts 32 yards from TOL 39 to EMC 29 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(4:25 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 29
(4:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond pushed ob at EMC 46 for 17 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(4:14 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 48 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - EMICH 48
(4:03 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
+24 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 48
(3:36 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to TOL 28 for 24 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28
(3:32 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to TOL 26 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - EMICH 26
(3:16 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
+26 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 26
(2:46 - 4th) 5-S.Vann runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:41 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Fumble (2 plays, 14 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:35 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 55 yards from EMC 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 10 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10
(2:35 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 16 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 16
(2:32 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 26 FUMBLES (19-N.LaFleur). 98-M.Scott to TOL 24 for no gain.

EMICH Eagles
- Missed FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 24
(2:04 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to TOL 23 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 23
(1:59 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to TOL 20 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 20
(1:52 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to TOL 16 for 4 yards.
No Good
4 & 2 - EMICH 16
(1:48 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TOLEDO Rockets

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(1:07 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 24 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 24
(1:03 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 28 FUMBLES (3-V.Calhoun). out of bounds at the TOL 28.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 28
(0:41 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to TOL 34 for 6 yards.

EMICH Eagles
- FG (4 plays, 18 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(0:07 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 82-G.Oakes. Penalty on TOL 1-T.Anderson Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at TOL 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 13
( - 5) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to TOL 8 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 8
( - 5) 5-S.Vann to TOL 7 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 4 - EMICH 7
( - 5) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - EMICH 7
( - 5) 38-C.Ryland 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- End of Game (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
( - 5) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at EMC 15 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
( - 5) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
( - 5) 22-B.Koback to EMC 15 for no gain.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
( - 5) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
37
Field Goal
38-C.Ryland 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
31
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 2:41
5-S.Vann runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
30
31
Two Point Conversion 8:18
5-S.Vann to TOL End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 8:21
5-S.Vann runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
22
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:05
9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
plays
yds
pos
16
31
Touchdown 5:08
9-M.Glass runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
31
Point After TD 9:21
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 9:32
22-B.Koback runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
30
Two Point Conversion 10:06
12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 10:10
12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
02:01
pos
10
22
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:38
extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
10
16
Touchdown 13:43
21-S.Seymour runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:27
38-C.Ryland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
10
Point After TD 7:28
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 7:34
9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
10
Field Goal 9:53
29-E.Davis 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:54
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:58
22-B.Koback runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 23
Rushing 6 16
Passing 13 6
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 11-18
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 454 504
Total Plays 72 75
Avg Gain 6.3 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 168 366
Rush Attempts 35 57
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 6.4
Net Yards Passing 286 138
Comp. - Att. 21-37 9-18
Yards Per Pass 7.7 7.7
Penalties - Yards 5-52 8-84
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-41.3 4-41.5
Return Yards 36 83
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 4-77
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
E. Michigan 4-4 010615334
Toledo 5-3 73210637
TOLEDO -2.5, O/U 53
Glass Bowl Toledo, Ohio
 286 PASS YDS 138
168 RUSH YDS 366
454 TOTAL YDS 504
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 286 1 0 130.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 286 1 0 130.6
M. Glass III 21/37 286 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 110 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 110 2
S. Vann 20 110 2 26
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 43 1
M. Glass III 12 43 1 14
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
W. Parker 1 9 0 9
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
H. Beydoun 1 5 0 5
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Grissom 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 87 0
Q. Williams 9 87 0 41
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 1
A. Jackson III 4 73 1 24
G. Oakes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
G. Oakes 3 48 0 39
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
L. Latu 2 32 0 26
M. Sexton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
M. Sexton 2 29 0 24
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Drummond 1 17 0 17
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Beydoun 0 0 0 0
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Vann 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Calhoun 1-0 0.0 0
N. LaFleur 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. LaFleur 1-0 0.0 0
T. Speights 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Speights 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
C. Ryland 2/3 29 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 1
J. Julien 4 41.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
D. Drummond 2 18.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 138 2 0 151.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 138 2 0 151.1
E. Peters 9/18 138 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 259 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 259 2
B. Koback 32 259 2 54
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 94 1
S. Seymour 21 94 1 16
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
R. Jones 2 7 0 6
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
E. Peters 2 6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 85 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 2 85 0 82
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
B. Mitchell 2 22 1 19
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
D. Rosi 1 15 1 15
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
D. Phillips 2 12 0 6
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Seymour 1 3 0 3
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Gilliam 1 1 0 1
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Maddox 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hendy 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hendy 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Ev. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
Ev. Davis 1/1 26 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 0
T. Cluckey 4 41.5 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 48 0
R. Jones 3 25.7 48 0
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Phillips 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
D. Maddox 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 1:11 3 -3 Punt
6:54 EMICH 39 2:22 6 19 Punt
2:53 EMICH 20 1:03 4 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 EMICH 21 2:19 5 79 TD
6:15 EMICH 26 2:06 6 63 FG
2:27 EMICH 30 0:46 5 12 Punt
0:31 EMICH 29 0:00 1 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 EMICH 35 0:41 5 22 Downs
10:06 EMICH 25 0:04 3 29 Fumble
9:21 EMICH 25 4:13 12 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 EMICH 26 5:03 12 74 TD
4:25 EMICH 29 1:44 8 71 TD
2:04 TOLEDO 24 0:16 3 8 FG Miss
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 TOLEDO 25 0:07 4 18 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 TOLEDO 33 6:50 16 52 TD
4:27 TOLEDO 9 1:17 5 96 Fumble
1:08 TOLEDO 43 0:51 12 48 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:28 TOLEDO 25 1:08 3 2 Punt
3:27 TOLEDO 25 0:48 3 9 Punt
1:35 TOLEDO 21 0:57 4 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 EMICH 44 0:00 3 44 TD
12:11 TOLEDO 43 2:01 5 57 TD
9:42 TOLEDO 46 0:10 1 54 TD
5:05 TOLEDO 27 4:22 14 47 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:18 TOLEDO 21 3:49 6 18 Punt
2:35 TOLEDO 10 0:03 2 14 Fumble
1:07 TOLEDO 20 0:26 3 14
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 EMICH 25 0:00 4 25 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores