Ellington, Barnett lead Georgia State past Troy 52-33

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Dan Ellington threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Georgia State beat Troy 52-33 on Saturday night.

Ellington had 189 yards passing for the Panthers (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference), who are on a four-game win streak. Tra Barnett ran for a career-high 242 yards and had two touchdowns. Seth Paige added 109 yards rushing and a score.

Ellington capped the first drive of the game with a 19-yard scramble into the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Troy evened it up early in the second quarter and Ellington replied for the Panthers with a 40-yard scoring throw to Aubry Payne. The next Georgia State drive ended quickly when Paige broke for a 65-yard touchdown run on first down, extending the Panthers' lead to 21-7 with 8:14 left in the first half. They were up 28-14 at halftime.

Georgia State made it 35-14 late in the third on Ellington's second TD run, but Troy scored three touchdowns in the fourth to close to 45-33 with 2:47 remaining.

Kaleb Barker threw for 421 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans (3-4, 1-2).

GAST Panthers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 30 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 32 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh2-C.Martial).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32
(14:38 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 40 for 8 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(14:03 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 45 for 5 yards (5-W.Choloh).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 45
(13:35 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 46 for 9 yards (20-J.Hayes8-T.Harris).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(13:20 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 36 for 10 yards (8-T.Harris).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36
(13:05 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 22 for 14 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(12:49 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to TRY 23 for -1 yard (8-T.Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 23
(12:32 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to TRY 19 for 4 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+19 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 19
(11:56 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:16 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:08 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 20 for 16 yards (53-J.Wade).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(11:08 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 25 for 5 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 25
(11:02 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 24 for -1 yard (20-Q.White).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 24
(10:44 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 29 for 5 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 29
(10:09 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 36 yards from TRY 29 out of bounds at the GST 35.

GAST Panthers
- Fumble (6 plays, 5 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(9:24 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 44 for 9 yards (20-J.Hayes).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 44
(9:16 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 46 for 2 yards (49-A.Showers5-W.Choloh).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(8:54 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 48 for 2 yards (20-J.Hayes).
Penalty
2 & 8 - GAST 48
(8:31 - 1st) Penalty on GST 76-H.Atkinson False start 5 yards enforced at GST 48. No Play.
-3 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 43
(8:05 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 40 for -3 yards (5-W.Choloh).
No Gain
3 & 16 - GAST 40
(7:50 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
Punt
4 & 16 - GAST 40
(7:37 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 40 yards from GST 40. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 20 FUMBLES. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 25 for no gain.

TROY Trojans
- Missed FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(7:19 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(7:09 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 32 for 7 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 32
(7:04 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 36 for 4 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(6:28 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 47 for 11 yards (21-R.Lazarus32-Z.Dixon).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(6:13 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 42 for 11 yards (12-K.Harvey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(6:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 42
(5:46 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GST 30 for 12 yards (9-C.Stone).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(5:37 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to GST 27 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 27
(5:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
Sack
3 & 7 - TROY 27
(4:52 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at GST 34 for -7 yards (55-T.Thomas).
No Good
4 & 14 - TROY 34
(4:46 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.

GAST Panthers
- Interception (9 plays, -17 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34
(4:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 45 for 11 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(3:54 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to TRY 44 for 11 yards (42-P.Richardson10-W.Sunderland).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(3:32 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 39 for 5 yards (9-J.McDowell8-T.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 39
(3:05 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 39
(2:39 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+8 YD
4 & 5 - GAST 39
(2:30 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to TRY 31 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31
(2:20 - 1st) 83-C.McCoy to TRY 27 for 4 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 27
(1:55 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to TRY 25 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
Int
3 & 4 - GAST 25
(1:27 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-J.Hayes at TRY 14. 20-J.Hayes to TRY 17 for 3 yards (64-P.Bartlett).

TROY Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(1:00 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 22 for 5 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 22
(0:50 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 25 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 25
(0:18 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 31 for 6 yards (90-H.Willis9-C.Stone).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 30 for 39 yards (20-Q.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(14:48 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GST 30 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen37-V.Heyward).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 30
(14:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GST 27 for 3 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 27
(13:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 12 for 15 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12
(13:13 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GST 10 for 2 yards (90-H.Willis).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 10
(12:57 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:26 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:19 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(12:19 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 40 for 15 yards (94-T.Sailo).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(12:19 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 45 for 5 yards (5-W.Choloh).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 45
(11:53 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 47 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 47
(11:27 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to TRY 40 for 13 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(11:03 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:44 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Downs (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:33 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 18 for 16 yards (53-J.Wade3-C.Bacon).
+53 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(10:33 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GST 29 for 53 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(10:26 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GST 26 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 26
(9:59 - 2nd) 83-L.Whittemore incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
Sack
3 & 7 - TROY 26
(9:31 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at GST 34 for -8 yards (37-V.Heyward).
No Gain
4 & 15 - TROY 34
(9:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.

GAST Panthers
- TD (1 plays, 65 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+65 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(8:35 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:27 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 30 for 26 yards (53-J.Wade).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(8:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 34 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+64 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 34
(8:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to GST 2 for 64 yards (12-K.Harvey).
No Gain
1 & 2 - TROY 2
(7:29 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 2
(6:32 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:26 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:20 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(6:20 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards (8-T.Harris49-A.Showers).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(6:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 47 for 17 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(6:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 48 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh2-C.Martial).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 48
(5:37 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Ellington.
+20 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 48
(5:10 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to TRY 32 for 20 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(5:02 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 13 for 19 yards (9-J.McDowell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13
(4:39 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 8 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 8
(4:23 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 5 for 3 yards (8-T.Harris).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 5
(3:46 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:58 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:52 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(2:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 26 for 1 yard (32-Z.Dixon52-D.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 26
(2:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 26
(2:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 26
(2:26 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 39 yards from TRY 26. 20-Q.White to GST 40 for 5 yards (9-J.McDowell).

GAST Panthers
- Halftime (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(2:18 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 39 for -1 yard (2-C.Martial).
Sack
2 & 11 - GAST 39
(2:09 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GST 29 for -10 yards (2-C.Martial49-A.Showers).
+3 YD
3 & 21 - GAST 29
(1:40 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 32 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson).
Punt
4 & 18 - GAST 32
(0:53 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 65 yards from GST 32 Downed at the TRY 3.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (9 plays, 43 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 40 for 15 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen3-C.Bacon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(15:00 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 44 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 44
(14:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker to TRY 49 for 5 yards (47-J.Taylor90-H.Willis).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 49
(14:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker to GST 41 for 10 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 41
(13:57 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GST 31 for 10 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(13:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker sacked at GST 40 for -9 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
2 & 19 - TROY 40
(13:09 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
+8 YD
3 & 19 - TROY 40
(12:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GST 32 for 8 yards. Penalty on TRY 1-K.Geiger Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 32.
+15 YD
3 & 26 - TROY 47
(12:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to GST 32 for 15 yards.
Punt
4 & 11 - TROY 32
(11:53 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 32 yards from GST 32 to GST End Zone. touchback.

GAST Panthers
- TD (16 plays, 86 yards, 7:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(11:10 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 23 for 3 yards (94-T.Sailo).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 23
(11:02 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 34 for 11 yards (4-C.Slocum).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34
(10:34 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 40 for 6 yards (30-J.Hines).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 40
(10:16 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 47 for 13 yards (8-T.Harris). Penalty on GST 73-T.Glover Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 47.
+17 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 32
(9:52 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 49 for 17 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(9:23 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to TRY 44 for 7 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 44
(9:05 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to TRY 43 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial30-J.Hines).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 43
(8:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 39 for 4 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(8:03 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 31 for 8 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt12-M.Tyus).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 31
(7:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 27 for 4 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt2-C.Martial).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(7:20 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 13 for 14 yards (4-C.Slocum9-J.McDowell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13
(7:01 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 11 for 2 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 11
(6:53 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 3 for 8 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
-1 YD
1 & 3 - GAST 3
(6:04 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 4 for -1 yard (32-S.Spralling20-J.Hayes).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 4
(5:29 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 1 for 3 yards (4-C.Slocum).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 1
(4:54 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:10 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 98 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:05 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 2 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the TRY 2.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 2
(4:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 4 for 2 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 4
(4:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - TROY 4
(3:35 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 15 for 11 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(3:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 38 for 23 yards (20-Q.White).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(3:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 36 for -2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+10 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 36
(2:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 46 for 10 yards (20-Q.White).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 46
(2:15 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 49 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 49
(1:55 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 40 for -9 yards (54-T.Moore).
+12 YD
2 & 19 - TROY 40
(1:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 24-T.Gibson. 24-T.Gibson to GST 48 for 12 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 48
(0:46 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to GST 38 for 10 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(0:12 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 3-C.Bacon Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 38. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(0:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- FG (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:51 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 8 yards from TRY 35 Downed at the TRY 43.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(14:51 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 34 for 9 yards (4-C.Slocum11-O.Fletcher).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34
(14:51 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 31 for 3 yards (49-A.Showers).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31
(14:30 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 27 for 4 yards (20-J.Hayes7-K.Robertson).
Penalty
2 & 6 - GAST 27
(14:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 30 for -3 yards (48-M.Webb). Team penalty on TRY 12 players 5 yards enforced at TRY 27. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 22
(13:26 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 8 for 14 yards (4-C.Slocum3-J.Whisenhunt).
-5 YD
1 & 8 - GAST 8
(12:54 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 13 for -5 yards (48-M.Webb).
+1 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 13
(12:26 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 12 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
3 & 12 - GAST 12
(11:48 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - GAST 12
(11:06 - 4th) 93-B.Wright 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:58 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(10:52 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 30 for 5 yards (37-V.Heyward11-C.Thompson).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30
(10:52 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 44 for 14 yards (11-E.Jones).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(10:35 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 42 for -2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+19 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 42
(10:06 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GST 39 for 19 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(9:35 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 1 for 38 yards (11-E.Jones). Penalty on GST 11-E.Jones Pass interference declined.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TROY 1
(9:17 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(9:08 - 4th) 83-L.Whittemore incomplete.

GAST Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:03 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(9:03 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(9:03 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 44 for 14 yards (48-M.Webb).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(8:39 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 46 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 46
(8:19 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 47 for 7 yards (58-T.Mathis).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 47
(7:42 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 42 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(7:01 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 42
(6:38 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 36 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 36
(6:33 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 26 for 10 yards (4-C.Slocum).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(6:06 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 25 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 25
(5:46 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 18 for 7 yards (20-J.Hayes12-M.Tyus).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 18
(5:36 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 8 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+4 YD
1 & 8 - GAST 8
(5:19 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 4 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson12-M.Tyus).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 4
(4:35 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:57 - 4th) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (4 plays, 21 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to GST 21 for 79 yards (93-B.Wright).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21
(3:51 - 4th) 7-K.Barker to GST 12 for 9 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 12
(3:38 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 7 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 7 - TROY 7
(3:12 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 7
(2:59 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:53 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.

GAST Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:47 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter kicks 15 yards from TRY 35. 88-A.Payne to GST 50 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(2:47 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 48 for 2 yards (32-S.Spralling20-J.Hayes).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 48
(2:47 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 41 for 7 yards (90-E.Griffin).
No Gain
3 & 1 - GAST 41
(2:41 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 41 for no gain (12-M.Tyus).
+41 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 41
(1:55 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:12 - 4th) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- End of Game (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 35 yards from GST 35. 46-W.Pritchett 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 30 for no gain (34-A.Lane3-C.Bacon).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(1:04 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 38 for 8 yards (3-C.Bacon).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TROY 38
(1:00 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 38
(0:42 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to TRY 46 for 8 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(0:35 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GST 42 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(0:23 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to GST 42 for no gain (37-V.Heyward12-T.Gore).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:04
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
52
Touchdown 1:12
5-T.Barnett runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
33
51
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:47
7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
plays
yds
pos
33
45
Touchdown 2:53
7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
33
45
Point After TD 3:51
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
45
Touchdown 3:57
13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
44
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:03
83-L.Whittemore incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
27
38
Touchdown 9:08
20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
38
Field Goal 10:58
93-B.Wright 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
38
Point After TD 14:51
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 15:00
7-K.Barker complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:05
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 4:10
13-D.Ellington runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:52
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 2:58
5-T.Barnett runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
27
Point After TD 6:20
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 6:26
20-D.Billingsley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
21
Point After TD 8:14
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 8:27
28-S.Paige runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
65
yds
00:08
pos
7
20
Point After TD 10:33
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:44
13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
13
Point After TD 12:19
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:26
20-D.Billingsley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
83
yds
00:42
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:08
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:16
13-D.Ellington runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 30
Rushing 5 21
Passing 19 9
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 8-13 10-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 483 574
Total Plays 69 82
Avg Gain 7.0 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 96 390
Rush Attempts 23 57
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 6.8
Net Yards Passing 387 184
Comp. - Att. 34-46 18-25
Yards Per Pass 8.4 7.4
Penalties - Yards 2-20 3-35
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 3 5
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-35.7 2-52.5
Return Yards 147 5
Punts - Returns 1-5 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 6-139 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-3 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 3-4 01401933
Georgia State 6-2 72171752
GAST -1, O/U 67
Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
 387 PASS YDS 184
96 RUSH YDS 390
483 TOTAL YDS 574
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 421 2 0 168.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 421 2 0 168.8
K. Barker 34/45 421 2 0
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Whittemore 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 81 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 81 3
D. Billingsley 9 81 3 53
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 20 0 7
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -5 0
K. Barker 9 -5 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 128 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 128 1
K. McClain 8 128 1 39
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 0
T. Eafford 3 90 0 64
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
B. Clark 5 53 0 12
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 0
K. Geiger 7 47 0 19
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
R. Todd 3 39 0 23
A. Lewis 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 1
A. Lewis 1 23 1 23
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Billingsley 2 18 0 10
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Gibson 1 12 0 12
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
S. Letton 2 8 0 8
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Whittemore 1 5 0 5
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.5
C. Martial 8-4 0.5 0
C. Slocum 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Slocum 7-0 0.0 0
J. Hayes 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
J. Hayes 5-2 0.0 1
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
W. Choloh Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
TJ. Harris 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
TJ. Harris 5-2 0.0 0
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Whisenhunt 5-1 0.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Robertson 4-2 0.0 0
D. Pettus 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Pettus 4-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 2-0 0.0 0
A. Showers 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
A. Showers 2-2 0.5 0
S. Spralling 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Spralling 2-0 0.0 0
W. Sunderland 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Sunderland 2-1 0.0 0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 2-1 0.0 0
T. Sailo 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Sailo 2-0 0.0 0
J. McDowell 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. McDowell 2-1 0.0 0
E. Griffin 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hines Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Dunmore 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dunmore 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tyus 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Tyus 1-3 0.0 0
T. Mathis 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
Tr. Harris 77 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Tr. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
T. Sumpter 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 0
T. Sumpter 3 35.7 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 40.3 79 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 40.3 79 0
R. Todd 3 40.3 79 0
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 16 0
T. Gibson 2 9.0 16 0
W. Pritchett 46 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
W. Pritchett 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
K. Geiger 1 5.0 5 0
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 189 2 1 153.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 189 2 1 153.9
D. Ellington 18/25 189 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
34 242 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 242 2
T. Barnett 34 242 2 41
S. Paige 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 109 1
S. Paige 9 109 1 65
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 32 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 2
D. Ellington 11 32 2 19
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. McCoy 1 4 0 4
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
T. Gregg 2 3 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 1
A. Payne 2 51 1 40
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
S. Pinckney 5 40 0 14
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
R. Carter 4 39 1 17
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
C. McCoy 3 27 0 20
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
D. Gentry 2 17 0 9
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Marshall 1 13 0 13
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Barnett 1 2 0 2
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Ellington 0 0 0 0
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ifedi 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
V. Heyward 9-1 1.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6-0 1.0 0
R. Lazarus 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Lazarus 5-0 0.0 0
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Q. White 4-0 0.0 0
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ifedi 3-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Harvey 12 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Harvey 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Bacon 2-1 0.0 0
J. Veneziale 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 2-0 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Willis 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Dixon 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Dixon 2-1 0.0 0
T. Moore 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Moore 1-0 1.0 0
T. Thomas 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
C. Stone 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Stone 1-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
Ty. Gore 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ty. Gore 0-1 0.0 0
C. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
B. Wright 1/1 29 6/6 9
Ba. Brown 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Ba. Brown 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 52.5 1
B. Wright 2 52.5 1 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
Q. White 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 TROY 20 0:59 3 9 Punt
7:19 TROY 25 2:33 10 41 FG Miss
1:00 TROY 17 0:42 9 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 TROY 18 1:09 5 48 Downs
8:14 TROY 30 1:48 4 70 TD
2:52 TROY 25 0:26 3 1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 TROY 25 0:00 9 43 Punt
4:05 TROY 2 4:04 12 98 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 TROY 25 1:50 6 75 TD
3:51 GAST 21 0:58 4 21 TD
1:04 TROY 30 0:41 5 28 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 3:44 10 75 TD
9:24 GAST 35 1:47 6 5 Fumble
4:00 GAST 34 2:33 9 -17 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 GAST 25 1:35 5 75 TD
8:35 GAST 35 0:08 1 65 TD
6:20 GAST 25 3:22 9 75 TD
2:18 GAST 40 1:25 3 -8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 GAST 20 7:00 16 86 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 TROY 43 3:45 8 31 FG
9:03 GAST 25 5:06 13 75 TD
2:47 GAST 50 1:35 4 50 TD
