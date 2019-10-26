|
|
|TROY
|GAST
Ellington, Barnett lead Georgia State past Troy 52-33
ATLANTA (AP) Dan Ellington threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Georgia State beat Troy 52-33 on Saturday night.
Ellington had 189 yards passing for the Panthers (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference), who are on a four-game win streak. Tra Barnett ran for a career-high 242 yards and had two touchdowns. Seth Paige added 109 yards rushing and a score.
Ellington capped the first drive of the game with a 19-yard scramble into the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Troy evened it up early in the second quarter and Ellington replied for the Panthers with a 40-yard scoring throw to Aubry Payne. The next Georgia State drive ended quickly when Paige broke for a 65-yard touchdown run on first down, extending the Panthers' lead to 21-7 with 8:14 left in the first half. They were up 28-14 at halftime.
Georgia State made it 35-14 late in the third on Ellington's second TD run, but Troy scored three touchdowns in the fourth to close to 45-33 with 2:47 remaining.
Kaleb Barker threw for 421 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans (3-4, 1-2).
GAST
Panthers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 30 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 32 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh2-C.Martial).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 32(14:38 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 40 for 8 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(14:03 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 45 for 5 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 45(13:35 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 46 for 9 yards (20-J.Hayes8-T.Harris).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(13:20 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 36 for 10 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(13:05 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 22 for 14 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(12:49 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to TRY 23 for -1 yard (8-T.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 23(12:32 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to TRY 19 for 4 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 19(11:56 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:16 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 20 for 16 yards (53-J.Wade).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 20(11:08 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 25 for 5 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 25(11:02 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 24 for -1 yard (20-Q.White).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 24(10:44 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 29 for 5 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TROY 29(10:09 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 36 yards from TRY 29 out of bounds at the GST 35.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (6 plays, 5 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(9:24 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 44 for 9 yards (20-J.Hayes).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 44(9:16 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 46 for 2 yards (49-A.Showers5-W.Choloh).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(8:54 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 48 for 2 yards (20-J.Hayes).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - GAST 48(8:31 - 1st) Penalty on GST 76-H.Atkinson False start 5 yards enforced at GST 48. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAST 43(8:05 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 40 for -3 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - GAST 40(7:50 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - GAST 40(7:37 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 40 yards from GST 40. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 20 FUMBLES. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 25 for no gain.
TROY
Trojans
- Missed FG (10 plays, 41 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(7:19 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(7:09 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 32 for 7 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 32(7:04 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 36 for 4 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(6:28 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 47 for 11 yards (21-R.Lazarus32-Z.Dixon).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(6:13 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 42 for 11 yards (12-K.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(6:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 42(5:46 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GST 30 for 12 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(5:37 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to GST 27 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TROY 27(5:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TROY 27(4:52 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at GST 34 for -7 yards (55-T.Thomas).
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - TROY 34(4:46 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (9 plays, -17 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(4:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 45 for 11 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(3:54 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to TRY 44 for 11 yards (42-P.Richardson10-W.Sunderland).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(3:32 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 39 for 5 yards (9-J.McDowell8-T.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAST 39(3:05 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAST 39(2:39 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - GAST 39(2:30 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to TRY 31 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(2:20 - 1st) 83-C.McCoy to TRY 27 for 4 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 27(1:55 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to TRY 25 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - GAST 25(1:27 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-J.Hayes at TRY 14. 20-J.Hayes to TRY 17 for 3 yards (64-P.Bartlett).
TROY
Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 17(1:00 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 22 for 5 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 22(0:50 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 25 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 25(0:18 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 31 for 6 yards (90-H.Willis9-C.Stone).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 30 for 39 yards (20-Q.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(14:48 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GST 30 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen37-V.Heyward).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 30(14:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GST 27 for 3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 27(13:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 12 for 15 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 12(13:13 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GST 10 for 2 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 10(12:57 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:26 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:19 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 40 for 15 yards (94-T.Sailo).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(12:19 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 45 for 5 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 45(11:53 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 47 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 47(11:27 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to TRY 40 for 13 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(11:03 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:44 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Downs (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 18 for 16 yards (53-J.Wade3-C.Bacon).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(10:33 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GST 29 for 53 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(10:26 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GST 26 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TROY 26(9:59 - 2nd) 83-L.Whittemore incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TROY 26(9:31 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at GST 34 for -8 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - TROY 34(9:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 30 for 26 yards (53-J.Wade).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(8:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 34 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+64 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 34(8:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to GST 2 for 64 yards (12-K.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - TROY 2(7:29 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 2(6:32 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:20 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:20 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards (8-T.Harris49-A.Showers).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(6:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 47 for 17 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(6:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 48 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 48(5:37 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Ellington.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAST 48(5:10 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to TRY 32 for 20 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(5:02 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 13 for 19 yards (9-J.McDowell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 13(4:39 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 8 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 8(4:23 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 5 for 3 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 5(3:46 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:58 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:52 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(2:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 26 for 1 yard (32-Z.Dixon52-D.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TROY 26(2:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TROY 26(2:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TROY 26(2:26 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 39 yards from TRY 26. 20-Q.White to GST 40 for 5 yards (9-J.McDowell).
GAST
Panthers
- Halftime (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(2:18 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 39 for -1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - GAST 39(2:09 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GST 29 for -10 yards (2-C.Martial49-A.Showers).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - GAST 29(1:40 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 32 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - GAST 32(0:53 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 65 yards from GST 32 Downed at the TRY 3.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (9 plays, 43 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 40 for 15 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen3-C.Bacon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(15:00 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 44 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 44(14:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker to TRY 49 for 5 yards (47-J.Taylor90-H.Willis).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 49(14:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker to GST 41 for 10 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 41(13:57 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GST 31 for 10 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(13:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker sacked at GST 40 for -9 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - TROY 40(13:09 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - TROY 40(12:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GST 32 for 8 yards. Penalty on TRY 1-K.Geiger Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 32.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 26 - TROY 47(12:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to GST 32 for 15 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TROY 32(11:53 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 32 yards from GST 32 to GST End Zone. touchback.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (16 plays, 86 yards, 7:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(11:10 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 23 for 3 yards (94-T.Sailo).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 23(11:02 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 34 for 11 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(10:34 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 40 for 6 yards (30-J.Hines).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 40(10:16 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 47 for 13 yards (8-T.Harris). Penalty on GST 73-T.Glover Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 47.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAST 32(9:52 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 49 for 17 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(9:23 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to TRY 44 for 7 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 44(9:05 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to TRY 43 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial30-J.Hines).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 43(8:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 39 for 4 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(8:03 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 31 for 8 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt12-M.Tyus).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 31(7:40 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 27 for 4 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt2-C.Martial).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(7:20 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 13 for 14 yards (4-C.Slocum9-J.McDowell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 13(7:01 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 11 for 2 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 11(6:53 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 3 for 8 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - GAST 3(6:04 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 4 for -1 yard (32-S.Spralling20-J.Hayes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 4(5:29 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 1 for 3 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 1(4:54 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:10 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 98 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:05 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 2 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the TRY 2.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 2(4:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 4 for 2 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TROY 4(4:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - TROY 4(3:35 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 15 for 11 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(3:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 38 for 23 yards (20-Q.White).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(3:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 36 for -2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 36(2:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 46 for 10 yards (20-Q.White).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 46(2:15 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 49 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(1:55 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 40 for -9 yards (54-T.Moore).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 19 - TROY 40(1:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 24-T.Gibson. 24-T.Gibson to GST 48 for 12 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 48(0:46 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to GST 38 for 10 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(0:12 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 3-C.Bacon Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 38. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(0:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- FG (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 8 yards from TRY 35 Downed at the TRY 43.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(14:51 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 34 for 9 yards (4-C.Slocum11-O.Fletcher).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 34(14:51 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 31 for 3 yards (49-A.Showers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(14:30 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 27 for 4 yards (20-J.Hayes7-K.Robertson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GAST 27(14:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 30 for -3 yards (48-M.Webb). Team penalty on TRY 12 players 5 yards enforced at TRY 27. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 22(13:26 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 8 for 14 yards (4-C.Slocum3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 8 - GAST 8(12:54 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 13 for -5 yards (48-M.Webb).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAST 13(12:26 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 12 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - GAST 12(11:48 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - GAST 12(11:06 - 4th) 93-B.Wright 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:58 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(10:52 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 30 for 5 yards (37-V.Heyward11-C.Thompson).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 30(10:52 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 44 for 14 yards (11-E.Jones).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(10:35 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 42 for -2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 42(10:06 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GST 39 for 19 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(9:35 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 1 for 38 yards (11-E.Jones). Penalty on GST 11-E.Jones Pass interference declined.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TROY 1(9:17 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(9:08 - 4th) 83-L.Whittemore incomplete.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:03 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:03 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(9:03 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 44 for 14 yards (48-M.Webb).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(8:39 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 46 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 46(8:19 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 47 for 7 yards (58-T.Mathis).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 47(7:42 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 42 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(7:01 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 42(6:38 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 36 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 36(6:33 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 26 for 10 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(6:06 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 25 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 25(5:46 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 18 for 7 yards (20-J.Hayes12-M.Tyus).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 18(5:36 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to TRY 8 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - GAST 8(5:19 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 4 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson12-M.Tyus).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 4(4:35 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:57 - 4th) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (4 plays, 21 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to GST 21 for 79 yards (93-B.Wright).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(3:51 - 4th) 7-K.Barker to GST 12 for 9 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 12(3:38 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 7 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TROY 7(3:12 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 7(2:59 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:53 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:47 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter kicks 15 yards from TRY 35. 88-A.Payne to GST 50 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(2:47 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 48 for 2 yards (32-S.Spralling20-J.Hayes).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 48(2:47 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 41 for 7 yards (90-E.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GAST 41(2:41 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to TRY 41 for no gain (12-M.Tyus).
|
+41 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAST 41(1:55 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:12 - 4th) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- End of Game (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 35 yards from GST 35. 46-W.Pritchett 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 30 for no gain (34-A.Lane3-C.Bacon).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(1:04 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 38 for 8 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TROY 38(1:00 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 38(0:42 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to TRY 46 for 8 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(0:35 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GST 42 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(0:23 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to GST 42 for no gain (37-V.Heyward12-T.Gore).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|30
|Rushing
|5
|21
|Passing
|19
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|483
|574
|Total Plays
|69
|82
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|390
|Rush Attempts
|23
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|387
|184
|Comp. - Att.
|34-46
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|3
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|2-52.5
|Return Yards
|147
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-139
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|387
|PASS YDS
|184
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|390
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|574
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|34/45
|421
|2
|0
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|9
|81
|3
|53
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|5
|20
|0
|7
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|9
|-5
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|8
|128
|1
|39
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|3
|90
|0
|64
|
B. Clark 23 WR
|B. Clark
|5
|53
|0
|12
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|7
|47
|0
|19
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|3
|39
|0
|23
|
A. Lewis 84 TE
|A. Lewis
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Letton 17 TE
|S. Letton
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|8-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 CB
|C. Slocum
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 20 DE
|J. Hayes
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
|W. Choloh Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Harris 8 S
|TJ. Harris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
|J. Whisenhunt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 19 CB
|D. Pettus
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 48 DT
|M. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Spralling 32 DB
|S. Spralling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Sunderland 10 CB
|W. Sunderland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sailo 94 DT
|T. Sailo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDowell 9 CB
|J. McDowell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Griffin 90 DT
|E. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 16 S
|J. Dunmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tyus 12 S
|M. Tyus
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mathis 58 DT
|T. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Harris 77 DT
|Tr. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|3
|35.7
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|3
|40.3
|79
|0
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|2
|9.0
|16
|0
|
W. Pritchett 46 FB
|W. Pritchett
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|18/25
|189
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|34
|242
|2
|41
|
S. Paige 28 RB
|S. Paige
|9
|109
|1
|65
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|11
|32
|2
|19
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|2
|51
|1
|40
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|5
|40
|0
|14
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|4
|39
|1
|17
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|3
|27
|0
|20
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Lazarus 21 S
|R. Lazarus
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 11 CB
|E. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvey 12 QB
|K. Harvey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dixon 32 LB
|Z. Dixon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DE
|T. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 55 DE
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Stone 9 S
|C. Stone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ty. Gore 12 CB
|Ty. Gore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|2
|52.5
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
