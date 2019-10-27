|
|
|UTAHST
|AF
Jackson, Remsberg power Air Force past Utah State 31-7
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Timothy Jackson has been at the forefront of Air Force's punishing ground game.
Jackson ran for 148 yards and a touchdown, Kadin Remsberg added a pair of scoring runs and Air Force shut down Utah State 31-7 on Saturday night.
Jackson reached 100 yards for the third straight game to become the first Air Force running back to accomplish the feat since Cody Getz had three 100-yard rushing games in a row during the 2012 season.
''I just want to keep it going,'' Jackson said. ''It's a testament to our offensive line, and our coaches, trusting in me to keep moving the rock. Even though we've been doing good every week, we've still got a lot to improve on, so we're just trying to get better and better.''
Taven Birdow also had a touchdown run for Air Force (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West), which became bowl eligible after its third straight victory. Quarterback Donald Hammond III suffered a lower leg injury at the end of a run on the first play of the game but returned to play most of the game. He finished with 69 yards on nine carries and completed one of his five passes for 16 yards.
Jordan Love threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Siaosi Mariner but Utah State (4-3, 3-1) could not avoid its first loss to a conference foe this season. Love finished 14 of 23 for 114 yards as the Aggies struggled to get their offense on track against the Falcons defense while the Utah State defense could not contain the Falcons' relentless running attack.
''Our offense is kind of built for that, to hold on to the ball for a long time because all we do is run,'' Jackson said. ''With our defense holding them to really short gains and 3-and-outs, we're going to get the ball a lot and have a lot of time of possession and it just wears down their defense at the same time, so everything kind of went according to plan.''
Trailing by 17 points, the Aggies got their first touchdown on Love's 27-yard strike to Mariner, pulling Utah State to 17-7 early in the third quarter. But the Falcons, after downing a punt at the Aggies' 1, held Utah State without a first down and forced a punt that traveled only 33 yards. Air Force went down the field, finishing the drive with a nine-yard TD run by Remsberg, his second scoring run of the night.
''We got beat by a better team,'' Utah State coach Gary Anderson said. ''No question about it. Air Force pretty much dominated both sides of the football. We knew they were a good team coming in. They showed they're a good team.''
Slowed initially by losing two first-quarter fumbles, Air Force broke through to take a 17-0 lead at halftime, getting a career long 57-yard field goal from Jake Koehnke as time expired in the second quarter.
Jackson touched off the second quarter burst with a short touchdown run after igniting the Falcons' first scoring drive with a 40-yard run on a third-and-8 play from Air Force's 17. He also had a hand in Air Force's second touchdown, with three rushes for 32 yards to set up a first-and goal at the 1 which Remsberg converted into another 1-yard touchdown run.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah State: The Aggies defense forced a pair of first-quarter fumbles but their offense could not capitalize on the early turnovers. The offense remained sluggish throughout the game, unable to sustain drives against the Falcons' pressure tactics.
Air Force: The Falcons cadre of running backs carried the offense after Hammond was slowed by a leg injury, allowing Air Force to apply steady pressure on Utah State's defense and pull away for the victory. Eight Air Force rushers combined for 448 yards to dominate possession time (45:43 to 14:17). Air Force's defense also mounted an effective pass rush to successfully counter the Aggies' passing attack.
UP NEXT
Utah State: Hosts intrastate rival BYU next Saturday night.
Air Force: Hosts fellow service academy Army next Saturday.
AF
Falcons
- Fumble (9 plays, 53 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 26 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond9-D.Woodward).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 26(15:00 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to AF 34 for 8 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 34(14:20 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 40 for 6 yards (9-D.Woodward7-D.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(13:41 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 47 for 7 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 47(13:02 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders to UTS 49 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 49(12:40 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders scrambles to UTS 46 for 3 yards (18-C.Lampkin). Penalty on AF 68-C.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 49. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 20 - AF 41(11:53 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders runs ob at UTS 38 for 21 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 38(11:25 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 36 for 2 yards (24-D.Baker).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 36(10:47 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders to UTS 21 FUMBLES (6-C.Haney). 7-D.Williams to UTS 22 for no gain.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22(10:06 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 24 for 2 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 24(9:55 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 29 for 5 yards (94-J.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 29(9:20 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 29(8:38 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 71 yards from UTS 29 to AF End Zone. touchback.
AF
Falcons
- Fumble (12 plays, 68 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(8:33 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 25 for 5 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 25(8:24 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 34 for 9 yards (6-C.Haney4-S.Bond).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(7:45 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at AF 41 for 7 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 41(7:09 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 43 for 2 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 43(6:35 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 48 for 5 yards (24-D.Baker).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(5:55 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner pushed ob at UTS 43 for 9 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer). Penalty on UTS 33-K.Meitzenheimer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTS 43.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(5:23 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to UTS 42 for 10 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer9-D.Woodward).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 42(5:23 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 37 for 5 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 37(5:05 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg runs ob at UTS 33 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 33(4:32 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 31 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 31(4:04 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 29 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga93-J.Wildman).
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 29(3:40 - 1st) 7-G.Sanders to UTS 35 FUMBLES (91-D.Anderson). 42-N.Heninger to UTS 36 for no gain.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(3:00 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 38 for 2 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38(2:50 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 38(2:15 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAHST 38(2:11 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 47 yards from UTS 38 to AF 15 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 85 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 15(2:06 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 17 for 2 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AF 17(1:58 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 8 - AF 17(1:27 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson pushed ob at UTS 43 for 40 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(1:22 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 37 for 6 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 37(0:43 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 30 for 7 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(15:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 17 for 13 yards (3-T.Lefeged9-D.Woodward).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 17(14:27 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 13 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond93-J.Wildman).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 13(13:53 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 5 for 8 yards (2-T.Adams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - AF 5(13:11 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 1 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 1(12:35 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:58 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(11:55 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 29 for 4 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29(11:55 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 32 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks14-G.Theil).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32(11:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 29 for -3 yards (99-M.Fifita).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAHST 29(11:12 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 28 yards from UTS 29 to AF 43 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(10:40 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 43 for no gain (10-T.Galeai).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 43(10:36 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to UTS 41 for 16 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(10:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at UTS 39 for 2 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 39(9:30 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 33 for 6 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 33(8:55 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 13 for 20 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 13(8:30 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 6 for 7 yards (7-D.Williams9-D.Woodward).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 6(8:00 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 1 for 5 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AF 1(7:19 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:40 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:36 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(6:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to AF 44 for 31 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(6:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs ob at AF 42 for 2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 42(6:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles runs ob at AF 44 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 44(5:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAHST 44(5:19 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 33 yards from AF 44 to the AF 11 downed by 26-C.Nelson.
AF
Falcons
- Halftime (12 plays, 50 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 11(5:11 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 16 for 5 yards (96-C.Unga).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 16(5:01 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 20 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 20(4:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 24 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 24(3:47 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 35 for 11 yards (3-T.Lefeged21-A.Grayson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(3:11 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Kinamon.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 35(2:36 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 47 for 12 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 47(2:30 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 46 for 7 yards (9-D.Woodward4-S.Bond).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 46(2:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to UTS 35 for 11 yards (96-C.Unga7-D.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(1:32 - 2nd) 4-I.Sanders to UTS 26 for 9 yards (9-D.Woodward). Penalty on AF 68-C.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - AF 45(1:01 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - AF 45(0:42 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 43 for 2 yards (91-D.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - AF 43(0:37 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 39 for 4 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - AF 39(0:35 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 35 for 10 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(14:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner. Penalty on AF 3-M.Bugg Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 35. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(14:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 49 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 49(14:14 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to AF 44 for 7 yards (38-D.Meeks99-M.Fifita).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(14:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to AF 36 for 8 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 36(13:45 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to AF 32 for 4 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(13:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to AF 29 for 3 yards (94-J.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 29(13:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to AF 27 for 2 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 27(12:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:57 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:49 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 47 yards from UTS 35. 22-J.Stoner to AF 39 for 21 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(11:49 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at AF 48 for 9 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AF 48(11:45 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Dalger.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 48(11:14 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 49 for 3 yards (9-D.Woodward4-S.Bond).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 49(11:07 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 48 for 1 yard (10-T.Galeai).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 48(10:35 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 46 for 2 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - AF 46(10:05 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond sacked at AF 46 for -8 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). out of bounds at the AF 46.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - AF 46(9:25 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 53 yards from AF 46 Downed at the UTS 1.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 1(9:05 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 3 for 2 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 3(8:55 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 3 for no gain (99-M.Fifita38-D.Meeks).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 3(8:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at UTS 8 for 5 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 8(7:50 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 33 yards from UTS 8 Downed at the UTS 41.
AF
Falcons
- TD (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(7:20 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 35 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 35(7:10 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to UTS 22 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 22(6:40 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 18 for 4 yards (9-D.Woodward).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 18(6:10 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 14 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 14(5:38 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 11 for 3 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 11(5:05 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 6 for 5 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 6(4:34 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 9 for -3 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - AF 9(4:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:24 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:17 - 3rd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(3:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 32 for 7 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 32(3:17 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 37 for 5 yards (2-J.Fejedelem49-C.Herrera).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(3:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 29 for -8 yards (38-D.Meeks49-C.Herrera).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 18 - UTAHST 29(2:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 40 for 11 yards (6-Z.Lewis2-J.Fejedelem).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 40(2:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTAHST 40(1:40 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 26 yards from UTS 40 out of bounds at the AF 34.
AF
Falcons
- TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(1:35 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 38 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 38(1:27 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 40 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - AF 40(0:45 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 46 for 6 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 46(15:00 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to UTS 40 for 14 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(14:28 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 40 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 40(13:50 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to UTS 29 for 11 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(13:10 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 20 for 9 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 20(12:33 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 17 for 3 yards (7-D.Williams33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 17(11:53 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 7 for 10 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - AF 7(11:15 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 1 for 6 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh7-D.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 1(10:45 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:09 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:06 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 29 yards from AF 35. 47-L.Lee to UTS 42 for 6 yards (29-E.Palm28-D.Eure).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(10:06 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 42(10:01 - 4th) 10-J.Love runs ob at UTS 39 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UTAHST 39(9:56 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UTAHST 39(9:38 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 61 yards from UTS 39 to AF End Zone. touchback.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (10 plays, 43 yards, 5:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(9:30 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 22 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 22(9:20 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 33 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 33(8:51 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 38 for 5 yards (96-C.Unga24-D.Baker).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 38(8:00 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 44 for 6 yards (7-D.Williams93-J.Wildman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(7:40 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 49 for 5 yards (7-D.Williams45-J.Bannerman).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 49(6:47 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 40 for 11 yards (21-A.Grayson98-A.Vongphachanh).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(6:06 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to UTS 37 for 3 yards. Penalty on AF 66-N.Laufenberg Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - AF 50(5:36 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to UTS 47 for 3 yards (7-D.Williams98-A.Vongphachanh).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - AF 47(5:09 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to UTS 42 for 5 yards (3-T.Lefeged90-R.Fata).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - AF 42(4:21 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to UTS 37 for 5 yards (10-T.Galeai4-S.Bond).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - AF 37(3:42 - 4th) 15-C.Scott punts 32 yards from UTS 37 Downed at the UTS 5.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 5(2:58 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to UTS 7 for 2 yards (47-N.King48-J.Ksiazek).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 7(2:48 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 7(2:14 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 34-R.Burt. 34-R.Burt to UTS 5 for -2 yards (35-C.Musselman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAHST 5(2:11 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 65 yards from UTS 5 to the AF 30 downed by 17-T.Compton.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|30
|Rushing
|3
|29
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|10-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|123
|472
|Total Plays
|36
|84
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|448
|Rush Attempts
|13
|78
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|109
|24
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|2-6
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-45.5
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|6
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-6
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|109
|PASS YDS
|24
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|448
|
|
|123
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|14/23
|114
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|6
|24
|0
|7
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|4
|-16
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|3
|38
|1
|27
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|6
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Repp 87 TE
|C. Repp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Woodward 9 LB
|D. Woodward
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Galeai 10 DE
|T. Galeai
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 DE
|A. Vongphachanh
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 24 DE
|D. Baker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 91 DT
|D. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 23 CB
|D. Tatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 2 CB
|T. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DT
|R. Fata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bannerman 45 DE
|J. Bannerman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bartolic 98 P
|C. Bartolic
|8
|45.5
|2
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Lee 47 TE
|L. Lee
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|1/5
|16
|0
|0
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|25
|148
|1
|40
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|16
|92
|2
|13
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|18
|88
|1
|11
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|9
|69
|0
|14
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|3
|39
|0
|21
|
C. Mallard 25 RB
|C. Mallard
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
J. Patrick 23 RB
|J. Patrick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Dalger 81 TE
|L. Dalger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Kinamon 14 WR
|D. Kinamon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DT
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bugg III 3 DB
|M. Bugg III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kauppila 22 DB
|G. Kauppila
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Musselman 35 LB
|C. Musselman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. King 47 LB
|N. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
|J. Ksiazek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DL
|C. Herrera
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Theil 14 DB
|G. Theil
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|1/1
|57
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|2
|42.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
