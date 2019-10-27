Drive Chart
Jackson, Remsberg power Air Force past Utah State 31-7

  • AP
  • Oct 27, 2019

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Timothy Jackson has been at the forefront of Air Force's punishing ground game.

Jackson ran for 148 yards and a touchdown, Kadin Remsberg added a pair of scoring runs and Air Force shut down Utah State 31-7 on Saturday night.

Jackson reached 100 yards for the third straight game to become the first Air Force running back to accomplish the feat since Cody Getz had three 100-yard rushing games in a row during the 2012 season.

''I just want to keep it going,'' Jackson said. ''It's a testament to our offensive line, and our coaches, trusting in me to keep moving the rock. Even though we've been doing good every week, we've still got a lot to improve on, so we're just trying to get better and better.''

Taven Birdow also had a touchdown run for Air Force (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West), which became bowl eligible after its third straight victory. Quarterback Donald Hammond III suffered a lower leg injury at the end of a run on the first play of the game but returned to play most of the game. He finished with 69 yards on nine carries and completed one of his five passes for 16 yards.

Jordan Love threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Siaosi Mariner but Utah State (4-3, 3-1) could not avoid its first loss to a conference foe this season. Love finished 14 of 23 for 114 yards as the Aggies struggled to get their offense on track against the Falcons defense while the Utah State defense could not contain the Falcons' relentless running attack.

''Our offense is kind of built for that, to hold on to the ball for a long time because all we do is run,'' Jackson said. ''With our defense holding them to really short gains and 3-and-outs, we're going to get the ball a lot and have a lot of time of possession and it just wears down their defense at the same time, so everything kind of went according to plan.''

Trailing by 17 points, the Aggies got their first touchdown on Love's 27-yard strike to Mariner, pulling Utah State to 17-7 early in the third quarter. But the Falcons, after downing a punt at the Aggies' 1, held Utah State without a first down and forced a punt that traveled only 33 yards. Air Force went down the field, finishing the drive with a nine-yard TD run by Remsberg, his second scoring run of the night.

''We got beat by a better team,'' Utah State coach Gary Anderson said. ''No question about it. Air Force pretty much dominated both sides of the football. We knew they were a good team coming in. They showed they're a good team.''

Slowed initially by losing two first-quarter fumbles, Air Force broke through to take a 17-0 lead at halftime, getting a career long 57-yard field goal from Jake Koehnke as time expired in the second quarter.

Jackson touched off the second quarter burst with a short touchdown run after igniting the Falcons' first scoring drive with a 40-yard run on a third-and-8 play from Air Force's 17. He also had a hand in Air Force's second touchdown, with three rushes for 32 yards to set up a first-and goal at the 1 which Remsberg converted into another 1-yard touchdown run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: The Aggies defense forced a pair of first-quarter fumbles but their offense could not capitalize on the early turnovers. The offense remained sluggish throughout the game, unable to sustain drives against the Falcons' pressure tactics.

Air Force: The Falcons cadre of running backs carried the offense after Hammond was slowed by a leg injury, allowing Air Force to apply steady pressure on Utah State's defense and pull away for the victory. Eight Air Force rushers combined for 448 yards to dominate possession time (45:43 to 14:17). Air Force's defense also mounted an effective pass rush to successfully counter the Aggies' passing attack.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Hosts intrastate rival BYU next Saturday night.

Air Force: Hosts fellow service academy Army next Saturday.

---

AF Falcons
- Fumble (9 plays, 53 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 26 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond9-D.Woodward).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - AF 26
(15:00 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to AF 34 for 8 yards (4-S.Bond).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - AF 34
(14:20 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 40 for 6 yards (9-D.Woodward7-D.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40
(13:41 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 47 for 7 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - AF 47
(13:02 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders to UTS 49 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 49
(12:40 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders scrambles to UTS 46 for 3 yards (18-C.Lampkin). Penalty on AF 68-C.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 49. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 20 - AF 41
(11:53 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders runs ob at UTS 38 for 21 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38
(11:25 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 36 for 2 yards (24-D.Baker).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - AF 36
(10:47 - 1st) 4-I.Sanders to UTS 21 FUMBLES (6-C.Haney). 7-D.Williams to UTS 22 for no gain.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22
(10:06 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 24 for 2 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 24
(9:55 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 29 for 5 yards (94-J.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 29
(9:20 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 29
(8:38 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 71 yards from UTS 29 to AF End Zone. touchback.

AF Falcons
- Fumble (12 plays, 68 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(8:33 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 25 for 5 yards (10-T.Galeai).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - AF 25
(8:24 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 34 for 9 yards (6-C.Haney4-S.Bond).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34
(7:45 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at AF 41 for 7 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - AF 41
(7:09 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 43 for 2 yards (51-J.Te'i).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - AF 43
(6:35 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 48 for 5 yards (24-D.Baker).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(5:55 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner pushed ob at UTS 43 for 9 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer). Penalty on UTS 33-K.Meitzenheimer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTS 43.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(5:23 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to UTS 42 for 10 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer9-D.Woodward).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 42
(5:23 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 37 for 5 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - AF 37
(5:05 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg runs ob at UTS 33 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 33
(4:32 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 31 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(4:04 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 29 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga93-J.Wildman).
-7 YD
2 & 8 - AF 29
(3:40 - 1st) 7-G.Sanders to UTS 35 FUMBLES (91-D.Anderson). 42-N.Heninger to UTS 36 for no gain.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36
(3:00 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 38 for 2 yards (38-D.Meeks).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(2:50 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(2:15 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(2:11 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 47 yards from UTS 38 to AF 15 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.

AF Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 85 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 15
(2:06 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 17 for 2 yards (7-D.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 8 - AF 17
(1:58 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
+40 YD
3 & 8 - AF 17
(1:27 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson pushed ob at UTS 43 for 40 yards (7-D.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 43
(1:22 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 37 for 6 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - AF 37
(0:43 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 30 for 7 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 17 for 13 yards (3-T.Lefeged9-D.Woodward).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 17
(14:27 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 13 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond93-J.Wildman).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - AF 13
(13:53 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 5 for 8 yards (2-T.Adams).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - AF 5
(13:11 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 1 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - AF 1
(12:35 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:58 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:55 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(11:55 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 29 for 4 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29
(11:55 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 32 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks14-G.Theil).
Sack
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(11:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 29 for -3 yards (99-M.Fifita).
Punt
4 & 6 - UTAHST 29
(11:12 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 28 yards from UTS 29 to AF 43 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.

AF Falcons
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 43
(10:40 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 43 for no gain (10-T.Galeai).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - AF 43
(10:36 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to UTS 41 for 16 yards (9-D.Woodward).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41
(10:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at UTS 39 for 2 yards (7-D.Williams).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - AF 39
(9:30 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 33 for 6 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+20 YD
3 & 2 - AF 33
(8:55 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 13 for 20 yards (21-A.Grayson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 13
(8:30 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 6 for 7 yards (7-D.Williams9-D.Woodward).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - AF 6
(8:00 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 1 for 5 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - AF 1
(7:19 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:40 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:36 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(6:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to AF 44 for 31 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(6:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs ob at AF 42 for 2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 42
(6:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Love scrambles runs ob at AF 44 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(5:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
Punt
4 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(5:19 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 33 yards from AF 44 to the AF 11 downed by 26-C.Nelson.

AF Falcons
- Halftime (12 plays, 50 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11
(5:11 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 16 for 5 yards (96-C.Unga).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - AF 16
(5:01 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 20 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - AF 20
(4:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 24 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24
(3:47 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 35 for 11 yards (3-T.Lefeged21-A.Grayson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 35
(3:11 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Kinamon.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - AF 35
(2:36 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 47 for 12 yards (9-D.Woodward).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47
(2:30 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 46 for 7 yards (9-D.Woodward4-S.Bond).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - AF 46
(2:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to UTS 35 for 11 yards (96-C.Unga7-D.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 35
(1:32 - 2nd) 4-I.Sanders to UTS 26 for 9 yards (9-D.Woodward). Penalty on AF 68-C.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 35. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - AF 45
(1:01 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
+2 YD
2 & 20 - AF 45
(0:42 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 43 for 2 yards (91-D.Anderson).
+4 YD
3 & 18 - AF 43
(0:37 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 39 for 4 yards (9-D.Woodward).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - AF 39
(0:35 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke 57 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTAHST Aggies
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 35 for 10 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(14:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner. Penalty on AF 3-M.Bugg Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(14:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 49 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 49
(14:14 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to AF 44 for 7 yards (38-D.Meeks99-M.Fifita).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(14:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to AF 36 for 8 yards (3-M.Bugg).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 36
(13:45 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to AF 32 for 4 yards (38-D.Meeks).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32
(13:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to AF 29 for 3 yards (94-J.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 29
(13:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to AF 27 for 2 yards (40-K.Johnson).
+27 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 27
(12:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:57 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.

AF Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:49 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 47 yards from UTS 35. 22-J.Stoner to AF 39 for 21 yards (21-A.Grayson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39
(11:49 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at AF 48 for 9 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
No Gain
2 & 1 - AF 48
(11:45 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Dalger.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 48
(11:14 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 49 for 3 yards (9-D.Woodward4-S.Bond).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49
(11:07 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 48 for 1 yard (10-T.Galeai).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - AF 48
(10:35 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 46 for 2 yards (21-A.Grayson).
Sack
3 & 7 - AF 46
(10:05 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond sacked at AF 46 for -8 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). out of bounds at the AF 46.
Punt
4 & 15 - AF 46
(9:25 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 53 yards from AF 46 Downed at the UTS 1.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 1
(9:05 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 3 for 2 yards (38-D.Meeks).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 3
(8:55 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 3 for no gain (99-M.Fifita38-D.Meeks).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 3
(8:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at UTS 8 for 5 yards (38-D.Meeks).
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 8
(7:50 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 33 yards from UTS 8 Downed at the UTS 41.

AF Falcons
- TD (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41
(7:20 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 35 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond).
+13 YD
2 & 3 - AF 35
(7:10 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to UTS 22 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22
(6:40 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 18 for 4 yards (9-D.Woodward).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - AF 18
(6:10 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 14 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - AF 14
(5:38 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 11 for 3 yards (4-S.Bond).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11
(5:05 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 6 for 5 yards (7-D.Williams).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 6
(4:34 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 9 for -3 yards (4-S.Bond).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - AF 9
(4:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:24 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:17 - 3rd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(3:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 32 for 7 yards (3-M.Bugg).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(3:17 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 37 for 5 yards (2-J.Fejedelem49-C.Herrera).
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37
(3:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Love sacked at UTS 29 for -8 yards (38-D.Meeks49-C.Herrera).
+11 YD
2 & 18 - UTAHST 29
(2:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 40 for 11 yards (6-Z.Lewis2-J.Fejedelem).
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 40
(2:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 40
(1:40 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 26 yards from UTS 40 out of bounds at the AF 34.

AF Falcons
- TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34
(1:35 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 38 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - AF 38
(1:27 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 40 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - AF 40
(0:45 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 46 for 6 yards (10-T.Galeai).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46
(15:00 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to UTS 40 for 14 yards (7-D.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 40
(14:28 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to UTS 40 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - AF 40
(13:50 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to UTS 29 for 11 yards (4-S.Bond).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29
(13:10 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 20 for 9 yards (7-D.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - AF 20
(12:33 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 17 for 3 yards (7-D.Williams33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AF 17
(11:53 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 7 for 10 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+6 YD
1 & 7 - AF 7
(11:15 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 1 for 6 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh7-D.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - AF 1
(10:45 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:09 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:06 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 29 yards from AF 35. 47-L.Lee to UTS 42 for 6 yards (29-E.Palm28-D.Eure).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42
(10:06 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 42
(10:01 - 4th) 10-J.Love runs ob at UTS 39 for -3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 13 - UTAHST 39
(9:56 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
Punt
4 & 13 - UTAHST 39
(9:38 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 61 yards from UTS 39 to AF End Zone. touchback.

AF Falcons
- Punt (10 plays, 43 yards, 5:48 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(9:30 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 22 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - AF 22
(9:20 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 33 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33
(8:51 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 38 for 5 yards (96-C.Unga24-D.Baker).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - AF 38
(8:00 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 44 for 6 yards (7-D.Williams93-J.Wildman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(7:40 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 49 for 5 yards (7-D.Williams45-J.Bannerman).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - AF 49
(6:47 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to UTS 40 for 11 yards (21-A.Grayson98-A.Vongphachanh).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 40
(6:06 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to UTS 37 for 3 yards. Penalty on AF 66-N.Laufenberg Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 40. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - AF 50
(5:36 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to UTS 47 for 3 yards (7-D.Williams98-A.Vongphachanh).
+5 YD
2 & 17 - AF 47
(5:09 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to UTS 42 for 5 yards (3-T.Lefeged90-R.Fata).
+5 YD
3 & 12 - AF 42
(4:21 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to UTS 37 for 5 yards (10-T.Galeai4-S.Bond).
Punt
4 & 7 - AF 37
(3:42 - 4th) 15-C.Scott punts 32 yards from UTS 37 Downed at the UTS 5.

UTAHST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 5
(2:58 - 4th) 34-R.Burt to UTS 7 for 2 yards (47-N.King48-J.Ksiazek).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 7
(2:48 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 7
(2:14 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 34-R.Burt. 34-R.Burt to UTS 5 for -2 yards (35-C.Musselman).
Punt
4 & 10 - UTAHST 5
(2:11 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 65 yards from UTS 5 to the AF 30 downed by 17-T.Compton.

AF Falcons
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30
(1:35 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond kneels at AF 28 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - AF 28
(1:20 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond kneels at AF 26 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:06
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 10:09
33-T.Birdow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:17
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 3:24
24-K.Remsberg runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
23
Point After TD 11:49
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 11:57
10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
92-J.Koehnke 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
17
Point After TD 6:36
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:40
24-K.Remsberg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:55
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:58
34-T.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 30
Rushing 3 29
Passing 3 1
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-9 10-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 123 472
Total Plays 36 84
Avg Gain 3.4 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 14 448
Rush Attempts 13 78
Avg Rush Yards 1.1 5.7
Net Yards Passing 109 24
Comp. - Att. 14-23 2-6
Yards Per Pass 4.7 4.0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 4-40
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-45.5 2-42.5
Return Yards 6 21
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-6 1-21
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 4-3 00707
Air Force 6-2 0177731
AF -3.5, O/U 60
Falcon Stadium USAFA, Colorado
 109 PASS YDS 24
14 RUSH YDS 448
123 TOTAL YDS 472
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 114 1 0 116.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 114 1 0 116.9
J. Love 14/23 114 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
G. Bright 6 24 0 7
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Warren 2 4 0 2
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Burt 1 2 0 2
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
J. Love 4 -16 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Mariner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
S. Mariner 3 38 1 27
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
J. Warren 1 31 0 31
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 26 0
D. Thompkins 6 26 0 10
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Nathan 1 11 0 11
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Scarver 1 8 0 8
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Bright 1 2 0 2
C. Repp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Repp 0 0 0 0
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Terrell 0 0 0 0
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Burt 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
D. Williams 11-3 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
S. Bond 8-4 0.0 0
D. Woodward 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
D. Woodward 7-4 0.0 0
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
T. Galeai 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Galeai 5-0 0.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 5-2 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Te'i 4-0 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 3-2 0.0 0
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Grayson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Baker 24 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Baker 2-1 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
N. Heninger 2-0 1.0 0
D. Anderson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Haney 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Haney 2-0 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tatum 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tatum 1-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wildman 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Wildman 0-3 0.0 0
R. Fata 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Fata 0-1 0.0 0
J. Bannerman 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bannerman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Eberle 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bartolic 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 45.5 2
C. Bartolic 8 45.5 2 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Lee 47 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
L. Lee 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 16 0 0 46.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 16 0 0 46.9
D. Hammond III 1/5 16 0 0
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
I. Sanders 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 148 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 148 1
T. Jackson 25 148 1 40
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 92 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 92 2
K. Remsberg 16 92 2 13
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 88 1
T. Birdow 18 88 1 11
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 69 0
D. Hammond III 9 69 0 14
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
I. Sanders 3 39 0 21
C. Mallard 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
C. Mallard 3 13 0 5
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Stoner 1 10 0 10
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
G. Sanders 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
B. Waters 2 24 0 16
J. Patrick 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Patrick 0 0 0 0
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Sanders 0 0 0 0
L. Dalger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Dalger 0 0 0 0
D. Kinamon 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Kinamon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
D. Meeks 6-2 0.5 0
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Fejedelem 3-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Fifita 2-1 1.0 0
M. Bugg III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Bugg III 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 1-0 0.0 0
C. Musselman 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Musselman 1-0 0.0 0
N. King 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. King 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ksiazek 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ksiazek 0-1 0.0 0
C. Herrera 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
C. Herrera 0-2 0.5 0
G. Theil 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Theil 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Koehnke 1/1 57 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 2
C. Scott 2 42.5 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
J. Stoner 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:06 UTAHST 22 1:28 3 7 Punt
3:00 UTAHST 36 0:49 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 UTAHST 25 0:43 3 4 Punt
6:36 UTAHST 25 1:17 4 31 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 UTAHST 25 0:00 10 75 TD
9:05 UTAHST 1 1:15 3 7 Punt
3:17 UTAHST 25 1:37 5 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:06 UTAHST 42 0:28 3 -3 Punt
2:58 UTAHST 5 0:47 3 0 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 25 4:13 9 53 Fumble
8:33 AF 20 4:53 12 68 Fumble
2:06 AF 15 1:23 10 85 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 AF 43 4:00 8 57 TD
5:11 AF 11 4:36 12 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 AF 39 2:24 6 7 Punt
7:20 UTAHST 41 3:56 8 41 TD
1:35 AF 34 0:50 11 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:30 AF 20 5:48 10 43 Punt
1:35 AF 30 0:15 2 -4 Game
