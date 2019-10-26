Drive Chart
BGREEN
WMICH

No Text

Bellamy runs for 4 TDs, W. Michigan plows past Bowling Green

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Levante Bellamy rushed for 178 yards and a career-high four touchdowns - including one that covered 75 yards - as Western Michigan remained unbeaten at home with a 49-10 defeat of Bowling Green on Saturday.

Less than a minute into the second half, Bellamy took a handoff and started right, cut back left through a huge gap on the left side of the line, and in a matter of steps was past the secondary and sprinting 75 yards untouched down the sideline to make it 28-3 for the Broncos (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). The run was his longest, and the longest by a Bronco since Jamauri Bogan's 76-yarder in 2015.

Bowling Green (2-6, 1-3) had taken a 3-0 lead on a Nate Needham 31-yard field goal but Bellamy erased that in the first minute of the second quarter with a TD run from the 9.

Bowling Green's Grant Loy was 18-of-26 passing for 136 yards but threw two interceptions. The Falcons were outgained 574-266 in total yardage. Treshaun Hayward, the MAC leader in tackles (11.63) made 13 Saturday including three tackles for loss.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 59 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 19 for 13 yards (42-R.McCree).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19
(15:00 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 36 for 17 yards (20-D.Spears).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(14:56 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 42 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
No Gain
2 & 4 - BGREEN 42
(14:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
Sack
3 & 4 - BGREEN 42
(14:08 - 1st) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 32 for -10 yards (23-T.Hayward).
Punt
4 & 14 - BGREEN 32
(14:06 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 53 yards from BGN 32 to the WMC 15 downed by 8-R.Marlow.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 15
(13:33 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 24 for 9 yards (19-D.Wilson).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 24
(13:25 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 29 for 5 yards (33-J.Roberts55-K.Coleman).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(13:01 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 44-K.Brooks Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - WMICH 34
(12:35 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WMICH 34
(12:21 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 34 for no gain (55-K.Coleman54-N.Lautanen).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WMICH 34
(12:14 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
Punt
4 & 5 - WMICH 34
(11:34 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 48 yards from WMC 34. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 18 for no gain.

BGREEN Falcons
- FG (14 plays, 68 yards, 6:11 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18
(11:30 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to BGN 30 for 12 yards (20-D.Spears).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30
(11:21 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 35 for 5 yards (20-D.Spears17-Z.Barnes).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 35
(10:54 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 36 for 1 yard (90-K.Aguirre).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 36
(10:23 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 44 for 8 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44
(9:45 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 50 for 6 yards (3-A.Curtis).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 50
(9:10 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to WMC 39 for 11 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(8:35 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to WMC 32 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 32
(8:13 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to WMC 30 for 2 yards (20-D.Spears8-R.Holley).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 30
(7:45 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to WMC 27 for 3 yards (1-A.Fayad8-R.Holley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(7:13 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to WMC 19 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 19
(6:46 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to WMC 13 for 6 yards (93-W.McCabe20-D.Spears).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13
(6:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to WMC 14 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad93-W.McCabe).
No Gain
2 & 11 - BGREEN 14
(5:58 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 14
(5:23 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - BGREEN 14
(5:19 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (12 plays, 58 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:15 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 63 yards from BGN 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 42 for 40 yards (93-M.Lawler).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42
(5:09 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BGN 49 for 9 yards (1-B.Perce).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 49
(5:01 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 44 for 5 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(4:25 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 38 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 38
(3:53 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 38 for no gain (35-D.Haigler).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 38
(3:23 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 27 for 11 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(2:45 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 21 for 6 yards (85-J.Henderson56-W.Haire).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 21
(2:18 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 21 for no gain (1-B.Perce).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 21
(1:47 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 19 for 2 yards (8-D.Konowalski56-W.Haire).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - WMICH 19
(1:13 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 16 for 3 yards (13-J.Bozeman21-A.Sotolongo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16
(0:35 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BGN 12 for 4 yards (1-B.Perce).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 12
(0:23 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to BGN 9 for 3 yards (19-D.Wilson).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 9
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:27 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:21 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 58 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 25 for 18 yards (35-J.Moertl).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(14:21 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 29 for 4 yards (4-P.Lupro).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 29
(14:16 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 28 for -1 yard (23-T.Hayward).
No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28
(13:55 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 28
(13:12 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 51 yards from BGN 28 Downed at the WMC 21.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (13 plays, 33 yards, 5:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(13:08 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 21 for no gain (55-K.Coleman).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 21
(12:56 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 30 for 9 yards (18-J.Anderson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 30
(12:15 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 33 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33
(11:43 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 35 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman8-D.Konowalski).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WMICH 35
(11:14 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 35 for no gain (55-K.Coleman).
Penalty
3 & 8 - WMICH 35
(10:40 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 76-J.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 13 - WMICH 30
(9:55 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 44 for 14 yards (21-A.Sotolongo13-J.Bozeman).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(9:40 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to BGN 48 for 8 yards (28-J.Hudson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WMICH 48
(9:07 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 48
(8:35 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 44 for 4 yards (56-W.Haire1-B.Perce).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(8:30 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 46 for -2 yards (18-J.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 12 - WMICH 46
(8:00 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
No Gain
3 & 12 - WMICH 46
(7:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
Punt
4 & 12 - WMICH 46
(7:13 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 46 yards from BGN 46 to BGN End Zone. touchback.

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(7:09 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 20 for no gain (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BGN 20.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(6:59 - 2nd) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 40 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward5-A.Carter).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 40
(6:43 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 49 for 9 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(6:10 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to WMC 48 for 3 yards (55-B.Fiske).
Int
2 & 7 - BGREEN 48
(5:46 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-P.Lupro at WMC 28. 4-P.Lupro to BGN 44 for 28 yards. Penalty on WMC 1-A.Fayad Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BGN 44.

WMICH Broncos

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(5:14 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 46 for 5 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 46
(4:14 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BGN 44 for 10 yards (28-J.Hudson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(3:45 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 44
(3:39 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 42 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 42
(3:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 36 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+36 YD
4 & 2 - WMICH 36
(3:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:39 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 63 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 18 for 16 yards (30-K.Carey27-R.Selig).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18
(2:35 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 20 for 2 yards (20-D.Spears).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 20
(2:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 20
(2:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 19 for -1 yard (3-A.Curtis).
Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 19
(1:53 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 46 yards from BGN 19 Downed at the WMC 35.

WMICH Broncos

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 35
(1:41 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink to WMC 35 for no gain (1-B.Perce).
Penalty
2 & 10 - WMICH 35
(1:19 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 11-J.Hall False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - WMICH 30
(1:15 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 35 for 5 yards (1-B.Perce).
+20 YD
3 & 10 - WMICH 35
(1:15 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to BGN 45 for 20 yards (19-D.Wilson).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45
(0:49 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to BGN 27 for 18 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(0:38 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms pushed ob at BGN 18 for 9 yards (19-D.Wilson).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 18
(0:38 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 3 for 15 yards (1-B.Perce).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - WMICH 3
(0:32 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Halftime (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:23 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 8-R.Marlow.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(0:23 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 41 for 16 yards (3-A.Curtis6-A.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(0:15 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy spikes the ball at BGN 41 for no gain.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(0:15 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to WMC 41 for 18 yards.

WMICH Broncos

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(0:15 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
Sack
2 & 10 - WMICH 41
(0:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 44 for -15 yards (1-A.Fayad5-A.Carter).

WMICH Broncos
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:07 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+75 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:52 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:41 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 20 for 16 yards (14-C.Crawford).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(14:41 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 29 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BGREEN 29
(14:36 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 29 for no gain (58-A.Balabani8-R.Holley).
+58 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 29
(14:15 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to WMC 13 for 58 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13
(13:48 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to WMC 9 for 4 yards (20-D.Spears).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 9
(13:23 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:04 - 3rd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (4 plays, 59 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:58 - 3rd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 41 for 41 yards (10-T.Hampton5-S.Dabney).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(12:58 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon. Penalty on BGN 18-J.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 41. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(12:50 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 48 for 1 yard (18-J.Anderson1-B.Perce).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 48
(12:44 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 19-C.Cooper. 19-C.Cooper to BGN 44 for 4 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
+44 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 44
(12:12 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:34 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 58 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 27 for 20 yards (34-A.Grace).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(11:34 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 32 for 5 yards (20-D.Spears90-K.Aguirre).
+19 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 32
(11:28 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to WMC 49 for 19 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(11:04 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 48 for -3 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 48
(10:47 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to WMC 48 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 9 - BGREEN 48
(10:06 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to WMC 42 for 6 yards. Penalty on BGN 55-C.Bright Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 48. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 19 - BGREEN 42
(9:31 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to WMC 48 for 10 yards (20-D.Spears23-T.Hayward).
Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 48
(9:10 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 35 yards from WMC 48 Downed at the WMC 13.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 13
(8:32 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 20 for 7 yards (18-J.Anderson).
+34 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 20
(8:26 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 46 for 34 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 46
(8:02 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 45 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 45
(7:34 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to BGN 29 for 16 yards (1-B.Perce).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(7:04 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 20 for 9 yards (1-B.Perce).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 20
(6:32 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 16 for 4 yards (1-B.Perce8-D.Konowalski).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16
(6:01 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:46 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:42 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 58 yards from WMC 35. 11-C.Mitchell to BGN 24 for 17 yards (93-W.McCabe).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(5:42 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 26 for 2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 26
(5:38 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley pushed ob at BGN 28 for 2 yards (14-C.Crawford).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 28
(5:10 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 42 for 14 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42
(4:41 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Grace at BGN 46. 34-A.Grace to BGN 46 for no gain.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 46 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 46
(4:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 46
(4:10 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 41 for 5 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 41
(4:07 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 34 for 7 yards (1-B.Perce54-N.Lautanen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 34
(3:36 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 34 for no gain (19-D.Wilson).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 34
(2:58 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to BGN 21 for 13 yards (25-T.Redding21-A.Sotolongo).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(2:24 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 18 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 18
(2:07 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:33 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:28 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(1:28 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 29 for 4 yards (17-Z.Barnes9-N.Clayton).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 29
(1:28 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 32 for 3 yards (9-N.Clayton).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 32
(1:00 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 82-P.Motes. 82-P.Motes to BGN 34 for 2 yards (20-D.Spears).
Punt
4 & 1 - BGREEN 34
(0:36 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 52 yards from BGN 34 to the WMC 14 downed by 48-J.Carolan.

WMICH Broncos
- Downs (16 plays, 78 yards, 8:09 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 14
(15:00 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 16 for 2 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 16
(14:48 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 20 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 20
(14:10 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 24 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 24
(13:22 - 4th) 10-G.Alstott to WMC 37 for 13 yards (33-J.Roberts).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 37
(13:07 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 33-J.Roberts Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at WMC 37. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48
(12:47 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 41 for 7 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
No Gain
2 & 3 - WMICH 41
(12:32 - 4th) 10-G.Alstott incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 41
(11:56 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 28 FUMBLES (18-J.Anderson). 76-J.Moore to BGN 28 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28
(11:53 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 26 for 2 yards (1-B.Perce55-K.Coleman).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 26
(11:17 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 18 for 8 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 18
(10:35 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 16 for 2 yards (56-W.Haire).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 16
(9:53 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 3 for 13 yards (33-J.Roberts).
No Gain
1 & 3 - WMICH 3
(9:08 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 3 for no gain (85-J.Henderson).
-2 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 3
(8:26 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 5 for -2 yards (53-C.Oliver).
-4 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 5
(7:37 - 4th) 10-G.Alstott to BGN 9 for -4 yards (25-T.Redding9-R.Walder).
+1 YD
4 & 9 - WMICH 9
(6:51 - 4th) 82-J.Curtis to BGN 8 for 1 yard (9-R.Walder).

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 8
(6:20 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 15 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward21-S.Claiborne).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 15
(6:12 - 4th) 22-N.Sealey to BGN 17 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
-6 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 17
(5:20 - 4th) 22-N.Sealey to BGN 13 FUMBLES (33-T.Collins). 13-G.Loy to BGN 11 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 11
(4:41 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 40 yards from BGN 11 to the WMC 49 downed by 3-E.Brown.

WMICH Broncos

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(4:00 - 4th) 23-R.Davie to BGN 46 for 5 yards (55-K.Coleman5-S.Dabney).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 46
(3:47 - 4th) 23-R.Davie to BGN 44 for 2 yards (33-J.Roberts85-J.Henderson).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 44
(3:03 - 4th) 32-T.Allen to BGN 39 for 5 yards (5-S.Dabney).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39
(2:08 - 4th) 32-T.Allen to BGN 35 for 4 yards (9-R.Walder).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 35
(1:25 - 4th) 10-G.Alstott kneels at BGN 36 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
49
Touchdown 1:33
2-L.Bellamy runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
48
Point After TD 5:42
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 5:46
28-S.Tyler runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
41
Point After TD 11:34
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 11:42
16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
34
Point After TD 12:58
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 13:04
12-B.Denley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
28
Point After TD 14:41
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 14:52
2-L.Bellamy runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:23
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:26
22-D.Tucker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
42
yds
01:09
pos
3
20
Point After TD 2:39
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 2:44
2-L.Bellamy runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
23
yds
02:30
pos
3
13
Point After TD 14:21
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 14:27
2-L.Bellamy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:15
39-N.Needham 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 30
Rushing 6 22
Passing 7 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-11 11-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 255 574
Total Plays 54 81
Avg Gain 4.7 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 130 399
Rush Attempts 27 57
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 7.0
Net Yards Passing 125 175
Comp. - Att. 18-27 15-24
Yards Per Pass 4.6 7.3
Penalties - Yards 4-40 4-40
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 6
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-46.2 2-47.0
Return Yards 100 110
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-100 2-81
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-29
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 2-6 307010
W. Michigan 5-4 02128049
WMICH -27, O/U 65
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, Michigan
 125 PASS YDS 175
130 RUSH YDS 399
255 TOTAL YDS 574
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 136 0 2 97.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 136 0 2 97.8
G. Loy 18/26 136 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 0
G. Loy 11 62 0 58
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 48 1
B. Denley 8 48 1 16
T. Raymore 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
T. Raymore 5 19 0 7
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Marlow III 1 5 0 5
N. Sealey 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
N. Sealey 2 -4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 0
R. Marlow III 5 57 0 18
Q. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
Q. Morris 8 56 0 19
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
B. Denley 4 21 0 9
P. Motes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
P. Motes 1 2 0 2
R. Rahmaan 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Rahmaan 0 0 0 0
T. Broden 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Broden 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Perce 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
B. Perce 12-2 0.0 0
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Roberts 8-0 0.0 0
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Sotolongo 7-2 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Coleman 7-2 0.0 0
J. Anderson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Anderson 6-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Bozeman 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Bozeman 3-1 0.0 0
R. Walder 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Walder 2-1 0.0 0
J. Henderson 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Henderson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Konowalski 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Konowalski 2-2 0.0 0
J. Hudson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hudson 2-0 0.0 0
W. Haire 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
W. Haire 2-2 0.0 0
T. Redding 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Redding 2-0 0.0 0
D. Haigler 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Haigler 1-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
S. Dabney 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Dabney 1-1 0.0 0
N. Lautanen 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Lautanen 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
N. Needham 1/1 31 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Naranjo 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 46.2 3
M. Naranjo 6 46.2 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 16.6 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.6 20 0
R. Marlow III 5 16.6 20 0
C. Mitchell 11 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
C. Mitchell 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Rogers 1 0.0 0 0
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 175 1 0 143.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 175 1 0 143.5
J. Wassink 15/23 175 1 0
G. Alstott 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
G. Alstott 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 178 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 178 4
L. Bellamy 17 178 4 75
D. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 91 1
D. Tucker 13 91 1 34
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 85 1
S. Tyler 17 85 1 16
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Wassink 2 20 0 20
T. Allen 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Allen 2 9 0 5
G. Alstott 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
G. Alstott 2 9 0 13
R. Davie 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
R. Davie 2 7 0 5
J. Curtis 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Curtis 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 1
S. Moore 5 76 1 44
G. Ricci 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
G. Ricci 5 56 0 18
C. Crooms 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Crooms 2 17 0 9
D. Bussell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Bussell 1 13 0 13
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Mixon Jr. 1 9 0 0
C. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Cooper 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 2.0
T. Hayward 11-1 2.0 0
D. Spears 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
D. Spears 9-1 0.0 0
A. Fayad 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
A. Fayad 3-1 0.5 0
A. Curtis 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Curtis 3-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
T. Collins 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Collins 1-0 0.0 0
S. Claiborne 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Claiborne 1-1 0.0 0
K. Aguirre 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Aguirre 1-1 0.0 0
A. Balabani 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Balabani 1-0 0.0 0
N. Clayton 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Clayton 1-1 0.0 0
C. Crawford 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Crawford 1-0 0.0 0
B. Fiske 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Fiske 1-0 0.0 0
W. McCabe 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. McCabe 1-1 0.0 0
P. Lupro 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Lupro 1-0 0.0 1
Z. Barnes 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Barnes 1-1 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
A. Carter 0-2 0.5 0
R. Holley 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Holley 0-3 0.0 0
A. Grace 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Grace 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
T. Kapps 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 1
N. Mihalic 2 47.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 40.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 40.5 0 0
K. Mixon Jr. 2 40.5 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 19 0:54 4 13 Punt
11:30 BGREEN 18 6:11 14 68 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 BGREEN 25 1:09 3 3 Punt
7:09 BGREEN 20 1:23 5 6 INT
2:39 BGREEN 18 0:46 2 2 Punt
0:23 BGREEN 25 0:08 3 34 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 BGREEN 20 1:37 5 80 TD
11:34 BGREEN 27 2:24 6 25 Punt
5:42 BGREEN 24 1:01 4 30 INT
1:28 BGREEN 25 0:52 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:20 BGREEN 8 1:39 3 3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 WMICH 15 1:59 6 19 Punt
5:15 WMICH 42 4:52 12 58 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 WMICH 21 5:55 13 33 Punt
5:14 WMICH 41 2:30 5 23
1:41 WMICH 35 1:03 5 27
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 WMICH 25 0:00 2 75 TD
12:58 WMICH 41 1:16 4 59 TD
8:32 WMICH 13 2:46 7 87 TD
4:15 BGREEN 46 2:42 7 46 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 14 8:09 16 78 Downs
4:00 WMICH 49 2:35 5 15
NCAA FB Scores