Bellamy runs for 4 TDs, W. Michigan plows past Bowling Green
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Levante Bellamy rushed for 178 yards and a career-high four touchdowns - including one that covered 75 yards - as Western Michigan remained unbeaten at home with a 49-10 defeat of Bowling Green on Saturday.
Less than a minute into the second half, Bellamy took a handoff and started right, cut back left through a huge gap on the left side of the line, and in a matter of steps was past the secondary and sprinting 75 yards untouched down the sideline to make it 28-3 for the Broncos (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). The run was his longest, and the longest by a Bronco since Jamauri Bogan's 76-yarder in 2015.
Bowling Green (2-6, 1-3) had taken a 3-0 lead on a Nate Needham 31-yard field goal but Bellamy erased that in the first minute of the second quarter with a TD run from the 9.
Bowling Green's Grant Loy was 18-of-26 passing for 136 yards but threw two interceptions. The Falcons were outgained 574-266 in total yardage. Treshaun Hayward, the MAC leader in tackles (11.63) made 13 Saturday including three tackles for loss.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 59 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 19 for 13 yards (42-R.McCree).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(15:00 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 36 for 17 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(14:56 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 42 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 42(14:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 42(14:08 - 1st) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 32 for -10 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BGREEN 32(14:06 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 53 yards from BGN 32 to the WMC 15 downed by 8-R.Marlow.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(13:33 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 24 for 9 yards (19-D.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 24(13:25 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 29 for 5 yards (33-J.Roberts55-K.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(13:01 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 44-K.Brooks Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 34(12:35 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 34(12:21 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 34 for no gain (55-K.Coleman54-N.Lautanen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 34(12:14 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 34(11:34 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 48 yards from WMC 34. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 18 for no gain.
BGREEN
Falcons
- FG (14 plays, 68 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(11:30 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to BGN 30 for 12 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(11:21 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 35 for 5 yards (20-D.Spears17-Z.Barnes).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 35(10:54 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 36 for 1 yard (90-K.Aguirre).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 36(10:23 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 44 for 8 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(9:45 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 50 for 6 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 50(9:10 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to WMC 39 for 11 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(8:35 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to WMC 32 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 32(8:13 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to WMC 30 for 2 yards (20-D.Spears8-R.Holley).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 30(7:45 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to WMC 27 for 3 yards (1-A.Fayad8-R.Holley).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(7:13 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to WMC 19 for 8 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 19(6:46 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to WMC 13 for 6 yards (93-W.McCabe20-D.Spears).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13(6:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to WMC 14 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad93-W.McCabe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 14(5:58 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BGREEN 14(5:23 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - BGREEN 14(5:19 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (12 plays, 58 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:15 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 63 yards from BGN 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 42 for 40 yards (93-M.Lawler).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(5:09 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BGN 49 for 9 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 49(5:01 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 44 for 5 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(4:25 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 38 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 38(3:53 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 38 for no gain (35-D.Haigler).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 38(3:23 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 27 for 11 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(2:45 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 21 for 6 yards (85-J.Henderson56-W.Haire).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 21(2:18 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 21 for no gain (1-B.Perce).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 21(1:47 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 19 for 2 yards (8-D.Konowalski56-W.Haire).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - WMICH 19(1:13 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 16 for 3 yards (13-J.Bozeman21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(0:35 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BGN 12 for 4 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 12(0:23 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to BGN 9 for 3 yards (19-D.Wilson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 9(15:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:27 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:21 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 58 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 25 for 18 yards (35-J.Moertl).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(14:21 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 29 for 4 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 29(14:16 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 28 for -1 yard (23-T.Hayward).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28(13:55 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 28(13:12 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 51 yards from BGN 28 Downed at the WMC 21.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (13 plays, 33 yards, 5:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(13:08 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 21 for no gain (55-K.Coleman).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 21(12:56 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 30 for 9 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 30(12:15 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 33 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(11:43 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 35 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman8-D.Konowalski).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 35(11:14 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 35 for no gain (55-K.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 35(10:40 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 76-J.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - WMICH 30(9:55 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 44 for 14 yards (21-A.Sotolongo13-J.Bozeman).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(9:40 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to BGN 48 for 8 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 48(9:07 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 48(8:35 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 44 for 4 yards (56-W.Haire1-B.Perce).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(8:30 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 46 for -2 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 46(8:00 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WMICH 46(7:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - WMICH 46(7:13 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 46 yards from BGN 46 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Interception (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(7:09 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 20 for no gain (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BGN 20.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(6:59 - 2nd) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 40 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward5-A.Carter).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 40(6:43 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 49 for 9 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(6:10 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to WMC 48 for 3 yards (55-B.Fiske).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 48(5:46 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-P.Lupro at WMC 28. 4-P.Lupro to BGN 44 for 28 yards. Penalty on WMC 1-A.Fayad Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BGN 44.
WMICH
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(5:14 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 46 for 5 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 46(4:14 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BGN 44 for 10 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(3:45 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 44(3:39 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 42 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 42(3:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 36 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+36 YD
|
4 & 2 - WMICH 36(3:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:39 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 63 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 18 for 16 yards (30-K.Carey27-R.Selig).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(2:35 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 20 for 2 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 20(2:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 20(2:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 19 for -1 yard (3-A.Curtis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BGREEN 19(1:53 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 46 yards from BGN 19 Downed at the WMC 35.
WMICH
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(1:41 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink to WMC 35 for no gain (1-B.Perce).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 35(1:19 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 11-J.Hall False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - WMICH 30(1:15 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 35 for 5 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 35(1:15 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to BGN 45 for 20 yards (19-D.Wilson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(0:49 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to BGN 27 for 18 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(0:38 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms pushed ob at BGN 18 for 9 yards (19-D.Wilson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 18(0:38 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 3 for 15 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - WMICH 3(0:32 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Halftime (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 8-R.Marlow.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(0:23 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 41 for 16 yards (3-A.Curtis6-A.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(0:15 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy spikes the ball at BGN 41 for no gain.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 41(0:15 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to WMC 41 for 18 yards.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
+75 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:52 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:41 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 20 for 16 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(14:41 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 29 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 29(14:36 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 29 for no gain (58-A.Balabani8-R.Holley).
|
+58 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 29(14:15 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to WMC 13 for 58 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13(13:48 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to WMC 9 for 4 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 9(13:23 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:04 - 3rd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (4 plays, 59 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:58 - 3rd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 41 for 41 yards (10-T.Hampton5-S.Dabney).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(12:58 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon. Penalty on BGN 18-J.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 41. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(12:50 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 48 for 1 yard (18-J.Anderson1-B.Perce).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 48(12:44 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 19-C.Cooper. 19-C.Cooper to BGN 44 for 4 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+44 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 44(12:12 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 58 yards from WMC 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 27 for 20 yards (34-A.Grace).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(11:34 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 32 for 5 yards (20-D.Spears90-K.Aguirre).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 32(11:28 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to WMC 49 for 19 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(11:04 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 48 for -3 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - BGREEN 48(10:47 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to WMC 48 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BGREEN 48(10:06 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to WMC 42 for 6 yards. Penalty on BGN 55-C.Bright Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 48. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 19 - BGREEN 42(9:31 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to WMC 48 for 10 yards (20-D.Spears23-T.Hayward).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BGREEN 48(9:10 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 35 yards from WMC 48 Downed at the WMC 13.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(8:32 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 20 for 7 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 20(8:26 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 46 for 34 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(8:02 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 45 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 45(7:34 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to BGN 29 for 16 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(7:04 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 20 for 9 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 20(6:32 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 16 for 4 yards (1-B.Perce8-D.Konowalski).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(6:01 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:46 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Interception (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:42 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 58 yards from WMC 35. 11-C.Mitchell to BGN 24 for 17 yards (93-W.McCabe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(5:42 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 26 for 2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 26(5:38 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley pushed ob at BGN 28 for 2 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 28(5:10 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 42 for 14 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(4:41 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Grace at BGN 46. 34-A.Grace to BGN 46 for no gain.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 46 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(4:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 46(4:10 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 41 for 5 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 41(4:07 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to BGN 34 for 7 yards (1-B.Perce54-N.Lautanen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(3:36 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 34 for no gain (19-D.Wilson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 34(2:58 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to BGN 21 for 13 yards (25-T.Redding21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(2:24 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 18 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 18(2:07 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:33 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:28 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(1:28 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 29 for 4 yards (17-Z.Barnes9-N.Clayton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 29(1:28 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 32 for 3 yards (9-N.Clayton).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 32(1:00 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 82-P.Motes. 82-P.Motes to BGN 34 for 2 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BGREEN 34(0:36 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 52 yards from BGN 34 to the WMC 14 downed by 48-J.Carolan.
WMICH
Broncos
- Downs (16 plays, 78 yards, 8:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(15:00 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 16 for 2 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 16(14:48 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 20 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 20(14:10 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 24 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(13:22 - 4th) 10-G.Alstott to WMC 37 for 13 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(13:07 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 33-J.Roberts Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at WMC 37. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(12:47 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 41 for 7 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 41(12:32 - 4th) 10-G.Alstott incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 41(11:56 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 28 FUMBLES (18-J.Anderson). 76-J.Moore to BGN 28 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(11:53 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to BGN 26 for 2 yards (1-B.Perce55-K.Coleman).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 26(11:17 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 18 for 8 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(10:35 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 16 for 2 yards (56-W.Haire).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 16(9:53 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 3 for 13 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - WMICH 3(9:08 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 3 for no gain (85-J.Henderson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 3(8:26 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BGN 5 for -2 yards (53-C.Oliver).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 5(7:37 - 4th) 10-G.Alstott to BGN 9 for -4 yards (25-T.Redding9-R.Walder).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 9 - WMICH 9(6:51 - 4th) 82-J.Curtis to BGN 8 for 1 yard (9-R.Walder).
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 8(6:20 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 15 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward21-S.Claiborne).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 15(6:12 - 4th) 22-N.Sealey to BGN 17 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 17(5:20 - 4th) 22-N.Sealey to BGN 13 FUMBLES (33-T.Collins). 13-G.Loy to BGN 11 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 11(4:41 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 40 yards from BGN 11 to the WMC 49 downed by 3-E.Brown.
WMICH
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(4:00 - 4th) 23-R.Davie to BGN 46 for 5 yards (55-K.Coleman5-S.Dabney).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 46(3:47 - 4th) 23-R.Davie to BGN 44 for 2 yards (33-J.Roberts85-J.Henderson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 44(3:03 - 4th) 32-T.Allen to BGN 39 for 5 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(2:08 - 4th) 32-T.Allen to BGN 35 for 4 yards (9-R.Walder).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 35(1:25 - 4th) 10-G.Alstott kneels at BGN 36 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|30
|Rushing
|6
|22
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|11-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|255
|574
|Total Plays
|54
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|399
|Rush Attempts
|27
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|7.0
|Net Yards Passing
|125
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|15-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.2
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|100
|110
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-100
|2-81
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|399
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|574
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|18/26
|136
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|11
|62
|0
|58
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|8
|48
|1
|16
|
T. Raymore 21 RB
|T. Raymore
|5
|19
|0
|7
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Sealey 32 RB
|N. Sealey
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|5
|57
|0
|18
|
Q. Morris 80 WR
|Q. Morris
|8
|56
|0
|19
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
P. Motes 82 TE
|P. Motes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Rahmaan 27 WR
|R. Rahmaan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Broden 86 WR
|T. Broden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Perce 1 LB
|B. Perce
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
|A. Sotolongo
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 19 DB
|D. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bozeman 13 DB
|J. Bozeman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 LB
|R. Walder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 85 DL
|J. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Konowalski 8 DL
|D. Konowalski
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 28 DB
|J. Hudson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redding 25 DB
|T. Redding
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Haigler 35 DL
|D. Haigler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 53 DL
|C. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 5 DB
|S. Dabney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lautanen 54 DL
|N. Lautanen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 12 K
|N. Needham
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|6
|46.2
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|5
|16.6
|20
|0
|
C. Mitchell 11 DB
|C. Mitchell
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|15/23
|175
|1
|0
|
G. Alstott 10 QB
|G. Alstott
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|17
|178
|4
|75
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|13
|91
|1
|34
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|17
|85
|1
|16
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|2
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Allen 32 RB
|T. Allen
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
G. Alstott 10 QB
|G. Alstott
|2
|9
|0
|13
|
R. Davie 23 RB
|R. Davie
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Curtis 82 WR
|J. Curtis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|5
|76
|1
|44
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|5
|56
|0
|18
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
D. Bussell 81 WR
|D. Bussell
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
C. Cooper 19 WR
|C. Cooper
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|11-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Curtis 3 CB
|A. Curtis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Collins 33 DE
|T. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 S
|S. Claiborne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DT
|K. Aguirre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DE
|A. Balabani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clayton 9 LB
|N. Clayton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crawford 14 CB
|C. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCabe 93 DT
|W. McCabe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Barnes 17 S
|Z. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 DE
|A. Carter
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|2
|47.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|2
|40.5
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CUSE
FSU
10
35
4th 13:04 ESP2
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
35
27
4th 10:50 ESP+
-
CMICH
BUFF
14
36
4th 7:57 ESP+
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
4th 8:39 ESP+
-
MIAOH
KENTST
16
6
4th 9:02 ESP+
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
4th 12:09 ABC
-
UCONN
MA
56
28
4th 8:16 FLOF
-
UVA
LVILLE
14
21
4th 5:22 ACCN
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
16
31
4th 11:56 ESP+
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
13
16
3rd 3:44 CBS
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
27
20
4th 9:55 FS1
-
FIU
MTSU
17
37
4th 14:30 NFLN
-
MD
17MINN
10
45
4th 6:48 ESPN
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
38
4th 12:46 PACN
-
15TEXAS
TCU
20
27
4th 15:00 FOX
-
IND
NEB
31
24
4th 14:41 BTN
-
TULANE
NAVY
31
31
4th 8:58 CBSS
-
SFLA
ECU
44
10
4th 12:03 ESPU
-
DUKE
UNC
17
17
3rd 0:00 FSN
-
SC
TENN
21
17
3rd 8:23 SECN
-
HAWAII
NMEX
38
10
3rd 3:09 FCBK
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPNU
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESPN2
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESPN+
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESPN+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
+6
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
MEMP
TULSA
0
059 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
1BAMA
0
055.5 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
8ND
19MICH
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
COLOST
FRESNO
0
056.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BC
4CLEM
0
059 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
UK
0
044 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LATECH
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+18.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
036.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
0
059 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
SDGST
UNLV
0
045 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSS
-
WASHST
11OREG
0
067.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN