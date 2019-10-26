Drive Chart
Kennedy, King help Georgia Southern roll over NMSU 41-7

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Wesley Kennedy III and J.D. King ran for 143 yards apiece - each with two touchdowns - as Georgia Southern jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 41-7 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday to keep the Aggies winless on the year.

Georgia Southern (4-3), rolling past in the Aggies in a nonconference game, has won three straight.

Kennedy scored on runs of 71 and 47 yards in the first half as the Eagles (4-3) sprinted to a 28-7 halftime advantage. Kennedy had five carries for 139 yards in that half as Georgia Southern racked up 259 rushing yards while limiting the Aggies to 104 total yards. The Eagles finished with 404 yards rushing.

Kennedy added another score on a 67-yard punt return to give the Eagles a 34-7 lead early in the third quarter.

King scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards, also in the initial half.

Jason Huntley led the Aggies (0-8), rushing for 129 yards and a score.

GAS Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 40 yards from NMS 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 27 for 2 yards (3-D.Richardson44-M.Young).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 27
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 35 for 8 yards (11-C.Cook).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35
(14:27 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 36 FUMBLES (23-R.Hodge). 23-R.Hodge to GSO 36 for no gain.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (12 plays, 36 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36
(13:55 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to GSO 30 for 6 yards (47-R.Wade).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 30
(13:45 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 28 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis92-R.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 28
(13:28 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 25 for 3 yards (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(13:01 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 24 for 1 yard (24-D.Rutledge98-D.Springer).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 24
(12:30 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs to GSO 19 for 5 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 19
(11:57 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to GSO 16 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 16
(11:30 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 14 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd96-T.Phillips).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 14
(11:01 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson to GSO 11 for 3 yards (4-M.Brinson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 11
(10:36 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 8 for 3 yards (49-T.Vliem).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 8
(10:14 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 1 for 7 yards (47-R.Wade).
-2 YD
1 & 1 - NMEXST 1
(9:53 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 3 for -2 yards (27-K.Duncan59-E.Campbell).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 3
(9:27 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:52 - 1st) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:48 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(8:48 - 1st) Team penalty on NMS Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 25. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 5 - GAS 30
(8:48 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for -1 yard (10-C.Wilcots88-X.Yarberough).
+71 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 29
(8:48 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:05 - 1st) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:49 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(7:49 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 25 for no gain (45-R.Byrd49-T.Vliem).
Sack
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(7:49 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 18 for -7 yards (49-T.Vliem).
+2 YD
3 & 17 - NMEXST 18
(7:20 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 20 for 2 yards (27-K.Duncan).
Punt
4 & 15 - NMEXST 20
(6:53 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 42 yards from NMS 20 to GSO 38 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- Missed FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(6:06 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 for -3 yards (44-M.Young).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 35
(5:58 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 46 for 11 yards (17-J.Simmons7-J.Fergurson).
+31 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 46
(5:19 - 1st) 15-J.King to NMS 23 for 31 yards (22-S.Lomax23-R.Hodge).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23
(4:36 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to NMS 27 for -4 yards (23-R.Hodge).
+2 YD
2 & 14 - GAS 27
(3:58 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 25 for 2 yards (22-S.Lomax99-M.Vigne).
+9 YD
3 & 12 - GAS 25
(3:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to NMS 16 for 9 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
No Good
4 & 3 - GAS 16
(2:35 - 1st) 16-T.Bass 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(2:03 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 19 for -1 yard (5-J.Bowdry).
-1 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 19
(1:59 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 18 for -1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
3 & 12 - NMEXST 18
(1:42 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
Punt
4 & 12 - NMEXST 18
(1:08 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 40 yards from NMS 18. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 3 yards.

GAS Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(1:02 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Ransom.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 45
(0:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 42 for -3 yards (23-R.Hodge).
+46 YD
3 & 13 - GAS 42
(0:46 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to NMS 12 for 46 yards (17-J.Simmons).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 12
(0:04 - 1st) 7-G.Green to NMS 6 for 6 yards (23-R.Hodge).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 6
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-G.Green to NMS 2 for 4 yards (9-L.Nomura47-J.Graves).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - GAS 2
(14:26 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Downs (9 plays, 46 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:54 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 64 yards from GSO 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 1 for no gain (27-K.Duncan).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 1
(13:54 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 26 for 25 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26
(13:54 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson to NMS 31 for 5 yards (7-L.Ecton).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 31
(13:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 40 for 9 yards (59-E.Campbell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40
(13:05 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 45 for 5 yards (32-C.Harris).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 45
(12:43 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 39 for 16 yards (45-R.Byrd).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(12:18 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins to GSO 40 for -1 yard (49-T.Vliem).
-4 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 40
(11:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 44 for -4 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
+2 YD
3 & 15 - NMEXST 44
(11:31 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to GSO 42 for 2 yards (32-C.Harris).
-11 YD
4 & 13 - NMEXST 42
(10:57 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler to NMS 47 FUMBLES. 3-D.Richardson to NMS 47 for no gain.

GAS Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 47 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+47 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47
(10:15 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:05 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(9:56 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 21 for -4 yards (36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
2 & 14 - NMEXST 21
(9:56 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
+9 YD
3 & 14 - NMEXST 21
(9:22 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 30 for 9 yards (20-K.Vildor).
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30
(9:17 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 43 yards from NMS 30 out of bounds at the GSO 27.

GAS Eagles
- Fumble (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(8:34 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 36
(8:23 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 38 for 2 yards (88-X.Yarberough).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(8:01 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 5-M.LaRoche.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 38
(7:32 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 37 for -1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
+6 YD
3 & 11 - GAS 37
(7:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 43 for 6 yards (3-D.Richardson).
Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 43
(6:50 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 42 yards from GSO 43. 2-O.Clark to NMS 16 FUMBLES. 26-N.Thompson to NMS 16 for no gain.

GAS Eagles
- TD (2 plays, 16 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(6:05 - 2nd) 15-J.King to NMS 1 for 15 yards (17-J.Simmons11-C.Cook).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - GAS 1
(5:54 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:23 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Interception (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(5:19 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 34 for 9 yards (94-C.Wright).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - NMEXST 34
(5:19 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 40 for 6 yards (7-L.Ecton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40
(4:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 40 for no gain (31-D.Baker).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 40
(4:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 42 for 2 yards (31-D.Baker).
Int
3 & 8 - NMEXST 42
(4:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Vildor at GSO 43. 20-K.Vildor to GSO 43 for no gain.

GAS Eagles
- Fumble (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43
(3:34 - 2nd) 7-G.Green to GSO 45 for 2 yards (23-R.Hodge).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 45
(3:28 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to NMS 45 for 10 yards (22-S.Lomax).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(2:48 - 2nd) 15-J.King to NMS 38 for 7 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 38
(2:16 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to NMS 28 for 10 yards (17-J.Simmons).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(1:35 - 2nd) 15-J.King to NMS 28 for no gain (7-J.Fergurson).
-20 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 28
(1:21 - 2nd) to NMS 48 FUMBLES. 44-M.Young to NMS 48 for no gain.

NMEXST Aggies
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48
(1:13 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 49 for 1 yard (49-T.Vliem).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 49
(1:06 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 49
(1:00 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 45 for 6 yards (49-T.Vliem).
No Gain
4 & 3 - NMEXST 45
(0:57 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Hood.

GAS Eagles
- Halftime (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(0:49 - 2nd) kneels at GSO 45 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 45
(0:47 - 2nd) kneels at GSO 44 for -1 yard.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 25 for no gain (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 24 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
3 & 11 - NMEXST 24
(14:36 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
Punt
4 & 11 - NMEXST 24
(14:02 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 43 yards from NMS 24. 12-W.Kennedy runs 67 yards for a touchdown.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
+2 YD
(13:52 - 3rd) to NMS 2 for no gain.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(13:34 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 29 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 29
(13:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 31 for 2 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31
(13:11 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 32 for 1 yard (49-T.Vliem).
Punt
4 & 3 - NMEXST 32
(12:43 - 3rd) 84-E.Albertson punts 55 yards from NMS 32 to the GSO 13 downed by 21-R.McGraw.

GAS Eagles
- Downs (11 plays, 85 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13
(12:00 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 19 for 6 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 19
(11:48 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 30 for 11 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(11:07 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 39 for 9 yards (11-C.Cook22-S.Lomax).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 39
(10:28 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 46 for 15 yards (17-J.Simmons).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(9:47 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 39 for 7 yards (17-J.Simmons3-D.Richardson).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 39
(9:13 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 31 for 8 yards (26-D.King).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 31
(8:34 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 11 for 20 yards (3-D.Richardson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11
(8:02 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 6 for 5 yards (26-D.King7-J.Fergurson).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 6
(7:27 - 3rd) 7-G.Green to NMS 7 for -1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 7
(6:49 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 3 for 4 yards (3-D.Richardson11-C.Cook).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - GAS 3
(6:04 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 2 for 1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).

NMEXST Aggies
- Interception (2 plays, 96 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 2
(5:22 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 6 for 4 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
Int
2 & 6 - NMEXST 6
(5:17 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Byrd at NMS 7. 45-R.Byrd runs 7 yards for a touchdown.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:51 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(4:42 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 35 for 10 yards (4-M.Brinson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35
(4:42 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 7-T.Warner. 7-T.Warner to NMS 44 for 9 yards (6-J.Singletary).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 44
(4:29 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 47 for 3 yards (11-T.Bradley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47
(4:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 48 for 5 yards (47-R.Wade11-T.Bradley).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 48
(4:05 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt to GSO 42 for 6 yards (11-T.Bradley).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 42
(3:40 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 43 for -1 yard (96-T.Phillips).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 43
(3:24 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 12-C.Mills. 12-C.Mills to GSO 37 for 6 yards (11-T.Bradley).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 37
(3:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 33 for 4 yards (6-J.Singletary11-T.Bradley).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 33
(2:33 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to GSO 34 for -1 yard (20-K.Vildor).

NMEXST Aggies
- Downs (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34
(2:02 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 38 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson51-R.Lopez).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 38
(1:55 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 43 for 5 yards (26-D.King51-R.Lopez).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 43
(1:14 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 50 for 7 yards (11-C.Cook).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50
(0:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to NMS 42 for 8 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 42
(15:00 - 4th) 7-G.Green to NMS 39 for 3 yards (22-S.Lomax3-D.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(14:22 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 39 for no gain (23-R.Hodge).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(13:43 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 37 for 2 yards (23-R.Hodge11-C.Cook).
-6 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 37
(12:56 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 5-M.LaRoche. 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 43 for -6 yards.
Punt
4 & 14 - NMEXST 43
(11:22 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 42 yards from NMS 43 to the NMS 1 downed by 26-N.Thompson.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 1
(11:22 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 14 for 13 yards (21-Z.McGee).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14
(11:11 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 23 for 9 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 23
(10:52 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 27 for 4 yards (6-J.Singletary).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(10:30 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 27 for no gain.
+56 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 27
(10:08 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 17 for 56 yards (31-D.Baker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 17
(9:50 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 15 for 2 yards (90-P.Devine).
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAS 15
(9:25 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
-3 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 15
(8:58 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 18 for -3 yards (94-C.Wright).
Sack
4 & 11 - GAS 18
(8:55 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins sacked at GSO 24 for -6 yards (98-D.Springer).

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24
(8:20 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 26 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson9-L.Nomura).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 26
(8:15 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 28 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 28
(7:30 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 29 for 1 yard (44-M.Young29-J.Phipps).
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 29
(6:47 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 26 yards from GSO 29 Downed at the NMS 45.

GAS Eagles
- Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(6:00 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 49 for 4 yards (11-T.Bradley57-G.Adcock).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 49
(5:53 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 44 for 7 yards (21-Z.McGee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 44
(5:23 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 44 for no gain (11-T.Bradley32-C.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 44
(5:06 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 42 for 2 yards (59-E.Campbell).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 42
(4:34 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 36 for 6 yards (11-T.Bradley6-J.Singletary).
Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 36
(4:04 - 4th) 84-E.Albertson punts 26 yards from GSO 36 Downed at the GSO 10.

NMEXST Aggies
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 10
(3:25 - 4th) to GSO 9 FUMBLES. 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 9 for no gain.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 9
(3:16 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 19 for 10 yards (44-M.Young6-D.Watson).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 19
(2:38 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 25 for 6 yards (22-S.Lomax).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(1:55 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 36 FUMBLES. 17-J.Simmons to GSO 36 for no gain.

GAS Eagles
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(1:48 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Cook.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 36
(1:39 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 34 for 2 yards (90-P.Devine).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 34
(1:35 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 21 for 13 yards (33-Q. Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21
(1:10 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 18 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 18
(1:00 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 18 for no gain (59-E.Campbell).
No Gain
3 & 7 - GAS 18
(0:42 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Abraham.
+1 YD
4 & 8 - GAS 18
(0:17 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 17 for 1 yard.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 17
(0:12 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin kneels at GSO 16 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:42
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
41
Touchdown 4:51
14-J.Adkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Byrd at NMS 7. 45-R.Byrd runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
40
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:34
to NMS 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
7
34
Touchdown 13:52
16-P.Theisler punts 43 yards from NMS 24. 12-W.Kennedy runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:19
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 5:23
15-J.King runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
16
yds
00:42
pos
7
27
Point After TD 9:56
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 10:05
12-W.Kennedy runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
Point After TD 13:54
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 13:59
15-J.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
00:58
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:49
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:05
12-W.Kennedy runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
70
yds
00:43
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:48
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:52
1-J.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
36
yds
05:03
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 17
Rushing 13 17
Passing 2 0
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-16 4-9
4th Down Conv 1-6 0-1
Total Net Yards 255 406
Total Plays 77 60
Avg Gain 3.3 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 209 403
Rush Attempts 54 56
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 7.2
Net Yards Passing 46 3
Comp. - Att. 13-23 2-4
Yards Per Pass 2.0 0.8
Penalties - Yards 1-5 0-0
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 4-3
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-41.5 3-36.7
Return Yards 1 77
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-70
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-7
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico St. 0-8 70007
Ga. Southern 4-3 72113041
GAS -13.5, O/U 53.5
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, Georgia
 46 PASS YDS 3
209 RUSH YDS 403
255 TOTAL YDS 406
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 59 0 2 60.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 59 0 2 60.7
J. Adkins 13/23 59 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 133 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 133 1
J. Huntley 24 133 1 56
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 98 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 98 0
C. Gibson 23 98 0 25
P. Theisler 16 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
P. Theisler 1 -11 0 -11
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -11 0
J. Adkins 6 -11 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
J. Huntley 4 11 0 10
I. Lottie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
I. Lottie 1 9 0 9
J. Fergurson 7 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Fergurson 1 9 0 9
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Gibson 2 8 0 5
C. Mills 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Mills 1 6 0 6
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Nicholson 1 6 0 6
R. Downs III 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Downs III 1 5 0 5
N. Mitchell 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Mitchell 1 3 0 3
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
O. Clark 1 2 0 2
T. Abraham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Abraham 0 0 0 0
C. Cook 11 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Cook 0 0 0 0
J. Hood 20 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hood 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fergurson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
J. Fergurson 11-2 0.0 0
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Hodge Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Simmons Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
S. Lomax 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Lomax 5-1 0.0 0
D. Richardson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Richardson 4-2 0.0 0
D. King 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. King 3-0 0.0 0
C. Cook 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Cook 3-3 0.0 0
M. Young 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Young 3-1 0.0 0
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wilcots II 2-0 0.0 0
X. Yarberough 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Yarberough 1-1 0.0 0
L. Nomura 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Nomura 1-1 0.0 0
B. Davis 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves III 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Graves III 0-1 0.0 0
M. Vigne 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Vigne 0-1 0.0 0
D. Watson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Watson 0-1 0.0 0
R. Lopez 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Lopez 0-2 0.0 0
J. Phipps 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Phipps 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Brown 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Brown 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Theisler 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 0
P. Theisler 4 42.0 0 43
E. Albertson 84 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 2
E. Albertson 2 40.5 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Huntley 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
O. Clark 1 1.0 1 0
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 56.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 56.3
S. Werts 2/4 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 143 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 143 2
J. King 19 143 2 31
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 143 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 143 2
W. Kennedy III 6 143 2 71
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 67 0
S. Werts 8 67 0 46
G. Green 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
G. Green 9 42 0 11
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
M. LaRoche 9 32 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
W. Kennedy III 1 9 0 9
C. Ransom 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Ransom 0 0 0 0
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. LaRoche 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Vliem 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
T. Vliem 6-1 1.0 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Bradley 6-2 0.0 0
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Ellis 5-1 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
R. Byrd 5-0 0.0 1
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
E. Campbell Jr. 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
E. Campbell Jr. 4-2 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 4-0 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Baker Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
J. Singletary 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Singletary 3-1 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
L. Ecton 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Ecton 2-0 0.0 0
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Vildor 2-0 0.0 1
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brinson 2-0 0.0 0
Z. McGee 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. McGee 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
P. Devine 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Devine 2-0 0.0 0
D. Springer 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Springer 1-1 1.0 0
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rutledge Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Phillips 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Phillips 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Williams 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Birdsong 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Birdsong 1-0 0.0 0
G. Adcock 57 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Adcock 1-1 0.0 0
A. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Watkins 0-1 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
T. Bass 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 2
A. Beck II 3 36.7 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 67 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 67 1
W. Kennedy III 2 35.0 67 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 GAS 36 5:03 12 36 TD
7:49 NMEXST 25 0:56 3 -5 Punt
2:03 NMEXST 20 0:55 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 NMEXST 1 2:57 9 46 Downs
9:56 NMEXST 25 0:39 3 5 Punt
5:19 NMEXST 25 1:16 5 18 INT
1:13 NMEXST 48 0:16 4 7 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:26 NMEXST 25 0:00 3 -1 TD
13:34 NMEXST 25 0:51 3 7 Punt
5:22 NMEXST 2 0:05 2 96 INT
4:42 NMEXST 25 2:09 9 41 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 NMEXST 1 2:27 9 23 Downs
6:00 NMEXST 45 1:56 5 19 Punt
1:48 GAS 36 1:31 7 19 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 0:33 3 11 Fumble
8:48 GAS 25 0:43 3 75 TD
6:06 GAS 38 3:31 6 46 FG Miss
1:02 GAS 45 0:58 6 55 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:15 NMEXST 47 0:10 1 47 TD
8:34 GAS 27 1:44 5 16 Fumble
6:05 NMEXST 16 0:42 2 16 TD
3:34 GAS 43 2:13 6 9 Fumble
0:49 GAS 46 0:02 2 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 NMEXST 2 0:00 1 0
12:00 GAS 13 5:56 11 85 Downs
2:02 GAS 34 1:27 8 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:20 GAS 24 1:33 3 5 Punt
3:25 GAS 10 1:30 4 26 Fumble
0:12 GAS 17 0:00 1 -1 Game
