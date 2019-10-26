|
|
|NMEXST
|GAS
Kennedy, King help Georgia Southern roll over NMSU 41-7
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Wesley Kennedy III and J.D. King ran for 143 yards apiece - each with two touchdowns - as Georgia Southern jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 41-7 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday to keep the Aggies winless on the year.
Georgia Southern (4-3), rolling past in the Aggies in a nonconference game, has won three straight.
Kennedy scored on runs of 71 and 47 yards in the first half as the Eagles (4-3) sprinted to a 28-7 halftime advantage. Kennedy had five carries for 139 yards in that half as Georgia Southern racked up 259 rushing yards while limiting the Aggies to 104 total yards. The Eagles finished with 404 yards rushing.
Kennedy added another score on a 67-yard punt return to give the Eagles a 34-7 lead early in the third quarter.
King scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards, also in the initial half.
Jason Huntley led the Aggies (0-8), rushing for 129 yards and a score.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
GAS
Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 40 yards from NMS 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 27 for 2 yards (3-D.Richardson44-M.Young).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 27(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 35 for 8 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(14:27 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 36 FUMBLES (23-R.Hodge). 23-R.Hodge to GSO 36 for no gain.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (12 plays, 36 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(13:55 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to GSO 30 for 6 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEXST 30(13:45 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 28 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis92-R.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEXST 28(13:28 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 25 for 3 yards (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(13:01 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 24 for 1 yard (24-D.Rutledge98-D.Springer).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEXST 24(12:30 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs to GSO 19 for 5 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEXST 19(11:57 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to GSO 16 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NMEXST 16(11:30 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 14 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd96-T.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 14(11:01 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson to GSO 11 for 3 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 11(10:36 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 8 for 3 yards (49-T.Vliem).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEXST 8(10:14 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 1 for 7 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - NMEXST 1(9:53 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 3 for -2 yards (27-K.Duncan59-E.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEXST 3(9:27 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:52 - 1st) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:48 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(8:48 - 1st) Team penalty on NMS Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAS 30(8:48 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for -1 yard (10-C.Wilcots88-X.Yarberough).
|
+71 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 29(8:48 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:05 - 1st) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:49 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(7:49 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 25 for no gain (45-R.Byrd49-T.Vliem).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(7:49 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 18 for -7 yards (49-T.Vliem).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - NMEXST 18(7:20 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 20 for 2 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - NMEXST 20(6:53 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 42 yards from NMS 20 to GSO 38 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Missed FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(6:06 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 for -3 yards (44-M.Young).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAS 35(5:58 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 46 for 11 yards (17-J.Simmons7-J.Fergurson).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 46(5:19 - 1st) 15-J.King to NMS 23 for 31 yards (22-S.Lomax23-R.Hodge).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(4:36 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to NMS 27 for -4 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - GAS 27(3:58 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 25 for 2 yards (22-S.Lomax99-M.Vigne).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - GAS 25(3:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to NMS 16 for 9 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - GAS 16(2:35 - 1st) 16-T.Bass 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(2:03 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 19 for -1 yard (5-J.Bowdry).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NMEXST 19(1:59 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 18 for -1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NMEXST 18(1:42 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NMEXST 18(1:08 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 40 yards from NMS 18. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 3 yards.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(1:02 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Ransom.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 45(0:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 42 for -3 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
+46 YD
|
3 & 13 - GAS 42(0:46 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to NMS 12 for 46 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 12(0:04 - 1st) 7-G.Green to NMS 6 for 6 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 6(15:00 - 2nd) 7-G.Green to NMS 2 for 4 yards (9-L.Nomura47-J.Graves).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAS 2(14:26 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Downs (9 plays, 46 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:54 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 64 yards from GSO 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 1 for no gain (27-K.Duncan).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 1(13:54 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 26 for 25 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26(13:54 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson to NMS 31 for 5 yards (7-L.Ecton).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 31(13:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 40 for 9 yards (59-E.Campbell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(13:05 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 45 for 5 yards (32-C.Harris).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 45(12:43 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 39 for 16 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(12:18 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins to GSO 40 for -1 yard (49-T.Vliem).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NMEXST 40(11:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 44 for -4 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - NMEXST 44(11:31 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to GSO 42 for 2 yards (32-C.Harris).
|
-11 YD
|
4 & 13 - NMEXST 42(10:57 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler to NMS 47 FUMBLES. 3-D.Richardson to NMS 47 for no gain.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:56 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:56 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 21 for -4 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NMEXST 21(9:56 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - NMEXST 21(9:22 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 30 for 9 yards (20-K.Vildor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30(9:17 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 43 yards from NMS 30 out of bounds at the GSO 27.
GAS
Eagles
- Fumble (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(8:34 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 36(8:23 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 38 for 2 yards (88-X.Yarberough).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(8:01 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 5-M.LaRoche.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 38(7:32 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 37 for -1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAS 37(7:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 43 for 6 yards (3-D.Richardson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 43(6:50 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 42 yards from GSO 43. 2-O.Clark to NMS 16 FUMBLES. 26-N.Thompson to NMS 16 for no gain.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Interception (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:19 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 34 for 9 yards (94-C.Wright).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEXST 34(5:19 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 40 for 6 yards (7-L.Ecton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(4:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 40 for no gain (31-D.Baker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 40(4:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 42 for 2 yards (31-D.Baker).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 42(4:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Vildor at GSO 43. 20-K.Vildor to GSO 43 for no gain.
GAS
Eagles
- Fumble (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 43(3:34 - 2nd) 7-G.Green to GSO 45 for 2 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 45(3:28 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to NMS 45 for 10 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(2:48 - 2nd) 15-J.King to NMS 38 for 7 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 38(2:16 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to NMS 28 for 10 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(1:35 - 2nd) 15-J.King to NMS 28 for no gain (7-J.Fergurson).
|
-20 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 28(1:21 - 2nd) to NMS 48 FUMBLES. 44-M.Young to NMS 48 for no gain.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48(1:13 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 49 for 1 yard (49-T.Vliem).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NMEXST 49(1:06 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - NMEXST 49(1:00 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 45 for 6 yards (49-T.Vliem).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NMEXST 45(0:57 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Hood.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 25 for no gain (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 24 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NMEXST 24(14:36 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NMEXST 24(14:02 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 43 yards from NMS 24. 12-W.Kennedy runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(13:34 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 29 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEXST 29(13:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 31 for 2 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:11 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 32 for 1 yard (49-T.Vliem).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NMEXST 32(12:43 - 3rd) 84-E.Albertson punts 55 yards from NMS 32 to the GSO 13 downed by 21-R.McGraw.
GAS
Eagles
- Downs (11 plays, 85 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(12:00 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 19 for 6 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 19(11:48 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 30 for 11 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(11:07 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 39 for 9 yards (11-C.Cook22-S.Lomax).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 39(10:28 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 46 for 15 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(9:47 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 39 for 7 yards (17-J.Simmons3-D.Richardson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 39(9:13 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 31 for 8 yards (26-D.King).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(8:34 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 11 for 20 yards (3-D.Richardson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 11(8:02 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 6 for 5 yards (26-D.King7-J.Fergurson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 6(7:27 - 3rd) 7-G.Green to NMS 7 for -1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 7(6:49 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 3 for 4 yards (3-D.Richardson11-C.Cook).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAS 3(6:04 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 2 for 1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:42 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 35 for 10 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(4:42 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 7-T.Warner. 7-T.Warner to NMS 44 for 9 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 44(4:29 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 47 for 3 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(4:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 48 for 5 yards (47-R.Wade11-T.Bradley).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 48(4:05 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt to GSO 42 for 6 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(3:40 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 43 for -1 yard (96-T.Phillips).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAS 43(3:24 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 12-C.Mills. 12-C.Mills to GSO 37 for 6 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 37(3:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 33 for 4 yards (6-J.Singletary11-T.Bradley).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 33(2:33 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to GSO 34 for -1 yard (20-K.Vildor).
NMEXST
Aggies
- Downs (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(2:02 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 38 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson51-R.Lopez).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEXST 38(1:55 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 43 for 5 yards (26-D.King51-R.Lopez).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEXST 43(1:14 - 3rd) 15-J.King to NMS 50 for 7 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(0:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to NMS 42 for 8 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NMEXST 42(15:00 - 4th) 7-G.Green to NMS 39 for 3 yards (22-S.Lomax3-D.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(14:22 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 39 for no gain (23-R.Hodge).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39(13:43 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 37 for 2 yards (23-R.Hodge11-C.Cook).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 37(12:56 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 5-M.LaRoche. 5-M.LaRoche to NMS 43 for -6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NMEXST 43(11:22 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 42 yards from NMS 43 to the NMS 1 downed by 26-N.Thompson.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 1(11:22 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 14 for 13 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 14(11:11 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 23 for 9 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 23(10:52 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 27 for 4 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(10:30 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 27 for no gain.
|
+56 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 27(10:08 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 17 for 56 yards (31-D.Baker).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 17(9:50 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 15 for 2 yards (90-P.Devine).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAS 15(9:25 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 15(8:58 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 18 for -3 yards (94-C.Wright).
|
Sack
|
4 & 11 - GAS 18(8:55 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins sacked at GSO 24 for -6 yards (98-D.Springer).
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(8:20 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 26 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson9-L.Nomura).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEXST 26(8:15 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 28 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEXST 28(7:30 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 29 for 1 yard (44-M.Young29-J.Phipps).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEXST 29(6:47 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 26 yards from GSO 29 Downed at the NMS 45.
GAS
Eagles
- Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(6:00 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 49 for 4 yards (11-T.Bradley57-G.Adcock).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 49(5:53 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 44 for 7 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(5:23 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 44 for no gain (11-T.Bradley32-C.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 44(5:06 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 42 for 2 yards (59-E.Campbell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 42(4:34 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 36 for 6 yards (11-T.Bradley6-J.Singletary).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 36(4:04 - 4th) 84-E.Albertson punts 26 yards from GSO 36 Downed at the GSO 10.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 10(3:25 - 4th) to GSO 9 FUMBLES. 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 9 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - NMEXST 9(3:16 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 19 for 10 yards (44-M.Young6-D.Watson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEXST 19(2:38 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 25 for 6 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(1:55 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 36 FUMBLES. 17-J.Simmons to GSO 36 for no gain.
GAS
Eagles
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(1:48 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Cook.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 36(1:39 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 34 for 2 yards (90-P.Devine).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 34(1:35 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 21 for 13 yards (33-Q. Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(1:10 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 18 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 18(1:00 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to GSO 18 for no gain (59-E.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GAS 18(0:42 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Abraham.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 8 - GAS 18(0:17 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to GSO 17 for 1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|13
|17
|Passing
|2
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-6
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|255
|406
|Total Plays
|77
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|209
|403
|Rush Attempts
|54
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|46
|3
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|0.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|3-36.7
|Return Yards
|1
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-70
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|46
|PASS YDS
|3
|
|
|209
|RUSH YDS
|403
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|13/23
|59
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|24
|133
|1
|56
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|23
|98
|0
|25
|
P. Theisler 16 P
|P. Theisler
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|6
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|4
|11
|0
|10
|
I. Lottie 10 WR
|I. Lottie
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Fergurson 7 LB
|J. Fergurson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Mills 12 WR
|C. Mills
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Downs III 4 WR
|R. Downs III
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Mitchell 20 RB
|N. Mitchell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Abraham 8 WR
|T. Abraham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cook 11 DB
|C. Cook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hood 20 LB
|J. Hood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fergurson 7 LB
|J. Fergurson
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
|R. Hodge Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lomax 22 DB
|S. Lomax
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 LB
|D. Richardson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 26 DL
|D. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cook 11 DB
|C. Cook
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Young 44 LB
|M. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
|C. Wilcots II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Yarberough 88 DL
|X. Yarberough
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nomura 9 DB
|L. Nomura
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 41 LB
|B. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves III 47 DL
|J. Graves III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vigne 99 DL
|M. Vigne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 6 DL
|D. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lopez 51 DL
|R. Lopez
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phipps 29 DB
|J. Phipps
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 18 K
|D. Brown
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Theisler 16 P
|P. Theisler
|4
|42.0
|0
|43
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|2
|40.5
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|2/4
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|19
|143
|2
|31
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|6
|143
|2
|71
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|8
|67
|0
|46
|
G. Green 7 RB
|G. Green
|9
|42
|0
|11
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|9
|32
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Ransom 6 WR
|C. Ransom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Vliem 49 DE
|T. Vliem
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Campbell Jr. 59 DE
|E. Campbell Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowdry 5 LB
|J. Bowdry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
|D. Baker Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singletary 6 S
|J. Singletary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ecton 7 LB
|L. Ecton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vildor 20 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Brinson 4 CB
|M. Brinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 98 DE
|D. Springer
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
|D. Rutledge Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 96 NT
|T. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 33 LB
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Adcock 57 NT
|G. Adcock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 92 DE
|R. Johnson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|3
|36.7
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|2
|35.0
|67
|1
