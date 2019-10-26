|
Duggan shines, Ehlinger doesn't, TCU tops No. 15 Texas 37-27
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Max Duggan wiggled out of a sack that would have been a safety, made Sam Ehlinger pay right away for one of the Texas quarterback's career-high four interceptions and saved probably his best completion for last to beat No. 15 Texas.
Pretty good timing for the TCU freshman's best game.
Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after Ehlinger's second interception, and ran for a clinching score to lead the Horned Frogs past the Longhorns 37-27 on Saturday.
''Man, y'all see,'' Reagor said about Duggan, who wasn't available because coach Gary Patterson doesn't allow freshmen to talk to reporters. ''He's a great playmaker, great quarterback. He's young, but in due time, he'll be great.''
The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) lost a third straight game in Fort Worth for the first time since the 1940s. It was the fifth win in six tries against Texas for the Horned Frogs, which includes their first four-game winning streak in the series since the 1930s.
''When you're in a hole like this, the only way to get out of it is to fight and to work harder,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''These things don't happen by calling magic defenses or magic offenses. They happen by coming to work every day as coaches giving everything we have to our players.''
Duggan finished with a career-best 273 yards passing against the Big 12's worst pass defense. His 11-yard run for the final points came right after a 36-yard toss to Taye Barber with a defender in his face, and with the Horned Frogs trying to protect a three-point lead.
With a team-high 72 yards rushing, Duggan helped the Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2) bounce back from consecutive conference road losses. Duggan came in with the league's lowest QB efficiency rating.
''Everybody wants players to be like hot cocoa,'' Patterson said. ''You just rip off the cover, pour it in and put hot water in and they're a great player. It's good. Hot cocoa is ready to go. It's just not that easy.''
Ehlinger's first three interceptions led to 13 TCU points, and Herman gave the Horned Frogs three more when he called timeout just before freshman Griffin Kell missed a 52-yard field goal try on the final play of the first half. Kell drilled the second chance.
TCU's Big 12-leading defense stopped a rare three-game stretch without a takeaway when Garret Wallow intercepted Ehlinger not long after the Duggan's first college interception. He went 143 passes without a pick, the second-longest streak in school history.
''They did a great job in coverage,'' Ehlinger said. ''They got an experienced secondary. They didn't do anything exotic or cut anybody loose. They did a good job of bringing pressure but also being balanced and making it difficult for our guys to get open.''
Reagor, who entered the season with high expectations but had just 271 yards through six games for a struggling offense, easily ran past D'Shawn Jamison for his longest completion of the season.
The throw was right on stride near the goal line for Reagor, a junior still looking for his first 100-yard game this year after running off seven in a row last season.
With Texas trying to get the ball back after pulling to 30-27 on the last of four drives of at least 75 yards, Duggan made a perfect sideline throw to John Stephens for 16 yards on third-and-11 with plenty of time remaining.
''My freshman year, I played with a lot of emotion,'' said Reagor, who had 55 yards receiving. ''And I feel like just him being young, some of this stuff is just growing pains and once he really settles in, y'all will see what he can do.''
Ehlinger was 27 of 48 for 321 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Duvernay had a 47-yard touchdown and a 63-yard catch among a career-high 173 yards receiving.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: This might be the biggest soul-searching loss in Herman's three seasons, coming a week after the Longhorns avoided an embarrassing defeat with a field goal on the final play to beat Kansas 50-48. Texas didn't trail until Reagor's TD, and once again the defense couldn't make a play in crunch time.
TCU: The Horned Frogs got exactly what they needed just as it looked like their season was getting away from them. The commitment to Duggan finally paid off, and a defense that was uncharacteristically quiet in the losses to Iowa State (49-24) and Kansas State (24-17) came alive.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Longhorns were the highest-ranked two-loss team. Now the question is whether they even deserve to be in the poll with three losses, including two in the past three weeks.
UP NEXT
Texas: A week off, then Kansas State at home Nov. 9.
TCU: At Oklahoma State next Saturday.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 28 for 3 yards (49-T.Graham46-J.Ossai).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 28(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 30 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 30(14:42 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 41 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(14:08 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 43 for 2 yards (39-M.Estell).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 43(13:36 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 50 for 7 yards (39-M.Estell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TCU 50(12:59 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 50 for no gain (6-J.Mitchell98-M.Ojomo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TCU 50(12:20 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 33 yards from TCU 50 to TEX 17 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (13 plays, 80 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(11:36 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 34 for 17 yards (26-V.Scott).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(11:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 42 for 8 yards (25-W.Harris). Penalty on TEX 75-J.Angilau Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 34. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 24(10:53 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 44 for 20 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(10:30 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 47 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 47(10:16 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 1-J.Burt. 1-J.Burt to TCU 47 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 47(10:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TCU 47 for no gain (32-O.Mathis90-R.Blacklock).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 47(9:33 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TCU 45 for 2 yards (32-O.Mathis90-R.Blacklock).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(9:33 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 40 for 5 yards (98-A.Plant).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 40(9:05 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TCU 38 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 38(8:47 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TCU 12 for 26 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(8:04 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 12(7:46 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 5 for 7 yards (26-V.Scott12-J.Gladney).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 5(7:42 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TCU 3 for 2 yards (6-I.Gaines32-O.Mathis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - TEXAS 3(7:20 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Interception (3 plays, -25 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(6:32 - 1st) 1-J.Reagor to TCU 36 for 11 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(6:32 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan runs ob at TCU 47 for 11 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(6:12 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-B.Jones at TEX 27. 19-B.Jones to TEX 41 for 14 yards. Team penalty on TEX Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at TEX 24.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (5 plays, 68 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(5:42 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 16 for 4 yards (12-J.Gladney).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 16(5:30 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 20 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow25-W.Harris).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 20(5:01 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 28 for 8 yards (25-W.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(4:20 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Smith.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 28(4:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-G.Wallow at TEX 32. 30-G.Wallow to TEX 20 for 12 yards (6-D.Duvernay).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(3:54 - 1st) 1-J.Reagor to TEX 15 for 5 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 15(3:43 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TEX 14 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TCU 14(3:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TCU 14(2:35 - 1st) 46-J.Song 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:29 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 16-J.Smith.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(2:25 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 28 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow44-C.Ellison).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 28(2:25 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Woodard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 28(2:02 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Brewer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 28(1:57 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 35 yards from TEX 28 to TCU 37 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(1:53 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 42 for 5 yards (6-J.Mitchell46-J.Ossai).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 42(1:45 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 49 for 7 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(1:14 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TEX 46 for 5 yards (46-J.Ossai36-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TCU 46(0:57 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 46 for no gain (5-D.Jamison).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TCU 46(0:37 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber. Penalty on TEX 99-K.Coburn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEX 46. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(15:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 23 for 8 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 23(14:54 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TEX 17 for 6 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(14:16 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 19 for -2 yards (32-M.Roach).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 19(13:38 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TEX 24 for -5 yards (32-M.Roach).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 17 - TCU 24(13:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:25 - 2nd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) 37-C.Bunce kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(12:18 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 29 for 4 yards (26-V.Scott). Penalty on TEX 73-P.Braun Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 29.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 16 - TEXAS 19(12:18 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 36 for 17 yards (26-V.Scott).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(12:12 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 26-V.Scott Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEX 36.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(12:12 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 47 for 2 yards (32-O.Mathis98-A.Plant).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 47(11:48 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:04 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 26 FUMBLES (50-B.Vaughns). 52-S.Cosmi to TCU 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(10:57 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 26 for no gain (25-W.Harris).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 26(10:50 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TCU 11 for 15 yards (12-J.Gladney30-G.Wallow).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 11(10:19 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 11(10:01 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 8 for 3 yards (25-W.Harris30-G.Wallow).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TCU 8(9:54 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - TCU 8(9:10 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(9:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 47-C.Ware. 47-C.Ware to TCU 22 for 2 yards (44-T.Owens19-B.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 22(9:00 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 28 for 6 yards (3-J.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 28(8:19 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 28 for no gain (42-M.Bimage).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 28(7:42 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 14 yards from TCU 28 out of bounds at the TCU 42.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Fumble (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(6:58 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 75-J.Angilau False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TCU 47(6:51 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TCU 47(6:51 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TCU 47(6:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - TCU 47(6:39 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 45 yards from TCU 47 to the TCU 2 downed by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (8 plays, 83 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 2(6:32 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 3 for 1 yard (19-B.Jones3-J.Green).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 3(6:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEXAS 3(5:46 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 14 for 11 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(5:41 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 17 for 3 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 17(5:02 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 18 for 1 yard (99-K.Coburn).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 18(4:18 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 18(3:39 - 2nd) 41-D.Jones punts 58 yards from TCU 18. 16-J.Smith to TEX 24 FUMBLES. 16-J.Smith recovers at the TEX 17. 16-J.Smith to TEX 17 for no gain.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Halftime (7 plays, 60 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(3:33 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 11 for -6 yards (94-C.Bethley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TCU 11(3:22 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 16 - TCU 11(2:36 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 36 for 25 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(2:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TCU 36 for 28 yards (6-I.Gaines).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(1:56 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TCU 28 for 8 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 28(1:38 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TCU 17 for 11 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(1:31 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 17(1:24 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:17 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (8 plays, 20 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:11 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 12 for 12 yards (47-L.Brockermeyer). Penalty on TCU 18-B.Wilson Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at TCU 12.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 6(1:11 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 23 for 17 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(1:04 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 7-J.Stephens. 7-J.Stephens to TCU 31 for 8 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 31(0:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to TCU 41 for 10 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(0:18 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to TEX 48 for 11 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(0:22 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TEX 42 for 6 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 42(0:15 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 42(0:09 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 7-J.Stephens. 7-J.Stephens to TEX 34 for 8 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(0:05 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 37-C.Bunce kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 29 for 4 yards (12-J.Gladney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(15:00 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 34 for 5 yards (18-B.Wilson91-S.Blackshear).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 34(14:42 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 35 for 1 yard (6-I.Gaines).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TCU 34(14:22 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 34 for no gain (6-I.Gaines).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TCU 34(14:05 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski to TEX 37 for 3 yards (14-D.Holmes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(13:52 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 37(13:25 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 44 for 7 yards (98-A.Plant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TCU 44(13:18 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TCU 44(12:39 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 56 yards from TEX 44 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(12:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 26 for 6 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 26(12:23 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 35 for 9 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(12:07 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 42 for 7 yards (19-B.Jones). Penalty on TCU 68-A.McKinney Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 35. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 25(11:48 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to TCU 31 for 6 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEXAS 31(11:31 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 37 for 6 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 37(10:50 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 37(10:04 - 3rd) 41-D.Jones punts 35 yards from TCU 37 out of bounds at the TEX 28.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(9:58 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 29(9:50 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 1-J.Burt. 1-J.Burt to TEX 31 for 2 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|
+63 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 31(9:32 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TCU 6 for 63 yards (12-J.Gladney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - TCU 6(9:05 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TCU 5 for 1 yard (12-J.Gladney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TCU 5(8:44 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Leitao.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TCU 5(8:08 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEX 9-C.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 5. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - TCU 20(8:03 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - TCU 20(7:57 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (3 plays, 31 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:51 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 6-D.Anderson runs ob at TCU 30 for 30 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(7:46 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to TCU 37 for 7 yards (91-J.Chisholm).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 37(7:37 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 45 for 8 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(7:02 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TEX 4 for 51 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - TEXAS 4(6:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 1 for 3 yards (36-J.Jones19-B.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 1(6:22 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:35 - 3rd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (1 plays, 44 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:30 - 3rd) 37-C.Bunce kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(5:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 27 for 2 yards (12-J.Gladney).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 27(5:30 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 28 for 1 yard (25-W.Harris).
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - TCU 28(5:17 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-A.Washington at TEX 44. 27-A.Washington to TEX 44 for no gain (16-J.Smith).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:17 - 3rd) 37-C.Bunce kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(4:17 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25(4:17 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 26 for 1 yard (6-I.Gaines).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 26(4:10 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 27 for 1 yard (32-O.Mathis91-S.Blackshear).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TCU 27(3:28 - 3rd) 45-C.Naggar punts 54 yards from TEX 27 Downed at the TCU 19.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(2:45 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles runs ob at TCU 30 for 11 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(2:33 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 23 for -7 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - TEXAS 23(1:54 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 27 for 4 yards (32-M.Roach46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TEXAS 27(1:14 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEXAS 27(0:57 - 3rd) 41-D.Jones punts 40 yards from TCU 27 out of bounds at the TEX 33.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (5 plays, 20 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(0:50 - 3rd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 30 for -3 yards (30-G.Wallow90-R.Blacklock).
|
Int
|
2 & 13 - TCU 30(0:43 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Moehrig at TEX 36. 7-T.Moehrig to TEX 36 for no gain. Team penalty on TEX Holding declined.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(0:06 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TEX 32 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 32(15:00 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 21 for 11 yards (39-M.Estell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(14:18 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TEX 16 for 5 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 16(13:40 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TEX 13 for 3 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 13(12:56 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TEX 16 for -3 yards (19-B.Jones46-J.Ossai).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 16(12:18 - 4th) 46-J.Song 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:32 - 4th) 37-C.Bunce kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 16-J.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(11:28 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25(11:28 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 25 for no gain (94-C.Bethley30-G.Wallow).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 25(11:21 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 37 for 12 yards. Penalty on TCU 12-J.Gladney Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(10:38 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 37(10:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 42 for 5 yards (90-R.Blacklock). Penalty on TCU 90-R.Blacklock Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEX 42.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(10:04 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TCU 33 for 10 yards (7-T.Moehrig25-W.Harris).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(9:37 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TCU 17 for 16 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(8:59 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 73-P.Braun False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 17. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TCU 22(8:37 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - TCU 22(8:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TCU 18 for 4 yards (7-T.Moehrig25-W.Harris).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 18(8:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 1-J.Burt. 1-J.Burt to TCU 5 for 13 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - TCU 5(7:26 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TCU 2 for 3 yards (27-A.Washington44-C.Ellison).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 2(7:14 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TCU Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Interception (7 plays, 31 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(6:50 - 4th) 1-J.Reagor to TCU 24 for -1 yard (3-J.Green).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 24(6:50 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber. Penalty on TCU 4-T.Barber Holding declined.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 24(6:11 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 7-J.Stephens. 7-J.Stephens to TCU 40 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(6:02 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 43 for 3 yards (49-T.Graham).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 43(5:27 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TEX 43 for 14 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(4:47 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TEX 45 for -2 yards (32-M.Roach).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 45(4:09 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TEX 47 for -2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 14 - TEXAS 47(3:26 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TEX 11 for 36 yards (44-T.Owens).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(3:02 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:05 - 4th) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- End of Game (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:59 - 4th) 37-C.Bunce kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 20 for 20 yards (15-J.Foster28-N.Bradford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(1:59 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(1:54 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 23 for 3 yards (18-B.Wilson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 23(1:47 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 33 for 10 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(1:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 33(1:24 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 33(1:17 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 34 for 1 yard (18-B.Wilson).
|
Int
|
4 & 9 - TCU 34(1:08 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-I.Gaines at TEX 49. 6-I.Gaines to TEX 49 for no gain.
TCU
Horned Frogs
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(1:01 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TEX 48 for 1 yard (99-K.Coburn).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 48(0:53 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TEX 44 for 4 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|441
|420
|Total Plays
|79
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|162
|Rush Attempts
|31
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|315
|258
|Comp. - Att.
|22-48
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-72
|4-46
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.5
|5-36.0
|Return Yards
|10
|80
|Punts - Returns
|1--7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|3-68
|Int. - Returns
|1--3
|4-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|315
|PASS YDS
|258
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|441
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|22/48
|321
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|16
|71
|0
|17
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|9
|43
|0
|16
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|5
|9
|1
|3
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|8
|173
|1
|63
|
Co. Johnson 9 WR
|Co. Johnson
|7
|101
|0
|26
|
J. Burt 1 WR
|J. Burt
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|3
|21
|1
|17
|
Ca. Johnson 30 LB
|Ca. Johnson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Woodard 83 WR
|A. Woodard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Leitao 81 TE
|R. Leitao
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Estell 39 DB
|M. Estell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Owens 44 DB
|T. Owens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chisholm 91 DL
|J. Chisholm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bimage 42 DL
|M. Bimage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2/3
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|45.3
|1
|56
|
C. Naggar 45 K
|C. Naggar
|1
|54.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|1
|-7.0
|-7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|19/27
|273
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|13
|72
|1
|14
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|16
|48
|1
|8
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|9
|27
|0
|6
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|5
|94
|0
|51
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|2
|55
|1
|44
|
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens Jr.
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
T. Hunt 9 WR
|T. Hunt
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 26 S
|V. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Wy. Harris 25 DE
|Wy. Harris
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Gaines 6 S
|I. Gaines
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 18 LB
|B. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Plant, Jr. 98 DE
|A. Plant, Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 27 S
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Holmes 14 LB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DE
|S. Blackshear
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ellison 44 DE
|C. Ellison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|2
|21.0
|30
|0
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
