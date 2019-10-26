|
|
|MIAMI
|PITT
Late TD pass lifts Miami past Pittsburgh 16-12
PITTSBURGH (AP) Miami head coach Manny Diaz kept telling quarterback Jarren Williams to be ready. That at some point the Hurricanes would need him even though Diaz awarded the starting job to N'Kosi Perry.
Whether Williams initially bought in to whatever Diaz was selling him is up for debate. Neither Williams nor Diaz declined to get into specifics when asked if Williams missed practice in the days ahead of Saturday's visit to Pittsburgh.
''On the internal stuff, that's not something I get into,'' Diaz said. ''I don't talk about stuff like that.''
Besides, it doesn't matter now anyway. Consider Williams all in. Let him offer his play during Miami's game-winning drive in Pittsburgh on Saturday as proof. Thrust into the lineup midway through the fourth quarter after Perry struggled, Williams led the Hurricanes on a 62-yard drive in the final minutes, the last 32 yards coming on a catch-and-run by wide receiver KJ Osborn with 58 seconds remaining that gave Miami a 16-12 victory.
''I said, `Hey, it's time for me to come and step up,''' Williams said. ''The guys need me. The team needs me. This program needs me. I'm going to give everybody everything I've got.''
Miami (4-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed everything Williams had after coming in for Perry, who completed 10 of 24 passes for 104 yards and an interception. Diaz inserted Williams into the lineup after Alex Kessman's fourth field goal gave the Panthers (5-3, 3-2) a 12-10 lead. Miami went three-and-out on Williams' first possession. On his second, he directed a drive the Hurricanes hope alters the course of their wildly uneven season.
Williams completed a short pass to Osborn on fourth down at the Miami 47 to keep Miami alive. He later scrambled for a first down that pushed the ball to the Pitt 32. Two snaps later he connected with Osborn, who did most of the work while shedding a pair of defenders on his way to the end zone.
''It was crunch time,'' Osborn said. ''I braced myself and bounced off some guys. Once I was running, I was happy.''
And Miami was finally in control. Pitt didn't go anywhere on its final drive, done in by a pair of drops, a sack and a fourth-down heave by Kenny Pickett heave that sailed wide of intended receiver V'Lique Carter. Pickett finished 18 of 32 for 146 yards with the two picks as the Panthers saw their four-game winning streak end on a day they limited Miami to 208 total yards.
''The defense played well enough to win except for that last play,'' Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''I think we probably gave up one big play the entire game, which doesn't happen very often, but it was the one play that they needed to put the game away, and we just didn't make enough plays period.''
And too many turnovers. The Panthers gave it away three times in the opening 16 minutes, two of them coming on interceptions by Miami cornerback DJ Ivey, the other on a fumble by Pitt wide receiver Taysir Mack. Cam'Ron Harris, starting for injured starter DeeJay Dallas, ran for 60 yards for the Hurricanes, including a 1-yard dive in the second quarter after Ivey's second pick gave the Hurricanes the ball at the Pitt 17.
Still, an early 10-3 lead wouldn't hold, forcing Diaz to turn to Williams in the fourth quarter with the game - and perhaps the season - in the balance. After some initial missteps, Williams delivered, though Diaz isn't exactly in a hurry to name a starter for next week's visit to rival Florida State.
''As for what this means tomorrow or the next day, I'll deal with that tomorrow,'' Diaz said.
DEJA VU
Last month, Pitt opted to attempt a field goal rather than go for it on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 while trailing by a touchdown. Kessman missed and the Panthers lost. Trailing by a point and with the ball at the Miami 1, Narduzzi again opted to kick, this time intentionally taking a delay of game to give Kessman a better angle to kick. He made it to put the Panthers in front and Pitt's defense held on Miami's next possession before faltering late.
Ultimately, Narduzzi believes he made the right call.
''When you're down, three points puts you ahead and your defense is playing -- I don't know. Again, could go either way,'' Narduzzi said. ''It's just got to play the odds, and I guessed wrong, so it's my fault.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The Hurricanes still have plenty of questions on offense but at least they have some momentum after coming out on the wrong end of a series of narrow losses in recent weeks.
Pitt: The Panthers have thrived in tight games this year - they came in having won four straight by a combined 10 points - but couldn't get the one stop they needed and will need considerable help if they want to win the ACC Coastal Division for the second straight year.
UP NEXT
Miami: Visits longtime rival Florida State next Saturday. The Hurricanes have won two straight in the series, including a 24-20 victory in Tallahassee in 2017.
Pitt: Travels to Georgia Tech next Saturday. The teams have split their six meetings since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
PITT
Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 61 yards from MFL 35. 22-V.Davis to PIT 17 for 13 yards (29-J.Murphy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 17(14:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 22 for 5 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 22(14:47 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to MFL 48 for 30 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 48(14:11 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 53-J.Kradel False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 48. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 47(13:43 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to PIT 49 for 2 yards (97-J.Garvin).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - PITT 49(13:27 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to MFL 35 for 16 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(12:59 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to MFL 33 for 2 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - PITT 33(12:32 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at MFL 36 for -3 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PITT 36(12:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Mathews.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - PITT 36(11:26 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:20 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(11:15 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 25 for no gain (9-S.Brightwell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(11:15 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 29 for 4 yards (9-S.Brightwell3-D.Hamlin). Penalty on PIT 9-S.Brightwell Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MFL 29.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:37 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 49 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 49(10:13 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 49(9:35 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 49(9:28 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 49. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 9 for no gain (29-J.Murphy).
PITT
Panthers
- Interception (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 9(9:23 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 14 for 5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|
Int
|
2 & 5 - PITT 14(9:13 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 19-V.Carter INTERCEPTED by 8-D.Ivey at PIT 35. 8-D.Ivey to PIT 35 for no gain.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (8 plays, 30 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(8:40 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to PIT 26 for 9 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 26(8:30 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 26(7:54 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to PIT 24 for 2 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(7:50 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to PIT 19 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 19(7:17 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MIAMI 9(6:33 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 9(6:27 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to PIT 5 for 4 yards (9-S.Brightwell3-D.Hamlin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 5(6:23 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 5(5:38 - 1st) 45-C.Price 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Fumble (11 plays, 61 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:30 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(5:26 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 32 for 7 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - PITT 32(5:26 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera). Team penalty on PIT False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 32. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 27(5:07 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 34 for 7 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 34(4:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 37 for 3 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 37(4:31 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 37 for no gain (20-R.Knowles).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 37(4:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis pushed ob at PIT 43 for 6 yards (7-A.Blades). Penalty on MFL 7-A.Blades Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 43.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 37(3:38 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 43 for 6 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 43(3:38 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to MFL 49 for 8 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(3:18 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to MFL 48 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 48(2:42 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to MFL 44 for 4 yards (5-A.Carter55-S.Quarterman).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 44(2:04 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to MFL 35 FUMBLES (21-B.Bolden). 26-G.Hall to MFL 38 for 3 yards (21-A.Davis).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(1:31 - 1st) 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 37 for -1 yard (24-P.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 37(1:19 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 37(0:40 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIAMI 37(0:30 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 37 to PIT 21 fair catch by 2-M.Ffrench.
PITT
Panthers
- Interception (3 plays, 62 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(0:25 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to PIT 26 for 5 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PITT 26(0:16 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis pushed ob at PIT 26 for no gain (55-S.Quarterman).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - PITT 26(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench INTERCEPTED by 8-D.Ivey at PIT 45. 8-D.Ivey to PIT 17 for 28 yards (70-N.Ulizio).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(14:21 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to PIT 8 for 9 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 8(14:09 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to PIT 1 for 7 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIAMI 1(13:29 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry to PIT 1 FUMBLES. 5-N.Perry to PIT 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 1(12:47 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:00 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 59 yards from MFL 35 out of bounds at the PIT 6.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(12:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 35(12:00 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman15-G.Rousseau).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 36(11:52 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 45 for 9 yards (97-J.Garvin).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 45(11:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at MFL 47 for 8 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 47(10:56 - 2nd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 49 FUMBLES. to PIT 49 for no gain (53-Z.McCloud93-P.Bethel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 49(10:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PITT 49(9:50 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 51 yards from PIT 49 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(9:44 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 33 for 13 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(9:34 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 37 for 4 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 37(8:53 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 42 for 5 yards (21-D.Mathis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 42(8:53 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for no gain (24-P.Campbell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 42(7:44 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 46 yards from MFL 42. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 13 for 1 yard (5-A.Carter).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 13(7:09 - 2nd) 23-T.Sibley pushed ob at PIT 46 for 33 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(6:56 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 46(6:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett runs ob at MFL 24 for 30 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(6:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at MFL 35 for -11 yards. Penalty on PIT 77-C.Warren Holding declined. (96-J.Ford93-P.Bethel).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 21 - PITT 35(5:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to MFL 19 for 16 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 19(5:20 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to MFL 11 for 8 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 11(4:36 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to MFL 9 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 9(4:03 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles pushed ob at MFL 7 for 2 yards (97-J.Garvin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 7(3:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PITT 7(2:47 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, 33 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(2:39 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn pushed ob at PIT 46 for 29 yards (3-D.Hamlin21-D.Mathis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(2:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Pope to PIT 43 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 43(2:09 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to PIT 42 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 42(1:38 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIAMI 42(0:55 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 36 yards from PIT 42 to the PIT 6 downed by 29-J.Murphy.
PITT
Panthers
- Halftime (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 6(0:51 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 6 for no gain (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 6(0:39 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 13 for 7 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 13(0:31 - 2nd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis pushed ob at PIT 21 for 8 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(0:23 - 2nd) kneels at PIT 19 for -2 yards.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Interception (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 57 yards from PIT 35. 2-K.Osborn pushed ob at MFL 35 for 27 yards (4-T.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(15:00 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35(15:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 37 for 2 yards (34-A.Watts).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 37(14:41 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-D.Mathis at MFL 44. 21-D.Mathis to MFL 32 for 12 yards (3-M.Harley).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(14:00 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 3-M.Harley Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MFL 32. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(14:00 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to MFL 14 for 3 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - PITT 14(14:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at MFL 18 for -4 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - PITT 18(13:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench pushed ob at MFL 11 for 7 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PITT 11(13:00 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|(12:19 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:19 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 28(12:14 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 28(12:14 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL 23 for -5 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAMI 23(11:39 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 47 yards from MFL 23. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 30 for no gain. Penalty on PIT 4-T.Coleman Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at PIT 30.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(10:47 - 3rd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 23 for 3 yards (30-R.Finley55-S.Quarterman).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 23(10:47 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 29 for 6 yards (97-J.Garvin).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 29(10:32 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 30 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(10:05 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to PIT 41 for 11 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(9:45 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 44 for 3 yards (71-S.Patchan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 44(9:09 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Mathews.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PITT 44(8:42 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - PITT 44(8:12 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 31 yards from PIT 44 Downed at the MFL 25.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Downs (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:01 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 39 for 14 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(8:01 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 41 for 2 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 41(7:49 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to PIT 44 for 15 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(7:19 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to PIT 32 for 12 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(6:43 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(6:00 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to PIT 28 for 4 yards (11-D.Jackson12-P.Ford).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 28(5:27 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry scrambles to PIT 25 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 25(5:22 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 22 for -3 yards (94-T.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - PITT 22(3:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - PITT 22(3:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 28 for 6 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - PITT 28(3:03 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 38 yards from PIT 28 to MFL 34 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(2:56 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 34(2:20 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 53-J.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 34. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - MIAMI 29(2:12 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL 22 for -7 yards FUMBLES (91-P.Jones). 51-D.Scaife to MFL 19 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 25 - MIAMI 19(2:05 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIAMI 28(2:05 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 47 yards from MFL 28 to the PIT 25 downed by 58-C.James.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (14 plays, 51 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:20 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 32 for 7 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 32(0:33 - 3rd) 23-T.Sibley pushed ob at PIT 45 for 13 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 45(0:33 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter pushed ob at MFL 46 for 9 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 46(15:00 - 4th) 19-V.Carter to MFL 44 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 44(14:32 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench pushed ob at MFL 37 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 37(14:00 - 4th) 19-V.Carter to MFL 35 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman26-G.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 35(13:25 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to MFL 33 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 33(12:44 - 4th) 23-T.Sibley to MFL 24 for 9 yards (34-R.Ragone).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 24(12:04 - 4th) 23-T.Sibley to MFL 25 for -1 yard (34-R.Ragone).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 25(10:54 - 4th) 19-V.Carter pushed ob at MFL 7 for 18 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - PITT 7(10:31 - 4th) 19-V.Carter to MFL 6 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 6(9:55 - 4th) 19-V.Carter to MFL 1 for 5 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PITT 1(9:18 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to MFL 1 for no gain (20-R.Knowles).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - PITT 1(8:37 - 4th) Team penalty on PIT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MFL 1. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - PITT 6(7:44 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 71-B.Hargrove False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 6. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - PITT 11(7:33 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:24 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(7:19 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 26 for 1 yard (97-J.Twyman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26(7:19 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 26(6:44 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 30 for 4 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 30(6:40 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 61 yards from MFL 30 to the PIT 9 downed by 58-C.James.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 9(5:59 - 4th) Penalty on MFL 94-L.Hedley Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PIT 9. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(5:44 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 25 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 25(5:44 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 29 for 4 yards (2-T.Bandy55-S.Quarterman).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 29(5:00 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 30 for 1 yard (21-B.Bolden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - PITT 30(4:16 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 32 yards from PIT 30 out of bounds at the MFL 38.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(4:10 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 38(4:01 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 47 for 9 yards (38-C.Bright11-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 47(3:53 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 47 for no gain (28-K.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 47(3:08 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to PIT 48 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(2:49 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 48(2:11 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to PIT 40 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 40(2:05 - 4th) 15-J.Williams scrambles to PIT 32 for 8 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(1:32 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(1:10 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:04 - 4th) 3-M.Harley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Pinnock at PIT End Zone. 15-J.Pinnock to PIT End Zone for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:58 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:58 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 19-V.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(0:58 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - PITT 25(0:50 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 20 for -5 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - PITT 20(0:45 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 19-V.Carter.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- End of Game (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(0:39 - 4th) kneels at PIT 22 for -2 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 22(0:31 - 4th) kneels at PIT 25 for -3 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 25(0:16 - 4th) 15-J.Williams kneels at PIT 28 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|17
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|9-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|193
|308
|Total Plays
|59
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|176
|Rush Attempts
|27
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|139
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|14-32
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.9
|4-38.0
|Return Yards
|55
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-27
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|2-28
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|10/24
|104
|0
|1
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|4/8
|50
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|16
|60
|1
|14
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|4
|-12
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|6
|94
|1
|32
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|4
|31
|0
|13
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|6-1
|3.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
R. Ragone 34 DB
|R. Ragone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 45 K
|C. Price
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|7
|45.9
|4
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|18/32
|146
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|4
|54
|0
|33
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|11
|47
|0
|18
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|15
|45
|0
|7
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|9
|21
|0
|30
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|8
|47
|0
|8
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|2
|46
|0
|30
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|4
|24
|0
|16
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 21 DB
|D. Mathis
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|4/4
|54
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|4
|38.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|3
|0.3
|1
|0
