Akers' 4 TDs leads Florida State rout of Syracuse, 35-17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Cam Akers has done a little of everything to help Florida State this season. On Saturday that included his most extensive playing time of his college career as a wildcat quarterback.
Akers ran for 144 yards and tied a school record with four touchdown runs as Florida State routed Syracuse 35-17 on homecoming.
The junior tailback had his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and now has 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019. Akers also took some snaps out of the wildcat formation and completed two passes for 26 yards.
''Akers is the type of back that can break two or three tackles every time he touches the football,'' Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. ''When you get into a wildcat formation, basically you have 10 blockers. When you have a first-round draft pick and you have 10 guys blocking, that is a really, really good formation.
I would be very surprised if they don't continue to use that the rest of the year.''
Florida State (4-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) showed very little wildcat formations with Akers in its previous seven games. But it was a focus for the Seminoles in the week leading up to Saturday's game and Akers, a five-star prospect who was a wildcat quarterback in high school, was excited to show his versatility.
''We practiced it, repped it,'' Akers said. ''We felt confident in it, doing it in this game.''
Akers' 26 total points, which included a 2-point conversion run, was the second-highest in school history to Ron Sellers' 30 points vs. Wake Forest in 1968.
Florida State needed it. The Seminoles were desperate for a win after back-to-back losses to Clemson and Wake Forest, and coach Willie Taggart is firmly on the hot seat in year two at Florida State. He can alleviate some pressure with a win over rival Miami next week, which would also put the Seminoles a step closer to being bowl-eligible after missing out on the postseason in 2018.
''Very proud of our football team,'' Taggart said. ''I thought our guys had unbelievable focus - a lot of distraction and they stayed locked in. We got to build off of it. And we have a 24-hour rule, so we're going to enjoy this and then it's immediately on to Miami.''
Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook made his second start for FSU. Hornibrook completed 15 of 26 passes for 196 yards for the Seminoles, who led 35-3 going into the third quarter.
He had an up-and-down day but had shown Taggart what he was looking for in practices this week. Hornibrook said Taggart told him he would start over James Blackman ''later in the week.''
''We do something where we split some reps, and everybody plays so we can see who will be picked for the week,'' Hornibrook said. ''Usually they tell you that you're going to start, and you just go out there and play. That's all you can do.''
Tommy DeVito completed 20 of 33 passes for 151 yards for Syracuse (3-5, 0-4). Abdul Adams and Moe Neal had touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for the Orange.
Syracuse made one field goal in the first half but missed another, punted five times and saw the half end on a drive in Florida State's territory.
The Orange came into the game as the nation's leader in sacks allowed with 35 and struggled to keep DeVito off the ground. Marvin Wilson had two of Florida State's season-high seven sacks.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: The Orange will go a month without a win, which last came on Sept. 28 against Holy Cross. Syracuse has yet to secure a win over a Power 5 team.
Florida State: The Seminoles won on homecoming for an eighth straight time and have improved to 4-1 at Doak Campbell Stadium this season.
UP NEXT
Syracuse plays host to Boston College on Saturday.
Florida State plays host to Miami on Saturday.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 17 for -8 yards (21-M.Wilson23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - CUSE 17(15:00 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to SYR 20 for 3 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - CUSE 20(14:28 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 19 for -1 yard (11-J.Robinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - CUSE 19(13:59 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 41 yards from SYR 19 to FSU 40 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(13:24 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 6-T.McKitty.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 40(13:16 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 45 for 5 yards (12-A.Armstrong94-A.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 45(13:13 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to SYR 48 for 7 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(12:53 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 76-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 48. No Play.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 47(12:31 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to SYR 23 for 30 yards (3-C.Fredrick9-E.Foster).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 23(12:23 - 1st) 3-C.Akers runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(11:55 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is no good. blocked by 85-J.Black.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:48 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:48 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to SYR 24 for -1 yard (33-A.Gainer).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - CUSE 24(11:48 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs ob at SYR 31 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(11:27 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 31. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(11:01 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to SYR 37 for 1 yard (11-J.Robinson23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 37(10:56 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 37(10:34 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CUSE 37(10:29 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 40 yards from SYR 37 to FSU 23 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews. Penalty on SYR 23-A.Adams Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FSU 23.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 28(10:24 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to FSU 36 for 8 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - FSU 36(10:17 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 34 for -2 yards (46-L.Williams). Penalty on SYR 55-K.Coleman Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FSU 36. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 49(9:56 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to SYR 42 for 7 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 42(9:40 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to SYR 31 for 11 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(9:17 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews runs ob at SYR 12 for 19 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 12(9:01 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to SYR 3 for 9 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 3(8:41 - 1st) 3-C.Akers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:26 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(8:22 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 28 for 3 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 28(8:22 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 34 for 6 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
Sack
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 34(8:05 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 32 for -2 yards (91-R.Cooper49-C.Wood).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 32(7:45 - 1st) Team penalty on SYR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SYR 32. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CUSE 27(6:54 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 43 yards from SYR 27 to FSU 30 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews. Team penalty on FSU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at SYR 27. No Play.
FSU
Seminoles
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 22(6:51 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 29 for 7 yards (46-L.Williams94-A.Robinson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 29(6:43 - 1st) 3-C.Akers complete to 4-K.Laborn. 4-K.Laborn to FSU 45 for 16 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(6:21 - 1st) 3-C.Akers complete to 4-K.Laborn. 4-K.Laborn to SYR 45 for 10 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(6:01 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to SYR 42 for 3 yards (34-E.Coley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 42(5:41 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to SYR 39 for 3 yards (12-A.Armstrong46-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FSU 39(5:12 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 32-G.Nabers.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - FSU 39(4:29 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 32-G.Nabers.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(4:26 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 47 for 8 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 47(4:20 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 47(3:58 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 47(3:55 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 51 yards from SYR 47 Downed at the FSU 2.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 2(3:50 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 2 for no gain (94-A.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 2(3:39 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 36 for 34 yards (24-A.Stritzinger). Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Illegal use of hands 1 yards enforced at FSU 2. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FSU 1(3:19 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - FSU 1(2:56 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 10 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman42-T.Richards).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - FSU 10(2:49 - 1st) 30-T.Martin punts 40 yards from FSU 10 to SYR 50 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(2:05 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 28-J.Howard. 28-J.Howard to FSU 46 for 4 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 46(2:00 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 46(1:34 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 46(1:29 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 34 yards from FSU 46 to FSU 12 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews. Penalty on FSU 26-A.Samuel Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at FSU 46. No Play.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(1:25 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 80-T.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 31. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 36(1:18 - 1st) 28-J.Howard to FSU 34 for 2 yards (21-M.Wilson23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - CUSE 34(1:18 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to FSU 28 for 6 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 28(0:38 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at FSU 32 for -4 yards (21-M.Wilson11-J.Robinson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - CUSE 32(0:02 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:54 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to FSU 47 for 22 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(14:54 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 47 for no gain (12-A.Armstrong57-K.Jonathan).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 47(14:27 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to SYR 46 for 7 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 46(14:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to SYR 36 for 10 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(13:40 - 2nd) 15-T.Terry to SYR 45 for -9 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 19 - FSU 45(13:27 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 47 for -8 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 27 - FSU 47(12:59 - 2nd) 4-K.Laborn to SYR 46 for 7 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - FSU 46(12:26 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 43 yards from SYR 46 to the SYR 3 downed by 32-G.Nabers.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (13 plays, 48 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 3(11:49 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 5 for 2 yards (58-D.Briggs).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 5(11:37 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 10 for 5 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 10(11:20 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 10. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 5(11:00 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs ob at SYR 15 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(10:36 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 17 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 17(10:20 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 23 for 6 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 23(10:03 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 25 for 2 yards (33-A.Gainer91-R.Cooper).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(9:40 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 30 for 5 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen11-J.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 30(9:12 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 32 for 2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 32(8:49 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 23-A.Adams. 23-A.Adams runs ob at FSU 49 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(8:27 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 49(8:01 - 2nd) 23-A.Adams to FSU 49 for no gain (33-A.Gainer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 49(7:58 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 49(7:34 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 34 yards from FSU 49 to FSU 15 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 15(7:29 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 14 for -1 yard (85-J.Black46-L.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - FSU 14(7:26 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 5 for -9 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
Sack
|
3 & 20 - FSU 5(7:02 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 1 for -4 yards (97-B.Berry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - FSU 1(6:34 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 41 yards from FSU 1 to FSU 42 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Missed FG (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(5:56 - 2nd) 86-T.Jackson sacked at FSU 44 for -2 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 44(5:49 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to FSU 41 for 3 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 41(5:25 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson pushed ob at FSU 32 for 9 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(5:07 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 32(4:56 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal pushed ob at FSU 28 for 4 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 28(4:52 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 28(4:29 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 28(4:24 - 2nd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 30 for 2 yards (94-A.Robinson46-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 30(4:19 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|
+54 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 30(3:43 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to SYR 16 for 54 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 16(3:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to SYR 13 for 3 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 13(2:53 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to SYR 8 for 5 yards (8-A.Cordy46-L.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 8(2:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to SYR 6 for 2 yards (5-C.Elmore85-J.Black).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - FSU 6(2:13 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 6(1:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 3(1:41 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 23-I.Melifonwu Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at SYR 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|(1:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to SYR End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Halftime (7 plays, 33 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:35 - 2nd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 29 for 4 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen35-L.Warner).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 29(1:35 - 2nd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 30 for 1 yard (33-A.Gainer).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 30(1:04 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 28-J.Howard. 28-J.Howard to SYR 35 for 5 yards (8-S.Samuels28-D.Brooks).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(0:55 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 28-J.Howard. 28-J.Howard pushed ob at SYR 34 for -1 yard (8-S.Samuels).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - CUSE 34(0:44 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 39 for 5 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 39(0:38 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 28-J.Howard. 28-J.Howard to FSU 45 for 16 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(0:30 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to FSU 42 for 3 yards (20-K.DeLoach33-A.Gainer).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 11 yards from SYR 35 out of bounds at the SYR 46. Penalty on SYR 10-S.Hofricther Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 46.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 41(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to SYR 28 for 13 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 28(14:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to SYR 15 for 13 yards (23-A.Adams). Penalty on FSU 7-D.Matthews Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at SYR 28. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 33(14:34 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to SYR 21 for 12 yards (13-M.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 21(14:28 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to SYR 7 for 14 yards (3-C.Fredrick9-E.Foster).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - FSU 7(13:47 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:22 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(13:18 - 3rd) Penalty on SYR 94-A.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 35. No Play.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:18 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 50 yards from FSU 50 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:18 - 3rd) 23-A.Adams to SYR 27 for 2 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 27(13:18 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 82-N.Johnson. 82-N.Johnson to SYR 28 for 1 yard (8-S.Samuels).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 28(13:00 - 3rd) 23-A.Adams to SYR 31 for 3 yards (11-J.Robinson91-R.Cooper).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CUSE 31(12:29 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 42 yards from SYR 31 to FSU 27 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 27(11:49 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 60-A.Boselli False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 27. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 22(11:41 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook scrambles to FSU 37 for 15 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(11:41 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 37(11:18 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 38 for 1 yard (24-A.Stritzinger).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 38(11:13 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook scrambles to FSU 46 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FSU 46(10:38 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 30 yards from FSU 46 out of bounds at the SYR 24.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (11 plays, -9 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(10:15 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 32 for 8 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 32(10:08 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 31 for -1 yard (44-B.Gant55-D.McLendon).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 31(9:45 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to FSU 46 for 23 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(9:20 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to FSU 42 for 4 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 42(8:53 - 3rd) 23-A.Adams to FSU 32 for 10 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(8:37 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 23-A.Adams. 23-A.Adams to FSU 26 for 6 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 26(8:20 - 3rd) 23-A.Adams to FSU 25 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper16-C.Durden). Team penalty on FSU 12 players 5 yards enforced at FSU 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(7:55 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 21(7:42 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to FSU 14 for 7 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 14(7:36 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
Sack
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 14(7:16 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at FSU 15 for -1 yard (21-M.Wilson91-R.Cooper).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (17 plays, 82 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 15(7:11 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 22 for 7 yards (7-A.Cisco46-L.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - FSU 22(7:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 25 for 3 yards (23-I.Melifonwu13-M.Jones). Penalty on FSU 6-T.McKitty Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 15(6:42 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 21 for 6 yards (46-L.Williams7-A.Cisco).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 21(6:20 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to FSU 26 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 26(5:53 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers incomplete. Intended for 89-K.Gavin.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 26(5:30 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 26(5:26 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 41 for 15 yards (34-E.Coley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(5:20 - 3rd) Penalty on SYR 42-T.Richards Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FSU 41. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(5:20 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin runs ob at SYR 39 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FSU 39(5:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to SYR 36 for 3 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FSU 36(4:43 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - FSU 36(4:06 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to SYR 33 for 3 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 33(4:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to SYR 6 for 27 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - FSU 6(3:45 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn pushed ob at SYR 5 for 1 yard (12-A.Armstrong).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FSU 5(3:26 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 5(2:59 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to SYR 2 for 3 yards (24-A.Stritzinger).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - FSU 2(2:52 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:27 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:24 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(2:24 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 33 for 8 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 33(2:24 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 49 for 16 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(2:04 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 50 for 1 yard (35-L.Warner).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 50(1:55 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson pushed ob at FSU 42 for 8 yards (12-A.Lytton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 42(1:34 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to FSU 39 for 3 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(1:20 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles runs ob at FSU 26 for 13 yards.
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(1:02 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to FSU 34 for -8 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - CUSE 34(0:40 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to FSU 26 for 8 yards (91-R.Cooper23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 26(0:12 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to FSU 12 for 14 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(15:00 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to FSU 7 for 5 yards (42-J.McRae).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 7(14:38 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to FSU 3 for 4 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 3(14:14 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to FSU 2 for 1 yard (8-S.Samuels23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CUSE 2(13:32 - 4th) 23-A.Adams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:07 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:04 - 4th) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(13:04 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 29 for 4 yards (85-J.Black).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 29(13:04 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 40 for 11 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(12:21 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 42 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - FSU 42(12:01 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 53-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - FSU 37(11:22 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - FSU 37(11:13 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 39 for 2 yards (42-T.Richards).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - FSU 39(11:10 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 37 yards from FSU 39. 1-S.Riley to SYR 28 for 4 yards (51-J.Brown).
CUSE
Orange
- TD (15 plays, 57 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(10:32 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to SYR 30 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 30(10:22 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to SYR 32 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice49-C.Wood).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 32(10:02 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 50 for 18 yards (26-A.Samuel56-E.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(9:27 - 4th) 23-A.Adams to FSU 48 for 2 yards (11-J.Robinson91-R.Cooper).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 48(9:07 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to FSU 43 for 5 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 43(8:52 - 4th) 23-A.Adams to FSU 34 for 9 yards (28-D.Brooks44-B.Gant).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(8:31 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito sacked at FSU 40 for -6 yards. Penalty on SYR 52-C.Harper Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 40. (21-M.Wilson23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 31 - CUSE 45(8:04 - 4th) 23-A.Adams to SYR 50 for 5 yards (42-J.McRae). Penalty on FSU 1-L.Taylor Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SYR 50.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(7:41 - 4th) 23-A.Adams to FSU 15 for 20 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(7:30 - 4th) 23-A.Adams to FSU 16 for -1 yard (21-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CUSE 16(7:14 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 16(6:43 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 52-C.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 16. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 16 - CUSE 21(6:41 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 52-C.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 21. No Play.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 21 - CUSE 26(6:41 - 4th) 21-M.Neal pushed ob at FSU 1 for 25 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CUSE 1(6:41 - 4th) 21-M.Neal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:07 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:04 - 4th) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(6:04 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 28 for 3 yards (34-E.Coley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 28(6:04 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 32 for 4 yards (13-M.Jones46-L.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 32(5:22 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 36 for 4 yards (24-A.Stritzinger).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(4:36 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to SYR 35 for 29 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(3:52 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to SYR 31 for 4 yards (34-E.Coley11-D.Clarke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FSU 31(3:05 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to SYR 31 for no gain (57-K.Jonathan13-M.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 31(2:18 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to SYR 18 for 13 yards (34-E.Coley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 18(1:37 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to SYR 14 for 4 yards (13-M.Jones46-L.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 14(1:05 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman to SYR 9 for 5 yards (34-E.Coley).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - FSU 9(0:37 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield pushed ob at SYR 12 for -3 yards (34-E.Coley). Penalty on SYR 13-M.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 9. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 4 - FSU 4(0:10 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 84-A.Dent. 84-A.Dent to SYR 9 for -5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|26
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|13-23
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|332
|474
|Total Plays
|84
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|241
|Rush Attempts
|51
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|140
|233
|Comp. - Att.
|20-33
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|14-107
|11-76
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.2
|5-38.2
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|233
|
|
|192
|RUSH YDS
|241
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|20/33
|151
|0
|0
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|20
|74
|1
|25
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|11
|56
|1
|20
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|6
|32
|0
|16
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|13
|32
|0
|18
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|5
|57
|0
|23
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|3
|30
|0
|19
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|4
|24
|0
|16
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Coley 34 DB
|E. Coley
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 7 DB
|A. Cisco
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 46 LB
|L. Williams
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stritzinger 24 DB
|A. Stritzinger
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Foster 9 DB
|E. Foster
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Elmore 5 FB
|C. Elmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richards 42 DL
|T. Richards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Berry 97 DL
|B. Berry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Clarke 11 DB
|D. Clarke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/2
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|6
|43.2
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|15/26
|196
|0
|0
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|2/3
|26
|0
|0
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|2/3
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|20
|144
|4
|27
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|17
|68
|1
|14
|
D. Sheffield 14 RB
|D. Sheffield
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|4
|10
|0
|15
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|2
|84
|0
|54
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|4
|40
|0
|22
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|3
|39
|0
|19
|
J. Young 83 WR
|J. Young
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|2
|1
|0
|9
|
G. Nabers 32 TE
|G. Nabers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ad. Dent 84 WR
|Ad. Dent
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|11-6
|1.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|7-2
|1.5
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel, Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-4
|2.0
|0
|
J. McRae 42 LB
|J. McRae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lytton 12 DB
|A. Lytton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 20 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wood 49 DT
|C. Wood
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. McLendon II 55 DE
|D. McLendon II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|5
|38.2
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD