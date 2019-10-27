|
|
|CAL
|UTAH
Moss sets more rushing records as No. 12 Utah routs Cal 35-0
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) No one knew for sure if an ailing Tyler Huntley was going to play for No. 12 Utah until pregame warmups.
Seeing the quarterback's determination inspired Zack Moss and the rest of the Utes to a record-setting performance Saturday night in their 35-0 rout of California.
Huntley, who has a lower left leg injury, limped around the field but never wavered in his promise to play earlier in the week.
''He was pretty dicey all week long. You could see he wasn't 100 percent,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said, noting the coaching staff game-planned with Huntley's lack of mobility in mind.
Taking a cue from his teammate's grit, Moss ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns while breaking two more school rushing records.
''It makes you want to go harder,'' Moss said. ''I mean, the guy's a warrior. . He worked so hard to get ready to play in this game.''
After becoming Utah's career leader in yards rushing last week, Moss increased his total to 33 touchdowns on the ground and surpassed Del Rodgers, who set the previous mark of 31 from 1978-81. Moss also reached 100 yards rushing for the 15th time, breaking the school record he had shared with Devontae Booker and John White IV.
''It all feels really good, especially when it comes with winning,'' said Moss, who also finished with 89 yards on three receptions.
California's defense had held 14 consecutive opponents under 25 points, the longest active streak in the country.
It took Utah (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) just a half to snap that streak, even with a hobbled quarterback. The Utes rolled to 351 yards and 28 points before halftime while allowing just 33 yards to the Bears (4-4, 1-4).
''This was crushing. There's nothing worse. It makes you want to throw up,'' California coach Justin Wilcox said.
Huntley threw for 214 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-17 passing before sitting out the second half.
''The offensive line was more determined to protect him and keep the hits off him,'' Whittingham said. ''His toughness rubbed off on the rest of the team.''
As the Bears defense crumbled, the Utes just added to their impressive run of suffocating performances.
''We know what we're after,'' said Terrell Burgess, who led the team with six tackles. ''We're just trying to make sure we make this season special.''
Utah has allowed only 10 points in the last 14 quarters, and the lone touchdown was a last-minute score in the 52-7 win over Oregon State two weeks ago.
''We take a lot of pride as a defensive line and want to be the best. We dominated the line of scrimmage up front,'' said Leki Fotu, who had a sack and was frequently in Cal's backfield.
The Bears have lost four in a row after starting 4-0 and reaching No. 15 in The Associated Press poll.
In his first start, freshman quarterback Spencer Brasch was under constant harassment and completed seven of 19 passes for 47 yards. Regular starter Chase Garbers and backup Devon Modster were both injured.
''They had great coverage and their front is phenomenal. They are so solid all the way around. They just beat us up and down the field,'' Brasch said.
Jason Shelley hit Brant Kuithe on a 1-yard pass and scored on a 1-yard run to give Utah a 28-0 lead at halftime.
After a first-possession punt, it took a broken play to get the Utah offense loose on its next drive - the first of five consecutive touchdowns. Huntley dropped an early shotgun snap but picked up the ball and wheeled around on his sore left leg to find Moss wide open. The running back took the pass 69 yards before Jaylinn Hawkins pushed him out of bounds at the 6-yard line. Moss took it in two plays later for his 32nd career rushing touchdown.
On Utah's second straight drive of more than 90 yards, Huntley lofted a 40-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Thompson, who had raced behind the defense and caught the ball in stride.
According to Moss, ball control set the tone.
''When we are able to run the ball like that and keep those guys fresh on defense, it puts them in a position to play lights out. I don't think they even got off 45 snaps tonight,'' Moss said.
California had 43 plays on offense, which ranks third in Utah history for fewest by an opponent.
SCORELESS IN SALT LAKE
It was the first time the Utes shut out a conference opponent since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Their last league shutout was a 50-0 romp over Wyoming in 2007. The last time the Bears failed to score was a 45-0 loss to Nebraska 20 years ago.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With several teams ahead of Utah losing Saturday, the Utes might find themselves in the top 10.
California's only other game against a Top 25 team was a 20-19 win over then-No. 12 Washington on Sept. 7.
THE TAKEAWAY
California: The Bears knew they had a slim chance to win a high-scoring affair with their third-string quarterback, but they didn't expect their defense to struggle almost as much as their anemic offense. California managed just 83 yards of total offense and only crossed midfield once - on its first possession of the game. Evan Weaver, the top tackler in the nation, had 22 stops but many were too far from the line of scrimmage. ''We were making them earn everything they got and then we bailed them out on third-and-long with explosive plays,'' linebacker Kuony Deng said.
Utah: Won its ninth consecutive home game. ... During the five straight touchdown drives, Utah converted six third downs in a row. ... After allowing only 25 yards passing to Arizona State, the Utes defense held the Bears to 60 yards through the air. ... The blowout allowed the Utes to rest their stars, Huntley and Moss, much of the second half for next week's big game at Washington.
UP NEXT
California: After a bye week, the Bears host Washington State on Nov. 9.
Utah: Visits Washington next Saturday afternoon.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 27 for 2 yards (8-K.Deng89-E.Weaver).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(15:00 - 1st) 8-D.Vickers to UTH 34 for 7 yards (8-K.Deng89-E.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(14:24 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 34 for no gain (89-E.Weaver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 34(13:48 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 34 yards from UTH 34 to CAL 32 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (9 plays, 27 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 32(13:07 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark pushed ob at CAL 36 for 4 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 36(13:00 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 44 for 8 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 44(12:39 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to UTH 49 for 7 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 49(11:58 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to UTH 48 for 1 yard (52-J.Penisini20-D.Lloyd).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 48(11:19 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch scrambles pushed ob at UTH 44 for 4 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 44(10:39 - 1st) Penalty on CAL 73-M.Cindric False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 44. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAL 49(10:00 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to UTH 41 for 8 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAL 41(9:35 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAL 41(8:53 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 41(8:49 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 40 yards from UTH 41 to the UTH 1 downed by 18-B.Smith.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (7 plays, 99 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 1(8:45 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 1 for no gain (90-B.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 1(8:35 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 4 for 3 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 4(8:00 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 25 for 21 yards (8-K.Deng27-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:22 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 25 for no gain (8-K.Deng89-E.Weaver).
|
+69 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(6:54 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 25 FUMBLES. 1-T.Huntley 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to CAL 6 for 69 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTAH 6(6:19 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to CAL 4 for 2 yards (19-C.Goode).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 4(5:33 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:57 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 27-A.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(4:57 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 27-A.Davis.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(4:50 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 26 for 1 yard (26-T.Burgess99-L.Fotu).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - CAL 26(4:43 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch scrambles to CAL 38 for 12 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 38(4:04 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 37 for -1 yard (13-F.Bernard99-L.Fotu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CAL 37(3:23 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Skinner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CAL 37(2:46 - 1st) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CAL 37(2:40 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 51 yards from CAL 37. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 20 for 8 yards (32-D.Scott89-E.Weaver). Penalty on UTH 19-B.Thompson Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at UTH 20.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(2:33 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 85-H.Thedford. 85-H.Thedford to UTH 22 for 12 yards (27-A.Davis89-E.Weaver). Penalty on UTH 80-B.Kuithe Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UTH 10. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAH 5(2:20 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 16 for 11 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 16(1:45 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 20 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng55-L.Toailoa).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(1:13 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 22 for 2 yards (44-Z.Johnson98-B.Schrider).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 22(0:45 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 28 for 6 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 28(0:03 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to UTH 33 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 33(14:23 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to CAL 49 for 18 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(14:17 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 49(13:45 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to CAL 40 for 9 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 40(13:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:55 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:48 - 2nd) 13-S.Brasch sacked at CAL 12 for -13 yards (99-L.Fotu).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 23 - CAL 12(12:48 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 27 for 15 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CAL 27(12:08 - 2nd) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Skinner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CAL 27(11:28 - 2nd) 37-S.Coutts punts 45 yards from CAL 27 to UTH 28 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (13 plays, 72 yards, 6:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(11:23 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 29 for 1 yard (96-T.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 29(11:16 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Thompson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 29(10:37 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins pushed ob at UTH 40 for 11 yards (22-T.Beck).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(10:33 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to UTH 49 for 9 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 49(9:53 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to CAL 40 for 11 yards (89-E.Weaver27-A.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(9:12 - 2nd) 3-D.Simpkins to CAL 34 FUMBLES (89-E.Weaver). 71-B.Daniels to CAL 34 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 34(8:35 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to CAL 32 for 2 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 32(7:53 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to CAL 24 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(7:15 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 2-Z.Moss.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 24(6:43 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to CAL 20 for 4 yards (89-E.Weaver24-C.Bynum).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 20(6:38 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins pushed ob at CAL 12 for 8 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(5:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to CAL 1 for 11 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UTAH 1(5:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:55 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(4:50 - 2nd) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(4:50 - 2nd) 13-S.Brasch complete to 41-B.Skinner. 41-B.Skinner pushed ob at CAL 34 for 9 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAL 34(4:47 - 2nd) 13-S.Brasch to CAL 34 for no gain (20-D.Lloyd).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CAL 34(4:17 - 2nd) 37-S.Coutts punts 42 yards from CAL 34 to UTH 24 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(3:46 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 28 for 4 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 28(3:38 - 2nd) 25-J.Dixon pushed ob at UTH 39 for 11 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(3:06 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to CAL 48 for 13 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(2:30 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to CAL 43 for 5 yards (89-E.Weaver8-K.Deng).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 43(1:59 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to CAL 28 for 15 yards (18-B.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(1:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 28(1:29 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to CAL 19 for 9 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 19(1:24 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to CAL 19 for no gain (27-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 19(0:59 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 19(0:59 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley to CAL 8 for 11 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - UTAH 8(0:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson to CAL 1 for 7 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 1(0:42 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(0:20 - 2nd) kneels at CAL 23 for -2 yards.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (6 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 27-A.Davis.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch complete to 16-C.Moore. 16-C.Moore to CAL 32 for 7 yards (10-R.Hubert).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 32(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 31 for -1 yard (20-D.Lloyd).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CAL 31(14:24 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Dancy INTERCEPTED by 13-F.Bernard at CAL 28. 13-F.Bernard to CAL 28 for no gain. Penalty on UTH 20-D.Lloyd Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 41(13:44 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAL 41(13:14 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch sacked at CAL 33 for -8 yards FUMBLES (14-J.Nurse). 13-S.Brasch to CAL 15 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 36 - CAL 15(13:14 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch complete to 41-B.Skinner. 41-B.Skinner to CAL 21 for 6 yards (52-J.Penisini28-J.Guidry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - CAL 21(12:08 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 29 yards from CAL 21 out of bounds at the CAL 50.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(11:33 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to CAL 44 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng89-E.Weaver).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 44(11:26 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss runs ob at CAL 19 for 25 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(10:52 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to CAL 10 for 9 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 10(10:12 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:33 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:26 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(9:26 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Skinner.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(9:26 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 28 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAL 28(9:20 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Reinwald.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 28(8:38 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 39 yards from CAL 28 Downed at the UTH 33.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(8:30 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 40-A.Niumatalolo. 40-A.Niumatalolo to UTH 43 for 10 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(8:22 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 44 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode8-K.Deng).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 44(7:51 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to CAL 46 for 10 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(7:13 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles pushed ob at CAL 43 for 3 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 43(6:40 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to CAL 41 for 2 yards (98-B.Schrider).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 41(6:10 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at CAL 47 for -6 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UTAH 47(5:29 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 41 yards from CAL 47 to CAL 6 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 6(4:43 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 12 for 6 yards (92-M.Tupai42-M.Tafua).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 12(4:35 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 17 for 5 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 17(3:58 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to CAL 26 for 9 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 26(3:21 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 23 for -3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CAL 23(2:43 - 3rd) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAL 23(1:58 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 42 yards from CAL 23 to UTH 35 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(1:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 39 for 4 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 39(1:44 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley pushed ob at UTH 46 for 7 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(1:08 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to CAL 48 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 48(0:34 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to CAL 45 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 45(15:00 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to CAL 45 for no gain (90-B.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 45(14:22 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to CAL 43 for 2 yards (98-B.Schrider).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(13:38 - 4th) 3-D.Simpkins to CAL 45 for -2 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 45(13:05 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley to CAL 44 for 1 yard (89-E.Weaver8-K.Deng).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 44(12:25 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UTAH 44(11:39 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 38 yards from CAL 44 to CAL 6 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 6(11:32 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 5 for -1 yard (13-F.Bernard42-M.Tafua).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CAL 5(11:24 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 5 for no gain (41-H.Pututau).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CAL 5(10:43 - 4th) 13-S.Brasch incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CAL 5(10:01 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 42 yards from CAL 5 to CAL 47 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- Missed FG (7 plays, 33 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(9:57 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to CAL 32 for 15 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(9:49 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to CAL 30 for 2 yards (89-E.Weaver32-D.Scott).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 30(9:08 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to CAL 25 for 5 yards (47-J.Tevis89-E.Weaver).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 25(8:21 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to CAL 21 for 4 yards (89-E.Weaver8-K.Deng).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(7:35 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to CAL 18 for 3 yards (47-J.Tevis7-C.Anusiem).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 18(6:55 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore pushed ob at CAL 16 for 2 yards (52-B.Croteau).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 16(6:09 - 4th) 12-D.Lisk to CAL 14 for 2 yards (42-C.Doughty98-B.Schrider).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 14(5:32 - 4th) 97-J.Redding 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(4:48 - 4th) 15-R.Rowell complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to CAL 25 for 5 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 25(4:44 - 4th) 15-R.Rowell to CAL 31 for 6 yards (10-R.Hubert).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 31(4:08 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 45 for 14 yards. Penalty on CAL 17-M.Polk Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CAL 45.
|
Sack
|
1 & 6 - CAL 35(3:33 - 4th) 15-R.Rowell sacked at CAL 27 for -8 yards (92-M.Tupai).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAL 27(2:57 - 4th) 15-R.Rowell complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald pushed ob at CAL 35 for 8 yards (55-A.Mata'afa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CAL 35(2:15 - 4th) 15-R.Rowell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAL 35(1:39 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 43 yards from CAL 35 to UTH 22 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|23
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|1
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|38
|467
|Total Plays
|43
|72
|Avg Gain
|0.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|23
|231
|Rush Attempts
|21
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|15
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|0.7
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-41.4
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|15
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|23
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|38
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|10
|24
|0
|8
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|2
|12
|0
|15
|
R. Rowell 15 QB
|R. Rowell
|2
|-2
|0
|6
|
S. Brasch 13 QB
|S. Brasch
|5
|-23
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Duncan 2 WR
|J. Duncan
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Skinner 41 WR
|B. Skinner
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Moore 16 TE
|C. Moore
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|16-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|12-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DE
|J. Tevis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tattersall 54 LB
|E. Tattersall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
|B. Hawk Schrider
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Doughty 42 LB
|C. Doughty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beck 22 CB
|T. Beck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 18 CB
|B. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 LB
|T. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 DE
|B. Croteau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Toailoa 55 DE
|L. Toailoa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Coutts 37 P
|S. Coutts
|9
|41.4
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|11/17
|214
|1
|0
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|4/5
|28
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|17
|115
|2
|25
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|9
|34
|0
|11
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|5
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|8
|24
|1
|11
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Wilmore 5 RB
|J. Wilmore
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Lisk 12 QB
|D. Lisk
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Green 4 RB
|T. Green
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|3
|89
|0
|69
|
B. Thompson 19 WR
|B. Thompson
|2
|47
|1
|40
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|3
|30
|1
|21
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Niumatalolo 40 TE
|A. Niumatalolo
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Thedford 85 TE
|H. Thedford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Burgess 26 DB
|T. Burgess
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 20 LB
|D. Lloyd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 10 DB
|R. Hubert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Nurse 14 DB
|J. Nurse
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Bernard 13 LB
|F. Bernard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Penisini 52 DT
|J. Penisini
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pututau 41 DT
|H. Pututau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fotu 99 DT
|L. Fotu
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
|A. Mata'afa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|3
|37.7
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPNU
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESPN2
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESPN+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESPN+
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
20
23
Final CBS
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
34
27
Final FS1
-
FIU
MTSU
17
50
Final NFLN
-
15TEXAS
TCU
27
37
Final FOX
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
41
Final PACN
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
IND
NEB
38
31
Final BTN
-
MD
17MINN
10
52
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
34
37
Final/OT ESPN+
-
CUSE
FSU
17
35
Final ESPN2
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
38
39
Final ESPN+
-
CMICH
BUFF
20
43
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
KENTST
23
16
Final ESPN+
-
UVA
LVILLE
21
28
Final ACCN
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
Final ESPN+
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
Final ABC
-
TULANE
NAVY
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
MA
56
35
Final FloSports
-
SFLA
ECU
45
20
Final ESPNU
-
HAWAII
NMEX
45
31
Final FBOOK
-
DUKE
UNC
17
20
Final FSN
-
SC
TENN
21
41
Final SECN
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
34
37
Final FS1
-
MEMP
TULSA
42
41
Final CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
TROY
GAST
33
52
Final ESPN+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
63
21
Final ESP2
-
ARK
1BAMA
7
48
Final ESPN
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
32
42
Final PACN
-
8ND
19MICH
14
45
Final ABC
-
COLOST
FRESNO
41
31
Final ESPNU
-
BC
4CLEM
7
59
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
UK
7
29
Final SECN
-
LATECH
UTEP
42
21
Final ESP3
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
35
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
7
31
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
UNLV
20
17
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
11OREG
35
37
Final ESPN